Is signing Beckham to a monster contract the answer? Sean : 9/19/2017 8:00 pm Right now this team is 0-2 & by no means am I giving up on the season. It doesn't look good, but I'm hoping this can be turned around & figured out. However, it is fair to ask if giving Odell the highest paid contract in the NFL is a good allocation of resources given the state of the OL.



NFL teams are built from the inside-out. The game is won in the trenches, that has never changed. WR's are easier to find than OL. I think Beckham is incredible & a unique talent, but I can't help but thinking giving him massive money is a mistake. Some thoughts-



-2013 onward has been ruined by a putrid offensive line. We've had Beckham since 2014 and it has yielded an overall record of 23-28 (he's missed a few of those games), but his incredible performances aren't producing wins. He's saved the offenses ass many times, but is that a correct way to build a sustainable winner? Last year was driven by the defense & special teams.



-The Giants aren't constructed well. This has been a bad team that threw massive money out in free agency towards the defense to make up for lousy drafting. Ideally, free agency should supplement drafting, not be the driving force. It just isn't an ideal/sustainable ingredient to winning.



-Lastly, it just feels like the Giants have a Ferrari that they could buy & it'll be really fun to drive, but the Ferrari won't help when a SUV is needed in the snow. That's what Beckham feels like, so much else is broken here.



I know people are going to say, no way you can trade an all pro talent like Beckham, and I get that. He's an amazing talent. But does signing him make sense long term?



Again, I hope it doesn't come to this. I'm rooting hard for this to turn around. BUT, if we are sitting at 1-5, does trading him & loading up on picks make sense? This thing needs to be rebuilt from the ground up.





Two ways to look at it..... Reb8thVA : 9/19/2017 8:05 pm : link You have no OL, but without Beckham you have no weapons.





He's not going to get ron mexico : 9/19/2017 8:05 pm : link The biggest contract in the NFL.



Biggest for a WR, probably. But he's not gonna get QB money

One of the best WRs in the game mattlawson : 9/19/2017 8:05 pm : link Makes it look easy. If he ended up on any other team it would be devastating

He won't beat the top tier of QBs Bold Ruler : Mod : 9/19/2017 8:06 pm : : 9/19/2017 8:06 pm : link But he is the greatest offensive weapon we've ever had in 92 years. You don't let that get away.

His talk of being the highest paid SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/19/2017 8:07 pm : link player in the league was unrealistic & I think he knows that.



He'll get paid & I hope he spends his entire career here. He's the most explosive weapon I've ever seen in blue.



We just gotta improve the OL, be it via draft, trade, or FA.



I don't think Odell & improving the line are mutually exclusive.

No The_Boss : 9/19/2017 8:08 pm : link Spread the $$ around to have a complete team.

and.....in his first post season playoff game.... thrunthrublue : 9/19/2017 8:16 pm : link OBJ came up small.

Yes Les in TO : 9/19/2017 8:20 pm : link And he's the main reason we even made the playoffs at all and his injury is the main reason we are 0-2

If they pay him they are crazy Go Terps : 9/19/2017 8:22 pm : link Whatever you think of him personally, putting that much money into a wide receiver whose quality is so reliant on his explosiveness is asking for trouble. All it takes is a rolled ankle, a pulled hammy, or any other lower body injury to radically reduce his effectiveness.



If Eli Manning is going to be the quarterback for the next 4 or 5 years (a desire he has expressed), then this front office needs to make rebuilding and maintaining the offensive line the absolute top priority.



This franchise excels at drafting wide receivers. It's a stupid area in which to spend massive money.

If they want to keep Beckham in his rookie deal Go Terps : 9/19/2017 8:25 pm : link and play the franchise tag game with him, that's a different matter...though I'm skeptical as to whether he'd be OK with that.



I think the best way to maximize Beckham as a resource is to get this year out of him and then trade him. They should have done it already. From the looks of things he is being devalued by the day in part because of his injury and in part because of the struggles of the offense.

RE: If they pay him they are crazy Les in TO : 9/19/2017 8:40 pm : link

Quote: Whatever you think of him personally, putting that much money into a wide receiver whose quality is so reliant on his explosiveness is asking for trouble. All it takes is a rolled ankle, a pulled hammy, or any other lower body injury to radically reduce his effectiveness.



If Eli Manning is going to be the quarterback for the next 4 or 5 years (a desire he has expressed), then this front office needs to make rebuilding and maintaining the offensive line the absolute top priority.



This franchise excels at drafting wide receivers. It's a stupid area in which to spend massive money. Eli is not going to be the qb for the next 4 or 5 years nor does he deserve to be In comment 13607693 Go Terps said:Eli is not going to be the qb for the next 4 or 5 years nor does he deserve to be

they will pay him mdc1 : 9/19/2017 8:45 pm : link but it would not surprise me to think that the owners and Reese know that Eli is done, and need an exit strategy, hence failure to fix oline. I guess the strategy worked to get rid of Coughlin by killing his defense and you could tell that TC knew they screwed him. I would not be surprised we get 4 wins and they make a move on a new franchise QB to match the new faces we have. That kid out of the west coast is not that guy. Life moves on. The mismanagement/timing of both oline and dline seem a bit strange to me as they really cannot be that incompetent, but instead calculating.

If it comes down to OBJ bradshaw44 : 9/19/2017 8:48 pm : link Or 2-3 quality OL, I'll take the OL all day and twice on Sunday.

This again? ajr2456 : 9/19/2017 9:28 pm : link What happens when you trade Bekcham and the players you sign or draft aren't good?



Acquiring talent in the NFL is hard, you don't trade your most explosive player when your team has a top end defense.

Love OBJ, buy when you need to fill several positions on O, you don't rely on one player to make up for mediocre LT, RG, RT and HB... Parcells, Belichick, etc. always have had more balance among players in order to win championships In comment 13607754 ajr2456 said:Love OBJ, buy when you need to fill several positions on O, you don't rely on one player to make up for mediocre LT, RG, RT and HB... Parcells, Belichick, etc. always have had more balance among players in order to win championships

You honestly have to look at Go Terps point montanagiant : 9/19/2017 10:27 pm : link The only way you are going to fix the O-Line is with an infusion of at least 2 starting quality linemen. That is going to be extremely hard if we dump all the money we have to OBJ. There is no question he is a generational player but we don't have the tools to properly use that amazing talent.





That doesn’t answer my question. What happens if the guys you get for Odell don’t work out? In comment 13607797 Mcphedge said:That doesn’t answer my question. What happens if the guys you get for Odell don’t work out?

Okay, we get it. You're Jeff Loria. In comment 13607696 Go Terps said:Okay, we get it. You're Jeff Loria.

No guarantee those picks do anything UConn4523 : 9/19/2017 10:52 pm : link and as we see with Dallas, no guarantee the best OL in the league will win you a Super Bowl.



It's bad luck and it happens. They need a major fix this upcoming offseason, by we will be a far worse team without Beckham. Ohh and Eli isn't playing 4-5 more years and if he does it won't be with the Giants. They move on after next year IMO.

Fine, let's have the most expensive WR in the league... see how many championships you win with that... so far, not much... Lombardi, Noll, Parcells and Belichick never relied upon a WR to carry their team to the Super Bowl... So far, it has not won us even a playoff game.

In comment 13607808 ajr2456 said:Fine, let's have the most expensive WR in the league... see how many championships you win with that... so far, not much... Lombardi, Noll, Parcells and Belichick never relied upon a WR to carry their team to the Super Bowl... So far, it has not won us even a playoff game.

RE: No guarantee those picks do anything montanagiant : 9/19/2017 11:03 pm : link

Quote: and as we see with Dallas, no guarantee the best OL in the league will win you a Super Bowl.



It's bad luck and it happens. They need a major fix this upcoming offseason, by we will be a far worse team without Beckham. Ohh and Eli isn't playing 4-5 more years and if he does it won't be with the Giants. They move on after next year IMO.

Good point, but you also have to take into account that making Dak beat you with his arm is completely different then Eli having to do so. I honestly think the fact we have ignored getting a serious threat at RB is every bit as bad as the failure of the O-Line In comment 13607828 UConn4523 said:Good point, but you also have to take into account that making Dak beat you with his arm is completely different then Eli having to do so. I honestly think the fact we have ignored getting a serious threat at RB is every bit as bad as the failure of the O-Line

Demarco Murray was a great back behind a great O-line in 2015... but without Romo, the team sucked In comment 13607835 montanagiant said:Demarco Murray was a great back behind a great O-line in 2015... but without Romo, the team sucked

There's no such thing as a complete team anymore jcn56 : 9/19/2017 11:11 pm : link You guys think Dallas is a complete team? They've got a mediocre QB and a terrible D (first game against us notwithstanding). That OL took them years to build, and they spent a top 5 pick at RB. And even then - they managed to lose to us twice last year.



Nobody is able to build a complete team. Everyone has holes. Beyond those holes, everyone in the NFL has scarce depth, so the wrong injury in a spot or two is murder. Nobody wants to hear it - but a good deal of winning it all is luck.



The only team in the NFL that comes close to looking complete on a regular basis is NE, and they're doing it because their coach happens to be one of the greatest of all time, and they've got a great QB in the top spot. And even then, they're not complete. Facing high levels of competition and the wrong matchup, they can be exploited as well.



Letting Beckham go to try so spread the wealth to achieve a more balanced team only assures us of having one of the best WRs in the league on the roster, nothing else.

The OL sucks WillVAB : 9/19/2017 11:47 pm : link Because Flowers isn't any good, Pugh is just ok, Richberg regressed, and the right side is a mess. So essentially 3 bad premium picks and no luck dumpster diving on the right side.



You don't throw good money after bad by giving up an elite talent for OL help. Who would that be by the way? I don't see any attractive FA options that we'd need the money for next year. You'd need at least two quality OL and a draft pick who happens to pan out for a Beckham trade to be palatable. I can't even think of a potential trade partner with the assets or who'd be willing.

Okay, we'll keep the top notch WR but we'll have to live with a lousy O-line and an immobile 37 year old quasi-HoF QB... that'll get us a 6-10 record In comment 13607856 WillVAB said:Okay, we'll keep the top notch WR but we'll have to live with a lousy O-line and an immobile 37 year old quasi-HoF QB... that'll get us a 6-10 record

This not basketball... one stellar WR does not win a title....back in the '70's, Dave Jennings, Harry Carson and Brad Van Pelt were perennial All-Pros or top Pro Bowl players despite how lousy the team played... we need to rebuild the OL or this team will not succeed In comment 13607856 WillVAB said:This not basketball... one stellar WR does not win a title....back in the '70's, Dave Jennings, Harry Carson and Brad Van Pelt were perennial All-Pros or top Pro Bowl players despite how lousy the team played... we need to rebuild the OL or this team will not succeed

What do you recommend trading for? Or are you just bitching for the hell of it?



If it's a slew of picks, that's great I guess. But then you're entrusting the same group of guys who drafted Flowers/Pugh/Richberg to actually draft good OL. Plus they have to replace Beckham.



If it's players plus picks who's the partner and what are we getting? In comment 13607859 Mcphedge said:What do you recommend trading for? Or are you just bitching for the hell of it?If it's a slew of picks, that's great I guess. But then you're entrusting the same group of guys who drafted Flowers/Pugh/Richberg to actually draft good OL. Plus they have to replace Beckham.If it's players plus picks who's the partner and what are we getting?

I was unaware that we have an all time great head coach In comment 13607834 Mcphedge said:I was unaware that we have an all time great head coach

And our own franchise is living proof of this.



Ask yourself this...name the franchise that has won the Super Bowl where its wide receiver was its best player?



It doesn't happen.



Folks can be seduced by Odell's talent. He's a great player and no one disputes that. When you can't block, you can't get him the ball. Deep balls to him are almost eliminated from the offense because we no time to get them off. Lanes are clogged because the defense can put more guys in the areas because we can't block a 4-man rush or run the ball.



Given the option when it comes to money allocation, what would one take:



Odell + average run game + poor o-line



or



B-level WR's + good run game + great o-line



In comment 13607862 Mcphedge said:And our own franchise is living proof of this.Ask yourself this...name the franchise that has won the Super Bowl where its wide receiver was its best player?It doesn't happen.Folks can be seduced by Odell's talent. He's a great player and no one disputes that. When you can't block, you can't get him the ball. Deep balls to him are almost eliminated from the offense because we no time to get them off. Lanes are clogged because the defense can put more guys in the areas because we can't block a 4-man rush or run the ball.Given the option when it comes to money allocation, what would one take:Odell + average run game + poor o-lineorB-level WR's + good run game + great o-line

How will we have an average run game and a poor OLine? UConn4523 : 10:13 am : link doesn't seem like a viable option because I'd sign up for that right now. And if I had a great OLine I'd want a great run game.

I would not trust Reese to trade OBJ for draft picks joe48 : 10:23 am : link He does not draft well and had to go out and spend $200M to fix a defense he neglected. I would not trade this kind of talent because it comes along once in a lifetime.

THte biggest fear in the NFL should be mediocrity UConn4523 : 10:28 am : link if we aren't gong to the playoffs then I want to suck hard and land a top pick to take a top QB prospect or trade it away for a haul. We have a QB that we can move on from soon and need to think towards the future which should involve Beckham, not Eli (sucks to say but he isn't playing 4-5 more years here).



Trading away Beckham to take advantage of the "Eli window" is a fan driven strategy that had so much downside it's laughable.

Selfishly Andrew in Austin : 10:44 am : link Yes. I enjoy seeing him play football on my favorite team. I consider watching the Giants 100% entertainment and watching him break open for a touchdown or ridiculous catch is freaking fun.



I also think you don't let go of game changing weapons if you want to compete for a championship.

So let me understand something... Go Terps : 11:14 am : link There are a couple things I'm not clear on:



1. Trading Beckham for picks is foolish because draft picks aren't a sure thing...



But who says Beckham is a sure thing? How is it reasonable to simply extrapolate what he's already done over the years of an enormous contract?



2. The Cowboys model of building a great offensive line isn't a good one because we beat them twice last year.



If I recall correctly, their "model" got them to 13-3 and an Aaron Rodgers/Mason Crosby miracle away from hosting the NFC Championship game despite playing the entire season with a rookie 4th round pick at QB. Anyone here think we'd get to 13-3 if we played this whole season with Davis Webb? Me neither.



3. We shouldn't try to emulate or even learn from the Patriots because we don't have Belichick.



How does this make even the remotest sense? History tells us that you can and should emulate the great minds of the era. Tom Landry, Paul Brown, Bill Walsh...these men and others shaped the way the game was played forever as the succeeding generations studied them and stood on their shoulders. Why should Belichick be any different? Why can't we try to learn from what makes him so successful and try to use that in some way, small or large, to improve our own team?



Anyway, when it comes to trading Beckham, I view it as a simple economic exercise:



Beckham < 2 or 3 premium draft picks + ~$18 million cap space



Though who knows about the 2 or 3 premium draft picks anymore. His value degrades by the day.





how would every one feel if we did trade Jersey55 : 11:22 am : link OBJ for a couple of good picks in the draft and Reese blew it by drafting slugs as he has been known to do..

Go Terps BigBlueinChicago : 11:36 am : link I don't even think a team would give up 2 or 3 premium picks for him on top of then having to pay him.



With the amount of high quality WR's that are being produced into the NFL, you might not be able to find an "Odell," but it's not like if you don't have him you can't find more than quality replacements and be a high efficient offense.



I just don't see a scenario where the Giants can pay Odell top dollar, pay Eli top dollar, and then what appears to be a possible situation developing now where they may have to replace all 5 offensive linemen after this season and put good money into that.

You're trolling right? I'd put my money on the guy whose put up numbers over THREE years that only guys like Moss and Rice have over a to be named draft pick. In comment 13608254 Go Terps said:You're trolling right? I'd put my money on the guy whose put up numbers over THREE years that only guys like Moss and Rice have over a to be named draft pick.

Cutting Eli after this season saves them $10 million. Easy answer there.



Hypothetically you're asking for two 1s for Odell. Well guess what, the team that has him will perform better with him so that second pick won't be as high.



Plus, only teams close to contention are trading for a superstar WR, so you're limiting yourself to a pick at the bottom of the first. In comment 13608313 BigBlueinChicago said:Cutting Eli after this season saves them $10 million. Easy answer there.Hypothetically you're asking for two 1s for Odell. Well guess what, the team that has him will perform better with him so that second pick won't be as high.Plus, only teams close to contention are trading for a superstar WR, so you're limiting yourself to a pick at the bottom of the first.

Terps UConn4523 : 2:06 pm : link You completely lose me at Beckham possibly being done performing at a high level. Unless it's a career ending injury how does that even make sense? We also wouldn't bet that haul of picks because no team is giving multiple 1sts and $100 million to a non QB.



The biggest risk in the entire scenario you have presented is that we'd lose a game changing player for 1 or 2 more Ereck Flowers'. Cool.

Why should we assume that Beckham will continue to put up similar production? We're two games into this season and he hasn't reached 40 yards receiving.



Why do you assume we'd blow the picks? We've drafted some good players in recent years...and we've especially excelled at drafting WRs. In my scenario you could just as easily draft two good players with the picks you get for Beckham, and have the cap space to pay a couple more quality free agents.



Our record since we drafted Beckham is 23-27. You think that number is going to get better when his cap hit is 6 times what it is now?



In comment 13608579 UConn4523 said:Why should we assume that Beckham will continue to put up similar production? We're two games into this season and he hasn't reached 40 yards receiving.Why do you assume we'd blow the picks? We've drafted some good players in recent years...and we've especially excelled at drafting WRs. In my scenario you could just as easily draft two good players with the picks you get for Beckham, and have the cap space to pay a couple more quality free agents.Our record since we drafted Beckham is 23-27. You think that number is going to get better when his cap hit is 6 times what it is now?