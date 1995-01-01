Remember running the ball has to be a commitment, That’s Gold, Jerry : 9:42 am a mentality...it is sticking with it even when it isn't working. In my opinion, McAdoo does not have that mentality and therefore running the ball, for the current Giants, is an afterthought. It is not something, I believe, that is an essential part of the game plan.



In the NFL especially, if you want to run the ball then you have to be committed to it. I remember Joe Gibbs always talking about balance and how he had someone constantly telling him, during a game, about how many run plays had been called and how many pass plays. I know it was a different era but Parcells used to talk about this mentality also. Certainly, both our recent SB teams had a mentality to run the ball...in 2008, we had two 1,000 yard rushers.



Now, I know the league has changed but it is obvious that running the ball for the current Giants O is not something we want to do...it is something we do but not because we believe in it or are committed to it. Paul Schwartz in the article I posted yesterday gives some examples of times where we could have established the run and didn't...how, after Darkwa ran for 11 yards, we threw six straight passes.



The run game in the NFL is an attitude...and running it 15 times a game is not being committed to the run. I think it's time we stop fooling ourselves about this...if we get anything out of the run game, great, but this Giants team or coaches does not believe in the run game. Heck, if Mr. Slickback did believe in the run game then our starting RB would or should be Darkwa followed by Vereen. Darkwa is our best back for running between the tackles.



I also believe a commitment to run the ball would help our OL...let them attack rather than constantly pass block where we have issues. But, again, I emphasize, runnings it once every 7 plays is not a commitment to running the ball. I think most BBIer's know that running the ball helps the OL. But we have no such attitude or commitment and therefore our OL problems are exacerbated as a result.



I just don't see this changing and therefore we are what we are and we have to hope Eli doesn't get killed.

yes Les in TO : 9:51 am : link I started a thread about this earlier, it is astonishing that the giants have less rushing attempts and yards in two games vs. tampa bay and Miami had in one.



you need to stick to the running game and mix up formations to keep defenses on their heels. the results start to show in the fourth quarter when defenses are tired. throwing 40 times per game doesn't make sense with our offensive line, eli's decline and our solid defense.

I'm just dumbfounded by our OL GiantsRage2007 : 9:55 am : link Inability to run block



Surely an NFL OL has played HS ball, and college ball too - you'd think they played on teams and ran the ball, right? At one time they were asked to run block. If they ascended to the NFL you have to believe they were at least competent at it? No? Cause it really doesn't look like it AT ALL!



It's truly amazing.

First of all you need an OL Chip : 10:00 am : link that can open up holes. We have not drafted a RB above the 5th round since Brandon Jacobs. Perkins a 6th rounder, Darkwa a street free agent, Gallman doesn't look ready to play and Vereen is a pass catching back. We could have signed Peterson or Blount to fill in for a year or 2 but Jerry Reese didn't think it was necessary.

Strength Painless62 : 10:10 am : link Simple. Our O-Line is concocted of physically weak for the NFL players. They can't line up and ram it down another teams throat. Even last year the only success they had was with trickery type of running plays, such as traps. It has been a general philosophy on drafting mobile and flexible O lineman as opposed to physically strong ones that has led to this problem. Clearly the results of this philosophy stink.

Chip beatrixkiddo : 10:11 am : link David Wilson was a first Rounder and Gallman a 4th rounder.



I'm not concerned with where a player was drafted as much as how uncommitted they are to the run game, and the whole rb committee approach which doesn't work. No one can get into a rythm when you dont run the ball, but worse when you each rb gets like 4 carries sporadically throughout the game. Its just bad play calling and coaching.

Agree this OL Doomster : 10:13 am : link is more finesse than strength....too many times a guy blows through the line before the run gets started...

Well, we could...we could That’s Gold, Jerry : 10:17 am : link use Fluker at guard whose strength is run blocking. Back in the day, our SB XXV team's OL's strength was not pass blocking, it was run blocking. But, the coaching staff has shown no willingness to put Fluker into the lineup. Also, I think you are missing the point. How can the OL get better at run blocking when you only call 15 run plays a game?

The effectiveness of the OL isn't there JonC : 10:21 am : link It's not a physical nor effective group, added to a head coach whom often calls running plays as throwaways to try and keep the defense honest, which isn't working well either.



Catch-22 ... the OL itself stinks.





I disagree... Metnut : 10:32 am : link The running game stinks and there's little reason with this OL or our RBs to expect it to get much better. While our passing game hasn't been great either, it's still accounted for the vast majority of the limited production or sustained drives our offense has had so far.



We can't afford to waste downs on running plays that gain -2 to 3 yards. We just don't have that luxury. If we "stick to the run" the most likely result is going to be a whole bunch of plays that do nothing.



Despite the terrible OL, our passing game (when Eli wasn't being sacked) managed to at least be productive at times. We need to stick to that. Since our running game is so terrible, it has no value in "keeping the defense honest" since the running game stinks. It just wastes plays.

Most People Say The Problem is With The OL... Jim in Tampa : 10:41 am : link But I have felt for years that the Giants needed to spend a high pick (1 or 2) on a premium RB.



Having a good to great RB doesn't solve the OL problem, but he makes the line play better. The OL knows that if they can just sustain their block a half a beat longer the great RB will reward them with a big gain.



Once the RB gets off some big runs the confidence of the OL goes up and they play better versus the run AND the pass...since the DL would be less likely to ingnore the run and just rush the QB.



It also means that play action would work better, drives would be sustained longer and the D would get a little more rest.



I know a lot of posters (and apparently the Giants' management) think that RBs are not worth a premium pick, but having a great one sure would solve a lot of problems.

Every defense Dnew15 : 10:42 am : link in the NFL knows that the Giants are passing on 2nd and 3rd down...it's insane.

It's easier to pass protect if the DL THINKS that there is the possibility of a run play.

It's not complicated.

to me, people who advocate not even trying to run idiotsavant : 10:47 am : link are not even really true fans of the actual game of football. I good team should be able to have a series of all runs leading to a TD or all passes leading to a TD, or any blend.



the signs and stats here have been blatantly obvious for years



I am leaning towards a Mara Jr. [not being all that sharp about the game type situation] and [ has fallen for the usual gangs corporate banter ].



this often happens in family owned business, mental skills and insight are not often passed down like that in real life.

Holy Crap Dnew15 : 10:50 am : link It's worse than I thought...so digging just a little on espn split stats...

The Giants have 27 rushing attempts on 1st down in two games..

Meanwhile, they have 6!!! that's right 6!! on 2nd and 3rd down COMBINED!!!

Coach Ben has to vary his play calls a little to give his OL a chance

It's hard to run or pass block when everyone knows what's coming.

Running the ball BigBlueHens : 10:53 am : link must be on the list this week. The only way to open up the passing game is to run the ball effectively. We need to put Smith and Ellison in the game, and run the ball. Teams know Eli is going to throw it, they know we do not tend to run.

very, very low # of runs for 3rd down conversions idiotsavant : 10:55 am : link past few years and very, very low # of runs for TD past couple years.



This is 101 shit here people that management has fastidiously stuck to ignoring

This coach never runs the ball twice Rflairr : 10:56 am : link In a row. Most predictable play caller in the league

noted this obviously preseason 2016 idiotsavant : 10:57 am : link green bay game, pass on third down, dialed up obvious sack....c'mon man.

Don't run until later in the game. Thegratefulhead : 11:05 am : link Use the back to chip Flowers man then throw it to him in the flat. Every single early drive fails because our attempts to run gain nothing. Let's get a lead and we can run later in the game. I would come out balls to the wall fast...go go go. Don't let the defense substitute... Tire them out a bit...Then run.

sorry - it's 24 rushing attempts on 1st down Dnew15 : 11:09 am : link What's also interesting is that the Giants actually rush the ball at a clip of 3.4 yrds on first down - which considering everyone in the stadium knows what they are going to do - isn't terrible. Especially since a sizable chunk of those rushing attempts came inside their own 20 in the Dallas game.

It isn't the 1960's anymore... FatMan in Charlotte : 11:10 am : link heck it isn't even the 1980's where you had dominant teams that couple impose their physical will - which is where the romance from running derives from. The Packers doing a power sweep and daring you to stop them or the Redskins doing the Counter Trey.



But in this era, teams impose their will through the air.



Now, I'd love to see smashmouth play, but it is an aberration these days, and with the OL the way it is, you really want to do that?



If Mac commits to the run when his best weapons are WR's that would be completely foolish.

The Giants have 26 pass attempts on 2nd down Dnew15 : 11:15 am : link compared to 4 rushing attempts...

OK - I'm sorry - I'll stop.

Bottom line is the more I look at the evidence and think about the results...it's clear that Ben as OC calling plays is a bigger part of the problem than I originally thought. I thought it was our players suck - in particular the OL, but the more I dig, the more I think it's the coach not putting the OL in a position to succeed.

I'm not suggesting that Dnew15 : 11:21 am : link the Giants resort to running the football the way they did during the 80's with the 3 yards and a cloud of dust - we've got weapons on the outside that should strike fear into every defense in the NFL...BUT... becoming a predicable play caller in the NFL is a death nail - and that's what we got.. calling the same game next week will in all likely hood result in another L.

Dnew, there is something to that idiotsavant : 11:23 am : link in addition to calling out 3rd down and rush td stats out 2016 preseason, I was talking about this.



The type of O mac runs sort of robs the OL of its initiative,



whereas the duties may seem 'simple' in one sense ("stand there and wait for the rush") its harder in another sense, in that it makes the OL the passive or reactive participant on most plays.



couple that with questionable player selection and its s recipe for failure.

Predictability.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11:26 am : link doesn't mean strict pass/run scenarios.



We now have teams approaching 65% of their snaps being passes, but they vary it for short routes to control the ball and intermediate/deep routes for getting chunks of yardage.



When TC was preaching a 50/50 ratio, people here were screaming it was too predictable as well and that we needed to pass more.

one fears that they are using the false logic of: idiotsavant : 11:29 am : link "if they cannot do the 'simple' things we ask, how can we ask them to do (falcons etc)"



whereas, in truth, what they have been doing, while it is 'simple ' in one sense, is harder to succeed at in another.



especially without the change ups that a more diverse ratio or weight of other stuff would give you...as said above, its readable

Agreed Dnew15 : 11:29 am : link I feel your comments about OL mentality is especially true of Flowers. He seems like a guy who wants to punish the guy in front him - he may lack the technique to do so, but expecting him to play finesse left tackle and pass protect for 2/3 of the game seems likely to fail (well..it is).



. arcarsenal : 11:30 am : link I started a thread on this after the game.



108 offensive plays and we've run on consecutive downs twice .



Almost every single drive follows the same script. We need to commit to running the football more.

We have three.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11:31 am : link years of data to suggest that the line isn't run blocking all that well either. We consistently rank near the bottom on YPC and yards per game.



It's fine and well to want a mauler to maul, but that doesn't seem to be true either.

another obvious falsehood would be idiotsavant : 11:32 am : link that 'the league is progressing inexorably away from the run'.



all you need to look at is our recent sunday at the cowholders to remedy that delusion





more to the point, trends go in cycles.

If the players aren't executing, the play calling doesn't matter Go Terps : 11:33 am : link Play calling is always overrated as a cause when there are problems on offense.

idiot.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11:35 am : link Did you watch the Cowboys game sunday? They didn't run all that much either.



But more to the point - the Cowboys were the only team last year to run the ball over 50% of the time. In 2005 - 7 teams ran the ball 50% of the time. In 1986, 13 teams ran the ball over 50% of the time



To refute that the league is moving away from the run is ignoring facts.



I'm not saying that the Giants shouldn't run the ball more - but it isn't guaranteeing better results to do so,

cowboys have coincidently followed the idiotsavant : 11:42 am : link 'idiot model' in recent years:



1. build the crap out of the OL



2. only when that's done, get a qb from a school with a crap line



3. run and play action



3. possibly they even ran something resembling my 5-0-6 on D last week, if only briefly

Fatman.. Dnew15 : 11:43 am : link I agree with your logic as a whole, I think my argument is more in line with the thought that becoming predictable on offense as a play caller is a contributing factor the overall problems with the offense.

As an example - you had mentioned the GB Packers previously which is a good example given BM experience. Obviously looking at down rush/pass attempts in isolation can be dangerous because it doesn't take into consideration field position, distance, score, etc. I would argue that McAdoo's play calling trends are extreme.

Pack split on down and run/pass attempts:

1st down: 20 runs to 40 passes

2nd down: 17 runs to 29 passes

3rd down: 6 runs to 20 passes

Giants split on down and run/pass attempts:

1st down: 24 runs to 21 passes

2nd down: 4 runs to 26 passes

3rd down 2 runs to 20 passes



I would express it this way idiotsavant : 11:50 am : link Goal:



Proactive Concept from an offensive line point of view, and plan the O around that.



Which means lots and lots plays with lots and lots of practice, that



1. enable the OL to fire out and hit people at angles,



2. run plays that develop instantly at snap, bringing the RB up instantly and with thump.



3. Lots of variety and multiplicity within those concepts, not cheating yourself from a nice dose of outside zone, both sides. More '12' personel.



Then and only after that's established,



4. misdirection runs and play action, moving QB and routes the other way.



only after you have reinvented that O strongly in that manner go back to a few of the old, stand and wait plays.

Dnew.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11:54 am : link I see the point. However, if the Giants aren't running well, especially since they do it so often on 1st down, it logically sets them up to pass more on 2nd down and exclusively on 3rd down.



The Packers have a better YPC than the Giants and more rushing yards per game for the last 3 years running.

Mr. Savant Dnew15 : 11:55 am : link Bingo...

If I were an OL line coach - these would be my discussion points with the OC every offseason about OL personnel and team offensive scheme - and every week before every game these would be my discussions except more fine tuned to the opponent and their strengths and weaknesses.

These conversations are either, one sided, not happening or there is a disconnect.

Fatman.. Dnew15 : 11:57 am : link Oddly enough - this year - the Giants are better than the Pack in running the ball on first down..it's close, but they are slightly better.

I see our offensive linemen EricJ : 12:08 pm : link getting pushed back into the backfield and sometimes making the tackle themselves with their ass.



This stopped being about scheme and which RB we have the moment I realized that our OL is physically weaker than the man standing in front of them.



Watch the attached clip of the Dallas game (3:44 mark of the video). Our RT (Hart?) was thrown backwards about 3 yards and landed on his back. The defender who did that made the play. It was like an adult playing with a child. I have been seeing this like this for a while so it is not just ONE play.



I don't know how you overcome a strength/matchup problem like this. Makes me wonder how much better it would be if we had Defensive lineman blocking for us on one series...LOL

Dnew.. Danthebigbluefan : 12:44 pm : link That stat is astounding.



It's a very difficult thing to assess right now, but I think the OP holds a lot of weight. Heck, McAdoo even said doing the same thing over and over is insanity. Well, for once I'd like to see us run the ball so much to an extent it at least seems we're running more than we are passing.



The OL has not performed well for some time either in run or pass blocking. It's clear that pass-blocking at the moment is an exposed weakness. So, why not try running more to at least find out if we have a chance at establishing some form of balance?



Game scripts aside, the playcalling is my #1 issue right now. Flowers, the OL as a whole, our RBs, the dependence on OBJ, all of that is secondary to how the game is being called and the offense is being run.



McAdoo was supposed to be this offensive guru who was responsible for Aaron Rodgers' success while he was there. I've seen nothing that makes me go "wow what a great offensive game plan" as of yet. In fact, I find myself saying the exact opposite when we run the same bloody reverse 3 times in a game. Because THAT is how we plan on running the ball.



Where's the Power O? Off tackle? Simple counter?



It's mind-boggling that we have 6 combined runs on 2nd and 3rd down.



You're either a f***ing idiot or an arrogant stubborn SOB when those are the run attempts.

The stats aren't.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1:04 pm : link that astounding seeing they are based on two games when we've predominantly been behind.



Through two weeks, the Cowboys have passed the ball 68% of the time.



Meanwhile, the Lions have been in the top 3 for pass % plays each of the past three years and right now they are in the top 10 of teams with running %.



If the stats continue, it is more astounding than what they are now.

RE: Dnew.. EricJ : 1:09 pm : link

Quote:

McAdoo was supposed to be this offensive guru who was responsible for Aaron Rodgers' success while he was there.

Not sure if anyone else caught the pre-game interview with Aaron Rodgers before our playoff game last year. They asked him about coach McAdoo. I thought he would have said something like.. good coach, loved working with him, something positive as it relates to X's and O's. His response was "funny guy". "Had a lot of fun in the locker room." (paraphrasing) In comment 13608436 Danthebigbluefan said:Not sure if anyone else caught the pre-game interview with Aaron Rodgers before our playoff game last year. They asked him about coach McAdoo. I thought he would have said something like.. good coach, loved working with him, something positive as it relates to X's and O's. His response was "funny guy". "Had a lot of fun in the locker room." (paraphrasing)