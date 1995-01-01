For those asking to run the ball more... Josh in the City : 9/20/2017 2:40 pm ...can the Giants really do that and be successful? I'm asking this as a serious question. We're averaging 3.2 yards per attempt and this oline has proven completely incapable of opening any legitimate running lanes for our backs. It seems early in games we want to establish the run but the plans quickly get foiled by our inability to create shorter 2nd and 3rd down opportunities.



I understand the concept of trying to wear down a defense but if running more leads to more 3 and outs, wouldn't that philosophy be counter-intuitive? If we had an average oline the concept of trying to establish and stick with the run would make sense to me. I loved the Giant teams of the past that had the ability to ground and pound but I this offense seems completely incapable of sustaining any drive using that philosophy.



To me, it seems like the Giants have so few rushing attempts as a directly result of their inability to run the ball. If the run game was working, even a little, I think our coaching staff would be more inclined to stick with it. But how many times can you do the same thing with no results? As a fan, if we ran the ball for 3 straight times for 3 yds a pop on multiple drives, I know I would be quick to say the play calling is disastrous. I just don't see the opportunities that we're supposedly missing where we should be "sticking with the run." To my, admittedly, untrained eye it seems like there's nothing there!

All running backs NYBEN1963 : 9/20/2017 2:55 pm : link need carries you can't judge anything if a RB is only getting 7 or fewer carries. What is the thing that is always said about a great running back and great running game .."It gets stronger/better as the game goes on" Those 3 yard runs will become 5-7 yard runs after you keep pounding on a defense

Running the ball is a mindset jlukes : 9/20/2017 2:58 pm : link After the Giants attempt a pass play and it goes incomplete, do you just say "well time to abandon the pass!"



No, not at all - yet people are so quick to do that with the run after a short gain.



Hell, Benny Mac abandons the run after a successful run play!

I can't remeber NYBEN1963 : 9/20/2017 3:03 pm : link if I saw it here or heard it on BBKL but in 2 games the Giants have only had back to back runs twice out of 104 or so total offensive plays.

One of our players BigBlueDownTheShore : 9/20/2017 3:05 pm : link Darkwa or Perkins needs to get at least 25 carries. Then and only then can we figure out how good our running game is.



Also, if we run the ball more or at least try too, it will take pressure off the offensive line.



Right now we are so unbalanced to the pass, that defensive lineman are just pinning their ears back and aggressively coming after Eli. We need to up our screen game, and our draw game as well. Take advantage of the aggressiveness.

Quote: if I saw it here or heard it on BBKL but in 2 games the Giants have only had back to back runs twice out of 104 or so total offensive plays.





That's a bad tendency. In comment 13608694 NYBEN1963 said:That's a bad tendency.

If the running Metnut : 9/20/2017 3:08 pm : link game sucks getting only 10 or so carries per game with teams expecting NYG to pass, it seems against logic that it would be more productive getting even more carries with teams expecting more runs.

The running game sucks WillVAB : 9/20/2017 3:14 pm : link But I think the Giants need to go more run heavy for a few reasons.



1. Gives the defense a rest

2. Limits the shots on Eli

3. Potentially sets up more manageable 3rd down situations

4. More manageable 3rd down situations means the secondary can't just defend against the deep stuff, which may open up some shots down the field



From a personnel perspective, I'd consider Engram and Beckham out wide. Adams inline, and Ellison at FB/H-back. This would give us one of our better blocking groups but with the versatility to attack through the air.

RE: If the running NYBEN1963 : 9/20/2017 3:16 pm : link

Quote: game sucks getting only 10 or so carries per game with teams expecting NYG to pass, it seems against logic that it would be more productive getting even more carries with teams expecting more runs.



Not true at all ..running the football has a accumulative effect ..it wears the defense down. So even though you are having trouble running early on as long as you can stay with it (obviously the score will dictate whether or not you can) those 2 and 3 yard runs will become 5-7 yard runs In comment 13608704 Metnut said:Not true at all ..running the football has a accumulative effect ..it wears the defense down. So even though you are having trouble running early on as long as you can stay with it (obviously the score will dictate whether or not you can) those 2 and 3 yard runs will become 5-7 yard runs

Here's my issue Josh in the City : 9/20/2017 3:17 pm : link We've seen instances where the defense is CLEARLY expecting pass and Eli checks to a run. Even in those instances, with 3 defenders on the line and the defense in quarters, we STILL can't get more than 2-3 yards! Perfect example was last week on the drive we settled for 3. We were on the Detroit 11 yd line 2nd and goal. Detroit playing 3 men at the line so even though this is an obvious passing situation, Eli audibles to a run. The RB (I think Vereen) ends up getting 2 yds. If you can't run in THAT situation then it's a pretty dire situation.

I also felt NYBEN1963 : 9/20/2017 3:19 pm : link they should have brought in a big back Blount or drafted Foreman or Conner. Let's see what Gallman can do maybe he gets a jersey this week

the problem with the running game giants#1 : 9/20/2017 3:20 pm : link is they often get 0 or negative yardage. So running back-to-back on 1st/2nd down could easily leave you with a 3rd and 10 (or worse). At least if they were getting 2-3 yards consistently, you can say run it b2b and set up a manageable 3rd and 5-6 yards. But based on early results, it's more likely to leave you with a 3rd and 8+.

Does Brady establish the run ? averagejoe : 9/20/2017 3:20 pm : link Or Aaron Rodgers ? The NFL is a passing league. I am tired of McAdoo-doo's blathering about his complimentary football nonsense. Throw the ball downfield on first down and make them play nickel.



We have talented receivers and if McAdoo cannot find a way to get them the ball he has to go.



Rodgers and Brady throw the ball. Beat up OL, no good WR's, it does not matter. They throw the ball and score anyway.



This is not brain surgery Ben. Throw the damn ball.

RE: Here's my issue NYBEN1963 : 9/20/2017 3:24 pm : link

Quote: We've seen instances where the defense is CLEARLY expecting pass and Eli checks to a run. Even in those instances, with 3 defenders on the line and the defense in quarters, we STILL can't get more than 2-3 yards! Perfect example was last week on the drive we settled for 3. We were on the Detroit 11 yd line 2nd and goal. Detroit playing 3 men at the line so even though this is an obvious passing situation, Eli audibles to a run. The RB (I think Vereen) ends up getting 2 yds. If you can't run in THAT situation then it's a pretty dire situation.



They have to just line up in the I and just ram the RB at the defense no tricks ..cause we aint good at it. Think about this, against that defensive formation if we have 2 TE's and a FB along with Darkwa in the backfield how would that have turned out.I would say more than just a 2 yard gain In comment 13608714 Josh in the City said:They have to just line up in the I and just ram the RB at the defense no tricks ..cause we aint good at it. Think about this, against that defensive formation if we have 2 TE's and a FB along with Darkwa in the backfield how would that have turned out.I would say more than just a 2 yard gain

RE: Does Brady establish the run ? NYBEN1963 : 9/20/2017 3:26 pm : link

Quote: Or Aaron Rodgers ? The NFL is a passing league. I am tired of McAdoo-doo's blathering about his complimentary football nonsense. Throw the ball downfield on first down and make them play nickel.



We have talented receivers and if McAdoo cannot find a way to get them the ball he has to go.



Rodgers and Brady throw the ball. Beat up OL, no good WR's, it does not matter. They throw the ball and score anyway.



This is not brain surgery Ben. Throw the damn ball.



Didn't LaGarette Blount rush for 18 TD's last season and over 1100 yards? In comment 13608721 averagejoe said:Didn't LaGarette Blount rush for 18 TD's last season and over 1100 yards?

RE: the problem with the running game WillVAB : 9/20/2017 3:27 pm : link

Quote: is they often get 0 or negative yardage. So running back-to-back on 1st/2nd down could easily leave you with a 3rd and 10 (or worse). At least if they were getting 2-3 yards consistently, you can say run it b2b and set up a manageable 3rd and 5-6 yards. But based on early results, it's more likely to leave you with a 3rd and 8+.



True, but we're getting a lot of negative plays when we pass as well -- and this week is a horrible matchup for our porous OL. In comment 13608719 giants#1 said:True, but we're getting a lot of negative plays when we pass as well -- and this week is a horrible matchup for our porous OL.

I think the idea of running more is crazy... Giantfan in skinland : 9/20/2017 3:28 pm : link As noted above, even when the coverage is run favorable....we fail. What we need is a more diverse short passing game that substitutes for the run game we can't establish. WR and TE screens would be a welcome addition. Some designed RB routes.



Frankly, that Lions team we just played suffers from a lot of the same flaws we do...but Jim Bob Cooter has come up with a plan of attack that makes their offense functional. That should be our model.

Gillislee has 33 carries thru 2 games too giants#1 : 9/20/2017 3:31 pm : link



Perkins' runs this year:

Neg yardage: 2

No gain: 1

1 yard: 3

2 yards: 1

3 yards: 5

4 yards: 2



So on 6 out of 14 runs (43%), he's gained 1 yard or less. That's really not acceptable.

- ( You don't need to average 4.5-5 yards/carry for the running game to help your offense. But you do need to avoid neg plays.Perkins' runs this year:Neg yardage: 2No gain: 11 yard: 32 yards: 13 yards: 54 yards: 2So on 6 out of 14 runs (43%), he's gained 1 yard or less. That's really not acceptable. Link - ( New Window

My $.02 phil in arizona : 9/20/2017 3:33 pm : link I think we need establish the run by putting Fluker or Jones in at RG, Ellison at TE, and having Darkwa run behind Smith.



Jerry might grade out on PFF as an ok Pass Blocker, but when Flowers is left on an island with anyone in a pass situation, or when Jerry/Hart can't pick up a stunt, does that even matter? Put in someone who can be a plus run blocker.



Flowers and Fluker *might* be pretty decent power run blockers. Let's use that strength and build off of it.

We used to complain when Coughlin BigBlueDownTheShore : 9/20/2017 3:33 pm : link was here that we forced the run when it wasn't there, but it made our offense that much better. The running plays setup the playaction whether they work or not. You have to commit to it to make it work. Teams just trot out right now knowing that we will pass.

RE: My $.02 giants#1 : 9/20/2017 3:39 pm : link

Quote: I think we need establish the run by putting Fluker or Jones in at RG, Ellison at TE, and having Darkwa run behind Smith.



Jerry might grade out on PFF as an ok Pass Blocker, but when Flowers is left on an island with anyone in a pass situation, or when Jerry/Hart can't pick up a stunt, does that even matter? Put in someone who can be a plus run blocker.



Flowers and Fluker *might* be pretty decent power run blockers. Let's use that strength and build off of it.



We can't block stunts as is and you want to put Fluker in? I would look to use Fluker in some 'jumbo' sets to mix things up. In comment 13608750 phil in arizona said:We can't block stunts as is and you want to put Fluker in? I would look to use Fluker in some 'jumbo' sets to mix things up.

RE: RE: My $.02 phil in arizona : 9/20/2017 3:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13608750 phil in arizona said:





Quote:





I think we need establish the run by putting Fluker or Jones in at RG, Ellison at TE, and having Darkwa run behind Smith.



Jerry might grade out on PFF as an ok Pass Blocker, but when Flowers is left on an island with anyone in a pass situation, or when Jerry/Hart can't pick up a stunt, does that even matter? Put in someone who can be a plus run blocker.



Flowers and Fluker *might* be pretty decent power run blockers. Let's use that strength and build off of it.







We can't block stunts as is and you want to put Fluker in? I would look to use Fluker in some 'jumbo' sets to mix things up.



I'd rather be able to run the ball and not pick up stunts than not be able to run the ball and not pick up stunts.

In comment 13608763 giants#1 said:I'd rather be able to run the ball and not pick up stunts than not be able to run the ball and not pick up stunts.

Eli quickly audibles out of running plays. Do you want him to stop? Ivan15 : 9/20/2017 3:47 pm : link It doesn't matter how many running plays McAdoo sends in if Eli changes to pass plays.

RE: Gillislee has 33 carries thru 2 games too NYBEN1963 : 9/20/2017 3:47 pm : link

Quote: You don't need to average 4.5-5 yards/carry for the running game to help your offense. But you do need to avoid neg plays.



Perkins' runs this year:

Neg yardage: 2

No gain: 1

1 yard: 3

2 yards: 1

3 yards: 5

4 yards: 2



So on 6 out of 14 runs (43%), he's gained 1 yard or less. That's really not acceptable. Link - ( New Window )



Think about that ..14 runs in 2 games for your "starting" RB.I go back to my original statement good running backs(we don't yet know if Perkins is good or not)get better as the game goes on ..the more carries they get the more effective they are In comment 13608747 giants#1 said:Think about that ..14 runs in 2 games for your "starting" RB.I go back to my original statement good running backs(we don't yet know if Perkins is good or not)get better as the game goes on ..the more carries they get the more effective they are

RE: Eli quickly audibles out of running plays. Do you want him to stop? giants#1 : 9/20/2017 3:49 pm : link

Quote: It doesn't matter how many running plays McAdoo sends in if Eli changes to pass plays.



I don't think that's accurate. If anything, Eli audibles to running plays since we're often facing a soft box with <7 defenders. In comment 13608778 Ivan15 said:I don't think that's accurate. If anything, Eli audibles to running plays since we're often facing a soft box with <7 defenders.

RE: RE: Gillislee has 33 carries thru 2 games too giants#1 : 9/20/2017 3:50 pm : link

Quote:





Think about that ..14 runs in 2 games for your "starting" RB.I go back to my original statement good running backs(we don't yet know if Perkins is good or not)get better as the game goes on ..the more carries they get the more effective they are



Sure, but it's hard to run the ball more as the game progressives when you're trailing by 2+ scores. They got to start games much better and sustain some early drives. In comment 13608779 NYBEN1963 said:Sure, but it's hard to run the ball more as the game progressives when you're trailing by 2+ scores. They got to start games much better and sustain some early drives.

RE: RE: RE: Gillislee has 33 carries thru 2 games too Josh in the City : 9/20/2017 4:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13608779 NYBEN1963 said:





Quote:











Think about that ..14 runs in 2 games for your "starting" RB.I go back to my original statement good running backs(we don't yet know if Perkins is good or not)get better as the game goes on ..the more carries they get the more effective they are







Sure, but it's hard to run the ball more as the game progressives when you're trailing by 2+ scores. They got to start games much better and sustain some early drives.



This. It's a chicken and egg situation. It's easy to run the ball when you have the lead but is running the reason you have the lead? Really depends on the team but teams that are winning are always going to lean more heavily on the run and teams that are losing will do the opposite. In comment 13608785 giants#1 said:This. It's a chicken and egg situation. It's easy to run the ball when you have the lead but is running the reason you have the lead? Really depends on the team but teams that are winning are always going to lean more heavily on the run and teams that are losing will do the opposite.

RE: I can't remeber RetroJint : 9/20/2017 6:05 pm : link

Quote: if I saw it here or heard it on BBKL but in 2 games the Giants have only had back to back runs twice out of 104 or so total offensive plays.



I was at the game. Told my friend the same thing. Darkwa had 2 successful running plays. They didn't sequence a second running play. Double up on them . I know McAdoo doesn't care about running the football. He prefers the short pass. But it would not hurt to double up on runs , if the first is a successful play.



There is no sequencing in this offense. You get the occasional stand-alone play like the pass to Adams. In comment 13608694 NYBEN1963 said:I was at the game. Told my friend the same thing. Darkwa had 2 successful running plays. They didn't sequence a second running play. Double up on them . I know McAdoo doesn't care about running the football. He prefers the short pass. But it would not hurt to double up on runs , if the first is a successful play.There is no sequencing in this offense. You get the occasional stand-alone play like the pass to Adams.

RE: RE: My $.02 Reale01 : 9/20/2017 6:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13608750 phil in arizona said:





Quote:





I think we need establish the run by putting Fluker or Jones in at RG, Ellison at TE, and having Darkwa run behind Smith.



Jerry might grade out on PFF as an ok Pass Blocker, but when Flowers is left on an island with anyone in a pass situation, or when Jerry/Hart can't pick up a stunt, does that even matter? Put in someone who can be a plus run blocker.



Flowers and Fluker *might* be pretty decent power run blockers. Let's use that strength and build off of it.







We can't block stunts as is and you want to put Fluker in? I would look to use Fluker in some 'jumbo' sets to mix things up.



Put Fluker and Flowers together on the right side and run behind them. That is what they do well. Why not use your personnel to leverage their strength? In comment 13608763 giants#1 said:Put Fluker and Flowers together on the right side and run behind them. That is what they do well. Why not use your personnel to leverage their strength?

Well said Josh Reale01 : 9/20/2017 7:01 pm : link Philly has all sorts of injuries in the secondary. So we are gonna run into their front 7? Unbelievable. How does this sound: 1 yard, 1 yard, third and 8?



We need to run 8 to 12 yard patterns with a dump off. If its open throw it, if not dump, if not throw it away. Unfortunately we do not have time to go through progressions.



If we make 5 to 9 yards on first then run on second down and possibly third down.



Use draw plays on first or second downs at times. Not just third and long.



You can get enough rushing attempts with that approach. that.

We don't even try running the ball. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/20/2017 7:07 pm : link And defenses know it and adjust accordingly.

RE: Well said Josh arcarsenal : 9/20/2017 7:18 pm : link

Quote: Philly has all sorts of injuries in the secondary. So we are gonna run into their front 7? Unbelievable. How does this sound: 1 yard, 1 yard, third and 8?



We need to run 8 to 12 yard patterns with a dump off. If its open throw it, if not dump, if not throw it away. Unfortunately we do not have time to go through progressions.



If we make 5 to 9 yards on first then run on second down and possibly third down.



Use draw plays on first or second downs at times. Not just third and long.



You can get enough rushing attempts with that approach. that.



Because the alternative is working so well, right?



I don't understand the "we can't run so there's no point" rationale. We obviously can't pass, either. The pass game isn't going to get any better unless we make more of an effort to actually establish a run game.



We've run for 3-4 yards on 1st downs and then immediately put Eli back into shotgun for a pass play that often results in a sack or incompletion. Why not run the ball again on 2nd and 7 or 2nd and 6? Try to set up a 3rd and 5 or less. Those are much more manageable.



We never commit to running the ball. We run once and then bail immediately if it doesn't go anywhere - even worse, even if it does, we abandon it anyway. In comment 13608999 Reale01 said:Because the alternative is working so well, right?I don't understand the "we can't run so there's no point" rationale. We obviously can't pass, either. The pass game isn't going to get any better unless we make more of an effort to actually establish a run game.We've run for 3-4 yards on 1st downs and then immediately put Eli back into shotgun for a pass play that often results in a sack or incompletion. Why not run the ball again on 2nd and 7 or 2nd and 6? Try to set up a 3rd and 5 or less. Those are much more manageable.We never commit to running the ball. We run once and then bail immediately if it doesn't go anywhere - even worse, even if it does, we abandon it anyway.