Jackie Slater thinks Chad Wheeler can be really good Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/20/2017 8:27 pm : 9/20/2017 8:27 pm Quote: Hall of Fame offensive tackle Jackie Slater put Giants rookie tackle Chad Wheeler through a full week of individual instruction this summer in Orange, Calif., prior to Wheeler's first NFL training camp. And Slater came away from their time together blown away.



Slater said in a phone interview with the Daily News on Tuesday that he saw and felt the same drive in Wheeler that Slater's compatriots in Canton possess.



"When I go to Art Shell, 'Big' Bob Brown, or Ron Mix or Jonathan Ogden, all of these guys are very conscientious, they don't want to let anybody down, and they want to be successful," Slater, 63, said. "And when I saw Chad, it was the same thing I saw when I visited those men in Canton. I'm not putting him in the same echelon with those guys. He's got a long way to go. But you've got to have a strong drive to be successful and be dominant to even attempt to do these things. And Chad has that."...



MORE

- ( HOF lineman Jackie Slater says Giants OT Chad Wheeler ‘has an unbelievable amount of potential’ - ( New Window

Great AcidTest : 9/20/2017 8:38 pm : link article. I'm old enough to remember Slater. He was phenomenal.

I'd give him a chance Marty866b : 9/20/2017 8:40 pm : link Cannot possibly be worse then the guy playing ahead of him. Wheeler may lack some strength right now but has much better footwork and technique then Flowers. he did start EVERY game at left tackle for USC the last three years. If he was at a smaller program I wouldn't be as anxious to try him. I know he was undrafted but that was due to some off the field incidents. He apparently is over that.

Man EJJ : 9/20/2017 8:42 pm : link If the Giants got what Slater thinks Wheeler can become YESSSSSSSSS!

Another downside of not ever trying Flowers at another position robbieballs2003 : 9/20/2017 8:43 pm : link means that the Giants have to make the fifth year option on him (they better not exercise it) and now only have one offseason to evaluate him to see if he is capable at another position. I would really like to see him at LG.



Wheeler showed great footwork and his kickslide was very impressive. He definitely needs to get stronger but I think we finally nailed an UDFA OL. Would he be the first since Suebert? He can really help alleviate the downside of Flowers continued struggles. But that only fixes one position out of 5 and that is only if he improves. Pugh is a FA. I am pretty sure Richburg is a FA. The right side of the OL is a mess.

"He's got a long way to go" WideRight : 9/20/2017 8:54 pm : link Lets think about what Slater really said....

RE: robbieballs2003 : 9/20/2017 8:56 pm : link

Quote: Lets think about what Slater really said....



Yes but take it in context. He said that when comparing him to HoF players. He wasn't saying he has a long way to go until he plays. He said he has a long way to go to be in the same conversation with HoF players. In comment 13609071 WideRight said:Yes but take it in context. He said that when comparing him to HoF players. He wasn't saying he has a long way to go until he plays. He said he has a long way to go to be in the same conversation with HoF players.

RE: Another downside of not ever trying Flowers at another position LauderdaleMatty : 9/20/2017 9:13 pm : link

Quote: means that the Giants have to make the fifth year option on him (they better not exercise it) and now only have one offseason to evaluate him to see if he is capable at another position. I would really like to see him at LG.



Wheeler showed great footwork and his kickslide was very impressive. He definitely needs to get stronger but I think we finally nailed an UDFA OL. Would he be the first since Suebert? He can really help alleviate the downside of Flowers continued struggles. But that only fixes one position out of 5 and that is only if he improves. Pugh is a FA. I am pretty sure Richburg is a FA. The right side of the OL is a mess.



This lost is why Reese should be on the hot seat if he's the one who decided to pass on drafting any OL until the 6th.



Seriously. They may have to over pay One of Pugh or Richberg. May as well be Pugh as Richberg like to be a below average guy. But that srilll means Flowers even if he land out at G or RT will be a FA the following year. The give him that 5th year that would be grounds for a firing alone



Whitowrth should have been signed. This OL needs 4 new starters. That's insane In comment 13609063 robbieballs2003 said:This lost is why Reese should be on the hot seat if he's the one who decided to pass on drafting any OL until the 6th.Seriously. They may have to over pay One of Pugh or Richberg. May as well be Pugh as Richberg like to be a below average guy. But that srilll means Flowers even if he land out at G or RT will be a FA the following year. The give him that 5th year that would be grounds for a firing aloneWhitowrth should have been signed. This OL needs 4 new starters. That's insane

RE: Another downside of not ever trying Flowers at another position Diver_Down : 9/20/2017 9:16 pm : link

Quote: means that the Giants have to make the fifth year option on him (they better not exercise it) and now only have one offseason to evaluate him to see if he is capable at another position. I would really like to see him at LG.



Wheeler showed great footwork and his kickslide was very impressive. He definitely needs to get stronger but I think we finally nailed an UDFA OL. Would he be the first since Suebert? He can really help alleviate the downside of Flowers continued struggles. But that only fixes one position out of 5 and that is only if he improves. Pugh is a FA. I am pretty sure Richburg is a FA. The right side of the OL is a mess.



The 5th year option for Top 10 picks at OL is $13 MM. The deadline is the end of May so the Giants only have OTAs to evaluate any position change. Yes, it is unfortunate that they won't have a larger sample size to base their decision. But the reality is that unless he is awesome at a new position, the Giants aren't going to exercise the 5th year option. He'll enter his final year in the hope of showing enough improvement to warrant a much lower value contract or he'll be relegated to the role and contract such as Fluker has settled on. In comment 13609063 robbieballs2003 said:The 5th year option for Top 10 picks at OL is $13 MM. The deadline is the end of May so the Giants only have OTAs to evaluate any position change. Yes, it is unfortunate that they won't have a larger sample size to base their decision. But the reality is that unless he is awesome at a new position, the Giants aren't going to exercise the 5th year option. He'll enter his final year in the hope of showing enough improvement to warrant a much lower value contract or he'll be relegated to the role and contract such as Fluker has settled on.

It isn't just for the 5th year option robbieballs2003 : 9/20/2017 9:30 pm : link although my post looked like that. I also meant that not trying him at any other position at all at any other point means that they have no idea what they have in him heading into next offseason. The meaning is that we may have to sign more players or spend more draft picks. I think we lost sight of hope for the best but prepare for the worst. If he showed something at G then maybe we can focus our limited resources on quality over quantity. However, if we need to bring in another decent player that may take X amount of money and split that over 2 lesser players.





I agreed that Chad Wheeler should start right away Elite Mobster #32 : 9/20/2017 9:38 pm : link Wheeler is a natural Left Tackle. Flowers should not be taken out of the line-up he should be given a try RT or RG.

Unfortunately, Doomster : 9/20/2017 10:47 pm : link we don't have the luxury of waiting for him to develop....

Awesome Andrew in Austin : 9/20/2017 11:07 pm : link What is really awesome about this article is the attitude this young man has. Student of the game, feels he has a lot to learn, focused on technique and problem solving.



I think this applies to any job. When I see new college hires who feel they are owed anything just because they are bright, they typically fail. When I see them instead come in to learn, work their rear-ends off, they typically positively impact the team and our business.



I will be rooting for Chad Wheeler!

Might as well give him a shot WillVAB : 9/20/2017 11:09 pm : link It's been 19 games with this group and the results have been poor. They need to at least try to shake up the line and see what works. Don't want to change EF's feet by moving him to the right side? Ok, put Wheeler at LT, slide EF to LG, Richberg, Fluker, and Pugh.



They're not only running out of time this year, but they're putting themselves in limbo for the future if they don't try to salvage some of these guys with a different lineup. They need at least some of these guys to pan out.

The question is Marty866b : 9/20/2017 11:22 pm : link Even though Wheeler may not be ready,is he still better then Flowers today? IMO,besides the lack of fundamentals for Flowers is that you can be sure he has little confidence. He's been crap on the field and the media has been all over it for years now. I don't see anyway that Flowers will ever be a good left tackle and I don't think he will ever be a good lineman at any position. It would be nice to be wrong.

I liked Wheeler in college Paulie Walnuts : 9/20/2017 11:46 pm : link is he ready, prolly not... but Flowers needs to get moved to guard, he cant play in space

I'f put Pugh at LT until Wheeler is ready



Honestly WillVAB : 9/20/2017 11:49 pm : link I don't see how it's even a question at this point. Whatever Wheeler's limitations are I don't see how he could be any worse than Flowers or Hart.

I think Jackie Slater right now today mfsd : 2:46 am : link is probably still better than our current tackles

RE: Might as well give him a shot TyreeHelmet : 7:30 am : link

Quote: It's been 19 games with this group and the results have been poor. They need to at least try to shake up the line and see what works. Don't want to change EF's feet by moving him to the right side? Ok, put Wheeler at LT, slide EF to LG, Richberg, Fluker, and Pugh.



They're not only running out of time this year, but they're putting themselves in limbo for the future if they don't try to salvage some of these guys with a different lineup. They need at least some of these guys to pan out.



That lineup is our best shot to have a decent o line with this group. I'd probably put Jerry in for Fluker though. In comment 13609123 WillVAB said:That lineup is our best shot to have a decent o line with this group. I'd probably put Jerry in for Fluker though.

Thanks for the vote of confidence jackie mattlawson : 7:44 am : link I like yer style dude

I'm not saying I wouldn't consider it UberAlias : 8:01 am : link But it is not going to happen, this year at least. McAdoo said with the Hart injury he was going to start the best 5. Next man up was Jones, which means McAdoo doesn't see him in the top 6 Oline on this roster, and they were willing to disrupt multiple positions in order to get Jones in there in favor of inserting Wheeler.



That tells you all you need to know.

Also regarding the comments UberAlias : 8:03 am : link He is saying Wheeler has qualities shared by the greats. That's a necessary condition, but not sufficient. He's speaking to potential.

Wheeler has some great qualities that gidiefor : Mod : 8:09 am : : 8:09 am : link really stood out on tape during the preseason



but he was not up to speed yet on an NFL level during preseason

The fact is Flowers isn't up to play LT in the NFL either PatersonPlank : 9:19 am : link What is the difference, and what do we have to lose? Is it mathematically possible for Wheeler to give up more sacks than Flowers? At least Wheeler has potential to improve. We've given Flowers 3 years, how many more does he get?

RE: Wheeler has some great qualities that WillVAB : 9:35 am : link

Quote: really stood out on tape during the preseason



but he was not up to speed yet on an NFL level during preseason



Flowers has been starting 3 years and still isn't up to speed. In comment 13609187 gidiefor said:Flowers has been starting 3 years and still isn't up to speed.

RE: The fact is Flowers isn't up to play LT in the NFL either giants#1 : 9:40 am : link

Quote: What is the difference, and what do we have to lose? Is it mathematically possible for Wheeler to give up more sacks than Flowers? At least Wheeler has potential to improve. We've given Flowers 3 years, how many more does he get?



See Osi vs Justice In comment 13609267 PatersonPlank said:See Osi vs Justice

I guess in my mind it's a question of degrees gidiefor : Mod : 10:45 am : : 10:45 am : link Wheeler was abused at left tackle -- much more regularly than Flowers in the preseason

Right now? Beezer : 10:58 am : link Anything is good news. This is GREAT to hear. Big deal to get a Slater endorsement.

I pointed out after his first NYG appearance JonC : 11:05 am : link Wheeler is very natural at LT, a huge, fluid athlete whose pass pro looked pretty good. He needs weight room time and practice reps, wouldn't expect him to be better on the field than EF right now.



Munoz was just on WFAN Rflairr : 11:45 am : link Saying the same thing. 2 of the best OL to ever play the game. But this inexperienced HC is too stubborn to listen

RE: RE: The fact is Flowers isn't up to play LT in the NFL either PatersonPlank : 11:49 am : link

Quote: In comment 13609267 PatersonPlank said:





Quote:





What is the difference, and what do we have to lose? Is it mathematically possible for Wheeler to give up more sacks than Flowers? At least Wheeler has potential to improve. We've given Flowers 3 years, how many more does he get?







See Osi vs Justice



I expect Flowers to play the role of Justice on Sunday. At least with Wheeler we are trying something different. Trotting Flowers out there at LT is the definition of insanity, the world knows it doesn't work. In comment 13609295 giants#1 said:I expect Flowers to play the role of Justice on Sunday. At least with Wheeler we are trying something different. Trotting Flowers out there at LT is the definition of insanity, the world knows it doesn't work.

And yes I know Munoz Rflairr : 11:56 am : link Is going to advocate any guy from USC but you still have to value his opinion

Why not do this? DavidinBMNY : 12:16 pm : link It's desperation time. How much worse can we get then the worst?

If Wheeler is not a better LT than Flowers today Mike from Ohio : 12:25 pm : link then you don't put him in the lineup. While everyone loves his potential, let's remember no team used a draft pick on him. He is not a plug and play NFL LT, and he did not exactly shine in the preseason.



Playing before he is ready could possibly speed up his development by learning on the job. But I think it is more likely that he gets his confidence shot by competing at a level he isn't at, and he is more likely to develop bad habits. Let the guy work on his strength and technique and get better before you just throw him in the lineup. Flowers is a sunk cost. The only way to make it worse is to ruin Wheeler because we have Flowers.

Until you put Wheeler in a real game you won't know PatersonPlank : 12:28 pm : link Practice is one thing, games are another. Lots of players look better in practice.