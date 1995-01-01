Michael Robinson just destroyed the Giants on local radio Britt in VA : 8:34 am Michael Robinson lives here in Richmond, and goes in studio once a week with a local radio host. First question of the day: "What team, good or bad, has surprised you the most?" He said the Giants, and said the following things in order:



-worst offensive line in the NFL by far

-Erik Flowers worst offensive tackle in the NFL by far

-Brandon Marshall looks like he doesn't want to play

-DE's are holding meetings at Eli Manning because they're beating both tackles so badly, Eli won't make it through the season

-Paul Perkins should not be a starting RB

-says max protect won't do any good because the defense never has to bring more than 4 guys, 3 of them are getting to Eli Manning every time regardless of protection, and there's nowhere to throw the ball because all passing lanes are flooded with seven defenders constantly.



He sounded genuinely shocked that the situation could be this bad, and says he plans on showing video on NFL Network of just how bad our line is on NFL Network Sunday morning.

Reese has rolled the dice WillVAB : 9:28 am : link On various positions throughout his tenure with disastrous results. '09 was the safety position. '10 was the punter. Now it's the entire OL.

RE: Since manning is being Dr. D : 9:29 am : link

Quote: paid 20mill he has to overcome.



How much was Tom Brady being paid when the Giants defense made him look ordinary in 2 SBs?



The combination of our OL and playcalling is so bad, they're making every defense look like all time greats. Hell, an ordinary Dallas D looked like the '85 Bears against us. In comment 13609216 crick n NC said:How much was Tom Brady being paid when the Giants defense made him look ordinary in 2 SBs?The combination of our OL and playcalling is so bad, they're making every defense look like all time greats. Hell, an ordinary Dallas D looked like the '85 Bears against us.

... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:29 am : link Yet Flowers is starting Sunday. Oh joy.

RE: Eli won a ring behind a subpar line BigBlueinChicago : 9:32 am : link

Quote: In 2011 and no running game. It's only week 3. We win this week and the narrative is a bit different. I'll wait to panic until after Sunday



Do you think this line was better than the 2013 line that caused the Giants to start 0-6? In comment 13609250 Tuckrule said:Do you think this line was better than the 2013 line that caused the Giants to start 0-6?

looks like I missed Dr. D : 9:38 am : link the sarcasm. The combination of this horrible OL and crappy playcalling makes me think of the mid 90s and Eli is looking like Dave Brown.



I'm usually patient/optimistic, a defender of Reese and not real quick to second guess the HC, but they better do something QUICK! or this season is toast. Enough with the status quo. Shuffle the freaking OL, make a trade, do something to shake things up. Hard to believe it could possibly get worse.

If Robinson assessment is even. Lose to true joeinpa : 9:43 am : link The degree of incompetence to get there is astounding.



A billion dollar industry and those in charge, with a large body of work from which to draw from, determine that they was no need for a back up plan for the tackle situation on this team.

2011 OL was bad... but had some good qualities chuckydee9 : 9:46 am : link Eli was the most pressured QB in 2011 so the pass protection wasn't good.. but the good part was that it was only the Tackles that sucked.. Guards and center were more than adequate.. Eli was great at moving up in the pocket to get time and space to pass.. In our current condition.. Tackles suck and Eli has no space to move up in the pocket because Richburg gets pushed back often..



the other thing that was good was that they were able to get the tough yards.. teams knew that on 3rd and 2.. running was a real possibility and even if they went all out to stop the run Giants were capable of getting it.. More than YPC what scares defenses is can the opponent get the tough yards.. Our current Ol doesn't scare anyone.. Opponents know that as long as they force us to have long sustained drives.. our OL will screw up more often than not 3rd and 2..



2015-2017 lines cannot block on the outside nor on the inside during passing plays and can't provide any push on running plays..

RE: RE: Since manning is being JayinVT : 9:47 am : link

Quote: In comment 13609216 crick n NC said:





Quote:





paid 20mill he has to overcome.







How much was Tom Brady being paid when the Giants defense made him look ordinary in 2 SBs?



The combination of our OL and playcalling is so bad, they're making every defense look like all time greats. Hell, an ordinary Dallas D looked like the '85 Bears against us.



This! it's not just that the line is horrible, it is, but defenses don't need to blitz, at all, and Eli has 2 seconds, max, to find an open receiver with seven or even 8 players in coverage. The Lions were getting home with little effort RUSHING 3!!! I don't care who the QB is, you can't win that way In comment 13609277 Dr. D said:This! it's not just that the line is horrible, it is, but defenses don't need to blitz, at all, and Eli has 2 seconds, max, to find an open receiver with seven or even 8 players in coverage. The Lions were getting home with little effort RUSHING 3!!! I don't care who the QB is, you can't win that way

I don't think Eli is "done" LakeGeorgeGiant : 9:50 am : link but I do think his days of being able to win with a sub-par line are long behind him. He cant win with this OL. Period.



Could he win with a good line in front of him? Absolutely.



That said, I continue to be confused by McAdoo's criticisms of Eli. What exactly did he expect him to do out there?



I'm not one to jump on the panic train, but this looks really bad, and might push Reese out the door if it doesn't turn around this year.



Marshall appears to be doing what he's often done in the NFL JonC : 9:51 am : link disappear mentally when he's not involved early, it was talked about at length when NYG signed him. While I applaud the work he's put in to overcome personal issues, the in-game focus bug still looks to be there.





OL issues aside LakeGeorgeGiant : 9:56 am : link Marshall should have made that catch.

RE: RE: I'm pretty sure crick was being sarcastic. micky : 10:01 am : link

Quote: In comment 13609224 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





Maybe not, you can't tell on BBI these days.







Ding Ding



There has been a few posters complaining that although the line sucks, Manning should be able to overcome because he is a "20mil" qb.



but haven't you said Eli is totally blameless here? In comment 13609234 crick n NC said:but haven't you said Eli is totally blameless here?

Sarcasm? Doomster : 10:06 am : link Just about all those points are spot on.....



We all have this illusion that Eli 2017 can somehow be Eli 2011.....6 seasons of being hammered and Father Time makes that impossible....



If you have a shitty OL, yes you need a mobile qb.....Eli is not that....we know what kind of qb he is, an immobile pocket passer who can slide in the pocket but can't run for his life on every other play.....



The front office failed him by not making the OL a priority first.....we have seen Eli thread the needle when he has the time....we have seen Eli make average receivers look better than they are in the past....we had a franchise QB, and we did not protect him, or give him the option of a running game.....I have no idea of what the hell the front office was thinking in the moves they made.....



Apparently, the freakin' clock was a higher priority......

It's interesting.... Britt in VA : 10:07 am : link on all the talk shows, on the radio shows, etc.... I hear a lot of the things Michael Robinson mentioned being the issues, but also like Robinson, I don't hear anybody putting blame on Eli.



Then I come here, and a decent size contingent of posters seem to want to put Eli near the top of the issues.



It's kind of strange.

Robinson basically said that Eli's hands are tied and he fears for his Britt in VA : 10:09 am : link safety.



But some here can't see that, and insist that despite everything, he needs to elevate things. I just don't see how he can.

It's always the same "Eli is done" contingent widmerseyebrow : 10:18 am : link You offer up counter arguments and you get accused of having "Eli's nuts in your mouth."

RE: RE: Since manning is being Gatorade Dunk : 10:26 am : link

Quote: In comment 13609216 crick n NC said:





Quote:





paid 20mill he has to overcome.







Not true. He is only being paid $13 MM for 2017. Don't confuse cap hit with paid salary.

While that's accurate, the cap hit is what affects roster construction; paid salary is irrelevant. Eli represents ~12% of the overall salary cap for the Giants this season. That's one player, and it implies that he should be at least 6x more valuable than an average player just to get back to even for his cap number.



That's the important point, IMO - the OL isn't doing Eli any favors, but Eli's cap hit isn't doing the team any favors either if he needs significant roster support in order to be successful. In comment 13609219 Diver_Down said:While that's accurate, the cap hit is what affects roster construction; paid salary is irrelevant. Eli represents ~12% of the overall salary cap for the Giants this season. That's one player, and it implies that he should be at least 6x more valuable than an average player just to get back to even for his cap number.That's the important point, IMO - the OL isn't doing Eli any favors, but Eli's cap hit isn't doing the team any favors either if he needs significant roster support in order to be successful.

RE: RE: RE: I'm pretty sure crick was being sarcastic. crick n NC : 10:49 am : link

Quote: In comment 13609234 crick n NC said:





Quote:





In comment 13609224 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





Maybe not, you can't tell on BBI these days.







Ding Ding



There has been a few posters complaining that although the line sucks, Manning should be able to overcome because he is a "20mil" qb.







but haven't you said Eli is totally blameless here?



Nope In comment 13609321 micky said:Nope

Well, the good news is that Eli... M.S. : 10:50 am : link

...has been raising the game of everyone around him.

Nothing he said is untrue so far...... TheMick7 : 10:52 am : link .

RE: It's always the same Mark C : 11:07 am : link

Quote: You offer up counter arguments and you get accused of having "Eli's nuts in your mouth."



It's always the same with the "Eli still has three or four good years left" contingent. First of all, they've said that every year for five years running now. And if you suggest that Eli's skills have eroded significantly, in large part because he's been working behind shitty o lines since 2011 (the year they won the SB with the worst running game in the NFL), and he can't make the plays he used to make, you get accused of Eli-bashing. In comment 13609333 widmerseyebrow said:It's always the same with the "Eli still has three or four good years left" contingent. First of all, they've said that every year for five years running now. And if you suggest that Eli's skills have eroded significantly, in large part because he's been working behind shitty o lines since 2011 (the year they won the SB with the worst running game in the NFL), and he can't make the plays he used to make, you get accused of Eli-bashing.

RE: Marshall appears to be doing what he's often done in the NFL ColHowPepper : 11:07 am : link

Quote: disappear mentally when he's not involved early, it was talked about at length when NYG signed him. While I applaud the work he's put in to overcome personal issues, the in-game focus bug still looks to be there.

Jon, it may be more than this: either vs Jets or Pats in Exh game, a medium sideline route up the far sideline (to the right from TV viewers' perspective), Marshall clearly alligator armed a more than catchable ball (think it was Eli)--yes, there was a S coming in but not on top of him. It seemed clear to me that BM was not going to put himself in harm's way. So, that and/or playing out his last, big play day. All the right off season talk.... In comment 13609309 JonC said:Jon, it may be more than this: either vs Jets or Pats in Exh game, a medium sideline route up the far sideline (to the right from TV viewers' perspective), Marshall clearly alligator armed a more than catchable ball (think it was Eli)--yes, there was a S coming in but not on top of him. It seemed clear to me that BM was not going to put himself in harm's way. So, that and/or playing out his last, big play day. All the right off season talk....

RE: Sarcasm? ColHowPepper : 11:18 am : link

Quote: ....The front office failed him by not making the OL a priority first.....we have seen Eli thread the needle when he has the time....we have seen Eli make average receivers look better than they are in the past....we had a franchise QB, and we did not protect him, or give him the option of a running game.....I have no idea of what the hell the front office was thinking in the moves they made.....Apparently, the freakin' clock was a higher priority...... Doomster, it was more than the FO not making the OL a priority: it stared the mediocrity of this OL in 2016 in the face and defied the broad consensus of assessments and stood pat, thereby saying, arrogantly, we're right and you're wrong.



Incredible, given the history of this R&R FO in its inability to know and draft OL talent. (Is EF officially a bust yet? If so, one of major proportions. I was hoping he would turn it around, could turn it around, by 'Sy has been right all along, and the FO too smug and dug in to acknowledge their error.) In comment 13609326 Doomster said:Doomster, it was more than the FO not making the OL a priority: it stared the mediocrity of this OL in 2016 in the face and defied the broad consensus of assessments and stood pat, thereby saying, arrogantly, we're right and you're wrong.Incredible, given the history of this R&R FO in its inability to know and draft OL talent. (Is EF officially a bust yet? If so, one of major proportions. I was hoping he would turn it around, could turn it around, by 'Sy has been right all along, and the FO too smug and dug in to acknowledge their error.)

RE: RE: Marshall appears to be doing what he's often done in the NFL JonC : 11:26 am : link

Quote: In comment 13609309 JonC said:





Quote:





disappear mentally when he's not involved early, it was talked about at length when NYG signed him. While I applaud the work he's put in to overcome personal issues, the in-game focus bug still looks to be there.





Jon, it may be more than this: either vs Jets or Pats in Exh game, a medium sideline route up the far sideline (to the right from TV viewers' perspective), Marshall clearly alligator armed a more than catchable ball (think it was Eli)--yes, there was a S coming in but not on top of him. It seemed clear to me that BM was not going to put himself in harm's way. So, that and/or playing out his last, big play day. All the right off season talk....



CHP, suspect we'll find out soon enough as there's nowhere to hide out there.

In comment 13609393 ColHowPepper said:CHP, suspect we'll find out soon enough as there's nowhere to hide out there.

I am so disgusted with how this team's management is treating Eli sb from NYT Forum : 11:36 am : link He should be treated like the freakin hero he is. What the fuck!



The guy is probably going to feel the effects of this punishment for the rest of his life.

RE: I am so disgusted with how this team's management is treating Eli dpinzow : 12:05 pm : link

Quote: He should be treated like the freakin hero he is. What the fuck!



The guy is probably going to feel the effects of this punishment for the rest of his life.



No doubt...this line is taking quality years off of Eli's post-football life. He was fortunate not to take a serious injury this past Monday In comment 13609442 sb from NYT Forum said:No doubt...this line is taking quality years off of Eli's post-football life. He was fortunate not to take a serious injury this past Monday

Buffalo sports radio family progtitioner : 12:07 pm : link is also discussing the Giants. Not so much ripping them but they're concerned they're going to be competitors for drafting a QB in 2018.

O-Line doesn't seem to like contact moespree : 12:10 pm : link It's not that they don't try, I know that Flowers supposedly works very hard and is trying. It's that when you see the replays or watch just them after the snap they are not recovering after initial impact from the D-Lineman. It's as if some of them don't like being hit. Which is shocking and mind boggling seeing the position they play involves contact on literally every play. But this is the impression I get. D-Lineman makes hard contact in the chest or arms and the Giants offensive lineman folds up and because of that D-Lineman goes right by him. On basically every play. Because of this, I see no reason to think it's going to get any better.

If Newhouse is so great DavidinBMNY : 12:12 pm : link Does that point the finger at coaching? On our team Newhouse was average. Now he's doing great in Oakland. What does that say? Same player.

RE: It's interesting.... Mike from Ohio : 12:15 pm : link

Quote: on all the talk shows, on the radio shows, etc.... I hear a lot of the things Michael Robinson mentioned being the issues, but also like Robinson, I don't hear anybody putting blame on Eli.



Then I come here, and a decent size contingent of posters seem to want to put Eli near the top of the issues.



It's kind of strange.



So when the national media shits on Eli, they are biased and don't pay enough attention like the folks on BBI. When they relieve Eli of all responsibility for how bad the offense is, they are much more perceptive than BBI?



I am not an Eli basher or apologist. I think he is not the source of the problem but he is also not part of the solution. But these posts are biased to a pretty silly extent. In comment 13609327 Britt in VA said:So when the national media shits on Eli, they are biased and don't pay enough attention like the folks on BBI. When they relieve Eli of all responsibility for how bad the offense is, they are much more perceptive than BBI?I am not an Eli basher or apologist. I think he is not the source of the problem but he is also not part of the solution. But these posts are biased to a pretty silly extent.

Let's go max protect as our base offense SHO'NUFF : 12:22 pm : link and see what happens... If they can't get through with 3 men, they'll use 4... If they can't get through with 4, they'll add another and open up some passing lanes. We have nothing to lose by trying this.

RE: RE: It's interesting.... Britt in VA : 12:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13609327 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





on all the talk shows, on the radio shows, etc.... I hear a lot of the things Michael Robinson mentioned being the issues, but also like Robinson, I don't hear anybody putting blame on Eli.



Then I come here, and a decent size contingent of posters seem to want to put Eli near the top of the issues.



It's kind of strange.







So when the national media shits on Eli, they are biased and don't pay enough attention like the folks on BBI. When they relieve Eli of all responsibility for how bad the offense is, they are much more perceptive than BBI?



I am not an Eli basher or apologist. I think he is not the source of the problem but he is also not part of the solution. But these posts are biased to a pretty silly extent.



Think about it this way... The media has sh-t on Eli his whole career. A little odd that they're not taking this opportunity to use it to further that agenda, unless they know they'll look foolish doing so. In comment 13609529 Mike from Ohio said:Think about it this way... The media has sh-t on Eli his whole career. A little odd that they're not taking this opportunity to use it to further that agenda, unless they know they'll look foolish doing so.

Barring catastrophic injury this season due to getting killed behind.. Britt in VA : 12:28 pm : link this wonderful line that Mr. Reese has assembled for him.

Britt Mike from Ohio : 12:29 pm : link The offensive line is the story. By criticizing Eli they cut down their own story. I would not draw the conclusion that since nobody is blaming Eli, everyone thinks Eli is doing everything he possibly can.



If you can't see that Eli is missing the few opportunities that are there for him in each game, I'm not sure what to say.

RE: Robinson basically said that Eli's hands are tied and he fears for his HomerJones45 : 12:32 pm : link

Quote: safety.



But some here can't see that, and insist that despite everything, he needs to elevate things. I just don't see how he can. There are people who have an emotional stake in Ben and Jerry having been the right call. In comment 13609328 Britt in VA said:There are people who have an emotional stake in Ben and Jerry having been the right call.

RE: Britt JonC : 12:33 pm : link

Quote: The offensive line is the story. By criticizing Eli they cut down their own story. I would not draw the conclusion that since nobody is blaming Eli, everyone thinks Eli is doing everything he possibly can.



If you can't see that Eli is missing the few opportunities that are there for him in each game, I'm not sure what to say.



It's been increasing in frequency since 2015 season began. In comment 13609560 Mike from Ohio said:It's been increasing in frequency since 2015 season began.

Ran one of the greatest coaches in Giants history out of town... Britt in VA : 12:34 pm : link might as well do the same to the greatest QB in Giants history, because I'm sure the next guy will solve all these problems.

RE: Britt LakeGeorgeGiant : 12:37 pm : link

Quote: The offensive line is the story. By criticizing Eli they cut down their own story. I would not draw the conclusion that since nobody is blaming Eli, everyone thinks Eli is doing everything he possibly can.



If you can't see that Eli is missing the few opportunities that are there for him in each game, I'm not sure what to say.



That's really not the main problem. Eli has always made his share of mistakes. It's really hard to see where Eli is at under these cobditions.



The OL is the main problem first and foremost. Fix that and then we can get a read on what Eli has left in the tank. I suspect we will never get that opportunity and we will be arguing this same point long after Eli retires. In comment 13609560 Mike from Ohio said:That's really not the main problem. Eli has always made his share of mistakes. It's really hard to see where Eli is at under these cobditions.The OL is the main problem first and foremost. Fix that and then we can get a read on what Eli has left in the tank. I suspect we will never get that opportunity and we will be arguing this same point long after Eli retires.

Coughlin didn't get run out of town Go Terps : 12:38 pm : link The franchise was very good to him...better, in fact, than he was to it on the way out.

For better or worse LakeGeorgeGiant : 12:42 pm : link The longer this goes on the more I suspect they implode this offense next year and go with a QB more suited to McAdoo.



McAdoo will likely get a shot to do this with his own QB.

RE: Do people really think McAdoo's criticism of Eli is real? Ten Ton Hammer : 12:48 pm : link

Quote: Really?



People are angry and looking for the easiest outlet available. In comment 13609581 Go Terps said:People are angry and looking for the easiest outlet available.

Britt Mike from Ohio : 12:53 pm : link He has missed some easy throws with no traffic in his face that could have impacted both games. Eli is not done, but his skills are very clearly on the decline.

RE: For better or worse Diver_Down : 12:59 pm : link

Quote: The longer this goes on the more I suspect they implode this offense next year and go with a QB more suited to McAdoo.



McAdoo will likely get a shot to do this with his own QB.



If we are picking a QB with a high first round pick, that would imply this season had a losing record. Brylcream Ben and his staff was only given a 3 year contract. Are you implying that the F.O. will get a QB suited for a HC with only 1 year remaining on his contract? Or are you wanting to see Ben get an extension after 1 winning season and 1 losing season? In comment 13609580 LakeGeorgeGiant said:If we are picking a QB with a high first round pick, that would imply this season had a losing record. Brylcream Ben and his staff was only given a 3 year contract. Are you implying that the F.O. will get a QB suited for a HC with only 1 year remaining on his contract? Or are you wanting to see Ben get an extension after 1 winning season and 1 losing season?

RE: Do people really think McAdoo's criticism of Eli is real? Mike from Ohio : 1:01 pm : link

Quote: Really?



Most people's beliefs are based on interpreting facts to fit their preconceived notions, not what a logical analysis tells them. In comment 13609581 Go Terps said:Most people's beliefs are based on interpreting facts to fit their preconceived notions, not what a logical analysis tells them.

RE: RE: Do people really think McAdoo's criticism of Eli is real? Britt in VA : 1:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13609581 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Really?







Most people's beliefs are based on interpreting facts to fit their preconceived notions, not what a logical analysis tells them.



Totally agree. In comment 13609599 Mike from Ohio said:Totally agree.

RE: RE: Robinson basically said that Eli's hands are tied and he fears for his T-Bone : 1:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13609328 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





safety.



But some here can't see that, and insist that despite everything, he needs to elevate things. I just don't see how he can.



There are people who have an emotional stake in Ben and Jerry having been the right call.



I would think all Giants fans would have this? That means the team is doing well. If you don't, then why wouldn't you? Is not seeing the team do well more important than whatever reason you have? In comment 13609566 HomerJones45 said:I would think all Giants fans would have this? That means the team is doing well. If you don't, then why wouldn't you? Is not seeing the team do well more important than whatever reason you have?