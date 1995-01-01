Boomer Eaison: Giants internally unhappy with play of QB joeinpa : 2:11 pm He said that while they would never indicate their concern in regard to Eli publicly, behind the scenes they believe he is not helping them to overcome some of their deficiencies.



it was on his morning show on the WFAN





& I'm sure SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2:13 pm : link Eli's internally unhappy about this garbage line protecting him.

RE: & I'm sure adamg : 2:14 pm : link

Quote: Eli's internally unhappy about this garbage line protecting him.



There's maybe three lines in football that would give Eli what he needs. There are more than three QBs that could manage this team. In comment 13609674 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:There's maybe three lines in football that would give Eli what he needs. There are more than three QBs that could manage this team.

Not that I doubt if it is true, but I question.. EricJ : 2:14 pm : link how the hell Boomer would know? Why talks to him from within the organization?

The bigger issue.. FatMan in Charlotte : 2:16 pm : link is that if you have a system that requires an Aaron Rodgers running it to be successful, you don't have a great system.



My growing fear is that Mac is trying to subtly (and not so subtly) move away from eli to a type of QB like Rodgers, but guys like that don't grow on trees.

Reese AcidTest : 2:16 pm : link and McAdoo are responsible for the OL, which is a much bigger problem than Eli. 80/20.

So exactly which QB's in the league could give them what they want PatersonPlank : 2:16 pm : link behind this crappy line?

" he is not helping them to overcome some of their deficiencies." Reb8thVA : 2:16 pm : link is one of those vague statements that require further elaboration. What exactly are they asking for beyond the generic "play better?"

adamg arniefez : 2:16 pm : link Interesting point about Eli. Just out of curiosity which QB's would win a playoff spot with the Giants OL?

. arcarsenal : 2:17 pm : link Eli is no doubt a part of the problem right now - but how much is debatable.



I think the state of the OL and his complete lack of mobility are just creating a perfect storm of shit.



I don't know how many QB's can succeed with zero semblance of a rushing attack and pass protection this poor. Not to mention key drops by guys like Marshall.



Eli has to be better - but he's in a hell of a situation right now. Nothing around him is helping him.

..... BrettNYG10 : 2:17 pm : link Hasn't McAdoo made his displeasure known publicly in recent weeks?

RE: The bigger issue.. Reb8thVA : 2:17 pm : link

Quote: is that if you have a system that requires an Aaron Rodgers running it to be successful, you don't have a great system.



My growing fear is that Mac is trying to subtly (and not so subtly) move away from eli to a type of QB like Rodgers, but guys like that don't grow on trees.



I feel the same way as well In comment 13609679 FatMan in Charlotte said:I feel the same way as well

RE: The bigger issue.. bradshaw44 : 2:18 pm : link

Quote: is that if you have a system that requires an Aaron Rodgers running it to be successful, you don't have a great system.



My growing fear is that Mac is trying to subtly (and not so subtly) move away from eli to a type of QB like Rodgers, but guys like that don't grow on trees.



Yup. But wasn't it his job to elevate Eli? Not build a shit system that only freak talent can handle? In comment 13609679 FatMan in Charlotte said:Yup. But wasn't it his job to elevate Eli? Not build a shit system that only freak talent can handle?

My take on Eli... Dan in the Springs : 2:18 pm : link he's a very good QB who is a pocket passer. He's not great without a pocket. He doesn't have a good OL, and he helps them by being among the best to identify fronts and blitzes and setting the offense accordingly, but he's not helping his OL either with his immobility. I can understand why they're frustrated because he might be the least OL friendly QB in the league in that regard.



I look at the teams we're playing and think which QB would our DE's be able to pin their ears back on an all-out rush without concern for scramble.



Eli has happy feet.. Sean : 2:19 pm : link He is anticipating pressure at times. He needs to play significantly better.

RE: . BrettNYG10 : 2:20 pm : link

Quote: Eli is no doubt a part of the problem right now - but how much is debatable.



I think the state of the OL and his complete lack of mobility are just creating a perfect storm of shit.



I don't know how many QB's can succeed with zero semblance of a rushing attack and pass protection this poor. Not to mention key drops by guys like Marshall.



Eli has to be better - but he's in a hell of a situation right now. Nothing around him is helping him.



It varies by week. I thought Eli sucked week one. But his skill players let him down week two. I don't blame him for the Lions game at all. In comment 13609684 arcarsenal said:It varies by week. I thought Eli sucked week one. But his skill players let him down week two. I don't blame him for the Lions game at all.

RE: So exactly which QB's in the league could give them what they want njm : 2:20 pm : link

Quote: behind this crappy line?



For about half a season Russell Wilson. Of course, after he went on IR the question arises who would finish the season. In comment 13609681 PatersonPlank said:For about half a season Russell Wilson. Of course, after he went on IR the question arises who would finish the season.

i would not be shocjed if this eli's last year nygiants16 : 2:20 pm : link ..

With all the Patriots success you would think more teams would UberAlias : 2:21 pm : link start following their footprint.



BB doesn't force the players to fit his system. He adjusts to match the strengths and weaknesses of what he has.



You can't fit a square peg in a round hole. If you as a play caller or architect on one side of the ball can't adjust then you aren't going to last long in the league.

Telling that they steve in ky : 2:22 pm : link place higher expectations on Eli not overcoming teams deficiencies to their suiting rather than looking inward to why they continue to field a team with those obvious deficiencies.

There were definitely some issues UberAlias : 2:23 pm : link But overall I was encouraged by what I saw from Eli on Monday. I don't think he's regressed all that much. But I do think the environment around him with protection and nonexistent running game have eroded a great deal.

sounds like the coach Enzo : 2:24 pm : link and/or GM are trying to pass the buck. What a joke...

RE: adamg adamg : 2:26 pm : link

Quote: Interesting point about Eli. Just out of curiosity which QB's would win a playoff spot with the Giants OL?



I still have hope that Eli can continue to figure out how to improve this O, but I don't think it's without reason to suggest that a more mobile QB like a Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers, who also have line issues, would be better able to cope than Eli has been able to. In comment 13609683 arniefez said:I still have hope that Eli can continue to figure out how to improve this O, but I don't think it's without reason to suggest that a more mobile QB like a Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers, who also have line issues, would be better able to cope than Eli has been able to.

Sadly, it seems that it is likely. With a roster bonus of $5 MM due on the 3rd day of the league year on top of a salary of $10 MM, the organization might opt to take the cap hit and move on. Of course, the smear campaign has started for some time. Reese will finally have the chance to get his guy, if he survives this season. In comment 13609699 nygiants16 said:Sadly, it seems that it is likely. With a roster bonus of $5 MM due on the 3rd day of the league year on top of a salary of $10 MM, the organization might opt to take the cap hit and move on. Of course, the smear campaign has started for some time. Reese will finally have the chance to get his guy, if he survives this season.

Can Jon in NYC : 2:29 pm : link someone point to a play that Eli has made recently that any other top 15-20 QB in the NFL wouldn't have made?

RE: With all the Patriots success you would think more teams would AcidTest : 2:30 pm : link

Quote: start following their footprint.



BB doesn't force the players to fit his system. He adjusts to match the strengths and weaknesses of what he has.



You can't fit a square peg in a round hole. If you as a play caller or architect on one side of the ball can't adjust then you aren't going to last long in the league.



Don Shula was the same way. All that running with Csonka, Kiick, and Morris. Then he gets Marino, and starts throwing it all over the field. In comment 13609697 UberAlias said:Don Shula was the same way. All that running with Csonka, Kiick, and Morris. Then he gets Marino, and starts throwing it all over the field.

Someone Ask Boomer... Gary JC : 2:32 pm : link ...what's being internally discussed about the dumb-ass, arrogant head coach? Again with the fucking Eli bullshit. Get a running game going first.

The truth is UberAlias : 2:34 pm : link Eli has been helping them overcome them for years. The sack numbers compared to the poor quality of Oline they've put in front of him are a testament to that. The ball comes out quick only the fingers get pointed at Eli for not having an upper level comp% or AVG.

We've all seen bceagle05 : 2:35 pm : link how well Jerry Reese replaced the great offensive line he inherited when he took over as GM in 2007. Should be hilarious to see how he goes about replacing the quarterback he inherited.

Mac should be phil in arizona : 2:36 pm : link tailoring his system to Eli's strengths. If they are expecting him to be Aaron Rodgers then he's dooming the team.





Eli overcome siena16 : 2:37 pm : link The deficiency with the Giants is the GM Jerry Reese

I don't doubt Eli is leaving some plays on the field jcn56 : 2:38 pm : link But if the Giants aren't unhappy with the playcalling/scheme lately, then I don't know what to say.

Ummm mdthedream : 2:41 pm : link he is not someone that moves well in the pocket so why the hell didn't they fix the Oline issue over the last two years? They could have trading a pick for Thomas two years ago and than added more.

Oh lord. Motley Two : 2:43 pm : link IF this is even true, it's a bigger indictment on Reese & McAdoo than it is on Manning.





I'm not denying the role Reese played in the Giants draft success. bceagle05 : 2:44 pm : link But that group peaked in 2007-2008 and the roster has deteriorated ever since, all on his watch.

Going back to last year, phil in arizona : 2:50 pm : link we scored 20 or more points 7 times. The 2015 Giants scored under 20 points 3 times all season.



You can argue that the defense in 2015 was so bad that we picked up a lot of points in garbage time, but this team can't even move the ball in freaking garbage time.



It's the same QB. We have more talent at the skill positions.



Mac needs to rethink his approach.

QB mobility is key George : 2:51 pm : link The new NFL demands athleticism from the QB position. Just about all offenses now ask him to move around the pocket, buy time, and pick up yards with his feet on occasion. Eli doesn't do these things well and never has. He does other things well, but those these.



He won't get any better at them either; not at 36. A front office that has historically preferred to jettison players a year too early rather than a year too late is surely aware of this.



I think this might be Eli's last season as a Giant. Whether Davis Webb is the answer remains to be seen.



Eli isnt playing well MookGiants : 2:52 pm : link but Reese also has himself to blame for that. Three years of a terrible offensive line would make any QB that has no mobility play scared. They ruined Eli with this line, its been a cumulative effect over last few years. Reese wont lose his job over it but he absolutely should. Should have lost it a couple years ago

What's the over and under on Archie HomerJones45 : 2:55 pm : link coming to his boy's defense?

Someone thinks Eli cannot overcome the deficiencies of a team Jimmy Googs : 2:56 pm : link that cannot run the ball, cannot pass protect, has the worst Tackles in league, constant WR drops and the NFL's best WR still hurting?



seems odd that he can't...





RE: Can Default : 2:57 pm : link

Quote: someone point to a play that Eli has made recently that any other top 15-20 QB in the NFL wouldn't have made?



Nope In comment 13609714 Jon in NYC said:Nope

On a more important note, I am actually considering Jimmy Googs : 2:58 pm : link taking the Eagles in my survivor pool.



Never have ever bet against the Giants before, but watching Erick Flowers has possibly converted me...

RE: QB mobility is key Motley Two : 2:59 pm : link

Quote: The new NFL demands athleticism from the QB position. Just about all offenses now ask him to move around the pocket, buy time, and pick up yards with his feet on occasion. Eli doesn't do these things well and never has. He does other things well, but those these.



He won't get any better at them either; not at 36. A front office that has historically preferred to jettison players a year too early rather than a year too late is surely aware of this.



I think this might be Eli's last season as a Giant. Whether Davis Webb is the answer remains to be seen.



So why would you force him into a system, 10 years into his career, that ask him to do those things, rather than design an offense to maximize the things he does well?



Because it's not what other teams are doing? In comment 13609758 George said:So why would you force him into a system, 10 years into his career, that ask him to do those things, rather than design an offense to maximize the things he does well?Because it's not what other teams are doing?

I love how Reese and Mac Beer Man : 2:59 pm : link always try to divert the blame away from themselves. Reese didn't fix the crappy OL, but that's Eli's fault. Mac refuses to adapt his scheme and reshuffle his personnel to place the team in the best situation to win, but that's Eli's fault. Screw both of them. If this team continues down this path I hope both are shown the door after the season.

. Danny Kanell : 2:59 pm : link To me, McAdoo is a typical system guy and has been trying to change Eli from day one. The footwork (getting the snap with his right foot behind him instead of the left), the short to mid range stuff, expecting him to be mobile enough to handle "dirty pockets", etc.



It worked early on. Then Minnesota gave the entire NFL the framework on how to stop the Giants offense early last season. There have not been any significant (Or even small) adjustments to the scheme to fit the QB's skill set since and instead, he went ultra conservative last year and let the defense dictate wins. It worked and is the reason why not much changed for this season, but after watching the regression this season, it's pretty clear it isn't sustainable. We had a very easy schedule last year and OBJ made enough huge plays late in games to get us wins (Baltimore and Dallas as prime examples).



This offense simply isn't sustainable with Eli as the QB so either he adjusts like a real head coach should or throw the QB under the bus and force him out an dfind someone who fits the scheme better. I hope it isn't the latter but what Boomer is saying does sound reasonable.





Interesting theory LakeGeorgeGiant : 3:00 pm : link Since Reese isn't helping them overcome their deficiencies either.

Eli accounts for 1/6 of salary cap and makes $10m more than Brady Youtoo : 3:02 pm : link If Eli took Tom Brady momey the giants would be able to get a good tackle, i hope they ask him to take a pay cut. They cant cut him, but its a look we need the cash to keep you out of the hospital. He makes alot of money in endorsements too.

Eli and Reese could very well LakeGeorgeGiant : 3:02 pm : link both be gone if this doesn't turn around.





In what scenario would Eli be Leaving? Ivan15 : 3:03 pm : link Release? I don't think so!

Trade? To unload his contract?



Do you really think Reese or McAdoo has any say in where and when Eli leaves? Those decisions are not left to employees.

Since we're asking questions... LakeGeorgeGiant : 3:06 pm : link Do you think Mara would clean house and build around a 36 year old QB that is a throwback to another era of football?

RE: In what scenario would Eli be Leaving? Diver_Down : 3:07 pm : link

Quote: Release? I don't think so!

Trade? To unload his contract?



Do you really think Reese or McAdoo has any say in where and when Eli leaves? Those decisions are not left to employees.



He has a no-trade clause. The roster bonus on the 3rd day of the league year is a tool put in place to force the Giants to decide. If Eli's roster bonus is paid next year, then he will be the starting QB. You don't pay a player $16 MM to be a back-up. In comment 13609779 Ivan15 said:He has a no-trade clause. The roster bonus on the 3rd day of the league year is a tool put in place to force the Giants to decide. If Eli's roster bonus is paid next year, then he will be the starting QB. You don't pay a player $16 MM to be a back-up.

If this thing completely implodes LakeGeorgeGiant : 3:09 pm : link I don't see a scenario going forward in which Eli is the QB unless they fire McAdoo.

I see this.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3:11 pm : link



Quote: QB mobility is key

George : 2:51 pm : link : reply

The new NFL demands athleticism from the QB position. Just about all offenses now ask him to move around the pocket, buy time, and pick up yards with his feet on occasion



The top QB's are mainly pocket passers with average mobility. And Eli can extend a play - he isn't great at avoiding pressure from two sides simultaneously, nor are many QB's. But if you look at Brees, Ryan, Rivers, Ben, Palmer, Brady, Cousins, Dalton, Flacco, Bradford and Luck, you are talking about guys who only run when absolutely necessary, and arfe about as adept as eli is in buying extra time.



Rodgers is the rare player who consistently buys time and then often makes the correct decision whether to run or not. Other players like Cam and Mariota often run far too soon. said a lot, yet it rarely is true:The top QB's are mainly pocket passers with average mobility. And Eli can extend a play - he isn't great at avoiding pressure from two sides simultaneously, nor are many QB's. But if you look at Brees, Ryan, Rivers, Ben, Palmer, Brady, Cousins, Dalton, Flacco, Bradford and Luck, you are talking about guys who only run when absolutely necessary, and arfe about as adept as eli is in buying extra time.Rodgers is the rare player who consistently buys time and then often makes the correct decision whether to run or not. Other players like Cam and Mariota often run far too soon.

Again.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3:12 pm : link



Quote: Since we're asking questions...

LakeGeorgeGiant : 3:06 pm : link : reply

Do you think Mara would clean house and build around a 36 year old QB that is a throwback to another era of football?



Pocket passers are the norm, not the exception. this isn't another era of throwback football:Pocket passers are the norm, not the exception.

Eli is not free of SOME blame... Chris684 : 3:12 pm : link But what's gone on on the offensive side of the ball over the last 4 years has been a strange ride.



First of all, if Mac wants a QB "like" Aaron Rodgers, good luck and he should get in line. Pretty sure there's only one of those in the world.



Eli is hearing footsteps? No shit! This line has been a rebuild since 2012 and I place alot of the blame on Coughlin for this as he stayed loyal to Diehl and Snee for too long.



Personnel: In the last 3 seasons, take a look at the personnel Eli's been handed outside of Odell Beckham. Zero running backs to speak of. Ruben Randle, a broken down Victor Cruz and a so far a seemingly disinterested Brandon Marshall. Hopefully Shepard continues to progress. Tight Ends have been even more laughable outside of Engram's potential.



Through all of this Eli had a Pro Bowl worthy 2015 season (not that long ago), and did pretty well to help guide an offense with he and one other difference maker just last season, and by the way, was the only offensive player to show up in GB in January which should come as a surprise to no one.



Eli is a pocket passer, the little mobility he once had is now zero mobility. He's older. This really isnt that shocking.



For some reason, Eli reached a statistical peak when TC's and Mac's offensive concepts were combined. McAdoo would be wise to revisit some of that tape and those concepts and find out what was working with Coughlin around just two years ago and what and why it's not working now. It seems Sullivan would be a good bridge to get there but this would mean Mac would have to swallow some of his pride which I doubt he would do.

Until the QB MotownGIANTS : 3:12 pm : link trusts the OL the O is not going to perform ... plain and simple



as noted earlier the happy feet ... you could see ELI made a concerned effort to trust blindly which turned into holding the ball too long a few times ...



The good thing is his internal clock is now broken his OL and confidence in him is ... they need to fix it or the last leg of his career he is David Carr

. Danny Kanell : 3:14 pm : link I will say one thing - and I still hope they turn it around - BUT if this season were to go completely south and turn into another 2003 type situation, this upcoming QB draft class is the class to have this happen.

I know the narrative going around is JCin332 : 3:14 pm : link Seattle's OL is as bad as the Giants but they are 13th in rushing (110/game) as opposed to Giants 32nd (48/game)...



Huge difference...



And this false narrative that a more mobile QB would succeed here is just pure poppycock...

Same old shit with the Giants ghost718 : 3:17 pm : link Eli is next up



After that, 4 more years of Benny Greaseball and Jerry Cockroach

2018 draft should be about 2 positions micky : 3:19 pm : link QB and OT

Think about a couple of other things jvm52106 : 3:23 pm : link that may be influencing some of this:



1) The Giants saw the Cowboys lose Romo last year and put in a Rookie Qb and have success. he has mobility and smarts and they were able to win with him at the helm. On top of it, he kept turnovers to a min, something Eli is not great at.



2) Eli was Coughlin's guy. More than Reese and obviously more than McAdoo!



3) I agree with the fact that McAdoo sees Rodgers play and designs an offense here where the same thing would be used but can't be because Eli cannot move around that way.



4) Other teams have had success with less than STELLAR lines. Plus, with the inability of Eli to move around it magnifies the absolute swing and miss the team had with Flowers.



I am not saying I agree with these statements (meaning I don't think it is right to use those as the team is structured one way -talent wise, but run another- scheme and play calling wise.



I was saying this yesterday and the day before, I truly believe McAdoo is not happy with having Eli and his current skill set as his QB. We shall see if this goes anywhere but I am 100% in the camp that says this is probably Eli's last year with the Giants. No Trade Clauses mean nothing if the player waves them. I would not be surprised to see Eli in Jacksonville to finish his career.

Eli is what he's been his entire career. TC : 3:24 pm : link Could some of his characteristics be better? You bet! But he's always been not very mobile, occasionally had happy feet and not always been accurate. I can remember seasons earlier in his career where he sometimes couldn't hit the broadside of a barn.



And then there were the periods when he was GREAT!



Trying to pin the responsibility for poor drafting and personnel choices, and VERY questionable coaching on Eli is just scapegoating, and pure BULL SHIT!



Sounds like the opinions of people who can't acknowledge there own ineptitude. He's no different then he's always been.



the game today micky : 3:29 pm : link taking in consideration that the lack of development of Ol at college level, is more suited for qbs that are mobile and tangible of using feet to gain positive yards. pocket passers are become ancient in today's game and offensive schemes and are a liability ...unless you have basically a HOF offensive linemen at least 3/5ths. no escaping it.



Eli is not suited for nowadays game..esp here

I wonder if they're unhappy with how Eli is (or isn't) Section331 : 3:29 pm : link calling out pass rush packages, and isn't aligning the OL properly. Other than that, I don't know how much of this mess they can pin on Eli. Not saying he's been flawless, far from it, but more often than not, he barely has time to drop back.



I also wonder if McAdoo and/or his minions are whispering to the press that Eli is the problem. McAdoo has called out Eli before, and may be looking for a convenient scapegoat.

If I'm Eli WillVAB : 3:30 pm : link I say screw the Giants and ask for a trade to JAX.

What sucks is that this is a direct result of not ZGiants98 : 3:31 pm : link Placing a premium on the offensive line. Now to save face from backlash on their own decisions they will deflect to the QB. Awful.

When you draft positions, Go Terps : 3:34 pm : link you end up drafting Ereck Flowers with the 9th pick overall. It's insane.



Draft players. Fill immediate needs with free agents.

If this story or Reb8thVA : 3:48 pm : link perhaps "view" is a better word gets more currency ownership is sliding head first into a PR disaster.

..... Route 9 : 3:51 pm : link I think even Eli went out there with no offensive line (not much of a difference), then wed still be hearing it about the “play of the QB”. Ok, he’s not a perfect QB like Aaron Rodgers, but who the fuck is?



Eli didn’t have the worst game in the world vs the Lions. Guys can’t block, can’t catch. Brandon Marshall has been fucking useless. What the hell is he supposed to do? He got sacked 5 time (0 blitzes) so everyone is free to roam back there.





He even made those plays to Shep and Engram, still with a D-line man in his face. The interception was costly of course but eh, for the 392939th time. This offensive, offensive line sucks dirty asshole.

RE: . clatterbuck : 3:51 pm : link

Quote: Eli is no doubt a part of the problem right now - but how much is debatable.



I think the state of the OL and his complete lack of mobility are just creating a perfect storm of shit.



I don't know how many QB's can succeed with zero semblance of a rushing attack and pass protection this poor. Not to mention key drops by guys like Marshall.



Eli has to be better - but he's in a hell of a situation right now. Nothing around him is helping him.



Manning moves well in the pocket. The "complete lack of mobility" is not really accurate unless you mean he's not a runner. In comment 13609684 arcarsenal said:Manning moves well in the pocket. The "complete lack of mobility" is not really accurate unless you mean he's not a runner.

I have never been a fan of Boomer's or his shows gmenrule-va : 3:53 pm : link and it always seems that when I hear him on radio or tv he is taking a shot at the Giants. I also don't see how you can blame this on Eli since the o-line can't block a basic NFL stunt or a 4 man rush. Just look at Seattle and Russell Wilson who is running for his life on every play. He is one hit from IR because he has the same o-line issues we do.



I don't see how a running QB solves our offensive woes.

RE: RE: RE: If I'm Eli Diver_Down : 3:53 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13609835 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 13609827 WillVAB said:





Quote:





I say screw the Giants and ask for a trade to JAX.







If I'm Eli, I refuse a trade. He negotiated a contract with a no-trade clause. I play out the season and force the Giants to release him prior to the roster bonus coming due. This way, Eli can choose where he goes as a FA. If that so happens to be Jax, then so be it. But whatever team he signs with will negotiate based on current market value of QBs.







Good point. JAX would be a good landing spot though. Good young defense. Good running game. Solid OL. Coughlin connection. With Eli I think they'd be one receiver away from being a legit contender.



I think Jax would be ideal. And they have a ton of cap space to fit a QB contract. In comment 13609852 WillVAB said:I think Jax would be ideal. And they have a ton of cap space to fit a QB contract.

Eli.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3:57 pm : link



Quote: semi pocket..with "some" mobility.



It's complete bullshit to make it sound like eli is a statue back there and guys like Brady or Ryan are limber sprinters.



Manning buys time in the pocket with the best of them except for Rodgers. He just doesn't run unless absolutely necessary, which places him in the company of about 10 other guys - all of whom are above average. definitely moves in the pocket. He just doesn't run.It's complete bullshit to make it sound like eli is a statue back there and guys like Brady or Ryan are limber sprinters.Manning buys time in the pocket with the best of them except for Rodgers. He just doesn't run unless absolutely necessary, which places him in the company of about 10 other guys - all of whom are above average.

This is truly the which came first section125 : 4:04 pm : link the chicken or the egg scenario.



With a better line, Eli likely plays better.



With a more mobile QB, the less than competent OLine is adequate.

FWIW, I Don't Trust clatterbuck : 4:04 pm : link Esiason as a source of inside info on the Giants.

They've been leaking things like this almost since McAdoo took over. Devon : 4:15 pm : link Paired with the public comments (vs how he'll protect other players), it's obvious where it's all been coming from now.



Considering how Eli allegedly pushed for him and continuing to build off what they had been doing was a huge reason for him to get the job, Ben really is looking like a weasel right now -- and, worse, a dumb one, as containing to stir this pot publicly right now helps no aspect of this team.

RE: Eli.. micky : 4:18 pm : link

Quote: definitely moves in the pocket. He just doesn't run.







Quote:





semi pocket..with "some" mobility.







It's complete bullshit to make it sound like eli is a statue back there and guys like Brady or Ryan are limber sprinters.



Manning buys time in the pocket with the best of them except for Rodgers. He just doesn't run unless absolutely necessary, which places him in the company of about 10 other guys - all of whom are above average.



a few years ago..yeah..manninn has had some mobility..and of course 6 yrs ago..ie..tyree play. but now? basically he's falling down untouched because can't move around as good. he's not a fit here with this line as is. In comment 13609872 FatMan in Charlotte said:a few years ago..yeah..manninn has had some mobility..and of course 6 yrs ago..ie..tyree play. but now? basically he's falling down untouched because can't move around as good. he's not a fit here with this line as is.

they moved on from Coughlin mdc1 : 4:20 pm : link so the decisioning can be the same for Eli (late career) and looking like Peyton. Said before but maybe for what they pay him, they expect certain things (not unreasonable). Not sure about his contract, but beginning to wonder if they are indirectly telling him to retire or find another home so the Giants can draft a new franchise guy and spend new money on oline. Eras come to an end.

No QB is.. FatMan in Charlotte : 4:23 pm : link a fit with this line. C'mon now. There isn't a type of QB that thrives behind a shitty line.



And Eli even has extended several plays in the first two games. He went down on one play untouched and now all of a sudden he's a crumpled mess?



This is fucking ponderous.

Boomer is a rejected lover with Giants and since Giants refusal to plato : 4:23 pm : link draft or otherwise hire him, Boomer has over the years taken every opportunity to bash Giants and especially Eli. So Boomer thanks for your work in CF, as for Giant commentary, go F yourself

Is anybody watching tape of Eli dropping back NikkiMac : 4:24 pm : link He is losing a second because he has slowed down in his dropback and nobody respects the play action because they have a bad running game ....yes...but also because Eli doesn’t play fake well either .....even Geno Smith drops back faster .......the two fastest guys I’ve ever seen drop back are Montana and Aikman !!!!

RE: No QB is.. mdc1 : 4:29 pm : link

Quote: a fit with this line. C'mon now. There isn't a type of QB that thrives behind a shitty line.



And Eli even has extended several plays in the first two games. He went down on one play untouched and now all of a sudden he's a crumpled mess?



This is fucking ponderous.



I hear you, but consider that Reese is not that incompetent. Nor was he incompetent when he gave TC a horrible defense, saw him depart and then promptly spent big $$$ . He suddenly became competent again after TC was released?



Many posters on this board have been hammering away about this oline for many seasons. Again is Reese and ownership REALLY that incompetent or is something else by played out?



Another thing to consider, what are/were the optics around the memorabilia? In comment 13609900 FatMan in Charlotte said:I hear you, but consider that Reese is not that incompetent. Nor was he incompetent when he gave TC a horrible defense, saw him depart and then promptly spent big $$$ . He suddenly became competent again after TC was released?Many posters on this board have been hammering away about this oline for many seasons. Again is Reese and ownership REALLY that incompetent or is something else by played out?Another thing to consider, what are/were the optics around the memorabilia?

RE: Think about a couple of other things Mighty : 4:31 pm : link

Quote: that may be influencing some of this:



1) The Giants saw the Cowboys lose Romo last year and put in a Rookie Qb and have success. he has mobility and smarts and they were able to win with him at the helm. On top of it, he kept turnovers to a min, something Eli is not great at.





You mean the Cowboys who last year had assembled the best OL in football and brought in a stud RB who handily led the NFL in rushing? If they looked at the Cowboys and came away with Daks mobility and smarts being the biggest factor in their success then go ahead and fire them now.



You give Eli that OL and that RB and we contest the Patriots superbowl dynasty. In comment 13609811 jvm52106 said:You mean the Cowboys who last year had assembled the best OL in football and brought in a stud RB who handily led the NFL in rushing? If they looked at the Cowboys and came away with Daks mobility and smarts being the biggest factor in their success then go ahead and fire them now.You give Eli that OL and that RB and we contest the Patriots superbowl dynasty.

RE: Not sure that I will have interest in football anymore Devon : 4:33 pm : link

Quote: if this ends badly.



Then you're not going to be having interest fairly soon because there's no way it won't.



That was honestly always the case, but at least before there was a decent chance it was mostly kept behind the scenes. McAdoo (and to a much lesser extent Reese) clearly isn't here for that though and it's going to be public and not pretty. In comment 13609911 Steve in South Jersey said:Then you're not going to be having interest fairly soon because there's no way it won't.That was honestly always the case, but at least before there was a decent chance it was mostly kept behind the scenes. McAdoo (and to a much lesser extent Reese) clearly isn't here for that though and it's going to be public and not pretty.

Absolutely PaulN : 4:34 pm : link How else the misfits survive this, Reese, McAdoo, and the entire coaching staff and the scouts, the only way is to blame this on Eli, if it's Eli, then put in the backup, but I guarantee you that won't happen, because that might expose them all. This entire thing is broke, the only reason this organization was able to get back to respectability is TOM COUGHLIN. Now that he is gone you have a misfit GM, nd misfit Head Coach. There was a reason why he blamed Eli for the timeout, name me any good coach that throws his QB under the bus. Fuck them all, blame it on Eli, keep everything in tact, and this organization will fall back into the same crap we saw in the mid 60's thru 70's. This blame starts with John Mara, if he is that blind to these two misfits, then he deserves what will follow and fans are getting disgusted with the NFL now anyway.

What drives me nuts phil in arizona : 4:37 pm : link is that 2 year ago, Eli was playing really well. Aside from Marshall Newhouse, it's the same damn line. Our skill positions are better.



The difference is Mac. He needs to give up play calling.







IF Boomer really has a source inside and it's either MacAdoo and/or 3putt : 4:40 pm : link Reeves, I hope they're the ones who are forced out.



Eli or McAdoo? Give me Eli all day every day.



You know what, prdave73 : 4:46 pm : link I'm really starting to believe this Organization is broken. I get Eli has struggled but come on!! Behind that Oline any QB including Brady would be a complete mess!! Really disturbing if true. As I said this is the reason the Giants are a huge mess, it starts at the top.

This offense is broken Modus Operandi : 5:03 pm : link I'm not convinced that it's solely the OL. The QB doesn't suit the offense and the offense is entirely too predictable and one dimensional. We are into year 4 of the Mcadoo offense and quite honestly, it might be significantly worse off now than when he took over from Gilbride.



I don't think it's a quick turnaround and would consider how to move on from both Eli and slick.





Btw Modus Operandi : 5:07 pm : link Let's not forget that Gilbride mentioned he sensed the offense being broken as far back as 2012.

If Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram CT Charlie : 5:08 pm : link had held onto those two throws, this post wouldn't exist. Eli is average at the moment, but he's not getting much help.

where in Gods name could Boomer Esiason have Jersey55 : 5:18 pm : link ever gotten inside information like this, it might be true but I doubt Boomer is on the list of those that need to know

RE: This offense is broken JOrthman : 5:20 pm : link

Quote: I'm not convinced that it's solely the OL. The QB doesn't suit the offense and the offense is entirely too predictable and one dimensional. We are into year 4 of the Mcadoo offense and quite honestly, it might be significantly worse off now than when he took over from Gilbride.



I don't think it's a quick turnaround and would consider how to move on from both Eli and slick.





That makes no sense then. If you think Eli is not a match for the offense, then why fire both? Either cut Eli and get "your" QB or fire BM. Getting rid of both makes no sense. In comment 13609963 Modus Operandi said:That makes no sense then. If you think Eli is not a match for the offense, then why fire both? Either cut Eli and get "your" QB or fire BM. Getting rid of both makes no sense.

He's got the worst Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 5:20 pm : link OL and Backfield in the NFL and it's all his fault ??? Lol

Alright OC2.0 : 5:34 pm : link Let me say that Eli will finish his career here, imo. However, to those hardcore Eli supporters here, when a team can't score more than 20 points in how many games some of that is on the QB.

Absurd, but clearly true trueblueinpw : 5:48 pm : link We all like to think the Giants are somehow a cut above the other NFL franchises. I learned back when they cut Phil Simms that the Giants are a merciless cutthroat organization like any other in the NFL. Owners don't care about Eli or what he's done for the organization. Jerry Reese seems to me like a guy who would probably throw his own mother under the bus if he thought it would help his career.



There is no quarterback who can make McAdoo's dog shit offense turn into something other than McAdoo's dog shit offense. I see zero reason to believe that McAdoo's dog shit offense is somehow going to start to produce this weekend in Philly. All this lossing will lead to worse things, locker room spats, leaks to the media about Eli's demise and probably to Eli being run out of town. Been saying for a long time, enjoy Eli while he's here, there won't likely another like him for a very long time.

RE: RE: This offense is broken Modus Operandi : 5:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13609963 Modus Operandi said:





Quote:





I'm not convinced that it's solely the OL. The QB doesn't suit the offense and the offense is entirely too predictable and one dimensional. We are into year 4 of the Mcadoo offense and quite honestly, it might be significantly worse off now than when he took over from Gilbride.



I don't think it's a quick turnaround and would consider how to move on from both Eli and slick.









That makes no sense then. If you think Eli is not a match for the offense, then why fire both? Either cut Eli and get "your" QB or fire BM. Getting rid of both makes no sense.



Wrt Mcadoo, I just don't think very much of him as a coach. I think he's done a considerably worse job running the offense than his predecessor. I mean Gilbride, not Coughlin. His offense lacks any semblence of imagination or adjustment to what the defense is doing. The OL play is poor? Okay, what's he done to remedy?



When your offense is this unproductive for this long while running the same set for 97% of snaps and the next team is in the 70s, it's clear what he's doing isnt working. His idea of shaking things up is running some end arounds to Shep. How about stacking receivers? What about putting Odell in motion? DE abusing your LT, then why not run screens to that side? It's maddening and unwatchable.



As for Eli, I do think his skills have eroded over time. He hasn't played well for about 3 years really, imho, but I think it's more of a collection of things. Yes, he still can throw a deep ball, but he's become more inaccurate and more erratic. Most will say this is a product of the OL play, but I'm not so sure. He's played behind bad lines before. 2011 for example. While he was always prone to making bad choices, especially late in games, I think he's lost some of that nerve he used to have. He's been playing this game for a long time, he's made a lot of money. Maybe he's lost some of that competiveness that made him somewhat special. Lastly, I think many here are grateful for the two SB he gave us, so are unwilling to see his play fall off. It clearly has.



It won't be a PR disaster. It will be a team making a business decision to move on from a QB approaching 40 who's best days are behind him and no longer warrants 1/6 of the cap. It's happened many times before and will happen again. In comment 13609981 JOrthman said:Wrt Mcadoo, I just don't think very much of him as a coach. I think he's done a considerably worse job running the offense than his predecessor. I mean Gilbride, not Coughlin. His offense lacks any semblence of imagination or adjustment to what the defense is doing. The OL play is poor? Okay, what's he done to remedy?When your offense is this unproductive for this long while running the same set for 97% of snaps and the next team is in the 70s, it's clear what he's doing isnt working. His idea of shaking things up is running some end arounds to Shep. How about stacking receivers? What about putting Odell in motion? DE abusing your LT, then why not run screens to that side? It's maddening and unwatchable.As for Eli, I do think his skills have eroded over time. He hasn't played well for about 3 years really, imho, but I think it's more of a collection of things. Yes, he still can throw a deep ball, but he's become more inaccurate and more erratic. Most will say this is a product of the OL play, but I'm not so sure. He's played behind bad lines before. 2011 for example. While he was always prone to making bad choices, especially late in games, I think he's lost some of that nerve he used to have. He's been playing this game for a long time, he's made a lot of money. Maybe he's lost some of that competiveness that made him somewhat special. Lastly, I think many here are grateful for the two SB he gave us, so are unwilling to see his play fall off. It clearly has.It won't be a PR disaster. It will be a team making a business decision to move on from a QB approaching 40 who's best days are behind him and no longer warrants 1/6 of the cap. It's happened many times before and will happen again.

Point is Eli is what he always was. TC : 6:15 pm : link I don't believe his play has deteriorated notably compared to what it was. And it looks like he's trying his best to deliver what's being asked of him.



But it's like buying a great pick up truck and then complaining it's a lousy sports car. Yeah, it's a pick up, that's why you bought it! Eli is a pocket passer without great mobility. And he's usually been able to throw a nice long ball. His understanding of the game has often allowed him to slice up defenses. That's what they drafted, and that's what they got.



If they want a highly mobile QB who can throw on the run, and even run the ball, they could sit Eli and stick Geno in now, but they'll have to take what comes with that. If they still want that style of play, they could draft Baker Mayfield next year whose game is all about movement, escapability, throwing on the run and making plays with his legs.



But Eli doesn't block, play RB or drop passes that land in his hands. No other QB is going to fix that either.







How long XBRONX : 6:35 pm : link before we hear Geno, Geno?

If they think the problem is Eli Big Rick in FL : 6:43 pm : link And are unhappy with him they are far more incompetent then I've ever imagined. They have the worst OL and run game in the NFL. I don't even think it's close. His All-Pro WR has been hurt. Their new signing at WR has played like complete shit. Their 2nd round pick from last year isn't doing anything. Rhett Ellison is a good blocker whose playing like 25% of the snaps. They kept a FB only to give him a handful of snaps a game. Their starting TE is a rookie.



Yet Eli still completed 69% of his passes this past week. He went 22 for 32 for 239 yards. Marshall dropped at least 2. Then had 1 on the sideline where he didn't even attempt to get his feet down. Shepard dropped one in the endzone and Engram dropped one in the red zone. That's 5 catchable balls that were on the receivers. Even if you put 2 of those on Eli and 3 on the WRs he's 25 for 32 (78%) with around 275 yards.

You know joeinpa : 7:57 pm : link There might be things observed in practice and film study, things we don t see, that is behind this thinking.



I ve always been a believer in Eli, still am. But the idea that the Giants brass is clueless on this matter is absurd.

I'm gonna guess old man : 9:36 pm : link Boomer is right. The billion $$$ D has carried the team for a season and an eighth.

Eli has historical been high and outside/inside with his tosses, and his toss to OBJ likely lead to the injury, and his tosses on 3rd and 4th down Monday were at best headscratchers. Add the completions to the turf and thats a formula for criticism.

Mc is thinking: I call plays, and 20% of the time he holds the ball too long and takes a sack.

Reese is thinking: I get him more weapons and he's worse.

Mara's thinking: It's like I'm throwing $$$ into the fireplace.

Marshall said Fitzpatrick was a better QB than Eli, and is not adverse to walking to the front office, or media, and complaining.

BBIers has been unhappy too.

It's by no means all Eli, but in the NFL it's all on the QB.



So, again, I would not be surprised at internal unhappiness.