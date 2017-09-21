Washington Post/PFF Article on Eli Manning: Not a System Fit adamg : 9/21/2017 8:41 pm "Eli Manning is the biggest problem with the New York Giants' ailing offense"



They argue he's been in constant decline since 2011, and his biggest weakness - the short pass game - is the stress of McAdoo's system. The author also indicated Alex Smith would be a fine replacement in regards to a system fit QB.



To me, the question that arises is why McAdoo was brought in at all if Eli's strengths aren't brought to the fore and his weaknesses are highlighted. The next question is, is Eli in an even more precarious situation than was thought in terms of his longevity as a NY Giant, given his lack of fit for this offense. Who is more expendable: Mac or Eli? They argue he's been in constant decline since 2011, and his biggest weakness - the short pass game - is the stress of McAdoo's system. The author also indicated Alex Smith would be a fine replacement in regards to a system fit QB.To me, the question that arises is why McAdoo was brought in at all if Eli's strengths aren't brought to the fore and his weaknesses are highlighted. The next question is, is Eli in an even more precarious situation than was thought in terms of his longevity as a NY Giant, given his lack of fit for this offense. Who is more expendable: Mac or Eli?

This was a question right in the beginning mattlawson : 9/21/2017 8:45 pm : link And Mac said "he's the perfect quarterback for this offense

This was a question right in the beginning mattlawson : 9/21/2017 8:46 pm : link And Mac said "he's the perfect quarterback for this offense".



Was he full of shit then or now

Mac is more dispensible.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9/21/2017 8:48 pm : link any coach that needs the "perfect fit" to succeed is doomed to failure.



Any coach that values the system over the talent he has will not have long-term success.

Manning is the biggest problem? AnishPatel : 9/21/2017 8:54 pm : link Oh my bad, I actually thought it was the position group that can't run block AND pass block!

By the way.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9/21/2017 8:59 pm : link I think Smith went an entire season in KC without throwing a TD to a WR - so maybe he is perfect for an offense that is blowing chunks right now.

RE: Mac is more dispensible.. Eman11 : 9/21/2017 9:02 pm : link

Quote: any coach that needs the "perfect fit" to succeed is doomed to failure.



Any coach that values the system over the talent he has will not have long-term success.



Agreed 100%.



A good coach evaluates the talent he has and devises a scheme/game plan that best utilizes those talents. He doesn't try to fit the talent into his system like a square peg into a round hole. In comment 13610154 FatMan in Charlotte said:Agreed 100%.A good coach evaluates the talent he has and devises a scheme/game plan that best utilizes those talents. He doesn't try to fit the talent into his system like a square peg into a round hole.

So, basically, Eli is the problem because he isnt mobile? robbieballs2003 : 9/21/2017 9:04 pm : link What kind of offense do you run?



My offense is one where I want a QB that is able to run for his life because I want shitty offensive linemen.

RE: So, basically, Eli is the problem because he isnt mobile? adamg : 9/21/2017 9:11 pm : link

Quote: What kind of offense do you run?



My offense is one where I want a QB that is able to run for his life because I want shitty offensive linemen.



I think they're saying it has more to do with his underneath passing game more than mobility per se. In comment 13610172 robbieballs2003 said:I think they're saying it has more to do with his underneath passing game more than mobility per se.

The funny thing is.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9/21/2017 9:12 pm : link either PFF or Football Outsiders had Eli in the top 10 (I think it was 8th) in "pocket elusiveness" last year. Some stupid metric about avoiding likely sacks.



I posted in another thread that the idea the NFL is moving towards mobile QB's isn't really true. The top QB's are mainly pocket passers. Ryan, Brady, Brees, Ben R., Palmer, Dalton, etc.

This is a shared F up AcesUp : 9/21/2017 9:13 pm : link We're collectively sucking as a whole with an efficiency that is greater than the sum of its parts. Eli is certainly at fault. The OL is ABSOLUTELY at fault. And McAdoo is a big part of it as well. Fundamentally, there isn't anything wrong with the offense that we are running. However, we aren't properly equipped to run it efficiently and the opposition has a total bead on our tendencies. It's nice that we are switching up our base personnel a little more than last year, however it's still the same slant/flat offense. Maybe switch that up a little? Throw the opposition a curveball with some different route concepts out of similar formations? We're not going to magically start start clicking after over half a season of ineptitude. He needs to break away from tendency, which is why a switch in playcalling will be beneficial. It does not have to be permanent, but he needs to break out of a rut and the easiest way to do that is to take a breather and do a serious self audit. For the time being, adding a variable of unpredictability with a new playcaller could be the spark we need.

Forget it Bill in TN : 9/21/2017 9:15 pm : link The season is basically over because of 2 stubborn egotistical bastards . . . Reese and McAdoo. But replacing either or both now won't solve anything.



If Johnny has the balls, he needs to shit can both after the season.

Seems like crap to me BlackLight : 9/21/2017 9:17 pm : link The first thing I noticed when McAdoo installed the offense as OC is how confident Eli was in the pocket.



The system is fine. The offense is struggling because the line isn't doing a good job protecting Eli, so DBs can afford to sit on routes and make tackles to limit the damage.

RE: This was a question right in the beginning Britt in VA : 9/21/2017 9:19 pm : link

Quote: And Mac said "he's the perfect quarterback for this offense



Exactly, and that's what I've been saying about Mara and/or Reese being sold a bill of goods. In comment 13610152 mattlawson said:Exactly, and that's what I've been saying about Mara and/or Reese being sold a bill of goods.

I've mentioned this before... bradshaw44 : 9/21/2017 9:23 pm : link But wasn't Ben brought in to elevate Eli's game, and said he could do it?



Also, in his first season a OC, didn't they work on Elis foot work and roll him out a lot? Or am I just getting old and misremembering?

I believe he even said he would have Eli's comp % up to 75% bradshaw44 : 9/21/2017 9:26 pm : link ...

RE: Mac is more dispensible.. santacruzom : 9/21/2017 9:27 pm : link

Quote: any coach that needs the "perfect fit" to succeed is doomed to failure.



Any coach that values the system over the talent he has will not have long-term success.



Indeed. Can you imagine if Belichick was that stubborn and inflexible? In comment 13610154 FatMan in Charlotte said:Indeed. Can you imagine if Belichick was that stubborn and inflexible?

I don't know if Eli is a bad fit Milton : 9/21/2017 9:30 pm : link But it's not the ideal offense for Eli's game. His ideal system is a play-action vertical offense.

The way this o-line is playing, Ira : 9/21/2017 9:31 pm : link the short passing game is the only way the offense even has a chance to move the ball. The blocking won't allow long routes to develop and it won't help a running game.

Eli was a fine fit for this offense in 2014 and 2015. Devon : 9/21/2017 9:43 pm : link



I'm also not buying the Giants leading the league in separation last year when they gave 73% of their snaps to Victor Cruz and some of the numbers from both FO and Fahey run directly contrary, but it wouldn't be the first time their charting was weird lately. That was back when PFF was trying to claim Randle was an above average WR though I'm also not buying the Giants leading the league in separation last year when they gave 73% of their snaps to Victor Cruz and some of the numbers from both FO and Fahey run directly contrary, but it wouldn't be the first time their charting was weird lately.

If Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram CT Charlie : 9/21/2017 10:09 pm : link had held onto the ball, none of this craziness would be happening. Yeah, Eli's no Aaron Rogers or Tom Brady, and our OL is poor, but...

RE: This was a question right in the beginning Gatorade Dunk : 9/21/2017 10:51 pm : link

Quote: And Mac said "he's the perfect quarterback for this offense".



Was he full of shit then or now

First of all, what did you expect him to say? That's a canned answer just like 90% of all answers at all press conferences are, regardless of industry.



And when has BMc said anything since then to contradict that original statement?



Did your reading comprehension suck then or now? In comment 13610153 mattlawson said:First of all, what did you expect him to say? That's a canned answer just like 90% of all answers at all press conferences are, regardless of industry.And when has BMc said anything since then to contradict that original statement?Did your reading comprehension suck then or now?

IMO Peppers : 9/21/2017 10:58 pm : link Is Eli on decline? Sure. I've been arguing that for the last few years. But..



You're not gonna come in here and challenge our two time SB winning QB. He's the golden child of this organization. If McAdoo is a good coach he'll make the adjustments that helps Eli. If not see ya.

Eli has never been great in the short area Bluesbreaker : 12:19 am : link root of the quarterback problem in New York is a distinct stylistic difference between Manning’s strengths and Head Coach Ben McAdoo’s offense. Manning simply isn’t an accurate enough passer at the underneath level to execute it efficiently. The offense McAdoo brought over from Green Bay is predicated on getting receivers separation underneath, hitting them in stride, and moving the chains through yards after the catch.



Always has had problems running screens even swing passes

struggles with dump offs throwing at there feet .

I never felt this style of offense suited Eli .

funny giantfan2000 : 12:52 am : link alex smith problem has always been his skittishness to throw downfield

this year he is finally throwing the long ball instead of just check downs and is having huge success

Did anyone bother to watch the 2014 and 2015 seasons Matt M. : 2:25 am : link Where Eli was unreal in this system behind an equally bad OL and less talent on the rest of the offense? Who the fuck would want Alex Smith over him?

He also had 2 outstanding completion percentages those 2 seasons Matt M. : 2:28 am : link with the same short game. He doesn't suck in the short game and his inability to rush for first downs isn't his downfall. He is one of the least sacked QBs during his tenure. He avoids most pressure and extends plays in his own right.

Tell the HC to fire himself as playcaller Matt M. : 2:29 am : link and to grow a pair of balls to fucking fix the mess of the OL that he helped correct and use those new balls to start fucking calling passes more than 2 yards on 3rd and 3.

RE: Did anyone bother to watch the 2014 and 2015 seasons bradshaw44 : 4:39 am : link

Quote: Where Eli was unreal in this system behind an equally bad OL and less talent on the rest of the offense? Who the fuck would want Alex Smith over him?



That was Tom Coughlins offense. Since Mac installed his offense the offense has sucked ass. In comment 13610364 Matt M. said:That was Tom Coughlins offense. Since Mac installed his offense the offense has sucked ass.

PFF has no clue. Period. map7711 : 7:24 am : link I got a great idea. Why don't the Giants just fire the GM and scouts and hire PFF to grade the college players? The Giants then would never miss on any draft picks. Say we want a OL player next draft. Just pick the top graded OL on PFF. Perfect. Make it happen. Hell you can even do the same with free agents. No need for a GM or scouts. Waste of money.

RE: So, basically, Eli is the problem because he isnt mobile? EricJ : 7:36 am : link

Quote: What kind of offense do you run?



My offense is one where I want a QB that is able to run for his life because I want shitty offensive linemen.



I agree with you Robbie that his lack of mobility is not "THE PROBLEM". What I will say is that a mobile QB creates additional opportunities for the offense and makes it more difficult for other teams to defend. How many times have we discussed the need to contain the other QB making sure he does not kill is with his legs picking up first downs? In comment 13610172 robbieballs2003 said:I agree with you Robbie that his lack of mobility is not "THE PROBLEM". What I will say is that a mobile QB creates additional opportunities for the offense and makes it more difficult for other teams to defend. How many times have we discussed the need to contain the other QB making sure he does not kill is with his legs picking up first downs?

Eli Manning's strength has always been downfield passing jlukes : 7:39 am : link never has it been the throws you make in a west coast system.



Granted, the offensive line isn't exactly the best for passing downfield, but my lord Ben Mc is a stubborn MFer

It's my guess that PFF's metric doesn't measure Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 7:45 am : link when John Jerry misses a stunt and Eli nearly gets decapitated on the second play of the game against Dallas. Or when Haloti Ngata banzai drops Eli into the fieldturf.



Is Eli missing guys? Absolutely. But he's taking a beating these last 18 games in an offense that gives him no chance to succeed. He's a sitting duck back there.

Oh, FFS Don Draper : 9:59 am : link Who are these quarterbacks who are successful with a god-awful o-line? When/where have we seen that work? If the team had a decent - not good, just decent - running game, an o-line that gave him SOME time, and receivers who actually caught the f---ing ball, Eli would look a heck of a lot better.



Friggin' Brandon Marshall drops a perfect pass down the sideline. Later, the announcers talk about how awesome the defense was when he had the ball knocked away in the end zone, but maybe if he'd turned and actually fought for the friggin' ball things would have been different. Seriously - with all that went wrong in that game, if Marshall had come up big on those two plays, the result might have been different. (Was that shit effort on a pass to Eli's left near the LOS this game, too? I recall there being room to run if that had been caught.)



I try hard not to be an alarmist, but if there's anyone available out there who can significantly help the o-line, Reese must be aggressive in obtaining him before this season slips away.



I had high hopes for this season. So very, very frustrated and disappointed...

RE: The funny thing is.. Section331 : 10:00 am : link

I posted in another thread that the idea the NFL is moving towards mobile QB's isn't really true. The top QB's are mainly pocket passers. Ryan, Brady, Brees, Ben R., Palmer, Dalton, etc. [/quote]



That's a little misleading Fats. First of all, on what planet are Andy Dalton and Carson Palmer "top QB's"? And all of them are on the wrong side of 30. If you look at the younger crop of starting QB's, the trend definitely favors more mobility. In comment 13610177 FatManI posted in another thread that the idea the NFL is moving towards mobile QB's isn't really true. The top QB's are mainly pocket passers. Ryan, Brady, Brees, Ben R., Palmer, Dalton, etc. [/quote]That's a little misleading Fats. First of all, on what planet are Andy Dalton and Carson Palmer "top QB's"? And all of them are on the wrong side of 30. If you look at the younger crop of starting QB's, the trend definitely favors more mobility.

With regards to Eli being a bad fit, Section331 : 10:04 am : link I disagree. The need for QB mobility in a WCO is greatly overstated. It's nice to have, but getting rid of the ball quickly with accuracy are the premium needs in that offense.



Eli's completion % has been in the low 60's since the WCO was implemented, which is fine. His first 2 years in this offense, he threw for almost 9,000 yards, 65 TD's and only 28 INT's. What changed? His pass pro got much worse. It is the protection that is the problem.