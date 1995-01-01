Good Youtube Video on Ereck Flowers and Bobby Hart CMicks3110 : 9/21/2017 9:37 pm



I went back and looked at the combine data to verify this guy's hypothesis, and sure enough, Flowers and Hart were pretty low compared to comparable starters and pro bowlers at the same position.



Makes me even angrier that we wasted the 9th overall pick on Flowers, he lacks athleticism and has no technique, he simply lacks talent

- ( detailing their lack of athleticism to fit their position needs.I went back and looked at the combine data to verify this guy's hypothesis, and sure enough, Flowers and Hart were pretty low compared to comparable starters and pro bowlers at the same position.Makes me even angrier that we wasted the 9th overall pick on Flowers, he lacks athleticism and has no technique, he simply lacks talent https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UFyNcogwZog&t=535s - ( New Window

Brutal. AcidTest : 9/21/2017 10:34 pm : link This is on Reese. He is the one who brought back the same five starters from last season, when there were already clearly problems with the OL. We finished the season by not even scoring 20 points in our last 6 games. Maybe he should have signed Whitworth instead of Ellison and Marshall. Maybe he should have drafted Cam Robinson instead of Evan Engram. It's nice to have a seam stretching TE to help defeat a cover 2 look, but a run game is still the best way to do so.

Flowers and Hart have been bad madgiantscow009 : 9/21/2017 11:13 pm : link but the video is drivel.

That was just awful to watch Marty866b : 9/21/2017 11:14 pm : link If the Giants continue to play Flowers and he continues to play like shit,which we all expect because he sucks,Reese and McAdoo have to go IMO. I am certain that there are offensive lineman on the street who can do a better job then Flowers. Flowers has regressed since his rookie year when he wasn't even good but we all gave him a pass because of injury. Well he isn't injured now.

I choked on the Apple pick Paulie Walnuts : 12:17 am : link I wanted a OL back then



Reese and Ross suck

If this season continues SirYesSir : 12:27 am : link as it has begun, I'd put a high probability on Reese and Mac being shown the door. Both are up to their necks in blame for this

McAdoo MookGiants : 12:34 am : link doesnt deserve to be shown the door regardless of what happens.



Spags coached an awful defense in 2015. Then they added Snacks, Vernon, and Jenkins and the D suddenly turned around. McAdoo now has the worst offensive line in football and the offense is terrible. Without a good or average offensive line this team has no shot. Giants defense in 2015 was historically bad, Spags didn't get fired which was the correct decision. He simply had very little talent to work with. If the giants just signed Jenkins last year they never would have been 11-5 or close to it because the defensive line would have been a weakness.



Reese is the one that should lose his job over this mess. He built this offensive line and then doubled down on the offensive line by going dumpster diving only last offseason for olineman.



Tunsil starting LT for Miami Bluesbreaker : 1:21 am : link I choked on the Apple pick

Paulie Walnuts : 12:17 am : link : reply

I wanted a OL back then



Reese and Ross suck



Be interesting how he pans out Tennessee smoked us taking

Conklin

RE: Ass whoppin cosmicj : 1:50 am : link

Quote: If this dude starts sunday Bennie Boy deserves to be fired. Ziggy Vs LaFleur - ( New Window )



1:51 in - take a look at this play. The commentary is focused in Flowers not having the strength to hold off Ansah but on the same play Pugh absolutely gets destroyed by the other end. Every player has bad plays but that makes me think there are no capable tackles on the Giants roster right now. In comment 13610289 BlueHurricane said:1:51 in - take a look at this play. The commentary is focused in Flowers not having the strength to hold off Ansah but on the same play Pugh absolutely gets destroyed by the other end. Every player has bad plays but that makes me think there are no capable tackles on the Giants roster right now.

RE: our guys have been getting thrown around Gatorade Dunk : 4:08 am : link

Quote: for a while now. Go to the 3:42 mark of this video and watch our right tackle. The defender throws him back at least three yards on his ass and makes the tackle. Our OL = pussies - ( New Window )

Isn't that the play where Hart hurt his ankle? Or was he already playing with a bum ankle at that point? You can kind of see him reach down to his ankle at the very end of that play. In comment 13610276 EricJ said:Isn't that the play where Hart hurt his ankle? Or was he already playing with a bum ankle at that point? You can kind of see him reach down to his ankle at the very end of that play.

RE: If this season continues bradshaw44 : 4:32 am : link

Quote: as it has begun, I'd put a high probability on Reese and Mac being shown the door. Both are up to their necks in blame for this



Don't bet on that. For some reason Reese seems teflon. And I think the Maras might be a little too stubborn to cut MAC so fast since they put on a show interviewing other candidates for the position.



Reese invests 2 first round picks and a second, and all of them are

Subpar. That's on him, it's time to pay the piper. In comment 13610344 SirYesSir said:Don't bet on that. For some reason Reese seems teflon. And I think the Maras might be a little too stubborn to cut MAC so fast since they put on a show interviewing other candidates for the position.Reese invests 2 first round picks and a second, and all of them areSubpar. That's on him, it's time to pay the piper.

RE: Ass whoppin Diver_Down : 7:01 am : link

Quote: If this dude starts sunday Bennie Boy deserves to be fired. Ziggy Vs LaFleur - ( New Window )



This is the shit that is indefensible. Despite his technique flaws, we are reminded that Ereck is strong, mean, and nasty. In these examples, Ereck gets lifted off the ground and bullied. Ziggy is a skilled pass rusher, but he is not some freak of nature that should be able to ragdoll a man of Ereck's size. In comment 13610289 BlueHurricane said:This is the shit that is indefensible. Despite his technique flaws, we are reminded that Ereck is strong, mean, and nasty. In these examples, Ereck gets lifted off the ground and bullied. Ziggy is a skilled pass rusher, but he is not some freak of nature that should be able to ragdoll a man of Ereck's size.

It's an analysis on what looks like tangibles I Love Clams Casino : 7:58 am : link but where exactly do the ratings come from? How are they derived? The Combine? Or is this just his personal rating?





i'm assuming CMicks3110 : 8:01 am : link it's combine data. I looked up the data myself for some of the premiere offensive lineman and flowers, besides being bigger, is slightly below average in a lot of the athleticism skills. He did benchpress 225 37 times which is very very good, especially with the length of his arms, but he is just not that athletic, I think they should move him to the right side.

What about all the BBIers Glover : 8:11 am : link who touted this guy's athleticism? It was his age and his athleticism that kept BBI in a cloud of delusion. I remember saying if he's so athletic, he surely doesnt show it on video. Where are the "coaches know best" and "he's 22 years old (now 23)" apologists? Remember this next time you follow the herd, cuz that shit happens here all the time.

The guy who posted the video responded CMicks3110 : 8:13 am : link

Quote: CommonManFootball

Combine, NFLdraftscout.com, Flowers was combination of nfldraftscout.com and his other data was actually tweeted out by someone else. I need to find that guy's account again. But Flowers' data was compared to all OL data at Combine since 1999.

RE: RE: Ass whoppin jvm52106 : 8:17 am : link

Quote: In comment 13610289 BlueHurricane said:





Quote:





If this dude starts sunday Bennie Boy deserves to be fired. Ziggy Vs LaFleur - ( New Window )







This is the shit that is indefensible. Despite his technique flaws, we are reminded that Ereck is strong, mean, and nasty. In these examples, Ereck gets lifted off the ground and bullied. Ziggy is a skilled pass rusher, but he is not some freak of nature that should be able to ragdoll a man of Ereck's size.



This is the part that I have mentioned a number of times that absolutely kills me. It is also why I don't understand what the Giants are thinking with him. His best attributes are size and strength but because of his shitty technique and poor athleticism that gets negated. He allows guys to get under his pads on the bull rush. He over extends allowing guys to knock his hands off or down and his head immediately follows them and thus has no ability to move or redirect his man. This guy does about everything possible wrong and his strengths are non-existent because of the flaws mentioned.. It is pathetic and sad to see.



Last night Michael Irvin called out Eli for poor throws etc. but Marshall Fault said Eli will continue to struggle if the Giants keep using Ereck Flowers at LT. He is a HUGE liability and everyone sees it. In comment 13610384 Diver_Down said:This is the part that I have mentioned a number of times that absolutely kills me. It is also why I don't understand what the Giants are thinking with him. His best attributes are size and strength but because of his shitty technique and poor athleticism that gets negated. He allows guys to get under his pads on the bull rush. He over extends allowing guys to knock his hands off or down and his head immediately follows them and thus has no ability to move or redirect his man. This guy does about everything possible wrong and his strengths are non-existent because of the flaws mentioned.. It is pathetic and sad to see.Last night Michael Irvin called out Eli for poor throws etc. but Marshall Fault said Eli will continue to struggle if the Giants keep using Ereck Flowers at LT. He is a HUGE liability and everyone sees it.

RE: i'm assuming jvm52106 : 8:18 am : link

Quote: it's combine data. I looked up the data myself for some of the premiere offensive lineman and flowers, besides being bigger, is slightly below average in a lot of the athleticism skills. He did benchpress 225 37 times which is very very good, especially with the length of his arms, but he is just not that athletic, I think they should move him to the right side.



Again, strength is great but if you play in such a way that you negate strength then the bench press numbers are meaningless. In comment 13610419 CMicks3110 said:Again, strength is great but if you play in such a way that you negate strength then the bench press numbers are meaningless.

1. sounds like the scouts may have conflated 2 words idiotsavant : 8:20 am : link "threshold" (lowest level for entry)



i.e. 'the water flowed over the threshold'



with



"average"



(half way to the ceiling, usually, or as a lazy visual reference)

RE: What about all the BBIers jvm52106 : 8:20 am : link

Quote: who touted this guy's athleticism? It was his age and his athleticism that kept BBI in a cloud of delusion. I remember saying if he's so athletic, he surely doesnt show it on video. Where are the "coaches know best" and "he's 22 years old (now 23)" apologists? Remember this next time you follow the herd, cuz that shit happens here all the time.



I have been arguing against this pick since day 1. I hate the supporting statements of he is only 22, 23 years old.. Who cares... He was drafted when he was drafted. he is now in his 3rd year as a starter. He has regressed. He has shown nothing that makes me think the light bulb will go on. He is a bad LT and quite possibly a bust as an Oline draft pick- period. Let alone 9th of the first rd! In comment 13610424 Glover said:I have been arguing against this pick since day 1. I hate the supporting statements of he is only 22, 23 years old.. Who cares... He was drafted when he was drafted. he is now in his 3rd year as a starter. He has regressed. He has shown nothing that makes me think the light bulb will go on. He is a bad LT and quite possibly a bust as an Oline draft pick- period. Let alone 9th of the first rd!

RE: Ass whoppin AcidTest : 8:23 am : link

Quote: If this dude starts sunday Bennie Boy deserves to be fired. Ziggy Vs LaFleur - ( New Window )



On each of those plays, Ansah gets his hands inside Flowers. That is bad technique by Flowers. That of course makes it easier to get Flowers off balance, and even lift him off the ground. On the third sack, Ansah simply swats at Flowers to get by him. Flowers can't recover because his feet are too slow. In comment 13610289 BlueHurricane said:On each of those plays, Ansah gets his hands inside Flowers. That is bad technique by Flowers. That of course makes it easier to get Flowers off balance, and even lift him off the ground. On the third sack, Ansah simply swats at Flowers to get by him. Flowers can't recover because his feet are too slow.

Wheeler AcidTest : 8:24 am : link must be thinking that in about a year he has a real chance to go from UDFA to starting LT in the NFL.

2. size/athleticism on DL idiotsavant : 8:25 am : link I have been saying this for ten years:



Defensive Linesmen have been greater and greater in terms of the size/athleticism combination for years. More and more true athlete types within that large set.



Ergo - you now need to have those very unusual athletic and huge O linesmen as well, the trend forces your investment here.

RE: RE: our guys have been getting thrown around section125 : 8:29 am : link

Quote: In comment 13610276 EricJ said:





Quote:





for a while now. Go to the 3:42 mark of this video and watch our right tackle. The defender throws him back at least three yards on his ass and makes the tackle. Our OL = pussies - ( New Window )





Isn't that the play where Hart hurt his ankle? Or was he already playing with a bum ankle at that point? You can kind of see him reach down to his ankle at the very end of that play.



Of course it was. And nobody has ever said anything negative about Hart's strength. He has limited foot speed but is very strong and that is why he is best suited for guard. Put Hart at guard over Jerry and the running game improves. In comment 13610373 Gatorade Dunk said:Of course it was. And nobody has ever said anything negative about Hart's strength. He has limited foot speed but is very strong and that is why he is best suited for guard. Put Hart at guard over Jerry and the running game improves.

to be fair idiotsavant : 8:31 am : link major suckitude across the line.



someone posted that GIF from dallas game.



Richburg, Jerry and Hart looked as if, on one play, they had practiced hard all summer 'how to not touch a DL.'



Richburg literally scooted around his man, Jerry the same, slid to open the gap, and Hart got knocked over by a DLers little finger. All on one play.





Its as if DLs have herpies, aids, the plague and bad breath all at once and our guys just cannot be associated with them.

Who's coaching this group. Jeever : 8:48 am : link He needs to be replaced.

RE: Who's coaching this group. BlueHurricane : 9:51 am : link

Quote: He needs to be replaced.



When you hear Marshall Newhouse is killing it out west it makes you think it may be coaching. In comment 13610473 Jeever said:When you hear Marshall Newhouse is killing it out west it makes you think it may be coaching.