Revisiting Mike Sullivan's two years as OC in Tampa Bay.... Britt in VA : 10:08 am and reasons for optimism if he is given playcalling duties moving forward.



Sullivan only served as an Offensive Coordinator for 2 seasons with Tampa Bay, both under Greg Schiano (also his only two years as head coach).



2012:



The team set a franchise record with 5,820 yards of total offense and 389 total points scored. Good for 13th in the NFL. The previous season, 2011, they were ranked 32nd in the NFL in offense.



Josh Freeman threw for over 4000 yards, 27 TD's, with 17 INT's. Josh Freeman! The guy has never had another season like it.



Doug Martin ran for nearly 1500 yards and 11 TD's.



2013:



Here is where he gets the bad rap, but I went back and wanted to look at what happened. Let's try to remember a couple of things that were happening here, instead of just looking at the final result, which I myself did not remember until I went back and looked.



First off, in only his second year, Schiano was already wearing out his welcome and the lockerroom was deteriorating.



The MRSA outbreak that ended Lawrence Tynes career happened during training camp.



A rift opened between Schiano and Freeman during training camp, where Schiano was accused of rigging the voting for team captains, which prevented Freeman becoming a captain. The next day, Freeman skipped the team photo session and blamed it on "oversleeping". Freeman was benched three games into the regular season and accused of quitting on the team because of the situation with Schiano.



Doug Martin went on injured reserve after 6 games.



However, 3rd round pick Mike Glennon then came in for the final 13 games and set franchise rookie quarterback records for the Bucs, throwing for 2600 yards, 19 TD's, and only 9 INT's.



Despite that, The team regressed back to 32nd in the league in offense, which is what they were two years prior, the year before Sullivan took over as OC. Schiano and his entire staff were fired at the end of the season. So it wasn't like they had a good thing in place and said "Sullivan is responsible for this, let's fire him and get a new guy in here". The entire staff was fired. After a year off, Sullivan came back to the Giants in the role of Quarterback Coach and many were happy to have him, citing his successful experience as a coordinator (on BBI he was considered to have gotten a raw deal because of Schiano), and his work with Eli Manning in the same capacity in 2010-2011.



Here are the reasons for optimism as I see them, IF he's granted playcalling duties. First and foremost, familiarity with the Tom Coughlin offense going all the way back to 2004, and during the transition in 2014-2015.



Perhaps Sullivan can be the bridge back to that hybrid of the Coughlin/McAdoo offense that we saw in 2014-2015. Perhaps he has more of a feel for the flow of the game offensively having been privy to all those years in the planning room with Coughlin, and can weave back in some of those deep passing elements that made it successful during McAdoo's two years as OC.



We also moved guys around a lot more in 2015. Beckham in the slot, etc... Perhaps we can freshen up our offense by doing that again, and getting out of the ridgedness of McAdoo's playcalling.



Of course the sieve is still the offensive line, and Flaherty was a big piece of the success in that system, I'm guessing. But perhaps a fresh mind running the offense and calling some plays can return us to some semblance of balance.

Let's not forget either, that Sullivan and Eli have worked Britt in VA : 10:14 am : link very closely throughout the past 13 years and Sullivan knows what Eli likes, and between the two of them might be able to come up with a solid plan.



Eli's a very cerebral quarterback and that can't be discounted. I'd wager Sullivan and Eli are more similar in styles and how they see attacking a defense, than Eli and McAdoo.

I have been saying it... Chris684 : 10:16 am : link Statistically, Eli has never been better than when the offense was a TC/McAdoo mix.



I also think Sullivan can help right now if given an opportunity. I am doubtful McAdoo would be open-minded enough to draw from TC/Sullivan principles as he is full steam ahead with his Green Bay/McCarthy/Rodgers offense.

It was Schiano that destroyed the second season in Tampa.... Britt in VA : 10:17 am : link the first season can't be considered anything other than a smashing success in for Sullivan's first season as an OC.



Secondly, look at the production he got out of the two Quarterbacks he had while there: Josh Freeman and Mike Glennon.



Those guys are bums. We have Eli Manning.

I'm guessing McAdoo gives it one more go Sunday The_Boss : 10:17 am : link Then if the game goes as many expect, he'll be open to trying something different and hand over his precious plsycalling to his 3rd wheel in Tampa, of all places.

Ironically.... Britt in VA : 10:21 am : link in 2012 when Freeman was thriving under Sullivan, many on BBI crowned him as the next big thing and would have gladly traded Eli for him.

Unlike the Tom Coughlin Apologists Club jcn56 : 10:22 am : link



But the rosy recollections of his great work in Tampa don't seem to be shared by the fans or writers down there.

I'm a Giants fan, so I'd much rather see the team succeed than prove my theories right. With that, I'd very much like to see Sullivan succeed, and I've been saying for awhile now they should at least try, since what we've been doing hasn't been working.But the rosy recollections of his great work in Tampa don't seem to be shared by the fans or writers down there. https://www.bucsnation.com/2014/1/1/5253078/mike-sullivan-retrospective

Nice post.... Metnut : 10:22 am : link Always nice to see a reason for optimism that's supported by facts.

RE: I have been saying it... BigBlueDownTheShore : 10:23 am : link

Quote: Statistically, Eli has never been better than when the offense was a TC/McAdoo mix.



I also think Sullivan can help right now if given an opportunity. I am doubtful McAdoo would be open-minded enough to draw from TC/Sullivan principles as he is full steam ahead with his Green Bay/McCarthy/Rodgers offense.



Big problem with that thought process is that we were playing from behind in 2014 to 2015, so our offense was probably playing defenses that were willing to take more risks, because they had a big lead. We also probably scored more in garbage time. In comment 13610626 Chris684 said:Big problem with that thought process is that we were playing from behind in 2014 to 2015, so our offense was probably playing defenses that were willing to take more risks, because they had a big lead. We also probably scored more in garbage time.

Incidentally - headline for that article jcn56 : 10:24 am : link Repetitive, archaic and stubborn: a look back at Mike Sullivan and his offense



Who knows, maybe he is partly to blame for this mess...

Great post. LawrenceTaylor56 : 10:27 am : link Definitely gives a different perspective on Sullivan now. Either way, the offense can't get any worse with Sullivan calling the plays.

Sullivan also ran a variation of Gilbride's offense robbieballs2003 : 10:30 am : link We know how challenging that is. This is a different offense. He could have more success with this offense because the mental mistakes would be limited.

RE: Unlike the Tom Coughlin Apologists Club Britt in VA : 10:31 am : link

Quote: I'm a Giants fan, so I'd much rather see the team succeed than prove my theories right. With that, I'd very much like to see Sullivan succeed, and I've been saying for awhile now they should at least try, since what we've been doing hasn't been working.



But the rosy recollections of his great work in Tampa don't seem to be shared by the fans or writers down there. https://www.bucsnation.com/2014/1/1/5253078/mike-sullivan-retrospective



That article is mainly based on what happened in 2013 and was written after the 2013 season.



Interestingly enough, the compliment him several times in that article, as well. The title of the article reads worse than the article itself:



Quote: Despite overseeing a stretch of six games in 2012 where the Bucs had the best offense in the NFL , his overall tenure has been poor, as can best be seen by the fact that the team had the league's worst offense in 2013. While many of us can speculate that Greg Schiano had a big say in the offensive gameplan, it still remains that Sullivan's playbook, combining archaic run-first philosophy with convoluted, complex scheme, was the chief architect of his downfall in Tampa Bay.



Quote: There have been times when Sullivan did appear capable of some minor adjustments - in 2012, by airing the ball more he appeared to have revived Josh Freeman's fortunes while turning Doug Martin into a star, there was a stretch of games that made the coordinator look like a genius.



Quote: The biggest issue early on in 2013 was that the passing plays Sullivan dialed up were fairly ridiculous, consisting primarily of multiple vertical routes outside the hashes, using little in the way of crossing routes, routes in the middle of the field, hot routes, safety valves or check downs. This was hardly helped by Sullivan's propensity to run the ball up the middle on early downs, leading to both quarterbacks facing far too many 3rds-and-far-too-longs.



That said, Sullivan did again being to show the ability to adapt, even if it was at glacial pace; when the quarterback switch was made to Mike Glennon, Sullivan began to have more checkdowns on pass plays. Eventually he began throwing in more crossing routes - mesh concepts on third downs being a particular favourite - and it was when he started introducing more complementary underneath routes the the offense began to pick up a little, bringing the team four wins.



Most of that article is about Sullivan's stubbornness in not going away from the read option routes of the WR's, and trying to run the ball for balance too much.



The read option routes, as well all know, ARE the Coughlin Gilbride offense. Unlike Freeman and Glennon, Eli Manning is super familiar with this offense, not trying to learn it.



Secondly, don't we want more balance in the run game? Isn't that what's being asked for?



I see that article less of an indictment of Sullivan and more as reading that what he was bashed for in Tampa is exactly what we need here in New York, this year. In comment 13610633 jcn56 said:That article is mainly based on what happened in 2013 and was written after the 2013 season.Interestingly enough, the compliment him several times in that article, as well. The title of the article reads worse than the article itself:Most of that article is about Sullivan's stubbornness in not going away from the read option routes of the WR's, and trying to run the ball for balance too much.The read option routes, as well all know, ARE the Coughlin Gilbride offense. Unlike Freeman and Glennon, Eli Manning is super familiar with this offense, not trying to learn it.Secondly, don't we want more balance in the run game? Isn't that what's being asked for?I see that article less of an indictment of Sullivan and more as reading that what he was bashed for in Tampa is exactly what we need here in New York, this year.

RE: Incidentally - headline for that article Britt in VA : 10:32 am : link

Quote: Repetitive, archaic and stubborn: a look back at Mike Sullivan and his offense



Who knows, maybe he is partly to blame for this mess...



That's what we called the Gilbride offesne, too. And he ran the Gilbride offense.

I'm sold bradshaw44 : 10:34 am : link Even without your excellent post. Let's do it.

Sometimes the hardest thing to do... HoustonGiant : 10:35 am : link is not micromanage. I can totally see Slick Benny micromanaging the offense. He need to realize he's the HC not OC.

And my only gripe with TC bradshaw44 : 10:35 am : link Was his clock management the last two seasons. That and stubbornness about giving guys a shot when others are clearly struggling. Injury or not.

Don't worry Britt Dnew15 : 10:43 am : link My Apologist Badge has Coughlin AND Eli's name on it!

RE: And my only gripe with TC Greg from LI : 10:46 am : link

Quote: Was his clock management the last two seasons. That and stubbornness about giving guys a shot when others are clearly struggling. Injury or not.



Really? My gripe was all the losing.



Really? My gripe was all the losing.

There is no transitive property where Ben McAdoo doing a shitty job somehow means that Tom Coughlin actually didn't do a shitty job in his final years with the Giants. Believe it or not, both can be true.

I love Coughlin robbieballs2003 : 10:47 am : link But it is okay to be critical. He wasn't perfect. Nobody is. You have to outweigh the positives and the negatives. Imo, it was time to move on. There was a disconnect between him, management, and ownership. I don't care if you are Belichick, if you are not on the same page then there are going to be issues.



What I have a problem with is the whole hiring process after TC left. Some guys didn't seem like serious candidates. I like Marrone. Some do not. I think Hue Jackson should have been more of a priority to get in the building for an interview. There are many complaints I have. McAdoo seemed like he got the job for the wrong reasons. It seemed like they chose him because they didn't want to lose him, specifically to the Eagles, they wanted his system so they didn't waste another year of Eli learning a new system, and it allowed us to keep Spags. But did he earn it? Was he the best candidate for the position? Did they exhaust all options for the position? I don't think they did.



The more time that goes by it seems more obvious that McAdoo isn't the right leader for this group. When he takes responsibility he really isn't taking responsibility. He is blaming players publicly too often and not others which makes him seem like he is losing the fan base, possibly the players, and the team as a whole. When he came here all he did was talk about his flexible offense. Well, it has been anything but. He is too stubborn to mix it up. Our RBs don't chip. Our TEs don't help out our OTs. All they do is block another defender one on one. He doesn't do a good job of getting his best players involved early. He is lacking in a lot of areas. His game management was pretty good last year. This year it has not been good.



Like Coughlin, if he is gonna last here he is going to have to learn how to adapt.

He deserves a shot.. Sean : 10:54 am : link But Sullivan is a run & shoot coach, isn't he Britt?

Eh, let's try to keep this on the here and now and not turn it into Britt in VA : 10:54 am : link a Coughlin thread.



I shouldn't have taken jcn's bait.



Let's focus on Sullivan.

RE: Ironically.... chuckydee9 : 10:55 am : link

Quote: in 2012 when Freeman was thriving under Sullivan, many on BBI crowned him as the next big thing and would have gladly traded Eli for him.



Ok.. the raining SB MVP was ready to be pushed out for some scrub? I am sure an idiot here and there asked for this but 99% of BBI is smart enough not to ask for this..

RE: RE: Incidentally - headline for that article gidiefor : Mod : 11:02 am : : 11:02 am : link

Quote: In comment 13610639 jcn56 said:





Quote:





Repetitive, archaic and stubborn: a look back at Mike Sullivan and his offense



Who knows, maybe he is partly to blame for this mess...







That's what we called the Gilbride offesne, too. And he ran the Gilbride offense.



and that's what you all are calling the McAdoo Offense too --- color me skeptical about Sully being an improvement over McAdoo

RE: Can it be worse? gidiefor : Mod : 11:03 am : : 11:03 am : link

Quote: ?



Yes - it can be worse

RE: I love Coughlin jcn56 : 11:05 am : link

Quote: But it is okay to be critical. He wasn't perfect. Nobody is. You have to outweigh the positives and the negatives. Imo, it was time to move on. There was a disconnect between him, management, and ownership. I don't care if you are Belichick, if you are not on the same page then there are going to be issues.



What I have a problem with is the whole hiring process after TC left. Some guys didn't seem like serious candidates. I like Marrone. Some do not. I think Hue Jackson should have been more of a priority to get in the building for an interview. There are many complaints I have. McAdoo seemed like he got the job for the wrong reasons. It seemed like they chose him because they didn't want to lose him, specifically to the Eagles, they wanted his system so they didn't waste another year of Eli learning a new system, and it allowed us to keep Spags. But did he earn it? Was he the best candidate for the position? Did they exhaust all options for the position? I don't think they did.



The more time that goes by it seems more obvious that McAdoo isn't the right leader for this group. When he takes responsibility he really isn't taking responsibility. He is blaming players publicly too often and not others which makes him seem like he is losing the fan base, possibly the players, and the team as a whole. When he came here all he did was talk about his flexible offense. Well, it has been anything but. He is too stubborn to mix it up. Our RBs don't chip. Our TEs don't help out our OTs. All they do is block another defender one on one. He doesn't do a good job of getting his best players involved early. He is lacking in a lot of areas. His game management was pretty good last year. This year it has not been good.



Like Coughlin, if he is gonna last here he is going to have to learn how to adapt.



Just remember what accelerated the hiring of McAdoo by the Giants...



...Tom Coughlin running to Philly, having an awful interview all about how he wanted to get back at them, and his desire to bring his staff along.



I'm all for loyalty - but half of you guys are content to see the team languish just so Coughlin can be vindicated, and it's pathetic.

Just remember what accelerated the hiring of McAdoo by the Giants...

...Tom Coughlin running to Philly, having an awful interview all about how he wanted to get back at them, and his desire to bring his staff along.

I'm all for loyalty - but half of you guys are content to see the team languish just so Coughlin can be vindicated, and it's pathetic.
Tom Coughlin's interview with the Philadelphia Eagles was a disaster, per report

RE: RE: I love Coughlin Britt in VA : 11:07 am : link

Quote: In comment 13610678 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





But it is okay to be critical. He wasn't perfect. Nobody is. You have to outweigh the positives and the negatives. Imo, it was time to move on. There was a disconnect between him, management, and ownership. I don't care if you are Belichick, if you are not on the same page then there are going to be issues.



What I have a problem with is the whole hiring process after TC left. Some guys didn't seem like serious candidates. I like Marrone. Some do not. I think Hue Jackson should have been more of a priority to get in the building for an interview. There are many complaints I have. McAdoo seemed like he got the job for the wrong reasons. It seemed like they chose him because they didn't want to lose him, specifically to the Eagles, they wanted his system so they didn't waste another year of Eli learning a new system, and it allowed us to keep Spags. But did he earn it? Was he the best candidate for the position? Did they exhaust all options for the position? I don't think they did.



The more time that goes by it seems more obvious that McAdoo isn't the right leader for this group. When he takes responsibility he really isn't taking responsibility. He is blaming players publicly too often and not others which makes him seem like he is losing the fan base, possibly the players, and the team as a whole. When he came here all he did was talk about his flexible offense. Well, it has been anything but. He is too stubborn to mix it up. Our RBs don't chip. Our TEs don't help out our OTs. All they do is block another defender one on one. He doesn't do a good job of getting his best players involved early. He is lacking in a lot of areas. His game management was pretty good last year. This year it has not been good.



Like Coughlin, if he is gonna last here he is going to have to learn how to adapt.







Just remember what accelerated the hiring of McAdoo by the Giants...



...Tom Coughlin running to Philly, having an awful interview all about how he wanted to get back at them, and his desire to bring his staff along.



I'm all for loyalty - but half of you guys are content to see the team languish just so Coughlin can be vindicated, and it's pathetic. Tom Coughlin's interview with the Philadelphia Eagles was a disaster, per report - ( New Window )



Just stop, please.

Sorry, I'm here for Giants talk jcn56 : 11:07 am : link If you want to go worship TC, you know he's got a team down in Florida these days, right?

RE: RE: And my only gripe with TC bradshaw44 : 11:09 am : link

Quote: In comment 13610656 bradshaw44 said:





Quote:





Was his clock management the last two seasons. That and stubbornness about giving guys a shot when others are clearly struggling. Injury or not.







Really? My gripe was all the losing.



There is no transitive property where Ben McAdoo doing a shitty job somehow means that Tom Coughlin actually didn't do a shitty job in his final years with the Giants. Believe it or not, both can be true.



Yes, really. Because he would have won several games if it weren't for poor clock management and stubbornness of playing certain players over others. No need to lash out, it's a fucking game.

Sorry bradshaw44 : 11:10 am : link The last sentence was unnecessarily aggressive. Just sick of this shitty season already.

RE: Dude.... jcn56 : 11:13 am : link

Quote: Coughlin isn't Giants talk anymore, is he?



See, now when you can get that in a form of a statement without a question mark at the end, you're making some progress.



The thread, which posits that Mike Sullivan can help save this mess through taking over the playcalling, seems to imply that he hasn't had anything to do with the offense up until this point.



See, now when you can get that in a form of a statement without a question mark at the end, you're making some progress.

The thread, which posits that Mike Sullivan can help save this mess through taking over the playcalling, seems to imply that he hasn't had anything to do with the offense up until this point.

Which, as the OC, either means he probably owes the Giants some back pay, or we're continuing down the path of 'Coughlin Guys Good, Reese/McAdoo Bad'.

I'm trying to bring up the merits of giving Mike Sullivan a shot at Britt in VA : 11:15 am : link calling plays.



His tenure under both coaches is relevant.



You started throwing out the Coughlin apologist crap on a thread that was nothing of the sort.



You are the troll on this thread. It's clear.

RE: We are historically bad right now. gidiefor : Mod : 11:17 am : : 11:17 am : link

Quote: There is not room to get worse, only sustain it.



You know what Britt -- I love you -- but you are the king of knee-jerk reactions -- after two games I'm not ready to throw the baby out with the bath water.



McAdoo has demonstrated that he can run an offense -- and a lot of what you are complaining about regarding scheme really does relate to individual performance. Flowers will still remain as will Jones or Hart -- That article you are waving around was about Sully being a Gillbride clone -- another guy who was hastily run out of town -- now you want Sully to be a McAdoo surrogate instead



You are grasping at straws dude.



I want to see a few more games before I start panicking - seriously -- in this NFL teams really don;t know what they are until 4 games have been played



am I disappointed in the start ? - yes I am -- but I'm not ready to just run McAdoo out of town yet -- it doesn't make sense to me what's happening -- but the three and outs, the miscues, and the field position game has sucked scissors so far -- and I tie that to performance and not scheme



holy crap - what about Marshall dropping what looked like a sure TD - look McAdoo had nothing to do with that one -- make that play and the whole complexion of a game can change -- we've seen it before



You know what Britt -- I love you -- but you are the king of knee-jerk reactions -- after two games I'm not ready to throw the baby out with the bath water.

McAdoo has demonstrated that he can run an offense -- and a lot of what you are complaining about regarding scheme really does relate to individual performance. Flowers will still remain as will Jones or Hart -- That article you are waving around was about Sully being a Gillbride clone -- another guy who was hastily run out of town -- now you want Sully to be a McAdoo surrogate instead

You are grasping at straws dude.

I want to see a few more games before I start panicking - seriously -- in this NFL teams really don;t know what they are until 4 games have been played

am I disappointed in the start ? - yes I am -- but I'm not ready to just run McAdoo out of town yet -- it doesn't make sense to me what's happening -- but the three and outs, the miscues, and the field position game has sucked scissors so far -- and I tie that to performance and not scheme

holy crap - what about Marshall dropping what looked like a sure TD - look McAdoo had nothing to do with that one -- make that play and the whole complexion of a game can change -- we've seen it before

let these guys play a few more games before you lead the lynch mob -- by the way lynch mobs never were good at making decisions

good post Les in TO : 11:18 am : link really, at this point, with only 13 points scored in two games, looking a lot like the horrid 95-96 era of the giants with dave brown tossing floaters to Arthur marshall and aaron pierce, I'm open to seeing Sullivan call the plays.





I doubt Ben gives up playcalloing. He's never going to poin the finger Blue21 : 11:20 am : link at himself as a problem in my opinion. With this Oline it probably won't matter anyway.

I'm trying to contribute to BBI by posting a POSITIVE, thoughtful... Britt in VA : 11:22 am : link post about why handing over the playcalling to Sullivan might spark something, and I end up getting trolled, and accused of knee jerk reaction and leading a lynch mob by the site's moderator. I stand by my op, which was not deserving other either.



Why do I waste my time?

dude gidiefor : Mod : 11:24 am : : 11:24 am : link you are calling me and jcn trolls because we disagree with you -- that's rich

I'm not trolling anything - Sullivan is the OC jcn56 : 11:26 am : link and you've essentially given him an entirely clean slate for all this mess.



You've gone one step further, implying that somehow the offense that worked while TC was still here was TC/McAdoo instead of McAdoo's (something TC himself refuted).



Oh, and just for good measure, let's mention Flaherty.



If you don't realize you're trolling, then it's worse than I thought.

Good post, Britt. BrettNYG10 : 11:28 am : link I'm intrigued at the prospect of Sullivan calling plays. I think coaches can be in a rut like players can. Maybe it is too soon - I saw some interesting things in the second half I liked from the O (other than the execution by the skill players).

. arcarsenal : 11:32 am : link I like McAdoo as a head coach, but I've quickly grown to dislike him as a playcaller. It's clear that it's just not a strength of his.



I really hope he understands that it's time to try a new approach before it's too late. This team has too much talent to not even be competitive offensively.



Bad OL or not. I just watched the 49ers and Rams drop a combined 80 points last night. There's no fucking reason why we shouldn't be able to score more than once a game.



The offense is never going to be great with this line but I don't buy for a second that it can't be better than this.

RE: Bench Perkins, start Darkwa, and hand over playcalling duties to Sully Dr. D : 11:52 am : link

Quote: That would be a good start this weekend.



I'll drink to that! At least when it gets closer to 5.. in a time zone close to the east coast.

Nice work Britt Dr. D : 11:55 am : link Hope it gets done, but afraid it won't until there's some intervention from Mara, which prolly won't happen until we're 0-3.

Nice work Britt part 2 Dr. D : 12:01 pm : link I didn't know this background. Always heard the negative, but never took the time to look into, so I appreciate it.



It has always annoyed me when I hear people say that Belichick was unsuccessful in Cleveland. I have to always respond by saying BS! In his 3rd or 4th year there, he got them to the 2nd round of the playoffs! He's the last Cleveland coach to win a freaking playoff game. In his final year, his starting QB (Testaverde) went on IR the start of the season and then the stupid owner announced he was moving the team to Balt.

RE: Incidentally - headline for that article SHO'NUFF : 12:04 pm : link

Quote: Repetitive, archaic and stubborn: a look back at Mike Sullivan and his offense



Who knows, maybe he is partly to blame for this mess...



Accurate description of a graduate from the Coughlin School of Coaching. In comment 13610639 jcn56 said:Accurate description of a graduate from the Coughlin School of Coaching.

Q re. the argument that we were always playing from behind Dr. D : 12:05 pm : link as being why we had a better O in '15.



Have we not been playing from behind these first 2 weeks and at least 6 times last year?

The offense can not get worse! trueblueinpw : 12:08 pm : link Anyone thinking this offense can be worse under Sully calling plays, please explain how we can be any worse. I see no way this offense can be any worse.



It’s written above that McAdoo has demonstrated he can run [a successful] offense. Please explain when McAdoo ran a successful offense? When McAdoo got here OBJ was a rookie and I’d credit most of our “success” on offense to OBJ’s God given talent. What’s McAdoo even known for beside running McCarthy’s offense? (By the way, don’t we all agree McCarthy’s offense is special because of Rodgers and not the other way around?) Further, McCarthy is often regarded as a good play caller which is different from being a good Xs and Os game planner or a Parcells style motivator.



Different coaches are good at different things - rarely good at all things. Some coaches are good play callers. What evidence exists to indicate that McAdoo is good at play calling? I think McAdoo’s arrogance in refusing to give up play calling is absolutely breath taking. He is in essence saying that his plays are fine, it’s just that everybody else botching execution. Mind boggling arrogance!

RE: RE: I have been saying it... Gatorade Dunk : 12:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13610626 Chris684 said:





Quote:





Statistically, Eli has never been better than when the offense was a TC/McAdoo mix.



I also think Sullivan can help right now if given an opportunity. I am doubtful McAdoo would be open-minded enough to draw from TC/Sullivan principles as he is full steam ahead with his Green Bay/McCarthy/Rodgers offense.







Big problem with that thought process is that we were playing from behind in 2014 to 2015, so our offense was probably playing defenses that were willing to take more risks, because they had a big lead. We also probably scored more in garbage time.

We're playing from behind now, so there goes that. Plus, in 2015, they weren't really storming back from behind - they were a legitimately good offense with a terrible defense that couldn't hold a lead.

We should remember Peppers : 12:11 pm : link Sully was a fast rising coach around the league before that debacle during his final year in Tampa. He was being mentioned as a potential HC.

Is anyone expecting JoeMoney19 : 12:12 pm : link Darkwa to step in as the lead back over Perkins this week? I assume Vereen's role will remain similar, but there have been whispers of Darkwa supplanting Perkins (I believe at least by Ranaan).

Could it be worse? Dr. D : 12:13 pm : link I guess we could've been shut out by a mediocre defense like Dallas instead of scoring 3! Call me crazy, but I'm willing to take a chance on change!

The Fanbase Here in Tampa Hated Sullivan's Offense Jim in Tampa : 12:29 pm : link Almost every Buc's fan I spoke to at the time thought it was dull and predictable.



I'm aware that most fans don't really know the real reasons why an offense isn't clicking...but they do take their football pretty seriously here, so we can't totally discount their consensus opinion.



Having said that I believe play calling is an art and BM is NOT an artist. I'd give Sully a shot to see if it could jump-start our O.



I suppose it's statistically possible for it to get worse, but the Giants are averaging 6 1/2 pts. per game and losing by double digits. It would be really hard for this Offense to suck more than it does right now.

RE: I'll let myself out, thanks. jtfuoco : 12:40 pm : link

Quote: go giants.



Don't leave we need you to lead the resistance. don't mind the old wind bags that keep saying give it time and the pre season doesn't matter or Jerry Reese is a good GM look how he rebuilt the Defense after only spending 200 million. Bad is just bad and not being able to score 20 or more points in the modern NFL there is no excuse. Some of you guys need to watch football outside of the Giants to full appreciate how bad it is right now.

You have a coach that has no imagination and plays give up way more then anybody else you see strolling the sideline how many times are we going to watch him call a draw play on 3rd and long to play it safe I watch the 49ers complete two of them last night.

Don't throw the baby out with the bath water what is so precious with team that we need to worry about keeping or that the offense could be worse tell me how we are ranked at the bottom. Its not a knee jerk if you watched it almost all of last season, through the preseason of this year and the first 2 games its reality and unless you are so old that you judge the team how it plays from decade to decade then how do you tell somebody they are over reacting.

Don't leave we need you to lead the resistance. don't mind the old wind bags that keep saying give it time and the pre season doesn't matter or Jerry Reese is a good GM look how he rebuilt the Defense after only spending 200 million. Bad is just bad and not being able to score 20 or more points in the modern NFL there is no excuse. Some of you guys need to watch football outside of the Giants to full appreciate how bad it is right now.

You have a coach that has no imagination and plays give up way more then anybody else you see strolling the sideline how many times are we going to watch him call a draw play on 3rd and long to play it safe I watch the 49ers complete two of them last night.

Don't throw the baby out with the bath water what is so precious with team that we need to worry about keeping or that the offense could be worse tell me how we are ranked at the bottom. Its not a knee jerk if you watched it almost all of last season, through the preseason of this year and the first 2 games its reality and unless you are so old that you judge the team how it plays from decade to decade then how do you tell somebody they are over reacting.

However back on track I like the article about Sullivan it too game me a glimmer of hope that something might change this year and the team might be able to turn things around.

It’s much more likely that Sullivan arniefez : 12:42 pm : link Is a huge part of the problem rather than the solution. He’s a Mara guy with no previous history with McAdoo and from a different offensive background. Most of this current Giants coaching staff were Coughlin coaches.



Not much has changed since he was pushed out the door and the results are right back to the same problems that were the reasons he was forced out. The offensive game plans are not competitive with other NFL teams.



The Dallas defensive coaching staff undressed the Giants in game one. They had the DLs ignore the run and attack Eli on every play. Somehow this was a total shock to McAdoo and Sullivan and they no answer for it like they had no answe for cover all last year.



The defense tupposed better side of the ball plays on their heels like it’s 1997. Listen to Carl Banks talk about the Eagles defense on FAN today. Extremely aggressive and heavy handed. Not the Giants philosophy. The defense is loaded with better than average players and they’re being coached in a way that lets the other team dictate the game.



If this season turns into another 2003 I hope the Maras finally clean house and start over. But we would be ignoring their history to expect that.

Sullivan WillVAB : 12:49 pm : link It would be nice to see if he has any value at this point, but running a variation of the Coughlin/Gilbride scheme is completely out of the question. The Giants simply do not have the horses to provide enough time for those types of plays to develop.

RE: Sullivan gidiefor : Mod : 1:07 pm : : 1:07 pm : link

Quote: It would be nice to see if he has any value at this point, but running a variation of the Coughlin/Gilbride scheme is completely out of the question. The Giants simply do not have the horses to provide enough time for those types of plays to develop.



or conversely running the offense for the coach that taught it to him? How's he supposed to be better than the originator? I absolutely think Sully would be a poor choice to do playcalling - both coming and going.



or conversely running the offense for the coach that taught it to him? How's he supposed to be better than the originator? I absolutely think Sully would be a poor choice to do playcalling - both coming and going.

Get a new OC completely if you need a change -- in my opinion

No reason to expect anything different Ten Ton Hammer : 1:10 pm : link Having Sullivan try to run an offense he has one year of experience looking at is meaningless and crazy.

RE: and gidie, btw gidiefor : Mod : 1:11 pm : : 1:11 pm : link

Quote: I didn't call you a troll. There was a comma there.



ok Britt -- no problem -- you know I love you -- you're true Blue!

RE: RE: and gidie, btw BrettNYG10 : 1:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13610882 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





I didn't call you a troll. There was a comma there.







ok Brett -- no problem -- you know I love you -- you're true Blue!



Fixed.

Lol gidiefor : Mod : 1:26 pm : : 1:26 pm : link ok -- you too Brett

Convinced RetroJint : 2:23 pm : link Sullivan gets the game on Sunday. And the push on McAdoo won't be coming from Reese, either .

RE: RE: We are historically bad right now. twostepgiants : 2:27 pm : link I think The point of this thread is about the play calling duties of McAdoo.



You are conflating that with him being fired, or "run out of town" or "throwing the baby out with the bath wAter" etc



There's a huge difference there.



There's plenty of reason to question if letting a brand new HC at McAdoos age and relatively limited experience for an HC should be both the HC and OC- play calling.



It's a lot. Far more experienced guys than McAdoo have been unable to handle both.



Far from running McAdoo out of town, it could be the thing that saves jos job.



If we actually start scoring points and winning games, he will be fine.

RE: Convinced Ten Ton Hammer : 2:48 pm : link

Quote: Sullivan gets the game on Sunday. And the push on McAdoo won't be coming from Reese, either .



Not necessarily a good thing, if what you're implying is Mara telling a coach how to coach. In comment 13610956 RetroJint said:Not necessarily a good thing, if what you're implying is Mara telling a coach how to coach.

RE: Q re. the argument that we were always playing from behind BigBlueDownTheShore : 2:57 pm : link

Quote: as being why we had a better O in '15.



Have we not been playing from behind these first 2 weeks and at least 6 times last year?



We have a defense that keeps the score close. So to answer your point, yes we are playing from behind. However, those defenses are not playing with such a large lead that they can take more risks and blitz, or shit back in softer defenses.

RE: I'm guessing McAdoo gives it one more go Sunday JOrthman : 3:25 pm : link

Quote: Then if the game goes as many expect, he'll be open to trying something different and hand over his precious plsycalling to his 3rd wheel in Tampa, of all places.



If we lose it may be too late by then. In comment 13610629 The_Boss said:If we lose it may be too late by then.