New York Giants - Philadelphia Eagles Pre-Game Discussion

Go Giants!
0-3 and your season over before October 1.
It's really that simple.
In comment 13612237
Danny Kanell said:
| Pulled out the old Eli jersey from 2005 with rips on it from past playoff and Superbowl celebrations from the back of the closet. Desperate times.
#myfuckingquarterback
#alwayselite
In comment 13612133
Jints in Carolina said:
It will be a glorious funeral. The Eagles deserve nothing but the best as we lay them to rest. You will be a happy funeral goer today.
on live look in at philly lol
In comment 13612260
BigBlueShock said:
| In comment 13612133 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
.
It will be a glorious funeral. The Eagles deserve nothing but the best as we lay them to rest. You will be a happy funeral goer today.
Love the optimism. Go Gmen!
In comment 13612237
Danny Kanell said:
| Pulled out the old Eli jersey from 2005 with rips on it from past playoff and Superbowl celebrations from the back of the closet. Desperate times.
#myfuckingquarterback
#alwayselite
that thurs practice was the best they ever had according to their gps.....
keep this in mind...
In comment 13612284
micky said:
| that thurs practice was the best they ever had according to their gps.....
keep this in mind...
And I hit the ball really well warming up on the driving range yesterday too...
In comment 13612290
Jimmy Googs said:
| In comment 13612284 micky said:
Quote:
that thurs practice was the best they ever had according to their gps.....
keep this in mind...
And I hit the ball really well warming up on the driving range yesterday too...
I know we hear this all The time.......
What’s he that wishes so?
My cousin Westmoreland? No, my fair cousin.
If we are marked to die, we are enough
To do our country loss; and if to live,
The fewer men, the greater share of honor.
God’s will, I pray thee wish not one man more.
By Jove, I am not covetous for gold
Nor care I who doth feed upon my cost;
It yearns me not if men my garments wear;
Such outward things dwell not in my desires.
But if it be a sin to covet honor,
I am the most offending soul alive.
No, faith, my coz, wish not a man from England.
God’s peace, I would not lose so great an honor
As one man more, methinks, would share from me,
For the best hope I have. Oh, do not wish one more!
Rather proclaim it, Westmoreland, through my host,
That he which hath no stomach to this fight,
Let him depart. His passport shall be made,
And crowns for convoy put into his purse.
We would not die in that man’s company
That fears his fellowship to die with us.
This day is called the feast of Crispian.
He that outlives this day and comes safe home,
Will stand o' tiptoe when the day is named
And rouse him at the name of Crispian.
He that shall see this day, and live old age,
Will yearly on the vigil feast his neighbors
And say, “Tomorrow is Saint Crispian.”
Then will he strip his sleeve and show his scars,
And say, “These wounds I had on Crispin’s day.”
Translation: Kick their f**kin ass!
Sometimes Phila will wear white early in the season at home?
forward to seeing a Giants game. It just feels like another shit show is coming.
the coach bickering with the players, the media and fans ready to hang the HC. What this team needs more than anything else is a win. Some how some way.
12 pack of Sweetwater IPA and a 6 pack of Sierra Torpedo.
I might need more by the end of the first quarter.
Adam SchefterVerified account @AdamSchefter 52s52 seconds ago
Giants OL Justin Pugh to start at RT, Brett Jones replaces Pugh at LG.
In comment 13612310
SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
| 12 pack of Sweetwater IPA and a 6 pack of Sierra Torpedo.
I might need more by the end of the first quarter.
I just started too. I'm gonna be legless by 4pm and that's ok.
In comment 13612311
Eric from BBI said:
| Adam SchefterVerified account @AdamSchefter 52s52 seconds ago
Giants OL Justin Pugh to start at RT, Brett Jones replaces Pugh at LG.
same as when Hart went out of game..so no "drastic" change
until the first 2 yd completion on third and four. Then I will take dogs for a walk.
My youngest has a soccer game at 12:30 so at least I’ll enjoy watching one well coached sports team today. I’ll bring my radio and have Papa and Banks on at 1 so I won’t miss the first half play by play. Very hard for me to see how the Giants get anything good going in the City of Brotherly Brawls. God I hate the Philthy Dirty Birds.
Go Big Blue!
In comment 13612315
Danny Kanell said:
| In comment 13612310 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
12 pack of Sweetwater IPA and a 6 pack of Sierra Torpedo.
I might need more by the end of the first quarter.
I just started too. I'm gonna be legless by 4pm and that's ok.
+1
think the Eagles win 23-17. We have a fundamental problem with the OL that will plague us the entire season.
In comment 13612324
WillVAB said:
| In comment 13612315 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
In comment 13612310 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
12 pack of Sweetwater IPA and a 6 pack of Sierra Torpedo.
I might need more by the end of the first quarter.
I just started too. I'm gonna be legless by 4pm and that's ok.
+1
Hahahaha. I'll probably be wandering the neighborhood by 4, lamenting the end of our season in all likelihood.
In comment 13612320
averagejoe said:
| until the first 2 yd completion on third and four. Then I will take dogs for a walk.
Read my mind. I think those plays have made me angrier than anything else.
In comment 13612303
Crispino said:
| forward to seeing a Giants game. It just feels like another shit show is coming.
Especially when you know they aren't going to change a single...fucking...thing!
...always nice to have some words on inspiration from Willy the Shake to hopefully elevate our Gmen's game.
I just bought a couple of big-ass Italian sammiches and porchetta at Faicco's and cheese at Murray's on Bleecker and about to have my second Rickey at Agave. Then home to gird my loins...
I'm not optimistic, but Giant hope must spring eternal...Go Blue!
lodged up Philly's ass when they play us to fall out one of these days, preferably today.
Go Giants!
to do his thread this week after the Giants win. He's got PLENTY of material to choose from
until the OLine is fixed.
Potassium.....
That plus throwing a peel on the ground against a Philly defender...
In comment 13612364
jcn56 said:
| lodged up Philly's ass when they play us to fall out one of these days, preferably today.
Go Giants!
We need the lucky horseshoe today, I'm afraid
In comment 13612284
micky said:
| that thurs practice was the best they ever had according to their gps.....
keep this in mind...
How many time s after a loss did we hear Coughlin saying how GREAT they practiced all week, means nothing.
O-line can pull together and get a ton of help from the Defense and no mistakes on specials . Maybe we can pull this
out but with position changes you just don't know ...
Maybe a turnover and a couple of quick scores early would go a long ways .. Go Giants !
In comment 13612385
gmenatlarge said:
| In comment 13612284 micky said:
Quote:
that thurs practice was the best they ever had according to their gps.....
keep this in mind...
How many time s after a loss did we hear Coughlin saying how GREAT they practiced all week, means nothing.
We are a great practice team, and Mac excels at practices
In comment 13612310
SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
| 12 pack of Sweetwater IPA and a 6 pack of Sierra Torpedo.
I might need more by the end of the first quarter.
Just popped a Boston lager.....please play great football today and get a win!!
Not an inspiring intro to the game.
Mcapoo is still making play calls and Flowers is still at left tackle. Philly is going to feast on this soft oline. Isn't doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome the definition of insanity.
In comment 13612410
Ronzo17 said:
| Mcapoo is still making play calls and Flowers is still at left tackle. Philly is going to feast on this soft oline. Isn't doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome the definition of insanity.
At least Pugh is at RT. But yeah I agree, how can any coach keep trotting out the same lineup game after game. Parcells would have ripped this thing up by now.
I'm sure that was all the defense teeing off on this peewee league offense.
In comment 13612316
micky said:
| In comment 13612311 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Adam SchefterVerified account @AdamSchefter 52s52 seconds ago
Giants OL Justin Pugh to start at RT, Brett Jones replaces Pugh at LG.
2 replies 23 retweets 8 likes
same as when Hart went out of game..so no "drastic" change
Isn't it great that our backup tackle is a rookie UDFA?
I know it's beating a dead horse, but Reese and the Giants front office are paid good money to know more about this stuff than any of us fans. How they thought that they could ignore such a glaring weakness, in term sof the OL, and think that it would be ok...just...beyond...explanation.....
4! that'll effect db play, st's and nickle packages etc
if this offense can't put at least 20 for once here win or lose...then tomorrow should be a fire sale period..i mean c'mon!
Offense has to control the ball. If the defense is left out there too long it will get ugly quick.
If our offense can't put up some points today, that would be absolutely pathetic.
In comment 13612421
micky said:
| 4! that'll effect db play, st's and nickle packages etc
if this offense can't put at least 20 for once here win or lose...then tomorrow should be a fire sale period..i mean c'mon!
I'm not sure teams actually use the back 4 against us anyway.
the defense.JPP and OV have to produce big numbers today,whithout that it will be a long long day.
turn a one yd gain into a five yd gain with a line with no punch smh
used to run that crap too