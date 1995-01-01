New York Giants - Philadelphia Eagles Pre-Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:04 am : 9:04 am Please remember that political discussions are not allowed on BBI and can result in your account being suspended.



Go Giants!

Win or go home The_Boss : 10:51 am : link 0-3 and your season over before October 1.



It's really that simple.

RE: . rdt288 : 10:52 am : link

Quote: Pulled out the old Eli jersey from 2005 with rips on it from past playoff and Superbowl celebrations from the back of the closet. Desperate times.



#myfuckingquarterback



#alwayselite In comment 13612237 Danny Kanell said:#alwayselite

RE: I feel like I am heading to the sportsbar today for a funeral BigBlueShock : 10:53 am : link

Quote: .

It will be a glorious funeral. The Eagles deserve nothing but the best as we lay them to rest. You will be a happy funeral goer today. In comment 13612133 Jints in Carolina said:It will be a glorious funeral. The Eagles deserve nothing but the best as we lay them to rest. You will be a happy funeral goer today.

cast on nfl is having a good ole time making fun of eli micky : 10:54 am : link on live look in at philly lol

RE: RE: I feel like I am heading to the sportsbar today for a funeral kelsto811 : 11:08 am : link

Quote: In comment 13612133 Jints in Carolina said:





Quote:





.





It will be a glorious funeral. The Eagles deserve nothing but the best as we lay them to rest. You will be a happy funeral goer today.



Love the optimism. Go Gmen! In comment 13612260 BigBlueShock said:Love the optimism. Go Gmen!

RE: . rdt288 : 11:09 am : link

Quote: Pulled out the old Eli jersey from 2005 with rips on it from past playoff and Superbowl celebrations from the back of the closet. Desperate times.



#myfuckingquarterback



#alwayselite In comment 13612237 Danny Kanell said:#alwayselite

a person in giants org told adam schefter micky : 11:13 am : link that thurs practice was the best they ever had according to their gps.....





keep this in mind...

RE: a person in giants org told adam schefter Jimmy Googs : 11:25 am : link

Quote: that thurs practice was the best they ever had according to their gps.....





keep this in mind...



And I hit the ball really well warming up on the driving range yesterday too... In comment 13612284 micky said:And I hit the ball really well warming up on the driving range yesterday too...

RE: RE: a person in giants org told adam schefter micky : 11:28 am : link

Quote: In comment 13612284 micky said:





Quote:





that thurs practice was the best they ever had according to their gps.....





keep this in mind...







And I hit the ball really well warming up on the driving range yesterday too...





I know we hear this all The time....... In comment 13612290 Jimmy Googs said:I know we hear this all The time.......

Today is about honor and self respect..... Reb8thVA : 11:29 am : link

What’s he that wishes so?

My cousin Westmoreland? No, my fair cousin.

If we are marked to die, we are enough

To do our country loss; and if to live,

The fewer men, the greater share of honor.

God’s will, I pray thee wish not one man more.

By Jove, I am not covetous for gold

Nor care I who doth feed upon my cost;

It yearns me not if men my garments wear;

Such outward things dwell not in my desires.

But if it be a sin to covet honor,

I am the most offending soul alive.

No, faith, my coz, wish not a man from England.

God’s peace, I would not lose so great an honor

As one man more, methinks, would share from me,

For the best hope I have. Oh, do not wish one more!

Rather proclaim it, Westmoreland, through my host,

That he which hath no stomach to this fight,

Let him depart. His passport shall be made,

And crowns for convoy put into his purse.

We would not die in that man’s company

That fears his fellowship to die with us.

This day is called the feast of Crispian.

He that outlives this day and comes safe home,

Will stand o' tiptoe when the day is named

And rouse him at the name of Crispian.

He that shall see this day, and live old age,

Will yearly on the vigil feast his neighbors

And say, “Tomorrow is Saint Crispian.”

Then will he strip his sleeve and show his scars,

And say, “These wounds I had on Crispin’s day.”



Translation: Kick their f**kin ass!

What color jerseys are the Giants wearing today? Tom in NY : 11:31 am : link Sometimes Phila will wear white early in the season at home?

This might be the least I've ever looked.... Crispino : 11:33 am : link forward to seeing a Giants game. It just feels like another shit show is coming.

Funny all looks like its ready to cave in Stu11 : 11:36 am : link the coach bickering with the players, the media and fans ready to hang the HC. What this team needs more than anything else is a win. Some how some way.

Just popped open first brew. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:38 am : link 12 pack of Sweetwater IPA and a 6 pack of Sierra Torpedo.



I might need more by the end of the first quarter.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:40 am : : 11:40 am : link Adam Schefter‏Verified account @AdamSchefter 52s52 seconds ago



Giants OL Justin Pugh to start at RT, Brett Jones replaces Pugh at LG.

2 replies 23 retweets 8 likes



RE: Just popped open first brew. Danny Kanell : 11:44 am : link

Quote: 12 pack of Sweetwater IPA and a 6 pack of Sierra Torpedo.



I might need more by the end of the first quarter.



I just started too. I'm gonna be legless by 4pm and that's ok. In comment 13612310 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:I just started too. I'm gonna be legless by 4pm and that's ok.

RE: ... micky : 11:44 am : link

Quote: Adam Schefter‏Verified account @AdamSchefter 52s52 seconds ago



Giants OL Justin Pugh to start at RT, Brett Jones replaces Pugh at LG.

2 replies 23 retweets 8 likes





same as when Hart went out of game..so no "drastic" change In comment 13612311 Eric from BBI said:same as when Hart went out of game..so no "drastic" change

I will remain hopeful averagejoe : 11:47 am : link until the first 2 yd completion on third and four. Then I will take dogs for a walk.

Watching soccer today trueblueinpw : 11:47 am : link My youngest has a soccer game at 12:30 so at least I’ll enjoy watching one well coached sports team today. I’ll bring my radio and have Papa and Banks on at 1 so I won’t miss the first half play by play. Very hard for me to see how the Giants get anything good going in the City of Brotherly Brawls. God I hate the Philthy Dirty Birds.



Go Big Blue!

RE: RE: Just popped open first brew. WillVAB : 11:48 am : link

Quote: In comment 13612310 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:





Quote:





12 pack of Sweetwater IPA and a 6 pack of Sierra Torpedo.



I might need more by the end of the first quarter.







I just started too. I'm gonna be legless by 4pm and that's ok.



+1 In comment 13612315 Danny Kanell said:+1

I AcidTest : 12:00 pm : link think the Eagles win 23-17. We have a fundamental problem with the OL that will plague us the entire season.

RE: RE: RE: Just popped open first brew. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13612315 Danny Kanell said:





Quote:





In comment 13612310 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:





Quote:





12 pack of Sweetwater IPA and a 6 pack of Sierra Torpedo.



I might need more by the end of the first quarter.







I just started too. I'm gonna be legless by 4pm and that's ok.







+1



Hahahaha. I'll probably be wandering the neighborhood by 4, lamenting the end of our season in all likelihood. In comment 13612324 WillVAB said:Hahahaha. I'll probably be wandering the neighborhood by 4, lamenting the end of our season in all likelihood.

RE: I will remain hopeful shockeyisthebest8056 : 12:01 pm : link

Quote: until the first 2 yd completion on third and four. Then I will take dogs for a walk.



Read my mind. I think those plays have made me angrier than anything else. In comment 13612320 averagejoe said:Read my mind. I think those plays have made me angrier than anything else.

RE: This might be the least I've ever looked.... gmenatlarge : 12:03 pm : link

Quote: forward to seeing a Giants game. It just feels like another shit show is coming.



Especially when you know they aren't going to change a single...fucking...thing! In comment 13612303 Crispino said:Especially when you know they aren't going to change a single...fucking...thing!

Well-played Reb richynyc : 12:06 pm : link ...always nice to have some words on inspiration from Willy the Shake to hopefully elevate our Gmen's game.



I just bought a couple of big-ass Italian sammiches and porchetta at Faicco's and cheese at Murray's on Bleecker and about to have my second Rickey at Agave. Then home to gird my loins...



I'm not optimistic, but Giant hope must spring eternal...Go Blue!

I'm just hoping for that lucky horseshoe that seems to be perpetually jcn56 : 12:06 pm : link lodged up Philly's ass when they play us to fall out one of these days, preferably today.



Go Giants!

I sure hope Farman is around BigBlueShock : 12:07 pm : link to do his thread this week after the Giants win. He's got PLENTY of material to choose from

Shhhhh! Secret to our victory today.... Doomster : 12:13 pm : link







That plus throwing a peel on the ground against a Philly defender... Potassium.....That plus throwing a peel on the ground against a Philly defender...

RE: I'm just hoping for that lucky horseshoe that seems to be perpetually dpinzow : 12:17 pm : link

Quote: lodged up Philly's ass when they play us to fall out one of these days, preferably today.



Go Giants!



We need the lucky horseshoe today, I'm afraid In comment 13612364 jcn56 said:We need the lucky horseshoe today, I'm afraid

RE: a person in giants org told adam schefter gmenatlarge : 12:20 pm : link

Quote: that thurs practice was the best they ever had according to their gps.....





keep this in mind...



How many time s after a loss did we hear Coughlin saying how GREAT they practiced all week, means nothing. In comment 13612284 micky said:How many time s after a loss did we hear Coughlin saying how GREAT they practiced all week, means nothing.

It's a Playoff game thats the approach Bluesbreaker : 12:26 pm : link O-line can pull together and get a ton of help from the Defense and no mistakes on specials . Maybe we can pull this

out but with position changes you just don't know ...

Maybe a turnover and a couple of quick scores early would go a long ways .. Go Giants !

RE: RE: a person in giants org told adam schefter PatersonPlank : 12:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13612284 micky said:





Quote:





that thurs practice was the best they ever had according to their gps.....





keep this in mind...







How many time s after a loss did we hear Coughlin saying how GREAT they practiced all week, means nothing.



We are a great practice team, and Mac excels at practices In comment 13612385 gmenatlarge said:We are a great practice team, and Mac excels at practices

RE: Just popped open first brew. OBJRoyal : 12:28 pm : link

Quote: 12 pack of Sweetwater IPA and a 6 pack of Sierra Torpedo.



I might need more by the end of the first quarter.



Just popped a Boston lager.....please play great football today and get a win!! In comment 13612310 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:Just popped a Boston lager.....please play great football today and get a win!!

"No changes here today Kurt" WillVAB : 12:30 pm : link Not an inspiring intro to the game.

This is going to be ugly Ronzo17 : 12:39 pm : link Mcapoo is still making play calls and Flowers is still at left tackle. Philly is going to feast on this soft oline. Isn't doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome the definition of insanity.

No changes in sight UberAlias : 12:39 pm : link Dan Duggan @DDuggan21

·

10m

No lineup changes on the Giants' first snap of warmups. Perkins the first RB, same OL, Jenkins with first D, etc.

RE: This is going to be ugly PatersonPlank : 12:40 pm : link

Quote: Mcapoo is still making play calls and Flowers is still at left tackle. Philly is going to feast on this soft oline. Isn't doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome the definition of insanity.



At least Pugh is at RT. But yeah I agree, how can any coach keep trotting out the same lineup game after game. Parcells would have ripped this thing up by now. In comment 13612410 Ronzo17 said:At least Pugh is at RT. But yeah I agree, how can any coach keep trotting out the same lineup game after game. Parcells would have ripped this thing up by now.

Best practice this past Thurs... rmkabadi : 12:40 pm : link I'm sure that was all the defense teeing off on this peewee league offense.

RE: RE: ... rmkabadi : 12:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13612311 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





Adam Schefter‏Verified account @AdamSchefter 52s52 seconds ago



Giants OL Justin Pugh to start at RT, Brett Jones replaces Pugh at LG.

2 replies 23 retweets 8 likes









same as when Hart went out of game..so no "drastic" change



Isn't it great that our backup tackle is a rookie UDFA?



I know it's beating a dead horse, but Reese and the Giants front office are paid good money to know more about this stuff than any of us fans. How they thought that they could ignore such a glaring weakness, in term sof the OL, and think that it would be ok...just...beyond...explanation..... In comment 13612316 micky said:Isn't it great that our backup tackle is a rookie UDFA?I know it's beating a dead horse, but Reese and the Giants front office are paid good money to know more about this stuff than any of us fans. How they thought that they could ignore such a glaring weakness, in term sof the OL, and think that it would be ok...just...beyond...explanation.....

4 defensive backs out for eagles micky : 12:44 pm : link 4! that'll effect db play, st's and nickle packages etc



if this offense can't put at least 20 for once here win or lose...then tomorrow should be a fire sale period..i mean c'mon!

It's hot out there today eclipz928 : 12:47 pm : link Offense has to control the ball. If the defense is left out there too long it will get ugly quick.

RE: 4 defensive backs out for eagles PatersonPlank : 12:55 pm : link

Quote: 4! that'll effect db play, st's and nickle packages etc



if this offense can't put at least 20 for once here win or lose...then tomorrow should be a fire sale period..i mean c'mon!



I'm not sure teams actually use the back 4 against us anyway. In comment 13612421 micky said:I'm not sure teams actually use the back 4 against us anyway.

we need BIGbluegermany : 12:56 pm : link the defense.JPP and OV have to produce big numbers today,whithout that it will be a long long day.

tossback gm7b5 : 1:27 pm : link to get a yard

why gm7b5 : 1:28 pm : link turn a one yd gain into a five yd gain with a line with no punch smh