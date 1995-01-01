New York Giants - Philadelphia Eagles Post-Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/24/2017 4:24 pm : 9/24/2017 4:24 pm ...

JERRY SHOULD BE CUT Simms : 9/24/2017 4:28 pm : link CUT HIM IN THE LOCKER ROOM

One of the worst teams I have ever seen the Giants field Ben in Tampa : 9/24/2017 4:28 pm : link And this season is over

Dat point differential tho elbowj : 9/24/2017 4:28 pm : link -33 now

McAdoo out Nitro : 9/24/2017 4:28 pm : link this fat fucking wisconsin retard should've never been hired

Does Brad Wing always choke on big punts jeff57 : 9/24/2017 4:29 pm : link .

well GiantFanInTX : 9/24/2017 4:29 pm : link now that this season is over, what now?

Shoulda kicked the FG 81_Great_Dane : 9/24/2017 4:29 pm : link on 4th and short in the first half. Who knew?

John Jerry, thank you very much. bceagle05 : 9/24/2017 4:29 pm : link Brad Wing, thank you very much.



Eli, sorry to waste the second half of your career.

Kick in the balls RobCarpenter : 9/24/2017 4:29 pm : link Fuck this team for letting me think they might win.

John Jerry cost us the game jgambrosio : 9/24/2017 4:29 pm : link If it weren't for his dumbass penalty, it was first and goal, instead we settled for a field goal

In comment 13615145 bceagle05 said:

Quote: Brad Wing, thank you very much.



Eli, sorry to waste the second half of your career.



In comment 13615145 bceagle05 said:

Nice punt by Brad Dodge to lose the game endwerc : 9/24/2017 4:30 pm : link Fuck you.

RE: Does Brad Wing always choke on big punts Annunaki : 9/24/2017 4:30 pm : link

Quote: .





In comment 13615136 jeff57 said:Yes. He is awful as well.

The Giants can write a book on how many ways Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 9/24/2017 4:30 pm : link Your offense can lose a game for you!!!



Pathetic!!! Jerry... and then whoever the snuck was that didnt get set on the hurry up!

The season is over Rick5 : 9/24/2017 4:30 pm : link before October 1st. Fantastic.

RE: if Quinn has a job tommorow jeff57 : 9/24/2017 4:30 pm : link

Quote: I will stop watching this team!

In comment 13615139 Chris L. said:Better stop watching.

RE: Absolutely Simms11 : 9/24/2017 4:31 pm : link

Quote: crushing loss.



To get back in it to go ahead by 3 and then allow them to tie it and then get a shot at the end! Just sucks! Talk about demoralizing losses?! Can the agiants recover to win a

In comment 13615122 rebel yell said:Some games? This season is terrible!

Season over gents The_Boss : 9/24/2017 4:31 pm : link Showed some fight but in the end the fucking Eagles shit on us and put the tombstone on the 2017 season

and now add Matt in SGS : 9/24/2017 4:31 pm : link the time keeper to ways the Giants find to fucking lose. At least Philly lost half their team today.

Hopefully for Eli's sake Annunaki : 9/24/2017 4:31 pm : link Coughlin trades for him at the end of the year.

I would say cut Jerry and Wing BestFeature : 9/24/2017 4:31 pm : link But this defense mostly intact from last year was ass raped all fucking game. A disgusting embarrassing performance from what was supposed to be the best D in the league according to some. I'm done watching this team. The O finally showed up and the defense can't stop one player. The defense is as bad as the offense. Overrated GARBAGE D. The next run they stop will be their first. Eli Apple is a fucking bust. One of the worst CBs in the league.

Bench Apple. GoDeep13 : 9/24/2017 4:31 pm : link Kid needs to learn to get his head around! Until he does he will ALWAYS get picked on by teams.

Even when they don't completely suck, Flowers and Jerry still PatersonPlank : 9/24/2017 4:32 pm : link kill us. Jerry with the "hold" and Flowers with the real hold

RE: I would say cut Jerry and Wing jgambrosio : 9/24/2017 4:32 pm : link

Quote: But this defense mostly intact from last year was ass raped all fucking game. A disgusting embarrassing performance from what was supposed to be the best D in the league according to some. I'm done watching this team. The O finally showed up and the defense can't stop one player. The defense is as bad as the offense. Overrated GARBAGE D. The next run they stop will be their first. Eli Apple is a fucking bust. One of the worst CBs in the league.



In comment 13615184 BestFeature said:Bye.

horrible mismanagment family progtitioner : 9/24/2017 4:32 pm : link Going on 2 4th downs when they should have kicked FGs. Total panic job by the coach. He's awful

Could not be more disappointed. Beezer : 9/24/2017 4:32 pm : link Will watch every game. It's what you do.



But holy hell.



And to Philly.



Ah well. At least I'll save many hundreds of dollars actually going to a game this season. Fuck that.

RE: and now add Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 9/24/2017 4:32 pm : link

Quote: the time keeper to ways the Giants find to fucking lose. At least Philly lost half their team today.



In comment 13615181 Matt in SGS said:you knew there would be one second left.

Eli Apple I'mRonBurgandy? : 9/24/2017 4:32 pm : link had a dreadful day.



Plenty of blame to around, though. From McAdoo on down.



Very disheartening loss. Ughhhhh.

Well this season has been fun. PatersonPlank : 9/24/2017 4:33 pm : link For the record I think McAdoo sucks.

This a pathetic team.... Dry Lightning : 9/24/2017 4:33 pm : link Stupid coach. Stupid players. Of particular note. Brad Wing: Choke artist as a punter. Seen it too much already. Odell Beckham Jr.: Dramatic faking of injury today made him sit out end of critical drive. Behaved like a child. Again. Head Coach Ben McCadoo: Asinine play calls cost us at least 10 points. Season Over.

McAdoo is a fucking awful coach bigbluescot : 9/24/2017 4:33 pm : link .

RE: horrible mismanagment Beezer : 9/24/2017 4:34 pm : link

Quote: Going on 2 4th downs when they should have kicked FGs. Total panic job by the coach. He's awful



This.



Is it too soon for it to be a trend?



In comment 13615203 family progtitioner said:This.Is it too soon for it to be a trend?Holy hell.

RIP Bluesbreaker : 9/24/2017 4:34 pm : link What a joke hey look at the positives we score 20 yeaaaah

Apple two PI's I thought he got jobbed but it is what it is

then he gives up the last pass play again I have no idea

with what he was doing but Jenkins clocked him .

Just another disappointing loss to Philly they kept us in

the game and we still blew it .

The to celebration TD's go to the coach for not addressing

this last week . We played much better when Cox left the game

I have no confidence in Mac going forward not sure why they

are keeping a FB ....

So who the fuck are we beating this year? The_Boss : 9/24/2017 4:34 pm : link Serious question

Someone in the game thread NoPeanutz : 9/24/2017 4:34 pm : link said this loss is all on the Defense. At first I thought that was mornonic.

But then again, considering that they were on the field for almost 38 minutes today, maybe he's got a a point.

Pass pro and pass D was pretty damn good....... Simms11 : 9/24/2017 4:34 pm : link Run D and Run O, horrendous.

At least we have the Knicks, ha ha ha GiantsUA : 9/24/2017 4:34 pm : link ouch, this one hurt.

RE: Could not be more disappointed. micky : 9/24/2017 4:34 pm : link

Quote: Will watch every game. It's what you do.



But holy hell.



And to Philly.



Ah well. At least I'll save many hundreds of dollars actually going to a game this season. Fuck that.





In comment 13615205 Beezer said:yeah not worth spending money on. At least Yanks will be fun to watch and only ny team worth a shit

RE: This a pathetic team.... bigbluescot : 9/24/2017 4:34 pm : link

Quote: Stupid coach. Stupid players. Of particular note. Brad Wing: Choke artist as a punter. Seen it too much already. Odell Beckham Jr.: Dramatic faking of injury today made him sit out end of critical drive. Behaved like a child. Again. Head Coach Ben McCadoo: Asinine play calls cost us at least 10 points. Season Over.



In comment 13615220 Dry Lightning said:Dramatic faking of injury? He got fucking clotheslined.

Blow rocco8112 : 9/24/2017 4:35 pm : link it up.



I love Eli. Its over. Fire GM coach and bring in all new people with defensive and physical running philosophy.



Stop the BS. This team sucks.

We lose next week and this thing is Simms11 : 9/24/2017 4:36 pm : link going to snowball! Tough matchup next week with Tampa Bay in Tampa! We're now 0-3 and 0-2 in the Division.



Who do you put this game on? Coach?

Fuck this team WillVAB : 9/24/2017 4:36 pm : link Rotten from the inside out. They need a serious infusion of talent along the OL but a QB draft pick looks like it's in the cards.

without OB family progtitioner : 9/24/2017 4:36 pm : link this team is terrible and it's been that way since he drafted. No talent around him and today the D folds twice as well. Poor coaching cost them probably 10-13 points



Wasted a great effort from Eli and OB

Giants always ring unique ways to lose to the Eagles jeff57 : 9/24/2017 4:36 pm : link .

RE: So who the fuck are we beating this year? Beezer : 9/24/2017 4:37 pm : link

Quote: Serious question



In comment 13615225 The_Boss said:The beauty will be this: The Giants will go 9-7 or 8-8, win some they have no business winning, and miss the playoffs by one game.

forgotten in that last drive viggie : 9/24/2017 4:37 pm : link WTF was vereen doing going out of bounds to save clock for philly

... annexOPR : 9/24/2017 4:38 pm : link At least this loss was moderately amusing



Getting creative with their ineptitude. Season over - whatever

Worst PaulN : 9/24/2017 4:38 pm : link GM and Coach in the NFL, Reese can no longer ride EA's coat tails. If not for the players that were left behind this moron couldn't build a fucking hobby horse. This coach is so stupid that he gives the Eagles another shot, his team is so undisciplined that it shows the players have absolutely no respect for this fucking tool. Can't even watch a football game now. John Mara put an end to this shitshow now!!!!!!!!!!!!!

147 Rushing yards NoPeanutz : 9/24/2017 4:38 pm : link so far this year, through 13 quarters. At that rate, not sure who would fall for this offense.

There's not much farther to fall.

What happned to the great D around here... Carson53 : 9/24/2017 4:39 pm : link BTW, Eli Apple sucks! Glad they used the 10th pick of the draft on him last year, rather than an O Lineman that was needed here! Nice punt there Brad, really swell.

Apple was a waste of a first pick PatersonPlank : 9/24/2017 4:39 pm : link Could have had other really good players

RE: Blow Simms11 : 9/24/2017 4:39 pm : link

Quote: it up.



I love Eli. Its over. Fire GM coach and bring in all new people with defensive and physical running philosophy.



Stop the BS. This team sucks.



In comment 13615238 rocco8112 said:Why do fans have to constantly overreact like this? Yes, there's some bad football right now on the field, however, the Giants are not firing anybody during the season, and in fact will probably not fire anybody after the season. It's just not the Giants way of doing things.

How many times do the Giants Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 9/24/2017 4:39 pm : link One up a 1/2 year short.... time after time

I wonder if the front office bceagle05 : 9/24/2017 4:40 pm : link still thinks Eli needs to do more to cover all the deficiencies?

RE: forgotten in that last drive Miami_JintsFan : 9/24/2017 4:40 pm : link

Quote: WTF was vereen doing going out of bounds to save clock for philly



In comment 13615250 viggie said:Upset on so many things but this one is infuriating me. I was mad with the play call and even more upset when he went out if bounds.

RE: horrible mismanagment mainiac : 9/24/2017 4:40 pm : link

Quote: Going on 2 4th downs when they should have kicked FGs. Total panic job by the coach. He's awful



In comment 13615203 family progtitioner said:I'm trying to put emotions aside, but the tactical decisions are maddening

RE: TB got destroyed today Simms11 : 9/24/2017 4:41 pm : link

Quote: FWIW.



In comment 13615267 NYerInMA said:On the road in Minnesota. Most teams are not good on the road, and especially against that D at home. Look for a different team next week in Tampa.

RE: RE: Blow family progtitioner : 9/24/2017 4:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13615238 rocco8112 said:





Quote:





it up.



I love Eli. Its over. Fire GM coach and bring in all new people with defensive and physical running philosophy.



Stop the BS. This team sucks.







Why do fans have to constantly overreact like this? Yes, there's some bad football right now on the field, however, the Giants are not firing anybody during the season, and in fact will probably not fire anybody after the season. It's just not the Giants way of doing things.



In comment 13615278 Simms11 said:They need to be realistic. They will not be able to fix the o-line and have money for signing OB and keeping the D intact. It's better to admit the window closed and start over.

RE: So who the fuck are we beating this year? Blue21 : 9/24/2017 4:41 pm : link

Quote: Serious question





In comment 13615225 The_Boss said:Ourselves for sure.

It's hard to be too rebel yell : 9/24/2017 4:41 pm : link upset. This season was over when they stuck with this OL and didn't do a thing to improve it.

Wing Allen in CNJ : 9/24/2017 4:41 pm : link literally should've bombed that punt he was the one that screwed the pooch plus the D let Jeffrey get open at the 45

RE: What happned to the great D around here... D_Giants : 9/24/2017 4:41 pm : link

Quote: BTW, Eli Apple sucks! Glad they used the 10th pick of the draft on him last year, rather than an O Lineman that was needed here! Nice punt there Brad, really swell.





The great 'offense' and its genius, Ray McHandley, force the D to play 1.5 games each week. They're exhausted.



In comment 13615273 Carson53 said:The great 'offense' and its genius, Ray McHandley, force the D to play 1.5 games each week. They're exhausted.I love Mac's call on 1st and 20. Run or short pass?

RE: RE: So who the fuck are we beating this year? The_Boss : 9/24/2017 4:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13615225 The_Boss said:





Quote:





Serious question







The beauty will be this: The Giants will go 9-7 or 8-8, win some they have no business winning, and miss the playoffs by one game.



In comment 13615249 Beezer said:That would be typical

Apple PaulN : 9/24/2017 4:42 pm : link Flowers are first round picks and high first round picks, he brings back Jerry to the offensive line when he proved he stunk. John Mara where the fuck are you, what did you let happen, what did you do in all this. He is another fool.

if it's not one fuck up..its another micky : 9/24/2017 4:42 pm : link consistant..whether offense, defense, st's





now spin doctor this shit and make excuses and ignore the fact..this tram has serious flaws..it can go from one unit to another..at any time..bottom line they don't know how to win ..play smart consistantly..nor have talent in several spots. decision making runs from top to bottom..flawed..completely flawed..and they'll spin doctor everyone in not believing with your own eyes

Defense went to shit when Vernon went down jcn56 : 9/24/2017 4:43 pm : link Need to get better depth, he and JPP play too many downs to be effective.

This is emblematic of bad Giants teams of the past rmkabadi : 9/24/2017 4:43 pm : link Offense plays bad and defense and specials plays decent.

Offense finally makes plays and puts team in a position to win, and defense and specials chokes game away.



This is a bad team

I think everybody on BBI secretly knew how this would end SHO'NUFF : 9/24/2017 4:43 pm : link deep down inside...a special teams fuckup and then a defensive lapse and a miracle FG...not even surprising with all the fuckups today by this team and the officiating.

Eli Apple WillVAB : 9/24/2017 4:44 pm : link Looks and plays like a high version of Aaron Ross.

RE: D also NoPeanutz : 9/24/2017 4:44 pm : link

Quote: ran out of gas those guys were GASSED at the end

They played 38 minutes in 90 degrees!

In comment 13615318 Allen in CNJ said:They played 38 minutes in 90 degrees!For what feels like the third week in a row

nice clock operator MookGiants : 9/24/2017 4:44 pm : link



in Philly. Useless pieces of shit.

RE: Outrushed 193-49 Simms11 : 9/24/2017 4:44 pm : link

Quote: .



In comment 13615307 jeff57 said:DTs not helping the LBers this year. Snacks still Snacks, however the DT lined up next to him seems to be allowing the blockers to get to the second level and the LBers getting taken out of plays. I saw Casillas on many occasions taken right out of making a play. Hankins may be a huge loss after all, at least until Tomlinson catches on.

RE: RE: What happned to the great D around here... Carson53 : 9/24/2017 4:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13615273 Carson53 said:





Quote:





BTW, Eli Apple sucks! Glad they used the 10th pick of the draft on him last year, rather than an O Lineman that was needed here! Nice punt there Brad, really swell.









The great 'offense' and its genius, Ray McHandley, force the D to play 1.5 games each week. They're exhausted.



I love Mac's call on 1st and 20. Run or short pass?



In case you didn't notice, blew two leads in the 4th.

What game were you watching. That had nothing to do with

In comment 13615312 D_Giants said:In case you didn't notice, blew two leads in the 4th.What game were you watching. That had nothing to do withthe offense, scored 24 points in 4th qtr., did you notice that as well. Yeah, Eli Apple sucks!

Look at Wing before he kicked.... Kanavis : 9/24/2017 4:45 pm : link Clearly he was told to kick it out of bounds. A recipe for disaster. The coach should have told him to kick away. He is not a directional punter. Stupidity.





RE: Pass pro and pass D was pretty damn good....... ZGiants98 : 9/24/2017 4:45 pm : link

Quote: Run D and Run O, horrendous.



In comment 13615227 Simms11 said:Pass pro? Lol. Eli was firing the ball out in exactly one second.

RE: RE: Pass pro and pass D was pretty damn good....... micky : 9/24/2017 4:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13615227 Simms11 said:





Quote:





Run D and Run O, horrendous.







Pass pro? Lol. Eli was firing the ball out in exactly one second.





In comment 13615358 ZGiants98 said:exactly..it was get ball and out no time

RE: This a pathetic team.... markky : 9/24/2017 4:46 pm : link

Quote: Stupid coach. Stupid players. Of particular note. Brad Wing: Choke artist as a punter. Seen it too much already. Odell Beckham Jr.: Dramatic faking of injury today made him sit out end of critical drive. Behaved like a child. Again. Head Coach Ben McCadoo: Asinine play calls cost us at least 10 points. Season Over.



In comment 13615220 Dry Lightning said:This. Odell penalty. Engram penalty. Such a poorly coached team.

RE: Look at Wing before he kicked.... bluepepper : 9/24/2017 4:47 pm : link

Quote: Clearly he was told to kick it out of bounds. A recipe for disaster. The coach should have told him to kick away. He is not a directional punter. Stupidity.



In comment 13615357 Kanavis said:Was thinking the same thing. Quinn with flashbacks to 2010 but Desean Jackson is in Tampa.

RE: RE: D also NDMedics : 9/24/2017 4:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13615318 Allen in CNJ said:





Quote:





ran out of gas those guys were GASSED at the end





They played 38 minutes in 90 degrees!

For what feels like the third week in a row



In comment 13615339 NoPeanutz said:That doesn't bode well for them in Tampa next week!

RE: Lance Johnson bceagle05 : 9/24/2017 4:48 pm : link

Quote: schooled JPP today.



In comment 13615353 XBRONX said:JPP has been dreadful.

Lots of bad penalties bluepepper : 9/24/2017 4:48 pm : link and inexplicable plays for sure but let's not pretend that wasn't a problem under the previous coach as well.

RE: RE: Blow rocco8112 : 9/24/2017 4:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13615238 rocco8112 said:





Quote:





it up.



I love Eli. Its over. Fire GM coach and bring in all new people with defensive and physical running philosophy.



Stop the BS. This team sucks.







Why do fans have to constantly overreact like this? Yes, there's some bad football right now on the field, however, the Giants are not firing anybody during the season, and in fact will probably not fire anybody after the season. It's just not the Giants way of doing things.



Part venting, part truth to me.



I want the Giants to build a strong team that plays physical smash mouth football again.



This HC was given a job to keep the offense progress going and he has failed.



The defense and weak schedule covered for how bad this team is last year. I expect the bottom to fall out of this season. The Giants may have a shot at QB. Eli can still do it, but it is time to do what should have been done after Coughlin was shit canned. Blow it all up and see if Eli is willing to go somewhere else for a shot at another ring.



McAdoo has failed. Reese can not build a consistently competitive roster.



Blow it up.



In comment 13615400 rocco8112 said:Part venting, part truth to me.I want the Giants to build a strong team that plays physical smash mouth football again.This HC was given a job to keep the offense progress going and he has failed.The defense and weak schedule covered for how bad this team is last year. I expect the bottom to fall out of this season. The Giants may have a shot at QB. Eli can still do it, but it is time to do what should have been done after Coughlin was shit canned. Blow it all up and see if Eli is willing to go somewhere else for a shot at another ring.McAdoo has failed. Reese can not build a consistently competitive roster.Blow it up.I did not mean fire them now. I would fire them after the season.

That 70s Show jpetuch : 9/24/2017 4:50 pm : link Might be back. Why didn't Milton throw his red stapler to challenge Engrams spot

RE: Lots of bad penalties rocco8112 : 9/24/2017 4:51 pm : link

Quote: and inexplicable plays for sure but let's not pretend that wasn't a problem under the previous coach as well.



That coach won two titles and build two franchises to the top of their conference.



In comment 13615385 bluepepper said:That coach won two titles and build two franchises to the top of their conference.This guy took his job and has destroyed the offense and improved nothing.

Ray McHandley LOL Bluesbreaker : 9/24/2017 4:51 pm : link I usually don't laugh that hard losing to Filthy but that

one got me ...

Goats of the game ?

Eli I can,t find the ball Apple

Darian Late to the party Thompson The RB's took us 3 games

to break 100 yards again at a 2.9 yards per rush .

O-line played there best game of the year but it wasn't

enough to be a factor in the run game .

Coaches and Front offices for there top 10 selections and

there inability to judge O-line talent the dink and dunk

offense longest play of the 1st half was 10 yards .

Gifted with field position found a way not to score .

RE: RE: Pass pro and pass D was pretty damn good....... Simms11 : 9/24/2017 4:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13615227 Simms11 said:





Quote:





Run D and Run O, horrendous.







Pass pro? Lol. Eli was firing the ball out in exactly one second.



In comment 13615358 ZGiants98 said:He had plenty of time on numerous pass plays and wasn't sacked all day. What game are you watching?

The same OL as Giants had last year D_Giants : 9/24/2017 4:52 pm : link Is not the only reason the offense has regressed. If the OC/HC is a bonehead, against whom the most witless DC can scheme, this team will continue to lose. The offense had another goose-egg for at least 45 mins, and the calls at the end were unimpressive.



The problems begin at the top.



The owners of this team have made historically bad whiffs in HC promotions: Lombardi, Landry, and Belichick. They promoted no-names Webster, Handley, Fassel, and McAdoo. After leaving the Giants, the first three were never again a HC in the NFL. I guarantee that when McAdoo is dumped at the end of this year or (God forbid) next year, he'll never become a HC in the NFL again. Would you hire him as a HC, and if so, why?

Darian Thompson is really bad. ZGiants98 : 9/24/2017 4:53 pm : link I mean.... awful. Start Adams. If Thompson isn’t lost in coverage he is getting run over at the line.

RE: RE: RE: Blow Simms11 : 9/24/2017 4:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13615278 Simms11 said:





Quote:





In comment 13615238 rocco8112 said:





Quote:





it up.



I love Eli. Its over. Fire GM coach and bring in all new people with defensive and physical running philosophy.



Stop the BS. This team sucks.







Why do fans have to constantly overreact like this? Yes, there's some bad football right now on the field, however, the Giants are not firing anybody during the season, and in fact will probably not fire anybody after the season. It's just not the Giants way of doing things.







Part venting, part truth to me.



I want the Giants to build a strong team that plays physical smash mouth football again.



This HC was given a job to keep the offense progress going and he has failed.



The defense and weak schedule covered for how bad this team is last year. I expect the bottom to fall out of this season. The Giants may have a shot at QB. Eli can still do it, but it is time to do what should have been done after Coughlin was shit canned. Blow it all up and see if Eli is willing to go somewhere else for a shot at another ring.



McAdoo has failed. Reese can not build a consistently competitive roster.



Blow it up.



I did not mean fire them now. I would fire them after the season.



In comment 13615400 rocco8112 said:Just not the Giants way, even with a poor record this year. McAdoo will get another year to prove his worth. He'll be on the hot seat next year IMO. He did have an 11-5 record in his first year, even if the offense was not great. He'll get the shadow of the doubt for one more IMO. Reese is another story, but the Giants just don't fire GMs.

The Media WillVAB : 9/24/2017 4:56 pm : link Needs to come after McAdoo at the next press conference. This guy is a clown.



Hey Ben, do you think you'll win a game before Halloween?

RE: Darian Thompson is really bad. Simms11 : 9/24/2017 4:57 pm : link

Quote: I mean.... awful. Start Adams. If Thompson isn’t lost in coverage he is getting run over at the line.



In comment 13615438 ZGiants98 said:He is not a good tackler. Not very aggressive at all and he's not holding up on the back end too well either. Adams might be a better choice for now.

Giants run defense - SB 42 and 46 and ? : 9/24/2017 4:57 pm : link I told you



Hankins



Giants run defense sucks. <b>They never should have let Hankins go.[/b]



Actually I never said that they should keep Hankins, although it might turn out to be true.



I just wanted to be the first to say it.



Actually I wanted most to keep JPP. He's been OK, but not the dominant playmaker he was supposed to be for all that money. Vernon and Harrison haven't earned their huge salaries either.







All on McAdoo. Bad bad play calling. First half fool Ivan15 : 9/24/2017 4:58 pm : link You can't run for a half yard. Go ahead and try, but then pass.



I knew what would happen to Darkwa. Maybe Gallman can do better.



Mistakes and penalties are going to happen, but stupid play calls and coaching decisions should not.



One more week and he should be done. Too bad there isn't a good alternative.

RE: RE: Darian Thompson is really bad. micky : 9/24/2017 5:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13615438 ZGiants98 said:





Quote:





I mean.... awful. Start Adams. If Thompson isn’t lost in coverage he is getting run over at the line.







He is not a good tackler. Not very aggressive at all and he's not holding up on the back end too well either. Adams might be a better choice for now.





In comment 13615479 Simms11 said:Mac-a-doy: "Next question!"

For all the crap, if Shepards holds on to the easy TD catch PatersonPlank : 9/24/2017 5:00 pm : link we win

RE: Giants always ring unique ways to lose to the Eagles Watson : 9/24/2017 5:01 pm : link

Quote: .



In comment 13615247 jeff57 said:With 1 sec left, everyone had to know.

RE: The Media micky : 9/24/2017 5:01 pm : link

Quote: Needs to come after McAdoo at the next press conference. This guy is a clown.



Hey Ben, do you think you'll win a game before Halloween?



In comment 13615472 WillVAB said:Mac-a-doy: " Next Question!"

0-3 start joeinpa : 9/24/2017 5:01 pm : link mostly because the Giants today had all the things happen that happen to bad teams.



We hear about the elite Giants defense, but twice with leads in the 4th quarter, they were not so elite.



A pass completed to the 10 yard line in a tie game, an opportunity to run the clock and score a winning touchdown, or field goal, called back on a call I've never seen before.



Other teams catch opponents with too many men on the field, only the Giants can get penalized in that situation.



Finally, 56 sec to go, great opportunity for a winning field goal drive, illegal shift, the inevitable hold from the left tackle, a 3rd down completion 1 yard short of the 1st down, a horrible kick, and a completion out of bounds with 1 second left with two defenders knocking each other down.



Oh yea, a 61 yard field goal.

Get comfortable with frustration D_Giants : 9/24/2017 5:02 pm : link IMO, the Giants have better players than many if not most teams. Certainly, better than the Eagles. Their coach, however, just doesn't know what he's doing. In every game I've watched in the past 2 years, commentators, some in the HOF, have noted how bone-headed McAdoo is. Is Ron White the one who says, "You can't cure stupid?"



If Mac continues for a year after this, the team will not do appreciably better, IMO. Summon Harbaugh from Michigan. That is someone who can coach.

RE: It's hard to be too nicky43 : 9/24/2017 5:04 pm : link

Quote: upset. This season was over when they stuck with this OL and didn't do a thing to improve it.



In comment 13615309 rebel yell said:This, unfortunately, is 100% correct! I'll go back even further. We were doomed when they kept Reese for another year. He really sucks. He build this o-line and in 5 years it got worse each year.

RE: Outrushed 193-49 mfsd : 9/24/2017 5:05 pm : link

Quote: .



In comment 13615307 jeff57 said:I'd love to hear one of the writers ask McAdoo if and when the Giants are planning to start playing "heavy handed"

im disgusted blueblood : 9/24/2017 5:05 pm : link there isnt much more I can say.. Its not even losing three games.. its the sheer ineptness in the losing... its like they FIND ways to screw themselves over..



Im pretty much done.. I woke up this morning knowing they would lose something like 27-10 or 27-14...



this team is done.. easily could be 0-7 when the bye week rolls around.. 2-5 with luck..

Play the season out and fire larryflower37 : 9/24/2017 5:07 pm : link Everyone from top to bottom.

We will be lucky to win 4 games with this schedule.

We are looking at a top 5 pick.



We need a fresh start.

RE: The same OL as Giants had last year NoPeanutz : 9/24/2017 5:08 pm : link

Quote: Is not the only reason the offense has regressed. If the OC/HC is a bonehead, against whom the most witless DC can scheme, this team will continue to lose. The offense had another goose-egg for at least 45 mins, and the calls at the end were unimpressive.



The problems begin at the top.



The owners of this team have made historically bad whiffs in HC promotions: Lombardi, Landry, and Belichick. They promoted no-names Webster, Handley, Fassel, and McAdoo. After leaving the Giants, the first three were never again a HC in the NFL. I guarantee that when McAdoo is dumped at the end of this year or (God forbid) next year, he'll never become a HC in the NFL again. Would you hire him as a HC, and if so, why?

Fassel was not a promotion. He was an outside hire for HC after the Dan Reeves disaster.

And the team was pretty succesful under Fassel. .522 winning percentage, and 2-3 in the playoffs, including a Super Bowl appearance. Kerry Collins under Fassel threw the Giants' first 300 yard game that I can remember (as an early millenial, I was too young during Simms's peak).

In comment 13615422 D_Giants said:Fassel was not a promotion. He was an outside hire for HC after the Dan Reeves disaster.And the team was pretty succesful under Fassel. .522 winning percentage, and 2-3 in the playoffs, including a Super Bowl appearance. Kerry Collins under Fassel threw the Giants' first 300 yard game that I can remember (as an early millenial, I was too young during Simms's peak).

10 penalties today...... Simms11 : 9/24/2017 5:10 pm : link way too many to overcome and 2 lost ops inside the 10 yard line, one of which was a 4th and inches at the goal line.

RE: So who the fuck are we beating this year? Beezer : 9/24/2017 5:12 pm : link

Quote: Serious question



In comment 13615225 The_Boss said:The beauty will be this: The Giants will go 9-7 or 8-8, win some they have no business winning, and miss the playoffs by one game.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/24/2017 5:16 pm : : 9/24/2017 5:16 pm : link In hindsight, going for it twice on 4th down proved to be devastating too.

two very big problems Marty866b : 9/24/2017 5:16 pm : link When you pick in the top 10 in the draft you hopefully pick one,if not two terrific players. Reese picked Flowers and Apple in the top 10 and both guys absolutely stink. Flowers has never played a clean game and Apple has no ball skills at all and as the scouts said about him before the draft is that he is too handsy and will get called for it plenty. They were right.

RE: RE: The same OL as Giants had last year D_Giants : 9/24/2017 5:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13615422 D_Giants said:





Quote:





Is not the only reason the offense has regressed. If the OC/HC is a bonehead, against whom the most witless DC can scheme, this team will continue to lose. The offense had another goose-egg for at least 45 mins, and the calls at the end were unimpressive.



The problems begin at the top.



The owners of this team have made historically bad whiffs in HC promotions: Lombardi, Landry, and Belichick. They promoted no-names Webster, Handley, Fassel, and McAdoo. After leaving the Giants, the first three were never again a HC in the NFL. I guarantee that when McAdoo is dumped at the end of this year or (God forbid) next year, he'll never become a HC in the NFL again. Would you hire him as a HC, and if so, why?





Fassel was not a promotion. He was an outside hire for HC after the Dan Reeves disaster.

And the team was pretty succesful under Fassel. .522 winning percentage, and 2-3 in the playoffs, including a Super Bowl appearance. Kerry Collins under Fassel threw the Giants' first 300 yard game that I can remember (as an early millenial, I was too young during Simms's peak).



In comment 13615558 NoPeanutz said:Promotions need not only be internal! Making another team's coordinator your HC is a promotion. For Giants fans used to 6-10 (.375), .500 is successful. The Giants' talent was better than 34-7 in the SB. I can tell you're a millennial.

RE: RE: Lance Johnson Eman11 : 9/24/2017 5:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13615353 XBRONX said:





Quote:





schooled JPP today.







JPP has been dreadful.



Doesn't he have to at least be seen to be dreadful?



In comment 13615384 bceagle05 said:Doesn't he have to at least be seen to be dreadful?Where in the hell has he been? Vernon is in the picture nearly every single play. JPP.....not so much.

RE: ... Mdgiantsfan : 9/24/2017 5:19 pm : link

Quote: In hindsight, going for it twice on 4th down proved to be devastating too.

In comment 13615612 Eric from BBI said:Not smart at all! Especially when you have absolutely no running game.

We couldn’t generate a consistent pass rush McNally's_Nuts : 9/24/2017 5:22 pm : link last year without 4. What was going to make this year any different?



Vernon and JPP are very good players, but they’re being paid like superstars. JPP was non existent today.

RE: Darian Thompson is really bad. Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 9/24/2017 5:25 pm : link

In comment 13615438 ZGiants98 said:I wanted them to draft Justin Simmons from BC. Looks like he is going to be the stud.

Pass Run on the 3 inch line ???? Bluesbreaker : 9/24/2017 5:26 pm : link Run it on 3rd if you fail take the 3 points either way really

or fake the run and roll out

Not one reverse today . 3 games 150 yards 2.9 average not

gonna get it done

These Titans-Seahawks game SHO'NUFF : 9/24/2017 5:30 pm : link is getting ugly...both QBs might get knocked out by the 3rd quarter...probably should be a few ejections, too.

Until McAdoo gives up play calling yalebowl : 9/24/2017 5:34 pm : link This crap will continue. Poor clock management, not in OBJ's face after his penalty, deciding to kick or not kick field goals, which players to put in or take out are all symptoms of too much on his plate. He is concentrating on play calling not game management. The head coach is their to manage the game, the assistant coaches, and the players.



He was not the offensive coordinator at Green Bay. He finally gets that job with the Giants and doesn't give it up. He is got to learn to delegate. Lombardi and Landry made Jim Lee Howell. Belechik and Earhart made Parcells. Yes, the head coach can influence the OC and DC but a confident Head Coach will delagate.

We AcidTest : 9/24/2017 5:36 pm : link simply made too many mistakes:



Eli's first INT.

Shepard's dropped TD.

Tons of missed tackles, especially on Wentz and Smallwood.

Bad play calling on fourth down, especially running Darkwa into the line on fourth and goal.



You need a great coach and QB to win in that situation. We had the latter, but not the former. The first INT was on Eli, but the second was inevitable. Teams sit on those short passes because they know our OL can't protect long enough for our receivers to get downfield. That means a lot of traffic, and deflections. Eli was in fact borderline masterful. He made a lot of great throws, and had no running game again.



Apple has promise, but isn't ready to be a boundary corner. Teams pick on him because they know he has trouble finding the ball, which leads to penalties. I don't blame Reese for not taking Tunsil, and the Titans and Bears traded up for Conklin and Floyd.



Reese has far too much confidence in his drafting ability, evidence for which is that he has never traded down in any round. More evidence is that he had to spend $200M to repair the DL, and the current state of the OL.

RE: Pass Run on the 3 inch line ???? riceneggs : 9/24/2017 5:36 pm : link

Quote: Run it on 3rd if you fail take the 3 points either way really

or fake the run and roll out

Not one reverse today . 3 games 150 yards 2.9 average not

gonna get it done



i mean, to be honest, it was a great play call with perfect execution. shepard just didnt catch the ball all they way thru. i wouldve preferred a qb sneak, but we just dont do that.



In comment 13615685 Bluesbreaker said:i mean, to be honest, it was a great play call with perfect execution. shepard just didnt catch the ball all they way thru. i wouldve preferred a qb sneak, but we just dont do that.4th down...yea, take the 3.

If you have no confidence on 3rd down to run it in on 3 inch line gogiants : 9/24/2017 5:38 pm : link you should then have had Wayne Gallman active. His draft profile:



Trusted option on fourth and short situations. Decisive in the red zone and brings some attitude with him. Finished with 28 rushing touchdowns over last two seasons. Strong second effort near the goal line when his initial charge is stopped



Fixing AcidTest : 9/24/2017 5:41 pm : link the OL wouldn't have been that difficult. Sign Whitworth instead of Ellison and Marshall. Draft Cam Robinson instead of Evan Engram. Move Flowers to RG in the offseason.



Reese thought the best way to get teams out of all those cover 2 shells was to add a seam stretching TE. He was wrong. The best way to do that is to get a run game to force teams to bring one or two more players into the box. He instead brought the same five OL starters back from last year. We already had Adams. Even without Marshall, Engram was a luxury, especially when compared to the needs on the OL. Reese just didn't want to use another first round pick on the OL since doing so would have been tantamount to admitting that all picks he'd already spent on that unit weren't enough.

I AcidTest : 9/24/2017 5:43 pm : link also agree that Thompson should be benched, and that Wing was told to punt towards the sidelines.

McAdoo showing immaturity in game time decisions Matt in SGS : 9/24/2017 5:55 pm : link In the past year and 3 games, McAdoo has been growing into his head coaching position. But he seems to be going with his gut too many times for his own good when it comes to being in scoring situations.



First of all, the Giants offense is not getting many scoring opportunities, so they have to cash in on each one that is available.



That said, there are 2 philosophies that I think of when I'm seeing McAdoo screw up, and today took the cake.



Back in the 1980s, when you listened to John Madden, and when he wasn't doing his "boom/whap" stuff, he was very insightful. Madden always made 2 points when a team was in a tough game on the road. First- do not challenge a defense who is at home. Second- always take the first points of the game when they are available.



McAdoo should have swallowed his pride at the end of the half and taken the 3 points. What invariably happens is you end up chasing those points the rest of the game, and it bit them in the ass.



That leads to philosophy #2- and this one wasn't a football guy, but rather in basketball. Frank Layden, a former coach and GM, used to say "the moment you start listening to the fans is when you will sit next to them". McAdoo needs to be above all the crap, the emotion, he needs to be calculating what is going on and the big picture of the game. He's making emotional decisions based on frustration and making it worse. When you know you are struggling and your offensive line is not getting a push, you don't try to hammer it in there. We all saw why the Giants went to a shotgun on 3rd and inches at the goal line. Why decide to nut up and power it in on 4th down?



And now the dumb penalties are starting again. Horrific play at the worst time possible, and shit luck to boot, when clock operators and 61 yard field goals are involved.

RE: I 81_Great_Dane : 9/24/2017 5:57 pm : link

In comment 13615781 AcidTest said:Thompson looks like a rookie who hasn't caught up to the NFL game yet. If he's really their best FS, that's a problem.

McAdoo made the same decisions last year Vanzetti : 9/24/2017 5:59 pm : link but the defense was better and did not allow tying and winning drives like they did against the Eagles today

Lets face it we suck nicky43 : 9/24/2017 5:59 pm : link but not the players. From the HC up we suck!



Can't believe I don't know the rule B in ALB : 9/24/2017 6:00 pm : link But could Beckham have jumped up and knocked the ball away at the back of the end zone if it was reachable just over the cross bar?



I'm not saying it was. Just curious if there's a rule against that

Reese won because he inherited the foundations from Accorsi. Reese plato : 9/24/2017 6:02 pm : link Has demonstrated he cannot

1) select coaching staff

2) organize draft

3) select players/value in draft position

4) work well with cap

5) build or rebuild a football team, ala George young or EA



He needs to go and Mara/Tisch should begin searching for new GM and FO ASAP.



Other than that, thank Eli and make sure Spaga is not promoted with same FO

Here's an out of the box thought: No Where Man : 9/24/2017 6:03 pm : link On short yardage running plays of 1 yard or less, why not:



(1) Move Flowers inside to LG, and Jones to LT

(2) Substitute Fluker in for Jerry at RG

(3) Move Eli in under center

(4) Line up the RB only 2.5 yards behind Eli

RE: McAdoo made the same decisions last year Matt in SGS : 9/24/2017 6:03 pm : link

Quote: but the defense was better and did not allow tying and winning drives like they did against the Eagles today



In comment 13615860 Vanzetti said:100% agree. This is turning into 2015 all over again.

McAdoo takes at least one of those FGs jcn56 : 9/24/2017 6:11 pm : link or better yet - we don't get screwed out of an obvious TD and we kick a FG - and we're not talking about the defense at the end of the game.



Today wasn't on the personnel, it was on the coaching.

RE: Can't believe I don't know the rule MotownGIANTS : 9/24/2017 6:11 pm : link

Quote: But could Beckham have jumped up and knocked the ball away at the back of the end zone if it was reachable just over the cross bar?



I'm not saying it was. Just curious if there's a rule against that



In comment 13615869 B in ALB said:Its not should of had EE or BM back there to block the low FG .... 20/20 hindsight

Shepard AcidTest : 9/24/2017 6:19 pm : link not completing the catch for a TD was probably the biggest play of the game.

TOP for Philthy : old man : 9/24/2017 6:19 pm : link 37 minutes 32 seconds!!

Wow!!

Wonder how bad OV is hurt?

And Famous Jameis next week...with our Quality LBs spying him.

Swell.

RE: RE: Can't believe I don't know the rule Matt in SGS : 9/24/2017 6:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13615869 B in ALB said:





Quote:





But could Beckham have jumped up and knocked the ball away at the back of the end zone if it was reachable just over the cross bar?



I'm not saying it was. Just curious if there's a rule against that







Its not should of had EE or BM back there to block the low FG .... 20/20 hindsight



In comment 13615920 MotownGIANTS said:Wrong, I think it is illegal. Back in the 1960s/1970s, the Raiders had a guy named Ted Hendricks aka "the Mad Stork". Hendricks was 6'7" and he used to stand right by the cross bar and jump up and knock down field goals that were coming down. I think he's the all time NFL leader in blocked field goals...until the league passed a rule to stop that. Essentially he became Dikembe Mutumbo back there swatting away field goals like goal tending in basketball.

RE: McAdoo showing immaturity in game time decisions HomerJones45 : 9/24/2017 6:22 pm : link

Quote: In the past year and 3 games, McAdoo has been growing into his head coaching position. But he seems to be going with his gut too many times for his own good when it comes to being in scoring situations.



First of all, the Giants offense is not getting many scoring opportunities, so they have to cash in on each one that is available.



That said, there are 2 philosophies that I think of when I'm seeing McAdoo screw up, and today took the cake.



Back in the 1980s, when you listened to John Madden, and when he wasn't doing his "boom/whap" stuff, he was very insightful. Madden always made 2 points when a team was in a tough game on the road. First- do not challenge a defense who is at home. Second- always take the first points of the game when they are available.



McAdoo should have swallowed his pride at the end of the half and taken the 3 points. What invariably happens is you end up chasing those points the rest of the game, and it bit them in the ass.



That leads to philosophy #2- and this one wasn't a football guy, but rather in basketball. Frank Layden, a former coach and GM, used to say "the moment you start listening to the fans is when you will sit next to them". McAdoo needs to be above all the crap, the emotion, he needs to be calculating what is going on and the big picture of the game. He's making emotional decisions based on frustration and making it worse. When you know you are struggling and your offensive line is not getting a push, you don't try to hammer it in there. We all saw why the Giants went to a shotgun on 3rd and inches at the goal line. Why decide to nut up and power it in on 4th down?



And now the dumb penalties are starting again. Horrific play at the worst time possible, and shit luck to boot, when clock operators and 61 yard field goals are involved. Except when you have spent 200 million for players and your franchise qb is on his last contract, you don't turn the Rolls Royce over to the student driver to drive.



In comment 13615848 Matt in SGS said:Except when you have spent 200 million for players and your franchise qb is on his last contract, you don't turn the Rolls Royce over to the student driver to drive."Growing into his job"? Are we running a freaking job fair? Did we offer on the job training? So we should be losing games because he's having a tantrum? Please

Eli Apple has been more responsible for our 3 losses Jimmy Googs : 9/24/2017 6:25 pm : link than Flowers. He is in a bad place and until he shows me something I say he is weak.



Awful CB play for a top 15 pick.





Let me say it now as it is a repeat of 2 years ago,.. reach

Went from embarrassing loss to amazing win to improbable loss. shockeyisthebest8056 : 9/24/2017 6:40 pm : link As I said in another thread, with the possible exception of Janoris Jenkins, everyone else made mistakes that led to this mess.



It starts with the head coach. He's not holding anyone accountable on the team for anything. Eli Apple has somehow surpassed Ereck Flowers as the biggest individual problem on the team, yet he's out there all the time. I LOVE LOVE LOVE Odell, but he can't be picking up moronic penalties with no recourse. He's 3+ years in... let him ride the pine for the next series so he gets it through his thick skull.



The drops, the awful decisions from the QB, the inability to run the ball at even an average rate, the missed tackles, the special teams mistakes... it all reflects poorly on the coach. And if they aren't going to call a QB sneak 6 inches from the goalline, kick the fucking FG. (I know Eli sucks at sneaks, but if he can't do that, we really need a new QB.)

QB sneaks depend JohnF : 9/24/2017 6:55 pm : link on your Center and both Guards actually being able to leverage the DT's so the QB can get in.



In what parallel universe is this happening with this line? If you find it, and it has cable, please let me know what channel it's on, so I can watch.

RE: QB sneaks depend shockeyisthebest8056 : 9/24/2017 7:04 pm : link

Quote: on your Center and both Guards actually being able to leverage the DT's so the QB can get in.



In what parallel universe is this happening with this line? If you find it, and it has cable, please let me know what channel it's on, so I can watch.



In comment 13616079 JohnF said:They stopped running sneaks when Gilbride was still the OC and they had a good o-line because Eli wasn't good at it... he didn't get low enough and couldn't move the pile. He wasn't athletic enough for it.

the only thing MookGiants : 9/24/2017 7:06 pm : link more hilarious than the way they fucked up the end of game was Vernon's explanation for why he knelt.



Someone please remind him that Trump is his president, whether he likes it or not. Trump made a fool of himself the other day so the players decided they needed to do the same. Quite funny

the season is not over. zeroburrito : 9/24/2017 7:08 pm : link they can still lose 3 more times.

RE: the only thing shockeyisthebest8056 : 9/24/2017 7:12 pm : link

Quote: more hilarious than the way they fucked up the end of game was Vernon's explanation for why he knelt.



Someone please remind him that Trump is his president, whether he likes it or not. Trump made a fool of himself the other day so the players decided they needed to do the same. Quite funny



In comment 13616118 MookGiants said:There has to be at least 7 million other places on internet for this.

RE: the only thing McNally's_Nuts : 9/24/2017 7:14 pm : link

Quote: more hilarious than the way they fucked up the end of game was Vernon's explanation for why he knelt.



Someone please remind him that Trump is his president, whether he likes it or not. Trump made a fool of himself the other day so the players decided they needed to do the same. Quite funny





In comment 13616118 MookGiants said:Save it for Facebook

RE: At least Eli won't have to listen shockeyisthebest8056 : 9/24/2017 7:29 pm : link

Quote: to crap this week. He was great.



In comment 13616165 Dave on the UWS said:Great is strong. Both INTs were bad, especially the one to Marshall. But he certainly played well enough for them to win.

one thing for sure mdc1 : 9/24/2017 8:29 pm : link we need to start looking post Eli era. be it coaching or selecting a new franchise QB. the mismanagement of talent and proper coaching requires rebuilding instead of caulking the windows with McAddoo.



RE: one thing for sure shockeyisthebest8056 : 9/24/2017 8:31 pm : link

Quote:

In comment 13616370 mdc1 said:There has to be at least 7 million other places on the internet for this.

RE: one thing for sure riceneggs : 9/24/2017 8:44 pm : link

Quote: we need to start looking post Eli era. be it coaching or selecting a new franchise QB. the mismanagement of talent and proper coaching requires rebuilding instead of caulking the windows with McAddoo.



The kneeling stuff a distraction from a unit not getting it done. Do your fucking job. I just spent this weekend with my father in law, 90th birthday, a vet of 3 wars, recent honor flight and to watch these disgraceful players not respect the individuals that fought for the freedom for them to kneel, especially these highly paid fucktards that likely have never paid the price for anything but themselves.



In comment 13616370 mdc1 said:stop killing us and we'll stop kneeling. yall go first

RE: ... djm : 9/24/2017 8:46 pm : link

Quote: In hindsight, going for it twice on 4th down proved to be devastating too.



In comment 13615612 Eric from BBI said:And punting when a fg attempt was absolutely warranted. This Guy is insane.

RE: RE: ... riceneggs : 9/24/2017 8:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13615612 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





In hindsight, going for it twice on 4th down proved to be devastating too.







And punting when a fg attempt was absolutely warranted. This Guy is insane.



In comment 13616409 djm said:but we were still up 21-14

RE: Until McAdoo gives up play calling djm : 9/24/2017 8:50 pm : link

Quote: This crap will continue. Poor clock management, not in OBJ's face after his penalty, deciding to kick or not kick field goals, which players to put in or take out are all symptoms of too much on his plate. He is concentrating on play calling not game management. The head coach is their to manage the game, the assistant coaches, and the players.



He was not the offensive coordinator at Green Bay. He finally gets that job with the Giants and doesn't give it up. He is got to learn to delegate. Lombardi and Landry made Jim Lee Howell. Belechik and Earhart made Parcells. Yes, the head coach can influence the OC and DC but a confident Head Coach will delagate.



In comment 13615734 yalebowl said:Bingo. More power to the HC that can manage playcalling duties but many others are just not capable. Ben needs to Ditch the diner menu!

RE: RE: RE: ... djm : 9/24/2017 8:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13616409 djm said:





Quote:





In comment 13615612 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





In hindsight, going for it twice on 4th down proved to be devastating too.







And punting when a fg attempt was absolutely warranted. This Guy is insane.







but we were still up 21-14



In comment 13616417 riceneggs said:Ok? The coach is insane.

In comment 13616373 shockeyisthebest8056 said:And this is one of them, because the NFL brought here and on itself. Get used to it.

In comment 13616454 mdc1 said:Really? this thread? ... about the Giants' vs Eagles' post game discussion?

In comment 13616466 EricJ said:no problem, you saw how our team sucked ass today. Anything else to add?

B in Alb Marty866b : 9/24/2017 9:21 pm : link I recall in the late 60's the Chiefs had a defensive lineman named Gene Trosch who stood at 6-7 or so. Hank Stram used to put him under the goal posts to jump up and knock field goals away. I don't know if it was even legal then because I don't recall if Trosch interfered with any field goal. Anyone else remember this and if it was legal? BTW,I believe Trosch was the first ever draft choice for the Chiefs.

Interesting Marty B in ALB : 9/24/2017 9:27 pm : link Thanks for that.



Still not sure if it's legal or not. But imagine getting a guy like Porzingis in there to block long field goals at the goal line.



They could run the sumo wrestler oline too!

RE: Interesting Marty burtmanjack : 9/24/2017 9:40 pm : link

Quote: Thanks for that.



Still not sure if it's legal or not. But imagine getting a guy like Porzingis in there to block long field goals at the goal line.



They could run the sumo wrestler oline too!



In comment 13616512 B in ALB said:If they can find a roster spot for a fullback they never use then they can certainly find a roster space for a crossbar goaltender as well, right?

I am still interested in what the hell Eli Apple thought he Jimmy Googs : 9/24/2017 10:01 pm : link was doing on that broken play penalty?



In a single coverage he acted lazy, lost, re-engaged, worried, stupid and then a laughing stock.



If all you can do is watch your WR then expect the ball to come your way EVERY TIME.



And by the way that thing pinned on your back is a bulls-eye and every QB is finding it each each week...

Here's a question gmenatlarge : 9/24/2017 10:09 pm : link On the infamous DOG penalty the Eagle player comes over on the Giants side, cutting through the O-line. The Giants are coming to the line and he crosses it practically running into Jerry. I am not sure of the rule myself pre-snap. Shouldn't he have stayed on his side of the LOS?

Can somebody explain to me GFanPA : 9/24/2017 10:21 pm : link 1. Why McAdoo thinks it so clever to call a draw on 1st and 20

2. How I knew (and feared) he was going to call that ridiculous play.

RE: B in Alb GFanPA : 9/24/2017 10:25 pm : link

Quote: I recall in the late 60's the Chiefs had a defensive lineman named Gene Trosch who stood at 6-7 or so. Hank Stram used to put him under the goal posts to jump up and knock field goals away. I don't know if it was even legal then because I don't recall if Trosch interfered with any field goal. Anyone else remember this and if it was legal? BTW,I believe Trosch was the first ever draft choice for the Chiefs.



In comment 13616503 Marty866b said:Actually, the Chiefs had a 6'-10" tight end named Morris Stroud that Stram would use in that situation. I don't know if he ever got one.