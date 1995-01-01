Paul Perkins arcarsenal : 9/24/2017 6:17 pm I was a believer in Perkins last year - I thought he got stronger as the season progressed, I assumed he may have been a bit behind the curve since he had to miss OTA's, etc. Plus, the run blocking hasn't been anything to write home about.



But thus far this year, he's been terrible. Still, the run blocking isn't good - but there have been occasions where there has been a little room and he's made the wrong cut or hesitated too long and wound up getting stopped for no gain or a loss on a play where he could have gained at least a couple of yards.



He has 23 carries for 48 yards.



He's basically averaging 2 YPC.



Even if the blocking is poor, a RB has to do better than that. Vereen and Darkwa have managed to be a bit bitter... unfortunately, Darkwa can't stay healthy. But I'd like to give Gallman some burn or give these other guys more carries because Perkins is really not getting the job done right now.



I'm not delusional enough to think this is going to be a strong rushing team this year - but we can be better than this. And I think some of the blame should actually fall on the shoulders of Perkins because he's been bad.



We don't have options that are much better, but he should take a back seat because he's giving us nothing.

He is so slow Bold Ruler : Mod : 9/24/2017 6:18 pm : : 9/24/2017 6:18 pm : link His legs move so damn slow.

I hate this line more than I hate my ex Route 9 : 9/24/2017 6:18 pm : link Wife

Absolute Jon in NYC : 9/24/2017 6:19 pm : link trash player.



There are plays that are blocked well and Perkins does nothing. Too bad Darkwa goes down or else we probably win today.



What does Gallman need to do to get snaps?





Puzzling, since he worked out all off-season SHO'NUFF : 9/24/2017 6:19 pm : link with Brandon Jacobs...

It's weird considering he UConn4523 : 9/24/2017 6:20 pm : link played well last year. So either that was a fluke or the line is even worse this year, or both.

While I agree gmenatlarge : 9/24/2017 6:22 pm : link He has given us nothing, it's just human nature to get tentative and be off your timing WHEN YOU ARE CONSTANTLY BEING HIT IN THE BACKFIELD!!!!!!!

Perkins has no vision or instincts truebluelarry : 9/24/2017 6:23 pm : link and lacks any ability to make a defender miss.



He is frustrating to watch.



RE: Perkins has no vision or instincts section125 : 9/24/2017 6:27 pm : link

Quote: and lacks any ability to make a defender miss.



He is frustrating to watch.



.....and the grass blades take him down.



There were holes there, big holes and he succeeded in missing all of them.

Darkwa is the better runner, except he is always hurt. In comment 13615981 truebluelarry said:.....and the grass blades take him down.There were holes there, big holes and he succeeded in missing all of them.Darkwa is the better runner, except he is always hurt.

Gallman ain't any better SHO'NUFF : 9/24/2017 6:28 pm : link Reese loves JAG running backs.

. arcarsenal : 9/24/2017 6:29 pm : link I just don't see anything I really like about him as a runner. Which is weird because I thought I did see some good signs last year and some good wiggle in space.



I know it was just preseason and it was against backups - but I think Gallman should get a shirt on gameday and a chance to tote the rock a few times. Regardless of the circumstances, I felt like Gallman showed some promising flashes. He consistently gained plus yardage, moved N/S quickly, didn't dance behind the line, and looked like he had good vision.



I'm not a big Darkwa guy... I know a lot of people are clamoring for him. But whether its him, Gallman or even Vereen getting more carries, I just think Perkins needs to take a back seat because the guy isn't getting it done.



If a RB can't do anything at all unless there's a clear running lane, he's probably not all that good. I've seen absolutely nothing from Perkins thus far this season that suggests he deserves to be the top guy on the DC.

Confounding - really don't know what happened jcn56 : 9/24/2017 6:30 pm : link You can say he was slow, but what happened, did he slow down between last year and this year?

What's the prognosis on Darkwa? Dang Man : 9/24/2017 6:32 pm : link I like the way he runs and, if he can catch coming out of the backfield the way he did on that one play today, the Giants will need to get him more involved.

There are only tomjgiant : 9/24/2017 6:38 pm : link a couple of players on this offense that should be safe from being replaced and he is not one of them.

Gallman deserves Perkins snaps beatrixkiddo : 9/24/2017 6:38 pm : link Darkest is great but he needs to be limited as he gets banged up so easy. Already hurt. Perkins adds absolutely nothing. I want to see what meatloaf brings to the table.

Not impressed but jeff57 : 9/24/2017 6:41 pm : link the line is the problem. And no big short yardage runner.

Unfortunately Darkwa is pulling a Darkwa eclipz928 : 9/24/2017 6:42 pm : link He looks good, then he gets hurt. Can't rely on him.

Banks was very critical of Perkins on the radio. Blue21 : 9/24/2017 6:43 pm : link He said there were opportunities for him that he missed multiple times. Some he should have read and gone to the outside.

RE: Perkins has no vision or instincts Carson53 : 9/24/2017 6:48 pm : link

Quote: and lacks any ability to make a defender miss.



He is frustrating to watch.



No burst, no vision, no nothing...no bench either most likely. In comment 13615981 truebluelarry said:No burst, no vision, no nothing...no bench either most likely.

RE: Banks was very critical of Perkins on the radio. arcarsenal : 9/24/2017 6:50 pm : link

Quote: He said there were opportunities for him that he missed multiple times. Some he should have read and gone to the outside.



This is what I saw too - I didn't re-watch the game, but in real-time, I felt there were several times where he did have a lane and hesitated too long and wound up getting stopped for no gain.



One play I remember in particular, I thought there was a lane to cut upfield and instead he bounced outside and got stopped close to the line for no gain.



He just doesn't seem to have good vision. Jennings was the same deal last year - this line doesn't create that many holes but we can't afford to miss them when they do and Perkins seems to be missing them. In comment 13616046 Blue21 said:This is what I saw too - I didn't re-watch the game, but in real-time, I felt there were several times where he did have a lane and hesitated too long and wound up getting stopped for no gain.One play I remember in particular, I thought there was a lane to cut upfield and instead he bounced outside and got stopped close to the line for no gain.He just doesn't seem to have good vision. Jennings was the same deal last year - this line doesn't create that many holes but we can't afford to miss them when they do and Perkins seems to be missing them.

I be contrast to the eagles back was clear SMitch2 : 9/24/2017 6:50 pm : link There were plenty instances when we had the run defenses great ant the made a lot out of nothing and they were constantly falling forward for extra yards or dragging tacklers. Perkins drops flat at first contact virtually every single time, and trackers rarely, if ever, miss him. He does not create and it's not helping us.

* the contrast with the eagles backs.... SMitch2 : 9/24/2017 6:51 pm : link .

Perkins = RetroJint : 9/24/2017 6:52 pm : link Mahatma Ghandi out there. First thing before any other consideration: do you want to compete? He doesn't .

. Danny Kanell : 9/24/2017 6:52 pm : link There is just nothing there with this guy. He's a RB version of pure nothingness.

Ef SMitch2 : 9/24/2017 6:53 pm : link Typing on the iPhone... it's like I don't speak English.. Effin shite

Paul "Down By Contact" Perkins Vanzetti : 9/24/2017 7:09 pm : link why this guy possibly became a RB is beyond me.



I have never seen a guy who goes down this easily.

RB's by committee Bluesbreaker : 9/24/2017 7:12 pm : link We have done that pretty much but we always had talent we

have no talent at all . Gallman won't do much better he is

a taller upright runner Darkwa can't stay healthy in fact

never has . Vereen is a savvy vet but not an everydown back

Perkins is not suited for 20 carries a game either .

Seemed to me we hurried the 4th down run . Critical call

right there .

RE: Perkins = arcarsenal : 9/24/2017 7:32 pm : link

Quote: Mahatma Ghandi out there. First thing before any other consideration: do you want to compete? He doesn't .



You're right - I question it too. He doesn't look like a back who has the "want to" at all - there's just no fight or push. Guys like Bradshaw and Jacobs used to run angry and run with attitude. Some of that shit is overstated but Perkins just doesn't look like a guy who is trying to get that extra yard. In comment 13616071 RetroJint said:You're right - I question it too. He doesn't look like a back who has the "want to" at all - there's just no fight or push. Guys like Bradshaw and Jacobs used to run angry and run with attitude. Some of that shit is overstated but Perkins just doesn't look like a guy who is trying to get that extra yard.

Too bad we won't be able to get Barkley from Penn St. Bill in TN : 9/24/2017 7:38 pm : link That guy is the real deal. Best RB, and arguably the best player in CFB.

RE: Too bad we won't be able to get Barkley from Penn St. arcarsenal : 9/24/2017 7:39 pm : link

Quote: That guy is the real deal. Best RB, and arguably the best player in CFB.



At this rate, I wouldn't rule it out... In comment 13616196 Bill in TN said:At this rate, I wouldn't rule it out...

His acceleration RAIN : 9/24/2017 7:44 pm : link isn't there. He needs to hit the hole. He isn't.



Granted its hard to get in a rhythm, but there are sooo many RB"s in the league that can play, UDFA's and such, and we have a stable of JAG's.



Gallman is quicker to the hole, and needs a shot. Perkins needs to earn the PT.





. arcarsenal : 9/24/2017 8:01 pm : link Just seems like another guy who is kind of just "given" a job by default without any accountability. He hasn't played well - he should be losing touches.

No reason Gallman can't be given some carries...... Simms11 : 9/24/2017 8:03 pm : link Now it appears that Darkwa is hurt again. Gallman may finally get some carries along with Vereen.

Coaching staff won't do SHO'NUFF : 9/24/2017 10:11 pm : link anything about it.



They don't care.

Firmly on the anti-Perkins train Ned In Atlanta : 9/24/2017 11:32 pm : link Seems like he hesitates a second too long and gets devoured for a 1 yard gain

RE: . bluepepper : 1:57 am : link

Quote: Just seems like another guy who is kind of just "given" a job by default without any accountability. He hasn't played well - he should be losing touches.

This is the maddening part. The guy comes in and is decent but no more than that as a rookie and the organization anoints him the number one back in the off-season. No competition just hey he's the guy because we say he's the guy. They pull this garbage all the time. And now they will stick with him for at least 6-8 games. In comment 13616274 arcarsenal said:This is the maddening part. The guy comes in and is decent but no more than that as a rookie and the organization anoints him the number one back in the off-season. No competition just hey he's the guy because we say he's the guy. They pull this garbage all the time. And now they will stick with him for at least 6-8 games.

arcar - I'm with you. Matt M. : 2:11 am : link I was a fan of Perkins and thought he was going to be the steal of his draft. The end of last season gave hope. This season has been an unmitigated disaster and it simply can't all be blamed on the OL.

He runs like he's got a piano mfsd : 2:33 am : link on his back

And,he was drafted 1 pick ahead of Jordan Howard TheMick7 : 7:03 am : link I was a huge fan of Howard as Indiana had NO passing game,teams played 11 in the box & he still put up strong rushing numbers. I'm sure there was debate in the draft room on who to draft-another reason to question why JR still has the reins!