Who here was a Giants fan... Reb8thVA : 9/24/2017 7:59 pm In the 1970s? I'm just curious.



I was. I remember the futile teams of Jerry Golsteyn, Randy Dean, Joe Pisarcik, Craig Morton, and Steve Ramsey. I remember when our only pro bowler was our punter Dave Jennings.

I have been a fan since the mid-1950's. manh george : 9/24/2017 8:32 pm : link Born in 1948. The radio announcers were fabulous, even when the teams weren't, and I would go out to the park and imagine the action through that wonderful radio team. The wilderness actually stated with 1964-66, and then covered 1971-1980.



The Maras were part of the problem--one of the last ownership teams to modernize by bringing in a GM and ceding control.



Now, ironically, we have a GM with control who might be a big part of the problem.

RE: Rick & Larry.... Larry in Pencilvania : 9/24/2017 8:34 pm : link

Quote: We are probably around the same age. I remember from 1974 and on or so



I was born in 68 and started following in the early seventies watching with my dad. His boss had season tix and he would give my dad the cowboys game. Never once did I see my dad come home happy.



All my friends were either cowboy or Steeler fans. I didn't let any of them know that I rooted for a team whose best player was the punter In comment 13616355 Reb8thVA said:I was born in 68 and started following in the early seventies watching with my dad. His boss had season tix and he would give my dad the cowboys game. Never once did I see my dad come home happy.All my friends were either cowboy or Steeler fans. I didn't let any of them know that I rooted for a team whose best player was the punter

Born in 1961, remember as early as the 1970 team with PatersonPlank : 9/24/2017 8:34 pm : link Ron Johnson. The 1970's offenses sucked, it felt very much like the first two games. Today felt more like 2015.



Oh, and you forgot Jim Del Gaizo, another wonderful 70's QB.

I've been watching sine the '60's dune69 : 9/24/2017 8:38 pm : link This team has far more talent vs the league than any of those teams in the '70's. That's what makes this start so frustrating. One thing I don't see with this team is the fire and fury needed to fight thru adversity. Great teams play with an edge.

RE: RE: Rick & Larry.... Reb8thVA : 9/24/2017 8:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13616355 Reb8thVA said:





Quote:





We are probably around the same age. I remember from 1974 and on or so







I was born in 68 and started following in the early seventies watching with my dad. His boss had season tix and he would give my dad the cowboys game. Never once did I see my dad come home happy.



All my friends were either cowboy or Steeler fans. I didn't let any of them know that I rooted for a team whose best player was the punter



Yup, I was born in 68 as well. All the kids in my neighborhood were cowboys or steeler fans as well. I rooted for the raiders as well but yeah being a Giants fan as a kid in the 70s was not easy. In comment 13616380 Larry in Pencilvania said:Yup, I was born in 68 as well. All the kids in my neighborhood were cowboys or steeler fans as well. I rooted for the raiders as well but yeah being a Giants fan as a kid in the 70s was not easy.

Have watched them from 1957 till today..... thrunthrublue : 9/24/2017 8:50 pm : link Had not seen a player celebrate with enacting peeing like a dog in the end zone in all those years. What a patchwork of journeymen those 1950's-60's 70's giants became.....need a half back solution? Bring in junior Coffey...fullback? Larry csonka.....i once saw Ron Johnson at a charity bb game, scars on his knees looked like his knees had been in a knife fight, and lost........if not for the supreme embarassment of that joe pisarchek fumble, the maras seemed like they were ok with their business as usual "wait till next year" model. Forget the enchanting "goodbye Allie" seranades....this was garbage time, all the time. Will always be grateful to have been around to watch george young, parcells, belichick, and L.T. Deliver the first two, believe it or not......Super Bowl victories and i have to admit, when the giants beat the broncos for the first world championship i was really ok with them never getting there again, so three more victories were just icing on the championship cake.

Yankee Stadium noro9 : 9/24/2017 8:58 pm : link Yale Bowl, Shea, Giants Stadium. I was there.

Me.. blueblood : 9/24/2017 8:59 pm : link I was young.. but I remember.. which is why im getting pissed



We had season tickets when the Meadowlands opened in 1976 PatersonPlank : 9/24/2017 9:01 pm : link Endzone seats. I was there when the 0-9 Giants beat the Skins 12-9, Stienke intercepted Kilmer in the endzone to win it.

Yeah jeff57 : 9/24/2017 9:06 pm : link I remember. Almost made the playoffs in '70. After that, it was pretty much a wasteland except for Arnsfarger's 3-4. Which became the template for the great defenses of the 80s.

Been watching LauderdaleMatty : 9/24/2017 9:06 pm : link since 73. This isn't as bad but I get the feeling the Mara's are back to meddling in football decisions. Not a good sign.





I was lucky enough to miss most of the 70s djm : 9/24/2017 9:07 pm : link ...don't want even close to a repeat of that.

RE: Chatham Mark ChathamMark : 9/24/2017 9:20 pm : link

Quote: Don Hermann#85. Really liked him. A bit slow but ran good routes and had good hands. Wayne State?



Waynesburg University in PA. It was a big deal in my town for him to go to high school here and make the pros.



Here's a nice recent article about him.

- ( In comment 13616363 Marty866b said:Waynesburg University in PA. It was a big deal in my town for him to go to high school here and make the pros.Here's a nice recent article about him. Link - ( New Window

Chatham Mark Marty866b : 9/24/2017 9:27 pm : link Wow,thanks. really enjoyed that. I remember Hermann catching the two TD's against the Vikings. The Giant offense was fun to watch in 1969. The only thing upsetting about the article is how old it made me feel.lol. Thanks,again.

since 1966 Chip : 9/24/2017 9:29 pm : link The late 60's to 1980 were awful. Long live LT who saved us. This year is tough had real high expectations for them. This has been disappointing.

i was at the Yale Bowl in 1974 when we beat the cardinals one of the gtt350 : 9/24/2017 9:38 pm : link wins in a 2 win season

I was a young kid and jumped on the GiantsUA : 9/24/2017 9:38 pm : link Dolphins bandwagon in 1971 or so.



Came to my senses a few years later around 79 and started rooting for the Giants.

Started following in '63. section125 : 9/24/2017 9:41 pm : link Was a Packer fan in '62 but I was only 6, what did I know?



The whole team sucked save a few players and so did the coaching.

I lived through it...... Simms11 : 9/24/2017 9:44 pm : link thank goodness for George Young and Ray Perkins who started to turn it around before he left for Alabama. Parcells then was instrumental in giving this team an identity and brought Giants Football back. This team reminds me so much of those teams from the 70s.

I remember when the 'Baby Bulls' Jay in Toronto : 9/24/2017 9:44 pm : link were going to be our saviours.



Suffering through the long drought, capped with Wellington and Andy Robustelli in charge.

1942 was my first year. We had a decent year in`72. We had some very carpoon : 9/24/2017 9:50 pm : link good players in the 70s. That plane flyover was about the last week in Nov. '78.

I sat... Gary JC : 9/24/2017 9:51 pm : link ...through a lot of games in the 70s at the stadium. And I was there when Pisarcik fumbled the hand-off. My earliest recollection of the Giants was Tarkenton to Homer Jones.

Raises hand. Giants_ROK : 9/24/2017 9:52 pm : link Good to see Ray Perkins mentioned a couple of posts above. He doesn't get enough credit around here.





Who else here? Marty866b : 9/24/2017 9:55 pm : link Went to the last game at the Yale Bowl against the Vikings with Tarkenton? Reason why I ask is that it was the last game ever played there and it was during a blizzard. You have to be a "real" fan and a lunatic to have sat there for that. BTW,the Giants got there ass kicked and I had a very dangerous drive home to the Bronx.

troy archer (rip) , doug kotar viggie : 9/24/2017 10:40 pm : link brian kelley. boy we could play D , but the offense....nah

Remember the dark days TMS : 9/24/2017 10:42 pm : link very well. Before Young and Parcels saved us. This type of shit was week after week. The bad old days may be back. It began with the firing of Coughlin and the retention of the Reese crew by Tisch while the Mara family ran for cover.

Been watching since the 60's JohnF : 9/24/2017 10:50 pm : link This isn't as bad as the 70's, because you have a great franchise QB in Eli, so you go into every season with a chance.



And yes, many of those teams had talent, but because of a horrible FO they could not win. Until GY became GM and selected Simms, we were losing games like this every week, or worst...we didn't have anyone after Tarkenton.



It's very rare that you have a great QB succeed another great QB. Be very afraid of what's happening after Eli is done here.

Mendenhall was my favorite player PatersonPlank : 9/24/2017 10:56 pm : link Back in the dark days between the late 60's and early 80's that wasn't much to root for.

Been a GIANTS fan since 1955. Red Dog : 9/24/2017 11:01 pm : link Don't know how much longer I will be one, though.



I am getting really sick of all the bullshit with this team and with the NFL in general.

RE: Been watching HomerJones45 : 9/24/2017 11:04 pm : link

Quote: since 73. This isn't as bad but I get the feeling the Mara's are back to meddling in football decisions. Not a good sign.

Since the mid-60's and yes, they are back to meddling .



In comment 13616477 LauderdaleMatty said:Since the mid-60's and yes, they are back to meddling .

Bingo Josh in MD : 9/24/2017 11:17 pm : link "Back then, the Giants owners were knee deep in the football decisions which was one of the biggest problems. Once George Young came to the team, Wellington took a back seat. We know Chris Mara is heavily involved in the player selection process and I get the feeling that John is now much more involved than his father."



During the recent SB years, Tisch seemed to be the main spokesman for ownership. Then, starting 4-5 years ago it was all John, and his quotes about team-building decisions were always worded so as to suggest he was involved in the decisions. This made my blood run cold. You think the Giants aren't likely to replace a GM? What are the chances of replacing an owner?

Been a fan since 1964 Bleedin Blue : 9/24/2017 11:34 pm : link Man the late sixties and up to the 80's SUCKED! The way this team has looked on offense, we may be headed in the same direction !

I have been a fan since 1955 and lived through some terrible, SterlingArcher : 9/24/2017 11:54 pm : link terrible football, those teams had very little talent but this current version has a lot of talent, so what's the problem. Is it heart, is it courage, is it coaching, or I am over estimating the talent level?

I attended my first game in 1967. Bubba : 6:36 am : link I remember those years all to well. This season has a familiar feel to them.

Since the 1960's TheMick7 : 6:59 am : link I've seen the ultimate highs & the most terrible lows

I Jim in South Florida : 7:15 am : link Attended games at Yankee stadium with my dad (Tarkenton at QB), and was at Giants stadium for the Fumble game against the Eagles.



This team is not nearly as bad as the teams of that era.

my very first game I went to at 11 years old micky : 7:17 am : link was the "miracle at the meadowlands" game. Remember part of the 70s and how I used to wear my giants gear and how it was rough doing so as a kid.





I'll never forget when Joe Danelo kicked the winning Ryan in Albany : 7:35 am : link field goal in OT to beat the Cowboys and end the 18 year playoff drought. First time seeing the Giants make the postseason. I was one happy kid.

RE: Been watching Paulie Walnuts : 8:01 am : link

Quote: since 73. This isn't as bad but I get the feeling the Mara's are back to meddling in football decisions. Not a good sign.





what you said... me. first game 1968 this is nothing compared to Joe Pisarack In comment 13616477 LauderdaleMatty said:what you said... me. first game 1968 this is nothing compared to Joe Pisarack

A Born Blue Blood! Millburn : 8:13 am : link Dad has had his seats since the polo grounds.Went to my first game in 60 at the age of four (preseason)at Princeton ,first real game in Yankee Stadium at 7 years old.Went to College in MA and went to all the Yale Bowl Games,so yeah you can say I have seen it all .The 70's suck but we had some good D, John Mendenhall,,Brian Kelly ,Harry Carson,Brad VanPelt,Jim Hughs.

First game in 1941 at turkey : 9:28 am : link Polo Grounds paid 50 cents to sit in the bleachers.Had tickets in Yankee Stadium sat behind 1st base.They were great for baseball but horrible for football.Hadto listen to Marty Glickman on radio to know what was happening.Went to Yale Bowl for some lousy football.Moved to St.Louis in 75 and rarely saw The Giants except when they came to St.Louis or on TV when they played in New York.Oncein awhile on Monday night with Howard Cossel. Retired in 85 and moved To Fort Myers Florida where we got lots of Giant games but now have to go to Potts to be with great Giant fans.Through the years I saw many good games and some. Disasters.If you wait long enough the ship will straighten out.Patience Patience Patience.I turned 90 yesterday and always hope that I may live long enough to see that 5th trophy.

















RE: First game in 1941 at Paulie Walnuts : 9:32 am : link

Quote: Polo Grounds paid 50 cents to sit in the bleachers.Had tickets in Yankee Stadium sat behind 1st base.They were great for baseball but horrible for football.Hadto listen to Marty Glickman on radio to know what was happening.Went to Yale Bowl for some lousy football.Moved to St.Louis in 75 and rarely saw The Giants except when they came to St.Louis or on TV when they played in New York.Oncein awhile on Monday night with Howard Cossel. Retired in 85 and moved To Fort Myers Florida where we got lots of Giant games but now have to go to Potts to be with great Giant fans.Through the years I saw many good games and some. Disasters.If you wait long enough the ship will straighten out.Patience Patience Patience.I turned 90 yesterday and always hope that I may live long enough to see that 5th trophy.

















Happy Birthday Turkey

you sat through a lot of games with my Dad, Grandfathers and Uncles, you are right In comment 13617175 turkey said:Happy Birthday Turkeyyou sat through a lot of games with my Dad, Grandfathers and Uncles, you are right

Born in '66 lugnut : 11:05 am : link and my dad raised me a Giants fan, so my memories go far back into the 70s. I distinctly remember having a Giants-Eagles game on the radio and we won 62-10 (just looked, that was Nov '72). Other than that, yeah, the 70s were sheer misery. I've earned all the good things that came after.

70's were worse... x meadowlander : 11:23 am : link ...70's were HOPELESS.



You weren't making the playoffs, you weren't winning games with that offense.



Pisarcik/Goldsteyn/Dean. ROCK BOTTOM.



It's hard now, because of the potential the Giants are wasting. In 77-79, there was no such potential.



There was Larry Csonka wasting a year of his life running behind that useless line. A year later, he ran for over a thousand going back to Miami.



Worth pointing out though - the misery of those years made the 80's all the sweeter. That first Super Bowl was the greatest in many ways, but for me it was knowing what rock bottom felt like that made XXI so wonderful.

RE: Chatham Mark GFanPA : 11:32 am : link

Quote: Don Hermann#85. Really liked him. A bit slow but ran good routes and had good hands. Wayne State?



Waynesburg. SW Pennsylvania, a DII school. In comment 13616363 Marty866b said:Waynesburg. SW Pennsylvania, a DII school.

RE: First game in 1941 at GFanPA : 11:35 am : link

Quote: Polo Grounds paid 50 cents to sit in the bleachers.Had tickets in Yankee Stadium sat behind 1st base.They were great for baseball but horrible for football.Hadto listen to Marty Glickman on radio to know what was happening.Went to Yale Bowl for some lousy football.Moved to St.Louis in 75 and rarely saw The Giants except when they came to St.Louis or on TV when they played in New York.Oncein awhile on Monday night with Howard Cossel. Retired in 85 and moved To Fort Myers Florida where we got lots of Giant games but now have to go to Potts to be with great Giant fans.Through the years I saw many good games and some. Disasters.If you wait long enough the ship will straighten out.Patience Patience Patience.I turned 90 yesterday and always hope that I may live long enough to see that 5th trophy.





My dad is 89, raised in the Bronx, and he probably was at the some of the same games you were at. One of his favorite players was Mel Hein. In comment 13617175 turkey said:My dad is 89, raised in the Bronx, and he probably was at the some of the same games you were at. One of his favorite players was Mel Hein.

Born in 1956 GFanPA : 11:44 am : link Have memories, back to the mid-sixties - when things started to go downhill. Wonder how many Giant fans know that they had Vince Lombardi and Tom Landry as assistant coaches, but somehow ended up with Allie Sherman as head coach.

Giants had the first pick in the 1965 draft, went with Tucker Fredrickson over Dick Butkus, Gale Sayers, and Joe Namath, among others.

GFanPA arniefez : 11:53 am : link They had Tom Coughlin & Bill Belichick as assistant coaches and would up with Ray Handley too. 2017 is nothing like the 60/70's because it's just 3 games and that was 15 years. But it certainly has small sample size similarities. From the reemergence of the Mara family picking the players. To the OL being so bad and so obvious and nothing being done to fix it that it ruins the entire team and sucks the life out of the defense. To hiring a head coach who is totally over matched. I understand why old time Giant fans are remembering the 70's.

Born in 1948 fan since mid 1950's joe48 : 11:58 am : link Remember seats at Yankee Stadium where we switched every quarter because pole obstructed one seat's views.