Call me crazy but there is no way this team should be 0-3 Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:41 am : 7:41 am There are way too many good players on this team for this team to be this bad. I'm not sure I've ever seen a Giants team be this disappointing. Maybe the 1991 team under you-know-who, but even that team won half their games.



I'm a bit shell-shocked right now.

A team that is full of all the offseason fluff about how good they are BlueHurricane : 8:57 am : link Add to that you have selfish players who have to make a fool of themselves after they finally score a TD with horrendous coaching decisions and horrific offensive line play and you have the recipe for 0-3.



We are a bad team that is poorly coached and now has star players who have been punched in the guy 3 times without a the necessary players leadership to get the train back on track.

You AcidTest : 9:05 am : link are what your record says you are.



We scored one TD in eleven quarters.



We are last in the NFL in run defense.



We can't run the ball.



Our passing offense basically has no downfield component.



Our ST are again moribund, including a PR for a TD, and a shank 28 yard punt that helped set up the winning FG yesterday.



Our OL is easily controlled by four or five DL.



Our play calling is bewildering.



We make too many mistakes.



We commit too many penalties, including crotch grabs and simulated dog peeing after TDs.



The fact that we are 0-3 despite our individual talent proves that the whole is less than the sum of our parts, and that our coaching is bad. Or maybe we have overestimated our talent.



We absolutely deserve to be 0-3.

Can someone tell me what was the last McNally's_Nuts : 9:13 am : link throw that Eli Manning had that was considered "easy."



It seems that the past 3 weeks, every receiver has multiple defenders around him or her.



It's like the easiest throw Manning has had was the touchdown to Engram in Week 2!

You're only as good Gman11 : 9:18 am : link as your weakest link. The only problem is that the Giants have more than one... OL, RB, run defense, linebacker play, Eli freakin' Apple, punt return team (I'm sorry, they don't have one. They have a fair catch team).

When the defense is strong the offense sucks est1986 : 9:22 am : link When the offense begins to score the defense begins to suck. This team is not as good as we all thought it would be and I think its that simple. The players and coaches are not as good as they think they are. Simple. Back to the drawing board because as of right now Flowers aint making it back next year and Jerry was lucky to be on the team this year, pugh and richburg are not signed up for next season.. You think this OL is bad its either going to get worse or its going to be completely rebuilt in one year.. This OL is ridiculous for what seems like the fifth straight year now.. And that Flowers and Apple pick is killing us right now. Two top ten busts that could have been Marcus Peters and Taylor Decker plus extra picks with a trade back, each year we missed out on who we really wanted..

The Giants have earned every bit of their 0-3 record. Boy Cord : 9:25 am : link All levels of the organization. The only thing missing is a Super Bowl clock.

Yeah let's bring TC back RollBlue : 9:29 am : link that way we can go 6-10 for three straight years. He had a big say on personnel, don't kid yourselves.

I can't see how ownership George : 9:40 am : link avoids cleaning house completely in January (assuming this Titanic season continues to sink).



Maybe it was the heat yesterday, but I saw absolutely no will to succeed (offensively) for roughly three quarters of play. By the time things began to click in the fourth, the defense was so exhausted it couldn't stop basic plays run by the opposition.



Our players showed remarkably bad judgment at key junctures in the game, couldn't capitalize on gift opportunities, and failed to execute fundamental plays due to poor technique, lousy design, and incomprehensible play selection.



I thought this would be a competitive team. I'm shocked at how they've been out-played, under-prepared, and undisciplined this month. It's a classic example of Rudderless Leadership, both in the locker room and in the coaching offices.

Bad coaching WillVAB : 9:42 am : link And bad talent at key positions (OL, LB). The lack of talent at LB is the reason why the run d is bad and why every QB with a modicum of athleticism has no issue picking up yards w their legs.

Eric, if you can t run joeinpa : 9:45 am : link Or stop the run, it is difficult to win in the NFL.



Add in a critical mistake every week on special teams, bingo 0-3



It s very easy to believe

It looks lo me HBart : 9:54 am : link Like McAdoo is a really bad coach at this time. I say at this time because he seems to have the makings of a decent coach; the players play hard for him and he obviously knows what he's doing from a football POV. He has very low situational awareness - but more than TC did and TC won super bowls so that's not a deal killer.



But there is some cognitive disconnect best illustrated by the insane reliance on a single personnel package on O last season. It decreased a bit over the course of the season and then further this year but is still puzzlingly high. It's like he was/is trying to simplify his job and/or had an untested theory and he's not willing to give up on it and/or make a statement that he's the boss now. All things that experience would probably erase.



So yes we decided to give a guy a shot and give him on the job training and that's costly. The teams personality is still the same as it was under TC - capable of excellence but with far more WTF moments than they should. But with Eli and OBJ this should be an average O at worst, and if it was we wouldn't be 0-3.



Yesterday isn't the issue - the team played well on the road and should have won but had really bad luck - the refs stealing a TD that 9 out of 10 times isn't overturned (even if they were right), Vereen OB, John Jerry being called, Darkwa hurt when we needed him, Vernon too, the timekeeper, a 61 f'ing yard FG, etc. All this with a games worth of big plays given up on 2 DPIs and the run defense being gashed. And we know that unit is competently led.



This was a prototypical TC loss to Philly - same old, same old. But decent coaching and we'd have almost surely won at least one of the prior 2 and our season wouldn't be over.

_ Banks : 10:00 am : link We have a bad OL, an aging wr coming off of an abysmal year, a rookie te, the worst set of backs in the NFL, and can't stop the run. It's entirely believable we're 0-3, particularly looking how these games played out.

Lets see what McAdoo is made of Giants86 : 10:04 am : link We can go either way here. Lose 3 or win the next 3.



Talent is there, coaching isn't. GM isn't any good either.



We have a soft team these days....

Call me crazy Torrag : 10:07 am : link You're crazy.



As the Tuna always said you are what your record says you are. The awful O-line alone could account for all these losses. Factor in no Odell for essentially the first two weeks, random mistakes, bad bounces, bad calls, plus a difficult schedule and its' all too easy to believe we're 0-3...and facing a strong possibility of being 0-4 after playing a good young Tampa Bay squad.

I'm indifferent at this point. Britt in VA : 10:12 am : link I felt nothing when the FG went through.



Guess we're just conditioned to losing at this point.

HBart JonC : 10:12 am : link Great to see you posting, this forum needs your intellect.



Fix the running game Reb8thVA : 10:13 am : link and maybe some of these other issues become far less critical.

Last year's team was 2-3 Dan in the Springs : 10:14 am : link and finished the season 11-5. We suffered a bad loss at home to a division rival. We didn't look good in two other losses.



This year's team still has time to turn things around, but they will need to start executing better.



On a positive note - there were many positive things to see in yesterday's game. Much of BBI saw no way this team could move the ball consistently and score points against a porous Eagles secondary. The offense delivered, and for the first time in a long time they put the win on the shoulders of the defense. The defense was not able to deliver. It happens.



I'm actually feeling way better about this team following yesterday's performance. We will be better this next week against Tampa. A great run starts with the first win. I think we get that this week.

The Giants are a one-sided offense... TheEvilLurker : 10:23 am : link and don't have good enough coaching to find a way out of it.



The defense is not as good as last year.



This is not a well-coached team.

as of this AM idiotsavant : 10:23 am : link we can see that Macadoo and Sullivan are learning, learning slooooowly...but learning. did they save their jobs? possibly.



IMHO the D problems are 1. loosing Hankins and 2. just general exhaustion and mental deflation from suck O weeks 1 and 2.



In short, the guys they brought in for D are not the types to overcome lack of time management by the O (no run game) nor to replace Hank.



There was something to Hank + Snacks, they as a unit helped out the LBs, for instance.



You want to loose hank? Then get a giant nose type, and I said it at the time.





The overall team weaknesses and blind spots remain and that is squarely and easily demonstrably on the front office.

I'm surprised they're 0-3 bceagle05 : 10:27 am : link just because the league is designed for just about everyone to be .500, but they're hands are tied - yet again- by this offensive line. No threat of the run or the deep ball - it's amazing every slant pattern isn't tipped and/or picked off.



As for the defense, Vernon and JPP are good players, but they rarely dominate a game. Apple has not progressed. There are areas to exploit on that side of the ball.

honestly giantfan2000 : 10:35 am : link it seems like Giants were not ready to play this season until second half of yesterday's game

By talent MetsAreBack : 10:51 am : link i assume Eric means 7-on-7 passing drills. Unfortunately, this isnt Madden and offensive lines matter. We do not have talent in our o-line, so not sure i understand why this team should be viewed as more talented than 2/3 of the league.

I'm stunned PHX Giants Fan : 11:01 am : link Expected us to make a run this year.



But in retrospect, we should have known the offense would struggle with OL and RB units that weren't upgraded at all.



What is especially shocking is our poor run defense and the fact that we can't get off the field on third down.



Then there's the ST mishaps, bonehead 15 yard penalties and very questionable play-calling. In three games, we already have a laundry list of inexplicable moves made by players and coaches.



It's not just one thing. We are what we are... 0-3.

You are what your record says you are !!! Bluesbreaker : 11:13 am : link Look no further than the draft !

Imagine if we took Cam Robinson at #1 with a trade down

took Dion Dawkins at #2 and took Kareem Hunt at #3 who was

taken 1 pick before us we had extra picks to move up or

even stay put and take D'Onta Foreman who I think is gonna

be a very good back with power speed and hands .

We would have been fine with Ellison Adams and LaCosse at

TE instead of getting the shiny new toy in Engram who is gonna be a good player but we have no run game and no RB's .

Not only would the starters on the O-line be better but the depth as well .

it's been something of a perfect storm PerpetualNervousness : 11:19 am : link not absolving head scratching personnel and game day decisions. but last year it all broke right, especially no injuries. this year they've already been bit by the bug. the obj injury was a killer - not only because he's a transcendent talent, but also because you're trying to integrate a new #2 wr and a rookie tight end. marshall may or may not be washed up, but all these new wrs take a while to get up to speed - look at pryor in wash and jefferey in phi. instead suddenly he opens the season as our #1 and clearly isnt comfortable in the system. our OL woes are compounded by hart's injury in the first game. our best cover LB misses training camp and the first two games. our best cover cb misses a game, and our 2nd year cb looks like a 2nd year cb. our starting LB gets hurt, his logical back up is hurt, and we're running an undersized rookie street free agent out there



we open with two road games against division rivals, including two night games. throw in the critical mistakes at the worst times - marshalls drop against det, the big punt return, and all we saw yesterday. and then some of it is just bad luck - a rookie kicker makes one of the 10 longest fgs of all time at the gun right after your two defenders collide trying to make a play on the ball allowing the wr to make the catch and get out of bounds. it just feeds on itself. maybe a better more experienced coach has an easier time righting the ship and pulling out a win. but look around the league - the teams that look great one week can suck the next. we weren't that good last year and we're probably not this bad this year. but it's pretty much moot now.

WideRight.. ryanmkeane : 11:35 am : link Engram is already one of the best pass catching TEs in the league. He's top 10 in catches and yards through his first 3 games of his career without really doing that much. So yes, he can.

COACHING. ArcadeSlumlord : 11:48 am : link I speak from personal experience. It makes a night and day difference. Players execute the coaches plan and prep...



COACHING.

You are what your record . . . . jeff57 : 12:18 pm : link .

0-3 ryanmkeane : 12:22 pm : link will bring just about every reason into the fold why the team is 0-3 and we've heard it all today. Let's give these guys a chance to bounce back from everyone saying they should hand in their checks for the rest of season, shall we? Christ.

Eric - I agree wholeheartedly Matt M. : 12:48 pm : link I thought they were going to win each of these 3 games. I think they are the more talented team in each of those matchups.



I've said it over and over to start this season - to blame the OL is a copout. McAdoo was brought here in 2014 to install the WCO in order to combat an equally bad and porous OL. In his 2 seasons as OC, the offense was outstanding and ELI had 2 of his best years. They now have more talent at WR, TE, and RB with an equally shitty OL, yet the offense is bottom of the league. Where is McAdoo's genius now? I think he is in over his head as HC and was bailed out by a very talented D that had everything go right last year on that side of the ball. This year, the D is not as good and the O regressed, thus 0-3.



Honestly, I think anything less than the playoffs is a disappointment this year. If they don't get back to at least .500 I would honestly fire McAdoo given the expectations. Why a short leash on him? He doesn't have the resume to hang his hat on and this team has looked just that bad.

Also - You hit the nail on the head with PR Matt M. : 12:54 pm : link Last year I thought Harris was terrible. Not only did he do nothing when he did return a punt, but his decisions on which to field, which to let bounce, which to fair catch, etc. were so bad it was like having a rookie back there. Yes, he played great as a gunner, but so what? So can a lot of other people. I thought given how bad his PR and KR were, his selection to the Pro Bowl was insulting as a fan. He was so bad I advocated cutting him, because a return man that offers little more than kick returns has no business on a roster with so many holes and issues. My opinion hasn't been changed by him this year.