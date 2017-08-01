hard to root for OBJ Flash : 10:34 am Crawling on the ground like a dog and then peeing! Then on 2nd TD he raises his fist. This not OK and I question his character and I'm no longer a fan of his. He hurts the team and the sport. With his spectacular ability as a football player his boorish behavior negates his appeal and greatness.

No it’s not.... Saos1n : 10:36 am : link He’s great at what he does...

He is a fantastic player but That’s Gold, Jerry : 10:38 am : link he is a dink...selfish, as so many WRs are. Penalty hurt team...I cheer but not as much as I used to.

Sorry, but jvm52106 : 10:39 am : link yes it is hard to root for him. LT was a bad person off the field but he did everything possible for his teams to win. OBJ does everything possible to make things about him.. How many fucking stupid penalties can you get before you stop acting like a total fool after you score??? Those things cost the team..

So its hard to root for the best player on the field yesterday MetsAreBack : 10:40 am : link who made several spectacular catches because he "raised his fist" (am i missing something - so what?)... even the 15-yd flag while annoying didnt cost us anything as the Eagles didnt score on the ensuing drive, and we promptly scored again to tie.



It was much better watching this team sans Odell score 3 points in Dallas.

He told Mara Spyder : 10:40 am : link he was going to grow up.



Someday, maybe he will.



Celebrate all you want when you are up by 21.



No apologies after the game either, instead he doubles down by saying crap like "I'm trying to spark the team."



BS!



The TD sparks the team. The BS afterwards, when we are losing the game, does the opposite.



Just pissing on our season I guess...





Getting hard to root for anyone averagejoe : 10:40 am : link OBJ did not enhancing his market value yesterday and he did not help his team win. He is a spectacular player but his two drops also helped kill drives.



OBJ is a mixed bag but surely his antics are a concern to ownership.

RE: Mmm.... jvm52106 : 10:41 am : link

Quote: So you don’t like touchdowns? Or winning?



Oh I am sorry, did we win yesterday? Did we win last week? Did we win in GB in the playoffs?



Being an excitable player is fine, being selfish and immature on the field is not. He is not a kid!! This isn't about making a mistake. This is a guy who just doesn't care if he gets a penalty that hurts his team. That bothers me! In comment 13617360 TurdFurguson said:Oh I am sorry, did we win yesterday? Did we win last week? Did we win in GB in the playoffs?Being an excitable player is fine, being selfish and immature on the field is not. He is not a kid!! This isn't about making a mistake. This is a guy who just doesn't care if he gets a penalty that hurts his team. That bothers me!

To Turd...you do not win with even a top notch WR... That’s Gold, Jerry : 10:41 am : link you win with a good offensive and defensive line...run the ball with an effective passing game. That is how you win in the NFL. In his three previous seasons, we were under .500 in his first two years then last year we were 11-5 but mostly due to the D. Then, in the playoffs, he pulls a stunt and doesn't show up for the game.



Facts are we can be 0-3 without him just as with him. He is not the difference between winning and losing. If you think he is, man, are you wrong!

What the hell is wrong with people? Deej : 10:42 am : link If you have a hard time rooting for OBJ, go find another sport to root for.

OBJ Daniel in MI : 10:43 am : link Is the first true "Diva" WR we have had. We've seen them around the league before, but never had one. I love his play, and am a fan, but I don't like Divas on other teams and don't love having one here. I wish he'd grow out of this, but it brings attention and these days that brings $$$. So I don't expect it to change.

RE: So its hard to root for the best player on the field yesterday jvm52106 : 10:44 am : link

Quote: who made several spectacular catches because he "raised his fist" (am i missing something - so what?)... even the 15-yd flag while annoying didnt cost us anything as the Eagles didnt score on the ensuing drive, and we promptly scored again to tie.



It was much better watching this team sans Odell score 3 points in Dallas.



We are beginning to show just how much we don't really care about how our team appears or how it behaves. Just score TD's and it will be fine. It is a mentality though that shows through at times when you cannot have that.



Say what you will but I guarantee you that crap would not be tolerated on the Patriots! In comment 13617370 MetsAreBack said:We are beginning to show just how much we don't really care about how our team appears or how it behaves. Just score TD's and it will be fine. It is a mentality though that shows through at times when you cannot have that.Say what you will but I guarantee you that crap would not be tolerated on the Patriots!

RE: He told Mara MetsAreBack : 10:45 am : link

Quote: he was going to grow up.



Someday, maybe he will.



Celebrate all you want when you are up by 21.



No apologies after the game either, instead he doubles down by saying crap like "I'm trying to spark the team."



BS!



The TD sparks the team. The BS afterwards, when we are losing the game, does the opposite.



Just pissing on our season I guess...







umm.... after that 15-yd foul, the Eagles returned the KO to the 29 instead of having it at the 20 per usual... and fumbled on the next play. The penalty COULD have hurt the team... but considering we then proceeded to score another TD and tie the game 2 minutes later... and then Eli to Sheppard put us up 7 five minutes later... maybe i'm missing the negative influence this penalty had on the team. Maybe it was demoralizing to our defense which sucked late though? That of course makes absolutely no sense, but people will always find a narrative for their nonsense. In comment 13617371 Spyder said:umm.... after that 15-yd foul, the Eagles returned the KO to the 29 instead of having it at the 20 per usual... and fumbled on the next play. The penalty COULD have hurt the team... but considering we then proceeded to score another TD and tie the game 2 minutes later... and then Eli to Sheppard put us up 7 five minutes later... maybe i'm missing the negative influence this penalty had on the team. Maybe it was demoralizing to our defense which sucked late though? That of course makes absolutely no sense, but people will always find a narrative for their nonsense.

RE: Sorry, but Ben in Tampa : 10:45 am : link

Quote: yes it is hard to root for him. LT was a bad person off the field but he did everything possible for his teams to win.



This is absurd!



Yes, OBJ is a clown and a perfect example of the "snowflake" generation, but by all accounts is a fine young man off the field and, so far, a model citizen.



LT is a despicable human being. Drug abuser, sex abuser, all around scum bag. And oh by the way, his low life transgressions cost him multiple games in suspension. So let's not say he did everything possible to help his team win.



Was the the greatest ever to play linebacker? Yes. Was he the greatest to ever play? Probably. In comment 13617364 jvm52106 said:This is absurd!Yes, OBJ is a clown and a perfect example of the "snowflake" generation, but by all accounts is a fine young man off the field and, so far, a model citizen.LT is a despicable human being. Drug abuser, sex abuser, all around scum bag. And oh by the way, his low life transgressions cost him multiple games in suspension. So let's not say he did everything possible to help his team win.Was the the greatest ever to play linebacker? Yes. Was he the greatest to ever play? Probably.

Deej joeinpa : 10:46 am : link So you think it s unreasonable to be put if by a immature, selfish, lewd behavior.



Ok.

Looks like they let the geriatric ward watch the game again Sunday Canton : 10:48 am : link .

One can, at the same time, appreciate Odell's Section331 : 10:51 am : link incredible athleticism, and be completely turned off by his selfish attitude. What he did yesterday was completely classless and should be rebuked by all Giants fans.



And the fact that the penalty didn't end up hurting the team is a pathetic excuse. Odell had no way of knowing that when he decided mimicking a peeing dog was a good idea. He needs to grow up.

the sports pope sundayatone : 10:51 am : link will be all over this later,OBJ fans will be pissed to hear him.

Hmm... Keaton028 : 10:51 am : link Is it really that "lewd" to pretend to be a dog and peeing during a celebration? Some of you guys must be a blast at parties...

obj Les in TO : 10:52 am : link is the most exciting player in the NFL and the main reason we made the playoffs last year. I love his passion and fun he has playing the game. However, he has not matured as hoped for. I can root for him but also get annoyed when he drops the ball or takes a 15 yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.



I hope he's a Giant for life, but I also want him to mature.

Maybe Jim in South Florida : 10:53 am : link you should find an new team to root for, if you cant root for OBJ, try the Jets for a few seasons.



I don't understand why people get sooo upset with what he does after TDs.

All he needs to calm down a little,he gets too excited after scoring and does some silly things, that all.



He did not hit women or get suspended for doing drugs, he has good character.

In todays NFL steve in ky : 10:55 am : link these star players are their own brands and they will only alter their personalities so much.



Sure for a lot for fans he has at times acted like an idiot but then who knows there likley is a whole generation of fans that find that type of behaviour entertaining. Look how many players keep raising the bar with their antics. I never understood the attraction of professional wrestling but they have had a lot of fans over the years.



It's all entertainment and regardless of whether we fans individually like it or not I don't think any of his actions reflect in any way any limitations Odell has in his desire for greatness and winning.



You can't take dumb penalties but I expect that he will continue to push those limits and I'm not too sure I want the Giants to smother his personality too much. Get him to be smart about it but let him do his thing and create plays and score points for the NY Giants. That's today's NFL like it or not.





Strange Keaton028 : 10:55 am : link I find it bizarre how Giants fans would rather focus on his celebration then his otherwordly concentration and athleticism on both td catches. Really weird.

he did it in philly... philly... GMAN4LIFE : 10:56 am : link so fuck philly.. if i caught a td in philly, i would crap on the floor. F PHILLY!

Canton yep joeinpa : 10:57 am : link And the maternity wars

wait so it is easier to root for nygiants16 : 10:57 am : link a drug addict and rapist rather than a guy who dances to much? wow

bottom line is Tuckrule : 10:57 am : link He doesn't give a shit if he costs the team he rather showboat and he said himself he'll continue to do so and he doesn't care.

Clown Flash : 10:57 am : link A clown doesn't crawl on the ground like a dog and lift his leg to pee. How would you like to have young boys emulating their hero? He also hurt the team with a penalty. He is probably very good off the field but NOT on the field where he makes his living. It's a game, It is not about foolish disrespectful behavior and TD's! He also has dropped a number of passes that hurt the team.

RE: Hmm... Section331 : 10:58 am : link

Quote: Is it really that "lewd" to pretend to be a dog and peeing during a celebration? Some of you guys must be a blast at parties...



Seriously? There is a difference between what you do at a party,and what you do in front of 80,000 fans and a national TV audience. I don't know too many people who throw penalty flags at parties. Maybe I'm going to the wrong ones.



The lengths some fans will go to defend a player is absurd. In comment 13617409 Keaton028 said:Seriously? There is a difference between what you do at a party,and what you do in front of 80,000 fans and a national TV audience. I don't know too many people who throw penalty flags at parties. Maybe I'm going to the wrong ones.The lengths some fans will go to defend a player is absurd.

I wrote a letter to John Mara today cjac : 10:59 am : link in regards to not only his actions, but his lack of remorse in the post game interview.



That guy is a piece of shit

RE: I wrote a letter to John Mara today cjac : 10:59 am : link

Quote: in regards to not only his actions, but his lack of remorse in the post game interview.



That guy is a piece of shit



OBJ, not John Mara.



Classless human being playing for an organization that prides itself on class In comment 13617446 cjac said:OBJ, not John Mara.Classless human being playing for an organization that prides itself on class

So don't. Go find another team until his time here is over. Devon : 11:00 am : link .

I love the talent Csonka : 11:00 am : link Arguably the best offensive player to ever wear a Giants uniform. But this doesn't bother people?



"When I get in the end zone, I do what I do," Beckham said. "I'm going to try to spark this team. The consequences are going to be what they are."

. arcarsenal : 11:00 am : link Some of you are fucking exhausting.



Good lord. The energy expended getting bent out of shape about every little thing Odell Beckham does is so pathetic and sad.



Get over it or find a new team to root for. He's not going anywhere.

The poster isn't saying he isn't a great player Torrag : 11:00 am : link They're saying his character and behavior is a turn off. It is. In his case I root for the jersey, not him. There are players I truly respect but he isn't one of them yet. Maybe some day he'll grow up and act like a man and a leader. Right now he isn't close.

RE: Maybe Section331 : 11:00 am : link

Quote: you should find an new team to root for, if you cant root for OBJ, try the Jets for a few seasons.



I don't understand why people get sooo upset with what he does after TDs.

All he needs to calm down a little,he gets too excited after scoring and does some silly things, that all.



He did not hit women or get suspended for doing drugs, he has good character.



That's a pretty low bar you've set there Jim. Yay, he didn't beat his GF! He did something after a score that he should have known would be penalized. He hurt the team unnecessarily. Why is it so hard for people to see that? In comment 13617422 Jim in South Florida said:That's a pretty low bar you've set there Jim. Yay, he didn't beat his GF! He did something after a score that he should have known would be penalized. He hurt the team unnecessarily. Why is it so hard for people to see that?

He's not good on the field where he makes his living? Keaton028 : 11:00 am : link Alrighty. It's entertainment. Relax. And you're worried about people's kids crawling on the floor and pretending to pee? Wtf? Some of you guys take this way to seriously.

He is hard to root for because he acts like a Jack-ass Reb8thVA : 11:01 am : link He's a billion dollar talent with a 10 cent head!



When you catch the ball or score a touchdown act like you have before.





RE: RE: I wrote a letter to John Mara today Devon : 11:02 am : link

Quote: In comment 13617446 cjac said:





Quote:





in regards to not only his actions, but his lack of remorse in the post game interview.



That guy is a piece of shit







OBJ, not John Mara.



Classless human being playing for an organization that prides itself on class



Really prided itself on class during that Josh Brown thing. Or how they willingly maintain ties with LT. Or with all the drunk drivers they've had around over the years.



OBJ is clearly the WOAT and tarnishes the classiness though... In comment 13617450 cjac said:Really prided itself on class during that Josh Brown thing. Or how they willingly maintain ties with LT. Or with all the drunk drivers they've had around over the years.OBJ is clearly the WOAT and tarnishes the classiness though...

He doesn't bother me, at all. Route 9 : 11:03 am : link It's a stupid game. Save the lectures for after school detention.

Keaton, CT Charlie : 11:05 am : link Maybe because I'm a dad, or maybe because my parties are different from yours, but... I don't see anything celebratory about pretending to pee like a dog. And if any of my children, students or athletes did something like that (I'm a high school teacher and coach), they would regret it.

RE: . Go Terps : 11:05 am : link

Quote: Some of you are fucking exhausting.



Good lord. The energy expended getting bent out of shape about every little thing Odell Beckham does is so pathetic and sad.



Get over it or find a new team to root for. He's not going anywhere.



It isn't "every little thing". The fucking guy got another unsportsmanlike penalty yesterday in a game where, literally, every inch mattered.



To me it seems like more energy is spent by the same idiots that keep rationalizing for him.



He hasn't physically assaulted women! What a great guy! In comment 13617455 arcarsenal said:It isn't "every little thing". The fucking guy got another unsportsmanlike penalty yesterday in a game where, literally, every inch mattered.To me it seems like more energy is spent by the same idiots that keep rationalizing for him.He hasn't physically assaulted women! What a great guy!

This was the team's McNally's_Nuts : 11:05 am : link 2nd touchdown in 12 quarters.



He could have defecated on the field. Actually defecated and I wouldn't have cared.



It's pretty obvious that he's the heart of this team. As OBJ goes, so do the New York Giants.





RE: RE: I wrote a letter to John Mara today nygiants16 : 11:05 am : link

Quote: In comment 13617446 cjac said:





Quote:





in regards to not only his actions, but his lack of remorse in the post game interview.



That guy is a piece of shit







OBJ, not John Mara.



Classless human being playing for an organization that prides itself on class



stop, please stop, class organization?



their best player ever is a rapist and drug addict!! In comment 13617450 cjac said:stop, please stop, class organization?their best player ever is a rapist and drug addict!!

RE: RE: RE: I wrote a letter to John Mara today cjac : 11:05 am : link

Quote: In comment 13617450 cjac said:





Quote:





In comment 13617446 cjac said:





Quote:





in regards to not only his actions, but his lack of remorse in the post game interview.



That guy is a piece of shit







OBJ, not John Mara.



Classless human being playing for an organization that prides itself on class







Really prided itself on class during that Josh Brown thing. Or how they willingly maintain ties with LT. Or with all the drunk drivers they've had around over the years.



OBJ is clearly the WOAT and tarnishes the classiness though...





So then you go find another team, hahaha

In comment 13617467 Devon said:So then you go find another team, hahaha

I hope he scores 18 TDs this year. Csonka : 11:06 am : link I just don't want to kick off from the 20 every time. Same message to Engram. Don't do stupid things that hurt our chances to win.

I thought the first deal where he acted like a dog pissing montanagiant : 11:07 am : link Was moronic and disgusting



But he did nothing wrong on the second one with raising his fist. that seems like you are just looking to bitch about him in this regard

I agree with this... Go Terps : 11:07 am : link Quote: It's pretty obvious that he's the heart of this team. As OBJ goes, so do the New York Giants.



And the results speak for themselves. And the results speak for themselves.

_______________ I am Ninja : 11:08 am : link Can I root for him to score touchdowns and still think he's a piece of shit? Is that allowed? Just checking to see how I'm allowed to feel...

OBJ is an insane football player. Keith : 11:09 am : link He's not perfect, but who is? He's a top 3 skill position player in the sport and he's a huge personality. The one thing that really bothered me was that he knew he was getting a penalty after the dog thing. He knew that and still did it. I can't have people on my team putting themselves in front of the team. He needs to get himself in check because he's got a lot going on in his life and he's still really young and it could get out of control. I hope he finds a mentor that can keep him in check.



That being said, I look forward to the day he's signed to a 5 year contract.

RE: _______________ cjac : 11:09 am : link

Quote: Can I root for him to score touchdowns and still think he's a piece of shit? Is that allowed? Just checking to see how I'm allowed to feel...



Its allowed, everyone is entitled to how they feel.



Dont listen to these idiots In comment 13617500 I am Ninja said:Its allowed, everyone is entitled to how they feel.Dont listen to these idiots

Yes he is a total asshole! Phil in Joisey : 11:09 am : link BUT he is our asshole and far and away the best player on the Giants. So we have to root for our asshole or find a new team without any a-holes*.



*there aren't any

RE: OBJ is an insane football player. jcn56 : 11:10 am : link

Quote: He's not perfect, but who is? He's a top 3 skill position player in the sport and he's a huge personality. The one thing that really bothered me was that he knew he was getting a penalty after the dog thing. He knew that and still did it. I can't have people on my team putting themselves in front of the team. He needs to get himself in check because he's got a lot going on in his life and he's still really young and it could get out of control. I hope he finds a mentor that can keep him in check.



That being said, I look forward to the day he's signed to a 5 year contract.



So am I, but I get the impression there's going to be like 10 of us here. The rest are going to be in full funeral attire. In comment 13617501 Keith said:So am I, but I get the impression there's going to be like 10 of us here. The rest are going to be in full funeral attire.

CT I respect that you're a dad Keaton028 : 11:10 am : link I am one as well. My son I guess is too young to really be into sports yet, but I would encourage him not to idolize any athletes or entertainers, and to be his own guy. As a poster said yesterday, entertainment in general is more "lewd" than the past. Between music, movies and sports kids are going to encounter behavior that their parents don't approve of. I personally thought OBJs celebration was just silly, but was more in awe at the spectacular catches he made.

RE: I agree with this... Keith : 11:10 am : link

Quote:



Quote:





It's pretty obvious that he's the heart of this team. As OBJ goes, so do the New York Giants.







And the results speak for themselves.



What results? 0-1? We finally scored some pts with Odell back and the offense looked capable. He didn't play in the first 2 games(I'm not counting the game in which he had 10 snaps). We also went 11-5 last year with him as the only weapon. I think the results do speak for themselves and the results say that Odell is so damn important to this team. In comment 13617495 Go Terps said:What results? 0-1? We finally scored some pts with Odell back and the offense looked capable. He didn't play in the first 2 games(I'm not counting the game in which he had 10 snaps). We also went 11-5 last year with him as the only weapon. I think the results do speak for themselves and the results say that Odell is so damn important to this team.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I wrote a letter to John Mara today Devon : 11:11 am : link

Quote: In comment 13617467 Devon said:





Quote:





In comment 13617450 cjac said:





Quote:





In comment 13617446 cjac said:





Quote:





in regards to not only his actions, but his lack of remorse in the post game interview.



That guy is a piece of shit







OBJ, not John Mara.



Classless human being playing for an organization that prides itself on class







Really prided itself on class during that Josh Brown thing. Or how they willingly maintain ties with LT. Or with all the drunk drivers they've had around over the years.



OBJ is clearly the WOAT and tarnishes the classiness though...









So then you go find another team, hahaha



I don't need to. I don't subscribe to the classiness meme. I don't need the players on my team to be good people or likeable, with some exceptions. In comment 13617488 cjac said:I don't need to. I don't subscribe to the classiness meme. I don't need the players on my team to be good people or likeable, with some exceptions.

RE: I agree with this... McNally's_Nuts : 11:13 am : link

Quote:



Quote:





It's pretty obvious that he's the heart of this team. As OBJ goes, so do the New York Giants.







And the results speak for themselves.



Yeah, sure.



We wouldn't have went to the playoffs without the guy last year. Yes, we've been pretty crummy since he's been here but he singly handily kept the Giants in the playoff chase in 2015.



I understand the optics of it. I'm 28. So I guess I'm part of the "millennial" generation but there is no way I'm trading this dude. He's too valuable and you'll never get a good return on trading him either, IMO. In comment 13617495 Go Terps said:Yeah, sure.We wouldn't have went to the playoffs without the guy last year. Yes, we've been pretty crummy since he's been here but he singly handily kept the Giants in the playoff chase in 2015.I understand the optics of it. I'm 28. So I guess I'm part of the "millennial" generation but there is no way I'm trading this dude. He's too valuable and you'll never get a good return on trading him either, IMO.

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 11:13 am : link

Quote: In comment 13617455 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Some of you are fucking exhausting.



Good lord. The energy expended getting bent out of shape about every little thing Odell Beckham does is so pathetic and sad.



Get over it or find a new team to root for. He's not going anywhere.







It isn't "every little thing". The fucking guy got another unsportsmanlike penalty yesterday in a game where, literally, every inch mattered.



To me it seems like more energy is spent by the same idiots that keep rationalizing for him.



He hasn't physically assaulted women! What a great guy!



How much time have you spent thinking about Beckham over the last few seasons?



Think long and hard about it and then ask yourself if it's worth it.



You've probably posted about him 10,000 times in the last 2-3 years alone.



It's weird. In comment 13617481 Go Terps said:How much time have you spent thinking about Beckham over the last few seasons?Think long and hard about it and then ask yourself if it's worth it.You've probably posted about him 10,000 times in the last 2-3 years alone.It's weird.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I wrote a letter to John Mara today cjac : 11:13 am : link

Quote: In comment 13617488 cjac said:





Quote:





In comment 13617467 Devon said:





Quote:





In comment 13617450 cjac said:





Quote:





In comment 13617446 cjac said:





Quote:





in regards to not only his actions, but his lack of remorse in the post game interview.



That guy is a piece of shit







OBJ, not John Mara.



Classless human being playing for an organization that prides itself on class







Really prided itself on class during that Josh Brown thing. Or how they willingly maintain ties with LT. Or with all the drunk drivers they've had around over the years.



OBJ is clearly the WOAT and tarnishes the classiness though...









So then you go find another team, hahaha







I don't need to. I don't subscribe to the classiness meme. I don't need the players on my team to be good people or likeable, with some exceptions.



Ok great, you be you and I'll be me. In comment 13617515 Devon said:Ok great, you be you and I'll be me.

I don't mind guys celebrating Gman11 : 11:14 am : link a TD. It's when they get vulgar that's hard to take. Grabbing your crotch or peeing isn't sparking the team.

The last three weeks have seen a lot of classlessness from the fans Ten Ton Hammer : 11:14 am : link Pretty funny to see some of the same people demand so much more from literally everyone else but themselves.

I am trying to figure out how not to be insulting LG in NYC : 11:15 am : link but I find it shocking that there are any people over the age of 16 who is fine with how OBJ acts.



I love the TD's and appreciate his talent as much as anyone but everything else is garbage. he is selfish and immature and we actually get to witness how his act hurts the team (i.e, penalties).



and even worse, his act rubs off on the others... SS loves to celebrate despite that fact that we have nothing to celebrate. and even young EE decided his first NFL TD was the moment to act like an ass and get us a penalty.



Our star players act like idiots and guess what, the team plays like idiots... not a shock for anyone with an IQ above 50.



but hey, he catches TD's!!!

RE: I am trying to figure out how not to be insulting cjac : 11:17 am : link

Quote: but I find it shocking that there are any people over the age of 16 who is fine with how OBJ acts.







Well said In comment 13617535 LG in NYC said:Well said

LG that is unfair. Keith : 11:17 am : link I understand the concern with OBJ and his behavior and I understand that he can hurt the team with that stuff, but you can't blame Odell for SS and Engram doing it. Get on the coach if you want for that, but blaming Odell is bush league.

arc Go Terps : 11:17 am : link We're all here posting about the team. He's on the team, and he has a knack for making himself the center of attention.



What's actually weird is rationalizing his behavior by telling us how he just needs to mature and hasn't committed any crimes.



But I'm not surprised when you're the guy doing it. I'd bet cash money that you own at least one Beckham jersey.

Beckham is a Giant Douche... x meadowlander : 11:17 am : link ...but he's OUR Giant douche.



I put up with LT's coke use, I put up with Shockey's bullshit antics, I'll put up with Beckham's childish behavior.



It does suck.



I've got nothing against celebrating. I think most of the unsportsmanlike flags are umwarranted.



But Beckham is in a class all his own. He just set the low bar with that one.

Define *fine with how he acts* jcn56 : 11:18 am : link Do you think everyone just loves and is magically amused by OBJ's celebrations?



Or is it possible that while some of us don't like the stupid celebrations, they don't let that discourage us from rooting on the best contributor we've had since Strahan, if not LT?



I really hate the stupid dances, to be honest - but anyone suggesting we should get rid of him for that needs their head examined.

RE: I am trying to figure out how not to be insulting arcarsenal : 11:18 am : link

Quote: but I find it shocking that there are any people over the age of 16 who is fine with how OBJ acts.



I love the TD's and appreciate his talent as much as anyone but everything else is garbage. he is selfish and immature and we actually get to witness how his act hurts the team (i.e, penalties).



and even worse, his act rubs off on the others... SS loves to celebrate despite that fact that we have nothing to celebrate. and even young EE decided his first NFL TD was the moment to act like an ass and get us a penalty.



Our star players act like idiots and guess what, the team plays like idiots... not a shock for anyone with an IQ above 50.



but hey, he catches TD's!!!



It actually surprises me more than people over the age of 16 get this bent out of shape about a football player celebrating.



It's a game. Entertainment. If you take it so seriously that it's actually bothering you, perhaps you need to reconsider what's really important in your life. In comment 13617535 LG in NYC said:It actually surprises me more than people over the age of 16 get this bent out of shape about a football player celebrating.It's a game. Entertainment. If you take it so seriously that it's actually bothering you, perhaps you need to reconsider what's really important in your life.

RE: arc arcarsenal : 11:22 am : link

Quote: We're all here posting about the team. He's on the team, and he has a knack for making himself the center of attention.



What's actually weird is rationalizing his behavior by telling us how he just needs to mature and hasn't committed any crimes.



But I'm not surprised when you're the guy doing it. I'd bet cash money that you own at least one Beckham jersey.



You're a grown ass man who is obsessed with the behavior of a 24 year old athlete.



Think about that.



Every single time his name pops up on this site, you're there to complain. Why does he bother you so much? You should think about it and ask yourself if it's worth it. In comment 13617542 Go Terps said:You're a grown ass man who is obsessed with the behavior of a 24 year old athlete.Think about that.Every single time his name pops up on this site, you're there to complain. Why does he bother you so much? You should think about it and ask yourself if it's worth it.

RE: RE: He told Mara Spyder : 11:27 am : link

Quote: In comment 13617371 Spyder said:





Quote:





he was going to grow up.



Someday, maybe he will.



Celebrate all you want when you are up by 21.



No apologies after the game either, instead he doubles down by saying crap like "I'm trying to spark the team."



BS!



The TD sparks the team. The BS afterwards, when we are losing the game, does the opposite.



Just pissing on our season I guess...











umm.... after that 15-yd foul, the Eagles returned the KO to the 29 instead of having it at the 20 per usual... and fumbled on the next play. The penalty COULD have hurt the team... but considering we then proceeded to score another TD and tie the game 2 minutes later... and then Eli to Sheppard put us up 7 five minutes later... maybe i'm missing the negative influence this penalty had on the team. Maybe it was demoralizing to our defense which sucked late though? That of course makes absolutely no sense, but people will always find a narrative for their nonsense.



Did you miss the part where I said he told Mara he would grow up?



Narrative? Yeah, the narrative is OBJ is an immature diva, who has no common sense.



You enjoying the way he pissed all over our season, while losing, for no GD good reason?



Narrative my ass. In comment 13617391 MetsAreBack said:Did you miss the part where I said he told Mara he would grow up?Narrative? Yeah, the narrative is OBJ is an immature diva, who has no common sense.You enjoying the way he pissed all over our season, while losing, for no GD good reason?Narrative my ass.

RE: RE: RE: . Beezer : 11:28 am : link

Quote: In comment 13617481 Go Terps said:





Quote:





In comment 13617455 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Some of you are fucking exhausting.



Good lord. The energy expended getting bent out of shape about every little thing Odell Beckham does is so pathetic and sad.



Get over it or find a new team to root for. He's not going anywhere.







It isn't "every little thing". The fucking guy got another unsportsmanlike penalty yesterday in a game where, literally, every inch mattered.



To me it seems like more energy is spent by the same idiots that keep rationalizing for him.



He hasn't physically assaulted women! What a great guy!







How much time have you spent thinking about Beckham over the last few seasons?



Think long and hard about it and then ask yourself if it's worth it.



You've probably posted about him 10,000 times in the last 2-3 years alone.



It's weird.



WTF is wrong about what he posted there?



It's tiring, the OBJ bullshit antics. He's not stopping. He's continuing. From the dog lifting its leg "celebration" to the raised fist "celebration" to his antics on the sideline jawing with Philly fans (where his coach needed to grab him and ask him to please stop) and right down to him falling down like he's a professional soccer player ... lol ... we actually were cracking up at the DRAMA!!!!!!!



Not a goddamn thing wrong with GT's post. Many Giants fans love the kid's game but hate every other on-field bullshit LOOK AT ME show aspect. ENOUGH! Grow the fuck up Odell. In comment 13617521 arcarsenal said:WTF is wrong about what he posted there?It's tiring, the OBJ bullshit antics. He's not stopping. He's continuing. From the dog lifting its leg "celebration" to the raised fist "celebration" to his antics on the sideline jawing with Philly fans (where his coach needed to grab him and ask him to please stop) and right down to him falling down like he's a professional soccer player ... lol ... we actually were cracking up at the DRAMA!!!!!!!Not a goddamn thing wrong with GT's post. Many Giants fans love the kid's game but hate every other on-field bullshit LOOK AT ME show aspect. ENOUGH! Grow the fuck up Odell.

LG steve in ky : 11:30 am : link You can read my first post for my point of view but to your point. IMO it's more about the NFL having changed, understating and accepting that if I am going to remain a fan.



The NFL started changing for me years ago. My threshold for any sort of "outrage" over the game came and went a long time ago. I still love the Giants as I have always had. I watch all the games and root hard for the team but I keep it all in perspective. There are far more important thing in life to get worked up over than this. I don't get emotionally invested in any of the nonsense.

What is wrong with the raised fist celebration? Kyle in NY : 11:30 am : link I would actually think people would prefer that. No penalty, nothing graphic about it. Pretty telling if you have a problem with that one.

So Keaton028 : 11:31 am : link Did no one else focus more on the incredible to catches than the celebration s?

RE: What is wrong with the raised fist celebration? jcn56 : 11:32 am : link

Quote: I would actually think people would prefer that. No penalty, nothing graphic about it. Pretty telling if you have a problem with that one.



It was, uh, a little too 'ethnic'. In comment 13617589 Kyle in NY said:It was, uh, a little too 'ethnic'.

RE: RE: RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 11:34 am : link

Quote: In comment 13617521 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13617481 Go Terps said:





Quote:





In comment 13617455 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Some of you are fucking exhausting.



Good lord. The energy expended getting bent out of shape about every little thing Odell Beckham does is so pathetic and sad.



Get over it or find a new team to root for. He's not going anywhere.







It isn't "every little thing". The fucking guy got another unsportsmanlike penalty yesterday in a game where, literally, every inch mattered.



To me it seems like more energy is spent by the same idiots that keep rationalizing for him.



He hasn't physically assaulted women! What a great guy!







How much time have you spent thinking about Beckham over the last few seasons?



Think long and hard about it and then ask yourself if it's worth it.



You've probably posted about him 10,000 times in the last 2-3 years alone.



It's weird.







WTF is wrong about what he posted there?



It's tiring, the OBJ bullshit antics. He's not stopping. He's continuing. From the dog lifting its leg "celebration" to the raised fist "celebration" to his antics on the sideline jawing with Philly fans (where his coach needed to grab him and ask him to please stop) and right down to him falling down like he's a professional soccer player ... lol ... we actually were cracking up at the DRAMA!!!!!!!



Not a goddamn thing wrong with GT's post. Many Giants fans love the kid's game but hate every other on-field bullshit LOOK AT ME show aspect. ENOUGH! Grow the fuck up Odell.



It's not about one particular post - it's the thousands and thousands of posts from grown men who are so fucking bent out of shape about an athlete's celebration choices.



I can't imagine letting something like this seriously bother me to the point where I complain about it on a daily basis. In comment 13617581 Beezer said:It's not about one particular post - it's the thousands and thousands of posts from grown men who are so fucking bent out of shape about an athlete's celebration choices.I can't imagine letting something like this seriously bother me to the point where I complain about it on a daily basis.

RE: RE: What is wrong with the raised fist celebration? Kyle in NY : 11:38 am : link

Quote: In comment 13617589 Kyle in NY said:





Quote:





I would actually think people would prefer that. No penalty, nothing graphic about it. Pretty telling if you have a problem with that one.







It was, uh, a little too 'ethnic'.



Uh huh In comment 13617605 jcn56 said:Uh huh

I find it telling NNJ Tom : 11:39 am : link the order in which OB Jackass chose to perform his "Team Motivating" stunts.



I guess he values jackassery over social commentary.



He needs to call Ocho Cinco and get some original ideas.

RE: What is wrong with the raised fist celebration? Beezer : 11:41 am : link

Quote: I would actually think people would prefer that. No penalty, nothing graphic about it. Pretty telling if you have a problem with that one.



What does it mean? Can you tell me?



Is it the original Black Panthers fist?



Is it solidarity with the prewsident, who jused the raised fist during his campaign?



How about a show of support for women's rights, as the raised fist appeared as a symbol for those marchers and protesters in DC.



How about anti-bullying support? At the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the cast of Stranger Things won "Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series” and they all raised their fists!



















Come to think of it, I could see OBJ being a Winona fan. lol



In comment 13617589 Kyle in NY said:What does it mean? Can you tell me?Is it the original Black Panthers fist?Is it solidarity with the prewsident, who jused the raised fist during his campaign?How about a show of support for women's rights, as the raised fist appeared as a symbol for those marchers and protesters in DC.How about anti-bullying support? At the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the cast of Stranger Things won "Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series” and they all raised their fists!Come to think of it, I could see OBJ being a Winona fan. lol

arc Chris684 : 11:41 am : link You are going to criticize someone else for being obsessed with Beckham?



You are one of a handful of posters on this site who are so hyper-sensitive to Beckham criticism you pretty much monitor any mention of the guy and sarcastically defend him even when he may not be the individual being discussed.

RE: RE: Maybe Jim in South Florida : 11:41 am : link

Quote: In comment 13617422 Jim in South Florida said:





Quote:





you should find an new team to root for, if you cant root for OBJ, try the Jets for a few seasons.



I don't understand why people get sooo upset with what he does after TDs.

All he needs to calm down a little,he gets too excited after scoring and does some silly things, that all.



He did not hit women or get suspended for doing drugs, he has good character.







That's a pretty low bar you've set there Jim. Yay, he didn't beat his GF! He did something after a score that he should have known would be penalized. He hurt the team unnecessarily. Why is it so hard for people to see that?



You missing the point.

How can you not root for the best offensive weapon this team has ever had?



Just because he has silly celebrations sometimes after he scores a huge TD.

I would like him to stop it , but how can you stop rooting for him ? In comment 13617458 Section331 said:You missing the point.How can you not root for the best offensive weapon this team has ever had?Just because he has silly celebrations sometimes after he scores a huge TD.I would like him to stop it , but how can you stop rooting for him ?

'focus more on the incredible to catches than the celebration s?' Torrag : 11:43 am : link The point is the immaturity and classless nature of the dog peeing act.



He knew it would draw a personal foul in a game we had to have. He knew it, and did it anyway. Every yard mattered yesterday and he just didn't care.

arc LG in NYC : 11:43 am : link you are confusing my opinion with that of the NFL.



I am not outraged by anything - though I find some of the stuff immature and premature - but when these guys know that the NFL will penalize them they should be smart enough NOT to do it.

RE: arc arcarsenal : 11:45 am : link

Quote: You are going to criticize someone else for being obsessed with Beckham?



You are one of a handful of posters on this site who are so hyper-sensitive to Beckham criticism you pretty much monitor any mention of the guy and sarcastically defend him even when he may not be the individual being discussed.



Nothing he does bothers me, so yes - I am criticizing people for getting so worked up about stuff so trivial. I think it's ridiculous and silly.



You're another guy who can't stop complaining about every thing he does, though.. so this isn't going to go anywhere. In comment 13617644 Chris684 said:Nothing he does bothers me, so yes - I am criticizing people for getting so worked up about stuff so trivial. I think it's ridiculous and silly.You're another guy who can't stop complaining about every thing he does, though.. so this isn't going to go anywhere.

Honestly, Beckham's act is getting old AnnapolisMike : 11:46 am : link That was a tasteless display. Love having him on the team for the remainder of his contract. Not really she he is worth resigning down the line. Rather that money go to OL and a strong D.



He is just an ass.

Torrag, that's fair Keaton028 : 11:49 am : link But then he comes back with an even more mind bending touchdown catch....and no one wants to talk about it. Everyone is still focused on the dog peeing act.

. arcarsenal : 11:49 am : link I shouldn't say nothing he does bothers me - taking penalties for no reason is stupid and that does bother me.



But the whole blaming him for everything else that's wrong with the team, calling for him to be traded every other day just because of his persona, etc.. oy. Enough.

RE: I thought the first deal where he acted like a dog pissing gmenatlarge : 11:50 am : link

Quote: Was moronic and disgusting



But he did nothing wrong on the second one with raising his fist. that seems like you are just looking to bitch about him in this regard



Definitely agree, exactly WHAT is celebratory about that! And to top it off he hurt his team just like the rookie jerk last week grabbing his crotch, way to go boys!! And BTW you suck and you're 0-3! In comment 13617494 montanagiant said:Definitely agree, exactly WHAT is celebratory about that! And to top it off he hurt his team just like the rookie jerk last week grabbing his crotch, way to go boys!! And BTW you suck and you're 0-3!

It makes me wonder Keaton028 : 11:53 am : link What some of you guys are getting out of watching football anymore, when you can't enjoy your own team scoring touchdowns without getting upset about a silly celebration? To each their own, I guess.

RE: RE: RE: RE: . DC Gmen Fan : 11:54 am : link

Quote: In comment 13617521 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13617481 Go Terps said:





Quote:





In comment 13617455 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Some of you are fucking exhausting.



Good lord. The energy expended getting bent out of shape about every little thing Odell Beckham does is so pathetic and sad.



Get over it or find a new team to root for. He's not going anywhere.







It isn't "every little thing". The fucking guy got another unsportsmanlike penalty yesterday in a game where, literally, every inch mattered.



To me it seems like more energy is spent by the same idiots that keep rationalizing for him.



He hasn't physically assaulted women! What a great guy!







How much time have you spent thinking about Beckham over the last few seasons?



Think long and hard about it and then ask yourself if it's worth it.



You've probably posted about him 10,000 times in the last 2-3 years alone.



It's weird.







WTF is wrong about what he posted there?



It's tiring, the OBJ bullshit antics. He's not stopping. He's continuing. From the dog lifting its leg "celebration" to the raised fist "celebration" to his antics on the sideline jawing with Philly fans (where his coach needed to grab him and ask him to please stop) and right down to him falling down like he's a professional soccer player ... lol ... we actually were cracking up at the DRAMA!!!!!!!



Not a goddamn thing wrong with GT's post. Many Giants fans love the kid's game but hate every other on-field bullshit LOOK AT ME show aspect. ENOUGH! Grow the fuck up Odell.



Well said Beez In comment 13617581 Beezer said:Well said Beez

But your ok with the BP gesture ? Bluesbreaker : 11:54 am : link hard to root for OBJ



Flash : 10:34 am

Crawling on the ground like a dog and then peeing! Then on 2nd TD he raises his fist. This not OK and I question his character and I'm no longer a fan of his. He hurts the team and the sport. With his spectacular ability as a football player his boorish behavior negates his appeal and greatness.



The Coach should have nipped that inn the bud before the season started or at the very least when Engram did it .

Most coaches would cover that early on . Fine them do

something bench them I don't care it's a team game no

matter how good you are .

It's the MeMe generation and it stinks

I think yesterday was different than anything ZGiants98 : 11:54 am : link we've seen from Beckham to date. His comments suggest he celebrated knowing he would get a penalty. I can forgive getting over excited in the moment and getting a flag... maybe....



But if you are going to purposely cost your team 15 yards knowingly I have to draw the line there. That is despicable and inexcusable.



That said there isn't much we can do about it. He's still our best player.

RE: . shockeyisthebest8056 : 11:59 am : link

Quote: I shouldn't say nothing he does bothers me - taking penalties for no reason is stupid and that does bother me.



But the whole blaming him for everything else that's wrong with the team, calling for him to be traded every other day just because of his persona, etc.. oy. Enough.



I'm reminded of the Toronto-Yankees game yesterday. "Joey Bats", world-class bat flipper/agitator/ump complainer, was given at least 4 standing ovations by the fans as he played his final home game in a Blue Jay uniform. Did those people care more about that other stuff or about his production and being one of the 3-4 best players in franchise history? It's about production. And as much as certain people complain about Odell, I think it's quite obvious that those people are in the minority. Everyone else cares about production.



Odell - 45 career games - 37 Touchdowns

Julio Jones - 82 career games - 40 Touchdowns



I'm not sharing that stat to say Odell is better than Julio. I'm sharing to show that when a player is THIS productive (historically productive), many fans will put up with stuff they wouldn't put up with from someone else. That's life/sports. In comment 13617686 arcarsenal said:I'm reminded of the Toronto-Yankees game yesterday. "Joey Bats", world-class bat flipper/agitator/ump complainer, was given at least 4 standing ovations by the fans as he played his final home game in a Blue Jay uniform. Did those people care more about that other stuff or about his production and being one of the 3-4 best players in franchise history? It's about production. And as much as certain people complain about Odell, I think it's quite obvious that those people are in the minority. Everyone else cares about production.Odell - 45 career games - 37 TouchdownsJulio Jones - 82 career games - 40 TouchdownsI'm not sharing that stat to say Odell is better than Julio. I'm sharing to show that when a player is THIS productive (historically productive), many fans will put up with stuff they wouldn't put up with from someone else. That's life/sports.

I root for the Giants above all else aimrocky : 12:02 pm : link as long as he's wearing a Giants jersey, then I'm rooting for him.



The ONLY current Giant that I'd be rooting for if they left is Eli.

whenever PaulBlakeTSU : 12:02 pm : link a player commits a penalty based on behavior, it's fair to levy criticism.



But in the rankings of what plagues this Giants team things in the way of Giants success, Beckham's antics do not even register as "also receiving votes."





He has several screws loose jeff57 : 12:08 pm : link Or else was never disciplined growing up.

I jtfuoco : 12:08 pm : link remember watching Deion Sanders and thinking he was the biggest look at me athlete asshole I had ever seen but Beckham makes Deion look like Jerry Rice in comparison.



I never thought I would see the day where this team would become one of those organizations like the old Bengals that's built around one star WR that can make all the flashy plays and do the dances but the team overall sucks but the fans love it. Well here we are

I thought Jeremy Shockey was a real asshole sometimes jcn56 : 12:09 pm : link He did some really stupid things.



Never had a hard time rooting for him, until he was fed up with the playcalling and wanted out, and started making problems for Eli and Coughlin.

I do wish he'd grow the hell up. Mad Mike : 12:10 pm : link But I nonetheless find it remarkably easy, even effortlessly so, to root for him.

RE: I thought Jeremy Shockey was a real asshole sometimes Mad Mike : 12:10 pm : link

Quote: Never had a hard time rooting for him, until he was fed up with the playcalling and wanted out, and started making problems for Eli and Coughlin.

QFT In comment 13617763 jcn56 said:QFT

It must be really hard for some people to root for OBJ Keith : 12:10 pm : link when they blame everything on him. OBJ's fault that we started 0-3(hey, the results speak for themselves!). OBJ's fault that while out injured, our rookie TE took a 15 yard penalty. OBJ's fault that Shepard celebrates his TD now. OBJ's fault that we don't have a good line, because you know, he's going to get paid at some point. It must be really hard.

RE: It must be really hard for some people to root for OBJ jcn56 : 12:12 pm : link

Quote: when they blame everything on him. OBJ's fault that we started 0-3(hey, the results speak for themselves!). OBJ's fault that while out injured, our rookie TE took a 15 yard penalty. OBJ's fault that Shepard celebrates his TD now. OBJ's fault that we don't have a good line, because you know, he's going to get paid at some point. It must be really hard.



Apparently OBJ is the leader who sets the culture of the team.



This seemed odd to me, as the franchise QB has been here for over 10 years, we've got a franchise player on D who's been here almost that long, and we have a head coach.



In addition to catching TDs, OBJ's skill is apparently the Jedi mind trick. In comment 13617768 Keith said:Apparently OBJ is the leader who sets the culture of the team.This seemed odd to me, as the franchise QB has been here for over 10 years, we've got a franchise player on D who's been here almost that long, and we have a head coach.In addition to catching TDs, OBJ's skill is apparently the Jedi mind trick.

We have a league hassan : 12:13 pm : link where CTE was covered up. A league which allowed the players that made this league go bankrupt and homeless in many cases.



We have a president who is taunting the players and calling their mothers 'SOB's'....



Yet people are so highly offended by Beckham? Its a misdemeanor in a world of major felonies being ignored.....



BTW. Why does one get the sense the Beckham critics by in large have no issues with the president's statements or league ownership, or at the very least are not nearly as bothered?

RE: We have a league Keith : 12:15 pm : link

Quote: where CTE was covered up. A league which allowed the players that made this league go bankrupt and homeless in many cases.



We have a president who is taunting the players and calling their mothers 'SOB's'....



Yet people are so highly offended by Beckham? Its a misdemeanor in a world of major felonies being ignored.....



BTW. Why does one get the sense the Beckham critics by in large have no issues with the president's statements or league ownership, or at the very least are not nearly as bothered?



Are we really gonna go there?



Am I the only person who watches sports to escape from all the BS and bad stuff that goes on in the world??? It's impossible to get away from it now. There is no escape. In comment 13617782 hassan said:Are we really gonna go there?Am I the only person who watches sports to escape from all the BS and bad stuff that goes on in the world??? It's impossible to get away from it now. There is no escape.

It's not all Beckham's fault Go Terps : 12:15 pm : link In fact, I wouldn't say any of it is his fault. He's an asshole...it's not like that fact would have been a surprise to anyone involved with the Giants.



The fault lies with the front office going back a few years. There's a culture of stupidity on this team that has not been corrected.



Beckham is an enormously selfish and self centered asshole, but he's a symptom. Not the problem.

Good, Keith : 12:17 pm : link so if we don't have Odell, we have a less talented team of great guys who score 6 pts per game. YAY!!



Reality is that while Odell might rub people the wrong way, he's an insane football player that makes us significantly better. Hopefully he can stop with the penalties at some point.

RE: It's not all Beckham's fault jcn56 : 12:17 pm : link

Quote: In fact, I wouldn't say any of it is his fault. He's an asshole...it's not like that fact would have been a surprise to anyone involved with the Giants.



The fault lies with the front office going back a few years. There's a culture of stupidity on this team that has not been corrected.



Beckham is an enormously selfish and self centered asshole, but he's a symptom. Not the problem.



Well, for years we kept drafting guys who were captains of their teams and supposedly good leaders on the field. That doesn't seem to have solved anything, either. In comment 13617790 Go Terps said:Well, for years we kept drafting guys who were captains of their teams and supposedly good leaders on the field. That doesn't seem to have solved anything, either.

RE: We have a league jtfuoco : 12:17 pm : link

Quote: where CTE was covered up. A league which allowed the players that made this league go bankrupt and homeless in many cases.



We have a president who is taunting the players and calling their mothers 'SOB's'....



Yet people are so highly offended by Beckham? Its a misdemeanor in a world of major felonies being ignored.....



BTW. Why does one get the sense the Beckham critics by in large have no issues with the president's statements or league ownership, or at the very least are not nearly as bothered?

You should be ban for trying to turn this political its why we cant have discussion on here because of this shit. In comment 13617782 hassan said:You should be ban for trying to turn this political its why we cant have discussion on here because of this shit.

RE: Sorry, but annexOPR : 12:17 pm : link

Quote: yes it is hard to root for him. LT was a bad person off the field but he did everything possible for his teams to win. OBJ does everything possible to make things about him.. How many fucking stupid penalties can you get before you stop acting like a total fool after you score??? Those things cost the team..



So LT, a well documented POS off the field, is easier to like than the guy who visits kids with cancer, is well loved by teammates, and is literally off to the best start of a career for any WR ever?



Stupid penalty? Yes. Would this team be even watchable without him? No. In comment 13617364 jvm52106 said:So LT, a well documented POS off the field, is easier to like than the guy who visits kids with cancer, is well loved by teammates, and is literally off to the best start of a career for any WR ever?Stupid penalty? Yes. Would this team be even watchable without him? No.

RE: RE: It's not all Beckham's fault Go Terps : 12:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13617790 Go Terps said:





Quote:





In fact, I wouldn't say any of it is his fault. He's an asshole...it's not like that fact would have been a surprise to anyone involved with the Giants.



The fault lies with the front office going back a few years. There's a culture of stupidity on this team that has not been corrected.



Beckham is an enormously selfish and self centered asshole, but he's a symptom. Not the problem.







Well, for years we kept drafting guys who were captains of their teams and supposedly good leaders on the field. That doesn't seem to have solved anything, either.



It certainly hasn't. In comment 13617798 jcn56 said:It certainly hasn't.

RE: He has several screws loose shockeyisthebest8056 : 12:19 pm : link

Quote: Or else was never disciplined growing up.



Eli Manning got summoned for underage drinking while in college. We all know about Peyton's issue at Tennessee. Is it safe to say they were never disciplined growing up? I'd avoid blanket statements like the one you made. In comment 13617759 jeff57 said:Eli Manning got summoned for underage drinking while in college. We all know about Peyton's issue at Tennessee. Is it safe to say they were never disciplined growing up? I'd avoid blanket statements like the one you made.

. arcarsenal : 12:19 pm : link I don't think the Giants have a "culture" problem as much as I think they can't run the football or pass block well.



I would imagine the list of successful NFL teams that were as bad at running the ball as this one is, probably does not exist or is miniscule. That's not really a culture issue. That's a talent/talent evaluation/coaching issue.



Antonio Brown is much like Beckham in terms of the dancing, antics, etc... but you never hear people say the Steelers have a culture issue. Why? Because they haven't had a losing season in like 15 years.

He scores, and I think... GA5 : 12:20 pm : link What a brilliant player, what a tremendous athlete. Then he does the pissing routine, and I have to shake my head and think, what a p.o.s. The behavior is unacceptable...period. When you have players being lambasted for actions that are motivated by their feelings about social justice and standing up for what they believe is right (whether you agree with them or not) you understand their motivations. Then you see OBJ doing his thing, it really makes you wonder. What the hell motivates this guy. He is an intelligent guy. Does he really think this will "improve his brand?" Who advises him? And you have to wonder how long the Maras will put up with it.

I don't want to make this a political conversation hassan : 12:22 pm : link just setting the contrast. Thats all. Seems ridiculous to get so bent out of shape over this incident.



Was not a great move and he has his warts but for god's sakes.

RE: . Keith : 12:22 pm : link

Quote: I don't think the Giants have a "culture" problem as much as I think they can't run the football or pass block well.



I would imagine the list of successful NFL teams that were as bad at running the ball as this one is, probably does not exist or is miniscule. That's not really a culture issue. That's a talent/talent evaluation/coaching issue.



Antonio Brown is much like Beckham in terms of the dancing, antics, etc... but you never hear people say the Steelers have a culture issue. Why? Because they haven't had a losing season in like 15 years.



Nailed it. AB is a great comparison. He's done some boneheaded things as well, taking a few bad penalties, been a bit of a distraction. Why doesn't it effect them? Why isn't he blamed for every loss or blamed for Bryant getting suspended? Because they have a better team, it's that simple. Put that line, Bell and Ben on this team and people aren't whining about OBJ. In comment 13617817 arcarsenal said:Nailed it. AB is a great comparison. He's done some boneheaded things as well, taking a few bad penalties, been a bit of a distraction. Why doesn't it effect them? Why isn't he blamed for every loss or blamed for Bryant getting suspended? Because they have a better team, it's that simple. Put that line, Bell and Ben on this team and people aren't whining about OBJ.

RE: RE: He has several screws loose montanagiant : 12:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13617759 jeff57 said:





Quote:





Or else was never disciplined growing up.







Eli Manning got summoned for underage drinking while in college. We all know about Peyton's issue at Tennessee. Is it safe to say they were never disciplined growing up? I'd avoid blanket statements like the one you made.

I am willing to bet that you write a summons for underage drinking on 95% of all underage students at a college. In comment 13617813 shockeyisthebest8056 said:I am willing to bet that you write a summons for underage drinking on 95% of all underage students at a college.

You CAN write a summons montanagiant : 12:26 pm : link on 95%

Beckham is a DIVA ZogZerg : 12:31 pm : link and very Immature. Not a fan of his antics, but I do like the emotion he plays.



I would be fine if they traded him in the off-season for some picks.

So we have posters who know him to be an asshole and question Keaton028 : 12:36 pm : link his mental capacity and upbringing, all because he does silly dances after he scores touchdowns? Really? Like I said, if you can't enjoy your team's best player scoring touchdowns in your favorite sport to watch, maybe you don't enjoy the game as much anymore?



I remember all of those 90's seasons watching players like Rice, Irvin, Rison, Sterling Sharpe, Cris Carter and Randy Moss just destroy teams with their play. I wished we had a player like that on the Giants instead of trotting out Chris Calloway and Thomas Lewis. Well now we do, but the vibe from many fans is they would rather field those classy 90's wideouts then a once in a generation diva WR. I don't know, I guess everyone is entitled to their opinion. I just can't imagine having fun watching football if celebrations from star players riled me up.

RE: RE: RE: He has several screws loose shockeyisthebest8056 : 12:40 pm : link

Quote:



I am willing to bet that you write a summons for underage drinking on 95% of all underage students at a college.



I didn't get one. But that's not really the point. I'd avoid saying that someone who does dumb shit on a football field is the result of not being disciplined growing up (which sounds like a euphemism for poor parenting) when we don't say that about others who did dumb shit off the field. In comment 13617830 montanagiant said:I didn't get one. But that's not really the point. I'd avoid saying that someone who does dumb shit on a football field is the result of not being disciplined growing up (which sounds like a euphemism for poor parenting) when we don't say that about others who did dumb shit off the field.

OBJ is a talented, selfish player Knineteen : 12:46 pm : link I'll take his talent, but I'll never defend his selfish actions.

RE: So we have posters who know him to be an asshole and question ZogZerg : 12:52 pm : link

Quote: his mental capacity and upbringing, all because he does silly dances after he scores touchdowns? Really? Like I said, if you can't enjoy your team's best player scoring touchdowns in your favorite sport to watch, maybe you don't enjoy the game as much anymore?



I remember all of those 90's seasons watching players like Rice, Irvin, Rison, Sterling Sharpe, Cris Carter and Randy Moss just destroy teams with their play. I wished we had a player like that on the Giants instead of trotting out Chris Calloway and Thomas Lewis. Well now we do, but the vibe from many fans is they would rather field those classy 90's wideouts then a once in a generation diva WR. I don't know, I guess everyone is entitled to their opinion. I just can't imagine having fun watching football if celebrations from star players riled me up.



He can enjoy all he wants, but not when you hurt the team with your selfish behavior. Not smart football. In comment 13617853 Keaton028 said:He can enjoy all he wants, but not when you hurt the team with your selfish behavior. Not smart football.

I would add Keaton028 : 12:56 pm : link That he helps his team far more than he hurts his team. He put up two td's yesterday, and had on unsportsmanlike penalty which amounted to nothing. Last season, he WAS the Giants offense. The Giants basic offensive philosophy was "hold the other team until Beckham breaks one". This team gets nowhere near the playoffs last year without him.



For someone who carries his team offensively, he gets treated by fans as if the opposite were true. It's remarkable.

I wish Beckham PaulBlakeTSU : 12:58 pm : link would be classier like Jerry Rice and just keep his mouth closed and use stickup to cheat.

nothing Flash : 1:09 pm : link Because it amounted to nothing makes it right? Poor thinking because one day it might! Walking on all fours and peeing is not "silly dancing". What he does on the field is not acceptable and negated because what he does for charity. Is he a good person, it seems that way but he is judged by his action on the field. People will cringe every time he scores to see what stupid thing he does. That's not football.

I'm not saying it makes it right Keaton028 : 1:13 pm : link What I am saying is that the positives he brings to the field far outweigh the negatives. The guy is the Giants offense. We have seen what it looks like this year without OBJ (laughable), and we saw last year that he was the catalyst in them winning the close games that got them to the post season. I guess I choose to focus on the vast amount of excitement he brings to my team, rather than get bent out of shape because he pretended to be a dog peeing. Whoopee.

RE: nothing eclipz928 : 1:30 pm : link

Quote: Because it amounted to nothing makes it right? Poor thinking because one day it might! Walking on all fours and peeing is not "silly dancing". What he does on the field is not acceptable and negated because what he does for charity. Is he a good person, it seems that way but he is judged by his action on the field. People will cringe every time he scores to see what stupid thing he does. That's not football.

Maybe YOU judge him by what he does on a football field, but I'd expect that most people who meet him in person would judge him more than by just his touchdown celebrations. In comment 13617943 Flash said:Maybe YOU judge him by what he does on a football field, but I'd expect that most people who meet him in person would judge him more than by just his touchdown celebrations.

Professional sports sober297 : 1:34 pm : link are about self promotion. selling your brand. Team be damned.

Glad I'm just a fan and not an owner. CT Charlie : 1:39 pm : link After publicly standing up for the dignity of NFL players, as Mara did -- defying the President and maybe tens millions of Americans -- I'd hate to have one of my players act like a kindergartner.

Crawling on the field RobCrossRiver56 : 1:41 pm : link pretending your a dog and lifting your leg pretending to pee in front of 70,000 people and on television is not normal.









Didn't Doug Baldwin Keaton028 : 1:47 pm : link pretend to poop in the end zone during the Superbowl a couple years ago? Players do shit like this, it isn't just Beckham. I don't remember near as many people griping about that moment. Yet in the case of Beckham, people are questioning his mental capacity. Smh.

RE: OBJ DisgruntledGiantsfan : 1:51 pm : link

Quote: Is the first true "Diva" WR we have had. We've seen them around the league before, but never had one. I love his play, and am a fan, but I don't like Divas on other teams and don't love having one here. I wish he'd grow out of this, but it brings attention and these days that brings $$$. So I don't expect it to change.



How is he a diva? His teammates all love him, he plays hard, he is competitive as all hell and he practices and plays hard. He doesn't bitch about not getting the ball and he doesn't point the finger at teammates.



He's tempermental, a little nuts and a showman, but a diva? Nah. He's not like TO, Dez or Keyshawn or Brandon Marshall. In comment 13617386 Daniel in MI said:How is he a diva? His teammates all love him, he plays hard, he is competitive as all hell and he practices and plays hard. He doesn't bitch about not getting the ball and he doesn't point the finger at teammates.He's tempermental, a little nuts and a showman, but a diva? Nah. He's not like TO, Dez or Keyshawn or Brandon Marshall.

It's a game Flash : 2:01 pm : link not a war. Winning is great but my life doesn't depend on TD's and the Giants winning. I've got a lot better and much more important things in life. I want entertainment not offensive behavior It is wrong, tasteless and embarrassing to watch a gifted player be such an a-hole. I would like to see him spend his career as a Giant and become one of the greats. But again not as a Diva or a person that puts himself before the team.

OBJ = LT ny_thick_n_thin : 2:35 pm : link Ignore the crazy stuff and enjoy his talent.

I was pissed on that first touchdown when he got Blue21 : 2:35 pm : link that first TD (pun intended)and I was really pissed. Bonehead not excusable childish move.. And I raised my fist in celebration when he got the second.

RE: OBJ = LT Mad Mike : 2:41 pm : link

Quote: Ignore the crazy stuff and enjoy his talent.

OBJ's "crazy stuff" is nothing at all like LT's. In comment 13618168 ny_thick_n_thin said:OBJ's "crazy stuff" is nothing at all like LT's.

He raised Flash : 2:41 pm : link his fist in the black panther salute adding insult to injury. He didn't learn any lessons and continues to add to his nonsense. Play ball act like you have been in the end zone before.

Oy that phrase is so irritating Keaton028 : 2:55 pm : link "Act like you've been in the end zone before"



Do you know how hard it can be to score in this league? Or how much effort and determination it takes to be the best at your respective sport? God forbid people show emotion when making a great play. Everyone should be Barry Sanders!!!!



And whats with people getting upset at the fist in the air? Multiple athletes do this now during the anthem. Last I checked we live in a country where one is certainly free to express themselves.

OBJ-antics suppporters: imagine an NYG receiver FranknWeezer : 2:59 pm : link fighting with Josh Norman, taking cheap shots after the whistle, fighting with the kicking net, failing to show up for paid fan appearances, raising his leg and urinating like a dog, throwing a Black Panthers sign, constantly making everything about him and claiming it doesn't bother him that the team is being penalized.



Got that picture in your mind?



Now remove the guy's helmet.



It was Roger Lewis.



You're telling the rest of us pulling those stunts wouldn't bother you and you wouldn't have a hard time rooting for Roger Lewis?



Point is, it's ok for folks to say this stuff irks them and that OBJ makes it tough to pull for him. It's completely reasonable to think that way. And it's just as reasonable for you to ADMIT the only reason you're saying this stuff doesn't bother you is because it's being done by the best player on our team and one of the best players in the league. But on some level, you've got to find this stuff problematic.

RE: Oy that phrase is so irritating Knineteen : 3:03 pm : link

Quote: God forbid people show emotion when making a great play.

Yeah, so go over to your teammates, celebrate and thank them.

It's always the rest of the team chasing after these selfish players when it comes time to celebrate.



Why does the NFL, the most TEAM sport there is, have such an issue with this?

You don't really see it in other sports. In comment 13618226 Keaton028 said:Yeah, so go over to your teammates, celebrate and thank them.It's always the rest of the team chasing after these selfish players when it comes time to celebrate.Why does the NFL, the mostsport there is, have such an issue with this?You don't really see it in other sports.

Frankly, I just don't let the actions Keaton028 : 3:04 pm : link of any players really bother me. When that game occured in 2015 against Carolina my brother and I were begging for someone to pull him out of there. Outside of that game, Beckham's antics, or anyone's for that matter, have never bothered me. I grew up watching guys like Michael Irvin beat up on us, and even his antics never bothered me. I just hated him because he was good and a Cowboy.



Sure we defend Beckham more because he is our best player. So what? The guy brings entertainment to my team on Sundays. For me, football is not serious enough to care if these guys are "classy" or not. Let them be themselves, they play an extremely dangerous game for a living.

RE: OBJ-antics suppporters: imagine an NYG receiver jcn56 : 3:05 pm : link

Quote:



The title of your post kills it dead in the water before I can bother to read it - who is supporting his antics?



Did you read anywhere that someone said 'Yes, I enjoyed the dog urinal dance'? In comment 13618233 FranknWeezer said:The title of your post kills it dead in the water before I can bother to read it - who is supporting his antics?Did you read anywhere that someone said 'Yes, I enjoyed the dog urinal dance'?

Read the last three paragraphs PetesHereNow : 3:08 pm : link



You gotta piss on cancer when you can.

- ( Is that the dance Jayro Ponce designed and asked him to do?You gotta piss on cancer when you can. Link - ( New Window

RE: Oy that phrase is so irritating steve in ky : 3:12 pm : link

Quote: "Act like you've been in the end zone before"



Do you know how hard it can be to score in this league? Or how much effort and determination it takes to be the best at your respective sport? God forbid people show emotion when making a great play. Everyone should be Barry Sanders!!!!



And whats with people getting upset at the fist in the air? Multiple athletes do this now during the anthem. Last I checked we live in a country where one is certainly free to express themselves.



Acting like you have been there before doesn't mean you have to show zero emotions, but rather not carry on like a 13 year old who doesn't really know what to do but is trying to do something "outrageous".



Look in both my previous posts in this thread I defended Odell. On a personal level I don't care for the behavior because it's just plain stupid, but I believe he feeds of his emotions and I don't want anyone taking that away from him. He does need to be smart enough to not cross the line to where the team gets penalized. No excuse for that, and if he is all about winning as he says he is (and I believe him) he shouldn't ever want to get penalized for needless nonsense.



In comment 13618226 Keaton028 said:Acting like you have been there before doesn't mean you have to show zero emotions, but rather not carry on like a 13 year old who doesn't really know what to do but is trying to do something "outrageous".Look in both my previous posts in this thread I defended Odell. On a personal level I don't care for the behavior because it's just plain stupid, but I believe he feeds of his emotions and I don't want anyone taking that away from him. He does need to be smart enough to not cross the line to where the team gets penalized. No excuse for that, and if he is all about winning as he says he is (and I believe him) he shouldn't ever want to get penalized for needless nonsense.

Steve I actually agree with you Keaton028 : 3:19 pm : link I guess I just don't understand people that want to flame the guy after he made 2 unreal TD catches to tie the game. Personally, do I enjoy his post-TD celebrations? No, but I don't let it take away from my enjoyment at the incredible play he made, or the game in general. I feel alot of people here have developed a negative viewpoint of the guy, that no matter what he does now it is going to be "diva-esque" and "selfish".



I'm really talking to the people who want to get rid of the guy because he is an "asshole" or "there's something mentally wrong with him".

RE: RE: OBJ-antics suppporters: imagine an NYG receiver FranknWeezer : 3:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13618233 FranknWeezer said:





Quote:













The title of your post kills it dead in the water before I can bother to read it - who is supporting his antics?



Did you read anywhere that someone said 'Yes, I enjoyed the dog urinal dance'?



@jcn then what the hell are you claiming this thread is about? There are several posts where folks ask why they are being told they either have to love or hate Odell. You have folks saying he can do whatever he wants and they'll support him and what he does (hence the title of my post). You have others who say they will support him but that his stunts make it hard to do so. Probably others who are done with the guy. My point was to anyone who says is has to be black or white, there's no reason it has to be that way. That there's nothing wrong with admitting his stunts are over the top and harmful to the team but yet still supporting him. But to tell fans stuff like Quote: "If you have a hard time rooting for OBJ, go find another sport to root for." is beyond ridiculous. In comment 13618250 jcn56 said:@jcn then what the hell are you claiming this thread is about? There are several posts where folks ask why they are being told they either have to love or hate Odell. You have folks saying he can do whatever he wants and they'll support him and what he does (hence the title of my post). You have others who say they will support him but that his stunts make it hard to do so. Probably others who are done with the guy. My point was to anyone who says is has to be black or white, there's no reason it has to be that way. That there's nothing wrong with admitting his stunts are over the top and harmful to the team but yet still supporting him. But to tell fans stuff likeis beyond ridiculous.

RE: Steve I actually agree with you steve in ky : 3:26 pm : link

Quote: I guess I just don't understand people that want to flame the guy after he made 2 unreal TD catches to tie the game. Personally, do I enjoy his post-TD celebrations? No, but I don't let it take away from my enjoyment at the incredible play he made, or the game in general. I feel alot of people here have developed a negative viewpoint of the guy, that no matter what he does now it is going to be "diva-esque" and "selfish".



I'm really talking to the people who want to get rid of the guy because he is an "asshole" or "there's something mentally wrong with him".



Yeah, I don't get where the "trade him" crowd is coming from.



As I mentioned earlier in thread. The NFL and it's stars is a different game than it used to be. These guys are their own brands and mini-corporations, and it is very much about entertainment, recognition as well as the team winning. It's a lot of them, not just Odell.



Not what I would prefer but there are far more important thing in life for me to ever get upset over than this. In comment 13618282 Keaton028 said:Yeah, I don't get where the "trade him" crowd is coming from.As I mentioned earlier in thread. The NFL and it's stars is a different game than it used to be. These guys are their own brands and mini-corporations, and it is very much about entertainment, recognition as well as the team winning. It's a lot of them, not just Odell.Not what I would prefer but there are far more important thing in life for me to ever get upset over than this.

If I were John Mara i would call him into my office gtt350 : 4:08 pm : link tell him he embarrassed me and himself.You are disrespecting the entire organization. That stuff is over from this point forward don't try me .

John Mara hassan : 4:37 pm : link May have to beg Odell to stay here after a losing campaign. Good they have a tag.



Let mcadoo do it and be the coach. I think he should be the good cop here.



Thanks,

Hassan

RE: If I were John Mara i would call him into my office shockeyisthebest8056 : 4:39 pm : link

Quote: tell him he embarrassed me and himself.You are disrespecting the entire organization. That stuff is over from this point forward don't try me .



You mean the same John Mara that let Josh Brown stay on the team until it became publicly untenable? I think Mara/Tisch and a lot of these NFL owners are more performance focused than you guys think. In comment 13618408 gtt350 said:You mean the same John Mara that let Josh Brown stay on the team until it became publicly untenable? I think Mara/Tisch and a lot of these NFL owners are more performance focused than you guys think.

RE: RE: RE: OBJ-antics suppporters: imagine an NYG receiver jcn56 : 4:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13618250 jcn56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13618233 FranknWeezer said:





Quote:













The title of your post kills it dead in the water before I can bother to read it - who is supporting his antics?



Did you read anywhere that someone said 'Yes, I enjoyed the dog urinal dance'?







@jcn then what the hell are you claiming this thread is about? There are several posts where folks ask why they are being told they either have to love or hate Odell. You have folks saying he can do whatever he wants and they'll support him and what he does (hence the title of my post). You have others who say they will support him but that his stunts make it hard to do so. Probably others who are done with the guy. My point was to anyone who says is has to be black or white, there's no reason it has to be that way. That there's nothing wrong with admitting his stunts are over the top and harmful to the team but yet still supporting him. But to tell fans stuff like



Quote:





"If you have a hard time rooting for OBJ, go find another sport to root for."



is beyond ridiculous.



It's real simple - nobody is supporting his antics, they're supporting his play. They take the good with the bad.



If you have a hard time seeing past literally seconds of stupid 'look at me' behavior from an immature player, and can't understand that the guy is the best thing you have going on the field, and the only reason your offense is capable of doing anything when it can, then I don't know what to tell you. In comment 13618283 FranknWeezer said:It's real simple - nobody is supporting his antics, they're supporting his play. They take the good with the bad.If you have a hard time seeing past literally seconds of stupid 'look at me' behavior from an immature player, and can't understand that the guy is the best thing you have going on the field, and the only reason your offense is capable of doing anything when it can, then I don't know what to tell you.

RE: Mmm.... dboom : 5:02 pm : link

Quote: So you don’t like touchdowns? Or winning?



Winning? This team has done nothing but lose since he's been here. In comment 13617360 TurdFurguson said:Winning? This team has done nothing but lose since he's been here.

RE: RE: Mmm.... Go Terps : 5:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13617360 TurdFurguson said:





Quote:





So you don’t like touchdowns? Or winning?







Winning? This team has done nothing but lose since he's been here.



That is something that is overlooked by many. The team with Beckham has been, by and large, pretty shitty.



There are many teams in the NFL that don't have Beckham and manage to be pretty good. Thinking that we couldn't possibly build this into a good team without Beckham's involvement is, like Beckham himself, quite stupid. In comment 13618508 dboom said:That is something that is overlooked by many. The team with Beckham has been, by and large, pretty shitty.There are many teams in the NFL that don't have Beckham and manage to be pretty good. Thinking that we couldn't possibly build this into a good team without Beckham's involvement is, like Beckham himself, quite stupid.

RE: RE: RE: RE: OBJ-antics suppporters: imagine an NYG receiver FranknWeezer : 5:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13618283 FranknWeezer said:





Quote:





In comment 13618250 jcn56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13618233 FranknWeezer said:





Quote:













The title of your post kills it dead in the water before I can bother to read it - who is supporting his antics?



Did you read anywhere that someone said 'Yes, I enjoyed the dog urinal dance'?







@jcn then what the hell are you claiming this thread is about? There are several posts where folks ask why they are being told they either have to love or hate Odell. You have folks saying he can do whatever he wants and they'll support him and what he does (hence the title of my post). You have others who say they will support him but that his stunts make it hard to do so. Probably others who are done with the guy. My point was to anyone who says is has to be black or white, there's no reason it has to be that way. That there's nothing wrong with admitting his stunts are over the top and harmful to the team but yet still supporting him. But to tell fans stuff like



Quote:





"If you have a hard time rooting for OBJ, go find another sport to root for."



is beyond ridiculous.







It's real simple - nobody is supporting his antics, they're supporting his play. They take the good with the bad.



If you have a hard time seeing past literally seconds of stupid 'look at me' behavior from an immature player, and can't understand that the guy is the best thing you have going on the field, and the only reason your offense is capable of doing anything when it can, then I don't know what to tell you.



That's just about exactly the point of my post, which wasn't directed to those who the bad with the good, but to those who are telling folks who are taking issue with his antics that they are in the wrong. In comment 13618480 jcn56 said:That's just about exactly the point of my post, which wasn't directed to those who the bad with the good, but to those who are telling folks who are taking issue with his antics that they are in the wrong.

We are watching Terrell Owens in blue. Mark C : 5:52 pm : link I've argued with people on this board who've said that, even as recently as a couple of months ago, but yesterday he did what to me is just unforgivable. His team is 0-2, down two touchdowns on the road in Philly in the fourth quarter, and he does that in the endzone. He's obviously decided that winning games is not quite as much of a priority as promoting his brand. Fuck him. That's no Giant.



I love what Beckham can do on the field as much as anyone. But there are reasons why T.O. never won a championship. And let's not forget, Owens did not begin his career as a douchebag, me-first locker room divider; he grew into that role because neither his teammates, coaches nor organization stopped him. This is what we're watching right now, and it disgusts me.



RE: If I were John Mara i would call him into my office MetsAreBack : 5:56 pm : link

Quote: tell him he embarrassed me and himself.You are disrespecting the entire organization. That stuff is over from this point forward don't try me .



Or what? The guy is a free agent in 13 games.



Above all, I love how being 6-10 for two years.. then a playoff 11-5 season (which apparently doesn't count - OBJ drives the losing here)... and this season where OBJ has really only played 1 of 3 games so far .... is OBJ's fault. Never mind this OL and running game. Or Eli being as his own GM put it "on the back nine of his career" or "sloppy QB play" (his own head coach)... or last in rush defense this year... or worst defense in league by any statistic two years ago... forget all that - OBJ's attitude is what's causing us to lose.



As Go Terps said, we should cut the best player and go build a winner without him. Cowboys should do the same with Elliott by the way, of course. And as long as Reese gets to stay to do just that -- what could go wrong (?) In comment 13618408 gtt350 said:Or what? The guy is a free agent in 13 games.Above all, I love how being 6-10 for two years.. then a playoff 11-5 season (which apparently doesn't count - OBJ drives the losing here)... and this season where OBJ has really only played 1 of 3 games so far .... is OBJ's fault. Never mind this OL and running game. Or Eli being as his own GM put it "on the back nine of his career" or "sloppy QB play" (his own head coach)... or last in rush defense this year... or worst defense in league by any statistic two years ago... forget all that - OBJ's attitude is what's causing us to lose.As Go Terps said, we should cut the best player and go build a winner without him. Cowboys should do the same with Elliott by the way, of course. And as long as Reese gets to stay to do just that -- what could go wrong (?)

RE: RE: If I were John Mara i would call him into my office Go Terps : 5:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13618408 gtt350 said:





Quote:





tell him he embarrassed me and himself.You are disrespecting the entire organization. That stuff is over from this point forward don't try me .







Or what? The guy is a free agent in 13 games.



Above all, I love how being 6-10 for two years.. then a playoff 11-5 season (which apparently doesn't count - OBJ drives the losing here)... and this season where OBJ has really only played 1 of 3 games so far .... is OBJ's fault. Never mind this OL and running game. Or Eli being as his own GM put it "on the back nine of his career" or "sloppy QB play" (his own head coach)... or last in rush defense this year... or worst defense in league by any statistic two years ago... forget all that - OBJ's attitude is what's causing us to lose.



As Go Terps said, we should cut the best player and go build a winner without him. Cowboys should do the same with Elliott by the way, of course. And as long as Reese gets to stay to do just that -- what could go wrong (?)



I said to cut him? When? In comment 13618579 MetsAreBack said:I said to cut him? When?

Some of you people have a really low bar GiantFilthy : 6:42 pm : link for crazy or normal. He is a star receiver, an immediate worldwide brand at a very young age, and a diva like so many others. It's not a fucking mental disorder.



Quit watching sports and stick to your Donna Reed safe space.

RE: Didn't Doug Baldwin Ten Ton Hammer : 6:45 pm : link

Quote: pretend to poop in the end zone during the Superbowl a couple years ago? Players do shit like this, it isn't just Beckham. I don't remember near as many people griping about that moment. Yet in the case of Beckham, people are questioning his mental capacity. Smh.



Marshawn Lynch used to grab his balls and mock the opposing defense while jumping into the endzone. In comment 13618045 Keaton028 said:Marshawn Lynch used to grab his balls and mock the opposing defense while jumping into the endzone.

RE: Some of you people have a really low bar Go Terps : 6:45 pm : link

Quote: for crazy or normal. He is a star receiver, an immediate worldwide brand at a very young age, and a diva like so many others. It's not a fucking mental disorder.



Quit watching sports and stick to your Donna Reed safe space.



I agree that it's not a mental disorder. The guy is just a fucking asshole. In comment 13618624 GiantFilthy said:I agree that it's not a mental disorder. The guy is just a fucking asshole.

RE: RE: Didn't Doug Baldwin GiantFilthy : 6:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13618045 Keaton028 said:





Quote:





pretend to poop in the end zone during the Superbowl a couple years ago? Players do shit like this, it isn't just Beckham. I don't remember near as many people griping about that moment. Yet in the case of Beckham, people are questioning his mental capacity. Smh.







Marshawn Lynch used to grab his balls and mock the opposing defense while jumping into the endzone.

You guys are conveniently missing the fact that those players did those things because of Beckham, somehow. In comment 13618629 Ten Ton Hammer said:You guys are conveniently missing the fact that those players did those thingsof Beckham, somehow.

RE: Some of you people have a really low bar BrettNYG10 : 6:50 pm : link

Quote: for crazy or normal. He is a star receiver, an immediate worldwide brand at a very young age, and a diva like so many others. It's not a fucking mental disorder.



Quit watching sports and stick to your Donna Reed safe space.



Who? In comment 13618624 GiantFilthy said:Who?

RE: RE: Some of you people have a really low bar GiantFilthy : 6:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13618624 GiantFilthy said:





Quote:





for crazy or normal. He is a star receiver, an immediate worldwide brand at a very young age, and a diva like so many others. It's not a fucking mental disorder.



Quit watching sports and stick to your Donna Reed safe space.







I agree that it's not a mental disorder. The guy is just a fucking asshole.

Low bar for asshole as well? He is a young athlete who craves attention and hasn't yet gained the ability to think ahead whether what he is about to do will penalize his team. In comment 13618632 Go Terps said:Low bar for asshole as well? He is a young athlete who craves attention and hasn't yet gained the ability to think ahead whether what he is about to do will penalize his team.

RE: RE: Some of you people have a really low bar GiantFilthy : 6:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13618624 GiantFilthy said:





Quote:





for crazy or normal. He is a star receiver, an immediate worldwide brand at a very young age, and a diva like so many others. It's not a fucking mental disorder.



Quit watching sports and stick to your Donna Reed safe space.







Who?

You. In comment 13618641 BrettNYG10 said:You.

I crave attention too. BrettNYG10 : 6:57 pm : link I hope GT doesn't want me traded.

RE: RE: Some of you people have a really low bar shockeyisthebest8056 : 7:01 pm : link

Quote:





I agree that it's not a mental disorder. The guy is just a fucking asshole.



But what's wrong with that? Heck, you don't know anything about any of these people and don't think you do just because you see them 3 hours a week on a football field or 3 hours a day on a baseball diamond. It's possible, but unlikely, that they're all assholes. Did you know Josh Brown was beating his wife? Did you ever think "team leader/good guy" Antonio Pierce would be the guy out with Plax the night he shot himself in the leg? Do you think that was the first time David Diehl drove drunk when he hit those parked cars? Half of the team might be smoking a blunt tonight. I feel uncomfortable comparing Odell's on-field behavior to guys who actually put other people's safety in jeopardy.



I like you as a commenter, but I wonder what is it that you want to get out of sports? Me, I want my teams to win and I want to see good games. I don't need to root for "good guys". I don't assume all of these players are "good guys". I don't really think it's integral for winning that everyone be a "good guy". I think it's integral that people produce. Bill Belichick is perhaps the greatest winner in the history of the sport... do we need to list the number of scumbags he's had on his teams?



In comment 13618632 Go Terps said:But what's wrong with that? Heck, you don't know anything about any of these people and don't think you do just because you see them 3 hours a week on a football field or 3 hours a day on a baseball diamond. It's possible, but unlikely, that they're all assholes. Did you know Josh Brown was beating his wife? Did you ever think "team leader/good guy" Antonio Pierce would be the guy out with Plax the night he shot himself in the leg? Do you think that was the first time David Diehl drove drunk when he hit those parked cars? Half of the team might be smoking a blunt tonight. I feel uncomfortable comparing Odell's on-field behavior to guys who actually put other people's safety in jeopardy.I like you as a commenter, but I wonder what is it that you want to get out of sports? Me, I want my teams to win and I want to see good games. I don't need to root for "good guys". I don't assume all of these players are "good guys". I don't really think it's integral for winning that everyone be a "good guy". I think it's integral that people produce. Bill Belichick is perhaps the greatest winner in the history of the sport... do we need to list the number of scumbags he's had on his teams?

Filthy Go Terps : 7:03 pm : link Quote: Low bar for asshole as well? He is a young athlete who craves attention and hasn't yet gained the ability to think ahead whether what he is about to do will penalize his team.



If we're talking about low bars, it seems like you're setting a low bar for acting like a pro.



This is his fourth season in the NFL. The NFL is full of young athletes (younger than Beckham) that crave attention that, somehow, manage not to incur personal fouls while embarrassing themselves and their teams. College football is also full of players that manage not to embarrass themselves.



As a matter of fact I can probably go to a high school game anywhere in America and see a kid score a touchdown and, somehow, have the self-control to not make an idiot out of himself.



I must say, of the dozens of Beckham rationalizations I've seen on this board, "hasn't yet gained the ability to think ahead whether what he is about to do will penalize his team" is the most creative. If we're talking about low bars, it seems like you're setting a low bar for acting like a pro.This is his fourth season in the NFL. The NFL is full of young athletes (younger than Beckham) that crave attention that, somehow, manage not to incur personal fouls while embarrassing themselves and their teams. College football is also full of players that manage not to embarrass themselves.As a matter of fact I can probably go to a high school game anywhere in America and see a kid score a touchdown and, somehow, have the self-control to not make an idiot out of himself.I must say, of the dozens of Beckham rationalizations I've seen on this board, "hasn't yet gained the ability to think ahead whether what he is about to do will penalize his team" is the most creative.

GT... shockeyisthebest8056 : 7:07 pm : link I think you need to direct that ire at the coach more than the player. Coughlin was a GREAT coach who didn't yank Odell off the field when he was getting personal fouls. Should we really expect Mac to do that? I think while the personal fouls are terrible, coaches are willing to take the good with the bad because they believe the good outweighs the bad and/or they hope it will change.



We know a majority of fans are willing to do that.

========== GiantFilthy : 7:08 pm : link Quote: Go Terps : 7:03 pm : link : reply

I must say, of the dozens of Beckham rationalizations I've seen on this board, "hasn't yet gained the ability to think ahead whether what he is about to do will penalize his team" is the most creative.

It's not me being creative and it isn't anything odd for large chunks of the population. He does dumb things and doesn't think beforehand. We have so many people in this world who have been on this rock much, much longer than Beckham who still haven't found a way to think before they speak and act.



A real asshole knows he is about to get penalized and doesn't care because fuck his team. It's up to you to decide whether you think he feels that way about his mates. It's not me being creative and it isn't anything odd for large chunks of the population. He does dumb things and doesn't think beforehand. We have so many people in this world who have been on this rock much, much longer than Beckham who still haven't found a way to think before they speak and act.A real asshole knows he is about to get penalized and doesn't care because fuck his team. It's up to you to decide whether you think he feels that way about his mates.

RE: GT... Go Terps : 7:14 pm : link

Quote: I think you need to direct that ire at the coach more than the player. Coughlin was a GREAT coach who didn't yank Odell off the field when he was getting personal fouls. Should we really expect Mac to do that? I think while the personal fouls are terrible, coaches are willing to take the good with the bad because they believe the good outweighs the bad and/or they hope it will change.



We know a majority of fans are willing to do that.



I said it earlier: Beckham is an asshole and we all know this. The blame for it lies with Mara, Tisch, Reese, and Coughlin. The time to reel in this idiot has come and gone.



Coughlin had the reputation for being a hardass but he was always full of shit on that front: Plax and Shockey were allowed to do basically whatever they wanted until they were removed from the picture by exterior circumstances. Coughlin didn't do shit about Beckham either, and when he failed to do anything about his superiors should have stepped in. They haven't.



It's a shame because Beckham's talent is undeniable, but I don't think it's going to work out for him with the Giants in the long term. He needed to smacked upside his head a while ago. Too late for that now. In comment 13618665 shockeyisthebest8056 said:I said it earlier: Beckham is an asshole and we all know this. The blame for it lies with Mara, Tisch, Reese, and Coughlin. The time to reel in this idiot has come and gone.Coughlin had the reputation for being a hardass but he was always full of shit on that front: Plax and Shockey were allowed to do basically whatever they wanted until they were removed from the picture by exterior circumstances. Coughlin didn't do shit about Beckham either, and when he failed to do anything about his superiors should have stepped in. They haven't.It's a shame because Beckham's talent is undeniable, but I don't think it's going to work out for him with the Giants in the long term. He needed to smacked upside his head a while ago. Too late for that now.

I don't think Giants fans have a baseline to judge someone a 'bad guy' Ten Ton Hammer : 7:15 pm : link on. There are players in the NFL who can't stay away from cops or drugs. Who was the last actually bad person who played for this team that we knew about?



What Beckham does is childish nonsense that you people psychoanalyze as if it's an indicator that he's gonna be found slinging cocaine and shooting people someday.

RE: RE: RE: Some of you people have a really low bar AnnapolisMike : 7:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13618632 Go Terps said:





Quote:





In comment 13618624 GiantFilthy said:





Quote:





for crazy or normal. He is a star receiver, an immediate worldwide brand at a very young age, and a diva like so many others. It's not a fucking mental disorder.



Quit watching sports and stick to your Donna Reed safe space.







I agree that it's not a mental disorder. The guy is just a fucking asshole.





Low bar for asshole as well? He is a young athlete who craves attention and hasn't yet gained the ability to think ahead whether what he is about to do will penalize his team.



The guy is going to be 25 in November. He is not some 19 year old dumbass kid. He is a 25 year old dumb ass and a narcissist to boot.



Right now the Giants are a better team with him. But if I am the Giants...I am thinking long and hard whether his value is greater as a Giant with a long term extension ...or by trading him.



In comment 13618642 GiantFilthy said:The guy is going to be 25 in November. He is not some 19 year old dumbass kid. He is a 25 year old dumb ass and a narcissist to boot.Right now the Giants are a better team with him. But if I am the Giants...I am thinking long and hard whether his value is greater as a Giant with a long term extension ...or by trading him.

RE: I don't think Giants fans have a baseline to judge someone a 'bad guy' AnnapolisMike : 7:24 pm : link

Quote: on. There are players in the NFL who can't stay away from cops or drugs. Who was the last actually bad person who played for this team that we knew about?



What Beckham does is childish nonsense that you people psychoanalyze as if it's an indicator that he's gonna be found slinging cocaine and shooting people someday.



The risk with OBJ is injury and degradation of his skillset which is based on his quickness. WR's are one hit away from being done. It is likely that you are seeing OBJ at his best right now.



See Nicks (no contract) and Cruz for examples of how injuries can quickly derail a promising career. In comment 13618677 Ten Ton Hammer said:The risk with OBJ is injury and degradation of his skillset which is based on his quickness. WR's are one hit away from being done. It is likely that you are seeing OBJ at his best right now.See Nicks (no contract) and Cruz for examples of how injuries can quickly derail a promising career.

RE: RE: I don't think Giants fans have a baseline to judge someone a 'bad guy' Ten Ton Hammer : 7:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13618677 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





on. There are players in the NFL who can't stay away from cops or drugs. Who was the last actually bad person who played for this team that we knew about?



What Beckham does is childish nonsense that you people psychoanalyze as if it's an indicator that he's gonna be found slinging cocaine and shooting people someday.







The risk with OBJ is injury and degradation of his skillset which is based on his quickness. WR's are one hit away from being done. It is likely that you are seeing OBJ at his best right now.



See Nicks (no contract) and Cruz for examples of how injuries can quickly derail a promising career.



That's a legitimate conversation though. I thought we were outraging over sophomoric behavior. In comment 13618696 AnnapolisMike said:That's a legitimate conversation though. I thought we were outraging over sophomoric behavior.

OBJ's not under contract for much longer jcn56 : 7:27 pm : link He's going to be a FA soon, he's got practically diddly in terms of trade value.



If you got a 1st and a 3rd you'd probably have done well. And let's face it - what 1st and 3rd would do anything to return what Odell can provide for this team?

You can have the conversation about what his long term value is Ten Ton Hammer : 7:31 pm : link when the QB has one foot out the door, might be declining anyway, and the offensive line looks like a 1-3 year rebuild project.



But you're going to sell at a loss since there's nothing you can get back for him that would be considered fair value. I'd want at least two 25/under proven starter offensive linemen as the starting point for any deal, and those types of trades don't happen in this league.

RE: OBJ's not under contract for much longer Go Terps : 7:31 pm : link

Quote: He's going to be a FA soon, he's got practically diddly in terms of trade value.



If you got a 1st and a 3rd you'd probably have done well. And let's face it - what 1st and 3rd would do anything to return what Odell can provide for this team?



With a draft heavy in blue chip QBs coming up, the value of a 1st rounder may be higher than it usually would be. In comment 13618709 jcn56 said:With a draft heavy in blue chip QBs coming up, the value of a 1st rounder may be higher than it usually would be.

. arcarsenal : 7:32 pm : link There are like 6-7 OBJ threads on the front page of BBI. Literally hundreds of posts.



And the reason is not because he was probably our best offensive player yesterday or because he was the reason why we even had a chance to win the game.



Crazy.

RE: OBJ's not under contract for much longer AnnapolisMike : 7:36 pm : link

Quote: He's going to be a FA soon, he's got practically diddly in terms of trade value.



If you got a 1st and a 3rd you'd probably have done well. And let's face it - what 1st and 3rd would do anything to return what Odell can provide for this team?



If you are of the belief that OBJ is a long term risk due to either declining performance or major brain farts and want to be rid of him you take what you can get and move on. In comment 13618709 jcn56 said:If you are of the belief that OBJ is a long term risk due to either declining performance or major brain farts and want to be rid of him you take what you can get and move on.

RE: RE: OBJ's not under contract for much longer jcn56 : 7:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13618709 jcn56 said:





Quote:





He's going to be a FA soon, he's got practically diddly in terms of trade value.



If you got a 1st and a 3rd you'd probably have done well. And let's face it - what 1st and 3rd would do anything to return what Odell can provide for this team?







If you are of the belief that OBJ is a long term risk due to either declining performance or major brain farts and want to be rid of him you take what you can get and move on.



Yes, naturally, to join that long list of teams who have traded young, generational talents.



Declining performance? On what grounds? You mentioned injury and brain farts. Well, injury is a concern for every player, so that's at least somewhat valid. At what point do we address that the guys handful of personal fouls doesn't come close to offsetting his performance on the field? In comment 13618723 AnnapolisMike said:Yes, naturally, to join that long list of teams who have traded young, generational talents.Declining performance? On what grounds? You mentioned injury and brain farts. Well, injury is a concern for every player, so that's at least somewhat valid. At what point do we address that the guys handful of personal fouls doesn't come close to offsetting his performance on the field?

RE: . AnnapolisMike : 7:39 pm : link

Quote: There are like 6-7 OBJ threads on the front page of BBI. Literally hundreds of posts.



And the reason is not because he was probably our best offensive player yesterday or because he was the reason why we even had a chance to win the game.



Crazy.



It is crazy. He should be basking in the afterglow of a nice performance. Instead he faces criticism about a self inflicted brain fart (or start of Twitter war with the Trumpster). Double edged sword with OBJ. In comment 13618718 arcarsenal said:It is crazy. He should be basking in the afterglow of a nice performance. Instead he faces criticism about a self inflicted brain fart (or start of Twitter war with the Trumpster). Double edged sword with OBJ.

RE: . Go Terps : 7:43 pm : link

Quote: There are like 6-7 OBJ threads on the front page of BBI. Literally hundreds of posts.



And the reason is not because he was probably our best offensive player yesterday or because he was the reason why we even had a chance to win the game.



Crazy.



It makes all the sense in the world. He's the most important player on the team. The direction this team takes over the next few years is likely going to be tied more closely to him than it will be to any other player. In comment 13618718 arcarsenal said:It makes all the sense in the world. He's the most important player on the team. The direction this team takes over the next few years is likely going to be tied more closely to him than it will be to any other player.

No it’s not Rflairr : 7:44 pm : link We can barely move the bell across mid field without him

RE: We are watching Terrell Owens in blue. DennyInDenville : 7:45 pm : link

Quote: I've argued with people on this board who've said that, even as recently as a couple of months ago, but yesterday he did what to me is just unforgivable. His team is 0-2, down two touchdowns on the road in Philly in the fourth quarter, and he does that in the endzone. He's obviously decided that winning games is not quite as much of a priority as promoting his brand. Fuck him. That's no Giant.



I love what Beckham can do on the field as much as anyone. But there are reasons why T.O. never won a championship. And let's not forget, Owens did not begin his career as a douchebag, me-first locker room divider; he grew into that role because neither his teammates, coaches nor organization stopped him. This is what we're watching right now, and it disgusts me.

Bingo!



And nobody every tried stopping OBJ either including coach Coughlin.



OBJ is in charge of this franchise and will cost many people jobs and will never win a championship with his attitude. In comment 13618575 Mark C said:Bingo!And nobody every tried stopping OBJ either including coach Coughlin.OBJ is in charge of this franchise and will cost many people jobs and will never win a championship with his attitude.

RE: I don't think Giants fans have a baseline to judge someone a 'bad guy' BrettNYG10 : 7:46 pm : link

Quote: on. There are players in the NFL who can't stay away from cops or drugs. Who was the last actually bad person who played for this team that we knew about?



What Beckham does is childish nonsense that you people psychoanalyze as if it's an indicator that he's gonna be found slinging cocaine and shooting people someday.



John Jerry was a guy we signed despite knowing he's a douche. In comment 13618677 Ten Ton Hammer said:John Jerry was a guy we signed despite knowing he's a douche.

This team, as it's built, can barely get the ball to him on a Ten Ton Hammer : 7:48 pm : link consistent basis. There are far more issues here than him being a child. The penalties suck, but they suck because they're so inept on offense around him that a single penalty could cost the team all the points they might score in a game. He takes a hit for that, but the real culprit is the people who bought in with this offensive line again.

RE: RE: We are watching Terrell Owens in blue. AnnapolisMike : 7:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13618575 Mark C said:





Quote:





I've argued with people on this board who've said that, even as recently as a couple of months ago, but yesterday he did what to me is just unforgivable. His team is 0-2, down two touchdowns on the road in Philly in the fourth quarter, and he does that in the endzone. He's obviously decided that winning games is not quite as much of a priority as promoting his brand. Fuck him. That's no Giant.



I love what Beckham can do on the field as much as anyone. But there are reasons why T.O. never won a championship. And let's not forget, Owens did not begin his career as a douchebag, me-first locker room divider; he grew into that role because neither his teammates, coaches nor organization stopped him. This is what we're watching right now, and it disgusts me.





Bingo!



And nobody every tried stopping OBJ either including coach Coughlin.



OBJ is in charge of this franchise and will cost many people jobs and will never win a championship with his attitude.



It's not the attitude...it's the funneling of limited resources to one player. It's OK now and next year (8M), but do you commit 80M to a ANY WR long term. In comment 13618747 DennyInDenville said:It's not the attitude...it's the funneling of limited resources to one player. It's OK now and next year (8M), but do you commit 80M to a ANY WR long term.

Comparing him to TO sounds a bit unfair considering the lack jcn56 : 7:52 pm : link of locker room issues, but...



...just remember that TO basically came back after a bad injury, rushed to the field, and carried those filthy green fucks almost singlehandedly to the finish line in the Super Bowl. If not for McNabb and his case of the Chunkies those assholes have one in the case and it's thanks to Owens.

RE: RE: I don't think Giants fans have a baseline to judge someone a 'bad guy' Ten Ton Hammer : 7:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13618677 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





on. There are players in the NFL who can't stay away from cops or drugs. Who was the last actually bad person who played for this team that we knew about?



What Beckham does is childish nonsense that you people psychoanalyze as if it's an indicator that he's gonna be found slinging cocaine and shooting people someday.







John Jerry was a guy we signed despite knowing he's a douche.



Let's not blur the line between douche and bad guy. Plenty of teams, as in life, have a douche in the locker room.



I'm talking about legitimately bad people to have around your franchise, like Greg Hardy, or any of the other all-jail NFL players over the years who had to carry around a rape charge or a history of DWIs, etc. Mostly Cowboys.



Not to pile on a dead horse, but the legend the franchise identifies with used to go mad dog crazy on cocaine and send hookers to the opposing team hotel to try to tire them out before games. It's 2017 and people can't deal with a knucklehead romping around the endzone making himself look stupid. In comment 13618750 BrettNYG10 said:Let's not blur the line between douche and bad guy. Plenty of teams, as in life, have a douche in the locker room.I'm talking about legitimately bad people to have around your franchise, like Greg Hardy, or any of the other all-jail NFL players over the years who had to carry around a rape charge or a history of DWIs, etc. Mostly Cowboys.Not to pile on a dead horse, but the legend the franchise identifies with used to go mad dog crazy on cocaine and send hookers to the opposing team hotel to try to tire them out before games. It's 2017 and people can't deal with a knucklehead romping around the endzone making himself look stupid.