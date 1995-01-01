Why was Accorsi universally bashed on BBI?

|
|Quote:
| In comment 13618804 jcn56 said:
Quote:
if you read articles at the time, Coughlin gushed about how strong Flowers was, how he was mauling people down field. These are both from articles just after the draft:
Quote:
No coach was more impressed than Giants head man Tom Coughlin, who compared the 21-year-old to a war-like machine. “He is a battleship, an aircraft carrier or however you want to describe him at six-foot-six, 329 [pounds], noted Coughlin. “Strongest guy in the draft.” Strongest, doesn’t always mean best, but in the case of the Giants draft board, Flowers was the top guy for Coughlin and company. “Yeah, but you know how the Giants operate – the best player on the board is going to get the majority of the consideration, and that was the case right here,” noted Coughlin. Despite being described as ‘a little bit on the quiet side’ Coughlin isn’t letting Flowers' soft-spoken manner fool him. The offensive tackle prospect can be a wrecking ball between the lines and this became immediately apparent when the Giants studied him on game tape. "You see him on film," said Coughlin of Flowers' toughness on the gridiron. “You see him at the second level trying to finish people off. Arriving in a bad humor at a pile. You see all that stuff.”
Reese was the only one to mention that Flowers might be meant for guard at first:
Quote:
“Obviously, he’s a gigantic human being, and he played at a high level of competition,” Reese said. “We think this can help solidify the offensive line, so hopefully this will settle the offensive line down and we don’t have to keep talking about the offensive line as much.
“He’s a big, tough, good football player, and he’s got a nasty streak.”
While Reese said Flowers could play either guard or tackle, Coach Tom Coughlin spoke to reporters after Reese did and said unequivocally that Flowers was a tackle. Flowers played on the left and the right sides at Miami, although he spent the last two seasons at left tackle, the most prominent position on the line because it protects the blind side of a right-handed quarterback like Manning
...
Asked if Flowers was viewed as an eventual left tackle, Reese answered, “Yeah, you would think so.”
Excellebt find. Very interesting.
|Quote:
| The Giants starting OL from left to right was...
Jeff Roehl, Rich Seubert, Wayne Lucier, Dave Diehl, Chris Bober.
And the starter at fullback was Visanthe Shiancoe.
Roehl was an undrafted rookie. Lucier was a rookie 7th round pick. Diehl was a former 5th round pick in his second year. Seubert and Bober were both undrafted players in their third year. Shiancoe was a rookie third round pick out of Morgan State.
The Giants lost 35-32 in OT.
|Quote:
| And we watch every game, and even a lot of college games, and we just know more than the people who run this franchise.
Some are even really good at fantasy football.
|Quote:
| In comment 13618821 joeinpa said:
Quote:
And we watch every game, and even a lot of college games, and we just know more than the people who run this franchise.
Some are even really good at fantasy football.
OMG If I could draft a left tackle for my fantasy team, I would totally take the championship in the league where I am up against Reese and Acorsi. This past year, in our draft Acorsi tried to draft Elway again. Reese reached for someone in the first round but hell if I knew who he was. Marc Ross was on auto draft because he was playing Madden and forgot about our draft.
|Quote:
| ..was cutting Dave Brown.
His last act was engineering the Manning trade.
He couldnt have been THAT bad... lol
|Quote:
| In comment 13618903 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 13618821 joeinpa said:
Quote:
And we watch every game, and even a lot of college games, and we just know more than the people who run this franchise.
Some are even really good at fantasy football.
OMG If I could draft a left tackle for my fantasy team, I would totally take the championship in the league where I am up against Reese and Acorsi. This past year, in our draft Acorsi tried to draft Elway again. Reese reached for someone in the first round but hell if I knew who he was. Marc Ross was on auto draft because he was playing Madden and forgot about our draft.
|Quote:
| If the fact that the last Reese fanboys have to rely upon the alleged failings of a GM who hasn't been around since OBJ was thirteen years old in order to defend his indefensible track record isn't the ultimate indictment of Reese's tenure then I don't know what is.
So you really believe that Reese saw Flowers as a guard? Then what's stoppedhik from saying that ever again instead of consistently asserting he's a LT ever since draft night?
And what's stopped him from trying him at guard ever since?
The level of apologism on this board is maddening.
|Quote:
Give me a break. If you think Reese has no input on personnel issues I have a bridge to sell you.
And talk about cherry picking. How about you go find all the articles since where Reese speaks of Flowera as a guard?
You will be looking for a long, long time.
|Quote:
| record at all and nothing to defend, cherry picking?
This isn't a casino, you don't have to double down on stupid pal.
|Quote:
All of the bad picks during the Accorsi era were on Accorsi. The bad picks of the Reese era are on others. Duh.
|Quote:
Incredible find. Puts the Flowers pick in a whole different light.
|Quote:
| record at all and nothing to defend, cherry picking?
This isn't a casino, you don't have to double down on stupid pal.
|Quote:
| I will always think of 2008 as the one that got away, and the season that could have have launched us into shaping this era very differently.
Yeah we got a title in 2011, but that wasn't a great team by any stretch.
This team had the good fortune of rare continuity at coach and quarterback since 2004, and has managed just 1 (what I would call) excellent team in that stretch. The 2008 team.
I will wonder about that year forever.
|Quote:
| In comment 13618771 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I will always think of 2008 as the one that got away, and the season that could have have launched us into shaping this era very differently.
Yeah we got a title in 2011, but that wasn't a great team by any stretch.
This team had the good fortune of rare continuity at coach and quarterback since 2004, and has managed just 1 (what I would call) excellent team in that stretch. The 2008 team.
I will wonder about that year forever.
This "2011 wasn't a great team by any stretch" nonsense continues to be one of BBI's IQ tests. Usually repeated as fact by some posters trying to change history to fit a narrative.
The 2011 team was excellent - we got pretty banged up early that season, especially on defense and on the OL, which played a huge part in why we looked bad at times early that year, and our running game overall was statistically poor - a reason often cited by fans as to why that team wasn't great.
Quite unusually, that team got healthy down the stretch - Tuck, Rolle, Osi, and David Baas all came on strong down the stretch, pluse Chase Blackburn somehow got off his couch and played very well at MLB when we needed him
The 2011 team at its peak was the team that smoked Green Bay on the road in the playoffs, won that war in SF, then beat Brady and the Pats again.
A lot of fans should really go back and rewatch games and highlights from that season
|Quote:
| but I don't think anyone hated Accorsi. He was a likeable guy. I don't recall many being a fan though. He was brought in to help George Young manage the cap...except he was exceptionally bad at it. When he became GM his drafts were terrible. He also had an uncanny ability to leak his picks before the draft. Whether that actually impacted the team is anyone's guess.
He rewarded players past their prime with contracts that crippled our ability to do anything in FA. Perhaps his biggest offense was ignoring the offensive line. For those too young to remember him, the lines he put out make the current one look like the 90s cowboys. His reputation isn't helped since it was widely believed that he lost power when Coughlin was hired. I don't know how true that is, but that was the belief at the time.
|Quote:
|Quote:
|At the end of the day the Giants have not had a consistently good GM since Young . For a team with 4 SB championships we have a disproportionate number of bad years. This all relates to the last 2 GM's. They do occasionally put together a roster that exceeds expectations, but do a crappy job drafting and do not having priorities correct on what positions are important to have a consistently good team. It's disheartening to see our divisional rivals be so much more astute at drafting and team building.
|Quote:
| In comment 13619469 Painless62 said:
Quote:
At the end of the day the Giants have not had a consistently good GM since Young . For a team with 4 SB championships we have a disproportionate number of bad years. This all relates to the last 2 GM's. They do occasionally put together a roster that exceeds expectations, but do a crappy job drafting and do not having priorities correct on what positions are important to have a consistently good team. It's disheartening to see our divisional rivals be so much more astute at drafting and team building.
Have you done the math to say that we've got a disproportionate number of good years? Or checked the winning percentage for that matter?
You should fish around a bit - I think you'd find your complaint about the post-GY years to be reflective of almost all of the NFL in the parity era that ensued. GY's demise was FA, which was basically the beginning of parity.
|Quote:
|However, there are teams that have very few truly bad years. Like the Steelers and Packers. They both have good to great QB's which I feel we have had. What is common to both? They try to be strong up front on both sides of the ball. They draft early and often on the lines. It's amazing how much better your receivers are when your QB has time to throw. How much easier it is to win when you can stuff the ball down your opponents throats running the ball in the 4th Q. How about how much better you are as an OC when you can call a half back dive and consistently gain a yard. Now these teams are not perfect and have down years occasionally, but not often. Of course, you have to evaluate talent properly and not be smug and smart. Go look for example at a Steelers draft. There is very seldom a wtf selection. They always seem to make sense. Unlike our drafts. I think we have every right or expect to be better than average as who aspires to be average? Honestly , we have been below average for years if anything
|Quote:
| A ten year span (they only took into consideration the regular season) - includes 160 overall games.
The difference between the 5th best overall and the 12th best overall - was 4 games.
Learn your math, or just keep having loud, angry arguments with the ether about how the team that has delivered you two titles in the past decade keeps letting you down.
|Quote:
| In comment 13619589 jcn56 said:
Quote:
A ten year span (they only took into consideration the regular season) - includes 160 overall games.
The difference between the 5th best overall and the 12th best overall - was 4 games.
Learn your math, or just keep having loud, angry arguments with the ether about how the team that has delivered you two titles in the past decade keeps letting you down.
Hey, if finishing on average between 5th and 12th floats your boat, then yay. But it seems pretty damning to me that in order to defend Reese you have to grade him on a curve,
All I know is that in a division that has over that period more often than not required only a slightly above average record to win, the Giants have finished first exactly one time.
They won two SB you say? Yes, and if management gets a pass for what is inexorably becoming the distant pass, then so does Eli (who -- unlike Reese -- can indisputably lay claim to having been a principal contributor to both).
|Quote:
|Over a 10 year period, 80/80 wins losses would be average . Since we have had a hall of fame quarterback over this time frame, you would expect us to be significantly above average . The average team does not have the luxury of having such a QB. I don't have time right now to add up our W and L record over the past decade, but it has to be at best around .500 considering the number of losing seasons we have had. This would mean we have been below average on the rest of the roster. Squarely on Reese who I believe stinks. Along with Ross. Unless Coughlin really was a below average coach, which even his detractors don't say.
|Quote:
| over a decade - and continues to hit when bringing in players, I don't fire him.
In fact, if I beat 2/3s of my peers on a consistent basis in a very competitive field, I'm pretty happy with it.
As for Eli - if you were to take a poll of impartial NFL observers - and look at those top 4 QBs (Brady, Rodgers, Roethlisberger and Peyton Manning) - how do you think he'd stack up? It's not coincidence those teams are ranked that way - in no small part due to the franchise QBs that lead them.
|Quote:
| In comment 13619612 jcn56 said:
Quote:
over a decade - and continues to hit when bringing in players, I don't fire him.
In fact, if I beat 2/3s of my peers on a consistent basis in a very competitive field, I'm pretty happy with it.
As for Eli - if you were to take a poll of impartial NFL observers - and look at those top 4 QBs (Brady, Rodgers, Roethlisberger and Peyton Manning) - how do you think he'd stack up? It's not coincidence those teams are ranked that way - in no small part due to the franchise QBs that lead them.
Seriously? "[C]ontinues to hit when bringing in players"?
How about answering the questions I have posed previously and then reconsidering that assertion:
How many of his own draft picks over that period has Reese himself deemed worthy of a second contract?
How do you defend that list of garbage and/or overdrafting that Reese has brought in at OL?
And why was a $200MM (in NFL money) spending spree even necessary?
The objective facts are pretty damning. No way around it.