Why was Accorsi universally bashed on BBI? Sean : 9/25/2017 7:33 pm Reese has been getting destroyed, deservedly so. I'd say the modern day Giants run was from 2005-November 2012. After Hurricane Sandy, it all went downhill for this franchise. Reese has yet to get it back in order aside from spending $200M which gutted us some close wins and a 11-5 record. No division title since 2011 in what is arguable the division with the most parity in the NFL.



With all that said, I remember Accorsi being ridiculed by most here as well. So much so that people even ripped him for taking Eli interviews after SB46. Here's a guy who had the conviction to trade for Eli & built the nuts and bolts of the team that went 25-5 during a 30 game stretch in 07-08 which included a Super Bowl. Yet, he wasn't liked either.



Also, to be fair. Jerry Reese's fingerprints are over the 2007 & 2011 (more so) SB teams as well. He deserves credit. But, man this has been a bad team for awhile now. This team finished the year 3-5 in 12, was 0-6 in 13, 3-9 in 14, finished the year 1-6 in 15 & is now 0-3 in 16. Yikes.

if you read articles at the time, Coughlin gushed about how strong Flowers was, how he was mauling people down field. These are both from articles just after the draft:







No coach was more impressed than Giants head man Tom Coughlin, who compared the 21-year-old to a war-like machine. “He is a battleship, an aircraft carrier or however you want to describe him at six-foot-six, 329 [pounds], noted Coughlin. “Strongest guy in the draft.” Strongest, doesn’t always mean best, but in the case of the Giants draft board, Flowers was the top guy for Coughlin and company. “Yeah, but you know how the Giants operate – the best player on the board is going to get the majority of the consideration, and that was the case right here,” noted Coughlin. Despite being described as ‘a little bit on the quiet side’ Coughlin isn’t letting Flowers' soft-spoken manner fool him. The offensive tackle prospect can be a wrecking ball between the lines and this became immediately apparent when the Giants studied him on game tape. "You see him on film," said Coughlin of Flowers' toughness on the gridiron. “You see him at the second level trying to finish people off. Arriving in a bad humor at a pile. You see all that stuff.”







Reese was the only one to mention that Flowers might be meant for guard at first:







“Obviously, he’s a gigantic human being, and he played at a high level of competition,” Reese said. “We think this can help solidify the offensive line, so hopefully this will settle the offensive line down and we don’t have to keep talking about the offensive line as much.



“He’s a big, tough, good football player, and he’s got a nasty streak.”



While Reese said Flowers could play either guard or tackle, Coach Tom Coughlin spoke to reporters after Reese did and said unequivocally that Flowers was a tackle. Flowers played on the left and the right sides at Miami, although he spent the last two seasons at left tackle, the most prominent position on the line because it protects the blind side of a right-handed quarterback like Manning



Asked if Flowers was viewed as an eventual left tackle, Reese answered, “Yeah, you would think so.”















Excellent find. Very interesting.



Incredible find. Puts the Flowers pick in a whole different light.

Quote: The Giants starting OL from left to right was...

Jeff Roehl, Rich Seubert, Wayne Lucier, Dave Diehl, Chris Bober.

And the starter at fullback was Visanthe Shiancoe.



Roehl was an undrafted rookie. Lucier was a rookie 7th round pick. Diehl was a former 5th round pick in his second year. Seubert and Bober were both undrafted players in their third year. Shiancoe was a rookie third round pick out of Morgan State.



The Giants lost 35-32 in OT.



And yet two of those guys were starters on a SB offensive line.

Quote: And we watch every game, and even a lot of college games, and we just know more than the people who run this franchise.



Some are even really good at fantasy football.



OMG If I could draft a left tackle for my fantasy team, I would totally take the championship in the league where I am up against Reese and Acorsi. This past year, in our draft Acorsi tried to draft Elway again. Reese reached for someone in the first round but hell if I knew who he was. Marc Ross was on auto draft because he was playing Madden and forgot about our draft.

And we watch every game, and even a lot of college games, and we just know more than the people who run this franchise.



Some are even really good at fantasy football.







OMG If I could draft a left tackle for my fantasy team, I would totally take the championship in the league where I am up against Reese and Acorsi. This past year, in our draft Acorsi tried to draft Elway again. Reese reached for someone in the first round but hell if I knew who he was. Marc Ross was on auto draft because he was playing Madden and forgot about our draft.





You were the worst poster on this board as TylerAimee and not much has changed since you changed your handle.



Good God

Ernie didn’t start drafting well until McNally's_Nuts : 9/25/2017 9:36 pm : link Coughlin arrived.



The 2005 Draft is so underrated. Giants had 4 picks and hit home runs on Webster, Tuck and Jacobs.

Ernie's first act as GM in '98.... jnoble : 9/25/2017 9:37 pm : link ..was cutting Dave Brown.

His last act was engineering the Manning trade.



He couldnt have been THAT bad... lol

Quote: ..was cutting Dave Brown.

His last act was engineering the Manning trade.



He couldnt have been THAT bad... lol



Not necessarily. His last act was trading down for Kiwi and then trading up for.....

























Sinorice Moss

Ron Dayne PEEJ : 9/25/2017 9:45 pm : link I rest my case

you take yourself and this place way too seriously. Everything I said in my prior post was of course just a joke and sarcastic. You need to get a grip.



you take yourself and this place way too seriously. Everything I said in my prior post was of course just a joke and sarcastic. You need to get a grip.

Meanwhile, every other thread I read here someone says to someone else "you are the worst poster". Can we get a consensus as to who the worst really is? If it is me can I also get a BBI trophy at training camp? Maybe you can present it to me?

Quote: if you read articles at the time, Coughlin gushed about how strong Flowers was, how he was mauling people down field. These are both from articles just after the draft:







No coach was more impressed than Giants head man Tom Coughlin, who compared the 21-year-old to a war-like machine. “He is a battleship, an aircraft carrier or however you want to describe him at six-foot-six, 329 [pounds], noted Coughlin. “Strongest guy in the draft.” Strongest, doesn’t always mean best, but in the case of the Giants draft board, Flowers was the top guy for Coughlin and company. “Yeah, but you know how the Giants operate – the best player on the board is going to get the majority of the consideration, and that was the case right here,” noted Coughlin. Despite being described as ‘a little bit on the quiet side’ Coughlin isn’t letting Flowers' soft-spoken manner fool him. The offensive tackle prospect can be a wrecking ball between the lines and this became immediately apparent when the Giants studied him on game tape. "You see him on film," said Coughlin of Flowers' toughness on the gridiron. “You see him at the second level trying to finish people off. Arriving in a bad humor at a pile. You see all that stuff.”







Reese was the only one to mention that Flowers might be meant for guard at first:







“Obviously, he’s a gigantic human being, and he played at a high level of competition,” Reese said. “We think this can help solidify the offensive line, so hopefully this will settle the offensive line down and we don’t hoave to keep talking about the offensive line as much.



“He’s a big, tough, good football player, and he’s got a nasty streak.”



While Reese said Flowers could play either guard or tackle, Coach Tom Coughlin spoke to reporters after Reese did and said unequivocally that Flowers was a tackle. Flowers played on the left and the right sides at Miami, although he spent the last two seasons at left tackle, the most prominent position on the line because it protects the blind side of a right-u handed quarterback like Manning



Asked if Flowers was viewed as an eventual left tackle, Reese answered, “Yeah, you would think so.”







there is nothing there to indicate that Reese was unhappy with the pick other than your wishful thinking to absolve Reese as GM and no doubt the head coach was happy to get a lineman given the state of his o-line. As the quote said, he was the best player on their board. Apparently you think Ross and Reese had nothing to say about it.

2009 offense was a ferari mattlawson : 9/25/2017 10:29 pm : link defense was a jalopy

Accorsi was pretty bad when working with Fassel. an_idol_mind : 9/25/2017 10:40 pm : link He became pretty good when working with Coughlin.



I believe the two halves of his career as GM for the Giants really highlight the importance of a good head coach/GM working relationship. Both Accorsi and Fassel have mentioned in interviews that they didn't get along.

Gene - you mean as Coughlin stated he was the top guy jcn56 : 9/25/2017 11:01 pm : link



During all the outrage, while everyone asked why Coughlin was shown the door and Reese allowed to remain, did anyone stop to ask whether maybe he got some leniency because he wasn't entirely responsible for the personnel decisions?



on their board?

During all the outrage, while everyone asked why Coughlin was shown the door and Reese allowed to remain, did anyone stop to ask whether maybe he got some leniency because he wasn't entirely responsible for the personnel decisions?

Beats me but nicky43 : 9/25/2017 11:09 pm : link He was clearly a much better GM than Reese and I've been saying that for years!

The Eli Manning era WillVAB : 9/25/2017 11:34 pm : link Has been bitter sweet. Forever grateful for two of the best playoff runs in history but always wonder what could've been:



2008 -- easily the best team in the league until Plax shot himself

2009 -- Bill Sheridan ruined the defense along with Reese's ignore the safety position approach that year

2010 -- definitely talented enough to go on a run but the most snakebit team I've seen in the turnover department that year. Some of the most Fluker int's and fumbles I've ever seen. If they hold on in Philly GB doesn't even make the playoffs



All downhill after '11 with bad drafts. People want to get nostalgic about Coughlin now but he made plenty of bad in game decisions and had a horrible record in the second half of seasons.

Wow burtmanjack : 9/25/2017 11:39 pm : link If the fact that the last Reese fanboys have to rely upon the alleged failings of a GM who hasn't been around since OBJ was thirteen years old in order to defend his indefensible track record isn't the ultimate indictment of Reese's tenure then I don't know what is.



So you really believe that Reese saw Flowers as a guard? Then what's stoppedhik from saying that ever again instead of consistently asserting he's a LT ever since draft night?



And what's stopped him from trying him at guard ever since?



The level of apologism on this board is maddening.

Quote: If the fact that the last Reese fanboys have to rely upon the alleged failings of a GM who hasn't been around since OBJ was thirteen years old in order to defend his indefensible track record isn't the ultimate indictment of Reese's tenure then I don't know what is.



So you really believe that Reese saw Flowers as a guard? Then what's stoppedhik from saying that ever again instead of consistently asserting he's a LT ever since draft night?



And what's stopped him from trying him at guard ever since?



The level of apologism on this board is maddening.



What's to stop the GM from playing a player at a different position? I don't know, maybe the fact that he doesn't coach the team?



What's to stop the GM from playing a player at a different position? I don't know, maybe the fact that he doesn't coach the team?

Of course, I posted those articles here for people who can read, so you can just move along now.

Give me a break. If you think Reese has no input on personnel issues I have a bridge to sell you.



And talk about cherry picking. How about you go find all the articles since where Reese speaks of Flowera as a guard?



You will be looking for a long, long time.

Give me a break. If you think Reese has no input on personnel issues I have a bridge to sell you.

And talk about cherry picking. How about you go find all the articles since where Reese speaks of Flowera as a guard?

You will be looking for a long, long time.

You call immediately after the draft, when there's no track jcn56 : 9/25/2017 11:56 pm : link record at all and nothing to defend, cherry picking?



This isn't a casino, you don't have to double down on stupid pal.

Give me a break. If you think Reese has no input on personnel issues I have a bridge to sell you.



And talk about cherry picking. How about you go find all the articles since where Reese speaks of Flowera as a guard?



You will be looking for a long, long time.



All of the bad picks during the Accorsi era were on Accorsi. The bad picks of the Reese era are on others. Duh.

Quote: record at all and nothing to defend, cherry picking?



This isn't a casino, you don't have to double down on stupid pal.



If anyone is doubling down on stupid, it's you.



Selectively relying on a few comments made "with now track record" while ignoring the mountain of comments made in the years since? That is cherry picking, my friend.



The record as a whole -- both Reese's word AND actions -- belies any assertion that Reese saw Flowers as a guard but that others have made him stick with EF as a tackle since the very day he walked through the doors of the Timex Center.



Are you Reese' mother -- or Jerry himself? Because you have come up with some desperate, novel theories to absolve him of any responsibility for the garbage OL in the team that it has been his job to run for over a decade.



In comment 13619099 jcn56 said:If anyone is doubling down on stupid, it's you.Selectively relying on a few comments made "with now track record" while ignoring the mountain of comments made in the years since? That is cherry picking, my friend.The record as a whole -- both Reese's word AND actions -- belies any assertion that Reese saw Flowers as a guard but that others have made him stick with EF as a tackle since the very day he walked through the doors of the Timex Center.Are you Reese' mother -- or Jerry himself? Because you have come up with some desperate, novel theories to absolve him of any responsibility for the garbage OL in the team that it has been his job to run for over a decade.

Of course. Sorry. My bad.

Excellebt find. Very interesting.







Incredible find. Puts the Flowers pick in a whole different light.



Eh, I dunno. If it were true that Flowers was a Coughlin-influenced pick that Reese disagreed with, Reese would have publicly said so by now.

Quote: record at all and nothing to defend, cherry picking?



This isn't a casino, you don't have to double down on stupid pal.



And while you are at it, why don't you find some quotes to explain away this:



Jerry Reese OL draft picks:

Adam Bisnowaty: 2017 sixth round

Ereck Flowers: 2015 first round

Bobby Hart: 2015 seventh round

Weston Richburg: 2014 second round

Justin Pugh: 2013 first round

Eric Herman: 2013 seventh round

Brandon Mosley: 2012 fourth round

Matt McCants: 2012 sixth round

James Brewer: 2011 fourth round

Mitch Petrus: 2010 fifth round

Will Beatty: 2009 second round

Adam Koets: 2007 sixth round

In comment 13619099 jcn56 said:And while you are at it, why don't you find some quotes to explain away this:Jerry Reese OL draft picks:Adam Bisnowaty: 2017 sixth roundEreck Flowers: 2015 first roundBobby Hart: 2015 seventh roundWeston Richburg: 2014 second roundJustin Pugh: 2013 first roundEric Herman: 2013 seventh roundBrandon Mosley: 2012 fourth roundMatt McCants: 2012 sixth roundJames Brewer: 2011 fourth roundMitch Petrus: 2010 fifth roundWill Beatty: 2009 second roundAdam Koets: 2007 sixth round

Quote: I will always think of 2008 as the one that got away, and the season that could have have launched us into shaping this era very differently.



Yeah we got a title in 2011, but that wasn't a great team by any stretch.



This team had the good fortune of rare continuity at coach and quarterback since 2004, and has managed just 1 (what I would call) excellent team in that stretch. The 2008 team.



I will wonder about that year forever.



This "2011 wasn't a great team by any stretch" nonsense continues to be one of BBI's IQ tests. Usually repeated as fact by some posters trying to change history to fit a narrative.



The 2011 team was excellent - we got pretty banged up early that season, especially on defense and on the OL, which played a huge part in why we looked bad at times early that year, and our running game overall was statistically poor - a reason often cited by fans as to why that team wasn't great.



Quite unusually, that team got healthy down the stretch - Tuck, Rolle, Osi, and David Baas all came on strong down the stretch, pluse Chase Blackburn somehow got off his couch and played very well at MLB when we needed him



The 2011 team at its peak was the team that smoked Green Bay on the road in the playoffs, won that war in SF, then beat Brady and the Pats again.



A lot of fans should really go back and rewatch games and highlights from that season





In comment 13618771 Go Terps said:This "2011 wasn't a great team by any stretch" nonsense continues to be one of BBI's IQ tests. Usually repeated as fact by some posters trying to change history to fit a narrative.The 2011 team was excellent - we got pretty banged up early that season, especially on defense and on the OL, which played a huge part in why we looked bad at times early that year, and our running game overall was statistically poor - a reason often cited by fans as to why that team wasn't great.Quite unusually, that team got healthy down the stretch - Tuck, Rolle, Osi, and David Baas all came on strong down the stretch, pluse Chase Blackburn somehow got off his couch and played very well at MLB when we needed himThe 2011 team at its peak was the team that smoked Green Bay on the road in the playoffs, won that war in SF, then beat Brady and the Pats again.A lot of fans should really go back and rewatch games and highlights from that season

I will always think of 2008 as the one that got away, and the season that could have have launched us into shaping this era very differently.



Yeah we got a title in 2011, but that wasn't a great team by any stretch.



This team had the good fortune of rare continuity at coach and quarterback since 2004, and has managed just 1 (what I would call) excellent team in that stretch. The 2008 team.



I will wonder about that year forever.







This "2011 wasn't a great team by any stretch" nonsense continues to be one of BBI's IQ tests. Usually repeated as fact by some posters trying to change history to fit a narrative.



The 2011 team was excellent - we got pretty banged up early that season, especially on defense and on the OL, which played a huge part in why we looked bad at times early that year, and our running game overall was statistically poor - a reason often cited by fans as to why that team wasn't great.



Quite unusually, that team got healthy down the stretch - Tuck, Rolle, Osi, and David Baas all came on strong down the stretch, pluse Chase Blackburn somehow got off his couch and played very well at MLB when we needed him



The 2011 team at its peak was the team that smoked Green Bay on the road in the playoffs, won that war in SF, then beat Brady and the Pats again.



A lot of fans should really go back and rewatch games and highlights from that season







Definitely agree, by the time the playoffs started their run game was actually pretty decent. In comment 13619129 mfsd said:Definitely agree, by the time the playoffs started their run game was actually pretty decent.

late to the thread Banks : 7:37 am : link but I don't think anyone hated Accorsi. He was a likeable guy. I don't recall many being a fan though. He was brought in to help George Young manage the cap...except he was exceptionally bad at it. When he became GM his drafts were terrible. He also had an uncanny ability to leak his picks before the draft. Whether that actually impacted the team is anyone's guess.

He rewarded players past their prime with contracts that crippled our ability to do anything in FA. Perhaps his biggest offense was ignoring the offensive line. For those too young to remember him, the lines he put out make the current one look like the 90s cowboys. His reputation isn't helped since it was widely believed that he lost power when Coughlin was hired. I don't know how true that is, but that was the belief at the time.

Quote: but I don't think anyone hated Accorsi. He was a likeable guy. I don't recall many being a fan though. He was brought in to help George Young manage the cap...except he was exceptionally bad at it. When he became GM his drafts were terrible. He also had an uncanny ability to leak his picks before the draft. Whether that actually impacted the team is anyone's guess.

He rewarded players past their prime with contracts that crippled our ability to do anything in FA. Perhaps his biggest offense was ignoring the offensive line. For those too young to remember him, the lines he put out make the current one look like the 90s cowboys. His reputation isn't helped since it was widely believed that he lost power when Coughlin was hired. I don't know how true that is, but that was the belief at the time.



Late but a pretty good summation. If anything Accorsi got a much easier pass than Reese during times because he had great relationships with the media.

you take yourself and this place way too seriously. Everything I said in my prior post was of course just a joke and sarcastic. You need to get a grip.



So spot on with your comment. Seems like if you are not part of the "Dream Team" of posters on this site you are viciously attacked.

I remember some of Accorsi's Beer Man : 8:05 am : link picks seemed to come out of left field, and then he would stand there like the rat that stole the cheese acting like he had just outsmarted the 31 other GMs. Then there was the Ron Dayne pick, where we thought he was bluffing leading up to the draft. But when the Giants pick came up, he all but sprinted to the platform to pick Ron. I'm still SMH.

built the house for the rings mdc1 : 8:31 am : link enough said. Reese has/had big shoes to fill, not doing well at the moment unless he can push Eli out soon, else we will watch the Peyton show right in front of our eyes.

EA under his 2 coaches HBart : 10:27 am : link During EAs tenure the number of highway traffic fatalities was also almost precisely correlated with the number of lemons imported from Mexico. Correlation doesn't mean causality.



It's possible Coughlin helped. It's also just as possible that Coughlin's hiring was exactly timed with the first year that the Giants had any cap space at all (I don't think that's coincidental - it's doubtful Coughlin would have come on board to a team without cap room(. Upon Coughlins arrival the Giants went on a signing spree of high dollar free agents that hasn't stopped since. That's going to positively impact your drafting (or at least it should).



I see that the full list is needed again Greg from LI : 10:53 am : link 1998

1 - Shaun Williams

2 - Joe Jurevicius

3 - Brian Alford...Ernie traded up for that clown. Career stats - 2 catches for 18 yards. He makes Ramses Barden look like Jerry Rice in comparison.

5 - Toby Miles

6 - Todd Pollack, Wellington Mara's lawn care specialist. Never made an NFL roster

7 - Ben Fricke



1999



1 - Luke Petitgout

2 - Joe Montgomery....shockingly, a guy who was never healthy in college was never healthy in the pros either. 13 career games.

3 - Dan Campbell

4 - Sean Bennett....I was assured by MiS that he was a Jim Brown level talent. Between him and Montgomery, the Giants took two RBs in the first 112 picks of the draft and got a combined 498 career yards of rushing from them.

5 - Mike Rosenthal

6 - Lyle West

6 - Andre Weathers

7 - Ryan Hale

7 - O.J. Childress



2000



1 - Ron Dayne.....ol'Donuts Dayne, the pick everyone knew he was going to make, and everyone knew would be a massive flop.

2 - Cornelius Griffin

3 - Ron Dixon

4 - Brandon Short

5 - Ralph Brown

6 - Dhani Jones and his air guitar

7 - Father of the Year Jeremiah Parker



2001

1 - Will Allen, noted investment wizard

2 - William Peterson

4 - Cedric Scott

4 - Jesse Palmer

5 - John Markham, a kicker they never even scouted

6 - Jonathan Carter

7 - Ross Kolodziej



2002

1 - Jeremy Shockey

2 - Tim Carter

3 - Jeff Hatch...suited up for all of 4 games

5 - Nick Griesen

6 - Wes Mallard

7 - Daryl Jones

7 - Quincy Monk



mfsd Go Terps : 11:10 am : link The 2011 team lost four games in a row in November/December, with another awful home performance against Washington.



Here are some statistics from 2011:



- 9-7 record

- 3-5 record in the second half of the season

- Outscored 400-394 in the regular season

- Defense was 25th in the league in points allowed

- Rushing offense ranked 32nd in the league



That team is almost certainly the worst Super Bowl winner in the history of the league. Only 9-7 team to do it; only team to be outscored in the regular season.



You never give a title back, and it's as cherished as the others, but that team just got hot at the right time. That's not the same as being a great team.

GM garbage Painless62 : 11:11 am : link At the end of the day the Giants have not had a consistently good GM since Young . For a team with 4 SB championships we have a disproportionate number of bad years. This all relates to the last 2 GM's. They do occasionally put together a roster that exceeds expectations, but do a crappy job drafting and do not having priorities correct on what positions are important to have a consistently good team. It's disheartening to see our divisional rivals be so much more astute at drafting and team building.

Quote: At the end of the day the Giants have not had a consistently good GM since Young . For a team with 4 SB championships we have a disproportionate number of bad years. This all relates to the last 2 GM's. They do occasionally put together a roster that exceeds expectations, but do a crappy job drafting and do not having priorities correct on what positions are important to have a consistently good team. It's disheartening to see our divisional rivals be so much more astute at drafting and team building.



Have you done the math to say that we've got a disproportionate number of good years? Or checked the winning percentage for that matter?



You should fish around a bit - I think you'd find your complaint about the post-GY years to be reflective of almost all of the NFL in the parity era that ensued. GY's demise was FA, which was basically the beginning of parity. In comment 13619469 Painless62 said:Have you done the math to say that we've got a disproportionate number of good years? Or checked the winning percentage for that matter?You should fish around a bit - I think you'd find your complaint about the post-GY years to be reflective of almost all of the NFL in the parity era that ensued. GY's demise was FA, which was basically the beginning of parity.

It's a parity league, yes.



However a handful of organizations have still manage to contend nearly every year over that period -- NE, GB, Pitt, Denver, Balt for starters. So it is far from impossible with competent management and ownership.



I guess if you are happy with average, that's your prerogative . . . In comment 13619470 jcn56 said:It's a parity league, yes.However a handful of organizations have still manage to contend nearly every year over that period -- NE, GB, Pitt, Denver, Balt for starters. So it is far from impossible with competent management and ownership.I guess if you are happy with average, that's your prerogative . . .

Yet Painless62 : 11:43 am : link However, there are teams that have very few truly bad years. Like the Steelers and Packers. They both have good to great QB's which I feel we have had. What is common to both? They try to be strong up front on both sides of the ball. They draft early and often on the lines. It's amazing how much better your receivers are when your QB has time to throw. How much easier it is to win when you can stuff the ball down your opponents throats running the ball in the 4th Q. How about how much better you are as an OC when you can call a half back dive and consistently gain a yard. Now these teams are not perfect and have down years occasionally, but not often. Of course, you have to evaluate talent properly and not be smug and smart. Go look for example at a Steelers draft. There is very seldom a wtf selection. They always seem to make sense. Unlike our drafts. I think we have every right or expect to be better than average as who aspires to be average? Honestly , we have been below average for years if anything

Quote: However, there are teams that have very few truly bad years. Like the Steelers and Packers. They both have good to great QB's which I feel we have had. What is common to both? They try to be strong up front on both sides of the ball. They draft early and often on the lines. It's amazing how much better your receivers are when your QB has time to throw. How much easier it is to win when you can stuff the ball down your opponents throats running the ball in the 4th Q. How about how much better you are as an OC when you can call a half back dive and consistently gain a yard. Now these teams are not perfect and have down years occasionally, but not often. Of course, you have to evaluate talent properly and not be smug and smart. Go look for example at a Steelers draft. There is very seldom a wtf selection. They always seem to make sense. Unlike our drafts. I think we have every right or expect to be better than average as who aspires to be average? Honestly , we have been below average for years if anything



It sure does seem that Reese, Ross and Co. too often decide that they know something that no one else does, and select accordingly.



Sometimes I wish they just would choose whoever Ourlads (whom Sy writes for) says is the highest player on the board every time and leave it at that. It's gotten to the point where I trust crowdsourcing more than the FO. In comment 13619536 Painless62 said:It sure does seem that Reese, Ross and Co. too often decide that they know something that no one else does, and select accordingly.Sometimes I wish they just would choose whoever Ourlads (whom Sy writes for) says is the highest player on the board every time and leave it at that. It's gotten to the point where I trust crowdsourcing more than the FO.

You can't say 'a handful' have managed better jcn56 : 11:58 am : link when there are 32 teams, and then contend people are happy with average.



One of the media outlets did the numbers for the last 10 years - which for us happened to include 2 SB titles. Guess where we ranked?

Spot on Painless62 : 11:58 am : link Exactly. That includes players along the O Line. I wonder who would have been drafted by us if we had done exactly that

BTW - for the crowd that's really bad at basic math... jcn56 : 12:01 pm : link A ten year span (they only took into consideration the regular season) - includes 160 overall games.



The difference between the 5th best overall and the 12th best overall - was 4 games.



Learn your math, or just keep having loud, angry arguments with the ether about how the team that has delivered you two titles in the past decade keeps letting you down.

Quote: A ten year span (they only took into consideration the regular season) - includes 160 overall games.



The difference between the 5th best overall and the 12th best overall - was 4 games.



Learn your math, or just keep having loud, angry arguments with the ether about how the team that has delivered you two titles in the past decade keeps letting you down.



Hey, if finishing on average between 5th and 12th floats your boat, then yay. But it seems pretty damning to me that in order to defend Reese you have to grade him on a curve,



All I know is that in a division that has over that period more often than not required only a slightly above average record to win, the Giants have finished first exactly one time.



They won two SB you say? Yes, and if management gets a pass for what is inexorably becoming the distant pass, then so does Eli (who -- unlike Reese -- can indisputably lay claim to having been a principal contributor to both).



In comment 13619589 jcn56 said:Hey, if finishing on average between 5th and 12th floats your boat, then yay. But it seems pretty damning to me that in order to defend Reese you have to grade him on a curve,All I know is that in a division that has over that period more often than not required only a slightly above average record to win, the Giants have finished first exactly one time.They won two SB you say? Yes, and if management gets a pass for what is inexorably becoming the distant pass, then so does Eli (who -- unlike Reese -- can indisputably lay claim to having been a principal contributor to both).

Finished first TWO times. My error. In comment 13619597 burtmanjack said:Finished first TWO times. My error.

Yeah - if my GM is good enough to finish in the top 10 jcn56 : 12:13 pm : link over a decade - and continues to hit when bringing in players, I don't fire him.



In fact, if I beat 2/3s of my peers on a consistent basis in a very competitive field, I'm pretty happy with it.



As for Eli - if you were to take a poll of impartial NFL observers - and look at those top 4 QBs (Brady, Rodgers, Roethlisberger and Peyton Manning) - how do you think he'd stack up? It's not coincidence those teams are ranked that way - in no small part due to the franchise QBs that lead them.

Average Painless62 : 12:14 pm : link Over a 10 year period, 80/80 wins losses would be average . Since we have had a hall of fame quarterback over this time frame, you would expect us to be significantly above average . The average team does not have the luxury of having such a QB. I don't have time right now to add up our W and L record over the past decade, but it has to be at best around .500 considering the number of losing seasons we have had. This would mean we have been below average on the rest of the roster. Squarely on Reese who I believe stinks. Along with Ross. Unless Coughlin really was a below average coach, which even his detractors don't say.

Quote: Over a 10 year period, 80/80 wins losses would be average . Since we have had a hall of fame quarterback over this time frame, you would expect us to be significantly above average . The average team does not have the luxury of having such a QB. I don't have time right now to add up our W and L record over the past decade, but it has to be at best around .500 considering the number of losing seasons we have had. This would mean we have been below average on the rest of the roster. Squarely on Reese who I believe stinks. Along with Ross. Unless Coughlin really was a below average coach, which even his detractors don't say.



There were only 4 teams on that list that you could consider *significantly* above average - the next 6 teams were separated by 5 wins.



The 4 teams - NE (Brady), GB (Rodgers), Pitt (BRoeth), Colts (Manning).



It's possible we overrate Eli a bit. I think he's a HOFer, but I don't think given his performances over the years that we somehow left a ton of wins on the field, or that we were a guard or tackle short of another title. In comment 13619616 Painless62 said:There were only 4 teams on that list that you could consider *significantly* above average - the next 6 teams were separated by 5 wins.The 4 teams - NE (Brady), GB (Rodgers), Pitt (BRoeth), Colts (Manning).It's possible we overrate Eli a bit. I think he's a HOFer, but I don't think given his performances over the years that we somehow left a ton of wins on the field, or that we were a guard or tackle short of another title.

Quote: over a decade - and continues to hit when bringing in players, I don't fire him.



In fact, if I beat 2/3s of my peers on a consistent basis in a very competitive field, I'm pretty happy with it.



As for Eli - if you were to take a poll of impartial NFL observers - and look at those top 4 QBs (Brady, Rodgers, Roethlisberger and Peyton Manning) - how do you think he'd stack up? It's not coincidence those teams are ranked that way - in no small part due to the franchise QBs that lead them.



Seriously? "[C]ontinues to hit when bringing in players"?



How about answering the questions I have posed previously and then reconsidering that assertion:



How many of his own draft picks over that period has Reese himself deemed worthy of a second contract?



How do you defend that list of garbage and/or overdrafting that Reese has brought in at OL?



And why was a $200MM (in NFL money) spending spree even necessary?



The objective facts are pretty damning. No way around it. In comment 13619612 jcn56 said:Seriously? "[C]ontinues to hit when bringing in players"?How about answering the questions I have posed previously and then reconsidering that assertion:How many of his own draft picks over that period has Reese himself deemed worthy of a second contract?How do you defend that list of garbage and/or overdrafting that Reese has brought in at OL?And why was a $200MM (in NFL money) spending spree even necessary?The objective facts are pretty damning. No way around it.

And as for Eli, how about you look at the OL that those QB played for and then get back to me. You may reasonably believe that those other QB are inherently more talented that Manning, but you are being willfully unreasonable if you believe that anyone else has a consistently winning record behind Reese's OL, and with Reese's defensive draft picks (see: 2015 @ New Orleans). In comment 13619630 burtmanjack said:And as for Eli, how about you look at the OL that those QB played for and then get back to me. You may reasonably believe that those other QB are inherently more talented that Manning, but you are being willfully unreasonable if you believe that anyone else has a consistently winning record behind Reese's OL, and with Reese's defensive draft picks (see: 2015 @ New Orleans).