Pass interference on Eli Apple

I was at the game and the long pass interference penalty against Apple the play before TD run to tie game was in front of me. Ball sailed 5 yards out of bounds (uncatchable) and Apple was looking at ball and running stride for stride with receiver. While there was clearly some contact, it seemed like a bogus homer call...what did Aikman say and what do others think?
he just got called for another one... on his morning drive to practice.
the ball was uncatchable, but worse it was the WR who initiated contact with Apple and tangled his arm up with him. Apple was actually in a better spot to make a play on the ball, and if they were gonna throw a flag against Odell for O-Pass interference for what he did, he should have been consistent and thrown Offensive Pass interference against the WR.
The replay showed that it wasn't that far off though.
Uncatchable and even if it was, I dont think he interfered. He wasnt doing any more grabbing than the receiver.
and they had been physical all game I think that's what drew the call. driving the player out of bounds even though his head was turned faking "playing the ball"
buck and aikman basically supported the call
an arm grab and not looking back for the ball, the latter has been killing him this season, he's got to turn his head and at least look like he's trying to find the ball in flight.
if I am not wrong, was the EA was wearing bright red gloves, which stick out on green jerseys and dark skin. Why not wear gloves that match the jerseys of your opponent. Or Dark/light color gloves which more closely match their skin color. A small thing, but he could use every edge he can get.
Apple had the position at that point no one was gonna catch
that ball and stay in bounds .
I agree with JonC that Apple never seems to know where the ball is and never looks back for it he is hardly worth the
10th pick in the draft . Tunsil would have been the better choice !
Forget about Tunsil, he reportedly wasn't on their draft board.
It landed at least 6 feet out of bounds. Wentz is pretty inaccurate on deep passes. The first PI was under thrown too.
A play is PI or not matter where it lands. It his very hard for these old refs in live action or even with review to determine what player can catch or not....especially given what studs like OBJ, Dez, Julio and company can do. Just remove that gray area of the rules (but of course simplifying the rules doesn't seem to be the NFL's interest).
This one looked like text book coverage to me less a small grab of the WR's forearm that he could have been given slack on....but Apple isn't going to get that call because of his rep. Jackrabbit I feel gets those.
In comment 13619598
JonC said:
| an arm grab and not looking back for the ball, the latter has been killing him this season, he's got to turn his head and at least look like he's trying to find the ball in flight.
JonC, he was looking for the ball all the time. The arm grab was mutual, but for some reason unless it is a Giants WR, the DB gets called.
Call #1 he never turned, and than bear hugged the WR. Easy call there.
but don't remember him looking at all.
and he didnt need to. if he just runs down the field with him he doesnt get called. But he grabbed him when the ball was in the air. they will call that every time
Decreases your vision by about 200%. While the ball may have been uncatchable (it was close IMO), Apple was arm barring him the entire way down the sideline. If you guys can't see that then I can't help ya.
In comment 13619677
nccowboyfan said:
| Decreases your vision by about 200%. While the ball may have been uncatchable (it was close IMO), Apple was arm barring him the entire way down the sideline. If you guys can't see that then I can't help ya.
Being a Cowgirls fan reduces your vision to Jerry's crotch. The receiver was just as guilty of an arm bar and contact. Once they both start shoving, either call both or neither.
15 yards or so before the ball came down. You may not be able to tell from that first pic. Just have to trust me.
However, by the time they got face to face with the ref, along with the arm lock, Apple's technique was pure shit.
and the ball was not likely catchable, but it would have been an almost impossible play to make keeping feet inbounds.
On the earlier PI he wasn't looking back, but on the play in question he did do a good job of looking back like he was playing the ball.
Agree totally with the poster who suggested the red gloves don't help. Completely.
In fact, I wasn't sure if it was an arm bar, but on the second or third camera angle I could clearly see that red glove sticking out beyond the receivers outside hip. That isn't hand-checking, it's using your arm to slow down the receiver, something that will almost always call. Anyway, it was the glove that was noticeable to me - pretty sure I don't catch that on that angle if it wasn't bright red.
He hooked his arm right as the call was coming down and that caught the refs eye. If he didn't hand fight like that there would be no penalty but his more frustrating play was the final pass to Jeffrey. Apple tried to make a play and in doing so knocked Jenkins away from the ball. How that pass was completed was just a pathetic job by the defense.
the OBJ offensive pass interference very similar. It appeared the defender had an arm bar on OBJ and OBJ slapped it away....yet OBJ was called for PI?
In comment 13619857
froggerjoe said:
| the OBJ offensive pass interference very similar. It appeared the defender had an arm bar on OBJ and OBJ slapped it away....yet OBJ was called for PI?
I saw a grab at OBJ's shoulder, not an arm across OBJ's waist. Either way, OBJ strong-armed his way out of it and that drew the foul.
In comment 13619645
JonC said:
| but don't remember him looking at all.
The frustrating thing about this call was he actually did look back for this one, unlike the others he's been called for. His technique was solid here.
It was a bad call. It's 3rd and 9 if that's let go. Good chance of forcing a punt. All of it made even worse by the OPI called on us on the next possession.
given the circumstances. But technically it was absolutely pass interference. He rode the receiver with an arm bar tangled up with the player.
PI is going to be the end of the NFL. Horrendous how easy it is to draw now. At least the refs kept the flag in their pocket in the past.
Those are the facts
Not catchable- and good defense
Brief irrelevant arm grab occurred because apple had such great position that the offense had to reach over into his space
Should have been offensive interference. On that one Apple was behind the receiver in position to catch the over-thrown ball. The receiver reach over his shoulder to stop it. Apple grab his arm and threw it out of the way, which is when the flag came out.
Aikman even said so.....
If he looks back, he might get away with it.
I also agree Apple will come around - he's a talented player.
call. Other guys would have gotten a different call.
But his technique is so poor he gets no benefit of the doubt and he did have contact. Judgement call in the initiation of contact. His crabbiness does not help either which he did near end of play.
making PI calls on guys running stride for stride with one another that doesn't impact the ability to catch the ball, then you really open up any coverage as being subject to penalty. Beckham gets an OPI for being demonstrative in releasing from an arm bar. Those are plays that should be no-calls everytime.
First, the ball was not really catchable. You can see here where it landed, which was not near the sideline at all. A receiver would not have been able to catch this ball, imo.
Second, the arm bar. Take a look at Apple's hands hear all the way across the receiver's waist. Now you can say what you want about position and hand checking, etc., but when you get your arm fully extended across the waist to where your hand is sticking out the other side, meaning your entire forearm is in front of the receiver's waist, the official is going to see that and call it as pass interference most times.
You can see why his hand is there - the receiver has pulled his arm down but it's on Eli not to give up that position.
Receiver. Refs are watching and teams will target him until he fixes this. He has been flagged for at least 3 PI in 3 games.
I agree. May be technically right but keep the flag in your pants refs. Whatever happened to let em play in the clutch?
And the earlier horrible play (which he got flagged for). He's still only 22 still developing. He would be a senior at OS now. Give him time. The more experience he gets the better he will be.
On this play the ball was NOT catchable and they were BOTH grabbing. The correct call was NO flag period.
well, not good, but correct.
the ball was probably unfetchable, but not that far that an extraordinary effort without the armbar could be at least made.
In comment 13620175
joe48 said:
| Receiver. Refs are watching and teams will target him until he fixes this. He has been flagged for at least 3 PI in 3 games.
Do you watch football? Show me one DB that does not have his hand on the receiver...
Apple's wrist. But yeah at 100 mph all the ref sees is that arm extended...
outside of the ball being uncatchable which may be a reasonable debate, to me he made it be an easy call.
he was looking back for the ball but the arm bar was clear, while mutual.
and slowed the progress of the WR making it look even more uncatchable. This is classic Eli Apple using his hands instead of his feet. He does something like this on every play.
...because the ball was probably uncatchable.
And too bad our first round draft pick is still in the grabby mode that plagued him at Ohio State and his rookie year.
In comment 13619570
beatrixkiddo said:
| the ball was uncatchable, but worse it was the WR who initiated contact with Apple and tangled his arm up with him. Apple was actually in a better spot to make a play on the ball, and if they were gonna throw a flag against Odell for O-Pass interference for what he did, he should have been consistent and thrown Offensive Pass interference against the WR.
Right. And the OPI on OBJ was BS, also. The defender put his hand on OBJ, who just swiped it away. We got the short end of the stick with the calls in this game.