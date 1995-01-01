Pass interference on Eli Apple Gjfro : 9/26/2017 11:48 am I was at the game and the long pass interference penalty against Apple the play before TD run to tie game was in front of me. Ball sailed 5 yards out of bounds (uncatchable) and Apple was looking at ball and running stride for stride with receiver. While there was clearly some contact, it seemed like a bogus homer call...what did Aikman say and what do others think?

I agree beatrixkiddo : 9/26/2017 11:54 am : link the ball was uncatchable, but worse it was the WR who initiated contact with Apple and tangled his arm up with him. Apple was actually in a better spot to make a play on the ball, and if they were gonna throw a flag against Odell for O-Pass interference for what he did, he should have been consistent and thrown Offensive Pass interference against the WR.

Live action I thought it was uncatchable. GiantFilthy : 9/26/2017 11:56 am : link The replay showed that it wasn't that far off though.

I thought it was both... Capt. Don : 9/26/2017 11:59 am : link Uncatchable and even if it was, I dont think he interfered. He wasnt doing any more grabbing than the receiver.

because he ran him out of bounds mattlawson : 9/26/2017 12:01 pm : link and they had been physical all game I think that's what drew the call. driving the player out of bounds even though his head was turned faking "playing the ball"



Two things got him flagged JonC : 9/26/2017 12:09 pm : link an arm grab and not looking back for the ball, the latter has been killing him this season, he's got to turn his head and at least look like he's trying to find the ball in flight.



One Thing I noticed .... BobA : 9/26/2017 12:09 pm : link if I am not wrong, was the EA was wearing bright red gloves, which stick out on green jerseys and dark skin. Why not wear gloves that match the jerseys of your opponent. Or Dark/light color gloves which more closely match their skin color. A small thing, but he could use every edge he can get.

Bad call Bluesbreaker : 9/26/2017 12:15 pm : link Apple had the position at that point no one was gonna catch

I agree with JonC that Apple never seems to know where the ball is and never looks back for it he is hardly worth the

Apple will be fine, it's growing pains and moments of failure JonC : 9/26/2017 12:19 pm : link Forget about Tunsil, he reportedly wasn't on their draft board.



That ball was definitely not catchable. St. Jimmy : 9/26/2017 12:21 pm : link It landed at least 6 feet out of bounds. Wentz is pretty inaccurate on deep passes. The first PI was under thrown too.

they need to remove the silly uncatchable rule jimmypage : 9/26/2017 12:22 pm : link A play is PI or not matter where it lands. It his very hard for these old refs in live action or even with review to determine what player can catch or not....especially given what studs like OBJ, Dez, Julio and company can do. Just remove that gray area of the rules (but of course simplifying the rules doesn't seem to be the NFL's interest).



This one looked like text book coverage to me less a small grab of the WR's forearm that he could have been given slack on....but Apple isn't going to get that call because of his rep. Jackrabbit I feel gets those.

JonC, he was looking for the ball all the time. The arm grab was mutual, but for some reason unless it is a Giants WR, the DB gets called.



JonC, he was looking for the ball all the time. The arm grab was mutual, but for some reason unless it is a Giants WR, the DB gets called.

Call #1 he never turned, and than bear hugged the WR. Easy call there. In comment 13619598 JonC said:JonC, he was looking for the ball all the time. The arm grab was mutual, but for some reason unless it is a Giants WR, the DB gets called.Call #1 he never turned, and than bear hugged the WR. Easy call there.

I'll watch again JonC : 9/26/2017 12:27 pm : link but don't remember him looking at all.

He grabbed the receivers arm cjac : 9/26/2017 12:43 pm : link and he didnt need to. if he just runs down the field with him he doesnt get called. But he grabbed him when the ball was in the air. they will call that every time



Being a fan nccowboyfan : 9/26/2017 12:46 pm : link Decreases your vision by about 200%. While the ball may have been uncatchable (it was close IMO), Apple was arm barring him the entire way down the sideline. If you guys can't see that then I can't help ya.

Being a Cowgirls fan reduces your vision to Jerry's crotch. The receiver was just as guilty of an arm bar and contact. Once they both start shoving, either call both or neither.



Being a Cowgirls fan reduces your vision to Jerry's crotch. The receiver was just as guilty of an arm bar and contact. Once they both start shoving, either call both or neither. In comment 13619677 nccowboyfan said:Being a Cowgirls fan reduces your vision to Jerry's crotch. The receiver was just as guilty of an arm bar and contact. Once they both start shoving, either call both or neither.

Apple did turn to look starting at about the 35 yard line, GiantFilthy : 9/26/2017 12:52 pm : link







However, by the time they got face to face with the ref, along with the arm lock, Apple's technique was pure shit.



15 yards or so before the ball came down. You may not be able to tell from that first pic. Just have to trust me.However, by the time they got face to face with the ref, along with the arm lock, Apple's technique was pure shit.

It was an arm bar... Dan in the Springs : 9/26/2017 1:11 pm : link and the ball was not likely catchable, but it would have been an almost impossible play to make keeping feet inbounds.



On the earlier PI he wasn't looking back, but on the play in question he did do a good job of looking back like he was playing the ball.





Agree totally with the poster who suggested the red gloves don't help. Completely.



In fact, I wasn't sure if it was an arm bar, but on the second or third camera angle I could clearly see that red glove sticking out beyond the receivers outside hip. That isn't hand-checking, it's using your arm to slow down the receiver, something that will almost always call. Anyway, it was the glove that was noticeable to me - pretty sure I don't catch that on that angle if it wasn't bright red.

His technique was fine he was in position Tuckrule : 9/26/2017 1:22 pm : link He hooked his arm right as the call was coming down and that caught the refs eye. If he didn't hand fight like that there would be no penalty but his more frustrating play was the final pass to Jeffrey. Apple tried to make a play and in doing so knocked Jenkins away from the ball. How that pass was completed was just a pathetic job by the defense.

Is it me or was froggerjoe : 9/26/2017 2:01 pm : link the OBJ offensive pass interference very similar. It appeared the defender had an arm bar on OBJ and OBJ slapped it away....yet OBJ was called for PI?

I saw a grab at OBJ's shoulder, not an arm across OBJ's waist. Either way, OBJ strong-armed his way out of it and that drew the foul.



I saw a grab at OBJ's shoulder, not an arm across OBJ's waist. Either way, OBJ strong-armed his way out of it and that drew the foul. In comment 13619857 froggerjoe said:I saw a grab at OBJ's shoulder, not an arm across OBJ's waist. Either way, OBJ strong-armed his way out of it and that drew the foul.

Quote: but don't remember him looking at all.



The frustrating thing about this call was he actually did look back for this one, unlike the others he's been called for. His technique was solid here.



It was a bad call. It's 3rd and 9 if that's let go. Good chance of forcing a punt. All of it made even worse by the OPI called on us on the next possession. In comment 13619645 JonC said:The frustrating thing about this call was he actually did look back for this one, unlike the others he's been called for. His technique was solid here.It was a bad call. It's 3rd and 9 if that's let go. Good chance of forcing a punt. All of it made even worse by the OPI called on us on the next possession.

It was not a great call hassan : 9/26/2017 2:39 pm : link given the circumstances. But technically it was absolutely pass interference. He rode the receiver with an arm bar tangled up with the player.



PI is going to be the end of the NFL. Horrendous how easy it is to draw now. At least the refs kept the flag in their pocket in the past.

It was a terrible call hitdog42 : 9/26/2017 2:46 pm : link Those are the facts

Not catchable- and good defense

Brief irrelevant arm grab occurred because apple had such great position that the offense had to reach over into his space

I thought the second .... Beer Man : 9/26/2017 2:52 pm : link Should have been offensive interference. On that one Apple was behind the receiver in position to catch the over-thrown ball. The receiver reach over his shoulder to stop it. Apple grab his arm and threw it out of the way, which is when the flag came out.

I thought he arm-barred him...... BillKo : 9/26/2017 2:58 pm : link Aikman even said so.....



If he looks back, he might get away with it.



I also agree Apple will come around - he's a talented player.

I did not like the call hassan : 9/26/2017 5:50 pm : link But his technique is so poor he gets no benefit of the doubt and he did have contact. Judgement call in the initiation of contact. His crabbiness does not help either which he did near end of play.

When you start... FatMan in Charlotte : 9/26/2017 6:10 pm : link making PI calls on guys running stride for stride with one another that doesn't impact the ability to catch the ball, then you really open up any coverage as being subject to penalty. Beckham gets an OPI for being demonstrative in releasing from an arm bar. Those are plays that should be no-calls everytime.

Here's a couple of looks... Dan in the Springs : 9/26/2017 6:18 pm : link







Second, the arm bar. Take a look at Apple's hands hear all the way across the receiver's waist. Now you can say what you want about position and hand checking, etc., but when you get your arm fully extended across the waist to where your hand is sticking out the other side, meaning your entire forearm is in front of the receiver's waist, the official is going to see that and call it as pass interference most times.







You can see why his hand is there - the receiver has pulled his arm down but it's on Eli not to give up that position. First, the ball was not really catchable. You can see here where it landed, which was not near the sideline at all. A receiver would not have been able to catch this ball, imo.Second, the arm bar. Take a look at Apple's hands hear all the way across the receiver's waist. Now you can say what you want about position and hand checking, etc., but when you get your arm fully extended across the waist to where your hand is sticking out the other side, meaning your entire forearm is in front of the receiver's waist, the official is going to see that and call it as pass interference most times.You can see why his hand is there - the receiver has pulled his arm down but it's on Eli not to give up that position.

Apple needs to learn how to defend without putting his hands on the joe48 : 9/26/2017 6:28 pm : link Receiver. Refs are watching and teams will target him until he fixes this. He has been flagged for at least 3 PI in 3 games.

FMIC hassan : 9/26/2017 7:14 pm : link I agree. May be technically right but keep the flag in your pants refs. Whatever happened to let em play in the clutch?

He got flagged because of his rep Dave on the UWS : 9/26/2017 7:28 pm : link And the earlier horrible play (which he got flagged for). He's still only 22 still developing. He would be a senior at OS now. Give him time. The more experience he gets the better he will be.

On this play the ball was NOT catchable and they were BOTH grabbing. The correct call was NO flag period.

I thought it was a good call. madgiantscow009 : 9/26/2017 8:49 pm : link well, not good, but correct.



the ball was probably unfetchable, but not that far that an extraordinary effort without the armbar could be at least made.

RE: Apple needs to learn how to defend without putting his hands on the section125 : 9/26/2017 8:50 pm : link

Do you watch football? Show me one DB that does not have his hand on the receiver...



Do you watch football? Show me one DB that does not have his hand on the receiver... In comment 13620175 joe48 said:Do you watch football? Show me one DB that does not have his hand on the receiver...

Dan, that second pic shows the WR holding section125 : 9/26/2017 8:53 pm : link Apple's wrist. But yeah at 100 mph all the ref sees is that arm extended...

looked like a clear penalty to me nyynyg : 9/26/2017 9:34 pm : link outside of the ball being uncatchable which may be a reasonable debate, to me he made it be an easy call.





Rewatching it JonC : 9/26/2017 11:31 pm : link he was looking back for the ball but the arm bar was clear, while mutual.

he put the arm bar out there EricJ : 9/26/2017 11:41 pm : link and slowed the progress of the WR making it look even more uncatchable. This is classic Eli Apple using his hands instead of his feet. He does something like this on every play.





Too bad it was an arm bar... M.S. : 11:30 am : link

...because the ball was probably uncatchable.



And too bad our first round draft pick is still in the grabby mode that plagued him at Ohio State and his rookie year.

