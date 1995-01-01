The Giants need a legit Running Back bigfish703 : 9/26/2017 8:21 pm Perkins is not the answer. He can make the first tackler miss, but does not have sufficient acceleration to take advantage of his jukes nor the strength to break arm tackles.



This, and the OL not being able to maintain blocks, is a bad combination.



Perkins was and still is a 5th round draft choice.



Darkwa will get you positive yardage on most snaps but will rarely break long runs.



This is an unnecessary situation when there were so many legit power backs available in FA and the draft.



I doubt that one will fall into their hands now. Does anyone know of a non-geriatric RB who is available?

They do, but based on last year, Simms11 : 9/26/2017 8:26 pm : link he looked like he could be that guy. Not sure what happened to him this year?

My opinion...if Perkins got released tomorrow Blue21 : 9/26/2017 8:28 pm : link not a team in the NFL would grab him. Probably the same is true for Darkwa. Vereen on the other hand would have a job immediately yet we seldom use him.

How many teams XBRONX : 9/26/2017 8:35 pm : link in the NFL would trade their starting RB for the Giants starter?

They really need to use Gman11 : 9/26/2017 8:53 pm : link Vereen more. He's the best back on the roster.

Lagerette Blount Reb8thVA : 9/26/2017 9:25 pm : link Would have looked nice in blue

RE: Lagerette Blount Rjanyg : 9/26/2017 9:36 pm : link

Quote: Would have looked nice in blue



Yup In comment 13620284 Reb8thVA said:Yup

Instead of wasting third round pick on Webb Earl the goat : 9/26/2017 9:43 pm : link Donta Foreman was available. 6'1. 240lbs 4.4

This should've been the pick and contributing right away

RE: Lagerette Blount Gman11 : 9/26/2017 9:47 pm : link

Quote: Would have looked nice in blue I read that the Giants and Eagles were both trying to sign him and he picked the Eagles. In comment 13620284 Reb8thVA said:I read that the Giants and Eagles were both trying to sign him and he picked the Eagles.

Blount signed with the Eagles because Reese wasn't aggressive enough.. Fishmanjim57 : 9/26/2017 10:00 pm : link Again, Reese thought he had that position locked up! He was wrong again!

Why haven't they made a move for LeSean McCoy? Fishmanjim57 : 9/26/2017 10:02 pm : link He would fix the running game at once!

You know even if they had one blueblood : 9/26/2017 10:32 pm : link I dont know if McAdoo would commit to using him properly.. We have a FB and a blocking TE on the roster that its like he REFUSES to utilize..

When has Spyder : 9/26/2017 10:35 pm : link Perkins ever made the first tackler miss?





I screamed this last offseason djm : 9/26/2017 11:01 pm : link That the Giants need to address the rb position as if it's in a state of crisis. They didn't. Again. And now we have this same shit we always have.



We entrust the position to a fourth round jag. Don't even play the better prospect because he's a rookie? Ok....well...You get what you pay for.



Just like every other NFL position most of the best rbs were drafted within the first three rounds. We refuse to draft one within the first three rounds and it's probably due to this stupid made up fucking myth that good rbs are a dime a dozen or that the position is no longer vital to a team's success. Total fucking horse shit. Rb was one of the most important positions, is one of the most important positions and always will be one of the most important positions. The guy touches the ball 20 times a game. Has to get yards when holes don't exist. Has to make big plays when holes exist. Has to keep the engine running when shit goes haywire. Ours don't do jack squat. I'm so fucking fed up with this offense and the lack of a true rb it sickens me.



That's where Reese and mcadoo really dropped the ball. They made virtually NO effort to fix the running game other than signing a blocking TE who rarely plays and drafting a rb that never plays. When will it stop... maybe next year...





RE: Lagerette Blount Paulie Walnuts : 9/26/2017 11:22 pm : link

Quote: Would have looked nice in blue



yes fucking Reese In comment 13620284 Reb8thVA said:yes fucking Reese

Ideally we'll draft one Peppers : 9/26/2017 11:29 pm : link but a quick fix could be trading for one that's on a team that's loaded with them.



Seattle has been very active trading. I'd try to get Thomas Rawls. His physical running style could help make something out of nothing. Maybe they'd take Kerry Wynn, Matt Lacosse, or Jay Bromley for him. I wouldn't trade draft picks.







RE: Why haven't they made a move for LeSean McCoy? 81_Great_Dane : 9/26/2017 11:41 pm : link

Quote: He would fix the running game at once! Why would the Bills make that trade right now? In comment 13620313 Fishmanjim57 said:Why would the Bills make that trade right now?

Until we fix the OL no additional skill players matter PatersonPlank : 12:48 am : link We already have arguable the best skill players. I don't know why people keep bitching about the OL then want to draft skill players. Its like water in the ocean.

Vereen WillVAB : 1:00 am : link I don't see why they don't feature Vereen more. At least he's another receiving weapon that teams have to account for.

Give me TommyWiseau : 1:25 am : link Saquon Barkley. Thank you

RE: Instead of wasting third round pick on Webb SHO'NUFF : 2:47 am : link

Quote: Donta Foreman was available. 6'1. 240lbs 4.4

This should've been the pick and contributing right away



Tarik Cohen says "Hold my beer..." In comment 13620299 Earl the goat said:Tarik Cohen says "Hold my beer..."

RE: Instead of wasting third round pick on Webb NikkiMac : 3:00 am : link

Quote: Donta Foreman was available. 6'1. 240lbs 4.4

This should've been the pick and contributing right away







If memory serves me right I believe he was in camp for tryouts And the beat writers or Bbi guys were saying he was the best back on the field ,I was hoping they would sign him but he wasn’t offered a contract....... In comment 13620299 Earl the goat said:If memory serves me right I believe he was in camp for tryouts And the beat writers or Bbi guys were saying he was the best back on the field ,I was hoping they would sign him but he wasn’t offered a contract.......

RE: Instead of wasting third round pick on Webb Gatorade Dunk : 3:01 am : link

Quote: Donta Foreman was available. 6'1. 240lbs 4.4

This should've been the pick and contributing right away

We already drafted Ron Dayne once. Why should we have done it again? In comment 13620299 Earl the goat said:We already drafted Ron Dayne once. Why should we have done it again?

RE: RE: Instead of wasting third round pick on Webb Gatorade Dunk : 3:04 am : link

Quote: In comment 13620299 Earl the goat said:





Quote:





Donta Foreman was available. 6'1. 240lbs 4.4

This should've been the pick and contributing right away











If memory serves me right I believe he was in camp for tryouts And the beat writers or Bbi guys were saying he was the best back on the field ,I was hoping they would sign him but he wasn’t offered a contract.......

What?! Foreman was drafted by the Texans and is still with them. Your memory is definitely not serving you right. In comment 13620402 NikkiMac said:What?! Foreman was drafted by the Texans and is still with them. Your memory is definitely not serving you right.

RE: Until we fix the OL no additional skill players matter Beer Man : 6:14 am : link

Quote: We already have arguable the best skill players. I don't know why people keep bitching about the OL then want to draft skill players. Its like water in the ocean. +1. Ironically, the OL and RB are two positions that Reece doesn't see as a high priority until its too late. In comment 13620382 PatersonPlank said:+1. Ironically, the OL and RB are two positions that Reece doesn't see as a high priority until its too late.

Honestly, how do we know this OL can't Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 6:32 am : link Run block at all ? They have the slowest RB tandem in the NFL with zero cutback or speed to get to the outside. Yes we've seen them get blown up in the backfield but that's more on play calling than anything else.



Shotgun draw on 4th and 1??? Eagles sold out like they knew it was coming.



Bottom line is there is zero talent in the backfield other than Vereen and he is fragile.

Blount McNally's_Nuts : 6:34 am : link behind this offensive line would be a disaster

I would see NYBEN1963 : 9:06 am : link what the Bengals would part with Jeremy Hill for ...it is clear that he is the odd man out in there RB rotation.I really liked him coming out of college we ended up taking A.Williams one round later I think.

Not one comment KeoweeFan : 9:35 am : link re Gallman?

In college he lacked breakaway speed which separated him from the elite RB picks; but he was money on short yardage and goal line situations. Wayne can catch out of the backfield. He also lead major college RBs in YAC.

I know the meme that if he can't dress on Sunday, he can't be very good; but he did the job in preseason. Pass Pro can't get any worse if that's the holdup.

RE: Honestly, how do we know this OL can't Brown Recluse : 9:48 am : link

Quote: Run block at all ? They have the slowest RB tandem in the NFL with zero cutback or speed to get to the outside. Yes we've seen them get blown up in the backfield but that's more on play calling than anything else.



Shotgun draw on 4th and 1??? Eagles sold out like they knew it was coming.



Bottom line is there is zero talent in the backfield other than Vereen and he is fragile.



Its really quite simple. When your RB is handed the ball and met in the backfield by defenders, you know that your line can't run block.



I'd also wager that Perkins hesitancy to hit the hole and lack of vision has been exacerbated by the lines inability to keep defenders out of his face...similar to how Eli seems to be shell-shocked at times and inaccurate with his passes. In comment 13620418 Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) said:Its really quite simple. When your RB is handed the ball and met in the backfield by defenders, you know that your line can't run block.I'd also wager that Perkins hesitancy to hit the hole and lack of vision has been exacerbated by the lines inability to keep defenders out of his face...similar to how Eli seems to be shell-shocked at times and inaccurate with his passes.

RE: They really need to use NYG07 : 9:58 am : link

Quote: Vereen more. He's the best back on the roster.



+1. He was killing it last year too before he got hurt. His fumbling issues were solely due to having a shredded bicep. Go back and watch the first Redskin game from last year, he was fantastic. In comment 13620270 Gman11 said:+1. He was killing it last year too before he got hurt. His fumbling issues were solely due to having a shredded bicep. Go back and watch the first Redskin game from last year, he was fantastic.

RE: RE: Instead of wasting third round pick on Webb PatersonPlank : 9:59 am : link

Quote: In comment 13620299 Earl the goat said:





Quote:





Donta Foreman was available. 6'1. 240lbs 4.4

This should've been the pick and contributing right away





We already drafted Ron Dayne once. Why should we have done it again?



Foreman has done really well. He's ahead of Blue as the #2, and spells Lamar Miller. In comment 13620403 Gatorade Dunk said:Foreman has done really well. He's ahead of Blue as the #2, and spells Lamar Miller.

RE: Instead of wasting third round pick on Webb Jersey55 : 4:26 pm : link

Quote: Donta Foreman was available. 6'1. 240lbs 4.4

This should've been the pick and contributing right away

absolutely agree. In comment 13620299 Earl the goat said:absolutely agree.

team that have just average run blocking Jersey55 : 4:34 pm : link absolutely must have fast RBs, we don't and thats half the problem....