The Giants need a legit Running Back

bigfish703 : 9/26/2017 8:21 pm
Perkins is not the answer. He can make the first tackler miss, but does not have sufficient acceleration to take advantage of his jukes nor the strength to break arm tackles.

This, and the OL not being able to maintain blocks, is a bad combination.

Perkins was and still is a 5th round draft choice.

Darkwa will get you positive yardage on most snaps but will rarely break long runs.

This is an unnecessary situation when there were so many legit power backs available in FA and the draft.

I doubt that one will fall into their hands now. Does anyone know of a non-geriatric RB who is available?
They do, but based on last year,  
Simms11 : 9/26/2017 8:26 pm : link
he looked like he could be that guy. Not sure what happened to him this year?
My opinion...if Perkins got released tomorrow  
Blue21 : 9/26/2017 8:28 pm : link
not a team in the NFL would grab him. Probably the same is true for Darkwa. Vereen on the other hand would have a job immediately yet we seldom use him.
How many teams  
XBRONX : 9/26/2017 8:35 pm : link
in the NFL would trade their starting RB for the Giants starter?
They really need to use  
Gman11 : 9/26/2017 8:53 pm : link
Vereen more. He's the best back on the roster.
Lagerette Blount  
Reb8thVA : 9/26/2017 9:25 pm : link
Would have looked nice in blue
RE: Lagerette Blount  
Rjanyg : 9/26/2017 9:36 pm : link
In comment 13620284 Reb8thVA said:
Quote:
Would have looked nice in blue


Yup
Instead of wasting third round pick on Webb  
Earl the goat : 9/26/2017 9:43 pm : link
Donta Foreman was available. 6'1. 240lbs 4.4
This should've been the pick and contributing right away
RE: Lagerette Blount  
Gman11 : 9/26/2017 9:47 pm : link
In comment 13620284 Reb8thVA said:
Quote:
Would have looked nice in blue
I read that the Giants and Eagles were both trying to sign him and he picked the Eagles.
Blount signed with the Eagles because Reese wasn't aggressive enough..  
Fishmanjim57 : 9/26/2017 10:00 pm : link
Again, Reese thought he had that position locked up! He was wrong again!
Why haven't they made a move for LeSean McCoy?  
Fishmanjim57 : 9/26/2017 10:02 pm : link
He would fix the running game at once!
You know even if they had one  
blueblood : 9/26/2017 10:32 pm : link
I dont know if McAdoo would commit to using him properly.. We have a FB and a blocking TE on the roster that its like he REFUSES to utilize..
When has  
Spyder : 9/26/2017 10:35 pm : link
Perkins ever made the first tackler miss?

I screamed this last offseason  
djm : 9/26/2017 11:01 pm : link
That the Giants need to address the rb position as if it's in a state of crisis. They didn't. Again. And now we have this same shit we always have.

We entrust the position to a fourth round jag. Don't even play the better prospect because he's a rookie? Ok....well...You get what you pay for.

Just like every other NFL position most of the best rbs were drafted within the first three rounds. We refuse to draft one within the first three rounds and it's probably due to this stupid made up fucking myth that good rbs are a dime a dozen or that the position is no longer vital to a team's success. Total fucking horse shit. Rb was one of the most important positions, is one of the most important positions and always will be one of the most important positions. The guy touches the ball 20 times a game. Has to get yards when holes don't exist. Has to make big plays when holes exist. Has to keep the engine running when shit goes haywire. Ours don't do jack squat. I'm so fucking fed up with this offense and the lack of a true rb it sickens me.

That's where Reese and mcadoo really dropped the ball. They made virtually NO effort to fix the running game other than signing a blocking TE who rarely plays and drafting a rb that never plays. When will it stop... maybe next year...

RE: Lagerette Blount  
Paulie Walnuts : 9/26/2017 11:22 pm : link
In comment 13620284 Reb8thVA said:
Quote:
Would have looked nice in blue


yes fucking Reese
Ideally we'll draft one  
Peppers : 9/26/2017 11:29 pm : link
but a quick fix could be trading for one that's on a team that's loaded with them.

Seattle has been very active trading. I'd try to get Thomas Rawls. His physical running style could help make something out of nothing. Maybe they'd take Kerry Wynn, Matt Lacosse, or Jay Bromley for him. I wouldn't trade draft picks.


RE: Why haven't they made a move for LeSean McCoy?  
81_Great_Dane : 9/26/2017 11:41 pm : link
In comment 13620313 Fishmanjim57 said:
Quote:
He would fix the running game at once!
Why would the Bills make that trade right now?
Though an upgrade would be nice  
David B. : 12:02 am : link
Jim Brown couldn't run behind this line.

Running Backs have become so devalued compared to receivers  
SB 42 and 46 and ? : 12:32 am : link
that it wouldn't have to been hard to look for a RB in free agency. Jerry seems to do free agents much better than draft choices.
Until we fix the OL no additional skill players matter  
PatersonPlank : 12:48 am : link
We already have arguable the best skill players. I don't know why people keep bitching about the OL then want to draft skill players. Its like water in the ocean.
Vereen  
WillVAB : 1:00 am : link
I don't see why they don't feature Vereen more. At least he's another receiving weapon that teams have to account for.
Give me  
TommyWiseau : 1:25 am : link
Saquon Barkley. Thank you
RE: Instead of wasting third round pick on Webb  
SHO'NUFF : 2:47 am : link
In comment 13620299 Earl the goat said:
Quote:
Donta Foreman was available. 6'1. 240lbs 4.4
This should've been the pick and contributing right away


Tarik Cohen says "Hold my beer..."
RE: Instead of wasting third round pick on Webb  
NikkiMac : 3:00 am : link
In comment 13620299 Earl the goat said:
Quote:
Donta Foreman was available. 6'1. 240lbs 4.4
This should've been the pick and contributing right away




If memory serves me right I believe he was in camp for tryouts And the beat writers or Bbi guys were saying he was the best back on the field ,I was hoping they would sign him but he wasn’t offered a contract.......
RE: Instead of wasting third round pick on Webb  
Gatorade Dunk : 3:01 am : link
In comment 13620299 Earl the goat said:
Quote:
Donta Foreman was available. 6'1. 240lbs 4.4
This should've been the pick and contributing right away

We already drafted Ron Dayne once. Why should we have done it again?
RE: RE: Instead of wasting third round pick on Webb  
Gatorade Dunk : 3:04 am : link
In comment 13620402 NikkiMac said:
Quote:
In comment 13620299 Earl the goat said:


Quote:


Donta Foreman was available. 6'1. 240lbs 4.4
This should've been the pick and contributing right away





If memory serves me right I believe he was in camp for tryouts And the beat writers or Bbi guys were saying he was the best back on the field ,I was hoping they would sign him but he wasn’t offered a contract.......

What?! Foreman was drafted by the Texans and is still with them. Your memory is definitely not serving you right.
RE: Until we fix the OL no additional skill players matter  
Beer Man : 6:14 am : link
In comment 13620382 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
We already have arguable the best skill players. I don't know why people keep bitching about the OL then want to draft skill players. Its like water in the ocean.
+1. Ironically, the OL and RB are two positions that Reece doesn't see as a high priority until its too late.
Honestly, how do we know this OL can't  
Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 6:32 am : link
Run block at all ? They have the slowest RB tandem in the NFL with zero cutback or speed to get to the outside. Yes we've seen them get blown up in the backfield but that's more on play calling than anything else.

Shotgun draw on 4th and 1??? Eagles sold out like they knew it was coming.

Bottom line is there is zero talent in the backfield other than Vereen and he is fragile.
Blount  
McNally's_Nuts : 6:34 am : link
behind this offensive line would be a disaster
I would see  
NYBEN1963 : 9:06 am : link
what the Bengals would part with Jeremy Hill for ...it is clear that he is the odd man out in there RB rotation.I really liked him coming out of college we ended up taking A.Williams one round later I think.
Not one comment  
KeoweeFan : 9:35 am : link
re Gallman?
In college he lacked breakaway speed which separated him from the elite RB picks; but he was money on short yardage and goal line situations. Wayne can catch out of the backfield. He also lead major college RBs in YAC.
I know the meme that if he can't dress on Sunday, he can't be very good; but he did the job in preseason. Pass Pro can't get any worse if that's the holdup.
RE: Honestly, how do we know this OL can't  
Brown Recluse : 9:48 am : link
In comment 13620418 Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) said:
Quote:
Run block at all ? They have the slowest RB tandem in the NFL with zero cutback or speed to get to the outside. Yes we've seen them get blown up in the backfield but that's more on play calling than anything else.

Shotgun draw on 4th and 1??? Eagles sold out like they knew it was coming.

Bottom line is there is zero talent in the backfield other than Vereen and he is fragile.


Its really quite simple. When your RB is handed the ball and met in the backfield by defenders, you know that your line can't run block.

I'd also wager that Perkins hesitancy to hit the hole and lack of vision has been exacerbated by the lines inability to keep defenders out of his face...similar to how Eli seems to be shell-shocked at times and inaccurate with his passes.
RE: They really need to use  
NYG07 : 9:58 am : link
In comment 13620270 Gman11 said:
Quote:
Vereen more. He's the best back on the roster.


+1. He was killing it last year too before he got hurt. His fumbling issues were solely due to having a shredded bicep. Go back and watch the first Redskin game from last year, he was fantastic.
RE: RE: Instead of wasting third round pick on Webb  
PatersonPlank : 9:59 am : link
In comment 13620403 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 13620299 Earl the goat said:


Quote:


Donta Foreman was available. 6'1. 240lbs 4.4
This should've been the pick and contributing right away


We already drafted Ron Dayne once. Why should we have done it again?


Foreman has done really well. He's ahead of Blue as the #2, and spells Lamar Miller.
RE: Instead of wasting third round pick on Webb  
Jersey55 : 4:26 pm : link
In comment 13620299 Earl the goat said:
Quote:
Donta Foreman was available. 6'1. 240lbs 4.4
This should've been the pick and contributing right away

absolutely agree.
team that have just average run blocking  
Jersey55 : 4:34 pm : link
absolutely must have fast RBs, we don't and thats half the problem....
Most really top  
oldog : 5:16 pm : link
organizations try to promote from within, it promotes loyalty, organizational cohesion, and a sense of team. Would really have liked Da'rrel Scott, but he failed to develop. It is not really a knock, today, against a running back that he is drafted in the fifth, and Tiki surely showed that patience is sometimes merited. We do have some developing talent.
