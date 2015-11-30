what constitutes a reception? Gross Blau Oberst : 9/27/2017 9:59 am



Quote: Slowly but surely, they got the ball to the 2-yard line, with 32 seconds left and a timeout remaining. Manning threw two touchdowns to Sterling Shepard but both were reviewed and correctly overturned .



I was surprised to read that.



When watching one of the disputed receptions/TDs, I saw the catch in the end zone, two feet down (maybe a third) were down in the end zone followed by a step out of bounds, falling to the ground with possession, only to have the ball come free out of bounds when Shepard hits the ground. So if Sy'56 says the ruling was correct, I defer to him and realize that I need to re-read the rules on what makes a catch.



This topic seems to be a recurring theme for the NFL, so either the rule or how it is being applied needs attention and refinement.



A few points in the rule that caught my eye and support those who believe the catch as a TD.



Item 3. End Zone Catches. The requirements for a catch in the end zone are the same as the requirements for a catch in the field of play.



Note: In the field of play, if a catch of a forward pass has been completed, after which contact by a defender causes the ball to become loose before the runner is down by contact, it is a fumble, and the ball remains alive. In the end zone, the same action is a touchdown, since the receiver completed the catch beyond the goal line prior to the loss of possession, and the ball is dead when the catch is completed.



As I saw it, Shepard made the catch, got two (or three) feet down in the end, stepped out of bounds then had ball control issues when he contacted the ground outside of the end zone.



Wasn't the play already "dead" by rule after he had two feet down in the end zone?



Arguing about the call now is meaningless, but I would like to understand the ruling better.





I asked when it happened and didn't get a response UConn4523 : 9/27/2017 10:02 am : link If Shepard took 4 or 5 steps then slipped going out of bounds and fell, ball coming lose, is that incomplete? If so how many steps are needed before the fall becomes irrelevant?

The rules are the rules and Bleedblue10 : 9/27/2017 10:20 am : link I think no matter how many steps he took the receiver has to hold onto the ball when going to the ground. Although if either of sheps 2 catches were ruled touchdowns I don't see how anyone could've made a fuss about them. Seems to me like they could've been called either way and just like everything so far this season, we were on the short end of the stick. He had a great game but those are plays he has to make. I can understand one but he had 2 chances to make a difference and didn't

It's a valid question NorwoodWideRight : 9/27/2017 10:54 am : link and to answer it by saying "no matter how many steps he takes, he needs to retain possession when hitting the ground" makes absolutely no sense. By that logic, a WR could catch the ball in the slot, run 50 yards downfield and then cough it up when hitting the ground resulting in an incompletion?



How many steps constitutes a catch? Or was his catch affected by the fact that he was out of bounds or in the endzone? If it's the latter, I get it. Otherwise, none of this makes sense.

No old man : 9/27/2017 10:55 am : link One REALLY knows...in spite of "rules".

A reception is on the bell curve of rules.

Sterling PaulBlakeTSU : 9/27/2017 11:06 am : link fell to the ground as a result of him trying to keep his feet in bounds. He should have to maintain possession to the ground. He didn't. It was called incompletely accurately.



As far as defining a reception, there will never be an easy answer. It is impossible to succinctly define a catch because there are too many "bang-bang" plays.

It was not a catch therealmf : 9/27/2017 11:09 am : link The play where SS fell and lost the ball was correctly called by the official, it could not be called either way within the rules.



The rules state that if the act of the catch causes the player to hit the ground he must maintain control of the ball throughout the fall. SS was starting to fall when he touched the ball. SS lost control of the ball when he fell. It was not a catch.



I'd be OK with the Eagles getting a bad call but this was the proper call.

RE: Sterling BillKo : 9/27/2017 11:16 am : link

Quote: fell to the ground as a result of him trying to keep his feet in bounds. He should have to maintain possession to the ground. He didn't. It was called incompletely accurately.



As far as defining a reception, there will never be an easy answer. It is impossible to succinctly define a catch because there are too many "bang-bang" plays.



100% correct. As soon as I saw it, I was like OMG that's going to be incomplete.



Had he turned and tripped over a cheeleader, then dropped the ball, that's a TD.



In the end, there's still quite a bit of interpretation. It's not simply black and white.



In comment 13620640 PaulBlakeTSU said:100% correct. As soon as I saw it, I was like OMG that's going to be incomplete.Had he turned and tripped over a cheeleader, then dropped the ball, that's a TD.In the end, there's still quite a bit of interpretation. It's not simply black and white.

IMO steve in ky : 9/27/2017 11:19 am : link It doesn't feel correct that for only a split second a runner at the one yard line can reach out with the nose of the ball and barely touch the line and it count as a TD yet a receiver can catch it in the end zone, take three steps, fall out of bounds without having been contacted but a defender and in not count because he then lost it when out of bounds.



I understand the rules, just pointing out that for me it doesn't seem logical for these two situations to have two different scoring results.

The rule is the rule lawguy9801 : 9/27/2017 11:24 am : link but it's a stupid rule.



Shepard had two feet down with possession and took an extra step in bounds. He was out of the field of play when the ball came out. Intuitively, that should be a good catch.

It really is fairly simple Jerry K : 9/27/2017 11:27 am : link No matter where the receiver is, if he "catches" the ball and falls to the ground he has to hang on to the ball. If the ball comes loose when he hits the ground, it's not a catch.



The only hope we had on the Sheppard catch was if the official felt he took enough steps before falling, i.e. that his fall was not a result of him diving or reaching for the ball, or losing balance to keep his feet in bounds.

It SHOULD be the same rule everywhere, whether on the sidelines, lawguy9801 : 9/27/2017 11:29 am : link the end zone, or the middle of the field.



Two feet down + possession = catch. No "football move," no necessity of maintaining possession to the ground. It significantly reduces the "gray area" and makes the rules simpler, easier to enforce, and more consistent, clear and fair.



If the receiver catches the ball in the middle of the field, gets two feet down, is not touched and the ground causes the ball to be dislodged, it should be a catch and fumble, not no catch. Same thing, but two feet in bounds and ball is dislodged out of bounds, should equal a good catch.

You may not like it but it's not a stupid rule. Jerry K : 9/27/2017 11:32 am : link It takes some ambiguity out of the officiating (but obviously not for the fans). It eliminates "cheap" TDs and cheap turnovers. How many times have we seen turnovers disallowed because the receiver didn't have full possession of the ball? Same things with first downs. The catches need to be solid catches, not momentarily having the ball in your hands.

RE: It SHOULD be the same rule everywhere, whether on the sidelines, steve in ky : 9/27/2017 11:37 am : link

Quote: the end zone, or the middle of the field.



Two feet down + possession = catch. No "football move," no necessity of maintaining possession to the ground. It significantly reduces the "gray area" and makes the rules simpler, easier to enforce, and more consistent, clear and fair.



If the receiver catches the ball in the middle of the field, gets two feet down, is not touched and the ground causes the ball to be dislodged, it should be a catch and fumble, not no catch. Same thing, but two feet in bounds and ball is dislodged out of bounds, should equal a good catch.



The problem was when they used to allow that you would have guys reaching for the out of bounds catch, barely hanging on for a second and it counting as a reception.



But three steps, or two steps and a drag should be considered a football move and count as a reception. In comment 13620689 lawguy9801 said:The problem was when they used to allow that you would have guys reaching for the out of bounds catch, barely hanging on for a second and it counting as a reception.But three steps, or two steps and a drag should be considered a football move and count as a reception.

RE: IMO BillKo : 9/27/2017 11:38 am : link

Quote: It doesn't feel correct that for only a split second a runner at the one yard line can reach out with the nose of the ball and barely touch the line and it count as a TD yet a receiver can catch it in the end zone, take three steps, fall out of bounds without having been contacted but a defender and in not count because he then lost it when out of bounds.



I understand the rules, just pointing out that for me it doesn't seem logical for these two situations to have two different scoring results.



It's because one is going in as a runner with the ball already in possession, the other a receiver needed to establish possession.



I like the idea of a football move, but that makes it harder to interpret, no doubt. In comment 13620669 steve in ky said:It's because one is going in as a runner with the ball already in possession, the other a receiver needed to establish possession.I like the idea of a football move, but that makes it harder to interpret, no doubt.

RE: IMO DonQuixote : 9/27/2017 11:40 am : link

Quote: It doesn't feel correct that for only a split second a runner at the one yard line can reach out with the nose of the ball and barely touch the line and it count as a TD yet a receiver can catch it in the end zone, take three steps, fall out of bounds without having been contacted but a defender and in not count because he then lost it when out of bounds.



I understand the rules, just pointing out that for me it doesn't seem logical for these two situations to have two different scoring results.



this In comment 13620669 steve in ky said:this

RE: RE: IMO steve in ky : 9/27/2017 11:41 am : link

Quote: In comment 13620669 steve in ky said:





Quote:





It doesn't feel correct that for only a split second a runner at the one yard line can reach out with the nose of the ball and barely touch the line and it count as a TD yet a receiver can catch it in the end zone, take three steps, fall out of bounds without having been contacted but a defender and in not count because he then lost it when out of bounds.



I understand the rules, just pointing out that for me it doesn't seem logical for these two situations to have two different scoring results.







It's because one is going in as a runner with the ball already in possession, the other a receiver needed to establish possession.



I like the idea of a football move, but that makes it harder to interpret, no doubt.



Oh I understand it, just saying it doesn't feel logical. I think three steps, or two steps and a drag the guy has possession, and in the end zone for a lot more time than with my example of the rb.



I get it if the defender had made contact but if not that should be a TD. In comment 13620712 BillKo said:Oh I understand it, just saying it doesn't feel logical. I think three steps, or two steps and a drag the guy has possession, and in the end zone for a lot more time than with my example of the rb.I get it if the defender had made contact but if not that should be a TD.

For those of you that know the rules... DonQuixote : 9/27/2017 11:46 am : link ...let me see if I understand this.



If SS was inbounds at midfield, took two steps, hit the ground and had the ball come out, that would be what, a fumble?



If the same play happens in the end zone, it is an incomplete pass?



If that's the case, I don't see any justification for a rule like that.

The biggest ambiguity of a catch, Doomster : 9/27/2017 11:54 am : link which was never addressed before the season was started, was, what the hell constitutes a football move?



Well, he caught the ball, I don't believe he was touched, and he went to the ground....it does not make any difference if in bounds or out of bounds after his 3 steps, in the process of going to the ground, HE HAS TO MAINTAIN POSSESSION OF THE BALL! He didn't, so under the rule it is an incompletion...



Now what is a football move?



If he caught the ball, took 3 steps, and as he went out of bounds and he spiked it before hitting the ground, it that considered a football move? of catch the ball, take 3 steps and throw the ball up in the air before falling....is that a football move?



I mean he definitely had possession.....the rule interprets falling to the ground as not a football move.....

RE: For those of you that know the rules... steve in ky : 9/27/2017 11:54 am : link

Quote: ...let me see if I understand this.



If SS was inbounds at midfield, took two steps, hit the ground and had the ball come out, that would be what, a fumble?



If the same play happens in the end zone, it is an incomplete pass?



If that's the case, I don't see any justification for a rule like that.



They way I understand it. it is the going out of bounds that changes the consideration, not that he was in the end zone.



Prior to this rules players would do the two feet tip toe catch while falling out of bounds. And some of those times they would barley have had the ball and it was called a catch. That wasn't good either and they should have to hold the ball through the entire catch, hence "while maintaining contact with the ground". But IMO if the guy takes three steps, or two full steps and then a drag he already establish the catch and it should count. He basically caught it and ran with it out bounds before stumbling. In comment 13620726 DonQuixote said:They way I understand it. it is the going out of bounds that changes the consideration, not that he was in the end zone.Prior to this rules players would do the two feet tip toe catch while falling out of bounds. And some of those times they would barley have had the ball and it was called a catch. That wasn't good either and they should have to hold the ball through the entire catch, hence "while maintaining contact with the ground". But IMO if the guy takes three steps, or two full steps and then a drag he already establish the catch and it should count. He basically caught it and ran with it out bounds before stumbling.

lawguy PaulBlakeTSU : 9/27/2017 11:58 am : link



That would mean that every time a player dove in the middle of the field to make a catch, "catches" the ball in mid-air and lands and the ball dislodges, it would be a fumble so long as his two feet, or a knee, or an elbow hit the ground a split second before the ball hit the ground and popped loose.



Here was a fantastic TD catch by Beckham last year.





By your rule, this would be a TD at this very instant. Yet, if the ball popped out as soon as his arms/hands/chest hit the ground, would you really consider that a catch and a touchdown? What if that were a Redskin and not a Giant?



Now imagine that were in the field of play. You would consider that a catch and a fumble?





Essentially, by your definition, the only possible outcomes for the remainder of this play are a Calvin Johnson catch or a Calvin Johnson fumble. The ball is secure in his hands and either his elbow or knee will be the first body part to hit that ground. Even if that impact with the ground causes the ball to pop out, it can't be incomplete because for a split second he will have the ball secure in his hands with a body part that downs him.

the unintended consequences of your proposal would be disastrous.That would mean that every time a player dove in the middle of the field to make a catch, "catches" the ball in mid-air and lands and the ball dislodges, it would be a fumble so long as his two feet, or a knee, or an elbow hit the ground a split second before the ball hit the ground and popped loose.Here was a fantastic TD catch by Beckham last year.By your rule, this would be a TD at this very instant. Yet, if the ball popped out as soon as his arms/hands/chest hit the ground, would you really consider that a catch and a touchdown? What if that were a Redskin and not a Giant?Now imagine that were in the field of play. You would consider that a catch and a fumble?Essentially, by your definition, the only possible outcomes for the remainder of this play are a Calvin Johnson catch or a Calvin Johnson fumble. The ball is secure in his hands and either his elbow or knee will be the first body part to hit that ground. Even if that impact with the ground causes the ball to pop out, it can't be incomplete because for a split second he will have the ball secure in his hands with a body part that downs him.

RE: lawguy DonQuixote : 9/27/2017 12:50 pm : link

Quote: the unintended consequences of your proposal would be disastrous.



That would mean that every time a player dove in the middle of the field to make a catch, "catches" the ball in mid-air and lands and the ball dislodges, it would be a fumble so long as his two feet, or a knee, or an elbow hit the ground a split second before the ball hit the ground and popped loose.



Here was a fantastic TD catch by Beckham last year.





By your rule, this would be a TD at this very instant. Yet, if the ball popped out as soon as his arms/hands/chest hit the ground, would you really consider that a catch and a touchdown? What if that were a Redskin and not a Giant?



Now imagine that were in the field of play. You would consider that a catch and a fumble?





Essentially, by your definition, the only possible outcomes for the remainder of this play are a Calvin Johnson catch or a Calvin Johnson fumble. The ball is secure in his hands and either his elbow or knee will be the first body part to hit that ground. Even if that impact with the ground causes the ball to pop out, it can't be incomplete because for a split second he will have the ball secure in his hands with a body part that downs him.





Paul, Do you have a link. I tend to agree with lawguy...you make a catch and put both feet down, or start running down the field, whatever constitutes a catch, and if you lose the ball after that...fumble. In the endzone, you can't fumble because as soon as you catch the ball, the play is over...touchdown. On the sidelines, this whole thing about a football move is a red herring...two toes touch the turf after you catch the ball, and it's a catch...no need to turn upfield or do any other football move.



I am not saying these are the rules, but I think this is the way it should be.



There will be judgement calls. Suppose the receiver catches the ball, puts two feet inbounds and later loses possession. OK, you have to decide if the player had possession or not which is a judgement call. I suppose this is the judgement call that went against SS? If so, you can't argue with it in terms of the rules, but I totally disagree with it. He caught the ball, no bobbles, two feet inbounds, and lost it when he hit the ground. If that happens in mid field, they would call that a fumble. In the end zone it's a touchdown.



A running back can leap over the pile and the moment he crosses that plane, it is a touchdown. He doesn't need to land and hold onto the ball and hand it to the ref to score those points. In comment 13620741 PaulBlakeTSU said:Paul, Do you have a link. I tend to agree with lawguy...you make a catch and put both feet down, or start running down the field, whatever constitutes a catch, and if you lose the ball after that...fumble. In the endzone, you can't fumble because as soon as you catch the ball, the play is over...touchdown. On the sidelines, this whole thing about a football move is a red herring...two toes touch the turf after you catch the ball, and it's a catch...no need to turn upfield or do any other football move.I am not saying these are the rules, but I think this is the way it should be.There will be judgement calls. Suppose the receiver catches the ball, puts two feet inbounds and later loses possession. OK, you have to decide if the player had possession or not which is a judgement call. I suppose this is the judgement call that went against SS? If so, you can't argue with it in terms of the rules, but I totally disagree with it. He caught the ball, no bobbles, two feet inbounds, and lost it when he hit the ground. If that happens in mid field, they would call that a fumble. In the end zone it's a touchdown.A running back can leap over the pile and the moment he crosses that plane, it is a touchdown. He doesn't need to land and hold onto the ball and hand it to the ref to score those points.

RE: It was not a catch KeoweeFan : 9/27/2017 1:01 pm : link

Quote: The play where SS fell and lost the ball was correctly called by the official, it could not be called either way within the rules.



The rules state that if the act of the catch causes the player to hit the ground he must maintain control of the ball throughout the fall. SS was starting to fall when he touched the ball. SS lost control of the ball when he fell. It was not a catch.



I'd be OK with the Eagles getting a bad call but this was the proper call.



Beating a dead horse; but many of us contend "the act of the catch" did not cause him to fall to the ground but rather, his unfortunate decision to toe tap at the sideline caused him to stumble and fall forward (like tying someone's shoe laces together); he made a legitimate"football move" after the catch. In comment 13620645 therealmf said:Beating a dead horse; but many of us contend "the act of the catch" did not cause him to fall to the ground but rather, his unfortunate decision to toe tap at the sideline caused him to stumble and fall forward (like tying someone's shoe laces together); he made a legitimate"football move" after the catch.

DonQuixote PaulBlakeTSU : 9/27/2017 1:35 pm : link





Ball "stuck" in his hands, got two feet down. So by that rule it would be a catch and therefore the jarring the ball loose, and a fumble on the field. That can't possibly be the direction that fans want for fumbles. It would cause so many turnovers throughout the game.



If you're focused on the "Defenseless receiver" aspect (which would have to be eliminated), then look at



By eliminating anything beyond "catch" and two feet (or any downing body part), this would be a fumble. The ball is in his hands secured and while in the air he gets two feet down while falling backwards and the ball pops out when he lands on his back.



Would you really consider this a catch and fumble that the defensive team can recover and return down the field?



Or, alternatively, would you then say that because he was hit/tackled on the play, that it was a catch and a ground-caused fumble, thereby making it a completed pass and Michigan's ball at the spot.



In that case, you are now penalizing the defense for trying to tackle the player and dislodge the ball when he "secures" it while in mid-air. It would have been better if the defense never touched him and hoped that the ball popped loose on its own when he landed on his back. that would make this a fumbleBall "stuck" in his hands, got two feet down. So by that rule it would be a catch and therefore the jarring the ball loose, and a fumble on the field. That can't possibly be the direction that fans want for fumbles. It would cause so many turnovers throughout the game.If you're focused on the "Defenseless receiver" aspect (which would have to be eliminated), then look at this play from a Michigan game and pretend this is an NFL team for rules purposes.By eliminating anything beyond "catch" and two feet (or any downing body part), this would be a fumble. The ball is in his hands secured and while in the air he gets two feet down while falling backwards and the ball pops out when he lands on his back.Would you really consider this a catch and fumble that the defensive team can recover and return down the field?Or, alternatively, would you then say that because he was hit/tackled on the play, that it was a catch and a ground-caused fumble, thereby making it a completed pass and Michigan's ball at the spot.In that case, you are now penalizing the defense for trying to tackle the player and dislodge the ball when he "secures" it while in mid-air. It would have been better if the defense never touched him and hoped that the ball popped loose on its own when he landed on his back.

The real sinister_bee98 : 9/27/2017 1:43 pm : link question is why Sterling Shepard, a high pedigree WR, doesnt realize to twist when goong to the ground - like OBJ managed to do while catching the ball left handed while toe tapping



Shepard seems to f#ck up plays he needs to know better. This isnt a new rule, the guy should pay attention & have this stuff down before costing us games with his BS mistakes



Thats a bad play by a struggling playmaker

Paul... BillKo : 9/27/2017 1:55 pm : link some excellent examples.



The NFL, contrary to popular belief, does put some thought into these things lol..............

RE: DonQuixote DonQuixote : 9/27/2017 2:43 pm : link

Quote: that would make this a fumble





Ball "stuck" in his hands, got two feet down. So by that rule it would be a catch and therefore the jarring the ball loose, and a fumble on the field. ...



except the player you show in the clip does have two feet down...catches the ball and the ball is dislodged before the receiver takes any stride. How do you think this call would have gone if the receiver caught the ball, planted his feet and then the ball was dislodged...it would be a fumble, like this...





- ( In comment 13620863 PaulBlakeTSU said:except the player you show in the clip does have two feet down...catches the ball and the ball is dislodged before the receiver takes any stride. How do you think this call would have gone if the receiver caught the ball, planted his feet and then the ball was dislodged...it would be a fumble, like this... lonk - ( New Window

RE: Paul... DonQuixote : 9/27/2017 2:48 pm : link

Quote: some excellent examples.



The NFL, contrary to popular belief, does put some thought into these things lol..............



That's a pretty silly post...so we are not allowed to question the rules and practices of the NFL because the league put some thought into it? In comment 13620883 BillKo said:That's a pretty silly post...so we are not allowed to question the rules and practices of the NFL because the league put some thought into it?

What Muddies the Water even More pivo : 9/27/2017 2:50 pm : link is the preeminent principle of ball possession that the ground cannot cause a fumble. If you inject that into this discussion, things get really out of whack...

RE: What Muddies the Water even More therealmf : 9/27/2017 3:06 pm : link

Quote: is the preeminent principle of ball possession that the ground cannot cause a fumble. If you inject that into this discussion, things get really out of whack...



No. The ground can't cause a fumble principle is only when there is already clear possession of the ball.



In comment 13620953 pivo said:No. The ground can't cause a fumble principle is only when there is already clear possession of the ball.

Apparently, and oddly old man : 9/27/2017 3:12 pm : link the ground can't cause a fumble and disallow a legal catch if in the field of play, but can disallow an otherwise legal catch when you hit the ground OOB .

That said....good receivers hold on when hitting the ground( seems like a concentration issue).

RE: RE: It was not a catch therealmf : 9/27/2017 3:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13620645 therealmf said:





Quote:





The play where SS fell and lost the ball was correctly called by the official, it could not be called either way within the rules.



The rules state that if the act of the catch causes the player to hit the ground he must maintain control of the ball throughout the fall. SS was starting to fall when he touched the ball. SS lost control of the ball when he fell. It was not a catch.



I'd be OK with the Eagles getting a bad call but this was the proper call.







Beating a dead horse; but many of us contend "the act of the catch" did not cause him to fall to the ground but rather, his unfortunate decision to toe tap at the sideline caused him to stumble and fall forward (like tying someone's shoe laces together); he made a legitimate"football move" after the catch.



He fell making the catch. The "football move" is a separate clause to the rule and does not apply to the decision. In comment 13620825 KeoweeFan said:He fell making the catch. The "football move" is a separate clause to the rule and does not apply to the decision.

RE: RE: DonQuixote PaulBlakeTSU : 9/27/2017 3:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13620863 PaulBlakeTSU said:





Quote:





that would make this a fumble





Ball "stuck" in his hands, got two feet down. So by that rule it would be a catch and therefore the jarring the ball loose, and a fumble on the field. ...







except the player you show in the clip does have two feet down...catches the ball and the ball is dislodged before the receiver takes any stride. How do you think this call would have gone if the receiver caught the ball, planted his feet and then the ball was dislodged...it would be a fumble, like this...

lonk - ( New Window )



This is what I mean. You are now adding the additional requirement that the receiver "takes [a] stride" for it to be a fumble. Lawguy, as well as others, don't have that additional requirement and merely propose that a catch should be a "catch" plus two feet down, end of story.



But as you pointed out, that is not enough, which is why you added the "stride" element. But what constitutes "taking any stride"? In comment 13620939 DonQuixote said:This is what I mean. You are now adding the additional requirement that the receiver "takes [a] stride" for it to be a fumble. Lawguy, as well as others, don't have that additional requirement and merely propose that a catch should be a "catch" plus two feet down, end of story.But as you pointed out, that is not enough, which is why you added the "stride" element. But what constitutes "taking any stride"?

I guess the question is steve in ky : 9/27/2017 3:24 pm : link at what point has a receiver "caught" the ball and has possession? Obviously if a player catches it in the middle of the end zone while coming across, then continued to run untouched out of the side of the the end zone but happened to stumble and drop the ball while out of bounds it would still be a TD.



So what point? Three steps and then out, four, five, just how many.



IMO Sterling had made the catch and established himself in the end zone prior to falling out of bounds.



Matter of fact carelessly I think he half let the ball go when falling because he was so certain of that fact. He obviously didn't even consider that he dropped it while catching it or he never would have reacted the way he did celebrating and running to the bench as he did.

Just so everyone can stop harping on "should be the same everywhere" Giantfan in skinland : 9/27/2017 3:30 pm : link



Whether a player is in the endzone or approaching the endzone, he does not catch the ball if as part of the catch he starts going to the ground and loses the ball when he hits the ground. This is true whether he falls out of bounds or reaches the ball out over the goaline.



However, if going to the ground is NOT part of the catch but comes after he has "established himself as a runner" then it doesn't matter if the ball comes out when he hits the ground.



The only question on Shepard's TD is whether the third step which was a toe tap established him as a runner/whether him going to the ground was part of the catch.



A subtle point that I'm unsure of (which I posted elsewhere) is that the ball seems to move a bit between his first and second steps before he secures it. Does that mean the first step doesn't count? If so, the third step is actually his second step in terms of establishing possession and the resultant fall to the ground seemingly has to be part of the catch process. Therefore incomplete. If, on the other hand, he had completed the catch by step two, I think it's debatable whether the the third step should be construed as establishing himself as a runner (and therefore the subsequent fall/loss of the ball is irrelevant).

- ( It is.Whether a player is in the endzone or approaching the endzone, he does not catch the ball if as part of the catch he starts going to the ground and loses the ball when he hits the ground. This is true whether he falls out of bounds or reaches the ball out over the goaline.However, if going to the ground is NOT part of the catch but comes after he has "established himself as a runner" then it doesn't matter if the ball comes out when he hits the ground.The only question on Shepard's TD is whether the third step which was a toe tap established him as a runner/whether him going to the ground was part of the catch.A subtle point that I'm unsure of (which I posted elsewhere) is that the ball seems to move a bit between his first and second steps before he secures it. Does that mean the first step doesn't count? If so, the third step is actually his second step in terms of establishing possession and the resultant fall to the ground seemingly has to be part of the catch process. Therefore incomplete. If, on the other hand, he had completed the catch by step two, I think it's debatable whether the the third step should be construed as establishing himself as a runner (and therefore the subsequent fall/loss of the ball is irrelevant). Gif of the play - ( New Window

RE: RE: RE: DonQuixote DonQuixote : 9/27/2017 3:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13620939 DonQuixote said:





Quote:





In comment 13620863 PaulBlakeTSU said:





Quote:





that would make this a fumble





Ball "stuck" in his hands, got two feet down. So by that rule it would be a catch and therefore the jarring the ball loose, and a fumble on the field. ...







except the player you show in the clip does have two feet down...catches the ball and the ball is dislodged before the receiver takes any stride. How do you think this call would have gone if the receiver caught the ball, planted his feet and then the ball was dislodged...it would be a fumble, like this...

lonk - ( New Window )







This is what I mean. You are now adding the additional requirement that the receiver "takes [a] stride" for it to be a fumble. Lawguy, as well as others, don't have that additional requirement and merely propose that a catch should be a "catch" plus two feet down, end of story.



But as you pointed out, that is not enough, which is why you added the "stride" element. But what constitutes "taking any stride"?



I have no idea what you are talking about, maybe you are confusing me with someone else?



I have been saying all along that if two feet are down, that's a catch. After the two feet are down in the middle of the field, it is a fumble is the ball is dislodged, as was shown in my link. If the ball is dislodged in the endzone, but after two feet are down, that looks like a TD to me.



You took issue with this. You showed two plays, one in which the receiver did not have two feet down, incomplete, and a college play where the receiver did not have two feet down...irrelevant.



I then posted a link where a receiver had two feet down and instantaneously, pop, the ball came out...fumble. If that happened in the end zone, I would argue that it would have to be a touchdown. If you look at the link I posted, during that catch and fumble, the receiver has less control over the ball than SS did in the end zone.



I am not suggesting any stride is needed anywhere.



Bottom line is this. People know the rules better than I do, but that was clear a touchdown catch by SS. If there is some rule that makes it a non-catch, the rule does not comport with what is actually happening on the field...and that would be my gripe. In comment 13620981 PaulBlakeTSU said:I have no idea what you are talking about, maybe you are confusing me with someone else?I have been saying all along that if two feet are down, that's a catch. After the two feet are down in the middle of the field, it is a fumble is the ball is dislodged, as was shown in my link. If the ball is dislodged in the endzone, but after two feet are down, that looks like a TD to me.You took issue with this. You showed two plays, one in which the receiver did not have two feet down, incomplete, and a college play where the receiver did not have two feet down...irrelevant.I then posted a link where a receiver had two feet down and instantaneously, pop, the ball came out...fumble. If that happened in the end zone, I would argue that it would have to be a touchdown. If you look at the link I posted, during that catch and fumble, the receiver has less control over the ball than SS did in the end zone.I am not suggesting any stride is needed anywhere.Bottom line is this. People know the rules better than I do, but that was clear a touchdown catch by SS. If there is some rule that makes it a non-catch, the rule does not comport with what is actually happening on the field...and that would be my gripe.

I think it needs to be more than just two feet if the don't control it steve in ky : 9/27/2017 3:44 pm : link

With only two feet you go back to guys barely holding onto the ball and it being called a catch. I also think if a defender makes contact you have to hold onto it to the ground and after regardless of steps. However IMO if a guy catches it and is untouched and gets more than two feet down he is basally running with it and has established possession. So if he then drops it even if having fell it is a catch and would either be a fumble if in bounds or a catch if falling out of bounds.



Just simple common sense IMO





RE: Just so everyone can stop harping on DonQuixote : 9/27/2017 3:50 pm : link

Quote: It is.



Whether a player is in the endzone or approaching the endzone, he does not catch the ball if as part of the catch he starts going to the ground and loses the ball when he hits the ground. This is true whether he falls out of bounds or reaches the ball out over the goaline.



However, if going to the ground is NOT part of the catch but comes after he has "established himself as a runner" then it doesn't matter if the ball comes out when he hits the ground.



The only question on Shepard's TD is whether the third step which was a toe tap established him as a runner/whether him going to the ground was part of the catch.



A subtle point that I'm unsure of (which I posted elsewhere) is that the ball seems to move a bit between his first and second steps before he secures it. Does that mean the first step doesn't count? If so, the third step is actually his second step in terms of establishing possession and the resultant fall to the ground seemingly has to be part of the catch process. Therefore incomplete. If, on the other hand, he had completed the catch by step two, I think it's debatable whether the the third step should be construed as establishing himself as a runner (and therefore the subsequent fall/loss of the ball is irrelevant). Gif of the play - ( New Window )



I respect that but it is not what I saw in your GIF. I saw him clearly holding the ball with two hands, looking right at the ball as if to emphasize the fact.



I would argue that is this more clearly a reception than OBJs TD later in the game. On that play, he secures the ball with one hand against his helmet, then really secures the possession after he is on the ground out of bounds. I think they are both TDs, but SS's non-TD looked rock solid to me. In comment 13620985 Giantfan in skinland said:I respect that but it is not what I saw in your GIF. I saw him clearly holding the ball with two hands, looking right at the ball as if to emphasize the fact.I would argue that is this more clearly a reception than OBJs TD later in the game. On that play, he secures the ball with one hand against his helmet, then really secures the possession after he is on the ground out of bounds. I think they are both TDs, but SS's non-TD looked rock solid to me.

Really funny.... Giantfan in skinland : 9/27/2017 3:53 pm : link



Quote: ARTICLE 3. COMPLETED OR INTERCEPTED PASS



A player who makes a catch may advance the ball. A forward pass is complete (by the offense) or intercepted (by the defense) if a player, who is inbounds:



secures control of the ball in his hands or arms prior to the ball touching the ground; and

touches the ground inbounds with both feet or with any part of his body other than his hands; and

maintains control of the ball after (a) and (b) have been fulfilled, until he has the ball long enough to clearly become a runner. A player has the ball long enough to become a runner when, after his second foot is on the ground, he is capable of avoiding or warding off impending contact of an opponent, tucking the ball away, turning up field, or taking additional steps (see 3-2-7-Item 2).

Note: If a player has control of the ball, a slight movement of the ball will not be considered a loss of possession. He must lose control of the ball in order to rule that there has been a loss of possession.



If the player loses the ball while simultaneously touching both feet or any part of his body to the ground, it is not a catch.



Item 1. Player Going to the Ground. A player is considered to be going to the ground if he does not remain upright long enough to demonstrate that he is clearly a runner. If a player goes to the ground in the act of catching a pass (with or without contact by an opponent), he must maintain control of the ball until after his initial contact with the ground, whether in the field of play or the end zone. If he loses control of the ball, and the ball touches the ground before he regains control, the pass is incomplete. If he regains control prior to the ball touching the ground, the pass is complete.



Item 2. Sideline Catches. If a player goes to the ground out-of-bounds (with or without contact by an opponent) in the process of making a catch at the sideline, he must maintain complete and continuous control of the ball until after his initial contact with the ground, or the pass is incomplete.



Item 3. End Zone Catches. The requirements for a catch in the end zone are the same as the requirements for a catch in the field of play.



Note: In the field of play, if a catch of a forward pass has been completed, after which contact by a defender causes the ball to become loose before the runner is down by contact, it is a fumble, and the ball remains alive. In the end zone, the same action is a touchdown, since the receiver completed the catch beyond the goal line prior to the loss of possession, and the ball is dead when the catch is completed.



SO...in answer to my own question, the slight movement between steps 1 and 2 does not constitute a loss of possession. After step 2, Shepard has possession and has taken two steps. According to the rule, to complete the catch, Shepard has to maintain possession long enough after this to "clearly become a runner." He "clearly becomes a runner" when "he is capable of avoiding or warding off impending contact of an opponent, tucking the ball away, turning up field, or taking additional steps .



So as I read this again, it certainly seems like that third step should have completed the catch....regardless of whether he goes to the ground afterwards or not. Rules mavens....what am I missing? as i re-read and re-read this rule...I become less sure.SO...in answer to my own question, the slight movement between steps 1 and 2 does not constitute a loss of possession. After step 2, Shepard has possession and has taken two steps. According to the rule, to complete the catch, Shepard has to maintain possession long enough after this to "clearly become a runner." He "clearly becomes a runner" when "he is capable of avoiding or warding off impending contact of an opponent, tucking the ball away, turning up field,So as I read this again, it certainly seems like that third step should have completed the catch....regardless of whether he goes to the ground afterwards or not. Rules mavens....what am I missing?

The ambiguity.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9/27/2017 3:57 pm : link that some seem to be overlooking is what is being discussed in the first few posts.



Exactly what constitutes going to ground while making the catch? He got three feet down before falling out of bounds, uncontacted by a defender. What if he took 5 steps? 7 steps? Is there a magic number, because that's where the rule is absurd.



He didn't lose the ball in the process of making the catch, he lost the ball after hitting the ground AFTER getting three feet down in the field of play.



The rule is a shitty one if you can't determine what decides making a catch in bounds before going to the ground.

RE: The ambiguity.. steve in ky : 9/27/2017 4:03 pm : link

Quote: that some seem to be overlooking is what is being discussed in the first few posts.



Exactly what constitutes going to ground while making the catch? He got three feet down before falling out of bounds, uncontacted by a defender. What if he took 5 steps? 7 steps? Is there a magic number, because that's where the rule is absurd.



He didn't lose the ball in the process of making the catch, he lost the ball after hitting the ground AFTER getting three feet down in the field of play.



The rule is a shitty one if you can't determine what decides making a catch in bounds before going to the ground.



That's the point I have been trying to make. In comment 13621013 FatMan in Charlotte said:That's the point I have been trying to make.

DonQuixote PaulBlakeTSU : 9/27/2017 4:03 pm : link Quote:

except the player you show in the clip does have two feet down...catches the ball and the ball is dislodged before the receiver takes any stride. .



Early Doucet gets his second foot down and gets popped immediately and the ball comes loose for an obvious incomplete pass.



Your comment about taking strides seemed to be a further requirement for making a catch.



In the Michgan play, the receiver not only gets two feet down but also lands on his back (which alone would have been enough to down him). That play, too, was obviously ruled incomplete.



In the clip you presented, the Raider takes three steps as he is turning upfield and gets hit right before taking his fourth step after "securing" the ball. I showed two clips, both of which the receiver had both feet down. You even acknowledge that when you saidEarly Doucet gets his second foot down and gets popped immediately and the ball comes loose for an obvious incomplete pass.Your comment about taking strides seemed to be a further requirement for making a catch.In the Michgan play, the receiver not only gets two feet down but also lands on his back (which alone would have been enough to down him). That play, too, was obviously ruled incomplete.In the clip you presented, the Raider takes three steps as he is turning upfield and gets hit right before taking his fourth step after "securing" the ball.

Right Giantfan in skinland : 9/27/2017 4:04 pm : link It's basically a complete judgement call as to when he starts "going to the ground". If that happens before steps 1-3...no catch. If that happens as a result of step 3 or after, this should be a catch.



How you make that determination is a mystery.

Think about this.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9/27/2017 4:06 pm : link the league didn't even think the play was worthy to review.



And they are supposed to review any plays in the last 2 minutes that are inconclusive.

RE: Really funny.... DonQuixote : 9/27/2017 4:06 pm : link

Quote: as i re-read and re-read this rule...I become less sure.







Quote:





ARTICLE 3. COMPLETED OR INTERCEPTED PASS



A player who makes a catch may advance the ball. A forward pass is complete (by the offense) or intercepted (by the defense) if a player, who is inbounds:



secures control of the ball in his hands or arms prior to the ball touching the ground; and

touches the ground inbounds with both feet or with any part of his body other than his hands; and

maintains control of the ball after (a) and (b) have been fulfilled, until he has the ball long enough to clearly become a runner. A player has the ball long enough to become a runner when, after his second foot is on the ground, he is capable of avoiding or warding off impending contact of an opponent, tucking the ball away, turning up field, or taking additional steps (see 3-2-7-Item 2).

Note: If a player has control of the ball, a slight movement of the ball will not be considered a loss of possession. He must lose control of the ball in order to rule that there has been a loss of possession.



If the player loses the ball while simultaneously touching both feet or any part of his body to the ground, it is not a catch.



Item 1. Player Going to the Ground. A player is considered to be going to the ground if he does not remain upright long enough to demonstrate that he is clearly a runner. If a player goes to the ground in the act of catching a pass (with or without contact by an opponent), he must maintain control of the ball until after his initial contact with the ground, whether in the field of play or the end zone. If he loses control of the ball, and the ball touches the ground before he regains control, the pass is incomplete. If he regains control prior to the ball touching the ground, the pass is complete.



Item 2. Sideline Catches. If a player goes to the ground out-of-bounds (with or without contact by an opponent) in the process of making a catch at the sideline, he must maintain complete and continuous control of the ball until after his initial contact with the ground, or the pass is incomplete.



Item 3. End Zone Catches. The requirements for a catch in the end zone are the same as the requirements for a catch in the field of play.



Note: In the field of play, if a catch of a forward pass has been completed, after which contact by a defender causes the ball to become loose before the runner is down by contact, it is a fumble, and the ball remains alive. In the end zone, the same action is a touchdown, since the receiver completed the catch beyond the goal line prior to the loss of possession, and the ball is dead when the catch is completed.







SO...in answer to my own question, the slight movement between steps 1 and 2 does not constitute a loss of possession. After step 2, Shepard has possession and has taken two steps. According to the rule, to complete the catch, Shepard has to maintain possession long enough after this to "clearly become a runner." He "clearly becomes a runner" when "he is capable of avoiding or warding off impending contact of an opponent, tucking the ball away, turning up field, or taking additional steps.



So as I read this again, it certainly seems like that third step should have completed the catch....regardless of whether he goes to the ground afterwards or not. Rules mavens....what am I missing?



Yeah, it is pretty messed up. I posted this link above. Check it out and keep the rule that you posted in mind. How is it that this player establishes possession, so the play is ruled a catch and fumble, but SS did not make a catch at all.



I don't blame the refs for blowing a judgement call in real time, but in the era of instant replay, there is no excuse.



And by the way, Megatron was deprived of a TD as was Dez Bryant under similar cirumstances...I am not just being a homer here..

- ( In comment 13621009 Giantfan in skinland said:Yeah, it is pretty messed up. I posted this link above. Check it out and keep the rule that you posted in mind. How is it that this player establishes possession, so the play is ruled a catch and fumble, but SS did not make a catch at all.I don't blame the refs for blowing a judgement call in real time, but in the era of instant replay, there is no excuse.And by the way, Megatron was deprived of a TD as was Dez Bryant under similar cirumstances...I am not just being a homer here.. lonk - ( New Window

That's addressed by the note in the rule Giantfan in skinland : 9/27/2017 4:09 pm : link "Note: In the field of play, if a catch of a forward pass has been completed, after which contact by a defender causes the ball to become loose before the runner is down by contact, it is a fumble, and the ball remains alive. In the end zone, the same action is a touchdown, since the receiver completed the catch beyond the goal line prior to the loss of possession, and the ball is dead when the catch is completed."



In the play you posted, the runner has clearly become a runner by turning up field, almost immediately afterwards, he gets blasted by the defender. So, fumble. In the endzone, TD.



The distinction is the going to the ground point. As noted, the ambiguity is when Shepard started going to the ground. If it was before he finished his 3 steps...this is the right call under the rule. If he didn't start going to the ground until after 3 steps...it's a catch. No idea how to make that determination.

RE: DonQuixote DonQuixote : 9/27/2017 4:11 pm : link

Quote: I showed two clips, both of which the receiver had both feet down. You even acknowledge that when you said



Quote:







except the player you show in the clip does have two feet down...catches the ball and the ball is dislodged before the receiver takes any stride.



.



Early Doucet gets his second foot down and gets popped immediately and the ball comes loose for an obvious incomplete pass.



Your comment about taking strides seemed to be a further requirement for making a catch.



In the Michgan play, the receiver not only gets two feet down but also lands on his back (which alone would have been enough to down him). That play, too, was obviously ruled incomplete.



In the clip you presented, the Raider takes three steps as he is turning upfield and gets hit right before taking his fourth step after "securing" the ball.



I can see that some of what we are disagreeing about is a misunderstanding. However, I urge you to look at these plays again. In your first play, the receiver catches the ball in the air and the ball is dislodged before he touches the ground. In the Michigan clip the receiver falls backward and plants one foot before falling on his back. In the clip I show, the receiver plants one foot, then the other, then is hit and a fumble results, In comment 13621023 PaulBlakeTSU said:I can see that some of what we are disagreeing about is a misunderstanding. However, I urge you to look at these plays again. In your first play, the receiver catches the ball in the air and the ball is dislodged before he touches the ground. In the Michigan clip the receiver falls backward and plants one foot before falling on his back. In the clip I show, the receiver plants one foot, then the other, then is hit and a fumble results,

it was like a sideline catch PaulBlakeTSU : 9/27/2017 4:12 pm : link he was going to the ground in the act of making the catch because he had to keep his legs trailing behind him to stay in bounds.



I can't see how anyone interpret his play as "remain[ing] upright long enough to demonstrate that he is clearly a runner."



The ball popped out as soon as he contacted the ground. seems like an easy incomplete call

Paul Giantfan in skinland : 9/27/2017 4:16 pm : link Because if you watch the play....it's not clear he would have fallen had he not dragged his foot on the third step. Under the rule, it seems to me that if he completes the third step and isn't "going to the ground", the fact that his toe drag trips him up and THEN causes him to go the ground is irrelevant.



As stated above...it's all a question of when he starts going to the ground. And to me, that's very unclear. As Fatman states, the fact that they didn't even review it is pretty ridiculous.

RE: That's addressed by the note in the rule DonQuixote : 9/27/2017 4:19 pm : link

Quote: "Note: In the field of play, if a catch of a forward pass has been completed, after which contact by a defender causes the ball to become loose before the runner is down by contact, it is a fumble, and the ball remains alive. In the end zone, the same action is a touchdown, since the receiver completed the catch beyond the goal line prior to the loss of possession, and the ball is dead when the catch is completed."



In the play you posted, the runner has clearly become a runner by turning up field, almost immediately afterwards, he gets blasted by the defender. So, fumble. In the endzone, TD.



The distinction is the going to the ground point. As noted, the ambiguity is when Shepard started going to the ground. If it was before he finished his 3 steps...this is the right call under the rule. If he didn't start going to the ground until after 3 steps...it's a catch. No idea how to make that determination.



I see that ambiguity, but even in the note you quote above it says, "if a catch of a forward pass has been completed...blah blah blah". In my humble opinion, the the pass from Eli Manning to SS was completed in the end zone. Since it was in the end zone, nothing else matters. It was either completed or it wasn't and the officials rule that it wasn't.



In the Raider's clip, if there was a fumble and a TD, one has to say the pass was completed first. It strikes me that SS had a clear catch.



Again, I have refereed games and you make judgment calls and you get things wrong. But to see this was such a clearer catch, and maybe there are ambiguities in the rules, but to not even have this play reviewed ... I didn't like it.

In comment 13621035 Giantfan in skinland said:I see that ambiguity, but even in the note you quote above it says, "if a catch of a forward pass has been completed...blah blah blah". In my humble opinion, the the pass from Eli Manning to SS was completed in the end zone. Since it was in the end zone, nothing else matters. It was either completed or it wasn't and the officials rule that it wasn't.In the Raider's clip, if there was a fumble and a TD, one has to say the pass was completed first. It strikes me that SS had a clear catch.Again, I have refereed games and you make judgment calls and you get things wrong. But to see this was such a clearer catch, and maybe there are ambiguities in the rules, but to not even have this play reviewed ... I didn't like it.

DonQuixote PaulBlakeTSU : 9/27/2017 4:22 pm : link Per this video, when slowed down to .25X (starts around 1:36), Early Doucet is rocked right before his second step comes down so it should be incomplete (He had one foot on the ground during the "securing" of the ball). But had he been hit a split second later, there would be no material difference and his second foot would have touched the ground thereby making it a fumble.



In the Michigan play, he jumps up, secures the ball in mid air, then lands on his right foot, then on his left foot, then hits his butt and then hits his back and the ball pops out when he hits his back on the ground. The two feet, the but and the back all would have sufficed to be considered "down."



Again, but having no other criteria between a catch and two feet, it would lead to plays like that being considered a completed catch by Michigan and a dead play because of a ground caused fumble since he would have already been down when his feet touched. Had the defender not tackled him mid air, the simple catch rule would make that a fumble.

RE: RE: That's addressed by the note in the rule Giantfan in skinland : 9/27/2017 4:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13621035 Giantfan in skinland said:





Quote:





"Note: In the field of play, if a catch of a forward pass has been completed, after which contact by a defender causes the ball to become loose before the runner is down by contact, it is a fumble, and the ball remains alive. In the end zone, the same action is a touchdown, since the receiver completed the catch beyond the goal line prior to the loss of possession, and the ball is dead when the catch is completed."



In the play you posted, the runner has clearly become a runner by turning up field, almost immediately afterwards, he gets blasted by the defender. So, fumble. In the endzone, TD.



The distinction is the going to the ground point. As noted, the ambiguity is when Shepard started going to the ground. If it was before he finished his 3 steps...this is the right call under the rule. If he didn't start going to the ground until after 3 steps...it's a catch. No idea how to make that determination.







I see that ambiguity, but even in the note you quote above it says, "if a catch of a forward pass has been completed...blah blah blah". In my humble opinion, the the pass from Eli Manning to SS was completed in the end zone. Since it was in the end zone, nothing else matters. It was either completed or it wasn't and the officials rule that it wasn't.



In the Raider's clip, if there was a fumble and a TD, one has to say the pass was completed first. It strikes me that SS had a clear catch.



Again, I have refereed games and you make judgment calls and you get things wrong. But to see this was such a clearer catch, and maybe there are ambiguities in the rules, but to not even have this play reviewed ... I didn't like it.



Don, it has nothing to do with endzone or not and Shepard's play has nothing to do with the raiders play. On the raiders play, the catch is complete the instant the runner turns up field as this is one of the listed factors for establishing yourself as a runner after two feet down.



The issue in the Shepard play is whether he's going to the ground before the third step (the factor Shep would rely on to establish the catch). If he starts going to the ground before completing the third step, it doesn't matter under the rule how many steps follow. He has to maintain possession when he hits the ground. Thus, the real issue with the rule is how you determine when he started the process of going to the ground. In comment 13621051 DonQuixote said:Don, it has nothing to do with endzone or not and Shepard's play has nothing to do with the raiders play. On the raiders play, the catch is complete the instant the runner turns up field as this is one of the listed factors for establishing yourself as a runner after two feet down.The issue in the Shepard play is whether he's going to the ground before the third step (the factor Shep would rely on to establish the catch). If he starts going to the ground before completing the third step, it doesn't matter under the rule how many steps follow. He has to maintain possession when he hits the ground. Thus, the real issue with the rule is how you determine when he started the process of going to the ground.

RE: RE: Paul... BillKo : 9/27/2017 4:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13620883 BillKo said:





Quote:





some excellent examples.



The NFL, contrary to popular belief, does put some thought into these things lol..............







That's a pretty silly post...so we are not allowed to question the rules and practices of the NFL because the league put some thought into it?



Not at all. But Paul exhibited why a football move is imperative to defining "a catch" with his examples.



To not include a football move, like some had said on here, didn't put much thought into it.



That's my only point. NFL has lots of room for improvement. In comment 13620947 DonQuixote said:Not at all. But Paul exhibited why a football move is imperative to defining "a catch" with his examples.To not include a football move, like some had said on here, didn't put much thought into it.That's my only point. NFL has lots of room for improvement.

RE: DonQuixote DonQuixote : 9/27/2017 4:36 pm : link

Quote: Per this video, when slowed down to .25X (starts around 1:36), Early Doucet is rocked right before his second step comes down so it should be incomplete (He had one foot on the ground during the "securing" of the ball). But had he been hit a split second later, there would be no material difference and his second foot would have touched the ground thereby making it a fumble.



In the Michigan play, he jumps up, secures the ball in mid air, then lands on his right foot, then on his left foot, then hits his butt and then hits his back and the ball pops out when he hits his back on the ground. The two feet, the but and the back all would have sufficed to be considered "down."



Again, but having no other criteria between a catch and two feet, it would lead to plays like that being considered a completed catch by Michigan and a dead play because of a ground caused fumble since he would have already been down when his feet touched. Had the defender not tackled him mid air, the simple catch rule would make that a fumble.



Paul, I see your point on the Michigan play. You have to define a catch first...a fumble happens after the catch, except in the end zone where nothing happens after the catch. I think SS clearly caught the ball by any standard I have seen. And my cop out is that if the NFL rules say that such a thing is not a catch, I'll stop griping about the call and instead gripe about the rules...that way I have my cake and eat it too! Cheers, DQ In comment 13621054 PaulBlakeTSU said:Paul, I see your point on the Michigan play. You have to define a catch first...a fumble happens after the catch, except in the end zone where nothing happens after the catch. I think SS clearly caught the ball by any standard I have seen. And my cop out is that if the NFL rules say that such a thing is not a catch, I'll stop griping about the call and instead gripe about the rules...that way I have my cake and eat it too! Cheers, DQ

RE: The ambiguity.. BillKo : 9/27/2017 4:37 pm : link

Quote: that some seem to be overlooking is what is being discussed in the first few posts.



Exactly what constitutes going to ground while making the catch? He got three feet down before falling out of bounds, uncontacted by a defender. What if he took 5 steps? 7 steps? Is there a magic number, because that's where the rule is absurd.



He didn't lose the ball in the process of making the catch, he lost the ball after hitting the ground AFTER getting three feet down in the field of play.



The rule is a shitty one if you can't determine what decides making a catch in bounds before going to the ground.



FMIC - it's definitely subjective. As soon as I saw it, it happened so successively that I saw it as no catch. The refs agreed.



It's really the Dez Bryant catch from a few years ago - almost - except not a high profile playoff game.



It would be nice if we could make it an easier interpretation, heck the refs I am sure would like it (much like the force out rule that was instituted). In comment 13621013 FatMan in Charlotte said:FMIC - it's definitely subjective. As soon as I saw it, it happened so successively that I saw it as no catch. The refs agreed.It's really the Dez Bryant catch from a few years ago - almost - except not a high profile playoff game.It would be nice if we could make it an easier interpretation, heck the refs I am sure would like it (much like the force out rule that was instituted).

RE: The rules are the rules and Eman11 : 9/27/2017 4:40 pm : link

Quote: I think no matter how many steps he took the receiver has to hold onto the ball when going to the ground. Although if either of sheps 2 catches were ruled touchdowns I don't see how anyone could've made a fuss about them. Seems to me like they could've been called either way and just like everything so far this season, we were on the short end of the stick. He had a great game but those are plays he has to make. I can understand one but he had 2 chances to make a difference and didn't



If the steps are taken in an upright position, i.e. Seen as running by the refs and then a player goes to the ground it would be a catch even if he loses it. Problem lies in the refs view of those steps. If he or the replay booth see them as a stumble or never being upright, then a receiver has to maintain control through contact with the ground.



Just look back at the Dez Bryant non TD catch in the playoffs vs Green Bay a couple of years ago. It was ruled incomplete even though he took 2-3 steps after catching the ball because he was stumbling and going to the ground. The amount of steps didn't matter it was the type of steps. Had he taken those steps upright, under control of his footing, it would've been a catch and TD. By stumbling he was ruled to be "going to the ground". Only difference in the SS play was SS was going towards the out of bounds line and had to get two feet in bounds while Dez's was an inbounds play heading toward the goal line. Both guys were going to the ground and not upright in their steps so the ruling of incomplete pass was correct in both cases, though I think Dallas fans had a bigger gripe because Dez took even more steps than Shepard. In comment 13620576 Bleedblue10 said:If the steps are taken in an upright position, i.e. Seen as running by the refs and then a player goes to the ground it would be a catch even if he loses it. Problem lies in the refs view of those steps. If he or the replay booth see them as a stumble or never being upright, then a receiver has to maintain control through contact with the ground.Just look back at the Dez Bryant non TD catch in the playoffs vs Green Bay a couple of years ago. It was ruled incomplete even though he took 2-3 steps after catching the ball because he was stumbling and going to the ground. The amount of steps didn't matter it was the type of steps. Had he taken those steps upright, under control of his footing, it would've been a catch and TD. By stumbling he was ruled to be "going to the ground". Only difference in the SS play was SS was going towards the out of bounds line and had to get two feet in bounds while Dez's was an inbounds play heading toward the goal line. Both guys were going to the ground and not upright in their steps so the ruling of incomplete pass was correct in both cases, though I think Dallas fans had a bigger gripe because Dez took even more steps than Shepard.

RE: RE: The rules are the rules and BillKo : 9/27/2017 4:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13620576 Bleedblue10 said:





Quote:





I think no matter how many steps he took the receiver has to hold onto the ball when going to the ground. Although if either of sheps 2 catches were ruled touchdowns I don't see how anyone could've made a fuss about them. Seems to me like they could've been called either way and just like everything so far this season, we were on the short end of the stick. He had a great game but those are plays he has to make. I can understand one but he had 2 chances to make a difference and didn't







If the steps are taken in an upright position, i.e. Seen as running by the refs and then a player goes to the ground it would be a catch even if he loses it. Problem lies in the refs view of those steps. If he or the replay booth see them as a stumble or never being upright, then a receiver has to maintain control through contact with the ground.



Just look back at the Dez Bryant non TD catch in the playoffs vs Green Bay a couple of years ago. It was ruled incomplete even though he took 2-3 steps after catching the ball because he was stumbling and going to the ground. The amount of steps didn't matter it was the type of steps. Had he taken those steps upright, under control of his footing, it would've been a catch and TD. By stumbling he was ruled to be "going to the ground". Only difference in the SS play was SS was going towards the out of bounds line and had to get two feet in bounds while Dez's was an inbounds play heading toward the goal line. Both guys were going to the ground and not upright in their steps so the ruling of incomplete pass was correct in both cases, though I think Dallas fans had a bigger gripe because Dez took even more steps than Shepard.



Completely agree. SS main problem is, well, he tripped during the catch........ In comment 13621081 Eman11 said:Completely agree. SS main problem is, well, he tripped during the catch........

and also remember... BillKo : 9/27/2017 4:43 pm : link Dez Bryant caught a sideline pass a few years ago us in Dallas (maybe 2015) where he caught it, took several steps to run, then tripped.



That's a little bit different, hence no incompletion, but a fumble (I think it went out of bounds)............

RE: RE: The rules are the rules and Giantfan in skinland : 9/27/2017 4:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13620576 Bleedblue10 said:





Quote:





I think no matter how many steps he took the receiver has to hold onto the ball when going to the ground. Although if either of sheps 2 catches were ruled touchdowns I don't see how anyone could've made a fuss about them. Seems to me like they could've been called either way and just like everything so far this season, we were on the short end of the stick. He had a great game but those are plays he has to make. I can understand one but he had 2 chances to make a difference and didn't







If the steps are taken in an upright position, i.e. Seen as running by the refs and then a player goes to the ground it would be a catch even if he loses it. Problem lies in the refs view of those steps. If he or the replay booth see them as a stumble or never being upright, then a receiver has to maintain control through contact with the ground.



Just look back at the Dez Bryant non TD catch in the playoffs vs Green Bay a couple of years ago. It was ruled incomplete even though he took 2-3 steps after catching the ball because he was stumbling and going to the ground. The amount of steps didn't matter it was the type of steps. Had he taken those steps upright, under control of his footing, it would've been a catch and TD. By stumbling he was ruled to be "going to the ground". Only difference in the SS play was SS was going towards the out of bounds line and had to get two feet in bounds while Dez's was an inbounds play heading toward the goal line. Both guys were going to the ground and not upright in their steps so the ruling of incomplete pass was correct in both cases, though I think Dallas fans had a bigger gripe because Dez took even more steps than Shepard.



Eman...but you can easily watch the Shep catch and determine that he takes two upright steps, taps his toe on the third step for good measure, AND THEN falls as a result of the toe tap. In comment 13621081 Eman11 said:Eman...but you can easily watch the Shep catch and determine that he takes two upright steps, taps his toe on the third step for good measure, AND THEN falls as a result of the toe tap.

Don't forget this one.. Sarcastic Sam : 9/27/2017 4:44 pm : link



For the record, I think Shep's play was clearly an incompletion. For the record, I think Shep's play was clearly an incompletion.

Every time I looked at the play I came to the same conclusion Bill L : 9/27/2017 4:45 pm : link (caveat: not a ref)



He took too many steps after catching the ball and clearly stumbled while running out of bound for the fall to be part of the catch. I think it's really hard to get to the "must complete the catch" argument from here because he had already completed the act and then took several steps.

I'd argue.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9/27/2017 4:45 pm : link that a lot of the NFL's issues with officiating is that they've made too many calls subjective. I don't get it - they took the forced out of bounds rule out to simplify what a catch is and then developed ridiculously convoluted methodology to determine what other catches are. Foolishness about making football moves.



Make it cut and dried. Two feet down = a catch no matter what or where. It isn't that difficult to change and it makes these plays easy to rule on.



This going to the ground crap is absurd because I've seen plays similar to Shep's where they rule it a catch because they say the runner established possession.



And I'll reiterate the comment that as much as the league talks about reviewing every close play, they determined not to replay this one - even though the first ref signalled a TD.

Dez Bryant... DonQuixote : 9/27/2017 4:46 pm : link A couple of posters have brought up the Dez Bryant non-TD. FWIW, I thought that was a catch.

Speaking of Dez.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9/27/2017 4:47 pm : link he was awarded a TD just this week on a play that was similar to ones we are discussing.



There's no consistency

And I don't know if the rules were the same for the skins play Giantfan in skinland : 9/27/2017 4:48 pm : link but yeah, that looks like it should be a TD when compared to the raiders clip posted by DonQuixote. Comes down. Two feet on the ground and turns up field. Play over.

RE: RE: The rules are the rules and Bill L : 9/27/2017 4:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13620576 Bleedblue10 said:





Quote:





I think no matter how many steps he took the receiver has to hold onto the ball when going to the ground. Although if either of sheps 2 catches were ruled touchdowns I don't see how anyone could've made a fuss about them. Seems to me like they could've been called either way and just like everything so far this season, we were on the short end of the stick. He had a great game but those are plays he has to make. I can understand one but he had 2 chances to make a difference and didn't







If the steps are taken in an upright position, i.e. Seen as running by the refs and then a player goes to the ground it would be a catch even if he loses it. Problem lies in the refs view of those steps. If he or the replay booth see them as a stumble or never being upright, then a receiver has to maintain control through contact with the ground.



Just look back at the Dez Bryant non TD catch in the playoffs vs Green Bay a couple of years ago. It was ruled incomplete even though he took 2-3 steps after catching the ball because he was stumbling and going to the ground. The amount of steps didn't matter it was the type of steps. Had he taken those steps upright, under control of his footing, it would've been a catch and TD. By stumbling he was ruled to be "going to the ground". Only difference in the SS play was SS was going towards the out of bounds line and had to get two feet in bounds while Dez's was an inbounds play heading toward the goal line. Both guys were going to the ground and not upright in their steps so the ruling of incomplete pass was correct in both cases, though I think Dallas fans had a bigger gripe because Dez took even more steps than Shepard. Dez was stumbling, catching, never recovered. It was all part of the same action. I think Shepard caught, ran, subsequently stumbled and fell. The stumble was a separate act. In comment 13621081 Eman11 said:Dez was stumbling, catching, never recovered. It was all part of the same action. I think Shepard caught, ran, subsequently stumbled and fell. The stumble was a separate act.

Sheppard PaulBlakeTSU : 9/27/2017 4:50 pm : link having to re-secure the ball after his first step also changes the equation because that no longer counts for anything.



Once he re-secures the ball, is he upright long enough to be CLEARLY considered a runner? I don't see how anyone could arrive at that conclusion.

Paul... Giantfan in skinland : 9/27/2017 4:51 pm : link no it doesn't. I had the same thought. The rule clearly states that the ball moving doesn't count as a loss of possession.

DQ PaulBlakeTSU : 9/27/2017 4:52 pm : link that's what I'm talking about-- defining a catch. It can't simply be ball security and two feet down (or elbow/knee/butt/back) because of all the bang-bang plays where the ball pops out a split second later, whether ground caused on a diving attempt, or because a receiver was facing the QB and as soon as the ball hits his gloves, a defender spears him in the back to break up the play-- those would both be considered fumbles.



So there has to be an additional requirement-- whether it's called a "football move" or something else.



But what is that something else? Is it an amount of time the receiver holds onto the ball? Is it a separate act by the receiver? That's what the NFL is trying to define as it keeps tweaking the rules.



I'm not saying I love the current definition, just that it is perhaps an impossible task to do so without people saying "I no longer know what a catch is." The game is too high speed, the plays are too bang-bang, and the camera footage is too well-equipped with HD and slow motion.

From the rule Giantfan in skinland : 9/27/2017 4:52 pm : link "Note: If a player has control of the ball, a slight movement of the ball will not be considered a loss of possession. He must lose control of the ball in order to rule that there has been a loss of possession."

Giantfan PaulBlakeTSU : 9/27/2017 4:53 pm : link the ball isn't moving though. It's completely floating in the air that he re-possesses.

RE: RE: RE: The rules are the rules and Eman11 : 9/27/2017 4:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13621081 Eman11 said:





Quote:





In comment 13620576 Bleedblue10 said:





Quote:





I think no matter how many steps he took the receiver has to hold onto the ball when going to the ground. Although if either of sheps 2 catches were ruled touchdowns I don't see how anyone could've made a fuss about them. Seems to me like they could've been called either way and just like everything so far this season, we were on the short end of the stick. He had a great game but those are plays he has to make. I can understand one but he had 2 chances to make a difference and didn't







If the steps are taken in an upright position, i.e. Seen as running by the refs and then a player goes to the ground it would be a catch even if he loses it. Problem lies in the refs view of those steps. If he or the replay booth see them as a stumble or never being upright, then a receiver has to maintain control through contact with the ground.



Just look back at the Dez Bryant non TD catch in the playoffs vs Green Bay a couple of years ago. It was ruled incomplete even though he took 2-3 steps after catching the ball because he was stumbling and going to the ground. The amount of steps didn't matter it was the type of steps. Had he taken those steps upright, under control of his footing, it would've been a catch and TD. By stumbling he was ruled to be "going to the ground". Only difference in the SS play was SS was going towards the out of bounds line and had to get two feet in bounds while Dez's was an inbounds play heading toward the goal line. Both guys were going to the ground and not upright in their steps so the ruling of incomplete pass was correct in both cases, though I think Dallas fans had a bigger gripe because Dez took even more steps than Shepard.







Eman...but you can easily watch the Shep catch and determine that he takes two upright steps, taps his toe on the third step for good measure, AND THEN falls as a result of the toe tap.



We can definitely see it that way, but the problem is as I said above, it's how the ref or booth sees those two steps. They saw it as two feet in but must've seen one or all of those steps as not being upright, and had him going to the ground.



Honestly, watching it live I thought the same as you but once I saw the ball come out I thought uh oh, they're going to rule that as him going to the ground and not upright steps. Sure enough, they did.



I can see why they ruled the way they did and I have a bigger problem with SS not turning or twisting his body to protect the ball as he went to the ground. We see pros do that all the time even while airborn, and landing on a shoulder or back, not their belly. All he had to do was turn or twist a little and the impact doesn't knock the ball loose,IMO. In comment 13621088 Giantfan in skinland said:We can definitely see it that way, but the problem is as I said above, it's how the ref or booth sees those two steps. They saw it as two feet in but must've seen one or all of those steps as not being upright, and had him going to the ground.Honestly, watching it live I thought the same as you but once I saw the ball come out I thought uh oh, they're going to rule that as him going to the ground and not upright steps. Sure enough, they did.I can see why they ruled the way they did and I have a bigger problem with SS not turning or twisting his body to protect the ball as he went to the ground. We see pros do that all the time even while airborn, and landing on a shoulder or back, not their belly. All he had to do was turn or twist a little and the impact doesn't knock the ball loose,IMO.

RE: DQ Giantfan in skinland : 9/27/2017 4:54 pm : link

Quote: that's what I'm talking about-- defining a catch. It can't simply be ball security and two feet down (or elbow/knee/butt/back) because of all the bang-bang plays where the ball pops out a split second later, whether ground caused on a diving attempt, or because a receiver was facing the QB and as soon as the ball hits his gloves, a defender spears him in the back to break up the play-- those would both be considered fumbles.



So there has to be an additional requirement-- whether it's called a "football move" or something else.



But what is that something else? Is it an amount of time the receiver holds onto the ball? Is it a separate act by the receiver? That's what the NFL is trying to define as it keeps tweaking the rules.



I'm not saying I love the current definition, just that it is perhaps an impossible task to do so without people saying "I no longer know what a catch is." The game is too high speed, the plays are too bang-bang, and the camera footage is too well-equipped with HD and slow motion.



The only ambiguity here is caused by the question of when Shepard starts going to the ground. All the other elements of a catch are satisfied. Two feet down and an additional step afterwards. The issue I have on re-watching (I initially agreed with the call) is that I think the third step caused him to fall. I don't think he was going to the ground before that. So, reading the rule....seems like it should be a TD to me. In comment 13621103 PaulBlakeTSU said:The only ambiguity here is caused by the question of when Shepard starts going to the ground. All the other elements of a catch are satisfied. Two feet down and an additional step afterwards. The issue I have on re-watching (I initially agreed with the call) is that I think the third step caused him to fall. I don't think he was going to the ground before that. So, reading the rule....seems like it should be a TD to me.

That's the thing.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9/27/2017 4:57 pm : link he didn't go to the ground until his 3rd step.



And the question about it being a catch is 100% due to the ambiguity of the rule. I have no problem saying a catch is a catch with two feet down, no matter where you are.



It makes the rule a pretty air-tight one, and if it results in more turnovers because of players getting hit after the 2nd foot lands, I don't see why that's bad - it is a lot easier to rule than the convoluted thought process that currently has to take place.

Here is a guideline for the refs... DonQuixote : 9/27/2017 4:58 pm : link



So I must resort to my fall back and unassailable position, that it is a stupid rule if SS does not score a TD on that play. ;)

- ( ...according to this, one can absolutely see how the SS catch was ambiguous, there being three aspects of a reception, control, feet down, and then something else.So I must resort to my fall back and unassailable position, that it is a stupid rule if SS does not score a TD on that play. ;) lonk - ( New Window

RE: RE: DQ Bill L : 9/27/2017 4:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13621103 PaulBlakeTSU said:





Quote:





that's what I'm talking about-- defining a catch. It can't simply be ball security and two feet down (or elbow/knee/butt/back) because of all the bang-bang plays where the ball pops out a split second later, whether ground caused on a diving attempt, or because a receiver was facing the QB and as soon as the ball hits his gloves, a defender spears him in the back to break up the play-- those would both be considered fumbles.



So there has to be an additional requirement-- whether it's called a "football move" or something else.



But what is that something else? Is it an amount of time the receiver holds onto the ball? Is it a separate act by the receiver? That's what the NFL is trying to define as it keeps tweaking the rules.



I'm not saying I love the current definition, just that it is perhaps an impossible task to do so without people saying "I no longer know what a catch is." The game is too high speed, the plays are too bang-bang, and the camera footage is too well-equipped with HD and slow motion.







The only ambiguity here is caused by the question of when Shepard starts going to the ground. All the other elements of a catch are satisfied. Two feet down and an additional step afterwards. The issue I have on re-watching (I initially agreed with the call) is that I think the third step caused him to fall. I don't think he was going to the ground before that. So, reading the rule....seems like it should be a TD to me. Absolutely. I don't think that this was bang- bang. It's closer to tripping on his way back to the bench. He didn't even think much of it, other than a simple unrelated trip, judging by his celebration and reactions afterward. In comment 13621108 Giantfan in skinland said:Absolutely. I don't think that this was bang- bang. It's closer to tripping on his way back to the bench. He didn't even think much of it, other than a simple unrelated trip, judging by his celebration and reactions afterward.

RE: RE: RE: The rules are the rules and Eman11 : 9/27/2017 5:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13621081 Eman11 said:





Quote:





In comment 13620576 Bleedblue10 said:





Quote:





I think no matter how many steps he took the receiver has to hold onto the ball when going to the ground. Although if either of sheps 2 catches were ruled touchdowns I don't see how anyone could've made a fuss about them. Seems to me like they could've been called either way and just like everything so far this season, we were on the short end of the stick. He had a great game but those are plays he has to make. I can understand one but he had 2 chances to make a difference and didn't







If the steps are taken in an upright position, i.e. Seen as running by the refs and then a player goes to the ground it would be a catch even if he loses it. Problem lies in the refs view of those steps. If he or the replay booth see them as a stumble or never being upright, then a receiver has to maintain control through contact with the ground.



Just look back at the Dez Bryant non TD catch in the playoffs vs Green Bay a couple of years ago. It was ruled incomplete even though he took 2-3 steps after catching the ball because he was stumbling and going to the ground. The amount of steps didn't matter it was the type of steps. Had he taken those steps upright, under control of his footing, it would've been a catch and TD. By stumbling he was ruled to be "going to the ground". Only difference in the SS play was SS was going towards the out of bounds line and had to get two feet in bounds while Dez's was an inbounds play heading toward the goal line. Both guys were going to the ground and not upright in their steps so the ruling of incomplete pass was correct in both cases, though I think Dallas fans had a bigger gripe because Dez took even more steps than Shepard.



Dez was stumbling, catching, never recovered. It was all part of the same action. I think Shepard caught, ran, subsequently stumbled and fell. The stumble was a separate act.



I 100% agree about the Dez part. The SS part I'm not so sure about. It was bang bang and I can't honestly say I thought he was "running". More like trying to make sure he got two feet down and in bounds, and that caused the stumble to the ground. It was a lot quicker than the Dez play and I can see how the ref saw it as one action by SS and had him going to the ground. I didn't like it obviously but wasn't surprised it was ruled the way it was, and I can't really gripe about the call because to me I can see why the ref called it as going to the ground. I might disagree with how he saw it but I can understand why he saw it the way he did. In comment 13621098 Bill L said:I 100% agree about the Dez part. The SS part I'm not so sure about. It was bang bang and I can't honestly say I thought he was "running". More like trying to make sure he got two feet down and in bounds, and that caused the stumble to the ground. It was a lot quicker than the Dez play and I can see how the ref saw it as one action by SS and had him going to the ground. I didn't like it obviously but wasn't surprised it was ruled the way it was, and I can't really gripe about the call because to me I can see why the ref called it as going to the ground. I might disagree with how he saw it but I can understand why he saw it the way he did.

It would have been.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9/27/2017 5:02 pm : link nice for replay to try and determine if the 3rd step meant possession, but since it was never replayed......

If you watch that 2nd angle... Giantfan in skinland : 9/27/2017 5:05 pm : link it certainly seems to me that if Shepard kept running full strides...he'd have stayed upright. He stops to tap the toe and it's this contortion that sends him to the ground. In that scenario....I again can't see how you rule going to the ground was part of the catch process. The toe tap ends the catch process, imv.

RE: Paul... Eman11 : 9/27/2017 5:05 pm : link

Quote: no it doesn't. I had the same thought. The rule clearly states that the ball moving doesn't count as a loss of possession.



It states that in regards to contact with the ground as long as the ball doesn't hit the ground. A receiver can maintain possession through contact with the ground even if the ground causes it to come loose, as long as he regains possession without the ball hitting the ground first. Eg, he can hit the ground, the ball can pop straight up in the air but as long as he regains possession and the ball doesn't hit the ground, it's a catch., In comment 13621102 Giantfan in skinland said:It states that in regards to contact with the ground as long as the ball doesn't hit the ground. A receiver can maintain possession through contact with the ground even if the ground causes it to come loose, as long as he regains possession without the ball hitting the ground first. Eg, he can hit the ground, the ball can pop straight up in the air but as long as he regains possession and the ball doesn't hit the ground, it's a catch.,

RE: Also PaulBlakeTSU : 9/27/2017 5:06 pm : link

Quote: I think saying the ball did something other than move slightly is really stretching it. Hard to say it was "floating". Look at it from the angle in this article... No float - ( New Window )



That is a much better angle and shows less ball movement than the first GIF.





But it leads to another question as to whether trying to get/keep feet in bounds is a part the act of completing a catch, or if it is an entirely separate action. In comment 13621114 Giantfan in skinland said:That is a much better angle and shows less ball movement than the first GIF.But it leads to another question as to whether trying to get/keep feet in bounds is a part the act of completing a catch, or if it is an entirely separate action.

RE: It would have been.. Bill L : 9/27/2017 5:08 pm : link

Quote: nice for replay to try and determine if the 3rd step meant possession, but since it was never replayed...... I actually don't understand why they wouldn't replay it. It obviously was not clear-cut and you had one team that was begging for a boooth review (didn't we call a time out to allow for them to look? I can't recall). It was a situation that begged for a review. Even if the ref was correct, there was enough question. Maybe the booth is too unwilling to challenge the refs?



It does bring up an essential unfairness. If the ref had (correctly or incorrectly called it a TD). then the booth would automatically review. In this case, same circumstances you get no review (or discretionary review). SO, it's pretty much dependent upon the ref's whimsy in making a call...which is the exact reason there is a review in the first place. In comment 13621127 FatMan in Charlotte said:I actually don't understand why they wouldn't replay it. It obviously was not clear-cut and you had one team that was begging for a boooth review (didn't we call a time out to allow for them to look? I can't recall). It was a situation that begged for a review. Even if the ref was correct, there was enough question. Maybe the booth is too unwilling to challenge the refs?It does bring up an essential unfairness. If the ref had (correctly or incorrectly called it a TD). then the booth would automatically review. In this case, same circumstances you get no review (or discretionary review). SO, it's pretty much dependent upon the ref's whimsy in making a call...which is the exact reason there is a review in the first place.

RE: RE: Paul... Giantfan in skinland : 9/27/2017 5:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13621102 Giantfan in skinland said:





Quote:





no it doesn't. I had the same thought. The rule clearly states that the ball moving doesn't count as a loss of possession.







It states that in regards to contact with the ground as long as the ball doesn't hit the ground. A receiver can maintain possession through contact with the ground even if the ground causes it to come loose, as long as he regains possession without the ball hitting the ground first. Eg, he can hit the ground, the ball can pop straight up in the air but as long as he regains possession and the ball doesn't hit the ground, it's a catch.,



This is what I was referring to:



"Note: If a player has control of the ball, a slight movement of the ball will not be considered a loss of possession. He must lose control of the ball in order to rule that there has been a loss of possession."



This related to the movement of the ball in between Shep's first and second steps and whether that restarted the count. It does not. In comment 13621131 Eman11 said:This is what I was referring to:"Note: If a player has control of the ball, a slight movement of the ball will not be considered a loss of possession. He must lose control of the ball in order to rule that there has been a loss of possession."This related to the movement of the ball in between Shep's first and second steps and whether that restarted the count. It does not.

The first play I didn't think SS scored JohnF : 9/27/2017 5:20 pm : link And I know the rule about completing the catch for the second play, but here's my beef. I'm fine with the rule being called on the field of play , but Shepard's left foot was out of bounds with him in control of the ball.



The rule needs to be altered...the play should stop as soon as SS steps out of bounds with the ball being possessed. If out of bounds does not stop the play, why can't a DB hit a WR out of bounds to dislodge the ball?



We know if that happens, it's a personal foul, but why should the DB be penalized if the player out of bounds is still in play?

here is my question giantfan2000 : 9/27/2017 6:45 pm : link if sheppard had hit the ground but still trapped the ball on the ground

would they have still ruled it incompletion?



or was it the fact that the ball hit the ground and bounced out of his hands





The rule is not great... Dan in the Springs : 9/27/2017 7:12 pm : link



Quote: maintains control of the ball after (a) and (b) have been fulfilled, until he has the ball long enough to clearly become a runner . A player has the ball long enough to become a runner when, after his second foot is on the ground, he is capable of avoiding or warding off impending contact of an opponent, tucking the ball away, turning up field, or taking additional steps (see 3-2-7-Item 2).



The stutter step makes it clear that Shepard was still establishing the catch, he had not yet become a runner. If not, why stutter that third step?



It's not about how many steps you take, it's about what those steps are. The catch is not complete until you have become a runner, which means you have stopped the process of completing the catch. Shep wasn't there yet, and in his process of becoming a runner he went to the ground. That means he has to maintain control. but clear enough in this situation. This is what it says about the third aspect of a catch - becoming a runner:The stutter step makes it clear that Shepard was still establishing the catch, he had not yet become a runner. If not, why stutter that third step?It's not about how many steps you take, it's about what those steps are. The catch is not complete until you have become a runner, which means you have stopped the process of completing the catch. Shep wasn't there yet, and in his process of becoming a runner he went to the ground. That means he has to maintain control.

Called me confused ChathamMark : 9/27/2017 9:07 pm : link Saw the reply of the Brady/Brandin Cooks touchdown last week. Tippy-toe endzone catch. When he fell the ball was not clearly held and you could see it out near his legs/hip. So not held throughout the entire catch. I guess the rule is different if you tippy-toe or take steps after the catch in the endzone?

The madness really took of in that 2014 Dinger : 9:10 am : link Dallas Green Bay playoff game with the Dez bryant non catch catch for a non touchdown touchdown. I think that call was in retribution for a blown call the previous week when Dallas beat Detriot on a horrible PI call I THINK. But I remember that game thinking that EVERY catch will now be subject to opinion and the NFL will lose fans in the long run if they don't straighten it out. I'm not sure if its happened but I know I watch less as the officials make worse and worse calls throughout all games. maybe one or two crews know what they are doing.