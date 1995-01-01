Regarding Eli and the future... Chris684 : 10:50 am I had predicted 12-13 wins this season. Obviously, now even the most optimistic scenarios probably don't get us more than 9 or 10 wins and maybe a wild card. Unfortunately, the odds say it will be worse than that.



I was more optimistic than most before the Eagle game last week. I thought the game would play out more like the first 10 minutes of the 4th quarter. When Shepard raced for the TD, I thought this was @ Washington in 07 playing out all over again. I still think there's path forward for this team with the talent it has, starting with nothing less than a win on Sunday and 3 of the next 4 before the bye.



Eli has had my full support since day 1. In fact, many here would probably label me an Eli apologist and count me among those who never wants to see him in another uniform. However, I think the question has to be asked now, and not because I think he can't play anymore.



What happens with Eli if the flood gates open? Staring 0-4 right in the face, this could get uglier fast. I happen to believe there is truth to the idea that while Mac respects Eli (who wouldnt), he'd prefer a guy with more mobility, who fits more with his offensive philosophies, and a guy whose habits he can mold into his offense.



Let's say the record winds up as 4-12. With Davis Webb here and a top 5 pick, is McAdoo or the front office going to be willing to continue with Eli?



I'm confused as to what comes next if this season winds up like 2003.

If we're in the mix for a blue chip QB who JonC : 10:53 am : link draft him and start developing him, with Webb also in the pipeline.

damned browser JonC : 10:55 am : link If the blue chip QB is top graded, pick him and get busy grooming him to take over. Difficult to predict the timeframe he'll need, but I'd think Eli's contract wouldn't be extended again and the countdown to changing eras would be underway.



Not handing Webb anything, and doubtful they'd choose him over a blue chipper if available to them.

I would like to know Gman11 : 10:56 am : link



Quote: I happen to believe there is truth to the idea that while Mac respects Eli (who wouldnt), he'd prefer a guy with more mobility, who fits more with his offensive philosophies



It's based on nothing except a idea in your head as I've seen nothing in what McAdoo has said to substantiate that idea. on what is this based?It's based on nothing except a idea in your head as I've seen nothing in what McAdoo has said to substantiate that idea.

You absolutely go for a Blue Chip QB, if the season tanks ZogZerg : 10:58 am : link No question about it. We really know nothing about Web at this point.



You hope one works out and the other can backup.

If this season goes very bad, Go Terps : 11:00 am : link a high first round pick could have enormous value in trade.

This has been an incredibly depressing month for all of us NYG07 : 11:07 am : link fans. I love Eli and everything he has done for this franchise, but his salary does not align with his production. This is not just a problem for the Giants, but many teams across the league.



A lot of it is not his fault, he is stuck behind an atrocious offensive line. The only way the Giants can fix that offensive line is with money, which we do not have because of the sunk cost into Eli Manning.



With massive contracts on the horizon for Beckham and Collins, where is the money going to come from? If this season continues on this path, the Giants need to draft a blue chip QB or ride with Webb and hope they can get the same production at QB that Eli would give them at 1/4th the cost.

If this season continues on it's SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:10 am : link present path-which I suspect it will-we'll have a very high pick. And if one of those guys is there (Darnold, Allen, Rosen, etc.), we should take them.

Gman11 Chris684 : 11:18 am : link There was some speculation a few weeks ago after Mac publicly criticized Eli.



I believe that just like a GM wants to hire his head coach. A head coach wants to hand pick his QB, whether that's a veteran or a rookie.



Now obviously Mac could have done a lot worse than to inherit Eli Manning after taking over for TC, but that's still different than picking your own guy.

My thinking is even though Eli is 36 Bleedblue10 : 11:21 am : link Is mac gonna be allowed enough time to find "his" qb and teach him his offense? However long that can take is time I don't think he has. Hence I don't think there is a conspiracy against Eli Manning. Although if there is I hope he goes to Jacksonville and wins a Super Bowl for them

RE: This has been an incredibly depressing month for all of us CBoss7 : 11:24 am : link

Salary not aligning with production? Much rather get rid of JPP whose not even close to being worth what he's paid. Should've never re-signed him. QB is worth that much cap. A 7-fingered D-end is not.

if you only win four games.... BillKo : 11:24 am : link you pick the player with the most impact.



If that's a QB, then you take him. There's no harm in a QB sitting behind a player like Eli. Would be a fantastic learning experience.

If you pick a qb with your first pick Doomster : 11:41 am : link then the Webb pick was a waste, and cost us a roster spot this year...

What the Giants should do when they go 3-13 this year is..... Blue Angel : 11:44 am : link If they get a top three pick and miss out on Sam Donald is trade the pick for the best multiple picks deal possible. I believe in Davis Webb that he is a franchise caliber QB. Davis Webb was ranked up there with Goff the QB of the Rams and he is doing well this year. Webb fits in the mode of McAdoo type of QB. If Sam Donald is there for us draft him and give the Giant fans something to look forward to though I think Webb could be a outstanding QB himself. If we draft Sam Donald try to trade Webb and our second round pick to move up maybe as high into the late first round or so if possible.

We AcidTest : 11:45 am : link still don't know how the marquee college QBs will play this season. It's too early. Some might also return to college. The NFL is also littered with first round QBs that bust.



Webb is an unknown, and still will be after this season in all likelihood. Obviously, if Webb plays and succeeds, then we don't need a QB. And that could happen. Eli might easily be pummeled behind this OL to the point where he can't play, at least not effectively. Smith then comes in, and has some horrendous games because of his propensity for turnovers. So the Giants play Webb, to at least get some idea of what he might be able to do before they head into the offseason.

Early on New Franchise QB Percy : 11:58 am : link First they have to identify one. Second they need an OL. Third they need a running back. Fourth they need a good head coach. They have none of these at the moment.

RE: RE: This has been an incredibly depressing month for all of us NYG07 : 12:04 pm : link

I will not argue with you there. Given how great the Giants defense played last year aside from the playoff game without JPP, and given how awful the run defense has been this year, we should have re-signed Hankins and let JPP walk.



Sure, you have to pay QBs, but Eli is not worth 20 million dollars a year at this stage of his career. Seattle, Green Bay, New Orleans, Baltimore, San Diego, Carolina etc. all face the same issue. It is impossible to build a complete team when your QB eats a 6th of your cap space.



NE is the only outlier because Brady's wife made insane money as a supermodel and he could continually take pay cuts to get better talent around him. The only way this issue will be fixed is if the NFL implements a max contract for QBs that is not outrageous.



Matthew Stafford is a good QB, but in no way does he deserve to be the highest paid player in the NFL. Detroit will regret this big time when they lose Ziggy Ansah and numerous other players in FA because they can't afford to keep them. In comment 13620679 CBoss7 said:I will not argue with you there. Given how great the Giants defense played last year aside from the playoff game without JPP, and given how awful the run defense has been this year, we should have re-signed Hankins and let JPP walk.Sure, you have to pay QBs, but Eli is not worth 20 million dollars a year at this stage of his career. Seattle, Green Bay, New Orleans, Baltimore, San Diego, Carolina etc. all face the same issue. It is impossible to build a complete team when your QB eats a 6th of your cap space.NE is the only outlier because Brady's wife made insane money as a supermodel and he could continually take pay cuts to get better talent around him. The only way this issue will be fixed is if the NFL implements a max contract for QBs that is not outrageous.Matthew Stafford is a good QB, but in no way does he deserve to be the highest paid player in the NFL. Detroit will regret this big time when they lose Ziggy Ansah and numerous other players in FA because they can't afford to keep them.

There is no future here for Eli. Devon : 12:07 pm : link Someone has to pay for this season (which isn't an anomaly; last year's 11-5 clearly was) and he's up next.



He gets cut, the Giants look elsewhere for next year and beyond. They have to take a bit of a cap hit, but it's swallowable.

RE: RE: RE: This has been an incredibly depressing month for all of us Devon : 12:09 pm : link

I will not argue with you there. Given how great the Giants defense played last year aside from the playoff game without JPP, and given how awful the run defense has been this year, we should have re-signed Hankins and let JPP walk.



Sure, you have to pay QBs, but Eli is not worth 20 million dollars a year at this stage of his career. Seattle, Green Bay, New Orleans, Baltimore, San Diego, Carolina etc. all face the same issue. It is impossible to build a complete team when your QB eats a 6th of your cap space.



NE is the only outlier because Brady's wife made insane money as a supermodel and he could continually take pay cuts to get better talent around him. The only way this issue will be fixed is if the NFL implements a max contract for QBs that is not outrageous..



Brady is an outlier because the Patriots funnel money into his scam health company, so he benefits without taking up cap space. Not because of his wife.

Let's not overrate Hankins here JonC : 12:11 pm : link I'd agree JPP isn't worth the contract given, but neither was Hankins worth open market dollars.



RE: Let's not overrate Hankins here AcidTest : 12:13 pm : link

Quote: I'd agree JPP isn't worth the contract given, but neither was Hankins worth open market dollars.



Agreed. People forget what Hankins wanted, and how long he was available as a FA before signing with Indy. Everybody here correctly thought his demands were crazy. In comment 13620758 JonC said:Agreed. People forget what Hankins wanted, and how long he was available as a FA before signing with Indy. Everybody here correctly thought his demands were crazy.

RE: RE: RE: This has been an incredibly depressing month for all of us CBoss7 : 12:16 pm : link

I will not argue with you there. Given how great the Giants defense played last year aside from the playoff game without JPP, and given how awful the run defense has been this year, we should have re-signed Hankins and let JPP walk.



Sure, you have to pay QBs, but Eli is not worth 20 million dollars a year at this stage of his career. Seattle, Green Bay, New Orleans, Baltimore, San Diego, Carolina etc. all face the same issue. It is impossible to build a complete team when your QB eats a 6th of your cap space.



NE is the only outlier because Brady's wife made insane money as a supermodel and he could continually take pay cuts to get better talent around him. The only way this issue will be fixed is if the NFL implements a max contract for QBs that is not outrageous.



Matthew Stafford is a good QB, but in no way does he deserve to be the highest paid player in the NFL. Detroit will regret this big time when they lose Ziggy Ansah and numerous other players in FA because they can't afford to keep them.



It doesn't matter. You just don't understand how free agency works. Cap goes up each year = a new highest paid player at a certain position every year.



You wanted the lions to let Stafford walk? He gets paid what is necessary to keep him because you have to have a QB to win. Hence why the Giants are paying theirs $20 million.



Its the price you pay to win. Do a better job at drafting ancillary positions so that you can pay those guys on the cheap for the entirety of their rookie contract.



It doesn't matter. You just don't understand how free agency works. Cap goes up each year = a new highest paid player at a certain position every year.

You wanted the lions to let Stafford walk? He gets paid what is necessary to keep him because you have to have a QB to win. Hence why the Giants are paying theirs $20 million.

Its the price you pay to win. Do a better job at drafting ancillary positions so that you can pay those guys on the cheap for the entirety of their rookie contract.

But then again I assume you want to give Beckham Eli's contract just to keep him. Probably an argument not worth having if thats how you feel.

RE: RE: RE: RE: This has been an incredibly depressing month for all of us NYG07 : 12:18 pm : link

I will not argue with you there. Given how great the Giants defense played last year aside from the playoff game without JPP, and given how awful the run defense has been this year, we should have re-signed Hankins and let JPP walk.



Sure, you have to pay QBs, but Eli is not worth 20 million dollars a year at this stage of his career. Seattle, Green Bay, New Orleans, Baltimore, San Diego, Carolina etc. all face the same issue. It is impossible to build a complete team when your QB eats a 6th of your cap space.



NE is the only outlier because Brady's wife made insane money as a supermodel and he could continually take pay cuts to get better talent around him. The only way this issue will be fixed is if the NFL implements a max contract for QBs that is not outrageous..







Brady is an outlier because the Patriots funnel money into his scam health company, so he benefits without taking up cap space. Not because of his wife.



I don't know anything about that. But Gisele made 30.5 million in 2016. Tom Brady's base salary was 1 million. In comment 13620754 Devon said:I don't know anything about that. But Gisele made 30.5 million in 2016. Tom Brady's base salary was 1 million.

I don t think even joeinpa : 12:18 pm : link The Giants know the plan for Eli other than for this season

RE: RE: RE: RE: This has been an incredibly depressing month for all of us NYG07 : 12:28 pm : link

I will not argue with you there. Given how great the Giants defense played last year aside from the playoff game without JPP, and given how awful the run defense has been this year, we should have re-signed Hankins and let JPP walk.



Sure, you have to pay QBs, but Eli is not worth 20 million dollars a year at this stage of his career. Seattle, Green Bay, New Orleans, Baltimore, San Diego, Carolina etc. all face the same issue. It is impossible to build a complete team when your QB eats a 6th of your cap space.



NE is the only outlier because Brady's wife made insane money as a supermodel and he could continually take pay cuts to get better talent around him. The only way this issue will be fixed is if the NFL implements a max contract for QBs that is not outrageous.



Matthew Stafford is a good QB, but in no way does he deserve to be the highest paid player in the NFL. Detroit will regret this big time when they lose Ziggy Ansah and numerous other players in FA because they can't afford to keep them.







It doesn't matter. You just don't understand how free agency works. Cap goes up each year = a new highest paid player at a certain position every year.



You wanted the lions to let Stafford walk? He gets paid what is necessary to keep him because you have to have a QB to win. Hence why the Giants are paying theirs $20 million.



Its the price you pay to win. Do a better job at drafting ancillary positions so that you can pay those guys on the cheap for the entirety of their rookie contract.



But then again I assume you want to give Beckham Eli's contract just to keep him. Probably an argument not worth having if thats how you feel.



Yes, I 100% believe that the Lions should have let Stafford walk rather than paying him. While they may be good this year, does anyone actually think they have a shot to win the Superbowl this year?



The salaries for QB's in this league are handcuffing half the league. Seattle won its Superbowl with Russell Wilson making $500k. Now they, like the Giants have a terrible offensive line. They also have aging and overpaid players on defense.



New Orleans has had a historically terrible defense for what seems like a decade, but lets just keep paying Drew Brees what he thinks he deserves.



It seems like the only way to win in this league is to get lucky with a cheap QB on a rookie contract or to have Tom Brady.



Yes, I 100% believe that the Lions should have let Stafford walk rather than paying him. While they may be good this year, does anyone actually think they have a shot to win the Superbowl this year?

The salaries for QB's in this league are handcuffing half the league. Seattle won its Superbowl with Russell Wilson making $500k. Now they, like the Giants have a terrible offensive line. They also have aging and overpaid players on defense.

New Orleans has had a historically terrible defense for what seems like a decade, but lets just keep paying Drew Brees what he thinks he deserves.

It seems like the only way to win in this league is to get lucky with a cheap QB on a rookie contract or to have Tom Brady.

Aaron Rodgers is absolutely worth what the Packers are paying him but again, they cannot put anyone around him because he eats up so much of their cap space.

With this offensive line, SB 42 and 46 and ? : 12:34 pm : link the Giants have no chance with an immobile quarterback like Eli. With a young scrambling quarterback, who could evade the rush and pull the ball in and run 10 yards or find an open receiver, they have a chance.



Of course every year we expect the line to improve. Heavy draft investment, maturing young players, learning to play as a unit. But this year's line is worse than last year's.



Eli should play out this year, which is already lost with the schedule we have to play, but we should probably start next season with someone else. This assumes that the line doesn't magically improve.



Why blame just JPP? Vernon is paid just as much JPP and has two sacks. JPP has a sack and forced fumble. Harrison has been called the best run-stopper in the league. Dallas sent Zeke up the middle on first down 13 times and he kept getting 3, 4, 6 yards. Denver stuffed him cold. Take away his 30 harder and the Cards held him to 2.3 yards per carry.



The whole team is playing far below its talent.



All I know is SHO'NUFF : 12:40 pm : link if they throw Eli under the bus and run him out of town for this mess, I'm done with the Giants.

All I know is if...... Blue Angel : 1:06 pm : link As long as Eli is our QB we have ZERO chance of going deep in the playoffs, even with a improve OL next year. Eli is a statue in a age that NFL QBs have to have at least some mobility and with him throwing absolutely horrible interceptions for no reason and his accuracy problems.

You have to look at contracts to try and get an idea what will happen. Diver_Down : 1:13 pm : link First, look at Ben's contract. He and his staff were all given 3 year contracts. Despite the 11-5 record last year, the offense did not perform as expected. This off-season talent was infused into the offense. If it does not perform up to expectations again and garners a losing record that yields a Top 5 pick, then it is likely to conclude that Ben won't be receiving an extension. With only 1 year remaining on the contract, the F.O. might conclude to consider the 1 year's of salary as severance and bring in a new regime to groom the next franchise QB.



Now, look at Eli's contract. Next year and the year after, he has roster bonuses due on the 3rd day of the league year. Next year, the cap hit to release Eli becomes manageable. With a no-trade clause, Eli doesn't have an incentive to waive the clause only to be traded to a team that will get the cheapest years of his contract. I'm sure he would much rather negotiate a current market value contract with signing bonus.



If the roster bonus is paid ($5 MM), then Eli will be the starting QB next year regardless of who is picked as Mara will not be paying $16 MM for Eli to ride the pine.

RE: If this season goes very bad, WillVAB : 1:15 pm : link

Quote: a high first round pick could have enormous value in trade.



This. The Giants could probably return multiple firsts in the 18 draft along with some picks in future years. Smart (and lucky) drafting could fix the OL and maybe add another playmaker on defense. This would be my preferred route considering this team has way more talent than a typical team picking in the top 5.



This. The Giants could probably return multiple firsts in the 18 draft along with some picks in future years. Smart (and lucky) drafting could fix the OL and maybe add another playmaker on defense. This would be my preferred route considering this team has way more talent than a typical team picking in the top 5.

The boilerplate move would be to pick the QB of the future, let Eli get his ass kicked in 18, and then move on after the season.

You go get PaulN : 1:34 pm : link The QB, there is nothing to think about here, then you trade Eli and trade Webb. A franchise QB is by far the most important thing to have, we just have to pray they get rid of Reese, he is horrible.

RE: If you pick a qb with your first pick BillKo : 1:48 pm : link

Quote: then the Webb pick was a waste, and cost us a roster spot this year...



That pick was this/last year.......who cares about a roster spot when we go to the podium in 2018? Did we figure on being 4-12 potentially?



In comment 13620717 Doomster said:That pick was this/last year.......who cares about a roster spot when we go to the podium in 2018? Did we figure on being 4-12 potentially?

RE: All I know is BillKo : 1:50 pm : link

Quote: if they throw Eli under the bus and run him out of town for this mess, I'm done with the Giants.



Not going to happen, Mara knows better. He learned from is Dad.



There's nothing wrong with drafting a premium QB if once is there because we end up 4-12. Eli will be 37, not 27.



Think Bret Farve/Aaron Rodgers..... In comment 13620808 SHO'NUFF said:Not going to happen, Mara knows better. He learned from is Dad.There's nothing wrong with drafting a premium QB if once is there because we end up 4-12. Eli will be 37, not 27.Think Bret Farve/Aaron Rodgers.....

Its not that Hank is great sinister_bee98 : 1:59 pm : link its just that Bromley & co are awful. Hank is a solid run stuffing DT. They dont grow on trees either.



Was he worth his $$$ in a vacuum? Probably not, but would we pay $10M right now to have a great run D and our 2nd round puck back? Id hope so.

RE: Gman11 bradshaw44 : 2:09 pm : link

Quote: There was some speculation a few weeks ago after Mac publicly criticized Eli.



I believe that just like a GM wants to hire his head coach. A head coach wants to hand pick his QB, whether that's a veteran or a rookie.



Now obviously Mac could have done a lot worse than to inherit Eli Manning after taking over for TC, but that's still different than picking your own guy.



Didn't Mac come here because he said he could make Eli better then he's ever been? Was that just a rouse to get in the system and then do what he wants? In comment 13620668 Chris684 said:Didn't Mac come here because he said he could make Eli better then he's ever been? Was that just a rouse to get in the system and then do what he wants?

A mobile QB old man : 2:35 pm : link behind THIS OL (and do you trust our FO to have an OL awakening?) would be a QB running for his life for 16 games....unless he gets caught(in which case he's DavidCarr-in-waiting).

While we were laughing at jerruh, and not paying attention, Dallas and Tennessee have built very good OLs, including the willingness to move a lineman where his talents are best suited(ahem).

A AcidTest : 2:48 pm : link rookie QB behind this or a similarly bad OL could be the next David Carr. Battered and beaten to the proverbial pulp. The year is then wasted. Of course, Eli could still be the QB in 2018, but at this rate, I'm not sure that's a given.

RE: RE: If this season goes very bad, LakeGeorgeGiant : 2:49 pm : link

This isn't the Giants' style. If they have a top 5 pick they are drafting a player with that pick. You can take it to the bank.



This isn't the Giants' style. If they have a top 5 pick they are drafting a player with that pick. You can take it to the bank.

In fact, while they will most likely stay put, they are probably more likely to move up a few spots than move down.

As for the OL comments LakeGeorgeGiant : 2:55 pm : link It's becoming apparent that OL is a vital need that will likely be addressed in FA.



If they are heading into the draft needing to draft an immediate starting tackle at the top of round 1, then they've already lost.



For the millionth time, the draft isn't for filling glaring holes in the roster that need to be addressed immediately. It's for building a talent pool.

RE: A mobile QB Carson53 : 2:57 pm : link

Quote: behind THIS OL (and do you trust our FO to have an OL awakening?) would be a QB running for his life for 16 games....unless he gets caught(in which case he's DavidCarr-in-waiting).

While we were laughing at jerruh, and not paying attention, Dallas and Tennessee have built very good OLs, including the willingness to move a lineman where his talents are best suited(ahem). .



Au contraire, some of us were paying attention.

Too bad the GM here has blinders on.

As it relates to Eli, I have seen enough to realize,

when his contract is up after next year, time to move on.

Maybe they should draft one early this year...then draft

some damn O Lineman yet again. Throw in a RB too. In comment 13620926 old man said:Au contraire, some of us were paying attention.Too bad the GM here has blinders on.As it relates to Eli, I have seen enough to realize,when his contract is up after next year, time to move on.Maybe they should draft one early this year...then draftsome damn O Lineman yet again. Throw in a RB too.

I was hoping for 10 wins Bluesbreaker : 3:00 pm : link that may do it ..

with a good start maybe 11 wins but even that would be tough

12 wins thats dreaming Schedule is much tougher than last year in which we could have easily gone 9-7

RE: There is no future here for Eli. BillT : 3:11 pm : link

Quote: Someone has to pay for this season (which isn't an anomaly; last year's 11-5 clearly was) and he's up next.



He gets cut, the Giants look elsewhere for next year and beyond. They have to take a bit of a cap hit, but it's swallowable.

He's not up til 2020. In comment 13620750 Devon said:He's not up til 2020.

RE: As for the OL comments WillVAB : 3:19 pm : link

Quote: It's becoming apparent that OL is a vital need that will likely be addressed in FA.



If they are heading into the draft needing to draft an immediate starting tackle at the top of round 1, then they've already lost.



For the millionth time, the draft isn't for filling glaring holes in the roster that need to be addressed immediately. It's for building a talent pool.



There isn't enough of a sample size to say definitively the Giants wouldn't trade down and there's a lot of factors that would make it more sensible to do so.



The list of FA OL for '18 is trash. That's not the answer unless there's some talented cap casualties on the horizon. In comment 13620957 LakeGeorgeGiant said:There isn't enough of a sample size to say definitively the Giants wouldn't trade down and there's a lot of factors that would make it more sensible to do so.The list of FA OL for '18 is trash. That's not the answer unless there's some talented cap casualties on the horizon.

RE: There is no future here for Eli. Blue Moon : 3:57 pm : link

Quote: Someone has to pay for this season (which isn't an anomaly; last year's 11-5 clearly was) and he's up next.



He gets cut, the Giants look elsewhere for next year and beyond. They have to take a bit of a cap hit, but it's swallowable.





Wow you sound like you really know what your talking about I'm impressed with you opinion. If you had half a brain you'd realize that Eli will retire a Giant. You think Johny Boy wants to look at a half filled tin can all season? Eli is the least of this mess and the near future would be disastrous without him. In comment 13620750 Devon said:Wow you sound like you really know what your talking about I'm impressed with you opinion. If you had half a brain you'd realize that Eli will retire a Giant. You think Johny Boy wants to look at a half filled tin can all season? Eli is the least of this mess and the near future would be disastrous without him.