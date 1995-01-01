Brad wing punt- feagles take Tuckrule : 9/28/2017 5:30 am Listening to bbk live. A caller called up and asked jeff feagles his take on the wing punt he had an interesting take yet pretty obvious to anyone who's been watching wing the last couple years. Feagles said that wings bread and butter is the end over end punt the Aussie punt as feagles called it. He said wing is not a directional punter never was and never will be. He suspects that wing was asked to boot the ball out of bounds which feagles said was a mistake. He should have been asked to shorten the punt and get more hangtime on it. Kick the ball 40 yards as opposed to 50 with more hangtime. Force philly to fair catch the ball. He said that asking wing to kick it out of bounds is not part of his game it's like asking Eli to qb sneak and being surprised when he comes up short. Thought I'd share the information.

If he can't cokeduplt : 9/28/2017 6:04 am : link Kick the ball out of bounds we need a different punter

Feagles for the win LC_21 : 9/28/2017 6:18 am : link If he can't

cokeduplt : 6:04 am : link : reply

Kick the ball out of bounds we need a different punter



I dont think thats fair. Everyone has strengths and weaknesses. This is a reason (one of many at this point) many are calling for McAdoofus' head - that he isn't adjusting to the strengths of the team and living and dying by his own system. This take by Feagles is correct and had Wing botched his Aussie kick ... well then we could say he didn't execute his bread and butter .. but a 35 yard moon ball/fair catch would have done the job there

Feagles may have a legitimate point... M.S. : 9/28/2017 6:25 am : link

...but who cares?



Brad Wing choked.



No way else you can frame his punt at the very worst moment in the game.



That's a big time choke right there.





You're telling me LawrenceTaylor56 : 9/28/2017 6:32 am : link a professional punter in the NFL can't kick the ball out of bounds?

David Oritz... LC_21 : 9/28/2017 6:37 am : link Bases loaded. 1 out. Down by 1. 9th inning



do you ask him to bunt?

RE: David Oritz... cokeduplt : 9/28/2017 6:48 am : link

Quote: Bases loaded. 1 out. Down by 1. 9th inning



do you ask him to bunt?



Terrible analogy In comment 13621514 LC_21 said:Terrible analogy

RE: You're telling me Tuckrule : 9/28/2017 6:48 am : link

Quote: a professional punter in the NFL can't kick the ball out of bounds?



If it isn't your strength and your asked to do something you don't have total confidence in then you have a higher risk of failure. Think about it. How many punts has wing had that intentionally were kicked out of bounds? Not many. He's got a big leg he isn't a coffin corner guy In comment 13621512 LawrenceTaylor56 said:If it isn't your strength and your asked to do something you don't have total confidence in then you have a higher risk of failure. Think about it. How many punts has wing had that intentionally were kicked out of bounds? Not many. He's got a big leg he isn't a coffin corner guy

It'd be like asking Feagles .. LC_21 : 9/28/2017 7:16 am : link to kick the ball 55 Yards .. Not happening

Let's not make excuses for a botched punt. Diver_Down : 9/28/2017 7:25 am : link He has one job. His bread and butter might be the Australian end over end, but the guy has had 3 full seasons in the NFL. I'm sure Quinn has tasked him in practice to work on deficiencies in his game. If Wing had not demonstrated some basic ability to punt a ball out of bounds in practice, you can be sure that he wouldn't have been asked to do it in a game.



Even though Ben is the HC and the blame should be shared with Quinn and Wing. It was a botched punt - at the worst time.

Interesting trueblueinpw : 9/28/2017 7:36 am : link Does anyone know how many punts Wing has put out of bounds? Be interesting to know how many punts he’s shanked as well. Did any reporters ask Wing after the game what happened?



There’s more than enough to go around for the loss in Philly. But it would be interesting to know if there’s anything to Feagles speculation as it would give some insight to the coaches.

Coaches are suppose to put their joeinpa : 9/28/2017 8:08 am : link Players in position for optimum success. It is disturbing that we continue to hear stories from people in the know that suggests that MacAdoo does not do this

So you're saying Tom Quinn fucked up the coaching at the jcn56 : 9/28/2017 8:13 am : link end of a game? I don't know if I can believe that.

Interesting theory about why the punt sucked. jsuds : 9/28/2017 8:26 am : link Everything works in theory! I will go with they failed to execute.





RE: Coaches are suppose to put their mattlawson : 9/28/2017 8:27 am : link

Quote: Players in position for optimum success. It is disturbing that we continue to hear stories from people in the know that suggests that MacAdoo does not do this



Bing In comment 13621543 joeinpa said:Bing

C'mon... BillKo : 9/28/2017 8:53 am : link he's got one job......to be a punter.



And if directional kicking is his weakness - which I don't believe - he needs to practice it so in situations like this he can succeed.



Wing had a good second half of the season last year, but if I remember correctly he struggled the first half and had quite a few bad kicks that were both low and short......so it's not like he's money to simply boom a high 40 yarder for a fair catch.

RE: So you're saying Tom Quinn fucked up the coaching at the Diver_Down : 9/28/2017 8:53 am : link

Quote: end of a game? I don't know if I can believe that.



Are you replying to me? I would say that Quinn absolutely should share in the blame. Ultimately, the buck stops with Ben and he needs to own any coaching deficiencies. But he can't be everywhere at practice watching every player. Quinn at some point had observed Wing in punting a ball out of bounds and must have felt confident enough with Wing's ability to relay that confidence to Ben. Whether it was Ben or Quinn's call, it ultimately comes down to execution. In comment 13621548 jcn56 said:Are you replying to me? I would say that Quinn absolutely should share in the blame. Ultimately, the buck stops with Ben and he needs to own any coaching deficiencies. But he can't be everywhere at practice watching every player. Quinn at some point had observed Wing in punting a ball out of bounds and must have felt confident enough with Wing's ability to relay that confidence to Ben. Whether it was Ben or Quinn's call, it ultimately comes down to execution.

RE: RE: So you're saying Tom Quinn fucked up the coaching at the jcn56 : 9/28/2017 9:07 am : link

Quote: In comment 13621548 jcn56 said:





Quote:





end of a game? I don't know if I can believe that.







Are you replying to me? I would say that Quinn absolutely should share in the blame. Ultimately, the buck stops with Ben and he needs to own any coaching deficiencies. But he can't be everywhere at practice watching every player. Quinn at some point had observed Wing in punting a ball out of bounds and must have felt confident enough with Wing's ability to relay that confidence to Ben. Whether it was Ben or Quinn's call, it ultimately comes down to execution.



I wasn't, but this is a classic case of confusing responsibility and accountability.



McAdoo is accountable - at the end of the day, everything that transpires on the field is his.



Here, Wing and Quinn were responsible - Quinn for not putting his guy in position to win by asking him to do something he's likely not capable of or good at, and Wing for not being able to pull it off.



It's Matt Dodge redux. In comment 13621584 Diver_Down said:I wasn't, but this is a classic case of confusing responsibility and accountability.McAdoo is accountable - at the end of the day, everything that transpires on the field is his.Here, Wing and Quinn were responsible - Quinn for not putting his guy in position to win by asking him to do something he's likely not capable of or good at, and Wing for not being able to pull it off.It's Matt Dodge redux.

If you don't like that he may not be a good directional kicker Ten Ton Hammer : 9/28/2017 9:07 am : link that's one thing. They signed him and he's the punter. So you accept that that's not his strength.



Why ask him to do something he's not good at in a high-leverage situation?

RE: So you're saying Tom Quinn fucked up the coaching at the Larry in Pencilvania : 9/28/2017 9:19 am : link

Quote: end of a game? I don't know if I can believe that.



Can you believe Tom Quinn has great hair In comment 13621548 jcn56 said:Can you believe Tom Quinn has great hair

McAdoo is in over his head silverfox : 9/28/2017 9:19 am : link He can’t call a decent game on offense and sure as hell is possibly the worse clock manager and strategist in the NFL. His hair looks like his IQ. A zero.

RE: RE: So you're saying Tom Quinn fucked up the coaching at the jcn56 : 9/28/2017 9:31 am : link

Quote: In comment 13621548 jcn56 said:





Quote:





end of a game? I don't know if I can believe that.







Can you believe Tom Quinn has great hair



Would you expect any less from Steve Tisch's wingman? In comment 13621621 Larry in Pencilvania said:Would you expect any less from Steve Tisch's wingman?

Let me get this straight larryflower37 : 9/28/2017 10:08 am : link You are going into Philly team with Darren Sporles.

An offense that cant move the ball.

A special teams unit that has already given up a return TD.



And you don't expect to have to kick the ball out of bounds at least once in a big spot to win the game or keep it alive?



Has anyone watched a Giants vs eagles game before?



This is bad coaching if you go into this moment with a kicker that can't do it.



No excuses, he shanked the kick







look, he *did* kick it out of bounds IIT : 9/28/2017 10:15 am : link There was no return, like say, in some other contest vs. the Eagles that I have erased from memory.



A little longer would have been nice, but with the time remaining the defense can't give up that sideline completion in double coverage no less.

RE: David Oritz... smshmth8690 : 9/28/2017 10:25 am : link

Quote: Bases loaded. 1 out. Down by 1. 9th inning



do you ask him to bunt?



No, but I do have my pitcher throw at him to get him to move his feet. Ortiz was never on my team. In comment 13621514 LC_21 said:No, but I do have my pitcher throw at him to get him to move his feet. Ortiz was never on my team.

I've heard Feagles say before that kicking a ball out of bounds giant24 : 9/28/2017 12:34 pm : link is a lot harder than you think and it took him like 15 years in the league to master it.



It sounds silly considering all these guys do their whole lives is practice kicking the football but if you think about it how many punters in the NFL do the coffin corner punts like Feagles used to do.

The Wing punt was one of many poor actions taken by Giant Jimmy Googs : 9/28/2017 12:40 pm : link players and coaches that resulted in a the loss.



Somewhat amazing it was even that close of a game based on the laundry list of things that should not have happened....

RE: Let me get this straight Ten Ton Hammer : 9/28/2017 12:41 pm : link

Quote: You are going into Philly team with Darren Sporles.

An offense that cant move the ball.

A special teams unit that has already given up a return TD.



And you don't expect to have to kick the ball out of bounds at least once in a big spot to win the game or keep it alive?



Has anyone watched a Giants vs eagles game before?



This is bad coaching if you go into this moment with a kicker that can't do it.



No excuses, he shanked the kick







It's bad coaching? I didn't see a punting competition in camp. So what was the alternative? That's a personnel problem. In comment 13621697 larryflower37 said:It's bad coaching? I didn't see a punting competition in camp. So what was the alternative? That's a personnel problem.

It is bad coaching - it's a personnel issue if you have no other jcn56 : 9/28/2017 12:44 pm : link option. Here, they could easily have punted deep and forced the Eagles to go a much greater distance with very little time left.



Even with a directional kicker, you always run the risk of the ball being out of bounds short. Considering every second counts there, and every yard too - why would you choose to kick OOB when there's not some huge threat for a big return back deep for Philly?

If that punt stayed inbounds and DeSean Jackson #2 happened, shockeyisthebest8056 : 9/28/2017 12:48 pm : link people would be calling for McAdoo's public execution. Kicking it out of bounds was the right move regardless of how difficult it is. I don't know 1% as much about punting as Jeff Feagles, but 28 yards is inexcusable.

RE: It is bad coaching - it's a personnel issue if you have no other Ten Ton Hammer : 9/28/2017 12:50 pm : link

Quote: option. Here, they could easily have punted deep and forced the Eagles to go a much greater distance with very little time left.





They were probably still thinking about the return TD they gave up a week before. In comment 13621925 jcn56 said:They were probably still thinking about the return TD they gave up a week before.

RE: If that punt stayed inbounds and DeSean Jackson #2 happened, jcn56 : 9/28/2017 12:56 pm : link

Quote: people would be calling for McAdoo's public execution. Kicking it out of bounds was the right move regardless of how difficult it is. I don't know 1% as much about punting as Jeff Feagles, but 28 yards is inexcusable.



Well, the reason everyone wanted them dead after #1 was, well, Desean Jackson. That's an actual risk you're taking, so kicking it out of bounds makes sense.



With Sproles out of the game, that's basically playing scared, and it handed them a short field and a few extra seconds, which we know now is all they needed (along with a bogus PI penalty and some help with the clock). In comment 13621935 shockeyisthebest8056 said:Well, the reason everyone wanted them dead after #1 was, well, Desean Jackson. That's an actual risk you're taking, so kicking it out of bounds makes sense.With Sproles out of the game, that's basically playing scared, and it handed them a short field and a few extra seconds, which we know now is all they needed (along with a bogus PI penalty and some help with the clock).

I for one.... Giantfan in skinland : 9/28/2017 1:30 pm : link was screaming "DO NOT KICK THAT F'ING BALL TO HIM. DON'T YOU DARE."



Let's not forget that this team just gave up a punt return for a TD last week as well. It was a safe decision that, even given the worst possible outcome, simply tasked the defense with not making a monumentally poor play and required ridiculous heroics by the Eagles' kicker. It may not be his strength like it as Feagles', but I don't have a problem with it and I have to assume it's something he has demonstrated at least moderate proficiency with in practice and in prior games.

He was practicing what McAdoo told him to do... loafin : 9/28/2017 1:37 pm : link Play complementary football. His punt was very complementary to the Philadelphia Eagles

Don't forget Detroit Azul Grande : 9/28/2017 2:22 pm : link Wing badly outkicked his coverage which ended the game in Detroit. That's two out of three games where Wing's mistake ended their chances.

RE: Let's not make excuses for a botched punt. old man : 9/28/2017 3:16 pm : link

Quote: He has one job. His bread and butter might be the Australian end over end, but the guy has had 3 full seasons in the NFL. I'm sure Quinn has tasked him in practice to work on deficiencies in his game. If Wing had not demonstrated some basic ability to punt a ball out of bounds in practice, you can be sure that he wouldn't have been asked to do it in a game.



Even though Ben is the HC and the blame should be shared with Quinn and Wing. It was a botched punt - at the worst time.



Quinn can't make his STs better no matter who he uses. For years now. My confidence in him schooling Wing is low. That said, Wing botched it. In comment 13621526 Diver_Down said:Quinn can't make his STs better no matter who he uses. For years now. My confidence in him schooling Wing is low. That said, Wing botched it.

He absolutely botched it Ten Ton Hammer : 9/28/2017 3:28 pm : link And you can coach it and practice it but even perhaps the best directional punter in the modern NFL is telling you it's an incredibly difficult thing to master. It's not even really a skill that exists in the league today.

RE: You're telling me djstat : 9/28/2017 4:00 pm : link

Quote: a professional punter in the NFL can't kick the ball out of bounds? He kicked it Out of bounds...just not deep enough. Mac was scared of a punt return In comment 13621512 LawrenceTaylor56 said:He kicked it Out of bounds...just not deep enough. Mac was scared of a punt return

Just another example blueblood'11 : 7:32 am : link Of this coach trying to fit a square peg in a round hike if what Feagkes says is true.

Meh blueblood'11 : 7:33 am : link That should be round hole. Damn spell correct.