Mara ajr2456 : 9/28/2017 9:10 am The thing that makes me laugh about Mara being furious with Odell is that he



1) worked for the team when they kept Tito Wooten on the roster

2) tried to resign Plaxico out of prison

3) never made any angry statements about Josh Brown



is furious over a touchdown celebration penalty?



Give me a break.

It's all bullshit mattlawson : 9/28/2017 9:12 am : link And it's bad for you



- George Carlin

What was the McNally's_Nuts : 9/28/2017 9:14 am : link issue with Tito Wooten?



I'm only 28. I remember him, he wasn't a great player.

RE: What was the ajr2456 : 9/28/2017 9:17 am : link

Quote: issue with Tito Wooten?



I'm only 28. I remember him, he wasn't a great player.



Arrested 5 or 6 times on domestic abuse. The women, whether related to the abuse or not, ended up committing suicide. The Giants ended up keeping him on the roster until Shaun Williams was ready to replace him.

- ( In comment 13621612 McNally's_Nuts said:Arrested 5 or 6 times on domestic abuse. The women, whether related to the abuse or not, ended up committing suicide. The Giants ended up keeping him on the roster until Shaun Williams was ready to replace him. Wooten - ( New Window

wasn't the hot topic of the day Rocky369 : 9/28/2017 9:26 am : link what do you expect?

If Mara were actually furious jcn56 : 9/28/2017 9:27 am : link there's a simple solution - he could call down and tell them to bench Beckham. He's the owner, it's not like he can't make the call.



Window dressing.

OP you are truly a moron NYGmen58 : 9/28/2017 9:29 am : link You are comparing players with off-field issues to a clean guy who's on-field antics result in penalties every other week.



You truly are clueless when it comes to football.

RE: OP you are truly a moron jcn56 : 9/28/2017 9:30 am : link

Quote: You are comparing players with off-field issues to a clean guy who's on-field antics result in penalties every other week.



You truly are clueless when it comes to football.



He's not comparing Beckahm to them, he's comparing Mara's response in light of action (or inaction) on more serious issues. In comment 13621633 NYGmen58 said:He's not comparing Beckahm to them, he's comparing Mara's response in light of action (or inaction) on more serious issues.

RE: OP you are truly a moron ajr2456 : 9/28/2017 9:33 am : link

Quote: You are comparing players with off-field issues to a clean guy who's on-field antics result in penalties every other week.



You truly are clueless when it comes to football.



I'm actually not comparing them to Beckham.



Looks like you're the moron, cause I work in football. In comment 13621633 NYGmen58 said:I'm actually not comparing them to Beckham.Looks like you're the moron, cause I work in football.

to be fair on that last statement Rocky369 : 9/28/2017 9:38 am : link do does Erik Flowers...

RE: to be fair on that last statement ajr2456 : 9/28/2017 9:41 am : link

Quote: do does Erik Flowers...



the term work with him is used loosely though In comment 13621653 Rocky369 said:the term work with him is used loosely though

RE: RE: OP you are truly a moron Brown Recluse : 9/28/2017 9:42 am : link

Quote: In comment 13621633 NYGmen58 said:





Quote:





You are comparing players with off-field issues to a clean guy who's on-field antics result in penalties every other week.



You truly are clueless when it comes to football.







I'm actually not comparing them to Beckham.



Looks like you're the moron, cause I work in football.



In comment 13621642 ajr2456 said:

There are levels of Furiousness chuckydee9 : 9/28/2017 9:44 am : link The level with OBJ was enough to scold him.. not bench him or cut him or trade him.. simply letting him know that he needs to stop doing things that hurt his image and overall team..



then there is the furious level where you immediately cut the guy.. no need to see him, ask him to improve or anything else.. just cut the guy..



then in Plax's case he was suspended 4 games by the Giants immediately.. they didn't wait for NFL to suspend him.. but once all the punishment was completed and Plax paid his due to the society and improved.. I see no reason to not give him another shot.. at the end of the day he only harmed himself and suffered direly for it.. if you think he is a changed man then you should give him another chance..

The OP makes no sense UConn4523 : 9/28/2017 9:48 am : link comparing this to the other things mentioned, all while not even knowing what was talked about at the meeting.

RE: The OP makes no sense ajr2456 : 9/28/2017 9:52 am : link

Quote: comparing this to the other things mentioned, all while not even knowing what was talked about at the meeting.



Mara went out of his way to email Mike Vaccaro that they were having a meeting.



But was mum on all of the above. Make sense? In comment 13621668 UConn4523 said:Mara went out of his way to email Mike Vaccaro that they were having a meeting.But was mum on all of the above. Make sense?

RE: RE: OP you are truly a moron jvm52106 : 9/28/2017 9:58 am : link

Quote: In comment 13621633 NYGmen58 said:





Quote:





You are comparing players with off-field issues to a clean guy who's on-field antics result in penalties every other week.



You truly are clueless when it comes to football.







He's not comparing Beckahm to them, he's comparing Mara's response in light of action (or inaction) on more serious issues.



6 of half dozen of the other, it is the same point. You are comparing things off the field to why Mara is upset with OBJ antics on the field, during the game in which we are trying to win! In comment 13621634 jcn56 said:6 of half dozen of the other, it is the same point. You are comparing things off the field to why Mara is upset with OBJ antics on the field, during the game in which we are trying to win!

RE: RE: The OP makes no sense UConn4523 : 9/28/2017 10:00 am : link

Quote: In comment 13621668 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





comparing this to the other things mentioned, all while not even knowing what was talked about at the meeting.







Mara went out of his way to email Mike Vaccaro that they were having a meeting.



But was mum on all of the above. Make sense?



No, not at all. No idea why an endzone dance is being compared to anything else on your list. Mara isn't a robot and times and scenarios differ. I really don't know what the point of this is. In comment 13621673 ajr2456 said:No, not at all. No idea why an endzone dance is being compared to anything else on your list. Mara isn't a robot and times and scenarios differ. I really don't know what the point of this is.

RE: RE: RE: OP you are truly a moron ajr2456 : 9/28/2017 10:04 am : link

Quote: In comment 13621634 jcn56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13621633 NYGmen58 said:





Quote:





You are comparing players with off-field issues to a clean guy who's on-field antics result in penalties every other week.



You truly are clueless when it comes to football.







He's not comparing Beckahm to them, he's comparing Mara's response in light of action (or inaction) on more serious issues.







6 of half dozen of the other, it is the same point. You are comparing things off the field to why Mara is upset with OBJ antics on the field, during the game in which we are trying to win!



We were trying to win games when Plaxico shot himself too...



Mara's public shaming of Odell lacks consistency with how he acted when other players have done worse.



What is a worse look for the team, Odell's celebration or withholding domestic violence information? In comment 13621686 jvm52106 said:We were trying to win games when Plaxico shot himself too...Mara's public shaming of Odell lacks consistency with how he acted when other players have done worse.What is a worse look for the team, Odell's celebration or withholding domestic violence information?

Yes, John Mara is the problem ZogZerg : 9/28/2017 10:05 am : link ...

Mara is focused on his team's performance and winning football games NYGmen58 : 9/28/2017 10:10 am : link Costly penalties and distracting/disruptive behavior by your team's star player DURING games impacts that.



Mara has every reason to express his concern/discontent over Beckham's on-field behavior because it can directly affect the outcome of a game and the performance of the team. This is apples-and-oranges comparing him to signing a player that has character issues, prior arrests/accusations, or off-field trouble.



Why is that so hard for you to grasp, especially as someone who "works in football"?

Can't think about it in a vacuum like that jcn56 : 9/28/2017 10:13 am : link First off - you can't judge public responses to certain issues because of the implications. Plax was a legal issue - he was going to be unavailable for football, and the Giants were going to take steps to try to recover some of his salary, so their public response had to be coordinated.



With Josh Brown - I'm still confused as to their overall response. You can say they looked the other way, but it just seems dumb to do for a punter (as wrong as that might sound). Seems like it wouldn't have been very hard to replace Brown, and they took unnecessary risk keeping him around. I wonder if maybe there wasn't some evidence that made the Giants support him, or if maybe they weren't privy to something more damning. Not trying to make excuses for them - they look really bad here, I just have a hard time understanding why they'd stick their neck out like that for a player who could be replaced without much impact to the team.



Here - I think you have a combination of Mara being legitimately upset that their star player is racking up penalties and possible suspensions, not to mention making himself a target for defenses who might want to cheap shot him for his antics, together with having to balance his response to the President over his comments. He's got a lot of angry fans, he might be playing to the crowd on this one.

Mara has to be consistent with how he approaches UConn4523 : 9/28/2017 10:14 am : link various topics of varying degrees of severity? Like I said, what's he point of this?

RE: Mara is focused on his team's performance and winning football games ajr2456 : 9/28/2017 10:16 am : link

Quote: Costly penalties and distracting/disruptive behavior by your team's star player DURING games impacts that.



Mara has every reason to express his concern/discontent over Beckham's on-field behavior because it can directly affect the outcome of a game and the performance of the team. This is apples-and-oranges comparing him to signing a player that has character issues, prior arrests/accusations, or off-field trouble.



Why is that so hard for you to grasp, especially as someone who "works in football"?



Mara went out of his way to email Mike Vaccaro about the meeting, thus making it public. Has he ever publicly said Reese needs to get his act together? Or Ben? Or Flowers? Or Jerry?



All those people have hurt the Giants on the field over the years more than Odell's celebration penalty. In comment 13621701 NYGmen58 said:Mara went out of his way to email Mike Vaccaro about the meeting, thus making it public. Has he ever publicly said Reese needs to get his act together? Or Ben? Or Flowers? Or Jerry?All those people have hurt the Giants on the field over the years more than Odell's celebration penalty.

OB needs to grow up and comport himself like a pro JonC : 9/28/2017 10:17 am : link he's hurting the team, and with the antics comes a ticking bomb that he'll implode at exactly the wrong time and cost the team. Perhaps then those who almost blindly defend him will change their tune.



Act like you've been there a hundred times before.



Listen I am a huge fan/supporter of Odell Beckham but the guy NYGmen58 : 9/28/2017 10:17 am : link is entering his fourth season and has already been flagged eight (8!) times for unsportsmanlike conduct, taunting, and/or unnecessary roughness.



Mara is in the process of/under pressure to preparing a long-term contact offer to keep him on the Giants for years and make him one of the League's highest players ever, and you can't comprehend why the owner of the team would be bothered by this?!?



And you "work in football"?!

and no JonC : 9/28/2017 10:19 am : link being a player largely responsible for the success of the offense doesn't give him a free pass to act a fool, he should be able to cover all the bases as a pro.



RE: OB needs to grow up and comport himself like a pro UConn4523 : 9/28/2017 10:19 am : link

Quote: he's hurting the team, and with the antics comes a ticking bomb that he'll implode at exactly the wrong time and cost the team. Perhaps then those who almost blindly defend him will change their tune.



Act like you've been there a hundred times before.



In fairness I think we all realize that. What's annoying is the endless threads on it, especially this one which is critiquing how Mara should handle himself based on how he handled other situations. In comment 13621715 JonC said:In fairness I think we all realize that. What's annoying is the endless threads on it, especially this one which is critiquing how Mara should handle himself based on how he handled other situations.

If you believe joeinpa : 9/28/2017 10:51 am : link The inability of an organization to get a player, especially a star player, to buy into team first concept, no use discussing this issue.



Discipline is a part of winning. The Giants were undisciplined in that Eagle loss.



Francesca believes if a coach can t control Beckham, pretty hard to correct those other guys. I agree.

RE: RE: OB needs to grow up and comport himself like a pro Go Terps : 9/28/2017 11:22 am : link

Quote:

In fairness I think we all realize that.



I don't think that's true. How many people this week have written some variation of "the penalty didn't cost the Giants anything"?



The rationalizations for Beckham have been as numerous as they are silly.

In comment 13621720 UConn4523 said:I don't think that's true. How many people this week have written some variation of "the penalty didn't cost the Giants anything"?The rationalizations for Beckham have been as numerous as they are silly.

agree with Terps JonC : 9/28/2017 11:29 am : link There are many here whom blindly back OB no matter what, and it's biting the Giants on the arse as the antics are being acted out to varying degrees by other players (receivers).



You can perform with great fire and also not look or act like you're ready for a straight-jacket and the rubber room.



There's a ton of stuff regarding football that Bill L : 9/28/2017 11:30 am : link people seem to be outraged by this week. At this point, we're just picking and choosing. And now, we can historical stuff to the mix as well. Personally, I think people want to be outraged more than anything is actually outrageous.

Lest we forget weeg in the bronx : 9/28/2017 11:38 am : link Our stud WR jetted off to Bieberland the week of his first playoff game and then laid an egg in the game.

I would assume Mara views this latest sideshow as another demonstration of his lack of maturity and wants to ensure it won't manifest itself in another big spot.

As for Brown, he needed help. Is he getting that on the unemployment line?

Mara is being pressured by the media to react SHO'NUFF : 9/28/2017 12:00 pm : link it's weak sauce... every winning team needs someone with an edge, whether they admit it or not...LT, Gronk, Rodman, Draymond Green, etc. You just can't ask the player kindly to rein it in.

OBJ isn't a problem off the field... SHO'NUFF : 9/28/2017 12:02 pm : link he hasn't been arrested... the worst thing he did was go on a boat trip... they need to leave OBJ alone.

This is low hanging fruit. McLovin28 : 9/28/2017 12:04 pm : link Mara should sit him down in his office and have a serious chat with him. His antics only bother me when he gets stupid 100% avoidable penalties like this. His emotions did not get the best of him and he didn't get caught up in the moment. He can propose to the net and yell at opposing fans on the sideline all he wants. Just don't get stupid penalties for dumb, irrelevant stuff.



Odell is a good kid who needs to grow up a bit. Josh Brown is a completely different story.

RE: OB needs to grow up and comport himself like a pro micky : 9/28/2017 12:36 pm : link

Quote: he's hurting the team, and with the antics comes a ticking bomb that he'll implode at exactly the wrong time and cost the team. Perhaps then those who almost blindly defend him will change their tune.



Act like you've been there a hundred times before.





yeah just picturing the scenario......Giants dig themselves out of a hole this season and somehow manage to make last game of season a "win you're in, lose you're out" type situation vs Washington.



Giants down by 2 with 00:17 left in game...Giants at Washington's 40 yard line...third down and 5....Odell makes a catch down to washingtons 25 yard line with about 5 seconds left..Giants definitely in game winning fg range...but after the play Odell taunts Josh Norman with the ball by rubbing it on his as and throwing at Joh. 15 yard unsportsmanlike... so instead at 25..ball back at 40 now a 57 yard fg attempt instead of a 32 yarder..Fg missed..Giants out of playoffs



Odell supporters rejoice as it was "great" that he he did that to that POS Norman..HAHA!!..... In comment 13621715 JonC said:yeah just picturing the scenario......Giants dig themselves out of a hole this season and somehow manage to make last game of season a "win you're in, lose you're out" type situation vs Washington.Giants down by 2 with 00:17 left in game...Giants at Washington's 40 yard line...third down and 5....Odell makes a catch down to washingtons 25 yard line with about 5 seconds left..Giants definitely in game winning fg range...but after the play Odell taunts Josh Norman with the ball by rubbing it on his as and throwing at Joh. 15 yard unsportsmanlike... so instead at 25..ball back at 40 now a 57 yard fg attempt instead of a 32 yarder..Fg missed..Giants out of playoffsOdell supporters rejoice as it was "great" that he he did that to that POS Norman..HAHA!!.....

Cant his stupid celebration just be dumb and annoying Ten Ton Hammer : 9/28/2017 12:48 pm : link rather than spending 4 days talking about it? Some of you sound like washwomen complaining about their husbands.

RE: RE: OB needs to grow up and comport himself like a pro JonC : 9/28/2017 12:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13621715 JonC said:





Quote:





he's hurting the team, and with the antics comes a ticking bomb that he'll implode at exactly the wrong time and cost the team. Perhaps then those who almost blindly defend him will change their tune.



Act like you've been there a hundred times before.









yeah just picturing the scenario......Giants dig themselves out of a hole this season and somehow manage to make last game of season a "win you're in, lose you're out" type situation vs Washington.



Giants down by 2 with 00:17 left in game...Giants at Washington's 40 yard line...third down and 5....Odell makes a catch down to washingtons 25 yard line with about 5 seconds left..Giants definitely in game winning fg range...but after the play Odell taunts Josh Norman with the ball by rubbing it on his as and throwing at Joh. 15 yard unsportsmanlike... so instead at 25..ball back at 40 now a 57 yard fg attempt instead of a 32 yarder..Fg missed..Giants out of playoffs



Odell supporters rejoice as it was "great" that he he did that to that POS Norman..HAHA!!.....



Yup and it's coming, and after it happens perhaps it will sink in to not do dumb shit that hurts the team. Team first.

In comment 13621916 micky said:Yup and it's coming, and after it happens perhaps it will sink in to not do dumb shit that hurts the team. Team first.

RE: RE: RE: OB needs to grow up and comport himself like a pro UConn4523 : 9/28/2017 12:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13621720 UConn4523 said:





Quote:







In fairness I think we all realize that.







I don't think that's true. How many people this week have written some variation of "the penalty didn't cost the Giants anything"?



The rationalizations for Beckham have been as numerous as they are silly.



I think those posting that nothing negative came of it are either trolling are just scoffing at the idea because they simply don't care anymore. No logical person can say a penalty is a good thing, especially in this case. In comment 13621814 Go Terps said:I think those posting that nothing negative came of it are either trolling are just scoffing at the idea because they simply don't care anymore. No logical person can say a penalty is a good thing, especially in this case.

Everyone expected something to happen between Norman and Odell Ten Ton Hammer : 9/28/2017 12:54 pm : link after the fight incident.



And nothing has. And they now play in the same division twice a year. So we may be getting ahead of the horse here by predicting future crime.

TTH JonC : 9/28/2017 1:01 pm : link It sounds like you're missing the broader point, it doesn't mean that particular fight is coming.



Some of you with your hot takes are fucking exhausting djm : 9/28/2017 1:11 pm : link ...so since Mara did one thing ten or twenty years ago, not at all related to today, he has to act exactly as you see fit?



Fuck.

RE: Awful poster is awfully consistent. ajr2456 : 9/28/2017 1:13 pm : link

Quote: .



Not sure youre talking to me, I rarely post In comment 13621920 jcn56 said:Not sure youre talking to me, I rarely post

And this talk of benching or sending a message to beckham djm : 9/28/2017 1:15 pm : link As so many of you insist on doing here, might not necessarily be the way to handle beckham. Everyone wants punishment. Send a message! Bench him!!!



And what if that doesn't work? What if that turns a small little smolder into a forest fire? Then what?



Maybe, just maybe, the Giants know beckham more than we do. Maybe they believe, thorough years of actually interacting and watching this guy, that BENCHING him would do more harm than good??? Is that at all possible here or no...





RE: RE: Awful poster is awfully consistent. jcn56 : 9/28/2017 1:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13621920 jcn56 said:





Quote:





.







Not sure youre talking to me, I rarely post



Not you... In comment 13621959 ajr2456 said:Not you...

RE: TTH Ten Ton Hammer : 9/28/2017 3:25 pm : link

Quote: It sounds like you're missing the broader point, it doesn't mean that particular fight is coming.



I'm not missing the larger point. I just don't see touchdown celebrations as a precursor to the kind of catastrophic scenario that was proposed.



Actually, I think a lack of seeing the bigger picture is precisely behind the massive sky is falling overeaction behind his "behavior". The worst thing anyone can say about him is that he's good for 1 or 2 15 yard penalties a year on unsportsmanlikes. He needs to clean that up. It's really not much bigger than that. In comment 13621949 JonC said:I'm not missing the larger point. I just don't see touchdown celebrations as a precursor to the kind of catastrophic scenario that was proposed.Actually, I think a lack of seeing the bigger picture is precisely behind the massive sky is falling overeaction behind his "behavior". The worst thing anyone can say about him is that he's good for 1 or 2 15 yard penalties a year on unsportsmanlikes. He needs to clean that up. It's really not much bigger than that.

OBJ old man : 9/28/2017 3:37 pm : link really needs to realize how big the target is on his back. Every action on the field (be it a hold, offside, crotchgrab, leglift, a$$wipe, or whatever) are going to make it easier to draw a flag that time and easier next time because of the Norman thing(even though Norman lifted OBJ up in front of the ref at the goalline and was going to drop him on his back but delayed long enough for OBJ to get his leg down, and ref made no call on JN). And every comment, every action on the sideline and in his personal life will be scrutinized to find a negative to write about. The later items can hurt HIM, but he has to realize the earlier ones hurt them teams and the hope for Ws.

RE: RE: TTH JonC : 9/28/2017 3:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13621949 JonC said:





Quote:





It sounds like you're missing the broader point, it doesn't mean that particular fight is coming.







I'm not missing the larger point. I just don't see touchdown celebrations as a precursor to the kind of catastrophic scenario that was proposed.



Actually, I think a lack of seeing the bigger picture is precisely behind the massive sky is falling overeaction behind his "behavior". The worst thing anyone can say about him is that he's good for 1 or 2 15 yard penalties a year on unsportsmanlikes. He needs to clean that up. It's really not much bigger than that.



We'll agree to disagree, he's already demonstrated a larger penchant for penalties and the outbursts aren't really reducing in scope. In comment 13622069 Ten Ton Hammer said:We'll agree to disagree, he's already demonstrated a larger penchant for penalties and the outbursts aren't really reducing in scope.

RE: TTH micky : 9/28/2017 5:05 pm : link

Quote: It sounds like you're missing the broader point, it doesn't mean that particular fight is coming.



exactly..ty jonc In comment 13621949 JonC said:exactly..ty jonc

RE: RE: RE: TTH Ten Ton Hammer : 9/28/2017 5:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13622069 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13621949 JonC said:





Quote:





It sounds like you're missing the broader point, it doesn't mean that particular fight is coming.







I'm not missing the larger point. I just don't see touchdown celebrations as a precursor to the kind of catastrophic scenario that was proposed.



Actually, I think a lack of seeing the bigger picture is precisely behind the massive sky is falling overeaction behind his "behavior". The worst thing anyone can say about him is that he's good for 1 or 2 15 yard penalties a year on unsportsmanlikes. He needs to clean that up. It's really not much bigger than that.







We'll agree to disagree, he's already demonstrated a larger penchant for penalties and the outbursts aren't really reducing in scope.



Penalties by player is a statistic that's tracked and accessible info.



He was flagged twice last year. Once for unsportsmanlike conduct. Once for taunting.



In 2015, he was flagged twice, and both of those were the Norman game, unnecessary roughness. In 2014 he was flagged once for unsportsmanlike.



It's really not that much of a thing as people are making it out to be, but I understand if you don't want to keep discussing it. I'm at a loss for people accusing him of having some kind of mental issue or alleging that this is some wild animal they can't contain. In comment 13622083 JonC said:Penalties by player is a statistic that's tracked and accessible info.He was flagged twice last year. Once for unsportsmanlike conduct. Once for taunting.In 2015, he was flagged twice, and both of those were the Norman game, unnecessary roughness. In 2014 he was flagged once for unsportsmanlike.It's really not that much of a thing as people are making it out to be, but I understand if you don't want to keep discussing it. I'm at a loss for people accusing him of having some kind of mental issue or alleging that this is some wild animal they can't contain.

RE: RE: RE: TTH eclipz928 : 9/28/2017 5:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13622069 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13621949 JonC said:





Quote:





It sounds like you're missing the broader point, it doesn't mean that particular fight is coming.







I'm not missing the larger point. I just don't see touchdown celebrations as a precursor to the kind of catastrophic scenario that was proposed.



Actually, I think a lack of seeing the bigger picture is precisely behind the massive sky is falling overeaction behind his "behavior". The worst thing anyone can say about him is that he's good for 1 or 2 15 yard penalties a year on unsportsmanlikes. He needs to clean that up. It's really not much bigger than that.







We'll agree to disagree, he's already demonstrated a larger penchant for penalties and the outbursts aren't really reducing in scope.

When was the last "outburst" Beckham had? In comment 13622083 JonC said:When was the last "outburst" Beckham had?