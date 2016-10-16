Dottino on WFAN Chris684 : 9/28/2017 10:52 am On Beckham reaction to meeting with Mara: Should have showed more remorse. Apologize for penalty but not conduct is half an apology. Giants say has been settled internally with new policy for celebration penalties in future.



Who on this team can sit down with Beckham and get through to him? PDot says he and Brad Wing are like family. You would like to think Brandon Marshall, friendly before BM got here. Adam Henry his WR coach both here and at LSU.



Impression of offense this past Sunday? Have to be impressed with performance against Eagles front. Have to feel better both schematically and also likes the scrap and fight from Sunday.



What happened to Giants defense? Eagles ran wild against Giants blitz. Eagles did outstanding job of finding creases and exposing blitz. Also ran very effectively against Giants sub/nickel packages. Absence of Goodson major factor.

Update on Goodson Chris684 : 9/28/2017 10:54 am : link Limited yesterday. Told PDot yesterday he's confident about playing Sunday.



Jenkins looks like full go as well.



Vernon out with ankle, just rest. Vereen also seemed like just rest.



Optimistic for Casillas to play as well.

Beckham has McNally's_Nuts : 9/28/2017 10:57 am : link been here for almost 4 years.



It's alarming to me that it seems no one can get thru to him.

Outside chance Gallman is activated. Chris684 : 9/28/2017 10:58 am : link Prediction for Sunday? Says Case Keenum ripped Bucs last week. Says Bucs secondary is horrible. 4 completions over 40 yards.



Kwon Alexander and Lavonte David both injured. David out, Alexander highly unlikely. Feels good about Giants chances of leaving with win.



PDot says when 0-3 teams get to 1-3 the odds of playoffs become much more realistic (obviously).

How does Dottino SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/28/2017 10:59 am : link know if Odell showed enough remorse in meeting with Mara? Or is he referring to Odell's presser yesterday?

PDot was asked specifically Chris684 : 9/28/2017 11:00 am : link about Odell's reaction to meeting with Mara.



Not the meeting itself.

RE: Casillas is brutal McNally's_Nuts : 9/28/2017 11:05 am : link

Quote: he's backup quality.





He had a good year last year, but it's clear his play is the black swan. In comment 13621775 JonC said:He had a good year last year, but it's clear his play is the black swan.

I'm not sure what needs to be said about this anymore mattlawson : 9/28/2017 11:06 am : link It is a core fundamental disagreement between people. Either you can try to open your eyes to another point of view or you don't.

RE: RE: Casillas is brutal JonC : 9/28/2017 11:06 am : link

Quote: In comment 13621775 JonC said:





Quote:





he's backup quality.









He had a good year last year, but it's clear his play is the black swan.



His play last year was more ok than bad with some good moments. The hustle/heart/character is there but the talent just isn't.

In comment 13621788 McNally's_Nuts said:His play last year was more ok than bad with some good moments. The hustle/heart/character is there but the talent just isn't.

bunch of grumpy old cruster fans and maybe even Maras idiotsavant : 9/28/2017 11:08 am : link not having seen what was obvious regarding the O line, now focusing on Odells antics rather than Odells game changing type play on the field.





Then, in addition; Beck's reaction to having been horse collared was mature, humble and in keeping with the best NFL traditions.



IMHO Mara Jr. is acting like a lost puppy, Jerry Reese's blind spots are glaring and blinding, Mara is not re-directing these trends at all.

but, I agree idiotsavant : 9/28/2017 11:13 am : link some fans here seem to take turns over estimating the value of players like Casillas, Kennard and Goodson.



and underestimating players like Hank and Joseph and Harrison.



Believe it was Thomas + Tomlinson when we got gashed.



Back 7 simply not ready for that after having had a Hank/Snacks combo. Not what this D was built to do.



A 5th round gigantic 344lb nose tackle would cure what ails you in a spot like that.

agreed TTH idiotsavant : 9/28/2017 11:17 am : link maybe Jerry Reese should 'show remorse' to the fans and Eli Manning for focusing almost every year on skinny guys when we needed the beef up front so darn obviously.



Where is the remorse there?

RE: UConn4523 : 9/28/2017 11:17 am : link

Quote: that it's hard to take anyone seriously who can't get past that.



Its like Dottino was in the meeting. It was handled internally and we aren't going to be told what happened, time for people to move on. In comment 13621800 Ten Ton Hammer said:Its like Dottino was in the meeting. It was handled internally and we aren't going to be told what happened, time for people to move on.

maybe cris684 is carton posting from rikers idiotsavant : 9/28/2017 11:18 am : link .

Let's remember, Dottino is given info with a purpose, at times JonC : 9/28/2017 11:21 am : link though it's unclear if this is one of them.



RE: RE: RE: Casillas is brutal FranknWeezer : 9/28/2017 11:27 am : link

Quote: In comment 13621788 McNally's_Nuts said:





Quote:





In comment 13621775 JonC said:





Quote:





he's backup quality.









He had a good year last year, but it's clear his play is the black swan.







His play last year was more ok than bad with some good moments. The hustle/heart/character is there but the talent just isn't.



I remember Casillas' goal line 4th down stop of Terrence West last year that won the Ravens game for us.

- ( In comment 13621791 JonC said:I remember Casillas' goal line 4th down stop of Terrence West last year that won the Ravens game for us. Casillas - ( New Window

Not try to make an excuse for OBJ Emil : 9/28/2017 11:29 am : link and I really like Paulie Dots, but I look at it this way. If was an easily agitated young man who just had to report to the boss's office, I wouldn't want to devulge much of what we talked about to the NY press either. I actually like that this organziation keeps private conversations private in this day and age.



I know we all want him to show more remorse, but like it or not, OBJ is a proud young man and he has not yet learned to swallow that pride. There is truth in the statements that his fire and passion is what fuels him and yes it does ignite the team. I believe OBJ firmly believes that if he shows anything akin to weakness when it comes to being on the field or his actions on the field, he will lose his edge. Athletes, especially high level ones, are peculiar beings. We all know about superstitions, but even more than that is the mental aspect of competition. I don't like how OBJ acts at times, but I certainly recognize that he gets way more scrutiny than other lesser players and that his emmotions fuel his game both negatively and positively. It is incumbent on him to channel those better and appropriately, but also on the organization to continue to work with him and protect their investment.

RE: Let's remember, Dottino is given info with a purpose, at times Ten Ton Hammer : 9/28/2017 11:31 am : link

Quote: though it's unclear if this is one of them.



Agree that Dots is sometimes selectively a funnel for things they want leaked, but I can't think of a constructive purpose in this theory. For what reason? To alienate him from the team. In comment 13621813 JonC said:Agree that Dots is sometimes selectively a funnel for things they want leaked, but I can't think of a constructive purpose in this theory. For what reason? To alienate him from the team.

RE: Let's remember, Dottino is given info with a purpose, at times Emil : 9/28/2017 11:33 am : link

Quote: though it's unclear if this is one of them.



Doesn't surprise me, but I think this is P-DOT talking. I think the organization would like to be done with this latest OBJ episode (which is pretty small stuff in the grand scheme of things and pales to previous OBJ incidents). Can't see them rolling out P-DOT to keep the story alive for three more days. In comment 13621813 JonC said:Doesn't surprise me, but I think this is P-DOT talking. I think the organization would like to be done with this latest OBJ episode (which is pretty small stuff in the grand scheme of things and pales to previous OBJ incidents). Can't see them rolling out P-DOT to keep the story alive for three more days.

Bottom line is this Emil : 9/28/2017 11:35 am : link "Giants say has been settled internally with new policy for celebration penalties in future."



Now if that doesn't yield positive results going forward, then this will all be back in the headlines.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Casillas is brutal JonC : 9/28/2017 11:35 am : link

Quote: In comment 13621791 JonC said:





Quote:





In comment 13621788 McNally's_Nuts said:





Quote:





In comment 13621775 JonC said:





Quote:





he's backup quality.









He had a good year last year, but it's clear his play is the black swan.







His play last year was more ok than bad with some good moments. The hustle/heart/character is there but the talent just isn't.







I remember Casillas' goal line 4th down stop of Terrence West last year that won the Ravens game for us. Casillas - ( New Window )



Sure, but I can find multiple plays in each game this season where he was painfully overmatched. In comment 13621817 FranknWeezer said:Sure, but I can find multiple plays in each game this season where he was painfully overmatched.

like it or not - it's Beckham's passion gidiefor : Mod : 9/28/2017 11:39 am : : 9/28/2017 11:39 am : link that makes him a great player -- he made two incredible catches on Sunday and not much is being said about it - they were both as amazing as his original one-handed catch that originally got him all his superstar notoriety.



Beckham is a total playmaker - he makes the impossible happen on the field and he works at his craft - part of who he is - is a very passionate young man. Does he have a show man's flare? Yes he does. So what -- give me a few more Beckhams if there are any more running around.

RE: RE: Let's remember, Dottino is given info with a purpose, at times FranknWeezer : 9/28/2017 11:41 am : link

Quote: In comment 13621813 JonC said:





Quote:





though it's unclear if this is one of them.







Agree that Dots is sometimes selectively a funnel for things they want leaked, but I can't think of a constructive purpose in this theory. For what reason? To alienate him from the team.



Minor pet peeve about Dottino. Acutally, it drives me nuts. He'll interview a player, and it's normally well-done. Then he insists on closing by repeating the player's name...to the player...before thanking him.



For instance, something like this at the close of an interview with Richburg:



"Weston Richburg. We thank you for your time."



Doesn't Weston already know his name? Haven't we already heard him introduce Weston? Why is it necessary for him to repeat the player's name at the close of the interview? It'd be different if he turned to the camera and said, "I'm Paul Dottino for MSG (or whatever) and that was Giants center Weston Richburg."



He does this without fail. Watch for it.



[end gripe] In comment 13621831 Ten Ton Hammer said:Minor pet peeve about Dottino. Acutally, it drives me nuts. He'll interview a player, and it's normally well-done. Then he insists on closing by repeating the player's name...to the player...before thanking him.For instance, something like this at the close of an interview with Richburg:"Weston Richburg. We thank you for your time."Doesn't Weston already know his name? Haven't we already heard him introduce Weston? Why is it necessary for him to repeat the player's name at the close of the interview? It'd be different if he turned to the camera and said, "I'm Paul Dottino for MSG (or whatever) and that was Giants center Weston Richburg."He does this without fail. Watch for it.[end gripe]

RE: RE: RE: Let's remember, Dottino is given info with a purpose, at times jnoble : 9/28/2017 11:45 am : link

Quote: In comment 13621831 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13621813 JonC said:





Quote:





though it's unclear if this is one of them.







Agree that Dots is sometimes selectively a funnel for things they want leaked, but I can't think of a constructive purpose in this theory. For what reason? To alienate him from the team.







Minor pet peeve about Dottino. Acutally, it drives me nuts. He'll interview a player, and it's normally well-done. Then he insists on closing by repeating the player's name...to the player...before thanking him.



For instance, something like this at the close of an interview with Richburg:



"Weston Richburg. We thank you for your time."



Doesn't Weston already know his name? Haven't we already heard him introduce Weston? Why is it necessary for him to repeat the player's name at the close of the interview? It'd be different if he turned to the camera and said, "I'm Paul Dottino for MSG (or whatever) and that was Giants center Weston Richburg."



He does this without fail. Watch for it.



[end gripe]



My friend used to jokingly refer to him as Cokehead Paul because of his oddly high energy on camera and while interviewing players In comment 13621843 FranknWeezer said:My friend used to jokingly refer to him as Cokehead Paul because of his oddly high energy on camera and while interviewing players

RE: bunch of grumpy old cruster fans and maybe even Maras SHO'NUFF : 9/28/2017 11:47 am : link

Quote: not having seen what was obvious regarding the O line, now focusing on Odells antics rather than Odells game changing type play on the field.





Then, in addition; Beck's reaction to having been horse collared was mature, humble and in keeping with the best NFL traditions.



IMHO Mara Jr. is acting like a lost puppy, Jerry Reese's blind spots are glaring and blinding, Mara is not re-directing these trends at all.



agree with both your statements In comment 13621794 idiotsavant said:agree with both your statements

RE: RE: RE: Let's remember, Dottino is given info with a purpose, at times jcn56 : 9/28/2017 11:57 am : link

Quote: In comment 13621831 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13621813 JonC said:





Quote:





though it's unclear if this is one of them.







Agree that Dots is sometimes selectively a funnel for things they want leaked, but I can't think of a constructive purpose in this theory. For what reason? To alienate him from the team.







Minor pet peeve about Dottino. Acutally, it drives me nuts. He'll interview a player, and it's normally well-done. Then he insists on closing by repeating the player's name...to the player...before thanking him.



For instance, something like this at the close of an interview with Richburg:



"Weston Richburg. We thank you for your time."



Doesn't Weston already know his name? Haven't we already heard him introduce Weston? Why is it necessary for him to repeat the player's name at the close of the interview? It'd be different if he turned to the camera and said, "I'm Paul Dottino for MSG (or whatever) and that was Giants center Weston Richburg."



He does this without fail. Watch for it.



[end gripe]



Maybe he has a background in radio broadcasting, that's standard operating procedure for interviewing someone on the radio. In comment 13621843 FranknWeezer said:Maybe he has a background in radio broadcasting, that's standard operating procedure for interviewing someone on the radio.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Let's remember, Dottino is given info with a purpose, at times FranknWeezer : 9/28/2017 12:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13621843 FranknWeezer said:





Quote:





In comment 13621831 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13621813 JonC said:





Quote:





though it's unclear if this is one of them.







Agree that Dots is sometimes selectively a funnel for things they want leaked, but I can't think of a constructive purpose in this theory. For what reason? To alienate him from the team.







Minor pet peeve about Dottino. Acutally, it drives me nuts. He'll interview a player, and it's normally well-done. Then he insists on closing by repeating the player's name...to the player...before thanking him.



For instance, something like this at the close of an interview with Richburg:



"Weston Richburg. We thank you for your time."



Doesn't Weston already know his name? Haven't we already heard him introduce Weston? Why is it necessary for him to repeat the player's name at the close of the interview? It'd be different if he turned to the camera and said, "I'm Paul Dottino for MSG (or whatever) and that was Giants center Weston Richburg."



He does this without fail. Watch for it.



[end gripe]







Maybe he has a background in radio broadcasting, that's standard operating procedure for interviewing someone on the radio.



Goood point and something I hadn't considered. I bet that's what it is. Come to think of it, on Sirius, Papa normally closes with something like, "Landon Collins, thanks for a couple minutes." And I get why he's doing that...b/c it's radio, and we can't see the interviewee or a scroll at the bottom of the screen and may have tuned in late. Just comes across very strange when it's a live/video interview, and I wish Dottino's producers would key him into this. In comment 13621860 jcn56 said:Goood point and something I hadn't considered. I bet that's what it is. Come to think of it, on Sirius, Papa normally closes with something like, "Landon Collins, thanks for a couple minutes." And I get why he's doing that...b/c it's radio, and we can't see the interviewee or a scroll at the bottom of the screen and may have tuned in late. Just comes across very strange when it's a live/video interview, and I wish Dottino's producers would key him into this.

Dottino SLIM_ : 9/28/2017 12:21 pm : link In general, people love to hear there name. Not a salesperson but usually good sales people will do it.

RE: like it or not - it's Beckham's passion njm : 9/28/2017 12:23 pm : link

Quote: -- he made two incredible catches on Sunday and not much is being said about it -



And who's fault is that? In comment 13621841 gidiefor said:And who's fault is that?

So who put together this "new policy"? ZogZerg : 9/28/2017 12:27 pm : link Was Mac involved?



Should we really expect to not see anymore stupid/selfish/ childish antics from OB or the the rest of the team?



I wouldn't bet on it.

RE: RE: like it or not - it's Beckham's passion arcarsenal : 9/28/2017 12:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13621841 gidiefor said:





Quote:





-- he made two incredible catches on Sunday and not much is being said about it -







And who's fault is that?



The people who are more concerned with TD celebrations than the TD's themselves. In comment 13621900 njm said:The people who are more concerned with TD celebrations than the TD's themselves.

RE: RE: like it or not - it's Beckham's passion jcn56 : 9/28/2017 12:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13621841 gidiefor said:





Quote:





-- he made two incredible catches on Sunday and not much is being said about it -







And who's fault is that?



The people who insist on overlooking his actual football performance, not to mention the fact that the team was lying there like a dead duck until he pulled that stunt? In comment 13621900 njm said:The people who insist on overlooking his actual football performance, not to mention the fact that the team was lying there like a dead duck until he pulled that stunt?

RE: RE: like it or not - it's Beckham's passion ZogZerg : 9/28/2017 12:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13621841 gidiefor said:





Quote:





-- he made two incredible catches on Sunday and not much is being said about it -







And who's fault is that?





It can't be OB's fault. Come on now! He can't control himself! In comment 13621900 njm said:It can't be OB's fault. Come on now! He can't control himself!

So let me understand something... Go Terps : 9/28/2017 12:40 pm : link Quote: The people who insist on overlooking his actual football performance, not to mention the fact that the team was lying there like a dead duck until he pulled that stunt?



It's stupid to insinuate that Beckham's behavior could influence teammates to act similarly foolish, yet it's perfectly reasonable to insinuate that Beckham's celebration and subsequent penalty spurred the Giants into action.



The rationalizations have hit new heights (or lows). It's stupid to insinuate that Beckham's behavior could influence teammates to act similarly foolish, yet it's perfectly reasonable to insinuate that Beckham's celebration and subsequent penalty spurred the Giants into action.The rationalizations have hit new heights (or lows).

I can picture what it would be like UConn4523 : 9/28/2017 12:45 pm : link to watch a football game with some of you. Talk about things I'd never want to experience.

RE: So let me understand something... jcn56 : 9/28/2017 12:47 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





The people who insist on overlooking his actual football performance, not to mention the fact that the team was lying there like a dead duck until he pulled that stunt?







It's stupid to insinuate that Beckham's behavior could influence teammates to act similarly foolish, yet it's perfectly reasonable to insinuate that Beckham's celebration and subsequent penalty spurred the Giants into action.



The rationalizations have hit new heights (or lows).



Which are you referring to? The penalty against Engram when OBJ hadn't even played a snap this season? Your suggestion being that Engram was modeling himself after OBJ's performance last year?



Or is your argument that football momentum isn't affected by scoring? Because if that one works, it'd be a first. In comment 13621921 Go Terps said:Which are you referring to? The penalty against Engram when OBJ hadn't even played a snap this season? Your suggestion being that Engram was modeling himself after OBJ's performance last year?Or is your argument that football momentum isn't affected by scoring? Because if that one works, it'd be a first.

RE: like it or not - it's Beckham's passion Emil : 9/28/2017 12:48 pm : link

Quote: that makes him a great player -- he made two incredible catches on Sunday and not much is being said about it - they were both as amazing as his original one-handed catch that originally got him all his superstar notoriety.



Beckham is a total playmaker - he makes the impossible happen on the field and he works at his craft - part of who he is - is a very passionate young man. Does he have a show man's flare? Yes he does. So what -- give me a few more Beckhams if there are any more running around.



Gidie, as always, I agree with you In comment 13621841 gidiefor said:Gidie, as always, I agree with you

UConn don't worry Chris684 : 9/28/2017 12:48 pm : link It doubtful there are many people looking to knock down your door to watch football with you.





RE: UConn don't worry UConn4523 : 9/28/2017 12:50 pm : link

Quote: It doubtful there are many people looking to knock down your door to watch football with you.





Best news I've heard all day. In comment 13621932 Chris684 said:Best news I've heard all day.

The whole ryanmkeane : 9/28/2017 12:57 pm : link Beckham thing is really starting to piss me off. I never really paid attention to it in the past, but now, it's almost as if reporters, beat writers of the team are actively trying to start something between him and the team. And honestly, they might actually be trying to. It's sad.

I think ryanmkeane : 9/28/2017 12:58 pm : link the writers want the Beckham/Giants thing to turn into a train wreck. It's pathetic.

RE: I think Ten Ton Hammer : 9/28/2017 12:59 pm : link

Quote: the writers want the Beckham/Giants thing to turn into a train wreck. It's pathetic.



Of course they do. It gives them something to write. A winning team doesn't generate as much content and clicks as a train wreck. In comment 13621945 ryanmkeane said:Of course they do. It gives them something to write. A winning team doesn't generate as much content and clicks as a train wreck.

Casillas Marty866b : 9/28/2017 1:02 pm : link Wish we had someone to replace him. He would have been cut on Parcells teams. Casillas runs pretty well but does nothing else even average. This position should have been upgraded in the off season.

I don't blame the writers jcn56 : 9/28/2017 1:03 pm : link but some of the piss-poor fans on the other hand... I don't mind people having a problem (or having HUGE problems) with Beckham and his behavior, or the Giants and their play of late.



But I've read 'I want him gone at all costs' and 'I want them to lose to the point of embarrassment'.



These aren't fans. You can blame the media all you want, they're just feeding these knuckleheads what they want.

TTH ryanmkeane : 9/28/2017 1:11 pm : link i agree...but I honestly didn't want to believe it until now.



I mean think about it. We have a current player who if stays on pace, can become the best receiver to every play football. And yet, they seem very intent on tearing him down.



And NO, don't give me this "he's tearing himself and the team down!!"



Aside from the Carolina thing, which apparently people aren't over yet for some god damn reason, he's not doing anything other than being himself.



Oh, and McAdoo seems to be just about the only person defending him, and you guys want to rip McAdoo for this as well. It's a fucking joke.



We need Odell to be Odell every Sunday to have a chance at fucking winning games, the fact that all you idiots are thinking this is some verison of Adam Jones (actual criminal) or LT (actual drug user and womanizer) is a fucking JOKE. You get your panties in a bunch cause he dances? Talks shit to the CB when he abuses them play after play? Fuck off. Jordan talked shit up and down the floor during his whole career, nobody seemed to care when he was putting up 30 a night. And no, don't give me "well we aren't winning with him!!" Football isn't an individual sport, you idiots. It's a team game. Why the hell do you think Marino never won a Super Bowl? His teams weren't always that good. There's 10 other player son offense, 11 other players on defense that decide the fucking game. And what's worse, Odell literally is the ONLY reason we are even relevant in some of these games (including last year) yet people fail to recognize that cause they want their little receiver to do as their told and be a good little boy and shut up when told. This isn't fucking math class or your child. It's football and entertainment and a business - all of which Odell is perfectly capable of balancing all the while becoming the best player in our franchise history.



So yeah, Dottino can go fuck himself along with all these other clowns who think they are going to try and run this guy out of town, because I can guarantee you Odell doesn't give a shit about what any of them think.



"Odell did you apologize to Mr. Mara?"



Gee I don't know buddy, did you apologize to your wife for calling her a bitch last night? None of your fucking business pal.



Rant over. Let's fucking go and let's get a damn WIN on Sunday.

When Beckham signs bluesince56 : 9/28/2017 1:25 pm : link with another team everyone here will explode

RE: When Beckham signs arcarsenal : 9/28/2017 1:26 pm : link

Quote: with another team everyone here will explode



Not everyone- quite a few people will be happy to see the most talented offensive player in Giants history go elsewhere because they simply dislike him THAT much.



It's now his fault that the rest of the team is undisciplined so by getting rid of him, the Giants will become a better team... somehow. In comment 13621973 bluesince56 said:Not everyone- quite a few people will be happy to see the most talented offensive player in Giants history go elsewhere because they simply dislike him THAT much.It's now his fault that the rest of the team is undisciplined so by getting rid of him, the Giants will become a better team... somehow.

If he leaves, he leaves JonC : 9/28/2017 1:28 pm : link Much of it is of his own creation, both good and bad. He won't get to leave for nothing, the Giants would be compensated.



All that said, let's hope he grows up and learns how to channel the "passion" more effectively, most of us do want him to grow and succeed for NYG.

RE: If he leaves, he leaves ryanmkeane : 9/28/2017 1:29 pm : link

Quote: Much of it is of his own creation, both good and bad. He won't get to leave for nothing, the Giants would be compensated.



All that said, let's hope he grows up and learns how to channel the "passion" more effectively, most of us do want him to grow and succeed for NYG.

Jon, that's part of the problem I have. What is acceptable channeling of passion for you? Not celebrating? Not talking a little smack? What is acceptable to you? And I'm not trying to be a dick. Just curious. In comment 13621976 JonC said:Jon, that's part of the problem I have. What is acceptable channeling of passion for you? Not celebrating? Not talking a little smack? What is acceptable to you? And I'm not trying to be a dick. Just curious.

OBJ is bigger than the Giants BillT : 9/28/2017 1:32 pm : link He's one of if not the top celebrity in the NFL. He's know by people who don't follow football. He's followed by fans of other teams. What he does on the field is part of that celebrations included. They're part of his brand. He's not going to hang his head about any of it. He's not going to get contrite about it. All that stuff is about his public persona.



And I'm not saying he's not a good teammate or that they should get rid of him or I don't like him or really criticizing him in any way. We just have to accept that's who he is and what he is. It's the way things are nowadays.

RE: RE: If he leaves, he leaves JonC : 9/28/2017 1:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13621976 JonC said:





Quote:





Much of it is of his own creation, both good and bad. He won't get to leave for nothing, the Giants would be compensated.



All that said, let's hope he grows up and learns how to channel the "passion" more effectively, most of us do want him to grow and succeed for NYG.





Jon, that's part of the problem I have. What is acceptable channeling of passion for you? Not celebrating? Not talking a little smack? What is acceptable to you? And I'm not trying to be a dick. Just curious.



Not drawing penalties for his outburts, it's pretty simple. I won't look the other way when he acts a fool, be a pro.



In comment 13621977 ryanmkeane said:Not drawing penalties for his outburts, it's pretty simple. I won't look the other way when he acts a fool, be a pro.

Jon... ryanmkeane : 9/28/2017 1:44 pm : link fair. But the conversation has now turned into something else all together. And it's embarrassing.

That's the modern media fishbowl JonC : 9/28/2017 1:47 pm : link especially in NYC, where they will build you up and then rip you down. It's up to the individual to handle the situation, give them little to peck like hens over.





RE: OBJ is bigger than the Giants Go Terps : 9/28/2017 1:53 pm : link

Quote: He's one of if not the top celebrity in the NFL. He's know by people who don't follow football. He's followed by fans of other teams. What he does on the field is part of that celebrations included. They're part of his brand. He's not going to hang his head about any of it. He's not going to get contrite about it. All that stuff is about his public persona.



And I'm not saying he's not a good teammate or that they should get rid of him or I don't like him or really criticizing him in any way. We just have to accept that's who he is and what he is. It's the way things are nowadays.



If this is indeed true, then the Giants really should get rid of him ASAP. In comment 13621982 BillT said:If this is indeed true, then the Giants really should get rid of him ASAP.

Where is OBJ stand ron mexico : 9/28/2017 1:57 pm : link In all time penalty yards for a WR?



He has to be up there

RE: RE: OBJ is bigger than the Giants ron mexico : 9/28/2017 2:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13621982 BillT said:





Quote:





He's one of if not the top celebrity in the NFL. He's know by people who don't follow football. He's followed by fans of other teams. What he does on the field is part of that celebrations included. They're part of his brand. He's not going to hang his head about any of it. He's not going to get contrite about it. All that stuff is about his public persona.



And I'm not saying he's not a good teammate or that they should get rid of him or I don't like him or really criticizing him in any way. We just have to accept that's who he is and what he is. It's the way things are nowadays.







If this is indeed true, then the Giants really should get rid of him ASAP.



They be dumping a bunch of Merchandise sales if they do In comment 13622000 Go Terps said:They be dumping a bunch of Merchandise sales if they do

JonC joeinpa : 9/28/2017 2:50 pm : link No they won t be better, but they haven t been that good with him either

joe JonC : 9/28/2017 3:02 pm : link True, but I believe he could be part of the solution.

RE: Beckham has djm : 9/28/2017 3:14 pm : link

Quote: been here for almost 4 years.



It's alarming to me that it seems no one can get thru to him.



It's alarming that a super star WR acts like an idiot when he scores a TD?



Have you lived under a rock the last 25 years? In comment 13621772 McNally's_Nuts said:It's alarming that a super star WR acts like an idiot when he scores a TD?Have you lived under a rock the last 25 years?

RE: like it or not - it's Beckham's passion exiled : 9/28/2017 4:27 pm : link Agree on all points. I don't know what it is about great WRs--high maintenance. But, man, are we lucky to have him.

RE: like it or not - it's Beckham's passion Craigg619 : 9/28/2017 9:59 pm : link

Quote: that makes him a great player -- he made two incredible catches on Sunday and not much is being said about it - they were both as amazing as his original one-handed catch that originally got him all his superstar notoriety.



Beckham is a total playmaker - he makes the impossible happen on the field and he works at his craft - part of who he is - is a very passionate young man. Does he have a show man's flare? Yes he does. So what -- give me a few more Beckhams if there are any more running around.



1000% agree. At least he's got heart and busts his ass every play. People barely talked about Zeke giving up on two plays in Denver game. Insane. In comment 13621841 gidiefor said:1000% agree. At least he's got heart and busts his ass every play. People barely talked about Zeke giving up on two plays in Denver game. Insane.

Beckham Craigg619 : 9/28/2017 10:04 pm : link A lot of people who are deeply offended and are complaining about Odell's dog peeing celebration probably also are fine with the president saying "grab them by the p***y. The hypocrisy is horrifying.

If OBJ makes to much of a big deal over this.. EricJ : 9/28/2017 10:32 pm : link and is gushing with remorse then we have a whole new story. It does not even matter anymore does it? Who cares if he is sorry. We lost the game and it was not his fault.



If John Mara wants to keep OBJ from these stupid TD celebrations, then go get yourself an NFL caliber OL and RB.. and then run the ball into the end zone all day.

OBJ doesn't care what anyone thinks about his actions including John joe48 : 3:35 am : link Mara. He is an amazing talent but no one on the Giants will change his actions. He is a great talent but let's see if the Giants can win a championship with a guy who puts himself before the team.