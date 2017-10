New York Giants - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Post-Game Discussion

In comment 13625937 WillVAB said:





This is the 2003 Giants. That team was flawed and made the playoffs in 2002, only to implode in horrific fashion in San Francisco, and it was easy to blame the special teams. So they brought in a bunch of specialists and ignored the fact that the team had gone as far as Kerry Collins was going to take it and needed to start over. And going into that season, they were considered a contender, only to have the roof cave in late in the year with an 8 game losing streak.



Well, this time the roof caved in early. This isn't Eli's fault per se, he played really well today, but it's time to start this thing over. The bad 2003 brought us Eli. I think this year is going to spell the end of him too. It's time to bring in a new QB next year, and a high round franchise one, and start this over. And if they get a very high pick, it would be a good time to clear it all out, Reese and McAdoo both.







We won't get the next Eli. We'll get the next Dave Brown.







This is the deepest QB draft since 1983, if the Giants were going to suck ass, this is the year to do it.







How does that make this franchise closer to a championship?



Assuming they pick a good QB (big if), we're talking a few years until this team is ready to compete. That means the defense is that much older and there still isn't a plan to fix the OL.



Even if we draft the next Aaron Rodgers, there's a better chance he's the next David Carr behind this OL.







Totally disagree. If act as if that would be our only draft pick. We'll pick other players. There is also free agency.



You take a franchise QB if he's there, and let him sit and learn behind Eli for a couple years.



Teams are always evolving.........the makeup of the team could and probably will be quite different in four years, but it doesn't mean choosing a potential franchise QB would drastically affect what that team will look like.



It could be quite good.



