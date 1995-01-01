New York Giants - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Post-Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:47 pm : 6:47 pm ...

RE: RE: RE: This is not the 2015 Giants map7711 : 7:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13625775 WillVAB said:





Quote:





In comment 13625745 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





This is the 2003 Giants. That team was flawed and made the playoffs in 2002, only to implode in horrific fashion in San Francisco, and it was easy to blame the special teams. So they brought in a bunch of specialists and ignored the fact that the team had gone as far as Kerry Collins was going to take it and needed to start over. And going into that season, they were considered a contender, only to have the roof cave in late in the year with an 8 game losing streak.



Well, this time the roof caved in early. This isn't Eli's fault per se, he played really well today, but it's time to start this thing over. The bad 2003 brought us Eli. I think this year is going to spell the end of him too. It's time to bring in a new QB next year, and a high round franchise one, and start this over. And if they get a very high pick, it would be a good time to clear it all out, Reese and McAdoo both.







We won't get the next Eli. We'll get the next Dave Brown.







This is the deepest QB draft since 1983, if the Giants were going to suck ass, this is the year to do it.



Unfortunately we won't have Accorsi making the pick. That's a problem. In comment 13625785 Matt in SGS said:Unfortunately we won't have Accorsi making the pick. That's a problem.

Sign Matt XBRONX : 7:45 pm : link Darr and cut Wing.

RE: mcdoofus D_Giants : 7:46 pm : link

Quote: sounds like rich kotite



McAdoo's cousin is McKotite. In comment 13625931 sundayatone said:McAdoo's cousin is McKotite.

I thought Eli did a nice job moving around back there Jimmy Googs : 7:46 pm : link best movements in last 2 years.



Gallman looked pretty decent, and Engram with nice hands for sure.



Marshall is frustrating and we continue to make everbody's Tight Ends look great for whatever reason. Oh I know, we suck at Linebacker.



McAdoo looks lost an on an island...

RE: ... RDJR : 7:47 pm : link

Quote: This is just dreadful. No words.



Boy, did Sy and gidie overrate this group. In comment 13625722 Eric from BBI said:Boy, did Sy and gidie overrate this group.

Watching the Head Coach bluesince56 : 7:48 pm : link post game comments is brutal.

RE: Spags has always been overrated here. I think Mcdoodle may be shockeyisthebest8056 : 7:50 pm : link

Quote: underrated.



Spags doesn't tackle. He doesn't rush the passer. If it wasn't for Spags' blitzes, they would never have gotten close to the QB today.



This game isn't about coaching unless someone wants to say they're responsible for all things on the field. MacAdoo can't make the catches. He sure as fuck can't punt the ball or kick FGs. The players simply aren't getting the job done. In comment 13625933 plato said:Spags doesn't tackle. He doesn't rush the passer. If it wasn't for Spags' blitzes, they would never have gotten close to the QB today.This game isn't about coaching unless someone wants to say they're responsible for all things on the field. MacAdoo can't make the catches. He sure as fuck can't punt the ball or kick FGs. The players simply aren't getting the job done.

Gotta say, idiotsavant : 7:50 pm : link not watching nor listening on radio but only checking on BBI from time to time is weird.







That said, I proscribed last week an Eli run off right side on a misdirection type play...you are welcome.

I dont know how anyone can watch this team... EricJ : 7:50 pm : link and blame the punter. It shows a true lack of football IQ. Remembering back to when TC was here and after DeSean Jackson returns the punt and beats us, we eventually dump Dodge. That team (like this one) had so many problems and it was just too easy to make the punter the scapegoat.

RE: RE: ... micky : 7:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13625722 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





This is just dreadful. No words.







Boy, did Sy and gidie overrate this group.



by a wide margin In comment 13625949 RDJR said:by a wide margin

RE: Watching the Head Coach Beer Man : 7:51 pm : link

Quote: post game comments is brutal. Who did he blame and throw under the bus? In comment 13625953 bluesince56 said:Who did he blame and throw under the bus?

McAdoo's Personnel Choices wpetinaudjr : 7:51 pm : link DJ Fluker should have been at RG from day 1. I thought he looked pretty solid there in preseason moving DTs in the run and holding up fairly well on passing downs.



I'm still confused why Jerry was over him on the depth chart.



W

I had suggested playing Webb ... D_Giants : 7:52 pm : link ... and some folks considered it absurd. At this point in time m, this team might as well start focusing on developing its future core, which will not include Eli. When Manning took over for HOF'er Kurt Warner in 2004, the Giants had no OL and Warner had still reached 5-2. Replacing Warner, Eli proceeded to go 1-8.



Now, we have a pathetic offense with a defense catching up in incompetence, so what's the harm in giving the new QB an opportunity? More losses?

RE: To JPP: Beer Man : 7:52 pm : link

Quote: Nice of you to help no-name tackles make a name for themselves. The way you let them handle you one-on-one is a convincing act indeed. They are sure to stay in the league a very long time because of this kind gesture. Thank you, Sir.



Enjoy your paycheck, buddy... This was my biggest worry about JPP, get his big payday and then disappear In comment 13625884 SHO'NUFF said:This was my biggest worry about JPP, get his big payday and then disappear

4th game we have played and 4th game we have Jimmy Googs : 7:52 pm : link lost the Special Teams battle.



And this is the fourth time I have posted this same comment...

RE: Watching the Head Coach RDJR : 7:53 pm : link

Quote: post game comments is brutal.



Just watched. He showed some emotion, which I liked. But his simple answers suggest to me that he doesn't have much more there. This is more mental now than physical so he will be tested as a leader of men. We shall see. In comment 13625953 bluesince56 said:Just watched. He showed some emotion, which I liked. But his simple answers suggest to me that he doesn't have much more there. This is more mental now than physical so he will be tested as a leader of men. We shall see.

Defense came up short, but in rainy conditions and wet field eclipz928 : 7:53 pm : link the offense always gains a bit of an advantage - I think we saw a little of that today.



What has been consistent in all 4 losses is that the offense has come out flat. This team has always had to dig it's way out of a hole.



Can't be successful always having to play from behind or hold on to small leads.

RE: RE: Watching the Head Coach EricJ : 7:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13625953 bluesince56 said:





Quote:





post game comments is brutal.







Just watched. He showed some emotion, which I liked. But his simple answers suggest to me that he doesn't have much more there. This is more mental now than physical so he will be tested as a leader of men. We shall see.



He has no answers. He is in over his head. In comment 13625985 RDJR said:He has no answers. He is in over his head.

RE: I dont know how anyone can watch this team... shockeyisthebest8056 : 7:55 pm : link

Quote: and blame the punter. It shows a true lack of football IQ. Remembering back to when TC was here and after DeSean Jackson returns the punt and beats us, we eventually dump Dodge. That team (like this one) had so many problems and it was just too easy to make the punter the scapegoat.



It was a 15 yard punt a week after a 28 yard punt. Both occurred in the 4th quarter of tight games. That's NEVER acceptable. In comment 13625968 EricJ said:It was a 15 yard punt a week after a 28 yard punt. Both occurred in the 4th quarter of tight games. That's NEVER acceptable.

RE: I dont know how anyone can watch this team... Giants_ROK : 7:58 pm : link

Quote: and blame the punter. It shows a true lack of football IQ. Remembering back to when TC was here and after DeSean Jackson returns the punt and beats us, we eventually dump Dodge. That team (like this one) had so many problems and it was just too easy to make the punter the scapegoat.

Oh, there's plenty of blame to go around. He's just one of the culprits. That one today went off his ankle. No bueno. In comment 13625968 EricJ said:Oh, there's plenty of blame to go around. He's just one of the culprits. That one today went off his ankle. No bueno.

RE: RE: To JPP: gmenatlarge : 7:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13625884 SHO'NUFF said:





Quote:





Nice of you to help no-name tackles make a name for themselves. The way you let them handle you one-on-one is a convincing act indeed. They are sure to stay in the league a very long time because of this kind gesture. Thank you, Sir.



Enjoy your paycheck, buddy...



This was my biggest worry about JPP, get his big payday and then disappear



Mr. Invisible, meanwhile Ayers had a nice game for TB. In comment 13625979 Beer Man said:Mr. Invisible, meanwhile Ayers had a nice game for TB.

Giants are a bad football team Vanzetti : 8:00 pm : link Everybody tries to look for a "flaw" that they hope can be corrected.



But it is the overall organization that is flawed, from top to bottom.

Upside: old man : 8:01 pm : link Its now Cleveland. Chargers. Your favorite team.

For the #1 pick.

We're moving up every week.

At this point if I'm GM ...not Reese but a real GM...I'm seeking draft pick offers for JPP Snacks OV Jackrabbit... maybe even Collins and yes even OBJ(who can not be interested in staying here) because this thing is gonna take a while to rebuild and its not just Wing Flowers Eli or the screwup du jour...its the whole disjointedness of the organization and a coach that I think has already lost the team..with no one internally they can promote that's any better.

I feel bad for Eli...as much as he may have contributed to the failure its almost like Reese has wanted him out. I think Eli wants to retire a Giant especially given a move to another team will resurrect his draftday matter and the firestorm from it.

It's more than just frustration. It's. 60+years a Giants fan and seeing the Jim Lee Howell snafu that cost us Lombardi and in part Landry...the Allie Shermán funtimes...Sam Huff....Olympic track stars as our DBs...Street and Smith drafting....and other things.

Our current FO has that same stench.

This offense ran one imaginative play gmenatlarge : 8:02 pm : link All day using Odell as a decoy then screen to Vereen, then back to pedestrian plays with predictable results...

RE: They're all gimme games left. AcidTest : 8:02 pm : link

Quote: We are the gimme.



Sadly true. In comment 13625918 NoPeanutz said:Sadly true.

RE: RE: I dont know how anyone can watch this team... EricJ : 8:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13625968 EricJ said:





Quote:





and blame the punter. It shows a true lack of football IQ. Remembering back to when TC was here and after DeSean Jackson returns the punt and beats us, we eventually dump Dodge. That team (like this one) had so many problems and it was just too easy to make the punter the scapegoat.







It was a 15 yard punt a week after a 28 yard punt. Both occurred in the 4th quarter of tight games. That's NEVER acceptable.



you do realize that those punts are nothing more than the equivalent of an interception right? Something we should be able to overcome. How many times in Eli's career has he thrown an INT two weeks in a row?



I will agree that a shanked punt is unacceptable but people here are basically blaming Wing for the loss. It is total bullshit. There are players on this team who I would prefer to replace well before we get to Wing. There are players on this team I dont want to replace and they have been more of a problem for us this year than Wing.



Fucking Collins blew a coverage on Howard and the guy scored a TD on that play. Did anyone score a TD on the shanked punt? After that punt, did we fail to make plays on defense?



Dropped passes are unacceptable and accounted for much more in lost field position than Wing's punt.



In comment 13626004 shockeyisthebest8056 said:you do realize that those punts are nothing more than the equivalent of an interception right? Something we should be able to overcome. How many times in Eli's career has he thrown an INT two weeks in a row?I will agree that a shanked punt is unacceptable but people here are basically blaming Wing for the loss. It is total bullshit. There are players on this team who I would prefer to replace well before we get to Wing. There are players on this team I dont want to replace and they have been more of a problem for us this year than Wing.Fucking Collins blew a coverage on Howard and the guy scored a TD on that play. Did anyone score a TD on the shanked punt? After that punt, did we fail to make plays on defense?Dropped passes are unacceptable and accounted for much more in lost field position than Wing's punt.

If you had told the sports talk guys back in August that... GFanPA : 8:05 pm : link One NY team would be 2-2, and the other would be 0-4, they would said it was plausible. If you said that the 2-2 team would be the Jets, and the 0-4 team would be the Giants, they would have said you're out of your mind.

Now we're all going out of our minds with this disaster of a Giants team.



RE: Let's lose Wing and McHandley. old man : 8:05 pm : link

Quote: These first half, no-show-offense games are killers. Let's face it: McAdoo is no offensive 'genius' and when he's fired 3 years and 30 losses from now, he will be out of football altogether. Even in close games, McAdoo opts to put everything on an overworked defensive unit.



In the meantime, this team is just ugly to watch and is quickly becoming the laughing-stock of the NFL.

McHandley.....sadly I. Can't. Stop. Laughing. In comment 13625886 D_Giants said:McHandley.....sadly I. Can't. Stop. Laughing.

RE: Upside: dpinzow : 8:06 pm : link

Quote: Its now Cleveland. Chargers. Your favorite team.

For the #1 pick.

We're moving up every week.

At this point if I'm GM ...not Reese but a real GM...I'm seeking draft pick offers for JPP Snacks OV Jackrabbit... maybe even Collins and yes even OBJ(who can not be interested in staying here) because this thing is gonna take a while to rebuild and its not just Wing Flowers Eli or the screwup du jour...its the whole disjointedness of the organization and a coach that I think has already lost the team..with no one internally they can promote that's any better.

I feel bad for Eli...as much as he may have contributed to the failure its almost like Reese has wanted him out. I think Eli wants to retire a Giant especially given a move to another team will resurrect his draftday matter and the firestorm from it.

It's more than just frustration. It's. 60+years a Giants fan and seeing the Jim Lee Howell snafu that cost us Lombardi and in part Landry...the Allie Shermán funtimes...Sam Huff....Olympic track stars as our DBs...Street and Smith drafting....and other things.

Our current FO has that same stench.



Maybe you offer DRC in a trade but none of the other guys you listed will be traded since nobody is taking that money. You're never trading Collins or Odell as they are centerpiece players.



As for the coach losing the team, he has but you could always hire outside the organization. There's no need to promote internally.



As for the rest agree completely In comment 13626028 old man said:Maybe you offer DRC in a trade but none of the other guys you listed will be traded since nobody is taking that money. You're never trading Collins or Odell as they are centerpiece players.As for the coach losing the team, he has but you could always hire outside the organization. There's no need to promote internally.As for the rest agree completely

Oh well Carson53 : 8:07 pm : link Maybe they get a top five pick, that's where they are heading.

One NY team has two wins, LOL. Go Yanks I guess.

Don't worry, Mac just needs to watch the film then everything PatersonPlank : 8:08 pm : link will be all right

McAdoo = H**dley = Chip Kelly PatersonPlank : 8:09 pm : link I think they are the same guy

The leaves haven’t changed nor has the first pitch The_Boss : 8:13 pm : link Of postseason baseball been thrown and our football season is over. Last year was a complete aberration. Many media pundits referred to the 2016 NYG as a fraud team and they were proven right in the playoff game. This year we suck ass again. Just like 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015. Great.

RE: The leaves haven’t changed nor has the first pitch sundayatone : 8:16 pm : link

Quote: Of postseason baseball been thrown and our football season is over. Last year was a complete aberration. Many media pundits referred to the 2016 NYG as a fraud team and they were proven right in the playoff game. This year we suck ass again. Just like 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015. Great.



macadoofus has the look of rich kotite In comment 13626086 The_Boss said:macadoofus has the look of rich kotite

If the Giants want to build a winner WillVAB : 8:17 pm : link They need to flip a top pick for a boatload of picks. They're not far away from a talent perspective. They just need OL help, a true playmaker at LB, and another pass rusher. A talented safety opposite Collins would help as well. This could be achieved in one good draft with a monster trade.

RE: If the Giants want to build a winner The_Boss : 8:23 pm : link

Quote: They need to flip a top pick for a boatload of picks. They're not far away from a talent perspective. They just need OL help, a true playmaker at LB, and another pass rusher. A talented safety opposite Collins would help as well. This could be achieved in one good draft with a monster trade.



The stuttering fuck they have at GM isn’t shrewd enough to pull off something like what you speak of. Plus he’d likely reach for another damn CB anyway. In comment 13626110 WillVAB said:The stuttering fuck they have at GM isn’t shrewd enough to pull off something like what you speak of. Plus he’d likely reach for another damn CB anyway.

RE: RE: RE: RE: This is not the 2015 Giants BillKo : 8:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13625785 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





In comment 13625775 WillVAB said:





Quote:





In comment 13625745 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





This is the 2003 Giants. That team was flawed and made the playoffs in 2002, only to implode in horrific fashion in San Francisco, and it was easy to blame the special teams. So they brought in a bunch of specialists and ignored the fact that the team had gone as far as Kerry Collins was going to take it and needed to start over. And going into that season, they were considered a contender, only to have the roof cave in late in the year with an 8 game losing streak.



Well, this time the roof caved in early. This isn't Eli's fault per se, he played really well today, but it's time to start this thing over. The bad 2003 brought us Eli. I think this year is going to spell the end of him too. It's time to bring in a new QB next year, and a high round franchise one, and start this over. And if they get a very high pick, it would be a good time to clear it all out, Reese and McAdoo both.







We won't get the next Eli. We'll get the next Dave Brown.







This is the deepest QB draft since 1983, if the Giants were going to suck ass, this is the year to do it.







How does that make this franchise closer to a championship?



Assuming they pick a good QB (big if), we're talking a few years until this team is ready to compete. That means the defense is that much older and there still isn't a plan to fix the OL.



Even if we draft the next Aaron Rodgers, there's a better chance he's the next David Carr behind this OL.



Totally disagree. If act as if that would be our only draft pick. We'll pick other players. There is also free agency.



You take a franchise QB if he's there, and let him sit and learn behind Eli for a couple years.



Teams are always evolving.........the makeup of the team could and probably will be quite different in four years, but it doesn't mean choosing a potential franchise QB would drastically affect what that team will look like.



It could be quite good.



T In comment 13625937 WillVAB said:Totally disagree. If act as if that would be our only draft pick. We'll pick other players. There is also free agency.You take a franchise QB if he's there, and let him sit and learn behind Eli for a couple years.Teams are always evolving.........the makeup of the team could and probably will be quite different in four years, but it doesn't mean choosing a potential franchise QB would drastically affect what that team will look like.It could be quite good.

This needs to be 1978 again cjohn2979 : 8:39 pm : link I can't see how this team can possibly win a game. Who could they beat? Time for another complete house cleaning.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: This is not the 2015 Giants riceneggs : 8:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13625937 WillVAB said:





Quote:





In comment 13625785 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





In comment 13625775 WillVAB said:





Quote:





In comment 13625745 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





This is the 2003 Giants. That team was flawed and made the playoffs in 2002, only to implode in horrific fashion in San Francisco, and it was easy to blame the special teams. So they brought in a bunch of specialists and ignored the fact that the team had gone as far as Kerry Collins was going to take it and needed to start over. And going into that season, they were considered a contender, only to have the roof cave in late in the year with an 8 game losing streak.



Well, this time the roof caved in early. This isn't Eli's fault per se, he played really well today, but it's time to start this thing over. The bad 2003 brought us Eli. I think this year is going to spell the end of him too. It's time to bring in a new QB next year, and a high round franchise one, and start this over. And if they get a very high pick, it would be a good time to clear it all out, Reese and McAdoo both.







We won't get the next Eli. We'll get the next Dave Brown.







This is the deepest QB draft since 1983, if the Giants were going to suck ass, this is the year to do it.







How does that make this franchise closer to a championship?



Assuming they pick a good QB (big if), we're talking a few years until this team is ready to compete. That means the defense is that much older and there still isn't a plan to fix the OL.



Even if we draft the next Aaron Rodgers, there's a better chance he's the next David Carr behind this OL.







Totally disagree. If act as if that would be our only draft pick. We'll pick other players. There is also free agency.



You take a franchise QB if he's there, and let him sit and learn behind Eli for a couple years.



Teams are always evolving.........the makeup of the team could and probably will be quite different in four years, but it doesn't mean choosing a potential franchise QB would drastically affect what that team will look like.



It could be quite good.



T



franchise QBs dont sit for 2 years anymore. they sit for 2 games In comment 13626192 BillKo said:franchise QBs dont sit for 2 years anymore. they sit for 2 games

RE: Don't worry, Mac just needs to watch the film then everything EricJ : 8:41 pm : link

Quote: will be all right



I am waiting for one of these reporters to follow up with the same question 4 days later after he had time to look at the film. In comment 13626063 PatersonPlank said:I am waiting for one of these reporters to follow up with the same question 4 days later after he had time to look at the film.

I went out at 5 well...bye TC : 8:43 pm : link for a fun famiy bday dinner. Howre you all doing?

RE: I dont know how anyone can watch this team... Sarcastic Sam : 8:49 pm : link

Quote: and blame the punter. It shows a true lack of football IQ. Remembering back to when TC was here and after DeSean Jackson returns the punt and beats us, we eventually dump Dodge. That team (like this one) had so many problems and it was just too easy to make the punter the scapegoat.



Yup, and then we dump Dodge and get Weatherford, and then we never went anywhere after that. Right?



If you can't trust your punter to get the ball 30 yards downfield, you have a problem that needs to be addressed ASAP. In comment 13625968 EricJ said:Yup, and then we dump Dodge and get Weatherford, and then we never went anywhere after that. Right?If you can't trust your punter to get the ball 30 yards downfield, you have a problem that needs to be addressed ASAP.

RE: I went out at 5 Sarcastic Sam : 8:49 pm : link

Quote: for a fun famiy bday dinner. Howre you all doing?



I'm alright. Thanks for asking. In comment 13626215 well...bye TC said:I'm alright. Thanks for asking.

This is a good time to remind people Rflairr : 8:53 pm : link That Harbaugh’s Michigan buyout is only about 2 million

RE: The leaves haven’t changed nor has the first pitch djm : 8:56 pm : link

Quote: Of postseason baseball been thrown and our football season is over. Last year was a complete aberration. Many media pundits referred to the 2016 NYG as a fraud team and they were proven right in the playoff game. This year we suck ass again. Just like 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015. Great.



I can't argue with this. Fucking disgusted. Last year was bullshit---yes they played well and earned it but it has been proven now that 2016 wasn't a sustainable model and mcadoo is at the center of the problem in my view. Just the sad truth. Team hasn't been ready to play a first quarter all fucking year. Then they may battle back but still mistake filled garbage. This team and Mcadoo have shown me so very little..

In comment 13626086 The_Boss said:I can't argue with this. Fucking disgusted. Last year was bullshit---yes they played well and earned it but it has been proven now that 2016 wasn't a sustainable model and mcadoo is at the center of the problem in my view. Just the sad truth. Team hasn't been ready to play a first quarter all fucking year. Then they may battle back but still mistake filled garbage. This team and Mcadoo have shown me so very little..

The coaching staff is only one part of the problem Fishmanjim57 : 9:02 pm : link Jerry Reese is the main problem with the demise of this team. He should be fired at once!

RE: the worst part is... Unemployable : 9:20 pm : link

Quote: ownership will do absolutely nothing. and Reese will be handed the keys to burn a top 10 pick for the 3rd time in 4 years.



Exactly. Mara is terrified of change. The head coach is here for at least two more seasons and the GM is here for life. In comment 13625703 TexasGmenFan said:Exactly. Mara is terrified of change. The head coach is here for at least two more seasons and the GM is here for life.