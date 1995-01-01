New York Giants - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Post-Game Discussion

|
This is the 2003 Giants. That team was flawed and made the playoffs in 2002, only to implode in horrific fashion in San Francisco, and it was easy to blame the special teams. So they brought in a bunch of specialists and ignored the fact that the team had gone as far as Kerry Collins was going to take it and needed to start over. And going into that season, they were considered a contender, only to have the roof cave in late in the year with an 8 game losing streak.
Well, this time the roof caved in early. This isn't Eli's fault per se, he played really well today, but it's time to start this thing over. The bad 2003 brought us Eli. I think this year is going to spell the end of him too. It's time to bring in a new QB next year, and a high round franchise one, and start this over. And if they get a very high pick, it would be a good time to clear it all out, Reese and McAdoo both.
We won't get the next Eli. We'll get the next Dave Brown.
This is the deepest QB draft since 1983, if the Giants were going to suck ass, this is the year to do it.
|sounds like rich kotite
|This is just dreadful. No words.
|underrated.
This is just dreadful. No words.
Boy, did Sy and gidie overrate this group.
|post game comments is brutal.
| Nice of you to help no-name tackles make a name for themselves. The way you let them handle you one-on-one is a convincing act indeed. They are sure to stay in the league a very long time because of this kind gesture. Thank you, Sir.
Enjoy your paycheck, buddy...
|post game comments is brutal.
post game comments is brutal.
Just watched. He showed some emotion, which I liked. But his simple answers suggest to me that he doesn't have much more there. This is more mental now than physical so he will be tested as a leader of men. We shall see.
|and blame the punter. It shows a true lack of football IQ. Remembering back to when TC was here and after DeSean Jackson returns the punt and beats us, we eventually dump Dodge. That team (like this one) had so many problems and it was just too easy to make the punter the scapegoat.
|and blame the punter. It shows a true lack of football IQ. Remembering back to when TC was here and after DeSean Jackson returns the punt and beats us, we eventually dump Dodge. That team (like this one) had so many problems and it was just too easy to make the punter the scapegoat.
Enjoy your paycheck, buddy...
This was my biggest worry about JPP, get his big payday and then disappear
|We are the gimme.
and blame the punter. It shows a true lack of football IQ. Remembering back to when TC was here and after DeSean Jackson returns the punt and beats us, we eventually dump Dodge. That team (like this one) had so many problems and it was just too easy to make the punter the scapegoat.
It was a 15 yard punt a week after a 28 yard punt. Both occurred in the 4th quarter of tight games. That's NEVER acceptable.
| These first half, no-show-offense games are killers. Let's face it: McAdoo is no offensive 'genius' and when he's fired 3 years and 30 losses from now, he will be out of football altogether. Even in close games, McAdoo opts to put everything on an overworked defensive unit.
In the meantime, this team is just ugly to watch and is quickly becoming the laughing-stock of the NFL.
| Its now Cleveland. Chargers. Your favorite team.
For the #1 pick.
We're moving up every week.
At this point if I'm GM ...not Reese but a real GM...I'm seeking draft pick offers for JPP Snacks OV Jackrabbit... maybe even Collins and yes even OBJ(who can not be interested in staying here) because this thing is gonna take a while to rebuild and its not just Wing Flowers Eli or the screwup du jour...its the whole disjointedness of the organization and a coach that I think has already lost the team..with no one internally they can promote that's any better.
I feel bad for Eli...as much as he may have contributed to the failure its almost like Reese has wanted him out. I think Eli wants to retire a Giant especially given a move to another team will resurrect his draftday matter and the firestorm from it.
It's more than just frustration. It's. 60+years a Giants fan and seeing the Jim Lee Howell snafu that cost us Lombardi and in part Landry...the Allie Shermán funtimes...Sam Huff....Olympic track stars as our DBs...Street and Smith drafting....and other things.
Our current FO has that same stench.
|Of postseason baseball been thrown and our football season is over. Last year was a complete aberration. Many media pundits referred to the 2016 NYG as a fraud team and they were proven right in the playoff game. This year we suck ass again. Just like 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015. Great.
|They need to flip a top pick for a boatload of picks. They're not far away from a talent perspective. They just need OL help, a true playmaker at LB, and another pass rusher. A talented safety opposite Collins would help as well. This could be achieved in one good draft with a monster trade.
This is the deepest QB draft since 1983, if the Giants were going to suck ass, this is the year to do it.
How does that make this franchise closer to a championship?
Assuming they pick a good QB (big if), we're talking a few years until this team is ready to compete. That means the defense is that much older and there still isn't a plan to fix the OL.
Even if we draft the next Aaron Rodgers, there's a better chance he's the next David Carr behind this OL.
Even if we draft the next Aaron Rodgers, there's a better chance he's the next David Carr behind this OL.
Totally disagree. If act as if that would be our only draft pick. We'll pick other players. There is also free agency.
You take a franchise QB if he's there, and let him sit and learn behind Eli for a couple years.
Teams are always evolving.........the makeup of the team could and probably will be quite different in four years, but it doesn't mean choosing a potential franchise QB would drastically affect what that team will look like.
It could be quite good.
|will be all right
|and blame the punter. It shows a true lack of football IQ. Remembering back to when TC was here and after DeSean Jackson returns the punt and beats us, we eventually dump Dodge. That team (like this one) had so many problems and it was just too easy to make the punter the scapegoat.
|Of postseason baseball been thrown and our football season is over. Last year was a complete aberration. Many media pundits referred to the 2016 NYG as a fraud team and they were proven right in the playoff game. This year we suck ass again. Just like 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015. Great.
|ownership will do absolutely nothing. and Reese will be handed the keys to burn a top 10 pick for the 3rd time in 4 years.
|That Harbaugh’s Michigan buyout is only about 2 million