39-45 since Super Bowl XLVI... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/2/2017 9:13 am A really long run of pure mediocrity.



I don't know what needs to be done, but this has been a pretty average to below average team for going on six years now.



Second time (2013) in five years where the season is all but over by the time the baseball playoffs begin.



Yuck.





Nothing will be done. Unemployable : 10/2/2017 9:25 am : link It’s a fluid situation. Continue to play complimentary football. Protect The Duke.

But burtmanjack : 10/2/2017 9:27 am : link Reese won two (kinda) rings and it’s not his fault!



Give that man a lifetime contract!



Barf.

Let's also remember joeinpa : 10/2/2017 9:33 am : link The 2011 regular season had a hughe losing streak

I'd go further and say lawguy9801 : 10/2/2017 9:46 am : link that our ownership sucks, and that as the fish rots from the head down, so does a sports franchise.



Remember that this is a team that had a 20-year run of futility from 1963-83 (save for one playoff appearance in a strike shortened season) under the ownership of Wellington Mara - the guy who, as GM, used to draft guys based on their writeups in Street and Smith's magazine and who so badly mismanaged the franchise that Pete Rozelle had to step in to appoint George Young as GM.



With someone who actually knew something about football in charge, the Giants won Super Bowls XXI and XXV. But Parcells left, and Young left, and, left back in Mara's control, we went back to sustained mediocrity. Yes, the team reached Super Bowl XXXV (only to be blown out) and won 42 and 46, but in retrospect each one, in its own way, seems fluky and was not characterized by any stretch of dominant play.



If you pick a random year out of a hat between 1991 and this year, the odds are that the team, in that season, had glaring personnel deficiencies, poor coaching, or both.



Also characterizing this franchise is a desire for stability over all else - even where the personnel, whether on the front office, coaching on the sideline, or on the field, have proven themselves not up to the task. Coughlin rode the two Super Bowls into probably an extra 2 or so years of mediocrity as HC. Everyone remembers TC so fondly now, but who can forget the multitude of games during his tenure where the Giants didn't look ready to play and were absolutely blown out of the water? But he was a BC and West Point guy, which touched all of the Maras' hot buttons...



And now we have Jerry Reese and his deputy Marc Ross, who got a reprieve based on Odell Beckham being drafted, but who have otherwise proven themselves, over time, to be pretty bad at what they do. But because John Mara is in charge, who learned at the knee of mediocrity-at-best Wellington, the Giants have a seemingly endless amount of patience for their bumbling idiocy.



It will never happen, but wouldn't it be nice for the Maras to sell their controlling interest in the team to a family or individual who actually knows what the hell they are doing and would seek to instill an ethic of accountability and success, instead of stability over all else and an infuriating tolerance for mediocrity?

Loyalty from Mara to Coughlin Chris684 : 10/2/2017 9:47 am : link and from Coughlin to the aging core of his SB teams is, in large part, to blame.



Mara's fear of instability has prolonged the sweeping changes that needed to be made. This was never blown up, but instead viewed as a piece by piece fix. First offense, then defense, then when it was time to remove the HC, they didnt want to affect the offense that was changed two years prior.



I have never wanted to see Eli wear another uniform but I think if I was ownership and this season continues to tank, I'd move Eli (he can still play at a high level) and I would bring in a new staff with a high draft pick and Webb and see what the new vision for this franchise might be. This is the NY football Giants we're talking about. We can't have the 0 for the month of September starts. Unacceptable.

We have talented men of integrity. FranknWeezer : 10/2/2017 9:52 am : link We have to look at the tape.

We need to be heavy-handed.

This is not on one guy.

We all have to do our jobs better.



I'm not putting this mess all on Mac, but I just can't listen to this tripe anymore. Get mad and show some emotion, man!



Reese has been here Enzo : 10/2/2017 9:56 am : link a long time and the only thing he's proven is an inability to put together a consistent winner. It's time to move on from him. They should have done it 2 years ago when they hired McAdoo.

Spot on. Maybe you can convince him to sell. Your both Iona men, maybe he’ll listen. In comment 13627043 lawguy9801 said:Spot on. Maybe you can convince him to sell. Your both Iona men, maybe he’ll listen.

Awesome post. I’m tired of seeing other franchises sustain levels of dominance/consistency. In comment 13627043 lawguy9801 said:Awesome post. I’m tired of seeing other franchises sustain levels of dominance/consistency.

it's the 70s all over again djm : 10/2/2017 10:25 am : link unless this franchise stops taking half measures to fix big problems.



They better take a long hard look in the mirror when week 17 is in the books and this team is on the outs once again. Take the easy, sentimental way out and we will be staring at more mediocrity for years to come.





Bottom line: it’s Reese and McAdoo The_Boss : 10/2/2017 10:28 am : link One can’t draft for shit and the other can’t coach himself out of a paper bag. Blow them both out on black Monday and look out of house for fucks sake and bring in competent replacements. This internal shit has really worked out recently.

How many team owners really fit what you're saying? The only I can think of that has sustained success is the Rooneys. In comment 13627043 lawguy9801 said:How many team owners really fit what you're saying? The only I can think of that has sustained success is the Rooneys.

Thank you, lawguy Josh in MD : 10/2/2017 10:38 am : link You've nailed it. I've tried a couple of times to say similar things here but haven't put it as well.

RE: Thank you, lawguy lawguy9801 : 10/2/2017 10:41 am : link

Quote: You've nailed it. I've tried a couple of times to say similar things here but haven't put it as well.



Thanks - I was thinking about it last night and it just poured out this morning. Maybe it deserves its own post - it's always McAdoo this, or Reese that, but the same issues seem to persist no matter who is in charge. In comment 13627211 Josh in MD said:Thanks - I was thinking about it last night and it just poured out this morning. Maybe it deserves its own post - it's always McAdoo this, or Reese that, but the same issues seem to persist no matter who is in charge.

As a Giants fan for over sixty years I couldn't agree with you more. The ownership has been bad as long as I can remember. Keep in mind that in the two latest Super Bowl runs they barely made the playoffs winning with a 10-6 and 9-7 record. The team road on the back of Eli. The Maras always thought they were some kind of football genius. Thank God for Pete Rozelle or nothing would have changed. We are back in the seventies now. We have an owner who is not going to change. Hired a coach with no prior experience, a GM who doesn't understand that winning start at the line of scrimmage. At least we have the Rangers and Yankees. In comment 13627043 lawguy9801 said:As a Giants fan for over sixty years I couldn't agree with you more. The ownership has been bad as long as I can remember. Keep in mind that in the two latest Super Bowl runs they barely made the playoffs winning with a 10-6 and 9-7 record. The team road on the back of Eli. The Maras always thought they were some kind of football genius. Thank God for Pete Rozelle or nothing would have changed. We are back in the seventies now. We have an owner who is not going to change. Hired a coach with no prior experience, a GM who doesn't understand that winning start at the line of scrimmage. At least we have the Rangers and Yankees.

RE: Loyalty from Mara to Coughlin HomerJones45 : 10/2/2017 10:55 am : link

Quote: and from Coughlin to the aging core of his SB teams is, in large part, to blame.



Mara's fear of instability has prolonged the sweeping changes that needed to be made. This was never blown up, but instead viewed as a piece by piece fix. First offense, then defense, then when it was time to remove the HC, they didnt want to affect the offense that was changed two years prior.



I have never wanted to see Eli wear another uniform but I think if I was ownership and this season continues to tank, I'd move Eli (he can still play at a high level) and I would bring in a new staff with a high draft pick and Webb and see what the new vision for this franchise might be. This is the NY football Giants we're talking about. We can't have the 0 for the month of September starts. Unacceptable. Coughlin is gone and Reese has had two fantastic drafts widely acclaimed on BBI. Find someone else to blame. In comment 13627047 Chris684 said:Coughlin is gone and Reese has had two fantastic drafts widely acclaimed on BBI. Find someone else to blame.

The common thread HomerJones45 : 10/2/2017 10:58 am : link has been Reese, GM Jr and his idiot relatives in football operations.

Good lord almighty, losing brings out the stupid around here. jcn56 : 10/2/2017 11:00 am : link



Ranked over the past 20 years, Giants 6th overall (dated 2011, pre-XLVI)



[url=http://www.foxsports.com/nfl/gallery/every-nfl-teams-10-year-record-ranked-32-1-010417]Ranked over the past 10 years, Giants ranked 11th (4 wins out of 160 total separate teams 5-11)



In that span, they've been to the Super Bowl 3 times, and won twice.



Break out a fucking violin and sing me another sad song about how the Maras should see the team, Reese has squandered all of Eli's career, and we should blow the whole place up. While you're at it, I'll order you guys a Browns jersey, if you like feeling sorry for yourselves you're gonna love it there.



I get tired of typing, so...[url=http://www.foxsports.com/nfl/gallery/every-nfl-teams-10-year-record-ranked-32-1-010417]Ranked over the past 10 years, Giants ranked 11th (4 wins out of 160 total separate teams 5-11)In that span, they've been to the Super Bowl 3 times, and won twice.Break out a fucking violin and sing me another sad song about how the Maras should see the team, Reese has squandered all of Eli's career, and we should blow the whole place up. While you're at it, I'll order you guys a Browns jersey, if you like feeling sorry for yourselves you're gonna love it there.

Not a totally unfair counterpoint, but your link, whatever its validity, is from 2011, and unfortunately the past six years, as a whole, have been pretty dreadful. No one is saying that the franchise is at a Cleveland level of futility, but merely pointing out a worse franchise is a deflection. In comment 13627250 jcn56 said:Not a totally unfair counterpoint, but your link, whatever its validity, is from 2011, and unfortunately the past six years, as a whole, have been pretty dreadful. No one is saying that the franchise is at a Cleveland level of futility, but merely pointing out a worse franchise is a deflection.

Define dreadful jcn56 : 10/2/2017 11:14 am : link Use stats and math - we've been mediocre. If you consider middle of the pack 'dreadful', so be it.



If you do the math, you'll find us right smack in the middle somewhere for 2011 to date. And I'd bet the separation of everyone but the top 5-10 teams ends up being no more than a handful of games.



P-A-R-I-T-Y.

RE: Define dreadful lawguy9801 : 10/2/2017 11:21 am : link

Quote: Use stats and math - we've been mediocre. If you consider middle of the pack 'dreadful', so be it.



If you do the math, you'll find us right smack in the middle somewhere for 2011 to date. And I'd bet the separation of everyone but the top 5-10 teams ends up being no more than a handful of games.



P-A-R-I-T-Y.



The initial post says it all. 6 games under .500 in the six seasons since SB 46.



And, as noted, these sorts of results are par for the course when the Maras are ultimately running things.



Not sure why you're being so defensive. If you're fine with mediocre to bad play being the default for the Giants franchise, punctuated by a really good season every now and then, then I guess we just have differing opinions.



In comment 13627290 jcn56 said:The initial post says it all. 6 games under .500 in the six seasons since SB 46.And, as noted, these sorts of results are par for the course when the Maras are ultimately running things.Not sure why you're being so defensive. If you're fine with mediocre to bad play being the default for the Giants franchise, punctuated by a really good season every now and then, then I guess we just have differing opinions.

RE: Define dreadful lawguy9801 : 10/2/2017 11:23 am : link

Quote: Use stats and math - we've been mediocre. If you consider middle of the pack 'dreadful', so be it.



If you do the math, you'll find us right smack in the middle somewhere for 2011 to date. And I'd bet the separation of everyone but the top 5-10 teams ends up being no more than a handful of games.



P-A-R-I-T-Y.



And your post unwittingly makes my point. If the league aims for parity, which it no doubt does, what separates one franchise from another? The quality of their ownership, management and hiring decisions. The team has, for the most part, been a mediocre to losing franchise for some time now - which points straight to Mara and Reese. In comment 13627290 jcn56 said:And your post unwittingly makes my point. If the league aims for parity, which it no doubt does, what separates one franchise from another? The quality of their ownership, management and hiring decisions. The team has, for the most part, been a mediocre to losing franchise for some time now - which points straight to Mara and Reese.

That's all that separates one franchise from the other? jcn56 : 10/2/2017 11:33 am : link So the fact that Cincinnati has won a few more games over that time period means Cincy has superior management?



Do we not factor in anything else? Does health become a factor? Strength of division?



The most telling factor seems to be stability and performance of the franchise QB. It's possible that maybe pundits opinion of Eli as a good but not great QB is evident in the team's record as well. Eli's always been streaky and inconsistent, and so has the team.



or maybe Eli is what's Enzo : 10/2/2017 11:38 am : link keeping Reese's crappy rosters from ranking at the bottom of these lists?

RE: or maybe Eli is what's jcn56 : 10/2/2017 11:42 am : link

Quote: keeping Reese's crappy rosters from ranking at the bottom of these lists?



Possible, but that inconsistency was still around during his earlier years, when there was more than enough talent on offense. In comment 13627347 Enzo said:Possible, but that inconsistency was still around during his earlier years, when there was more than enough talent on offense.

Just stop hassan : 10/2/2017 12:27 pm : link with the 70s comparisons. You know this team added two trophies this decade. What a bunch of spoilt babies.



So they suck as of last few seasons. There are plenty of ebbs in flows in NFL. If this carries on for another 5 years this stance may be justified.



NFL is built for parity. Most teams not NE fans would trade spots with Giants fans over last decade.





Lawguy, honest question LakeGeorgeGiant : 10/2/2017 2:16 pm : link and I dont mean this as snarky as it will sound, but exactly what part of the Giants are you a fan of?



You've essentially said that you disagree with the entire goal franchise from top to bottom, and that you wish they would sell the franchise.



What does that leave? The uniforms? Blue? The former players that played under ownership you dislike? The rings won under those same regimes?



What you wish for is essentially a bunch of new people to take the mantle and call themselves the Giants. Why not just picks team that has ownership you like?

Let me get this straight -- you are citing an analysis from a multiyear period that ENDED in 2011 to defend the current regime's performance SIX years later?



Your consistent "defenses" are damning by what they DON'T include.



And, by the way, the Oakland A's dominated the early 70's, so they must be great now, right?



And those Lakers -- man, they sure must be awesome now given their storied history, right? In comment 13627250 jcn56 said:Let me get this straight -- you are citing an analysis from a multiyear period that ENDED in 2011 to defend the current regime's performance SIX years later?Your consistent "defenses" are damning by what they DON'T include.And, by the way, the Oakland A's dominated the early 70's, so they must be great now, right?And those Lakers -- man, they sure must be awesome now given their storied history, right?

burtmanjack hassan : 10/2/2017 5:32 pm : link because the Lakers suck today does not make me forget their history. Been good very recently as well.



Giants fan's who are already 'sick' of losing remind me of what Patriot fans will become - the fair weathers we know them to be.



I get being frustrated we all are but man--some context. Giants have won superbowls in 4 decades in a row. 80s 90s 00s and 10s. No other team has done this.



Lets not rip them like they are the Bears or 9ers and truly lost.





RE: Lawguy, honest question lawguy9801 : 10/2/2017 5:46 pm : link

Quote: and I dont mean this as snarky as it will sound, but exactly what part of the Giants are you a fan of?



You've essentially said that you disagree with the entire goal franchise from top to bottom, and that you wish they would sell the franchise.



What does that leave? The uniforms? Blue? The former players that played under ownership you dislike? The rings won under those same regimes?



What you wish for is essentially a bunch of new people to take the mantle and call themselves the Giants. Why not just picks team that has ownership you like?



What real connection do any of us have to the team, anyway? Sports fandom is a very peculiar thing. Why do any of us care so much about something that, when it comes down to it, doesn't affect our lives at all? If you are not drawing a salary from the Giants, why should any rational person care whether they win or lose?



My fandom is not dependent on the Maras owning the team, or Eli Manning being the QB, or Jerry Reese being the GM. People come and go. I became a fan in 1983 when I was 7 years old when they were 3-12-1 not because I watched with my Dad (he's not a very big football fan), but because I felt bad for them losing every week and tuned in hoping they would win. And I grew up watching them and never stopped. In comment 13627658 LakeGeorgeGiant said:What real connection do any of us have to the team, anyway? Sports fandom is a very peculiar thing. Why do any of us care so much about something that, when it comes down to it, doesn't affect our lives at all? If you are not drawing a salary from the Giants, why should any rational person care whether they win or lose?My fandom is not dependent on the Maras owning the team, or Eli Manning being the QB, or Jerry Reese being the GM. People come and go. I became a fan in 1983 when I was 7 years old when they were 3-12-1 not because I watched with my Dad (he's not a very big football fan), but because I felt bad for them losing every week and tuned in hoping they would win. And I grew up watching them and never stopped.

RE: Nothing will be done. B in ALB : 10/2/2017 5:48 pm : link

Quote: It’s a fluid situation. Continue to play complimentary football. Protect The Duke.



Don't forget to watch the film and get back to work. In comment 13626979 Unemployable said:Don't forget to watch the film and get back to work.

RE: Trade Odell SGMen : 10/2/2017 5:50 pm : link

Quote: Problem solved. You only trade OBJ if someone "overpays" for him with picks and a player of need. Anyone is tradeable given enough currency back. In comment 13626988 Frankie in Flushing said:You only trade OBJ if someone "overpays" for him with picks and a player of need. Anyone is tradeable given enough currency back.

Its 39-46 actually MetsAreBack : 10/2/2017 5:58 pm : link when you count the playoff loss.



Frankly I'm surprised its that good. 39-42 outside of this year (39-41 regular season) - i guess for a number of years there we used to play good December football when we were 4-9. Sweet!

what lawguy said, yes: idiotsavant : 10/2/2017 6:23 pm : link ''My fandom is not dependent on the Maras owning the team, or Eli Manning being the QB, or Jerry Reese being the GM. People come and go. I became a fan in 1983 when I was 7 years old when they were 3-12-1 not because I watched with my Dad (he's not a very big football fan), but because I felt bad for them losing every week and tuned in hoping they would win. And I grew up watching them and never stopped.''



Agreed here.



For those of us who cut our teeth, or got the bug, in the early 1980s, the team is (a team never represents the ownership in the minds of fans, its always something else)

.........is about a mentality, a style of play and set of value that hopefully we have not lost:



Kids forget how gritty and edgy the city was back then, and, 1970s economic malaise not long past...and, nobody alive had EVER had the luxury of say, a true boom era, such as 1990-2006.



The city was gritty and a was a heady blend of blue collar and actual street madness, not contrived fake edgyness...and the team reflected that.



The O was never 'showboat', but tough and held the ball with determination. Sure, Phil Simms stood brave in the pocket and threw a nice long ball .....at times, but, by and large, expect them to slow the game down if they could.



Lunchpail to the bone.



The "D"? A bunch of guys who really didn't seem as if they gave a fuck about the O. Our own O.



They knew that their jobs was to wreck the best laid plans of the team across the L.O.S., they enjoyed it, and did it best when the O was faltering... as a matter of pride.



AND, the fancier that facing team was (Rams?) or the more sophisticated the O ('9ers?) the more they tried to wreck that shit. And they did. A game within a game.



AND....also blue collar in this respect. The trenches always came before the fancy shit. Both sides of the ball, fight nasty in the trenches and make sure teams felt it literally that they were visiting New York.



Humble, blue collar....:



'' we might not score....but fuck you if you think you can roll in here and just sling it all over the field like a bunch of fucking Flying Walendas...just try that''.



This IS the New York Giants for those who started under Parcells and that regime.



'Loyalty to higher ups' is not a philosophy (in and of itself, without a guiding concept)



....nor a theory....



its a default position held by people who prefer brutality to thinking, personal position to success of the group project or simply want to continue to attend those dinner parties.

Think of it like this: idiotsavant : 10/2/2017 6:29 pm : link Loyalty to a guiding concept: America.



- We only serve our leaders to the extent that our leaders serve those ideas, as embodied in the U.S. Constitution.



Loyalty to leadership without a guiding concept: Russia.



- Because, you know, Putin is a bad ass, but a good guy to know... if he likes you....so....

. arcarsenal : 10/2/2017 6:30 pm : link I think they need to burn the entire thing down and rebuild under a new regime. I don't think this is going to really get much better until that happens. It has been a long stretch of trying to continually patch and plug and it's not working.

Idiot/lawguy hassan : 10/2/2017 8:10 pm : link I would say I agree about the 80s Giants and the comments about an identity and New York City at large. 84-90 Giants made me a fan not anything else. And the city was a greater place maybe the greatest city ever, that era in NY. Much agreement there.



Just remember dallas SF gb had huge dark stretches worse than nyg during that period to now. New England and Pitt are the only teams with more consistency routinely that also take titles home.



Really the view is too dark regarding them from you lawguy-much as I get some of your points as valid.





RE: . SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/2/2017 8:15 pm : link

Quote: I think they need to burn the entire thing down and rebuild under a new regime. I don't think this is going to really get much better until that happens. It has been a long stretch of trying to continually patch and plug and it's not working.



Arc, I'm starting to think the same. Just hit refresh. In comment 13628178 arcarsenal said:Arc, I'm starting to think the same. Just hit refresh.

Arc, you said something I've been trying too.. Sean : 10/2/2017 8:35 pm : link 'Retool on the fly' that's exactly what they have been doing and I couldn't find the words. There is no sustainable plan here. It feels very year to year in how this team operates and it's caught up with them. I'd argue 2004-2012 was the core of the Coughlin/Eli era. Sustainable success:



2004: 6-10 (building)

2005: 11-5 (division champs)

2006: 8-8 (injuries derailed them, playoffs)

2007: 10-6 (SB champs)

2008: 12-4 (1 seed in NFC)

2009: 8-8 (no playoffs)

2010: 10-6 (very competitive)

2011: 9-7 (SB champs)

2012: 9-7 (the end as we know it)



When we look back on this era, that's the time frame we will cherish. Mostly, a sustainable plan which the nuts and bolts were built on from 2004-2007. The process began to erode in 2008 with drafting and we are lucky we snuck in another title. I think Reese and co have tried to duplicate 2011 for the past 5 seasons & that just doesn't work.



2013: 7-9 (start 0-6)

2014: 6-10 (3-9 thru 12)

2015: 6-10 (1-6 final 7)

2016: 11-5 ($200M spent to squeak out 11 wins)

2017: 0-4



This team has been BAD & the 2016 model isn't ideal. Need to build this thing from the inside-out. Enough retooling, need to rebuild.

RE: Arc, you said something I've been trying too.. Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 9:13 am : link

Quote: 'Retool on the fly' that's exactly what they have been doing and I couldn't find the words. There is no sustainable plan here. It feels very year to year in how this team operates and it's caught up with them. I'd argue 2004-2012 was the core of the Coughlin/Eli era. Sustainable success:



2004: 6-10 (building)

2005: 11-5 (division champs)

2006: 8-8 (injuries derailed them, playoffs)

2007: 10-6 (SB champs)

2008: 12-4 (1 seed in NFC)

2009: 8-8 (no playoffs)

2010: 10-6 (very competitive)

2011: 9-7 (SB champs)

2012: 9-7 (the end as we know it)



When we look back on this era, that's the time frame we will cherish. Mostly, a sustainable plan which the nuts and bolts were built on from 2004-2007. The process began to erode in 2008 with drafting and we are lucky we snuck in another title. I think Reese and co have tried to duplicate 2011 for the past 5 seasons & that just doesn't work.



2013: 7-9 (start 0-6)

2014: 6-10 (3-9 thru 12)

2015: 6-10 (1-6 final 7)

2016: 11-5 ($200M spent to squeak out 11 wins)

2017: 0-4



This team has been BAD & the 2016 model isn't ideal. Need to build this thing from the inside-out. Enough retooling, need to rebuild.



This should be its own thread because it's completely true. Since 2012, they have tried to extend the window with Eli rather than rebuild. Lots of patching holes rather than putting together an identity for the team. In comment 13628308 Sean said:This should be its own thread because it's completely true. Since 2012, they have tried to extend the window with Eli rather than rebuild. Lots of patching holes rather than putting together an identity for the team.

What is with the assault.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9:27 am : link on ownership lately? Are we really trying to pose that we have terrible ownership and are a lower-tier franchise? Are we really talking about being jealous of other teams "sustained excellence"? Who are these other teams? How many of them?



Because you take 1980 until now and the giants have to be considered a premier franchise. They have 4 SB wins and 5 SB appearances. They have won a SB in every decade since 1980.



If that isn't sustained excellence, then I'd like to know the criteria? I'm sure people gushing over the Packers have long forgotten their miserable 80's and early 90's teams. I've heard we need to be more like the Panthers - the Panthers who have NEVER had back to back winning seasons in their history. Think about that! People talk about the Colts and Saints as having sustained excellence. Or the Broncos. We are on par or better than all of them - especially when it comes to hardware. Basically, the only teams that have more hardware are the Steelers and the Niners, and I'd love to see how this place would freak out if we've gone as long as the Niners have without a ring. We would've run Harbaugh out of here after the SB performance and petitioned to take Singletary off the Bears Ring of Honor.



Basically when people bitch and complain about ownership they have little to no perspective of the rest of the NFL or their only point of comparison is the Pats. It is sad, but true, leaving us to read posts like this time and again that really are just wordy platforms to vent from.



Why nobody appreciates past success is very puzzling to me, not just the lack of appreciation, but the vitriol directed towards the very people who helped deliver that success, whether it has been eli, TC, Reese, ownership, etc. Basically, people act as if ownership has intentionally fielded a mediocre team and for this, they MUST be smeared.



Jackassery at its finest.