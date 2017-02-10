Looking to the future... Josh in the City : 10/2/2017 3:25 pm For all intents and purposes, this season is over. Assuming we finish with 4-6 wins (which I think is probably the most realistic scenario), if you're John Mara what do you do in the offseason? Eli will be 37 years old next season, your GM has completely failed to solidify one of the most critical elements of a successful offense for over five straight years (the oline), and your offensive guru head coach looks to be in way over his head.



If it's me, I think you need to bring in a new GM and let him fix the football operation from the top down...scouts, coaching staff, players etc. However the one major variable in all this is still Eli. I don't think he's finished yet...I think if you put him behind a good oline that he's still a championship caliber QB. So do you try to squeeze out a couple of more productive seasons out of him or do you do a complete rebuild with Webb or a QB in the draft?



Also, while I don't want to think it plays any impact, I have to imagine Eli's games started streak does play a factor in what they do (even towards the end of this season). Once they're out of the playoffs, I think it would be beneficial to the team to see what Webb can do so they can properly evaluate their personnel going forward. But there's just no way they sit Eli with that streak intact. I guess they could give Webb some playing time while still technically starting Eli but then it will water down the accomplishment.



I'm curious what the rest of you think.



... BleedBlue : 10/2/2017 3:35 pm : link they will still be a win now team....regardless how we finish, rebuild the OL AT ALL COSTS. fire mcadoo and reese and start over that way if you want. personnel wise, add a LBer and a few new OL to compete and give eli once last year to get it done, if 2018 isnt a super bowl year, the following offseason you and eli part ways and webb is given first crack

I asked basically this same question last week. Chris684 : 10/2/2017 3:36 pm : link It's a good question but overall a bad position for the organization to be in. I believe it is the result of the "one piece a time" fix this organization tried to pull off dating back to the removal of Gilbride after 2013.



It was o-coordinator, then it was d-coordinator, then it was time to remove the head coach, but then because of the veteran QB in place, the organization did not want to disrupt the offensive system that had been in place the previous 2 years. In my opinion all because of Mara loyalty and fear of instability.



What we have now is a 2nd year Head Coach (coming off 11-5) and a 36 year old QB who is proving can still play at a high level, be the face of a franchise, and as noted above, comes with 200+ consecutive starts streak. If this season slips away, there will be changes presumably, but which ones?



What happens with McAdoo?

What happens with Eli?

What happens with a top 5-7 draft pick?

What happens with Davis Webb?

What happens with the rest of the vets on this team?



To me, this a very scary time for the franchise.

If Giants are smart nyjuggernaut2 : 10/2/2017 3:40 pm : link they should use their top 10 pick on a stud OL and go out and trade for Garrapolo. Give the Pats a 2nd and 4th from this year, and maybe a 2nd rounder in 2019.

Eli's time here needs to be done after this year. Devon : 10/2/2017 3:42 pm : link There's no quick fixes that are going to make building around an old QB worth it for this team. They honestly shouldn't even have extended him back in 2015, with hindsight. They need to tear it down as much as possible and try to build something at least semi-sustainable and, though he still clearly has football left in him, he's not part of that.



Assuming they feel he's capable of it, I'd give Webb playing time, including possibly starts, this season, but I recognize there's no way Mara would ever allow such a thing, even if it would be in their best interest to do so (they need to know as much about what they have before the draft and FA as possible); there's too much sentimentality in play to "disrespect" Eli like that.

RE: If Giants are smart Devon : 10/2/2017 3:43 pm : link

The Pats aren't trading him for second rounders.

They've made that 100% clear.



The Pats aren't trading him for second rounders.



They've made that 100% clear. In comment 13627847 nyjuggernaut2 said:The Pats aren't trading him for second rounders.They've made that 100% clear.

Most pressing issue is Beckham Go Terps : 10/2/2017 3:46 pm : link Have they decided internally to pay him? If not, it's time to move him.

You PaulN : 10/2/2017 3:52 pm : link Get the QB, that is without question, first get the QB, then you trade Eli, as bad as that sounds it is the only way, after you get the QB, then you rebuild the team from offensive and defensive lines and back, get the new GM and head coach to make their evaluations from a non biased point of view, Reese has made his obsession with being right about his picks into hurting this team badly, his drafting is the worst in the NFL now. Just look at his first round picks of Flowers and Apple, high first round picks who are not worthy of4th round picks, that alone is fire able, those type of things set an organization back, and add into that the over spending on the defense last season just to catch the team up because the talent was so bad and the defense so ignored, so then you assume that the offense must be great since the resources are going there, and no only are they not good, they are horrible. The people who defend him say, were you complaining when they won 2 Super bowls, I never gave him much credit for those teams and 2007 was simply not his team., Now you want to argue that fact, go ahead and do it, but take a close look at just how bad this team is and look at the moves he has made, look at his draft picks and how bad they were. Look at how bad the best offensive lie in football has gotten since this moron took over. Look how bad this line backing crew has got since he took over, look how bad the running backs have been since he took over. This guy stinks, and any future for the Giants must start with a new QB, a new head coach, and a new GM.

RE: Most pressing issue is Beckham Josh in the City : 10/2/2017 4:12 pm : link

Quote: Have they decided internally to pay him? If not, it's time to move him.



OBJ is the offensive version of LT. There's no way in hell you move him. He'll mature as he grows up but he's still the most talented offensive weapon the Giants have ever had. You can, and should, build your offense around him. In comment 13627866 Go Terps said:OBJ is the offensive version of LT. There's no way in hell you move him. He'll mature as he grows up but he's still the most talented offensive weapon the Giants have ever had. You can, and should, build your offense around him.

I think ajr2456 : 10/2/2017 4:26 pm : link Unless you're picking first and can get Rosen, you take BPA. Invest FA money in the line and roll with Eli.



If Webb isn't ready in 19 then you trade up in the draft for a QB

RE: RE: Most pressing issue is Beckham santacruzom : 10/2/2017 4:28 pm : link

Quote:

OBJ is the offensive version of LT.



Only a lineman or a QB can be the offensive version of an LT. Maybe an RB can.



No other position on offense is guaranteed to be involved in the action of almost every play, in the way LT was. In comment 13627944 Josh in the City said:Only a lineman or a QB can be the offensive version of an LT.an RB can.No other position on offense is guaranteed to be involved in the action of almost every play, in the way LT was.

RE: RE: RE: Most pressing issue is Beckham ajr2456 : 10/2/2017 4:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13627944 Josh in the City said:





Quote:







OBJ is the offensive version of LT.







Only a lineman or a QB can be the offensive version of an LT. Maybe an RB can.



No other position on offense is guaranteed to be involved in the action of almost every play, in the way LT was.



You have to account for him on every play, leaving the chance that someone else is open. In comment 13627973 santacruzom said:You have to account for him on every play, leaving the chance that someone else is open.

Comparing Beckham to LT is an insult Go Terps : 10/2/2017 4:34 pm : link People need to stop with that crazy shit.



LT is probably a top five player all time regardless of position. I'm not sure Beckham is a top five receiver in the league at the moment.



Get the fuck out of here already with this lunacy.

RE: Comparing Beckham to LT is an insult ajr2456 : 10/2/2017 4:47 pm : link

Quote: People need to stop with that crazy shit.



LT is probably a top five player all time regardless of position. I'm not sure Beckham is a top five receiver in the league at the moment.



Get the fuck out of here already with this lunacy.



What five wide receivers are higher than him?



You could say Brown, Julio, maaaybe AJ Green but thats a stretch. In comment 13627979 Go Terps said:What five wide receivers are higher than him?You could say Brown, Julio, maaaybe AJ Green but thats a stretch.

I've watched a boatload of football these four weeks Go Terps : 10/2/2017 4:52 pm : link Beckham isn't appreciably better than Brown, Jones, Green, Hopkins, Tyreek Hill, Evans, and a few other guys I've seen. People here act like he's the only guy in the league making plays, like he's some kind of revolutionary player. He isn't.



LT was a god compared to Beckham. Not remotely in the same universe. Joe Gibbs invented shit just to try to deal with LT. No one's inventing anything to deal with Beckham.



Just stop it already. He's a great talent but he's become so overhyped by the Giants fans it's unreal.

RE: I've watched a boatload of football these four weeks ajr2456 : 10/2/2017 4:54 pm : link

Quote: Beckham isn't appreciably better than Brown, Jones, Green, Hopkins, Tyreek Hill, Evans, and a few other guys I've seen. People here act like he's the only guy in the league making plays, like he's some kind of revolutionary player. He isn't.



LT was a god compared to Beckham. Not remotely in the same universe. Joe Gibbs invented shit just to try to deal with LT. No one's inventing anything to deal with Beckham.



Just stop it already. He's a great talent but he's become so overhyped by the Giants fans it's unreal.



Odell isn't better than Tyreek Hill? You're out of your mind. Hill is a straight line gimmick guy.



Odell runs some of the best routes in the league. In comment 13628011 Go Terps said:Odell isn't better than Tyreek Hill? You're out of your mind. Hill is a straight line gimmick guy.Odell runs some of the best routes in the league.

RE: You completely miss the point ajr2456 : 10/2/2017 4:59 pm : link

Quote: .



No I think you're blinded by your Odell hatred.



The gap between Odell and Hill is wide from a talent perspective.



Hill is utilized well in his scheme. Stop looking at fantasy football box scores. In comment 13628024 Go Terps said:No I think you're blinded by your Odell hatred.The gap between Odell and Hill is wide from a talent perspective.Hill is utilized well in his scheme. Stop looking at fantasy football box scores.

Fine Go Terps : 10/2/2017 5:01 pm : link Beckham has a higher Madden rating, I'm sure.



You still miss the point entirely.

Yet another McNally's_Nuts : 10/2/2017 5:04 pm : link lovely day on BigBeckhamInteractive.



I'm officially tired of this bullshit.



We are a bad team, but unless someone comes back with a Jared Goff type trade, you keep Odell.

I disagree with him SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/2/2017 5:14 pm : link But I oddly admire Terps' willingness to die on that Odell hill.

Just like on the JPP and Vernon hill Go Terps : 10/2/2017 5:16 pm : link Everyone was motherfucking me for ripping those deals a year ago, and now people are starting threads about how they aren't performing.



Take off the blue glasses for five minutes.

Vernon Hill! McNally's_Nuts : 10/2/2017 5:23 pm : link Real ruthless motherfucker!



Infact, the Giants should Kevin Mitchell him because he is a bad influence on Odell.

Terps McNally's_Nuts : 10/2/2017 5:26 pm : link just fucking around.



I disagree with you, but I appreciate your thoughts.

I would do the following PatersonPlank : 10/2/2017 5:30 pm : link #1 Whack Mac

#2 Decide on Webb. This is critical. If he's the guy them draft a stud OL/RB/LB. If not then trade him and draft a QB. With all our holes, I don't want last year's #3 and this year's #1 sitting for 2 years behind Eli. We need those players elsewhere. I also dont buy this term "franchise" when applied to college And. It's just there to get clicks or sell magazines. Many "franchise " college and bust, because they are just college players so who knows. I can list 20 if you'd like. Compare Webb, with a years experience, to a guy like Rosen and maje a decision, but only invest in 1. For reference already Darnold and Allen have looked horrible, I guess they are no longer franchise worthy. Don't get hung up on 3rd round versus 1st, if the Redskins did that then Cousins wouldn't be their QB.

RE: I would do the following SGMen : 10/2/2017 5:48 pm : link

Quote: #1 Whack Mac

#2 Decide on Webb. This is critical. If he's the guy them draft a stud OL/RB/LB. If not then trade him and draft a QB. With all our holes, I don't want last year's #3 and this year's #1 sitting for 2 years behind Eli. We need those players elsewhere. I also dont buy this term "franchise" when applied to college And. It's just there to get clicks or sell magazines. Many "franchise " college and bust, because they are just college players so who knows. I can list 20 if you'd like. Compare Webb, with a years experience, to a guy like Rosen and maje a decision, but only invest in 1. For reference already Darnold and Allen have looked horrible, I guess they are no longer franchise worthy. Don't get hung up on 3rd round versus 1st, if the Redskins did that then Cousins wouldn't be their QB. Webb is key. Lets say we finish horribly and have the 5th pick in the first round. A QB is there and a team wants to trade up for him. I say you trade down if you love Webb and get picks and maybe a player you need, OG or OT. We need more than one player on the OL. In comment 13628105 PatersonPlank said:Webb is key. Lets say we finish horribly and have the 5th pick in the first round. A QB is there and a team wants to trade up for him. I say you trade down if you love Webb and get picks and maybe a player you need, OG or OT. We need more than one player on the OL.

Hard decisions have to be made.... Doomster : 10/2/2017 5:49 pm : link But they can't be made unless you have a viable plan....we haven't had a plan since 2011....well....we did...we put a clock in the Dressing room....

I'd be strongly considering a regime change, top down JonC : 10/2/2017 5:51 pm : link and if they have a pick high enough to draft the blue chip of the future, pull the trigger and start the rebuild.



But, I think it's safe to say they won't, they'll kick the can and try to reluctantly fix the OL and for another run.



Webb? Doomster : 10/2/2017 5:54 pm : link How can they possibly make a decision on a guy who hasn't played?



If they do get a high pick and go qb, then drafting Webb, was a mistake.....you won't get what you drafted him with...wasted roster spot....



On the other hand, if he is their guy, they better be right...

Get a new GM who is not narrowly wedded to NYRiese : 10/2/2017 5:54 pm : link A philosophy of picking skill players first and foremost.

A GM who regards all positions as equally important.

LBs just as valuable as WRs

OL just as valuable as DEs

DTs just as valuable as CBs

And of course get rid of Marc Ross.

Dial down the sanctimony, Terps Overseer : 10/2/2017 6:02 pm : link And stop acting like you were the only one who objected to Vernon (“Everyone” was motherfucking me…). It’s a weird martyr complex coming from an otherwise pretty together guy.



I and others didn’t like the contract, regularly preaching how indispensable an offensive line is for an older, immobile QB (one who happens to be great at PA so he can get extra value out of a running game). I didn’t like Jenkins, either, but that has mostly worked out so far…although $$ still arguably better spent on the Oline.



I also got hammered on a thread a few months back for saying Vernon was starkly underwhelming for stretches last year, especially in the Packers game where he was Bryan Bulaga’s bitch for 60 minutes.



Vernon’s a good player. Beckham a great one. Both were banged up yday so their shitty play is somewhat excusable (though not the OBJ drops). But who cares when a team is 0-4… Fingers deserve to be pointed.



But above all, you’re correct to emphasize that in a cap league, choices need to be made and the successful organizations make more smart ones than dumb ones. Just don’t act like you’re alone on this website in advocating the smart ones.



You called the Brandon Marshall signing, something I was pretty meh (at best) on, a “no brainer”. Not bringing that up as a ‘gotcha’, just a reminder that FA is more crapshoot than not and we’re all wrong sometimes.



--



Lastly, I’m definitely not throwing in the towel on Vernon (or Marshall). He’s a good player who’s been banged up. But fuck…he’s being erased by middling tackles. Tank Lawrence is destroying it in Dallas at a mil/year (although admittedly a contract year).





The Marshall signing was a no brainer Go Terps : 10/2/2017 6:07 pm : link It's a small commitment that had a potentially high return. If he doesn't work out it's not a huge deal...he can be released after the season at minimal cost.



Can't say the same for Vernon. We're stuck with that contract, as well as JPP's.

So close to a 2-2 team Overseer : 10/2/2017 6:10 pm : link and we're not having this conversation. I unlike some, don't think the core is fundamentally rotten, but it can't be overstated just how much the misfires on Oline have destroyed this team's chances in Manning's final 2 years as a Giant.



I can't see a conservative org like the Giants firing the HC after 2 seasons even if one is 4-12. They just don't roll like that. I could be wrong, but that's not where my money would be.



Chances are they try to plug holes on the Oline (a challenging endeavor given Pugh's likely departure) via FA and the draft go all in on Eli's 2018 before the Webb or possible 2018 draft QB era begins.



Not like Marshall was a vet min deal Overseer : 10/2/2017 6:13 pm : link it was a reasonably big contract that siphoned dollars from elsewhere. But indeed not an albatross like the mega ones.



They joeinpa : 10/2/2017 7:30 pm : link are not firing the coach. Reese might be in trouble

We should trade Beckham Sarcastic Sam : 10/2/2017 7:41 pm : link and use the profits to finance a new musical, Much McAdoo about Nothing.

GM/HC Dragon : 10/2/2017 7:42 pm : link Not sure why everyone keeps trying to pass the blame from the players on defense we can’t get off the field period. On offense it’s like everyone on defense was in the huddle and knows the play better than our offense. Why can’t anyone on our offense just get wide open from a running play to a passing play? Ok if they are going to double or triple OBJ put him outside wideside of the field flood the other side with two WR’s, TE and the HB out the backfield that’s why we have this QB with old man years in the game let him read the defense and find the open man. The OL was not great yesterday but they were not the reason we lost the game it’s the critical drops, missed FG, red zone problems, spotty poor plays during drives and yes no one on the team has shown any type of leadership or accountability to this point yet.



These guys kill me lucky to knock a pass down, make a catch point your arm down the field, make a solid run stop let’s all dance we are supermen. Get burned in the run game or pass play it’s ok got to have a short memory stop spending so much time giving yourselves awards for plays that don’t win games and wait to celebrate a win instead. Real simple play the damn game with all your energy for sixty minutes celebrate a win with two to four hours of dance, shouting and peeing but first win the damn game.

Reese isn't the only one Bill in TN : 10/2/2017 8:20 pm : link that should drop his stubbornness and admit his mistakes.



Johhny Boy Mara is at the top of the list.



That's why Jerry is still here.

I don't have a good sense of what Rick5 : 10/2/2017 8:36 pm : link might happen, but the one thing I am certain of is that none of this crap is predictable with reasonable accuracy. At the start of the last two SB seasons, nobody would have expected SB wins. Nobody expected 0-4 right now with this team. If forced to predict, I think Eli retires as a Giant and they do what they can to try to win one more. I expect both Reese and McAdoo to be back next year barring a total collapse. That being said, nothing would surprise me.

IMO Sonic Youth : 10/2/2017 9:01 pm : link if the team is picking around 4th or 5th, you MUST move up to get one of the QBs.



How quickly people forget this same debate occurring in 2004? Sure, Kerry is nowhere near Eli's level and isn't the greatest offensive player in history (arguably), but he was also younger on a "more veteran" team (remember Strahan / Tiki / Toomer's ages at the time).



Giants don't pick in the top 5 that often. If they are picking that high, grab a QB. Give up what you want for who you like best, or if you think there are two comparable ones, get one of them at your pick.





RE: I would do the following Sonic Youth : 10/2/2017 9:02 pm : link

Quote: #1 Whack Mac

#2 Decide on Webb. This is critical. If he's the guy them draft a stud OL/RB/LB. If not then trade him and draft a QB. With all our holes, I don't want last year's #3 and this year's #1 sitting for 2 years behind Eli. We need those players elsewhere. I also dont buy this term "franchise" when applied to college And. It's just there to get clicks or sell magazines. Many "franchise " college and bust, because they are just college players so who knows. I can list 20 if you'd like. Compare Webb, with a years experience, to a guy like Rosen and maje a decision, but only invest in 1. For reference already Darnold and Allen have looked horrible, I guess they are no longer franchise worthy. Don't get hung up on 3rd round versus 1st, if the Redskins did that then Cousins wouldn't be their QB. Nobody is trading for Webb In comment 13628105 PatersonPlank said:Nobody is trading for Webb

Here is my answer to your "If you are John Mara" question... EricJ : 10/2/2017 9:11 pm : link you do as little as possible while simultaneously giving your fans another off season full of false hope. You do what is necessary to protect the brand and future sales.



What SHOULD he do? He needs to make an immediate assessment and then swift action. Figure out of the problem is coaching or the talent selection team. Replace whoever is responsible.



It actually sucks in a way that the defense played out of their minds and delivered an 11 win season for us last year. It made everyone including the owner think we were one or two players away.

You can’t change the GM and Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 10/2/2017 9:36 pm : link Keep the HC. That’s just stupid and will limit the candidates as they will want to pick their own HC.



The blame lies on the GM... OL is the worst in the league and has been for years .

RE: If Giants are smart Gatorade Dunk : 10/2/2017 10:27 pm : link

Quote: they should use their top 10 pick on a stud OL and go out and trade for Garrapolo. Give the Pats a 2nd and 4th from this year, and maybe a 2nd rounder in 2019.

Because the QBs who have left the Patriots during the Belichick era have turned out so well, right? They went 11-5 with Matt Cassel. You want to give up two 2's and a 4 PLUS franchise QB money for the second coming of Cassel? And by all indications, Belichick would want even more than that in a trade for Garoppolo.



No thanks. The primary value of a young franchise QB comes from your ability to build a deep, talented roster around him before you have to pay him franchise money. If you give up a king's ransom of draft picks for Garoppolo and immediately fast forward to the big money side of his career, you miss that opportunity on both sides.



If the Giants could just sign Garoppolo as a FA, maybe. Even then I'd be leery since we've seen the Pats make a lot of mediocre QBs look pretty good. But there's no chance that I'd trade for him AND give him big money with a young QB already on the roster in Webb and what is expected to be one of the most talented QB classes in over a decade coming up in next year's draft. In comment 13627847 nyjuggernaut2 said:Because the QBs who have left the Patriots during the Belichick era have turned out so well, right? They went 11-5 with Matt Cassel. You want to give up two 2's and a 4 PLUS franchise QB money for the second coming of Cassel? And by all indications, Belichick would want even more than that in a trade for Garoppolo.No thanks. The primary value of a young franchise QB comes from your ability to build a deep, talented roster around him before you have to pay him franchise money. If you give up a king's ransom of draft picks for Garoppolo and immediately fast forward to the big money side of his career, you miss that opportunity on both sides.If the Giants could just sign Garoppolo as a FA, maybe. Even then I'd be leery since we've seen the Pats make a lot of mediocre QBs look pretty good. But there's no chance that I'd trade for him AND give him big money with a young QB already on the roster in Webb and what is expected to be one of the most talented QB classes in over a decade coming up in next year's draft.

RE: Webb? Gatorade Dunk : 10/2/2017 10:30 pm : link

Quote: How can they possibly make a decision on a guy who hasn't played?



If they do get a high pick and go qb, then drafting Webb, was a mistake.....you won't get what you drafted him with...wasted roster spot....



On the other hand, if he is their guy, they better be right...

Just because you don't get to see Webb every day doesn't mean they don't. Such a foolish statement. In comment 13628140 Doomster said:Just because you don't get to see Webb every day doesn't mean they don't. Such a foolish statement.

RE: IMO WillVAB : 10/2/2017 11:25 pm : link

Quote: if the team is picking around 4th or 5th, you MUST move up to get one of the QBs.



How quickly people forget this same debate occurring in 2004? Sure, Kerry is nowhere near Eli's level and isn't the greatest offensive player in history (arguably), but he was also younger on a "more veteran" team (remember Strahan / Tiki / Toomer's ages at the time).



Giants don't pick in the top 5 that often. If they are picking that high, grab a QB. Give up what you want for who you like best, or if you think there are two comparable ones, get one of them at your pick.





This isn't like the Kerry Collins or Peyton Manning situation. Collins was toast by '04 and had proven to be incapable of winning the big game. Not the case with Eli right now. Peyton was coming off a neck injury/surgery and no one really knew how much he had left. Regardless, it's debatable at this point if the Colts are actually in a better spot with Luck than if they kept Peyton and traded the pick for a king's ransom.



If you value championships, a QB draft pick doesn't get this team any closer to one. If anything it would put the franchise in limbo with a half assed rebuild. In comment 13628345 Sonic Youth said:This isn't like the Kerry Collins or Peyton Manning situation. Collins was toast by '04 and had proven to be incapable of winning the big game. Not the case with Eli right now. Peyton was coming off a neck injury/surgery and no one really knew how much he had left. Regardless, it's debatable at this point if the Colts are actually in a better spot with Luck than if they kept Peyton and traded the pick for a king's ransom.If you value championships, a QB draft pick doesn't get this team any closer to one. If anything it would put the franchise in limbo with a half assed rebuild.

RE: RE: IMO Sonic Youth : 10/2/2017 11:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13628345 Sonic Youth said:





Quote:





if the team is picking around 4th or 5th, you MUST move up to get one of the QBs.



How quickly people forget this same debate occurring in 2004? Sure, Kerry is nowhere near Eli's level and isn't the greatest offensive player in history (arguably), but he was also younger on a "more veteran" team (remember Strahan / Tiki / Toomer's ages at the time).



Giants don't pick in the top 5 that often. If they are picking that high, grab a QB. Give up what you want for who you like best, or if you think there are two comparable ones, get one of them at your pick.









This isn't like the Kerry Collins or Peyton Manning situation. Collins was toast by '04 and had proven to be incapable of winning the big game. Not the case with Eli right now. Peyton was coming off a neck injury/surgery and no one really knew how much he had left. Regardless, it's debatable at this point if the Colts are actually in a better spot with Luck than if they kept Peyton and traded the pick for a king's ransom.



If you value championships, a QB draft pick doesn't get this team any closer to one. If anything it would put the franchise in limbo with a half assed rebuild. Collins did win 13 games with the Titans in 08... like I said, he wasn't close to Eli, but the team around him had all time greats at positions at DE, RB, and WR, so there was still this sense of "fix the o-line, don't rebuild"



Additionally I'd still play Eli for a year.. I know QBs play early these days but I'd do it old school and have them sit for a year. In comment 13628488 WillVAB said:Collins did win 13 games with the Titans in 08... like I said, he wasn't close to Eli, but the team around him had all time greats at positions at DE, RB, and WR, so there was still this sense of "fix the o-line, don't rebuild"Additionally I'd still play Eli for a year.. I know QBs play early these days but I'd do it old school and have them sit for a year.

RE: RE: RE: IMO WillVAB : 12:24 am : link

Quote: In comment 13628488 WillVAB said:





Quote:





In comment 13628345 Sonic Youth said:





Quote:





if the team is picking around 4th or 5th, you MUST move up to get one of the QBs.



How quickly people forget this same debate occurring in 2004? Sure, Kerry is nowhere near Eli's level and isn't the greatest offensive player in history (arguably), but he was also younger on a "more veteran" team (remember Strahan / Tiki / Toomer's ages at the time).



Giants don't pick in the top 5 that often. If they are picking that high, grab a QB. Give up what you want for who you like best, or if you think there are two comparable ones, get one of them at your pick.









This isn't like the Kerry Collins or Peyton Manning situation. Collins was toast by '04 and had proven to be incapable of winning the big game. Not the case with Eli right now. Peyton was coming off a neck injury/surgery and no one really knew how much he had left. Regardless, it's debatable at this point if the Colts are actually in a better spot with Luck than if they kept Peyton and traded the pick for a king's ransom.



If you value championships, a QB draft pick doesn't get this team any closer to one. If anything it would put the franchise in limbo with a half assed rebuild.



Collins did win 13 games with the Titans in 08... like I said, he wasn't close to Eli, but the team around him had all time greats at positions at DE, RB, and WR, so there was still this sense of "fix the o-line, don't rebuild"



Additionally I'd still play Eli for a year.. I know QBs play early these days but I'd do it old school and have them sit for a year.



If the Giants spend a top 5 pick on a QB, that's one less impact player who could get the Giants closer to a championship now. That's not even considering the ridiculous offers of picks teams will be willing to make to get what they believe is a franchise QB. Those picks could be used to turn weaknesses into cost controlled strengths.



Then you have to factor the bust rate at the QB position. Eli is a known commodity. Then there's the OL situation -- a new QB behind potentially 5 new starters in '19 is a recipe for disaster.



It will be a unique situation if the Giants are picking early in the draft. Their roster is exponentially more talented than teams typically picking top 5-10 despite what their record/play says. In comment 13628498 Sonic Youth said:If the Giants spend a top 5 pick on a QB, that's one less impact player who could get the Giants closer to a championship now. That's not even considering the ridiculous offers of picks teams will be willing to make to get what they believe is a franchise QB. Those picks could be used to turn weaknesses into cost controlled strengths.Then you have to factor the bust rate at the QB position. Eli is a known commodity. Then there's the OL situation -- a new QB behind potentially 5 new starters in '19 is a recipe for disaster.It will be a unique situation if the Giants are picking early in the draft. Their roster is exponentially more talented than teams typically picking top 5-10 despite what their record/play says.