BBI Twitter Poll-Who is most responsible for the 0-4 start?

I dont use Twitter but my vote is Boatie Warrant : 10/3/2017 8:48 am : link Special teams, Offensive line and Defense in that order. Quinn should have been fired when Tom left.

My order Dan in the Springs : 10/3/2017 9:13 am : link Coach, players, GM, Owners.



Coach simply because his team is developing a hallmark - sloppy play and not ready for the opening snap of the game. Constantly have to dig themselves out of a hole. When these problems are consistent blame eventually shifts from the players to the coaches.



Players, because the coaches have put them in position to make plays and they've consistently failed to execute well.



GM - I don't blame Jerry Reese as much as many do here. He clearly assembled a team that on paper many around the league respected.



Owners - we have the best in the business, I'm still convinced of that.

Reese.... Reb8thVA : 10/3/2017 9:13 am : link It's still hard to fathom how he could not have made a more realistic effort to shore up the OL than relying on Fluker and a prayer. We can't run the ball and it's the same shit as last year except last year we were making the key plays this year we are the ones making the mistakes

All of them The_Boss : 10/3/2017 9:14 am : link The owners for not blowing out Reese with Coughlin

The GM for his drafting “prowess” and failures on the OL

The coach for being in over his head and earning the moniker “McAdoo-fuss”

The players for underperforming

Someone actually made a Twitter handle “0-4 Giants” trueblueinpw : 10/3/2017 9:21 am : link Seems like a fair amount of bother for not much good reason.

Reese is #1 for me, followed by McAdoo. 10 to 13 : 10/3/2017 9:23 am : link It remains mind-boggling to me that the offensive line was not addressed and no, I don't consider a bottom-barrel signing like Fluker addressing it. We had easily a bottom 5 line last year and the thought process was basically "hope these guys get better"? Glaring error.



McAdoo is a close second for me. Unfortunately, or maybe fortunately??, the elite level the defense played at in 2016 went a long way in masking the offensive ineptitude. The defense is clearly not playing at the same level and makes the issues offensively that much more prominent. Coupled with special teams consistently shitting the bed in critical moments and here we are.

Ownership joeinpa : 10/3/2017 9:23 am : link Is always responsible for success or failure

I'm not as upset, clearly the OL was an issue... Dan in the Springs : 10/3/2017 9:33 am : link the GM has looked into some possibilities but given the investment already made and the young age of several on the OL, decided not to invest further. Was it a mistake? The results suggest that it was.



But the OL is a unit. It needs perform together. On this team we see that 5 individual passing grades can equal 1 F for the unit as a whole, as one player after another manages to botch things for the group.



The coaches have to reconstruct how they develop the UNIT. Flaherty is gone now - can Solari do this? I'm thinking that given the CBA limitations on practice time a radical approach must be taken to get these guys to work together.



Ask yourself this question: Are the Cowboys simply finding better OL, or are they doing a better job of getting their OL to consistently work together as a unit? My guess is that they're better at the latter than the former.



It's more on the coaches than on the GM, imo.

Reese nd the scouting department. yatqb : 10/3/2017 9:39 am : link We don't do a good job of identifying offensive linemen, and we tend to favor the skill positions over OL when drafting.

McAdoo is clearly at fault for this mess ZogZerg : 10/3/2017 9:52 am : link He is suppose to be an "offensive" coach and his offense have been dreadful his year and one quarter in charge. His play calling is predictable and not imaginative at all. He needs to go.

It has to be the GM Josh in the City : 10/3/2017 10:09 am : link for the single reason that the oline has been the the catalyst behind the offense being completely inept for over 5 years. The entire unit has been a disaster for that entire period and the moves to try and improve it have been an utter failure.

mcadoo japanhead : 10/3/2017 10:18 am : link no question. the team has enough talented players to be better than 0-4 and mcadoo is an offensive guy calling the plays on what is arguably a bottom 3 offense in the league, and has been since he took over as HC.

Coach & GM share most of the blame Eric on Li : 10/3/2017 10:20 am : link GM gambled the season on progress from the same OL/RBs as last year. Yes he upgraded the receivers, but he did and coach misevaluated how much that could help if there was no improvement from the OL and running game. Also didn't do anything to improve the pass rush, which was a huge problem last year as well.



Coach went into the season and for 2 weeks he watched his OL get destroyed. He's made tactical mistakes in every game bypassing field goals, which hurts since they've now lost twice on FGs as time expires. He's not used his challenges or timeouts well. His special teams have sucked and there have been far too many drops and penalties, as was the case last year.



Pretty unthinkable that Eli has been very good and the defense hasn't been good but it also hasn't been terrible and yet they are 0-4. Bottomline is they are getting beat in the trenches every week - an area they ignored in the offseason and haven't done enough to coach up now.

Mac mitch300 : 10/3/2017 10:24 am : link followed closely by the players. IF Marshall catches that pass that was right in his hands!!!!!, we get a 1st down and probably win the game. IF Wing who was very good last year could punt at least 35 yards we have a better chance to win.

Playcalling is a lot Tuckrule : 10/3/2017 10:25 am : link Of what an offense is. You can have great players and shit play calling and suck and the flip side not a talented team with ingenuity and timely play calling can get a defense off balance. Mcadoo is a terrible coach all he way around with his stupid haircut and stupid interviews he comes off like a clown who's just lost. He's little bill without the talent.

the giants japanhead : 10/3/2017 10:25 am : link have the worst run defense in the league right now. given that it is largely the same unit as last year minus hankins, that is alarming. sure mcadoo is worse with his scheme and in-game decision making (i.e., foregoing field goals) but the d has been well below average thus far.

I voted coach jtfuoco : 10/3/2017 10:38 am : link Because if you handed this team to little Bill or Andy Ried do you think they would still be 0-4 I highly doubt it. You would be looking at a 2 or 3 win team. The GM has been bad but the question was who is more responsible for the current record and it has to be the coach because the team does have some talent in areas just not in some of the key areas needed.

We wouldn't have gone 0-4 without Ira : 10/3/2017 10:49 am : link the owners, gm, coach and players all having some culpability.

Clearly the players The Turk : 10/3/2017 11:06 am : link and most clearly not the owners. I'd go players, coach, GM, owners in that order

GM gambled the season on progress from the same OL/RBs as last year. Yes he upgraded the receivers, but he did and coach misevaluated how much that could help if there was no improvement from the OL and running game. Also didn't do anything to improve the pass rush, which was a huge problem last year as well.



Coach went into the season and for 2 weeks he watched his OL get destroyed. He's made tactical mistakes in every game bypassing field goals, which hurts since they've now lost twice on FGs as time expires. He's not used his challenges or timeouts well. His special teams have sucked and there have been far too many drops and penalties, as was the case last year.



Pretty unthinkable that Eli has been very good and the defense hasn't been good but it also hasn't been terrible and yet they are 0-4. Bottomline is they are getting beat in the trenches every week - an area they ignored in the offseason and haven't done enough to coach up now.



Going into the draft I thought we would still make some moves on the offensive line ignoring both the O-line and

the RB's was a HUGE mistake I never bought into Perkins

being the starter we have guys that can get downfield but

we continue the dink and dunk offense . Some what most

coaches would call Cardinal rules about taking the

points when available especially when your team has

failed to score in the 1st quarter yet this season This is

the worst run game since 1980 Giants with Billy Taylor

John Mara because he is the real GM shyster : 10/3/2017 11:24 am : link of the team.



The biggest dollar decision of the offseason was JPP. Mara publicly stated that JPP had to be signed before negotiations were completed. Perhaps Reese agreed but he wouldn't have had any choice.



Mara was also publicly enthusiastic about the Marshall signing. "Gave the whole organization a lift" he said.



The average fan agreed with both these decisions but that's the problem. Mara gives every indication of being the average fan in his inclinations. The average fan should not be making player personnel decisions.



The Maras are comfortable with Reese because he allows them to play as much of a role as they want in personnel matters without making a public stink about it.



Reese will be replaced, eventually. When that happens, will he be replaced by an experienced GM who will demand autonomy or will it be more of the same?



It's really the only issue that matters for the future of the team. Everything else is secondary.

I wish Eric you could choose more than one... That’s Gold, Jerry : 10/3/2017 11:24 am : link because my choices would have been the owners and the GM. I simply do not understand those who pick the coach (and I in no way am an admirer of Mr. Slickback) but a coach can only coach the players he is given. Just like TC, Mr. Slickback has been given a lousy offensive line by the GM. You build a team from the inside out not from the outside in and that is exactly what Reese has done.



To me you have bad owners who have enabled Reese and put the blame on TC when the blame should have gone to Reese and his staff. How do you blame the coach who Reese hired now?



Ridiculous...for those of you who voted coach...you need to give your head a serious shake.

Reese and his minions Giants86 : 10/3/2017 11:30 am : link followed by the coaching staff

the decisions to not take japanhead : 10/3/2017 11:32 am : link points on the road by kicking field goals when in FG range are decisions that are (arguably) directly responsible for 2 of the losses. so the team would be 2-2 if mcadoo opted to kick the FGs. and that is to say nothing of his scheme and his seeming inability to have his players ready to play, and the fact that the giants are on pace for their leading RB to have 244 yards rushing on the season, and are the only 0-4 team with a franchise QB..

It's still hard to fathom how he could not have made a more realistic effort to shore up the OL than relying on Fluker and a prayer. We can't run the ball and it's the same shit as last year except last year we were making the key plays this year we are the ones making the mistakes



How can we run the ball when the coach doesn't call any running plays? In comment 13628679 Reb8thVA said:How can we run the ball when the coach doesn't call any running plays?

It's an absolute joke that this team is 0-4. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/3/2017 11:44 am : link A joke. There's enough blame to go around, but I really feel that this is a terribly coached team right now. Going for points too early, lack of adjustments, etc...



I'm going with Slick for most responsible for this garbage product we've been forced to endure for four straight Sundays.

The run defense Greg from LI : 10/3/2017 11:52 am : link It went from the penthouse to the outhouse overnight. Everyone's been running wild on the Giants this year.

I don't have, nor want twitter..... Fishmanjim57 : 10/3/2017 11:53 am : link my vote goes to Jerry Reese! He has to get the blame, and he needs to be sacked!

Reese and McAdoo tied for the lead at 40% each lawguy9801 : 10/3/2017 11:56 am : link my vote went to Reese.

I don't have Joeguido : 10/3/2017 12:13 pm : link twitter but I'll put the blame on any one who blames Eli one week and his receivers the next while defending Flowers and Wing, along with taken not responsibility for his own mistakes. That's the guy I nominate.

I don't see a BBI button on there PatersonPlank : 10/3/2017 12:25 pm : link Of course its our fault

.. Named Later : 10/3/2017 12:36 pm : link I'm going to drag the Scouting Staff into this mess.



Any Professional Scout who looked at Flowers' footwork and thought he was worth a high 1st Round Grade should turn in his Notebook. Same with some of the other turnstiles they've recommended, both college and pro Free Agents.



The Scouts are Partially Guilty until one of these young Tackles like Wheeler or Bizz proves them Innocent.



Of what an offense is. You can have great players and shit play calling and suck and the flip side not a talented team with ingenuity and timely play calling can get a defense off balance. Mcadoo is a terrible coach all he way around with his stupid haircut and stupid interviews he comes off like a clown who's just lost. He's little bill without the talent.



Playcalling is a lame excuse, if it works you're a genius, if it doesn't, you suck! When your O-line is this bad your options are limited. In comment 13628797 Tuckrule said:Playcalling is a lame excuse, if it works you're a genius, if it doesn't, you suck! When your O-line is this bad your options are limited.

I would the HC and the players Chris684 : 10/3/2017 12:54 pm : link How did this HC and his staff not know that Pugh was the best Tackle on the roster?



How does Gallman not get a touch until week 4?



What are we doing with the roster, the FB position, and the utilization (or lack thereof) of our TE acquisition Ellison?



As for the players?



Run defense, blown punt coverage, dropped passes, shanked punts, mindless penalties, busted coverages.



McAdoo and the players are far more guilty than Reese here, IMO.

I’ll tell you what’s a joke Macadoo NikkiMac : 10/3/2017 12:55 pm : link And this shitty west coast offense bullshit...... The West coast offense has one 7 Super Bowls and look at the QBs it took to win with it Montana,Young,Favre,Rogers get rid of it and the coach I say !

While the players haven't reached expectations by any means est1986 : 10/3/2017 12:57 pm : link Neither has the Head Coach and his staff and we would be 2-2 at the worst if it weren't for poor game managment these last twp weeks and thats a direct reflection on Ben McAdoo. I put the blame on him "heavy handed". Its also up to him to right the ship or continue to let it sink.

Oh and how come NikkiMac : 10/3/2017 12:58 pm : link We never run outside the tackles no straight draw plays up the middle !

McAdoo Ron from Ninerland : 10/3/2017 12:59 pm : link You can argue that Eli is over the hill, the OL is bad, our RB's are bad and we don't have a lockdown defense. The bottom line is that we have an offensive coach who's offence has collapsed. That, in spite of having many talented players on offense and inheriting ( from Coughlin ) a prolific offense. This is a pig headed coach who for two years has run a complicated offense that the players are uncomfortable with.



It is unbelievable to me that in week 3 and 4 that we are not prepared for the QB to line up under center in an obvious run situation . It is unbelievable that this coach is so out of touch that he takes points off the board in obvious FG situations.



His lack of preparation is responsible for the first 2 losses and his poor play calling is responsible for the last 2

I vote "Coach" ij_reilly : 10/3/2017 12:59 pm : link I don't tweet (and probably never will).



I vote Coach. Head Coach, McAdoo.



1. Team was not prepared for the Dallas game; out-coached

2. Team was not prepared for the Detroit game; out-coached

3. Poor decisions in the Philadelphia game; left points on the field; out-coached

4. Poor decisions in the Tampa Bay game; left points on the field; out-coached

5. Continual slow starts by the offense and the head coach is an offensive coach

6. Unimaginative and predictable offense

7. Sloppy play all around the team; head coach is responsible

8. Inflexible and stubborn to a fault



McAdoo is having a bad year, bottom line.





I say capegman : 10/3/2017 1:07 pm : link Jerry Reese. Every fan could see the O-line was a disaster in the making. If the line was average the Giants would be 2-2 right now.

Reese did almost nothing to address the teams glaring weakness this offseason.

I vote head coach and the entire staff. This team is not always Giants61 : 10/3/2017 1:11 pm : link Prepared to play at the level of last year across the board. It seems the players are demoralized and the defense especially does not have the swagger it had last year. The poor demoralized attitude shows up in the number of drops by all pass catchers and it especially shows in the discipline and poor tackling

I vote General Manager Gregorio : 10/3/2017 1:34 pm : link I don't have a Twitter account.

Head Coach.... BillKo : 10/3/2017 1:34 pm : link ...we just didn't look ready to play out of the gate, pointing to the offense.



Wasn't it always the story that teams prepared all off season for the opener?



We looked woefully unprepared. It continued into the 1st half versus the Lions......

Quote: ...we just didn't look ready to play out of the gate, pointing to the offense.



Wasn't it always the story that teams prepared all off season for the opener?



We looked woefully unprepared. It continued into the 1st half versus the Lions......



And play calling, along with formations, were head scratchers as well.



This is supposed to be an offensive minded coach.



And it's not the first time we see a coach take over a team with a certain background, and the team doesn't take over that personality (in this case, an efficient offense).



In comment 13629160 BillKo said:And play calling, along with formations, were head scratchers as well.This is supposed to be an offensive minded coach.And it's not the first time we see a coach take over a team with a certain background, and the team doesn't take over that personality (in this case, an efficient offense).

I'm not a Twit either. Red Dog : 10/3/2017 1:52 pm : link My vote is ownership for not getting rid of Reese and Ross years ago when it became apparent to anyone who was paying attention that Reese's idea of team building was not working, and for hiring McAdoo.



Ownership is where all the paths from the problems converge.

My vote is ownership for not getting rid of Reese and Ross years ago when it became apparent to anyone who was paying attention that Reese's idea of team building was not working, and for hiring McAdoo.

Ownership is where all the paths from the problems converge.



Ownership is where all the paths from the problems converge.

There's definitely something to this. What should they do now? Find a buyer for the team and sell it to someone who has some idea of how to run it. In comment 13629184 Red Dog said:There's definitely something to this. What should they do now? Find a buyer for the team and sell it to someone who has some idea of how to run it.

Not on Twitter Matt M. : 10/3/2017 2:26 pm : link I'd vote this way: Coach, GM, Owners, Players



I put players last because I think we added offensive talent enough to be a much better team on that side of the ball than last year. I feel like when we deviate from our normal gameplan and put the game in the payers' hands, they have done well. This isn't just the last 2 games. An example is Week 1. We had 2 drives where we moved the ball very well. Both of those drives we either had a FB or 2 TEs almost every play. We deviated from it in that game and each week. Why? This is a coaching decision.



I think McAdoo, including last year, is in over his head as a HC, especially calling plays. I think ST continues to be a problem area. The one constant over the last several years is Quinn. Get rid of him already (this goes to coaching, GM, and Ownership).



GM is right there and should be gone after the season given the way this is going. While I don't agree with the popular notion that he has ignored the OL, I think he has made terrible decisions both in the draft and FA. Eventually, he needs to be held responsible and it is overdue, in my opinion.

My take, you know.. for what its worth Giants_West : 10/3/2017 2:40 pm : link I see the mistaken approach to the off-season being primarily on Jerry Reese, but I also only really blame that for 2 losses at most. Coach Mac is the reason we are 0-4 because it is the stuff he should have sorted out in training camp and preseason that has taken us so long to get going.



For the record I see this currently as a 7 to 9 win team. So if you think we are legitimately a 1 to 4 win team then I understand and don't need your point of view explained to me. As it is I think once we turn the corner it is going to become clear that we missed having our best team on the field to start the season, and the one we did have was unprepared. I think those are the main reason we are a sub 2 win team as well. So got to go coaching on this one.





one note Giants_West : 10/3/2017 2:45 pm : link If you assume Reese has the sole authority to strip play calling duties from McAdoo to the point where McAdoo couldn't appeal to ownership than I would change my vote. He should have pulled the trigger on that by now if he has the sole power to do so.

PARCELLS once stated "Any loss by 3 or less points..." x meadowlander : 10/3/2017 2:52 pm : link "...falls squarely on the coach."



By that logic, it's McAdoo.



And I agree with it.

They Are All Equal In Their Responsibility Bernie : 10/3/2017 2:59 pm : link each person/group has a job to perform and all of them have failed at their respective jobs at various times. Add it up, and this is what you get.

Quote: "...falls squarely on the coach."



By that logic, it's McAdoo.



And I agree with it.



How does that make any sense? What if your team played great, and the other team was just a notch better.



That's on the coach? In comment 13629281 x meadowlander said:How does that make any sense? What if your team played great, and the other team was just a notch better.That's on the coach?

My problem is how to properly assess this year specifically Matt M. : 10/3/2017 3:03 pm : link Last year I thought we were an 8-10 win team whose D played much better than I expected and vaulted to serious contention for the division and had a surprising 11-5 finish. I think this team is more talented and on paper is the best in the division. But, given their tough schedule, I wans't prepared to expect another 11+ win season. I did, however, expect a solid 9-10 wins in the bag and a WC spot.



Now, I still hold the same opinion of the talent and how they stack against the division. But, I am not confident the coaching staff can make anything of this season. At this point 1 win wouldn't shock me. On the flip side, as many as 8 wins are possible, but I don't think the coaching staff has it in them to lead the team to that level. So, realistically, i am settling in on about a 3-4 win season as what is likely. A decent amount of talent; a bottom of the league output.

it's the offensive line. PaulBlakeTSU : 10/3/2017 3:29 pm : link The question is whether you blame the players, the coaches, or the staff for the OLine.



If the O-line were adequate, the Giants would be a contender. If the O-line were above average, the Giants would be one of the best teams in football.



We haven't run the ball for years. We have an Oline that can't run block at all or stop a 4-man rush and we are doing that with a pocket-passing quarterback.



Have there been other areas of the team that struggled or could be improved? Of course, but that's like complaining about the AC not working in car with no engine.

the HC is a train wreck djm : 10/3/2017 3:32 pm : link ..

There's enough blame to go around Go Terps : 10/3/2017 6:05 pm : link Players: The group that I think deserves the most blame. The coach, GM, and owner don't catch the ball. They don't block. They don't rush the quarterback. They don't incur stupid celebration penalties. They don't punt. At the most fundamental level the players have performed very poorly.



Coach: I think McAdoo is the least to blame. He has pissed me off only twice: 1. going for it on fourth down against Detroit 2. going for it on fourth down early in Tampa. I'm not there in practice so I don't know the extent to which the players' breakdowns are the fault of the coaches...but I suspect the coaches aren't instructing the players to drop passes or pretend they're dogs taking a leak.



GM: Lots of blame here. He picks the players. His biggest error is the contracts handed to JPP and Vernon when the opportunity for an offensive line overhaul was there in spring 2016. However he seems to be the only guy that's ever admonished Beckham so he gets some credit there from me.



Owner: I blame Mara more than anyone for the failure to get Beckham reined in early on, and for the life of me I'll never understand why he would publicly say that the team planned on paying him.

Quote: I don't tweet (and probably never will).



I vote Coach. Head Coach, McAdoo.



1. Team was not prepared for the Dallas game; out-coached

2. Team was not prepared for the Detroit game; out-coached

3. Poor decisions in the Philadelphia game; left points on the field; out-coached

4. Poor decisions in the Tampa Bay game; left points on the field; out-coached

5. Continual slow starts by the offense and the head coach is an offensive coach

6. Unimaginative and predictable offense

7. Sloppy play all around the team; head coach is responsible

8. Inflexible and stubborn to a fault



McAdoo is having a bad year, bottom line.





We were in 4 very winnable games.



Being outcoached is a bad year even for a 2nd year HC.

Leaving likely points on the table(2 point attempts when you have trouble getting 6, makeable FG attempts when you have trouble scoring period) is just BAD COACHING.



That said, my vote would go to Reese for horrific drafting of OL and LBs( or more appropriately lack therof[yes I know 2 1s and a 2 for OL, when he finally HAD to after 2012; but, the quality?; NO LB before rd 3 his entire tenure]. In comment 13629076 ij_reilly said:We were in 4 very winnable games.Being outcoached is a bad year even for a 2nd year HC.Leaving likely points on the table(2 point attempts when you have trouble getting 6, makeable FG attempts when you have trouble scoring period) is just BAD COACHING.That said, my vote would go to Reese for horrific drafting of OL and LBs( or more appropriately lack therof[yes I know 2 1s and a 2 for OL, when he finally HAD to after 2012; but, the quality?; NO LB before rd 3 his entire tenure].

The Head Coach is responsible.... Dry Lightning : 10/3/2017 6:10 pm : link According to all the resident geniuses here, and in the papers, this was a SB Team. BM is just not smart enough as a play caller and game planner. I still think he could be a head coach, but play calling needs to go.

Good post...agree about Mara-Reese relationship providing misguidence.

In comment 13628879 shyster said:Good post...agree about Mara-Reese relationship providing misguidence.

Other than the GM, Since1965 : 10/3/2017 10:50 pm : link it's the offensive line that has done them in, and Resse's fault that the same junk is lining up there again. Except for this week, the defense has been on the field way too much due to the ineptitude of the OL. The lack of running lanes, and the short, quick passing game is all due to the OL. What difference does it make having receivers who can make big plays down field when you don't have the time to throw down field?

Waste of time to find a scapegoat. The Front Office Personnel, Jimmy Googs : 10/3/2017 11:39 pm : link coaches and players are equally to blame. We didn't have that much of a different product on the field last year which means we are producing so much less versus the rest of the NFL within the actual 60 minutes of game time.



And I don't mean just yards or points, I mean everything that means the difference between winning and losing in this league including drops, TO differential, injuries, younger player development, Special teams, and unforced errors.



Can't put an average product on the field, give an average effort and hope luck pulls you thru...





I have no idea BlackLight : 12:34 am : link to what extent McAdoo is to blame for the team's troubles, and the only thing I'm confident of is that nobody else has any idea either.

2011 season quaseem1 : 8:26 am : link came out 6-2 then lost 4 in row and yes we won

the SB that year, HOWEVER this TEAM is not

built for that type of run, we will a few games,

we might if play spoiler for some who are on the bubble for

a play off spot. WE are just dreadful, like I said our season is OVER before and we haven't even passed out candy to the neighborhood kids on Halloween.........Sheesh

Quote: I don't tweet (and probably never will).



I vote Coach. Head Coach, McAdoo.



1. Team was not prepared for the Dallas game; out-coached

2. Team was not prepared for the Detroit game; out-coached

3. Poor decisions in the Philadelphia game; left points on the field; out-coached

4. Poor decisions in the Tampa Bay game; left points on the field; out-coached

5. Continual slow starts by the offense and the head coach is an offensive coach

6. Unimaginative and predictable offense

7. Sloppy play all around the team; head coach is responsible

8. Inflexible and stubborn to a fault



McAdoo is having a bad year, bottom line.

to what extent McAdoo is to blame for the team's troubles, and the only thing I'm confident of is that nobody else has any idea either.



This In comment 13630193 BlackLight said:This

One thing McAdoo gets credit for Go Terps : 10:55 am : link He adjusted the offense in response to the OL shitshow in weeks 1 and 2.



It's easy to forget, but he (and Eli) are operating this offense with an arm tied behind their backs because the offensive line is so poor.

Terps I guess Chris684 : 10:59 am : link But you could also look at like we threw 2 games away by not having Pugh at tackle.



When this roster was evaluated in the spring, why didnt anyone know Pugh is the best tackle on this team?



I think it's fairly obvious he is.

Quote: But you could also look at like we threw 2 games away by not having Pugh at tackle.



When this roster was evaluated in the spring, why didnt anyone know Pugh is the best tackle on this team?



I think it's fairly obvious he is.



This. That change should have been made before game 1, not after things had already gone bad. In comment 13630473 Chris684 said:This. That change should have been made before game 1, not after things had already gone bad.

Front Office - Reese and ulimately Chris Mara idiotsavant : 12:34 pm : link de to how they built the team.



Not in love with the offensive schemes, but those guys hired coach, so.



All that said, I really don't hang it on playoffs or a run as a fan, play good games, run the ball, stop good, even great, offenses, get turn overs, sacks and stops....and we will be very entertained.



Especially after this start, that would be fun:



Put together some whole games and beat some great teams, we will flip out - in a good way.



All that said, Chris Mara should run the Giants marketing department, Jerry Reese can GM another team, and whomever the new GM be (a proven and contemporary -line centric- nitty gritty football person of some type) ought to be able to dictate staff positions.

Chris and Recluse, yes idiotsavant : 12:40 pm : link I ranted repeatedly about that pre-draft 2016 and again in 2017.



BBI cognoscenti told me to S.T.F.U., and 'the team knows better than you, fool.'



And again, lack of an all world left tackle prospect at pick 9 does not mean its a useless draft for OL. There are 4 other positions, as we have seen.



Trade.Down.



Same thing every year.