I'm an Eli apologist Eli2Plax1017 : 10/3/2017 10:58 am and I forever will be. I work at a company with a lot of non-east coasters and not one of them talks bad about Eli and all say they would take Eli on their team.



He deserves better than the treatment he gets from this fanbase. Yes, he still makes those fucking head scratching passes but that's Eli. He's a gunslinger, kind of Favre-ish. You take the good with the bad with Eli, and the good is 2 SB's and never feeling like we're out of a fucking game.



McAdoo needs to realize Eli is a slinger. The play calling is bull shit and the o-line job by Reese is a joke. The Pats and Broncos built around their old QB's the right way, unlike the Chargers, Saints and now the Giants. No QB is good without a line, and Eli takes a fucking beating and the SOB still bounces back up after every hit.



You'll throw the contract in my face for saying this, but they did not do right by Eli in the latter part of his career

Agree lester : 10/3/2017 11:02 am : link but either way it goes he is a gamer and hes had one of the best careers of any Giant we know. He will be a sure hall of famer and I will miss him whenever he is done with the game.

It's funny... Britt in VA : 10/3/2017 11:03 am : link I read a lot here that fans of other teams think he sucks, or whatever.



Most fans that I come in to contact with down here in VA think he's a HOF lock, without hesitation.



Ironically, the place I see the most negative opinion of him is right here on BBI.

I agree with this.. Chris684 : 10/3/2017 11:06 am : link You have Giant fans on here saying things like "Beckham is the only player on this team worth a damn".



I chalk it up to the fantasy football culture that has taken over the NFL. Eli is a throwback.



It's sad that this organization seems to be headed for a crossroads while he can still play at a high level. More and more I feel like my big fear of seeing him in another uniform is going to come to fruition.

How many times have we seen him cjac : 10/3/2017 11:13 am : link take the team down the field to take the lead on the 4th quarter only to watch the defense completely collapse?



(twice this season so far)

Parcells to Simms Alan in Toledo : 10/3/2017 11:17 am : link in the tunnel just before a game: "Simms, if you don't throw a couple of interceptions today, you're not taking enough chances."



FAITH!

I agree with most of the post Stu11 : 10/3/2017 11:18 am : link but disagree on the play calling the past 2 weeks. Yes the first 2 games it was for shit. However the last 2 weeks I think the quick passing game has been superb and we are scoring points. Sure you can quibble with a play call here and there(passing twice near midfield on 2nd and 3 the only time we had the ball with a lead) but I think in general they have adjusted better the past 2 weeks to our shit offensive line. Its the defense that has let us down.

Eli ran for a td... something he rarely does GMAN4LIFE : 10/3/2017 11:18 am : link he isnt the problem and for heaven sakes, deserves better than this

Eli is and has been the least of our problems... That’s Gold, Jerry : 10/3/2017 11:19 am : link give Eli just a half decent offensive line and we would be exponentially better than we are.



Reese has effectively cut Eli off at the knees for years. I cannot express the extent of my disgust with Reese. He has failed in so many ways yet there he is.



It just confirms a theory I have always had...that Reese has been enabled by Mara in spite of the evidence before him.

Britt.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/3/2017 11:19 am : link same thing for me. The people I've talked to about Eli say he's a lock for the HoF and talk about beating Brady twice alone gets him that honor. My buddy who is a Bills fan said that the Media treats Eli so differently from other QB's who are considered "gunslingers".



By far the most negative things I see about Eli are on BBI - and they are often said by posters almost gleeful to proclaim Eli sucks.



I don't get it, and as a fan, I hope I never do understand it.

RE: Britt.. Britt in VA : 10/3/2017 11:22 am : link

Quote: same thing for me. The people I've talked to about Eli say he's a lock for the HoF and talk about beating Brady twice alone gets him that honor. My buddy who is a Bills fan said that the Media treats Eli so differently from other QB's who are considered "gunslingers".



By far the most negative things I see about Eli are on BBI - and they are often said by posters almost gleeful to proclaim Eli sucks.



I don't get it, and as a fan, I hope I never do understand it.



Yeah, and for me, this includes Redskins fans, Green Bay fans, Minnesota fans, and Bears fans...



Some are my close friends and love to hate/rip the Giants. But when it comes to Eli, whenever the topic of HOF, or career comes up, it's always the same answer from them "Dude, he's won two Superbowls, he's a lock", or from some of them "I'd take him over anybody we've had in a heartbeat". In comment 13628872 FatMan in Charlotte said:Yeah, and for me, this includes Redskins fans, Green Bay fans, Minnesota fans, and Bears fans...Some are my close friends and love to hate/rip the Giants. But when it comes to Eli, whenever the topic of HOF, or career comes up, it's always the same answer from them "Dude, he's won two Superbowls, he's a lock", or from some of them "I'd take him over anybody we've had in a heartbeat".

Hell, let's examine the term... Britt in VA : 10/3/2017 11:25 am : link "Eli Apologist".



How insane is it, that that term a. only exists on a Giants fan board, and b. that it even has to exist in the first place? As if it's something shameful to be a fan of Eli?



It's actually crazy when you think about it.

My favorite athlete of all time.. Sean : 10/3/2017 11:26 am : link .

I thought he was done annexOPR : 10/3/2017 11:30 am : link but he is not the problem - unfortunately they need a more mobile QB option if they are going to continue putting out JV quality offensive lines



Seattle’s OL is terrible, but a QB like Wilson makes it work ...



Wish they paid for Whitworth ... their refusal to move Flowers because of the draft day reach has really set them back



Whatever ... another year wasted of his career

Eli is the best Qurterback we have ever had Boatie Warrant : 10/3/2017 11:32 am : link Skills, Heart and Determination. The only thing he doesn't have is that outward Rah Rah temperament and that is why he gets so much crap and not enough accolades. If Eli was half as outwardly emotional as Favre we wouldn't be having as many debates about his abilities. It is very sad but I wouldn't want him to change a thing. If his "Ah shucks" look is the biggest negative about him I will take it.



Goes to show perception becomes reality in our society.

RE: I thought he was done arcarsenal : 10/3/2017 11:33 am : link

Quote: but he is not the problem - unfortunately they need a more mobile QB option if they are going to continue putting out JV quality offensive lines



Seattle’s OL is terrible, but a QB like Wilson makes it work ...



Wish they paid for Whitworth ... their refusal to move Flowers because of the draft day reach has really set them back



Whatever ... another year wasted of his career



Seattle's offense has been really bad at a lot of points this year so far - I wouldn't get too fooled by a high point total against a pathetic Colts team.

Amen Don in DC : 10/3/2017 11:37 am : link Eli is playing at a very high level this season despite having no running game, a ridiculous number of drops by Marshall and Beckham, and a shitty O-line.



People crapping on Eli are shitty fans.

RE: RE: I thought he was done annexOPR : 10/3/2017 11:44 am : link

Quote: In comment 13628885 annexOPR said:





Quote:





but he is not the problem - unfortunately they need a more mobile QB option if they are going to continue putting out JV quality offensive lines



Seattle’s OL is terrible, but a QB like Wilson makes it work ...



Wish they paid for Whitworth ... their refusal to move Flowers because of the draft day reach has really set them back



Whatever ... another year wasted of his career







Seattle's offense has been really bad at a lot of points this year so far - I wouldn't get too fooled by a high point total against a pathetic Colts team.



i'm not ... simply pointing out that a mobile QB at times can cover up a poor OL

- ( In comment 13628893 arcarsenal said:i'm not ... simply pointing out that a mobile QB at times can cover up a poor OL Exhibit A. - ( New Window

Also annexOPR : 10/3/2017 11:48 am : link a lot of the offseason rumors/activity related to QB seem to point towards Mcadoo wanting a more mobile QB post-Eli



I think Webb could be " the guy" ... Eli needs an OL - like all "pocket passers". This OL is a joke across the board.

The irony with the Giants Daniel in MI : 10/3/2017 11:52 am : link is that by TRYING to do right by Eli, they may have screwed him. They didn't want him to have to learn another new system this late in his career, so they promoted Big Mac, a rookie HC at any level who may not be good enough to get the most out of this team. Mac for his part is adjusting to the new role as HC, which means different responsibilities, different relationship with players, and different in-game responsibilities. IMO, by not giving up play calling, he is showing a desire to cling to the part of the game he's most comfortable with. (I've seen new CEOs and entrepreneurs do similar things. If they come from leadership on the production side, that's where they focus - but sales and external relationship building and strategy they neglect because they're not comfortable there.) He may learn, but ain't nobody go time for that.



The way Reese has screwed Eli is in not building an OL for him. He is a quintessential pocket passer. Give him time and even an average run game and he'll pick you apart. Instead, he has a crap OL which means no time, many hits, and zero run threat. He can move a bit, but he's not athletic enough to create on his own. But, we took a chance that the OL would improve from last year, and it hasn't. (Why may be part on Reese and part on coaching, why are they not improving FFS. And given the limitations, play design needs to get more creative to find ways to create run. This isn't the 86 Giants that could impose their will - Ds knew what was coming but couldn't stop it. With this team, they know what's coming and it's easy enough to stop.)

Agree WillVAB : 10/3/2017 11:56 am : link It's crazy that a two time SB MVP who has a realistic shot of finishing top 5 in every major passing category gets so much flack. Oh, and there's that consecutive game streak.

Most times running QB's can't throw or read defenses like PatersonPlank : 10/3/2017 12:03 pm : link a pocket QB. They get out of trouble my running, and the running covers a lot of other deficiencies.



These are broad generalities, but no more than pointing out that running QB's do better with lousy OL play.

RE: Amen gmenatlarge : 10/3/2017 12:04 pm : link

Quote: Eli is playing at a very high level this season despite having no running game, a ridiculous number of drops by Marshall and Beckham, and a shitty O-line.



People crapping on Eli are shitty fans.



Absolutely, if you put the Cowboys or even the Skins' O-line in front of him the giants are 4-0 right now!

Another Eli critic Chris684 : 10/3/2017 12:09 pm : link was running with that stat that shows how the Eagles and Cowboys have more regular season wins with multiple QBs than the Giants do in the Eli era.



Can anyone guess who has the most SB wins in the division during that period of time?



I'll give you a hint, it's not the Eagles or Cowboys!

My friends and relatives are fans from all over the place BBelle21 : 10/3/2017 12:14 pm : link 49ers, Eagles, Jets, Rams, Bucs, even Patriots. They ALL say Eli is a HOF QB without question and think he’s a great person too. The Patriots friend is downright terrified of him. And my cousin who roots for the 49ers said he can’t understand how any Giants fan can ever bash their HOF SB winning QB. He said the 49ers would beg to have a QB like Eli and thinks McAdoo is a jerk.



He remembers the frustration with Kap and said he would rather have a classic pocket passer like Eli. Thinks mobile QBs get hurt too often and rely too much on their legs because they can’t make those WOW throws like Eli can make. Amazing what other fanbases say about Eli. I ALWAYS defend Eli and I’m proud of it.

As Greg Cosell said, Racer : 10/3/2017 12:27 pm : link and I paraphrase,



"Sure Eli's thrown some head-scratching interceptions, but he's also squeezed a lot of throws into some tight windows that many other QBs would not have attempted".

I'm with all the rest of you Eli homers exiled : 10/3/2017 12:34 pm : link .

RE: Britt.. Stu11 : 10/3/2017 12:38 pm : link

Quote: My buddy who is a Bills fan said that the Media treats Eli so differently from other QB's who are considered "gunslingers".



The media led by Madden treat Favre like he's the John Wayne of the NFL. That pick he threw in OT of the championship game vs us in '07 was one of the worst throws I have seen in a big spot in my life(to go along with the game losing pick he inexplicably threw in '09 vs. the Saints) yet narry a mention ever when they talk about him...

FWIW, the out of town people section125 : 10/3/2017 12:52 pm : link I worked with did not think much of Eli because of what those negative about him here say - bad decision making leading to bad interceptions and high passes to open receivers.

Eli is an enigma. Probably top three in reading defenses, much better arm than given credit for on medium to long passes. But still makes some of the dumbest throws, i.e., last Sunday's 4th quarter 3rd and 3 (after the Marshall drop) bomb to Beckham instead of a quiet 1st down pass; just like last week's bomb to Marshall when he was tearing the Eagles apart on short and medium range passes. And I don't begrudge him the deep throws, just don't do it on 3rd and short unless the guy is wide open, uncovered when 1st down is available.

Up until last year, down by 4 with 2 minutes left and 80 yards to go I would have taken Eli over ever other QB in the NFL. Now, while I still think he will do it, I'm not certain.



But I will say that after watching the Redskins' line last night, if Eli played in DC, I'd give them even odds to win the Super Bowl.

He just passed Warren Moon in passing yards Simms11 : 10/3/2017 1:05 pm : link and will probably pass Elway this year too to put him 6th all time. He's already 6th in completions too and up there as well with TDs. The more I think about it, the more I think he'll be a HoF even without a 3rd ring. Maybe not 1st ballot, but he'll be there at some point.

Eli is An Enigma Jeffrey : 10/3/2017 1:13 pm : link Out West, surrounded by mostly Cowboy, Bronco, and some Cardinal fans, and most recognize his accomplishments but still remain skeptical of calling him an elite QB.



I am neither an hater, nor an apologist, but I am always baffled by the way people on each side of this debate discuss his play and dismiss either his accomplishments or his brain farts, as both are a part of his legacy. My greatest admiration for the man has more to do with his incredible ability to handle the pressure of NY, including the the fans and the media, with the utmost class. That is the quality that makes me happy to see him as the QB. That said, it is late in his career and regardless of whether it is a decline in skills or the incompetence of his GM/coach, I do not believe that he can succeed with this team. I also do not believe that they can fix the problems quickly enough to give him a fighting chance at another SB.

No one has to apologize joeinpa : 10/3/2017 1:14 pm : link For Eli



But saying he s a Hall of Fame lock, when a guy like Simms doesn't t even get considered, questionable.



And before you label me an Eli basher, that s not the case. I have always been abig fan and believer in him

In his 13+ seasons I can only remember feeling Dinger : 10/3/2017 1:23 pm : link 4 or five games where it was all 'Eli's Fault'. Games where he threw INT after INT or fumbled the ball away or was WAY too skittish. And even then the only two games I can seriously remember are the 5 INTs vs SF and the 4 INT game versus Minn which I think he may have had two of. Early in his career I was much more critical of him, but I finally realized what the Giants and I as a fan have in Manning. Even through those horrendous games, if there was time on the board, I felt like Eli was capable both phyiscally and MENTALLY to bring us back. He may get happy feet, but in crunch time he's one of the best. If he doesn't make the HOF, I'd be surprised, but wouldn't care. I know he's the greatest Giant player I've seen in my lifetime, including LT. He is class both on and off the field. He maybe a goofy looking goober at times, but he's one tough SOB and appears to be a calming influence in the huddle and on the team overall.



No APOLOGIES NECESSARY.

Eli great, oldog : 10/3/2017 1:34 pm : link not slowing down, and now he runs too.

Phil Simms would be in the HOF arniefez : 10/3/2017 2:59 pm : link If injuries and a stupid decision by Parcells didn't cost him his early years and Handley & Young didn't cost him his late years. He just didn't get enough years to compile enough stats. Eli did and will deservedly be in the HOF without a doubt. 2 SB's, 50K passing yards, 300+ TD's = lock.

Heard Boomer throw Eli under the bus this morning joe48 : 10/3/2017 4:10 pm : link He was praising how Alex Smith always shows up to play and is more than a game manager. Said Eli did not show up to play our first 2 games. Boomer is so jealous of Eli because of the 2 SB and MVP along with the money Eli has made.

RE: Heard Boomer throw Eli under the bus this morning NYSports1 : 10/3/2017 5:01 pm : link

Quote: He was praising how Alex Smith always shows up to play and is more than a game manager. Said Eli did not show up to play our first 2 games. Boomer is so jealous of Eli because of the 2 SB and MVP along with the money Eli has made.



So a former league MVP qb says negative things about Eli first two games and now he is jealous of Eli? WOW

RE: RE: Agree NYSports1 : 10/3/2017 5:05 pm : link

Quote: It's crazy that a two time SB MVP who has a realistic shot of finishing top 5 in every major passing category gets so much flack. Oh, and there's that consecutive game streak.



So those stats can be used but wins and loses cannot? that is teams fault not Eli? How does that work. Stats are for losers. Did many of you claim Warner, Brees, and Peyton have stats because of warm weather or domes? But you want to use stats and not look at wins and loses. 7 of 9 years no playoffs and 5 game losing streak



So those stats can be used but wins and loses cannot? that is teams fault not Eli? How does that work. Stats are for losers. Did many of you claim Warner, Brees, and Peyton have stats because of warm weather or domes? But you want to use stats and not look at wins and loses. 7 of 9 years no playoffs and 5 game losing streak

No points scored in first quarter this year?

A few months ago Bramton1 : 10/3/2017 6:03 pm : link There was a map that circulated through social media on what each state hated the most. Massachusetts was Eli Manning.



You don't get hated so badly by another team unless they fear you.

RE: RE: Agree Britt in VA : 10/3/2017 7:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13628941 WillVAB said:





Quote:





It's crazy that a two time SB MVP who has a realistic shot of finishing top 5 in every major passing category gets so much flack. Oh, and there's that consecutive game streak.







So those stats can be used but wins and loses cannot? that is teams fault not Eli? How does that work. Stats are for losers. Did many of you claim Warner, Brees, and Peyton have stats because of warm weather or domes? But you want to use stats and not look at wins and loses. 7 of 9 years no playoffs and 5 game losing streak



No points scored in first quarter this year?



You want to use wins and losses? Okay, Eli currently has 116 career wins. 4th among active quarterbacks, behind Brady, Roethlisberger, and Brees.



You want to use wins and losses? Okay, Eli currently has 116 career wins. 4th among active quarterbacks, behind Brady, Roethlisberger, and Brees.

He's 12th all time in career wins, right in between Terry Bradshaw and Jim Kelly. Two HOF'ers.