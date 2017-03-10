Assuming Webb is the heir apparent, and we get high picks .. Beezer : 10/3/2017 12:50 pm Lots of chatter on BBI lately about how the Giants cannot allow one of these "franchise QBs" to slip away with their first pick in the 2018 draft. I read those things and after a few of them, I'm glossing now.



It's not so important what BBI comments implore the team to do or face sudden doom. It's more about what appears to be the direction. And that seems to be Eli Manning playing this year, next and (who knows) maybe? another?



First thing this team MUST do is get the offensive line issue remedied, so I really hope, all things being equal between now and April 26-28 weekend, that the pick - however high it may be - is a very good O-lineman. And from what I have been reading yesterday and some more today, I hope it's a guy like Connor Williams, Texas. Every write-up since last year says he has the goods and is a future solid NFL lineman.



Also, sign one very good NFL veteran FA lineman. Then you have the No. 1 pick/prospect, you have your new FA acquisition - say (guard) Trai Turner of the Panthers, who is a Pro Bowler and 24 years old. He'll need a big payday, but if Eli will have another solid year or two, worth it.



See what Pugh wants. Let Richburg walk and develop Jones as your center.



You starting O-line for 2018 - left to right:



LT - Williams

LG - Turner

C - Jones

RG - Pugh

RT - Flowers



Wheeler is a key backup, and your RT is Flowers cannot cut it.



Hart remains as a backup, and maybe you keep Jerry around for that last year as vet depth. What happens with Fluker for next season would largely depend on what he does this season - basically playing for another contract.



Now, you have a high second-round pick to spend on a stud linebacker.





It would be silly ryanmkeane : 10/3/2017 12:57 pm : link to pass on Rosen or Darnold if they are available.

The OT ryanmkeane : 10/3/2017 12:59 pm : link class looks better, but not necessarily dominant. I think Giants would have a very high grade on McGlinchey and Adams. Both top 10 guys in my eyes.

Says you. Beezer : 10/3/2017 1:00 pm : link

It would be silly of you had a crystal ball and call say with certainty that either of those two players are going to be better than Webb.



Taking a QB that high removed a lot of hope for a more immediate O-line remedy. The Giants are not going to be able to sign TWO solid vet FAs, nor will they want to, imo.

Trade down spike : 10/3/2017 1:01 pm : link For more high picks

silly IF you had a crystal ball* Beezer : 10/3/2017 1:01 pm : link .

No QB in this draft class B in ALB : 10/3/2017 1:01 pm : link is a can't miss/franchise type. Darnold has been shit this year and Rosen has some character issues apparently. The kid from Wyoming might be the best of the lot.



I wouldn't worry about them though. The Giants will win just enough games to get a mid first round pick and probably take a CB.

I will agree that they need to do something with the OLINE Rjanyg : 10/3/2017 1:01 pm : link Pugh has at the very least shown he is more valuable than Richburg and if they bring back one, it should be Pugh.



Jones seems no worse than Richburg, Flowers isn't going anywhere so he should play a part, maybe the right side should be Flowers at RG and Pugh at RT? Jones takes over Center draft a LT high ( as you suggest Williams ) and find a free agent LG.

RE: Trade down Beezer : 10/3/2017 1:02 pm : link

Quote: For more high picks



Sure. But it's a gamble. More doesn't mean better than the highest-ranked O-line prospects. In comment 13629080 spike said:Sure. But it's a gamble. More doesn't mean better than the highest-ranked O-line prospects.

RE: I will agree that they need to do something with the OLINE Beezer : 10/3/2017 1:03 pm : link

Quote: Pugh has at the very least shown he is more valuable than Richburg and if they bring back one, it should be Pugh.



Jones seems no worse than Richburg, Flowers isn't going anywhere so he should play a part, maybe the right side should be Flowers at RG and Pugh at RT? Jones takes over Center draft a LT high ( as you suggest Williams ) and find a free agent LG.



HA!



So, EXACTLY as I posted. lol In comment 13629085 Rjanyg said:HA!So, EXACTLY as I posted. lol

The non-QB to take, if they for whatever reason don't take one Devon : 10/3/2017 1:03 pm : link (Webb is not a reason not to), is Barkley. Not an OL, as much as it pains some to consider.



He's a unique and great enough talent that he's the rare back worth taking that high. He'd also still likely produce behind a less than good OL.

I have some thoughts on this.. superspynyg : 10/3/2017 1:03 pm : link Last few games (if we are out of playoffs) we need to play Webb to see if he has what it takes to be the heir apparent.



if not then We may need to draft a QB if we are high enough pick. And try and trade Webb to another team for a pick.



If he is then



Both Sy and Dave Te have voiced concerns over some of the Ot's. McGlinchy looks to be an NFL bust. I suggest use FA to get a LT Nate Solder. We resign Pugh and tag Richburg. We then use the fist pick on a stud rb like Barkley or Love.



We then have a good offense.

When all is said larryinnewhaven : 10/3/2017 1:04 pm : link and done we are still going to win 6 games or so. Rosen and Darnold will be long gone by then. I like Mcglinchey from ND at offensive tackle.

FWIW, if McAdoo is retained section125 : 10/3/2017 1:05 pm : link Webb is the QB of the future, I doubt they waste a pick on a QB. If they let this staff and JR go, then the new regime will need to decide if a high 1st round QB pick is necessary.

But for what he will cost the cap, Eli is going nowhere, next year.

If any team has a chance to select a franchise QB and passes on him yatqb : 10/3/2017 1:05 pm : link that team is foolish. Those type of players come around very rarely, and your opportunity to have a high enough pick to select them is even less frequent.



I recall Dallas taking Steve Walsh when they already had Aikman, and then trading him for the Saints' No. 1 and No. 3 choices in 1991 and a No. 2 pick in 1992.(which could be upgraded to a No. 1 if Walsh performed well for the Saints). Franchise QBs are worth a fortune.

Devon Beezer : 10/3/2017 1:05 pm : link You seriously want to overlook the line again when we may have a solid couple options at RB, plus the possibility of several options through FA?



Don't forget ... the Giants can sign more than just one FA heading into next season. And I'm not counting Jones, of they let Richburg walk and Jones is the guy penciled in at C.

The other tackle I like alot larryinnewhaven : 10/3/2017 1:06 pm : link but hes more a late first early second is Martinas Rankin from Miss State,

I agree Beezer : 10/3/2017 1:09 pm : link with the post saying Webb should play the last couple games or three IF the Giants have already been mathematically eliminated.



I get it that Eli is the guy, but if it's a business, then it should be run as such. Eli and we, the fans of him, need to see what the purpose of such a decision would be.

The guard from motte dame hitdog42 : 10/3/2017 1:14 pm : link Is excellent

RE: Devon Devon : 10/3/2017 1:14 pm : link

Quote: You seriously want to overlook the line again when we may have a solid couple options at RB, plus the possibility of several options through FA?



Don't forget ... the Giants can sign more than just one FA heading into next season. And I'm not counting Jones, of they let Richburg walk and Jones is the guy penciled in at C.



Saquon Barkley is potentially an all time talent and, let's be real, we have scrubs at RB. There's no great T at the top of this draft that can compare. There's no RB or even ST player in FA that will have his value.



So, yes, I would want them to take the posibly clear BPA that is conveniently also at a position of need instead of forcing a pick. In comment 13629099 Beezer said:Saquon Barkley is potentially an all time talent and, let's be real, we have scrubs at RB. There's no great T at the top of this draft that can compare. There's no RB or even ST player in FA that will have his value.So, yes, I would want them to take the posibly clear BPA that is conveniently also at a position of need instead of forcing a pick.

Just face it est1986 : 10/3/2017 1:18 pm : link Unless Eli totally falters Webb is a wasted pick.. Reese will be happy if he never plays which IMO makes sense but is nuts to waste such a valuable pick... One pick before Webb was Kareem fucking Hunt...

I'll say it again.... BillKo : 10/3/2017 1:20 pm : link there is NO WAY you let a potential franchise QB slip away if you have a chance. You need that QB to win in this league, meaning getting to the big game.



I see no reason why a young QB couldn't sit behind Eli for two years, learn, and hopefully the team would be pretty stable at a minimum by the time he were to take over.



Eli is no spring chicken, he's got two years left on his contract that put him at 38. That's an advanced age - even though he looks to hardly have aged IMO.



Aaron Rodgers sat behind Favre. Wentz would have sat at least a year had the Vikings not panicked and offered a trade. Goff sat to start, and only got in because their starter blew. Same with Eli, when Warner just went South over night.

RE: The guard from motte dame ryanmkeane : 10/3/2017 1:20 pm : link

Quote: Is excellent

Quenton Nelson. Great player. In comment 13629116 hitdog42 said:Quenton Nelson. Great player.

Beezer ryanmkeane : 10/3/2017 1:21 pm : link what's more silly...you saying we HAVE to take OL if we get a top 10 pick?...



Or passing over a franchise elite #1 prospect at QB because we have Davis Webb, a guy we took in the 3rd round who we think is possibly the future but needs developmental work?

RE: I agree BillKo : 10/3/2017 1:22 pm : link

Quote: with the post saying Webb should play the last couple games or three IF the Giants have already been mathematically eliminated.



I get it that Eli is the guy, but if it's a business, then it should be run as such. Eli and we, the fans of him, need to see what the purpose of such a decision would be.



Totally disagree........maybe you get him into games where Eli normally wouldn't come out, as Eli rarely ever comes out.



If you don't draft a QB this year, Webb plays extensively next pre-season and also gets to hang out all offseason with the team. In comment 13629106 Beezer said:Totally disagree........maybe you get him into games where Eli normally wouldn't come out, as Eli rarely ever comes out.If you don't draft a QB this year, Webb plays extensively next pre-season and also gets to hang out all offseason with the team.

We took ryanmkeane : 10/3/2017 1:23 pm : link Webb because we thought our team was better than it is.



Because the front office was wrong about that, we will need to re-evaluate everything going into the draft. That includes taking a QB in the top 10 if our pick falls there.

RE: I'll say it again.... ryanmkeane : 10/3/2017 1:25 pm : link

Quote: there is NO WAY you let a potential franchise QB slip away if you have a chance. You need that QB to win in this league, meaning getting to the big game.



Exactly. Folks here think Webb is going to step right in and be the franchise. He was a 3rd round pick. He looks the part, but does not have the qualities of a franchise QB yet. He needs time. Passing over someone like Rosen (elite mechanics and for lack of a better words, balls) or Darnold (has everything you look for in a franchise QB) would be a huge mistake. In comment 13629128 BillKo said:Exactly. Folks here think Webb is going to step right in and be the franchise. He was a 3rd round pick. He looks the part, but does not have the qualities of a franchise QB yet. He needs time. Passing over someone like Rosen (elite mechanics and for lack of a better words, balls) or Darnold (has everything you look for in a franchise QB) would be a huge mistake.

We have 1 more shot a SB MotownGIANTS : 10/3/2017 1:26 pm : link /w Eli



go for broke and fix the OL

I would also prefer Barkley adamg : 10/3/2017 1:26 pm : link And spending on OL in FA. Can't overestimate OL draft potential like we've done already. Also can't throw another rookie to the wolves out at LT. Get the proven NFL commodities. Pugh and Turner? Use a second rounder on a interior player and move Pugh to LT and Flowers to RT?



What is the FA OT landscape going into 2018?

RE: Beezer BillKo : 10/3/2017 1:26 pm : link

Quote: what's more silly...you saying we HAVE to take OL if we get a top 10 pick?...



Or passing over a franchise elite #1 prospect at QB because we have Davis Webb, a guy we took in the 3rd round who we think is possibly the future but needs developmental work?



Not sure if I understand the logic of making a future pick based on a past pick.



If the future pick grades out to be better, with a much higher ceiling at the most important position on the field, you go for it.



Nothing wrong with having two prospects. There are always injuries, and even trade possibilities.



If you simply want to avoid admitting you made a mistake, then sure.



But you can't draft that way. In comment 13629132 ryanmkeane said:Not sure if I understand the logic of making a future pick based on a past pick.If the future pick grades out to be better, with a much higher ceiling at the most important position on the field, you go for it.Nothing wrong with having two prospects. There are always injuries, and even trade possibilities.If you simply want to avoid admitting you made a mistake, then sure.But you can't draft that way.

Trai Turner is not a free agent Chip : 10/3/2017 1:28 pm : link He is signed for few years moving forward by the Panthers according to Over the Cap. The OL did improve with Jones at Center. I would pick Rosen or Darnold if we pick that high. If not go OL or trade down which I don't believe in for the most part but when you have strong needs at guard, center, and RB all positions that can come later in the first and second rounds.

Think we showed more promise the last two games. TMS : 10/3/2017 1:30 pm : link We were very close to winning them both. ELI looked good and Marshal, Engram, Tomlinson, OBJ and Gallman seemed to be getting into the flow . Spags will get this defense together. We can still win the NFC East and make the playoffs. Webb will not see the field as long as ELI stays healthy. As it should be. ELI is not the problem, Never has been. MO

Name a recent 1st round pick section125 : 10/3/2017 1:36 pm : link QB who is tearing it up.



Mariota - meh

Winston - eh

Goff - ?

Wentz - ok

Luck - ? what one maybe two good years

Ryan - ok yes



I don't see that it is necessary to take a QB that high.

RE: Name a recent 1st round pick BillKo : 10/3/2017 1:38 pm : link

Quote: QB who is tearing it up.



Mariota - meh

Winston - eh

Goff - ?

Wentz - ok

Luck - ? what one maybe two good years

Ryan - ok yes



I don't see that it is necessary to take a QB that high.



Why is your criteria tearing it up? All those QBs are young (take Luck and Ryan out - they are vets) and have a ton of promise to build around.



Are you serious about Luck? He's a stud who was much more than that, and now he's injured. In comment 13629162 section125 said:Why is your criteria tearing it up? All those QBs are young (take Luck and Ryan out - they are vets) and have a ton of promise to build around.Are you serious about Luck? He's a stud who was much more than that, and now he's injured.

RE: RE: Beezer Beezer : 10/3/2017 1:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13629132 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





what's more silly...you saying we HAVE to take OL if we get a top 10 pick?...



Or passing over a franchise elite #1 prospect at QB because we have Davis Webb, a guy we took in the 3rd round who we think is possibly the future but needs developmental work?







Not sure if I understand the logic of making a future pick based on a past pick.



If the future pick grades out to be better, with a much higher ceiling at the most important position on the field, you go for it.



Nothing wrong with having two prospects. There are always injuries, and even trade possibilities.



If you simply want to avoid admitting you made a mistake, then sure.



But you can't draft that way.



I guess it's pretty simple for me. If you believe you have a guy to fill a need at one position, an important one, then you pick other important positions.



That's why I like playing Webb more at the end of a season (if it's indeed lost by games 15-17), rather than NEXT pre-season. You get to see Webb and how he reacts to game competition. Granted, it's just an indicator. But it's information. In comment 13629148 BillKo said:I guess it's pretty simple for me. If you believe you have a guy to fill a need at one position, an important one, then you pick other important positions.That's why I like playing Webb more at the end of a season (if it's indeed lost by games 15-17), rather than NEXT pre-season. You get to see Webb and how he reacts to game competition. Granted, it's just an indicator. But it's information.

RE: Trai Turner is not a free agent Beezer : 10/3/2017 1:42 pm : link

Quote: He is signed for few years moving forward by the Panthers according to Over the Cap. The OL did improve with Jones at Center. I would pick Rosen or Darnold if we pick that high. If not go OL or trade down which I don't believe in for the most part but when you have strong needs at guard, center, and RB all positions that can come later in the first and second rounds.



My apologies then. I looked at a site listing 2018 "top FA" options. Turner was listed. In comment 13629151 Chip said:My apologies then. I looked at a site listing 2018 "top FA" options. Turner was listed.

Get Barkley! GiantSteps : 10/3/2017 1:48 pm : link If we tank the season, and we end up with a very high pick (it's possible/likely):



-If we're in the top 10, and there's another top 10 team that wants a QB and is willing to trade up, do it.

-Get Barkley

-Next pick, best OL available

-Some OL in free agency

But Pugh Carson53 : 10/3/2017 1:52 pm : link is a free agent, so that has to taken into account, and so is Richburg. I think the Giants will try and keep one, but not both, still have to fix this line moving forward, it is imperative at this point!



I think JR needs to go as well, it's about time for that.

Just because some preseason college publications pick a few guys PatersonPlank : 10/3/2017 1:54 pm : link as a "franchise" qb, before their senior season even starts, means nothing. Every year they pick new "franchise" qbs. I've watched ROsen, Darnold, Mayfield, and the OK St guy a ton so far, and they don't strike me as any better than Webb. In fact Darnold has been downright mediocre. Don't worry there will be more "franchise" qbs in the 2019 draft. I say give Webb another year and draft OL/RB/LB. Fix the rest of the team, then see what you have in Webb after year 2. He has just as good a shot at being Eli's replacement as the guys coming out now, and we already have him.

RE: But Pugh Beezer : 10/3/2017 1:55 pm : link

Quote: is a free agent, so that has to taken into account, and so is Richburg. I think the Giants will try and keep one, but not both, still have to fix this line moving forward, it is imperative at this point!



I think JR needs to go as well, it's about time for that.



Right. Did you read the original post? In comment 13629185 Carson53 said:Right. Did you read the original post?

With a trade down offer in the first Bluesbreaker : 10/3/2017 1:58 pm : link Just face it

est1986 : 1:18 pm : link : reply

Unless Eli totally falters Webb is a wasted pick.. Reese will be happy if he never plays which IMO makes sense but is nuts to waste such a valuable pick... One pick before Webb was Kareem fucking Hunt...



We could have taken Cam Robinson in the first moved up in the

third with the extra pick and nabbed Hunt or stayed pat and

took Foreman . This draft made Zero sense .

We would have been fine with Adams Lacosse and Ellison .

I would have even added Dawkins in there in the 2nd .

Trade down WillVAB : 10/3/2017 1:59 pm : link Teams will give up a ton for a QB prospect. If you trust Reese's ability to acquire talent in the 1st/2nd round, then a trade down makes the most sense. We're talking multiple high picks over several years.



I'm also not buying the, "this is a weak OL class" bullshit. Said the same shit this year and several of the highly touted prospects (Ramcyk, Robinson, etc) have looked good this year.

RE: RE: Name a recent 1st round pick Carson53 : 10/3/2017 2:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13629162 section125 said:





Quote:





QB who is tearing it up.



Mariota - meh

Winston - eh

Goff - ?

Wentz - ok

Luck - ? what one maybe two good years

Ryan - ok yes



I don't see that it is necessary to take a QB that high.







Why is your criteria tearing it up? All those QBs are young (take Luck and Ryan out - they are vets) and have a ton of promise to build around.



Are you serious about Luck? He's a stud who was much more than that, and now he's injured. .



He's right, and Luck had more than one, two good years as well. He had rotator cuff surgery, so that takes time now.

I said they should have kept him on PUP until after week 6,

I didn't see him playing for awhile, that was strange to me. In comment 13629167 BillKo said:He's right, and Luck had more than one, two good years as well. He had rotator cuff surgery, so that takes time now.I said they should have kept him on PUP until after week 6,I didn't see him playing for awhile, that was strange to me.

RE: RE: But Pugh Carson53 : 10/3/2017 2:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13629185 Carson53 said:





Quote:





is a free agent, so that has to taken into account, and so is Richburg. I think the Giants will try and keep one, but not both, still have to fix this line moving forward, it is imperative at this point!



I think JR needs to go as well, it's about time for that.







Right. Did you read the original post? .



Missed that one line of your post, oops, my bad. In comment 13629187 Beezer said:Missed that one line of your post, oops, my bad.

_ Banks : 10/3/2017 2:02 pm : link If you can pick one of the top two qbs, you should. They no longer cripple the cap so if Webb turns out better so be it. It's worth the gamble. Even the best OL prospects rarely start out great. By the time he'd reach that level, Eli may be done.

LOL Sec 103 : 10/3/2017 2:05 pm : link What about the Defense? For the most part I See improvement on the O side of the ball, not so much on D....

To me TrueBlue56 : 10/3/2017 2:11 pm : link It is really simple. If you are in the range and the giants feel that one of the quarterbacks is a franchise quarterback, then you get him (even if it means trading up).



If they don't feel there is a franchise quarterback in their range, then go best player available. If I'm the giants I am heavily scouting offensive linemen coming into the draft as well as potential free agents.



As far as the offensive line goes, I would bring in an older veteran on a one or two year contract. The line lacks veteran leadership and accountability. Jahri Evans would be best suited for this role. Draft a high offensive lineman (1st or 2nd round) and start the rebuild. I would also try to bring Pugh back if at a reasonable contract.

RE: _ Beezer : 10/3/2017 2:12 pm : link

Quote: If you can pick one of the top two qbs, you should. They no longer cripple the cap so if Webb turns out better so be it. It's worth the gamble. Even the best OL prospects rarely start out great. By the time he'd reach that level, Eli may be done.



Which is why you take a top blue-chipper ... sign a FA, maybe a couple? And you re-sign Jones and Pugh.



We saw a much different line Sunday at Tampa than we did the first couple weeks and things have been a notch better. The addition of Gallman is a big deal because now you have a guy attacking small openings that have a chance to develop on a fraction of a second, versus a guy dancing and picking his way behind a cast of characters that are not able to hold their blocks, let alone open lanes.



In comment 13629197 Banks said:Which is why you take a top blue-chipper ... sign a FA, maybe a couple? And you re-sign Jones and Pugh.We saw a much different line Sunday at Tampa than we did the first couple weeks and things have been a notch better. The addition of Gallman is a big deal because now you have a guy attacking small openings that have a chance to develop on a fraction of a second, versus a guy dancing and picking his way behind a cast of characters that are not able to hold their blocks, let alone open lanes.

Oh man ... now we're going to trade up to get a quarterback? Beezer : 10/3/2017 2:13 pm : link

I'm glad BBI isn't running our draft.

You can't trade up to get a quarterback Beezer : 10/3/2017 2:15 pm : link

AND still get a solid line prospect in the 1st or 2nd round. It's a trade-off. Either/or.

Beezer ryanmkeane : 10/3/2017 2:27 pm : link I think you think you have to have a great OL to win a SB. You don't. You need it to be fairly competent. Brady, Rodgers, Eli...lots of QBs have won SBs with average OLs.



This notion that having an amazing OL wins you a title is garbage. Where has that gotten the Cowboys?



You need a franchise QB, coaching, and a stout defense. Put the pieces together outside of that.

RE: You can't trade up to get a quarterback TrueBlue56 : 10/3/2017 2:27 pm : link

Quote:

AND still get a solid line prospect in the 1st or 2nd round. It's a trade-off. Either/or.



Oh, then I must be completely off about the 2004 draft, because the giants traded up to get Eli Manning and then drafted Chris Snee in the 2nd round. My mistake, must have been on Madden or something.



If there is a conviction that a quarterback available is a franchise quarterback, like Accorsi had about Eli, then that quarterback trumps everything else. This league is all about the quarterbacks. In comment 13629208 Beezer said:Oh, then I must be completely off about the 2004 draft, because the giants traded up to get Eli Manning and then drafted Chris Snee in the 2nd round. My mistake, must have been on Madden or something.If there is a conviction that a quarterback available is a franchise quarterback, like Accorsi had about Eli, then that quarterback trumps everything else. This league is all about the quarterbacks.

Has ryanmkeane : 10/3/2017 2:29 pm : link Reese mismanaged the OL? Completely yes, without hesitation. But that doesn't mean just take any OL in round 1. Has to be the right player.



Look what happened with Flowers. We took him 9th, partly because of our need for a LT. That was obviously a bad move. Taking OL in round 1 just because will not solve the issues this team is facing.



In fact, this season alone, we couldn't get a stop on defense and had incredibly poor special teams disasters. That's part of the issue too. Not just OL. OL has been competent the past two games.

RE: Beezer Beezer : 10/3/2017 2:33 pm : link

Quote: I think you think you have to have a great OL to win a SB. You don't. You need it to be fairly competent. Brady, Rodgers, Eli...lots of QBs have won SBs with average OLs.



This notion that having an amazing OL wins you a title is garbage. Where has that gotten the Cowboys?



You need a franchise QB, coaching, and a stout defense. Put the pieces together outside of that.



The O-line doesn't have to be GREAT, and with my upgrades, it wouldn't be. It might be decent.



Hey, if the Giants ended up getting a slick RB prospect like Barkley, I'd put on my optimism hat like the rest in that camp but I'd be extremely concerned if the O-line was just shuffled a bit with maybe one add somewhere. It would be downright depressing.



And if the Giants got a QB with their first pick? I'd have to take a step back and just wait and see. I would not be optimist for how things might go the next season or two, maybe more. Drafting a QB, to me, would be signalling a white flag for the rest of Eli's career in New York, and for me, that would be depressing. In comment 13629222 ryanmkeane said:The O-line doesn't have to be GREAT, and with my upgrades, it wouldn't be. It might be decent.Hey, if the Giants ended up getting a slick RB prospect like Barkley, I'd put on my optimism hat like the rest in that camp but I'd be extremely concerned if the O-line was just shuffled a bit with maybe one add somewhere. It would be downright depressing.And if the Giants got a QB with their first pick? I'd have to take a step back and just wait and see. I would not be optimist for how things might go the next season or two, maybe more. Drafting a QB, to me, would be signalling a white flag for the rest of Eli's career in New York, and for me, that would be depressing.

Beezer ryanmkeane : 10/3/2017 2:35 pm : link Eli is 36! How would drafting an elite QB be depressing? He might retire after next season.

RE: Has Beezer : 10/3/2017 2:36 pm : link

Quote: Reese mismanaged the OL? Completely yes, without hesitation. But that doesn't mean just take any OL in round 1. Has to be the right player.



Look what happened with Flowers. We took him 9th, partly because of our need for a LT. That was obviously a bad move. Taking OL in round 1 just because will not solve the issues this team is facing.



In fact, this season alone, we couldn't get a stop on defense and had incredibly poor special teams disasters. That's part of the issue too. Not just OL. OL has been competent the past two games.



But if Flowers (who will still be only 24 years old all of NEXT season) turns out to be a serviceable lineman on the right side, going forward, and new and old pieces gel in a new configuration, is that STILL a wasted 9th pick if the Giants can get Eli a third ring?



I say no. In comment 13629231 ryanmkeane said:But if Flowers (who will still be only 24 years old all of NEXT season) turns out to be a serviceable lineman on the right side, going forward, and new and old pieces gel in a new configuration, is that STILL a wasted 9th pick if the Giants can get Eli a third ring?I say no.

First round OL ryanmkeane : 10/3/2017 2:37 pm : link have just as much of a chance as being a bust as every other pick.



The best OL in Giants recent memory included cast offs, late rounders and undrafted players. Think about that for a second.

Beezer ryanmkeane : 10/3/2017 2:39 pm : link I'm not saying we shouldn't take OL in the first round. But the Cardinals took a guard 9th overall a few years back. How'd that workout for them? Every player has just a chance of failing as the next guy.

RE: RE: Trade down spike : 10/3/2017 2:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13629080 spike said:





Quote:





For more high picks







Sure. But it's a gamble. More doesn't mean better than the highest-ranked O-line prospects.



Problem is, we SUCK at drafting OLmen.



We have to get a new GM, along with the extra 1st/2nd round picks. In comment 13629086 Beezer said:Problem is, we SUCK at drafting OLmen.We have to get a new GM, along with the extra 1st/2nd round picks.

For me, the answer doesn't boil down to Webb Matt M. : 10/3/2017 2:45 pm : link or the perceived quality of the top QBs in the draft. It boils down to what they think Eli has left. Personally, I think Reese and McAdoo have wasted premium years from a great QB between Reese's continually horrendous OL decisions to McAdoo's personnel and playcalling decisions (and bad in game coaching). Eli was among the league's best in 2014 and 2015. Once McAdoo became HC the offense changed for the worse and I don't think it's Eli's play.



So, my take would be to trade down and stockpile picks, at least 1 of which to be spent on an OL. I would also spend in FA on a top OL, not another journeyman full of flaws.



If this isn't the route they want to take, the other alternative is to then consider trading Eli for picks, if the market bears a good haul.

RE: Beezer Beezer : 10/3/2017 2:49 pm : link

Quote: Eli is 36! How would drafting an elite QB be depressing? He might retire after next season.



He might. But he's playing well right now. I don't think anyone here would argue that point.



Depressing because it would signal to me, in a way, that the O-line was not the more immediate top priority.



See, I am not willing to jump into the camp that says Webb is a wasted pick ... or even that he can't be a solid quarterback.



I feel back for ANY quarterback following Eli. Big shoes to fill. And I have the perspective of a fan being able to go back to the early 1970s to recall all the quarterbacks who were not very good, and who were OK, but that was it.



What if Webb isn't what we now have to call a "franchise quarterback?" What if he's a very solid one who can win us some games, but who can also be part of the woodwork, on some level, while a defense might emerge as the star ... or a RB ... or hey! we have a pretty spectacular WR and another emerging one, not to mention a really exciting TE/WR option going forward.



So, depressing (not debilitating ... more deflating) if another QB is taken because ... hey fans, hang in their for another 3, 4 maybe 5 years before we have something really good for you ... maybe. In comment 13629245 ryanmkeane said:He might. But he's playing well right now. I don't think anyone here would argue that point.Depressing because it would signal to me, in a way, that the O-line was not the more immediate top priority.See, I am not willing to jump into the camp that says Webb is a wasted pick ... or even that he can't be a solid quarterback.I feel back for ANY quarterback following Eli. Big shoes to fill. And I have the perspective of a fan being able to go back to the early 1970s to recall all the quarterbacks who were not very good, and who were OK, but that was it.What if Webb isn't what we now have to call a "franchise quarterback?" What if he's a very solid one who can win us some games, but who can also be part of the woodwork, on some level, while a defense might emerge as the star ... or a RB ... or hey! we have a pretty spectacular WR and another emerging one, not to mention a really exciting TE/WR option going forward.So, depressing (not debilitating ... more deflating) if another QB is taken because ... hey fans, hang in their for another 3, 4 maybe 5 years before we have something really good for you ... maybe.

Saquon Barkley nyballa0891 : 10/3/2017 3:05 pm : link Would be a dream get. The olinemen in this draft are not worthy of a top 5 pick IMO (where we currently sit). Someone mentioned Connor Williams, I saw that guy getting absolutely abused by Maryland.

Does anyone really think TMS : 10/3/2017 3:16 pm : link the Maras, Reese and Ross are qualified or capable to make a decision in drafting a QB. Get a new GM. Start looking now.

I wouldn't discard .... Beer Man : 10/3/2017 3:44 pm : link Fluker just yet, he played well against the Bucs, and the running game showed a little life in part because of him.

RE: I wouldn't discard .... ryanmkeane : 10/3/2017 3:49 pm : link

Quote: Fluker just yet, he played well against the Bucs, and the running game showed a little life in part because of him.

It'd be malpractice to not put out that same OL from the Tampa game this week. Let's keep it going and see what happens. In comment 13629345 Beer Man said:It'd be malpractice to not put out that same OL from the Tampa game this week. Let's keep it going and see what happens.

RE: RE: I wouldn't discard .... Beer Man : 10/3/2017 3:53 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13629345 Beer Man said:





Quote:





Fluker just yet, he played well against the Bucs, and the running game showed a little life in part because of him.





It'd be malpractice to not put out that same OL from the Tampa game this week. Let's keep it going and see what happens. Minus John Jerry if possible In comment 13629353 ryanmkeane said:Minus John Jerry if possible

First thing - Fire Mac and Reese ZogZerg : 10/3/2017 4:42 pm : link Draft a Franchise QB

Rebuild



Unfortunately Mac fucked up by not getting Webb reps in camp or pre-season games. Instead he wasted valuable practice time with some dumb ass QB competition between 2 loser QBs. It was just moronic.

RE: If any team has a chance to select a franchise QB and passes on him BMac : 10/3/2017 4:51 pm : link

Quote: that team is foolish. Those type of players come around very rarely, and your opportunity to have a high enough pick to select them is even less frequent.



I recall Dallas taking Steve Walsh when they already had Aikman, and then trading him for the Saints' No. 1 and No. 3 choices in 1991 and a No. 2 pick in 1992.(which could be upgraded to a No. 1 if Walsh performed well for the Saints). Franchise QBs are worth a fortune.



Except that Walsh was nowhere near a franchise QB. The Saints were taken to the cleaners on that deal. In comment 13629098 yatqb said:Except that Walsh was nowhere near a franchise QB. The Saints were taken to the cleaners on that deal.

You lost me at Reb8thVA : 10/3/2017 5:13 pm : link Develop Jones a your C. I watch him and just seems to routinely get pushed back or gets injured. I'd rather sign Travis Swanson or draft Frank Ragnow from Arkansas if we decide to part ways with Richburg.

Unreal PaulN : 10/3/2017 5:16 pm : link When you actually have to address someone by informing them that you never pass on a franchise QB, how do you move from that ? I can't, I pass. By the way, you draft the franchise QB.

We can't pass on a franchise quarterback Marty866b : 10/3/2017 5:21 pm : link For ANY offensive lineman. That would be nuts!

McGlinchey was abused by Georgia GiantsLaw : 10/3/2017 5:21 pm : link Let's see what he does against some of the better teams later in the season, before thinking he's a "Blue Goose"

How often does a team get the chance to pick a franchise QB? Jay on the Island : 10/3/2017 5:23 pm : link Accorsi once said that if you are in position to take a potential franchise QB you don't pass on them. Best case scenario is that both develop then the Giants would have a great backup who they could flip in a year or two for draft picks. One thing to keep in mind is that if a new gm comes in he will have no ties to Webb and might look for his own QB. I am a fan of Webb but I would hate to miss out on a Rosen if given the opportunity.

More and more old man : 10/3/2017 7:07 pm : link Teams are locking up their good young OL so at best you get residual talent in FA, and more often older players at that.

How many teams can or will offer up picks for what looks like our likely top 5-10 spot? SF and their 100 picks? Cleveland and their 200 picks(possibly because they look like a FQB could get them back in the playoff game[even at 0-4])? And who is a player away that a top pick is a surefire starter/major contributor right away?

And, what is the heir apparent going to stand behind if the Giants keep most of this ragtag OL in 3 years?

If they draft the mobile QB they are building for a Mc coached team; if an immobile one either Mc is stuck with it or they need to get a very good OL put together in front of the kid. And given the evaluation metrics of our current GM, who I do not think they dump now or the short range future, I have little confidence in their ability to put a good OL in front of their young QB.

And, what will be that QBs weapons? Unless this mess turns around soon and '18 shows LOTS of promise OBJ will move on, and are SS EE Adams /Ellison right for our current or future coach?

While hopeful I am obviously NOT optimistic about our team going forward the next 5 years, with the current leadership.

same strategy as last years suggestion idiotsavant : 10/3/2017 8:33 pm : link trade down:



2 - G

2 - DT



3 - Center

3- Guard



4 - DB

4- DB



etc



possibly a trade garners you even more than this, a 2019 pick perhaps, the board values are very high for say, a 7th rounder and up



Line: Pugh/high 2nd rounder/3rd rounder\3rd rounder\Flowers



DT Rotation of 4: 2nd rounder/Snacks/Tomlinson/Bromley



(DRC/Apple/Jackrabbit/4th rounder) (Thomas, adams, Collins, 4th rounder)



DTs and Guards, Centers must be well above 320lbs.

Wow. So ... Beezer : 7:59 am : link we start three rookies in the middle of our O-line next year. lol That's a stellar plan.

Why would we assume Webb is the guy? Modus Operandi : 12:32 pm : link Once again, he was a third round pick who lost his job Texas before moving to Cal. His ability to read defenses is behind the curve and has only ever taken snaps from shotgun. His accuracy on short to intermediate routes - what this offense demands - is woeful.

Historically, these types of guys have not worked out in the NFL. He was a value pick.



The fact that he's here should have no bearing on what we do going forward. It can't.



To the point that we shouldnt use another high pick on a QB crowd - QB it far too important a position to pass on blue chips, because we may not have another opportunity to pick this high again in a class so good. Besides, would anyone have a problem picking an OL in the first if we spent a 3rd round pick on OL last year? Of course not.



And if both guys turn out to be the goods, that's an enviable position to be in because then you deal one for a kings ransom.



I wouldn't assume Webb's the future JonC : 12:37 pm : link If there's a blue chip QB they want and he's available, they probably pick and plug him in the pipeline behind Eli.



If that QB isn't there, then go down the list of what they tend to prioritize with some need sprinkled in if they're trying to load up for one last run with Eli : DE, LT, WR if there's a chance OB is moved at some point.



Trading down makes sense in a vacuum but really tough to predict so far in advance.



A lot of moving parts.

