Ben McAdoo now a favorite to be first NFL Head Coach fired Jim Bob Cooter : 10/4/2017 10:57 am

4. Marvin Lewis: +1000

3. Hugh Jackson: +1000

2. Chuck Pagano: +220

1. Ben McAdoo: -200



Bet $200 to win $100 if you want to put $ on McAdoo being next NFL coach fired.

They don't know the Mara loyalty if they think he'll be dismissed yatqb : 10/4/2017 10:59 am : link quickly.

The question is chopperhatch : 10/4/2017 11:01 am : link Actually if they lose this weekend at home to the winless Chargers, does he make it to next week?

Hey Jim Bob, FranknWeezer : 10/4/2017 11:04 am : link I'll see you at Mike's wedding in Memphis in 2 weeks!



If it's really you, you'll know what to do.

HC TyreeHelmet : 10/4/2017 11:04 am : link I'm starting to think the Giants just got unlucky with the available candidates in 2015. I personally would have preferred Hugh Jackson or Adam Gase, but if it was a few years prior- maybe Jim Harbaugh or Bill O'Brien are coaching here.



My question is- what has Mcadoo proven he does well as an offensive coach? I've yet to see him make his mark on this team in now his 4th season running the offense.

RE: Hey Jim Bob, Jim Bob Cooter : 10/4/2017 11:09 am : link

Quote: I'll see you at Mike's wedding in Memphis in 2 weeks!



If it's really you, you'll know what to do.



already sent my CV to East Rutherford but they told me they are going to hold them all for the new gm. will bring a copy down with me for you.

RE: The question is Chris in Philly : 10/4/2017 11:10 am : link

Quote: Actually if they lose this weekend at home to the winless Chargers, does he make it to next week?



No way he gets fired mid-season. They don't operate like that...

_ Banks : 10/4/2017 11:14 am : link i think he needs to win at least 5 games.

Unless somebody has a video of McAdoo... Big Blue Blogger : 10/4/2017 11:15 am : link ...re-enacting the role of Nils Bjurman in Girl with the Dragon Tattoo opposite Rooney Mara, he won't get fired in October. Besides, who would deserve a promotion? Spagnuolo, for one good season amid a decade of epic, record-breaking awfulness? Sullivan or Quinn for, uh...???

RE: _ TyreeHelmet : 10/4/2017 11:17 am : link

Quote: i think he needs to win at least 5 games.



You think 4 wins or less gets him fired? I would personally hope so but I highly doubt it. In comment 13630500 Banks said:You think 4 wins or less gets him fired? I would personally hope so but I highly doubt it.

RE: RE: The question is Jim in Tampa : 10/4/2017 11:24 am : link

























The Giants don't usually operate like that...but didn't they fire Arnsparger mid-season (1978?) and replace him with McVay?



(Perhaps it was before your time ;>)

Definitely undrachieving with this Simms11 : 10/4/2017 11:37 am : link roster. Won't be fired this year, but will most likely be on hot seat next year!

There is no upside ti firing him in the middle of the season Gjfro : 10/4/2017 11:40 am : link and if he is fired, it will be at end of season along with Reese allowing a new GM to pick his own coach...he is 4 games removed from a playoff season...he deserves to coach the rest of the year

There is no reason to fire him now. Brown Recluse : 10/4/2017 11:51 am : link No one on this coaching staff has even proven they can do a better job.



I feel like most of this coaching staff is fairly average at best.

RE: good thing they didn't fire Coughlin montanagiant : 10/4/2017 11:59 am : link

Quote: the 1st time around, eh?

I see your point but did they give Coughlin 200M to spend on the team, sign a good FA WR, Draft a serious weapon at TE, have a HOF QB w/ 2 SB wins under his belt, and a once in a generation WR in his first time around?



I see your point but did they give Coughlin 200M to spend on the team, sign a good FA WR, Draft a serious weapon at TE, have a HOF QB w/ 2 SB wins under his belt, and a once in a generation WR in his first time around?

The problem won't get fixed by just firing the HC, the root cause is in the FO because they also hired the HC. As a matter of fact, I think we will see Reese fired before McAdoo gets the boot.

I think even if this season is a complete BigBlueDownTheShore : 10/4/2017 12:00 pm : link disaster, he will get 1 more year. He has 2 years left on his contract after this one.



I want to see how he coaches under pressure. The teams has been in position two win in the past 2 games, if they didn't look completely inept offensively the first 2 games, I don't think we would be having this convo. He made adjustments, and our offense is now scoring, and moving the ball.



The defense not being able to stop the run is by far the biggest issue.

Good! ZogZerg : 10/4/2017 12:05 pm : link Of course it all depends if he can turn things around or if the team implodes.

Jim in Tampa: The Arnsparger firing was 1976. Big Blue Blogger : 10/4/2017 12:05 pm : link To put that in perspective, John Mara was 21, and had just graduated from BC.



That 1976 team was trippy. Arnsparger was fired in the midst of a 19-quarter touchdown drought. Jim Steinke ended the streak on a blocked punt.

You know it would be one thing if the team was just getting outplayed montanagiant : 10/4/2017 12:29 pm : link But some of McAdoo's decisions have been part of the reason why they have lost. You have dumb play calls that completely don't fit the game-time situation (Pitch sweep on a 4th and goal, wtf?) and result in leaving points on the board, Also how many times have we heard now of how opposing players knew where the ball was going prior to the snap?





RE: RE: good thing they didn't fire Coughlin Diver_Down : 10/4/2017 12:43 pm : link



























If the Giants end up cleaning house, I could see Reese getting fired first - as early as the bye week (if we remain winless). Ben with 1 year remaining on his contract would be notified that he will coach for the remainder of the season. He would then be considered a candidate along with others to be considered by the new GM going forward. Getting rid of Reese mid-season gives the next GM time to retain/hire the scouting department and allows him to get familiar with their work so far for the coming draft. The next GM can also evaluate the other departments and ascertain what improvements are necessary.

If the Giants are going to fire Reese 81_Great_Dane : 10/4/2017 12:54 pm : link they're going to have to do it very soon. You have to give the new guy time to get his team in place and prep for the draft. Everybody made fun of the Bills for firing the GM right after the draft but that's why they did it that way -- you don't put the new guy in right before the draft, and go in unprepared, you put the new guy in after the draft and give him a year to get ready.



That doesn't sound to me like something the Giants would do, but that's how it would have to go down.



Then you also have the problem that the coach isn't the GM's guy. McAdoo is this regime's guy. But Coughlin wasn't Reese's guy, either, so the Giants have shown they can live with that. Both are really the Maras' guys.



I've said this on BBI before: Having grown up as a fan during the "15 years of lousy football" era, I don't have the reverence for the Mara family that a lot of people have. The more involved they get, the worse things seem to go. I think they should all go work on things that aren't directly connected to football and personnel, count their money and hire people who have better qualifications than having won the sperm lottery.





RE: RE: RE: good thing they didn't fire Coughlin montanagiant : 10/4/2017 12:56 pm : link













































Exactly, the cleaning up of this mess starts with Reese and then it's up to the new GM to decide who is the HC

RE: I doubt tomjgiant : 10/4/2017 12:56 pm : link

Quote: he will be. But he definitely deserves to be.



He does not deserve to be,he deserves to at least finish this season.

He's my favorite coach Beer Man : 10/4/2017 1:12 pm : link to fire as well. IMHO, in is in way over his head and has all but lost this team.

RE: HC Matt M. : 10/4/2017 1:14 pm : link

Quote: I'm starting to think the Giants just got unlucky with the available candidates in 2015. I personally would have preferred Hugh Jackson or Adam Gase, but if it was a few years prior- maybe Jim Harbaugh or Bill O'Brien are coaching here.



His 2 years as OC they had a prolific offense. He hasn't run the same offense or called a similar game since taking over as HC.

. arcarsenal : 10/4/2017 1:16 pm : link He's not going to get fired in-season.



I also don't think he'll get fired if we finish something like 6-10.



I DO think he has a reasonably good chance of being fired if we go 3-13 or 4-12.



The only way I could see him getting fired in-season even being a remote possibility would be if we hit the halfway point and still don't have a win. I don't think that's going to happen though.

RE: RE: HC Beer Man : 10/4/2017 1:19 pm : link





















I live in the Detroit metro, word here is that Jim H. loves coaching at his Alma Mater, and is currently not interested in returning. That may be wishful thinking on the part of Michigan fans.

Ok Let's play this out Bubba : 10/4/2017 1:24 pm : link Ben ownership wants to meet with you and bring your playbook.....

There should be a go-fund me page Modus Operandi : 10/4/2017 1:27 pm : link To buy McAdoo a sex boat. Jim Fassel-style.



Then we'll know he'll never be hired to coach again. McAdoo gets his Lil slick wet and no one ever had to sit through three hours watching his offense again. Win/Win.

RE: RE: RE: good thing they didn't fire Coughlin The Greek : 10/4/2017 1:29 pm : link I agree with the comment that Reese should be let go during the Bye week and that the coach stays on until the season ends. We need to give the new GM time to evaluate the team and the coaching staff. Also time to brush up on the upcoming draft and free agents. The problem lies not just with the poor drafting but also with the free agents (Jerry, Fluker, any linebacker) we have added and the evaluation of team talent and team needs. We need an experienced football person as GM who arms himself with the right tools.



Is it me or is this lester : 10/4/2017 1:34 pm : link Ray Handley 2.0?

RE: HC siena16 : 10/4/2017 1:37 pm : link

Quote: I'm starting to think the Giants just got unlucky with the available candidates in 2015. I personally would have preferred Hugh Jackson or Adam Gase, but if it was a few years prior- maybe Jim Harbaugh or Bill O'Brien are coaching here.



My question is- what has Mcadoo proven he does well as an offensive coach? I've yet to see him make his mark on this team in now his 4th season running the offense.



Hugh Jackson is 1-19 as a HC

RE: RE: HC Modus Operandi : 10/4/2017 1:40 pm : link





























To be fair, that is a terrible terrible team that continues to kick the can down the road on a QB selection and only recently began acquiring and spending draft picks.



To be fair, that is a terrible terrible team that continues to kick the can down the road on a QB selection and only recently began acquiring and spending draft picks.

That shitshow needed a major makeover.

RE: The question is Dinger : 10/4/2017 1:48 pm : link

Quote: Actually if they lose this weekend at home to the winless Chargers, does he make it to next week?



Chopper, I know you've been a Giant fan longer than that! There is NO WAY the Giants (see Mara's) fire their headcoach DURING the season. And NO WAY after only his second season. They move like a glacier...a GIANT Glacier.....

At least were number 1 in something Bluesbreaker : 10/4/2017 1:53 pm : link ................

RE: Is it me or is this Ron from Ninerland : 10/4/2017 1:55 pm : link

Quote: Ray Handley 2.0? This is worse than Handley. Handley was an offensive coach whose defense collapsed. McAdoo is an offensive coach whose offense collapsed. Worse yet, that offense was good when he inherited it and arguably has actually improved its personel. "But he was 11 - 5 last year " No thanks to McAdoo. All that credit goes to Spagnulo.



This is worse than Handley. Handley was an offensive coach whose defense collapsed. McAdoo is an offensive coach whose offense collapsed. Worse yet, that offense was good when he inherited it and arguably has actually improved its personel. "But he was 11 - 5 last year " No thanks to McAdoo. All that credit goes to Spagnulo.

I agree that he's not going to fired mid year but I wouldn't be surprised it some of his assistants get whacked. Its well known the Mara personally fired Hufnagle years ago. It wouldn't be without precedent of Sullivan or or Solari are gone before the end of the season.

It's obviously not happening now but The_Boss : 10/4/2017 1:57 pm : link if we win less than 5 games and Mara decides to blow out McAdoo, does Reese get shown the door as well?



That's the one thing I want answered.

RE: It's obviously not happening now but Dinger : 10/4/2017 2:18 pm : link

Quote: if we win less than 5 games and Mara decides to blow out McAdoo, does Reese get shown the door as well?



That's the one thing I want answered.



I dont think there is ANYWAY the Giants fire Macadoo after 2 years (barring a winless season and completely losing the team). He's here thru next season at least. Reese on the other hand. It's all on him to quote the owner and i don't think they fire Chris Mara, so ......

Don't think it won't happen RetroJint : 10/4/2017 2:20 pm : link for the hackneyed rationale, "The Giants don't operate that way." Past tense. Mara will look at the money shelled out. This is new Mara. And , because of that, McAdoo could definitely be in trouble. I think McAdoo will right the course so as to win enough games to qualify for a pressure-packed third season. But he better not bank on it.



Worse thing to happen to him was going 11-5 last season. They had no business being 11-5. They weren't that good. But it happened . And here he is is . 0-4

MacAdoo has 2 years left on his contract BigBlueDownTheShore : 10/4/2017 2:43 pm : link after this year.



I think they give him one more year before he gets the ax.



If for some reason they do ax him, they need to do whatever possible to get Saban. I don't care how old he is or if he was unsuccessful in Miami. He can coach, and on a high level. Let him pick his damn GM. Let him do it his way.

Spags should have gotten the Nod Elite Mobster #32 : 10/4/2017 2:58 pm : link Spags will get the next shot if it comes up. After winning a Super Bowl here he should have gotten the respect.

RE: He's my favorite coach Tom in NY : 10/4/2017 3:50 pm : link

Quote: to fire as well. IMHO, in is in way over his head and has all but lost this team.



Please share with us how you believe he has "lost the team."



If I'm not mistaken, a team that was down 13 pts in the 2nd Qtr Sunday would, and had were no longer following the HC would not have come back...twice...to take the lead.



Bad play -- Yes

Questionable decision making --Yes.

Lost the team....No, not there.



Please share with us how you believe he has "lost the team."

If I'm not mistaken, a team that was down 13 pts in the 2nd Qtr Sunday would, and had were no longer following the HC would not have come back...twice...to take the lead.

Bad play -- Yes

Questionable decision making --Yes.

Lost the team....No, not there.

Let's see what happens over the next 4 games. If they become non-competitive, you can bring your thoughts back, but NO, not yet.

Hey at least a Giant could be #1 for something pjcas18 : 10/4/2017 3:52 pm : link

RE: Spags should have gotten the Nod Default : 10/4/2017 5:07 pm : link

Quote: Spags will get the next shot if it comes up. After winning a Super Bowl here he should have gotten the respect.



Lol, he had a shot and was historically bad.

RE: RE: Hey Jim Bob, FranknWeezer : 10/4/2017 6:28 pm : link





























Nice. If I didn't know any better, I'd say you sounded like a doctor, lawyer or expert witness of some ilk talking about a CV. But I do know better, and you're one hell of an OC.

Mara won't fire him...... Fishmanjim57 : 10/4/2017 8:32 pm : link and he won't fire that pos Jerry Reese, but I hope he does!

RE: Spags should have gotten the Nod montanagiant : 10:26 am : link

Quote: Spags will get the next shot if it comes up. After winning a Super Bowl here he should have gotten the respect.

I hope not. I would want a whole new philosophy brought in on both sides. Either stick to what we have our a whole new regime.



I hope not. I would want a whole new philosophy brought in on both sides. Either stick to what we have our a whole new regime.

But first and foremost we need to get rid of Reese

RE: good thing they didn't fire Coughlin djm : 12:19 pm : link

Quote: the 1st time around, eh?



Great comparison! ON one hand you have Coughlin who BUILT BC into a legit collegiate football program. Then he goes to Jax and builds them into a legit NFL franchise, seemingly overnight. Then goes to the Giants and has that franchise above 500 after 3 years, with two straight playoff appearances. Yes, he's just like McAdoo. Except McaDoo has one pelt on his wall while Coughlin had about 12 at the same point in their careers. And McAdoo's pelt comes with the caveat that his offense has fucking sucked since he became HC.



Great comparison! ON one hand you have Coughlin who BUILT BC into a legit collegiate football program. Then he goes to Jax and builds them into a legit NFL franchise, seemingly overnight. Then goes to the Giants and has that franchise above 500 after 3 years, with two straight playoff appearances. Yes, he's just like McAdoo. Except McaDoo has one pelt on his wall while Coughlin had about 12 at the same point in their careers. And McAdoo's pelt comes with the caveat that his offense has fucking sucked since he became HC.

RE: RE: HC djm : 12:21 pm : link

























Cmon it wasn't prolific. IT was about average, maybe slightly above. And the team won 12 games combined in those two seasons.



Cmon it wasn't prolific. IT was about average, maybe slightly above. And the team won 12 games combined in those two seasons.

RE: Spags should have gotten the Nod djm : 12:23 pm : link

Quote: Spags will get the next shot if it comes up. After winning a Super Bowl here he should have gotten the respect.



What? Spags did get the respect when he was hired to be the HC for the Rams. He wasn't bad, he was completely terrible. He left the Giants in 08 when Coughlin was at the peak of his powers here with the Giants. WTF were the Giants supposed to do? Fire Coughlin and hire Spags?



Spags got his shot and failed and he failed miserably. And he's failing here as DC. HE was bad in 2015. Good in 2016 and bad again 2017.



No more half measures. No more going home again. Blow this mess the hell up. In comment 13630826 Elite Mobster #32 said:What? Spags did get the respect when he was hired to be the HC for the Rams. He wasn't bad, he was completely terrible. He left the Giants in 08 when Coughlin was at the peak of his powers here with the Giants. WTF were the Giants supposed to do? Fire Coughlin and hire Spags?Spags got his shot and failed and he failed miserably. And he's failing here as DC. HE was bad in 2015. Good in 2016 and bad again 2017.No more half measures. No more going home again. Blow this mess the hell up.