ODB tells media that Bucs Corner

I don't see eye to eye with Terps on Beckham 99% of the time jcn56 : 10/4/2017 5:16 pm : link but I'm with him on this one - no good can come from Beckham making that statement publicly.



Tell the coaches, if they don't do anything with it, escalate internally. Going to the media is the last thing he should be doing.

knew our offense better than we did.



With Lee it's not just the Giants.

Quote: but I'm with him on this one - no good can come from Beckham making that statement publicly.



Tell the coaches, if they don't do anything with it, escalate internally. Going to the media is the last thing he should be doing.



I will continue calling for a real OC Emil : 10/4/2017 5:38 pm : link McAdoo may still prove to be a good HC, but he needs to hand over the OC duties.

We say this every week. Rflairr : 10/4/2017 5:54 pm : link The offense is predictable.



Shitty play caller and coordinator

Did McAdoo rip Beckham for dropping the ball when he's wide open?



Mac is no position to complain about being thrown under the bus legitimately, when he has shown no hesitation to do the same to people who did not in fact deserve it.

I was sort of surprised when I heard rhonde say on sunday micky : 10/4/2017 6:02 pm : link that the giants have very few and basic designed running plays in their playbook





thought would have larger and diverse..but I guess that's the product of a wco

. arcarsenal : 10/4/2017 6:05 pm : link Alarming.



I was firmly in McAdoo's corner after last year, but he's losing me really quickly. And what really fucking irks me is that he seems to want to blame everyone but himself when he deserves a lot of it right now.



Beckham should keep these comments in-house, but this is the environment this HC has created and it's going to keep getting worse the more they lose.



Starting to think this guy is in way over his head. Which is a shame because I thought his game management last year was excellent and he seemed to be much more forward-thinking in terms of training methods, getting the young guys to buy in, etc.



For a guy who was brought here to fix the Giants offense, he's alarmingly predictable and ill-suited to do so right now.

Quote: that the giants have very few and basic designed running plays in their playbook





thought would have larger and diverse..but I guess that's the product of a wco

I thought it was Tiki that said that which is why I thought the comment had credence - but regardless the lack of variety and complexion of the run game is something that I've always been suspicious of. OBJs comments today may be an indication that the pass offense may not be much better.

McAdoo is the head coach. The public message on who does and doesn't get ripped should be crafted and delivered by him. It's not Beckham's place to be calling anyone out.



McAdoo is the head coach. The public message on who does and doesn't get ripped should be crafted and delivered by him. It's not Beckham's place to be calling anyone out.

Blaming the messenger HomerJones45 : 10/4/2017 6:29 pm : link 2 pass plays of more than 15 yards, 1 play of more than 25.



The week prior the aerial circus that is the Vikings with the immortal Case Keenum racked up 4 plays of 25 yards or more and 9 pass plays of 15 yards or more on the same defense.



We went from a frustrated opponent "I can't cover no option routes all day" to the opposition db sitting there having a cigarette and a coffee waiting for our receiver to show up and telling our players about it.



It needs to be fixed. We've got ODB, Shepard, Engram, Vereen and Marshall and can't get the ball 15 yards down field? WTF.

He actually did. Told the media he thinks our 12 personnel is giving us a good look. Eli never makes comments like that. It tells me he's mentioned this to the coaching staff and it was disregarded.

OBJ is not calling anyone out Emil : 10/4/2017 6:40 pm : link Look at the entire exchange.



“I was talking to coach (Ben McAdoo) today and the routes that we’re running and the DB’s – I talked to them after the game. They were like, ‘We know you’re running a certain route,’ “ Beckham said.



“They study film. I was talking to (Buccaneers corner Vernon) Hargreaves after the game and he was just like, ‘You know, we know a lot of what you’re doing.’ “



He was talking to the coach before he was talking to the media. He is not griping, he is not throwing anyone under the bus. It's an observation, confirmed by the defensive back playing opposite him, and he told his coaches. I'm not sure what the big deal is.



So if OBJ is this effective when the defense knows what is coming, how effective would he be with a better scheme and playcalling?

So they knew tomjgiant : 10/4/2017 6:41 pm : link and still could not stop us from driving for 2 second half TD'S to take the lead.

+1



+1

This is bad news. I was very optimistic for Mac. But leaving points on the field and his allocating blame have shown a regression in his performance. I also question his coaching personnel.

In the 80's, the Redskins had 3 bread and butter plays SGMen : 10/4/2017 6:54 pm : link You knew what was coming but still couldn't consistently stop it - mostly with respect to run game. We don't have the talent.



And OBJ needs to keep his mouth shut. He shit the bed in last year's playoffs with drops and he's dropping easy passes this year. Shut up and play well.

The once in a generation space cadet ghost718 : 10/4/2017 6:55 pm : link Time for another sit down

We are better than an 0-4 team lawguy9801 : 10/4/2017 7:00 pm : link the players are ill-served by their coaches and management.

The game is different than the 80s. FA and the salary cap changes the competitive balance. Having tye mentality like Vince Lombardi where you have plays you will run and will still be effective is so outdated. That doesn't work in today's NFL. The best coach in the history of the NFL in Belichick has constantly adapted by using different formations, plays, and schemes to fit his philosophy. Think about it.

The 80's Redskins? arniefez : 10/4/2017 7:04 pm : link The 80's? Before free agency when teams could take years to build personnel and the good teams had better backups than the bad teams had #1's? Those 80's? The old we'll just out execute them with our superior players has been over since the late 90's.

This is not really a surprise... Dan in the Springs : 10/4/2017 7:17 pm : link We've all seen the offensive struggles. It's nice of defenders to say they know what's coming, but remember they have to stop it too.



vs. TB Eli passed for 288 yards, 2 TD's, 17 first downs, 0 INT's, and over 60% completion percentage. In spite of several drops which cannot be credited to the defense knowing what was being run, in spite of OBJ's claim. We had more yards, first downs and points had the receivers caught balls that were on time, on target, and not well defended.



Yes, more creativity might help. But our problem isn't scheme or a lack of creativity. It's execution. Has been since week 1, and continues to be. It's improving, and at some point if it continues to improve we might see even more offensive efficiency, yards, scoring, and first downs.



Mind you I'm not absolving McAdoo - the fact that his team cannot execute consistently falls squarely on his shoulders. But if we start executing basic blocking assignments, hitting holes in the run game when they're open, catching balls that hit receivers in the hand, making field goals, not shanking punts, and tackling properly, this team is going to win plenty of games. It's a lot to correct, but McAdoo is right, these are truly the reasons we're losing games.



Lack of creativity in the offensive game plan is the excuse, not the other way around.

Makes sense WillVAB : 10/4/2017 9:14 pm : link You rarely see Giants running wide open this year. Every throw seems like a tight window. You don't see that around the league when you watch other teams.

They knew all our plays so well adamg : 10/4/2017 9:17 pm : link That they only game up 23 points? Sounds like a story that doesn't amount to much.

hell we all sit in our easy cahirs and call gtt350 : 10/4/2017 10:32 pm : link the plays before the snap, we are probably right 75% of the time

many Giants fans have been saying this stuff sinister_bee98 : 10/4/2017 10:45 pm : link since he was hired.



McAdoo didn't just become in over his head this year. Aside from the haircut he's the same guy who walked in the door 3 years ago. This ain't Green Bay, it ain't no McCarthy coddling you in a small market and it ain't no QB Coach position kicking back and watching Aaron Rodgers tear it up.



Sure there are some favorable stats here and there, but never, at any point in time, did this guy put anything resembling a quality NFL offense on the field. I am shocked more people, including Mara, didn't notice. And it's costing us BIG TIME.



Gase wanted to come here, we tried to get Saban at the last minute. What could've been. Hoping it wasn't over a few $$$.





Giants receivers are rarely wide open Vanzetti : 10/4/2017 11:22 pm : link You watch Green Bay or NE, and Rodgers and Brady make a lot of completions to guys who have nobody within five yards.



With Giants, Eli has to thread the needle on almost every pass.

When fans in the 37th row gmenatlarge : 8:00 am : link are calling out your plays...you may have a problem.

Lack of creativity in the offensive game plan is the excuse, not the other way around. Case Keenum v. Bucs- 25-33-369 yards 3 TD's and 0 Int. Diggs 8 catches for 173 and 2 TD's long of 59, Thielen 5 catches 98 yards long of 45. Cook 5 catches 72 yards and a long of 36.



The Vikings torched this secondary with 4 pass plays in excess of 25 yards and 9 pass plays of 155 or more- with their #2 QB. We had one play over 25 and 2 over 15 against a beat up defense.



Case Keenum v. Bucs- 25-33-369 yards 3 TD's and 0 Int. Diggs 8 catches for 173 and 2 TD's long of 59, Thielen 5 catches 98 yards long of 45. Cook 5 catches 72 yards and a long of 36.

The Vikings torched this secondary with 4 pass plays in excess of 25 yards and 9 pass plays of 155 or more- with their #2 QB. We had one play over 25 and 2 over 15 against a beat up defense.

On what planet is Case Keenum better than Eli Manning and Diggs better than Odell. The scheme is not getting it done.

There was at least one play in that game, I sh-t you not, that Sean Lee was able to cover two of our recievers and take them out of the play.

One guy took away two of our targets.

It is always funny to see someone post the entire exchange which was just an innocent reply to a question and 60 other posters act as if the player was Chelsea Manning.

He told McAdoo what the DBs said and talked with him about it. If other teams know what is coming, then it is not a state secret and the offensive quality control coach isn't doing his job. You remember last year the same thing was going on and McAdoo said at the break they would review to see if they were tipping plays or being too predictable. So a year later it is supposedly still happening.



It is always funny to see someone post the entire exchange which was just an innocent reply to a question and 60 other posters act as if the player was Chelsea Manning.

He told McAdoo what the DBs said and talked with him about it. If other teams know what is coming, then it is not a state secret and the offensive quality control coach isn't doing his job. You remember last year the same thing was going on and McAdoo said at the break they would review to see if they were tipping plays or being too predictable. So a year later it is supposedly still happening.

By your own qualified admissions, you all knew what plays the Giants are running every down. So acting like Beckham is doing something subversive is being disingenuous and just a continuation of the piling on his grave.

You're not going to get an argument from me that a more creative offense won't create more explosive plays. I haven't tried to make that case here.



What I'm saying is that the problem isn't in the creativity of the game plan, it's in the execution of it.



If the players weren't making plays because the defense was stopping them, like in the Dallas game, that's a game plan or scheme problem that could be tied to lack of creativity. When players aren't making plays when they're right there in front of them to make, that's on the execution.



I was rewatching the Tampa Bay game and saw two explosive plays prevented by poor execution from OBJ. On both plays he had a downfield blocking assignment. On each play he was caught looking back from the runner when he initially had the defender he needed to block right in his sights. Turning back and looking for the runner allowed the defender to make a play as by the time he looked back at the defender he was out of position. Had he simply executed there would have been two more explosive plays in that game. One of them was a guaranteed TD, as there was nobody left on the defense.



Yes, a lack of creativity may be a problem. But let's listen to what the coaches and players are all saying - it's the execution that's costing them wins. Here's what OBJ said in this exact interview:



Quote: Q: When Vernon Hargreaves told you that he knew what routes you were running, does that tell you that you should do things differently?



A: It’s the system. It’s our offense. We were 11-5 last year and we were running the same thing. So, is it really this or are we just not executing right? And, I don’t think we’re executing the way that we can, at a higher level. It wasn’t a problem last year when we were winning games. So, it’s just a matter of execution, really.



Giants fans shouldn't need to debate this - we should all be on the same page. McAdoo's greatest flaw in this whole thing is not having his team prepared to execute. Poor execution is the current hallmark of his regime. Not sure if he can salvage this season, but either way, next year he must find a way to change that.

You're not going to get an argument from me that a more creative offense won't create more explosive plays. I haven't tried to make that case here.

What I'm saying is that the problem isn't in the creativity of the game plan, it's in the execution of it.

If the players weren't making plays because the defense was stopping them, like in the Dallas game, that's a game plan or scheme problem that could be tied to lack of creativity. When players aren't making plays when they're right there in front of them to make, that's on the execution.

I was rewatching the Tampa Bay game and saw two explosive plays prevented by poor execution from OBJ. On both plays he had a downfield blocking assignment. On each play he was caught looking back from the runner when he initially had the defender he needed to block right in his sights. Turning back and looking for the runner allowed the defender to make a play as by the time he looked back at the defender he was out of position. Had he simply executed there would have been two more explosive plays in that game. One of them was a guaranteed TD, as there was nobody left on the defense.

Yes, a lack of creativity may be a problem. But let's listen to what the coaches and players are all saying - it's the execution that's costing them wins. Here's what OBJ said in this exact interview:

Q: When Vernon Hargreaves told you that he knew what routes you were running, does that tell you that you should do things differently?

A: It's the system. It's our offense. We were 11-5 last year and we were running the same thing. So, is it really this or are we just not executing right? And, I don't think we're executing the way that we can, at a higher level. It wasn't a problem last year when we were winning games. So, it's just a matter of execution, really.

Giants fans shouldn't need to debate this - we should all be on the same page. McAdoo's greatest flaw in this whole thing is not having his team prepared to execute. Poor execution is the current hallmark of his regime. Not sure if he can salvage this season, but either way, next year he must find a way to change that.

There are two disturbing things about this: Keith : 9:17 am : link 1. This isn't the first time this was mentioned. It's something the media and even fans have discussed. Why can't this be fixed after 2 years?



2. Why is a player going to the media with this? It's a bad look by OBJ and screams that he's protecting his brand with a new contract on the line. Major problem.

Not a major problem - not even a minor problem. The problem is the same thing the HC talked about last season has not been resolved. If everyone knows this is happening, it is not a revelation.

I'm down with ODB. Beezer : 9:29 am : link You down with ODB?

This makes Eli's relative success even that much more impressive.

He's having high-percentage games despite defenders knowing receiver routes and tendencies.

And the receivers are beating their man...

If Tampa knew what they were running, Go Terps : 10:06 am : link how come they didn't get their hands on any passes? How come they didn't get any coverage sacks? Why did they allow the Giants to drive down the field and score the go ahead touchdown with under four minutes left?



I call bullshit. Either Hargreaves said it and didn't know what he was talking about, or Beckham is telling less than the entire truth. Can't say for certain on that one, but what is certain is that Beckham is a shitty teammate for saying that to a reporter.



No surprise there.

Here is the exchange simplified Chris684 : 10:16 am : link Q: What about those drops Odell?



A: It's all because the Bucs knew what we were doing. Talk to the head coach.



Deflect, deflect, deflect.





We've been hearing for 2 years now montanagiant : 10:23 am : link That other teams know what we are going to do

(got cut off)

So what OBJ said is really nothing new

Don't bother, Beckham is the devil incarnate.

LOL how has no one commented Knee of Theismann : 10:55 am : link on the fact that ODB stands for Ol' Dirty Bastard? The dude got it mixed up with OBJ haha!

I don't blame OBJ... trueblueinpw : 1:52 pm : link I'm not really a fan of all his antics. But on this thing, he's got to be expressing a frustration that the entire offense is feeling. McAdoo's struggles are not recent. If OBJ laid this out there after game two of last season then well, sure, don't do the laundry in public.



But McAdoo's offense has been obviously pathetic for years now. Papa has been saying on the radio all season that defenders know where to run. He and Carl Banks were talking about this during the Dallas game. The Giants radio crew knew about McAdoo always running 11 personnel after 4 games last season. This is the NFL, you can't hide your tendencies and weakness for more than a few games. Everything is on tape and broken down into some sort of metric. I wonder how many people here fully understand what kind of data coaches in the NFL are looking at throughout the year.



I can't believe there's people here making the argument that it doesn't matter when the defense knows your plays. Of course creativity in the game plan and scheme matter. Reading some posters here you'd think that all you need to win is a Pro Bowler at every position and players that do exactly what the coach draws on the board. Coaching matters at all levels. In the NFL, where just about every single player is a world-class talent, coaching matter even more.



McAdoo's offense is terrible. It hasn't worked since he took over as HC. And the only person who doesn't seem to recognize these facts is Ben McAdoo. I'm stunned that anyone would suggest anything other than that McAdoo's offense is completely broken.

there has always been a strong contingent on BBI idiotsavant : 2:09 pm : link who seem to think that the highest degree of honor is to defend the boss, even, if that precludes the stated purpose of online sports chat, which is to say:



- to look at all aspects including the X's + O's, with a critical eye.



As I said prior with regards to Reese:



It is not a personal attack, nor even a 'dig' on ones professional credentials to seek change.



At times, one seeks change simply in order to emphasize a different aspect of the project.



Maybe an example is Tony Dungy going from a D centric team, the Bucs, to an O centric team, the Colts, in an effort to create a more balanced situation. Nobody questioned the Colts O at the time, it was about building a rational team:



(wiki)



''On January 22, 2002, Dungy was hired as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts,[11] a team that at the time was very potent offensively, but very weak defensively. He installed his "Tampa 2" defense immediately and continued to retool the Colts' defense to his liking during his tenure. After joining the Colts, Dungy left the high-powered offense previously installed there by Jim Mora, in both playing style and in personnel, virtually unchanged. Dungy was reunited with Tom Moore, who was retained as offensive coordinator. Moore and Dungy had previously worked together at Minnesota and Pittsburgh.[12]''



In our case, we may want a contemporary LINE (both sides) CENTRIC coach -AND- GM, to install some "Gritty Bits" before our "Shiny Bits" get old, move to other teams, or simply injured due to crap line play, and the effects of that on design and schematics (too much chuck and duck or dump and run may lead to injured wrs, for one example, bad OL play shrinks the route tree for another)



Possibly, whereas the Maras and Tischs value stability in operations, which is very, very understandable from a personal point of view, it may well be very stressful,...



WE as fans value stability and success on the field, which may not jive with the goal of stability in the office, as divergent strategic goals seldom do (jive well).

I think McAdoo is a good boss talker trueblueinpw : 2:29 pm : link He didn’t really have any particular accomplishments as a coach before he got here. But still he came in with a lot of buzz and there was immediately chatter about how he would take over for TC. Most were like, “Ben who”? “Oh, that guy... really”? But it all makes sense if you consider McAdoo with his somewhat unique twist on coach speak: complete complementary football, protect the duke, heavy handed football, it all kind of sounds like it should make sense. And I think McAdoo handles the media extremely well (as long as you overlook the inclination towards finger pointing but that probably appeals to JR who’s a heck of a finger pointer himself). You throw in the Green Bay pedigree (where I would argue he stayed too long) and you throw in the fact that McAdoo is so young, I think the Mara Tisch imagined BM to be a Mike Tomlin type of hire.



I don’t blame ownership. It’s hard to find good help. They took a cut and they missed. And still, there’s still some hope for the situation. I’ve said for a while that I think McAdoo might be a decent HC but he’s got to get help with the offense. He’s absolutely and completely undistinguished as an O-co. If I owned the Giants I’d make sure that Sully was calling plays against the Bolts on Sunday. What’s the worst thing that could happen?

regarding option routes in the WCO idiotsavant : 2:29 pm : link it may well be, that beyond Becks and Shep, none of the wrs are getting it well enough, or are not communicating with Manning properly during the games (see marshal, big miss recently).



This must be to do with both coaching and recruiting.



In addition, one would want to know that both coach and GM have the QBs back on this, as manning probably understands the game better than both at this point.



Singularity of purpose within the chain of command is key.