What do you attribute Mac's game management woes to?

|Of pomade. Next question.
| I don't think he was qualified to be a head coach. Did not have enough experience. He was shining Aaron Rodgers' shoes in GB. He gets a call from us to be the OC. Then, a couple of full moons later he is suddenly the head coach. It still pisses me off.
This is one of the premier franchises in the NFL. You don't hand the keys to just anyone.
| The last two games were exactly like last year. Take a 4th quarter lead and then count on the D to hold them.
Only the D ain't holding them. With last year's D, this team could easily be 3-1
I don't know that I agree that the role is too big for him. He came in, revamped some major things, and a lot of those things had profound impacts. The game management like I mentioned seemed to be vastly improved last year. He also revamped the conditioning program and we've had no where near the amount of injuries we'd been having in years past. Those are large projects to have successfully implemented. In some ways, once a problem has been addressed, it's been resolved, you might even say he's resolved some of the offensive problems by reconfiguring the line. I'd hate to think we got rid of a good but inexperienced coach simply because he lost a couple close games early on by pressing the gas too much.
Wait....how did HE revamp the conditioning program? Does he have a physical training background? He sure doesnt live by it.
And how was his game management "good" last year? He had arguably the most dominant defense in the NFL. He also managed games according to that, often times being overly conservativeand never going for the kill. If you are going to argue that he quickened Eli's time in the pocket with quick releases, thats fine. But everybody already knew that needed to happen and what is apparent is that his concepts are half assed and predictable.
None of that warrants merit. Fire Reese, McAdoo and Solari. Let Spags be interim and Sully call the plays and tinker with the playbook. Let them audition for their next jobs.
The cost of high profile jobs is that you lose them if you dont perform. He hasnt. This is not Coughlin. His teams would hold their guts in with one hand and make tackles to preserve his job. McAdoo has created a culture of lack of accountability and finger pointing. Fuck that!
Wait....how did HE revamp the conditioning program? Does he have a physical training background? He sure doesnt live by it.
And how was his game management "good" last year? He had arguably the most dominant defense in the NFL. He also managed games according to that, often times being overly conservativeand never going for the kill. If you are going to argue that he quickened Eli's time in the pocket with quick releases, thats fine. But everybody already knew that needed to happen and what is apparent is that his concepts are half assed and predictable.
None of that warrants merit. Fire Reese, McAdoo and Solari. Let Spags be interim and Sully call the plays and tinker with the playbook. Let them audition for their next jobs.
The cost of high profile jobs is that you lose them if you dont perform. He hasnt. This is not Coughlin. His teams would hold their guts in with one hand and make tackles to preserve his job. McAdoo has created a culture of lack of accountability and finger pointing. Fuck that!
There's a lot of merit to this but deifying Coughlin is a little over the top. Thankful for the rings but here's some of his lowlights:
2 division titles in 12 years
2 winning second half seasons in 12 years
5 playoff appearances in 12 years, one and done 3 times
Wait....how did HE revamp the conditioning program? Does he have a physical training background? He sure doesnt live by it.
And how was his game management "good" last year? He had arguably the most dominant defense in the NFL. He also managed games according to that, often times being overly conservativeand never going for the kill. If you are going to argue that he quickened Eli's time in the pocket with quick releases, thats fine. But everybody already knew that needed to happen and what is apparent is that his concepts are half assed and predictable.
None of that warrants merit. Fire Reese, McAdoo and Solari. Let Spags be interim and Sully call the plays and tinker with the playbook. Let them audition for their next jobs.
The cost of high profile jobs is that you lose them if you dont perform. He hasnt. This is not Coughlin. His teams would hold their guts in with one hand and make tackles to preserve his job. McAdoo has created a culture of lack of accountability and finger pointing. Fuck that!
There's a lot of merit to this but deifying Coughlin is a little over the top. Thankful for the rings but here's some of his lowlights:
2 division titles in 12 years
2 winning second half seasons in 12 years
5 playoff appearances in 12 years, one and done 3 times
Wait....how did HE revamp the conditioning program? Does he have a physical training background? He sure doesnt live by it.
And how was his game management "good" last year? He had arguably the most dominant defense in the NFL. He also managed games according to that, often times being overly conservativeand never going for the kill. If you are going to argue that he quickened Eli's time in the pocket with quick releases, thats fine. But everybody already knew that needed to happen and what is apparent is that his concepts are half assed and predictable.
None of that warrants merit. Fire Reese, McAdoo and Solari. Let Spags be interim and Sully call the plays and tinker with the playbook. Let them audition for their next jobs.
The cost of high profile jobs is that you lose them if you dont perform. He hasnt. This is not Coughlin. His teams would hold their guts in with one hand and make tackles to preserve his job. McAdoo has created a culture of lack of accountability and finger pointing. Fuck that!
There's a lot of merit to this but deifying Coughlin is a little over the top. Thankful for the rings but here's some of his lowlights:
2 division titles in 12 years
2 winning second half seasons in 12 years
5 playoff appearances in 12 years, one and done 3 times
Definitely didnt mean to deify. Coughlin's tenure. But his 2nd year in the league he won the division and then went to the playoffs 4 straight years winning the super bowl once. The year after they were arguably the best team in the league for what? 13/14 weeks? Then he won another Super Bowl in '11. He had clout the justified the Giants giving him an extraordinarily long leash.
This head coach does not warrant that. Probably the least impressive 11-5 team I can remember. Of those 11 wins, we had a tough road to beat the fucking Browns. We were gifted two very early INTs by the Eagles at our place, and Wentz still made a great throw that was dropped in the corner of the end zone by Matthews. Barely edging the Saints. Barely beating the Rams in London. Squeaking by the Bengals and getting a scare from the Bears. Getting our shit pushed in by the Vikings. Then we get fucking worked in Philly. None of those wins were dominant, despite having the best defense in football (or aat least top 3)...we thought we were just short a few weapons that would get us an extra 7-10 per game. But we werent. Turns out that its just as much the system (if not more) than the players.
Fuck Ben McAdoo. He was a position coach under one of the best offensive coaches in the league with the best qb in the league who vaulted to an OC job with the promise of being the HC in waiting. Total fraud who is way out of his depth. Maybe he should go back to coaching TEs....who werent even that good during his run in GB.
|But, last week, watching Mac go for it on fourth down rather than kick a 48 yarder....
| is just an overreaction to the losing.
I'll ask if we tried the FG and it missed would we still complain? Of course:
But, last week, watching Mac go for it on fourth down rather than kick a 48 yarder....
Basically, you are assuming a 48 yard FG in a driving rain storm is a gimme, even though Folk missed two kicks and Rosas missed a kick from inside 48 yards. I don't see the logic there.
There's mismanagement, and then there's fans blaming everything on mismanagement, not because of a poor decision, but a poor outcome. Just as if Wing punted to an Eagles returner instead of shanking it and it was returned, we'd have said he should have kicked it out of bounds - basically the argument many made in the Lions game.
Wait....how did HE revamp the conditioning program? Does he have a physical training background? He sure doesnt live by it.
And how was his game management "good" last year? He had arguably the most dominant defense in the NFL. He also managed games according to that, often times being overly conservativeand never going for the kill. If you are going to argue that he quickened Eli's time in the pocket with quick releases, thats fine. But everybody already knew that needed to happen and what is apparent is that his concepts are half assed and predictable.
None of that warrants merit. Fire Reese, McAdoo and Solari. Let Spags be interim and Sully call the plays and tinker with the playbook. Let them audition for their next jobs.
The cost of high profile jobs is that you lose them if you dont perform. He hasnt. This is not Coughlin. His teams would hold their guts in with one hand and make tackles to preserve his job. McAdoo has created a culture of lack of accountability and finger pointing. Fuck that!
There's a lot of merit to this but deifying Coughlin is a little over the top. Thankful for the rings but here's some of his lowlights:
2 division titles in 12 years
2 winning second half seasons in 12 years
5 playoff appearances in 12 years, one and done 3 times
Definitely didnt mean to deify. Coughlin's tenure. But his 2nd year in the league he won the division and then went to the playoffs 4 straight years winning the super bowl once. The year after they were arguably the best team in the league for what? 13/14 weeks? Then he won another Super Bowl in '11. He had clout the justified the Giants giving him an extraordinarily long leash.
This head coach does not warrant that. Probably the least impressive 11-5 team I can remember. Of those 11 wins, we had a tough road to beat the fucking Browns. We were gifted two very early INTs by the Eagles at our place, and Wentz still made a great throw that was dropped in the corner of the end zone by Matthews. Barely edging the Saints. Barely beating the Rams in London. Squeaking by the Bengals and getting a scare from the Bears. Getting our shit pushed in by the Vikings. Then we get fucking worked in Philly. None of those wins were dominant, despite having the best defense in football (or aat least top 3)...we thought we were just short a few weapons that would get us an extra 7-10 per game. But we werent. Turns out that its just as much the system (if not more) than the players.
Fuck Ben McAdoo. He was a position coach under one of the best offensive coaches in the league with the best qb in the league who vaulted to an OC job with the promise of being the HC in waiting. Total fraud who is way out of his depth. Maybe he should go back to coaching TEs....who werent even that good during his run in GB.
Also, I bet you weren't saying that crap about being 11-5 last year, 11-5 is 11-5, you are what your record says you are! Seems like a lot of revisionist history to justify your position.
| of the team on the field in all three phases
There is something about the team chemistry that is off this year
| isn't the leader type?
Almost every single person in the locker room disagrees with that.
|an issue. I just think he sucks and the offense is pathetic, and getting worse, under his watch. However I too would have gone for the 4th downs he's has tried, and I would have skipped the FG in the driving rain too. The difference with me is I would "NEVER" go empty backfield/shotgun on those short yardage plays. Its just stupid.