What do you attribute Mac's game management woes to? adamg : 10/4/2017 9:16 pm I've seen a few others mentioning how impressed they were last year with Mac's game management. I also was impressed with how he managed close games last year and seemed to hit all the right notes to maximize our chances to win.



But, last week, watching Mac go for it on fourth down rather than kick a 48 yarder; two weeks ago, watching him do the same thing and leaving points on the field: it's becoming unclear whether the strengths I perceived last year are even strengths at all anymore. Maybe he was just lucky.



However, I don't think that's true. Mac made it a point of emphasis that he would have a game management committee of sorts that would ensure that the coaching staff wouldn't miss the forest for the trees over the course of the game, seemingly in direct response to the mishaps that happened in 2015, particularly the last minute loss in DAL. And as the games go along he seems to make fewer mistakes. Even the offense as a whole looks a lot better than it did early on. In some ways, it just seems like a lot of bad luck. The defense took a step back when the offense took a step forward.



But, maybe I'm just being optimistic. What do you guys attribute the game management issues to? And what do you take those issues to be? And most importantly, are they fixable?



To me the biggest problem has been not taking easy points and field goals, and I think Mac will adjust his strategy due to having more trust in his offense. I think the larger issues with coaching involve technique and the OL, and I'm not sure going after Mac is the best way of fixing that.

Could the play calling be getting in the way of game management? smshmth8690 : 10/4/2017 10:44 pm : link Last year, when the defense was playing better (complimentary football) he had a better feel for the game. Maybe he is not handling the pressure of playing from behind, and it might be too much for him to handle.



As for not taking the points on 4th down, maybe he feels going for it, could be the fix this offense needs, If they convert. Then they will be playing with the 'heavy hand' the coach likes to talk about.

Of pomade. Next question.



A bizarre decision that does make me question the guy's judgment...

Simple... EricJ : 10/4/2017 11:11 pm : link I don't think he was qualified to be a head coach. Did not have enough experience. He was shining Aaron Rodgers' shoes in GB. He gets a call from us to be the OC. Then, a couple of full moons later he is suddenly the head coach. It still pisses me off.



This is one of the premier franchises in the NFL. You don't hand the keys to just anyone.

I don't think he was qualified to be a head coach. Did not have enough experience. He was shining Aaron Rodgers' shoes in GB. He gets a call from us to be the OC. Then, a couple of full moons later he is suddenly the head coach. It still pisses me off.

This is one of the premier franchises in the NFL. You don't hand the keys to just anyone.



This is one of the premier franchises in the NFL. You don't hand the keys to just anyone.



I don't know that I agree that the role is too big for him. He came in, revamped some major things, and a lot of those things had profound impacts. The game management like I mentioned seemed to be vastly improved last year. He also revamped the conditioning program and we've had no where near the amount of injuries we'd been having in years past. Those are large projects to have successfully implemented. In some ways, once a problem has been addressed, it's been resolved, you might even say he's resolved some of the offensive problems by reconfiguring the line. I'd hate to think we got rid of a good but inexperienced coach simply because he lost a couple close games early on by pressing the gas too much. In comment 13631235 EricJ said:I don't know that I agree that the role is too big for him. He came in, revamped some major things, and a lot of those things had profound impacts. The game management like I mentioned seemed to be vastly improved last year. He also revamped the conditioning program and we've had no where near the amount of injuries we'd been having in years past. Those are large projects to have successfully implemented. In some ways, once a problem has been addressed, it's been resolved, you might even say he's resolved some of the offensive problems by reconfiguring the line. I'd hate to think we got rid of a good but inexperienced coach simply because he lost a couple close games early on by pressing the gas too much.

He had a strong defense that could make stops at the end of the game Vanzetti : 10/4/2017 11:18 pm : link The last two games were exactly like last year. Take a 4th quarter lead and then count on the D to hold them.



Only the D ain't holding them. With last year's D, this team could easily be 3-1

Quote: The last two games were exactly like last year. Take a 4th quarter lead and then count on the D to hold them.



Only the D ain't holding them. With last year's D, this team could easily be 3-1



I agree. I think a big factor in all this is that Spags hasn't hit stride with the D yet either and that's been a major factor in our lack of success, especially since the bulk of our resources are invested on that side of the ball. In comment 13631238 Vanzetti said:I agree. I think a big factor in all this is that Spags hasn't hit stride with the D yet either and that's been a major factor in our lack of success, especially since the bulk of our resources are invested on that side of the ball.

I think it's a function WillVAB : 10/4/2017 11:46 pm : link Of a few bad decisions and bad luck if we're simply talking about a few key plays.



Being aggressive on 4th down worked last year. So far this year it hasn't, so he's scrutinized. If Shep secures that TD vs the Eagles we're prob not talking about the dumb run call or the passed up FG opportunities. Last week, I didn't have a problem going for it instead of the FG -- both kickers were having issues.



The bigger issue is that the scheme looks stale. No running game and too many tough passes.

Quote: In comment 13631235 EricJ said:





Quote:





I don't think he was qualified to be a head coach. Did not have enough experience. He was shining Aaron Rodgers' shoes in GB. He gets a call from us to be the OC. Then, a couple of full moons later he is suddenly the head coach. It still pisses me off.



This is one of the premier franchises in the NFL. You don't hand the keys to just anyone.







I don't know that I agree that the role is too big for him. He came in, revamped some major things, and a lot of those things had profound impacts. The game management like I mentioned seemed to be vastly improved last year. He also revamped the conditioning program and we've had no where near the amount of injuries we'd been having in years past. Those are large projects to have successfully implemented. In some ways, once a problem has been addressed, it's been resolved, you might even say he's resolved some of the offensive problems by reconfiguring the line. I'd hate to think we got rid of a good but inexperienced coach simply because he lost a couple close games early on by pressing the gas too much.



Wait....how did HE revamp the conditioning program? Does he have a physical training background? He sure doesnt live by it.



And how was his game management "good" last year? He had arguably the most dominant defense in the NFL. He also managed games according to that, often times being overly conservativeand never going for the kill. If you are going to argue that he quickened Eli's time in the pocket with quick releases, thats fine. But everybody already knew that needed to happen and what is apparent is that his concepts are half assed and predictable.



None of that warrants merit. Fire Reese, McAdoo and Solari. Let Spags be interim and Sully call the plays and tinker with the playbook. Let them audition for their next jobs.



The cost of high profile jobs is that you lose them if you dont perform. He hasnt. This is not Coughlin. His teams would hold their guts in with one hand and make tackles to preserve his job. McAdoo has created a culture of lack of accountability and finger pointing. Fuck that! In comment 13631237 adamg said:Wait....how did HE revamp the conditioning program? Does he have a physical training background? He sure doesnt live by it.And how was his game management "good" last year? He had arguably the most dominant defense in the NFL. He also managed games according to that, often times being overly conservativeand never going for the kill. If you are going to argue that he quickened Eli's time in the pocket with quick releases, thats fine. But everybody already knew that needed to happen and what is apparent is that his concepts are half assed and predictable.None of that warrants merit. Fire Reese, McAdoo and Solari. Let Spags be interim and Sully call the plays and tinker with the playbook. Let them audition for their next jobs.The cost of high profile jobs is that you lose them if you dont perform. He hasnt. This is not Coughlin. His teams would hold their guts in with one hand and make tackles to preserve his job. McAdoo has created a culture of lack of accountability and finger pointing. Fuck that!

EricJ, prdave73 : 10/5/2017 12:23 am : link Agree 100%



"I don't think he was qualified to be a head coach. Did not have enough experience. He was shining Aaron Rodgers' shoes in GB. He gets a call from us to be the OC. Then, a couple of full moons later he is suddenly the head coach. It still pisses me off.



This is one of the premier franchises in the NFL. You don't hand the keys to just anyone."



It could not have been said better..

Chopper, prdave73 : 10/5/2017 12:29 am : link Agree with you as well 100%



"The cost of high profile jobs is that you lose them if you dont perform. He hasnt. This is not Coughlin. His teams would hold their guts in with one hand and make tackles to preserve his job. McAdoo has created a culture of lack of accountability and finger pointing. Fuck that!"



nuff said..

Quote: In comment 13631237 adamg said:





Quote:





In comment 13631235 EricJ said:





Quote:





I don't think he was qualified to be a head coach. Did not have enough experience. He was shining Aaron Rodgers' shoes in GB. He gets a call from us to be the OC. Then, a couple of full moons later he is suddenly the head coach. It still pisses me off.



This is one of the premier franchises in the NFL. You don't hand the keys to just anyone.







I don't know that I agree that the role is too big for him. He came in, revamped some major things, and a lot of those things had profound impacts. The game management like I mentioned seemed to be vastly improved last year. He also revamped the conditioning program and we've had no where near the amount of injuries we'd been having in years past. Those are large projects to have successfully implemented. In some ways, once a problem has been addressed, it's been resolved, you might even say he's resolved some of the offensive problems by reconfiguring the line. I'd hate to think we got rid of a good but inexperienced coach simply because he lost a couple close games early on by pressing the gas too much.







Wait....how did HE revamp the conditioning program? Does he have a physical training background? He sure doesnt live by it.



And how was his game management "good" last year? He had arguably the most dominant defense in the NFL. He also managed games according to that, often times being overly conservativeand never going for the kill. If you are going to argue that he quickened Eli's time in the pocket with quick releases, thats fine. But everybody already knew that needed to happen and what is apparent is that his concepts are half assed and predictable.



None of that warrants merit. Fire Reese, McAdoo and Solari. Let Spags be interim and Sully call the plays and tinker with the playbook. Let them audition for their next jobs.



The cost of high profile jobs is that you lose them if you dont perform. He hasnt. This is not Coughlin. His teams would hold their guts in with one hand and make tackles to preserve his job. McAdoo has created a culture of lack of accountability and finger pointing. Fuck that!



There's a lot of merit to this but deifying Coughlin is a little over the top. Thankful for the rings but here's some of his lowlights:



2 division titles in 12 years

2 winning second half seasons in 12 years

5 playoff appearances in 12 years, one and done 3 times In comment 13631254 chopperhatch said:There's a lot of merit to this but deifying Coughlin is a little over the top. Thankful for the rings but here's some of his lowlights:2 division titles in 12 years2 winning second half seasons in 12 years5 playoff appearances in 12 years, one and done 3 times

Quote: In comment 13631254 chopperhatch said:





Quote:





In comment 13631237 adamg said:





Quote:





In comment 13631235 EricJ said:





Quote:





I don't think he was qualified to be a head coach. Did not have enough experience. He was shining Aaron Rodgers' shoes in GB. He gets a call from us to be the OC. Then, a couple of full moons later he is suddenly the head coach. It still pisses me off.



This is one of the premier franchises in the NFL. You don't hand the keys to just anyone.







I don't know that I agree that the role is too big for him. He came in, revamped some major things, and a lot of those things had profound impacts. The game management like I mentioned seemed to be vastly improved last year. He also revamped the conditioning program and we've had no where near the amount of injuries we'd been having in years past. Those are large projects to have successfully implemented. In some ways, once a problem has been addressed, it's been resolved, you might even say he's resolved some of the offensive problems by reconfiguring the line. I'd hate to think we got rid of a good but inexperienced coach simply because he lost a couple close games early on by pressing the gas too much.







Wait....how did HE revamp the conditioning program? Does he have a physical training background? He sure doesnt live by it.



And how was his game management "good" last year? He had arguably the most dominant defense in the NFL. He also managed games according to that, often times being overly conservativeand never going for the kill. If you are going to argue that he quickened Eli's time in the pocket with quick releases, thats fine. But everybody already knew that needed to happen and what is apparent is that his concepts are half assed and predictable.



None of that warrants merit. Fire Reese, McAdoo and Solari. Let Spags be interim and Sully call the plays and tinker with the playbook. Let them audition for their next jobs.



The cost of high profile jobs is that you lose them if you dont perform. He hasnt. This is not Coughlin. His teams would hold their guts in with one hand and make tackles to preserve his job. McAdoo has created a culture of lack of accountability and finger pointing. Fuck that!







There's a lot of merit to this but deifying Coughlin is a little over the top. Thankful for the rings but here's some of his lowlights:



2 division titles in 12 years

2 winning second half seasons in 12 years

5 playoff appearances in 12 years, one and done 3 times



Definitely didnt mean to deify. Coughlin's tenure. But his 2nd year in the league he won the division and then went to the playoffs 4 straight years winning the super bowl once. The year after they were arguably the best team in the league for what? 13/14 weeks? Then he won another Super Bowl in '11. He had clout the justified the Giants giving him an extraordinarily long leash.



This head coach does not warrant that. Probably the least impressive 11-5 team I can remember. Of those 11 wins, we had a tough road to beat the fucking Browns. We were gifted two very early INTs by the Eagles at our place, and Wentz still made a great throw that was dropped in the corner of the end zone by Matthews. Barely edging the Saints. Barely beating the Rams in London. Squeaking by the Bengals and getting a scare from the Bears. Getting our shit pushed in by the Vikings. Then we get fucking worked in Philly. None of those wins were dominant, despite having the best defense in football (or aat least top 3)...we thought we were just short a few weapons that would get us an extra 7-10 per game. But we werent. Turns out that its just as much the system (if not more) than the players.



Fuck Ben McAdoo. He was a position coach under one of the best offensive coaches in the league with the best qb in the league who vaulted to an OC job with the promise of being the HC in waiting. Total fraud who is way out of his depth. Maybe he should go back to coaching TEs....who werent even that good during his run in GB.

In comment 13631263 WillVAB said:Definitely didnt mean to deify. Coughlin's tenure. But his 2nd year in the league he won the division and then went to the playoffs 4 straight years winning the super bowl once. The year after they were arguably the best team in the league for what? 13/14 weeks? Then he won another Super Bowl in '11. He had clout the justified the Giants giving him an extraordinarily long leash.This head coach does not warrant that. Probably the least impressive 11-5 team I can remember. Of those 11 wins, we had a tough road to beat the fucking Browns. We were gifted two very early INTs by the Eagles at our place, and Wentz still made a great throw that was dropped in the corner of the end zone by Matthews. Barely edging the Saints. Barely beating the Rams in London. Squeaking by the Bengals and getting a scare from the Bears. Getting our shit pushed in by the Vikings. Then we get fucking worked in Philly. None of those wins were dominant, despite having the best defense in football (or aat least top 3)...we thought we were just short a few weapons that would get us an extra 7-10 per game. But we werent. Turns out that its just as much the system (if not more) than the players.Fuck Ben McAdoo. He was a position coach under one of the best offensive coaches in the league with the best qb in the league who vaulted to an OC job with the promise of being the HC in waiting. Total fraud who is way out of his depth. Maybe he should go back to coaching TEs....who werent even that good during his run in GB.

Too much MSG in all the choices mfsd : 10/5/2017 6:56 am : link on his Chinese Menu





Quote: In comment 13631254 chopperhatch said:





Quote:





In comment 13631237 adamg said:





Quote:





In comment 13631235 EricJ said:





Quote:





I don't think he was qualified to be a head coach. Did not have enough experience. He was shining Aaron Rodgers' shoes in GB. He gets a call from us to be the OC. Then, a couple of full moons later he is suddenly the head coach. It still pisses me off.



This is one of the premier franchises in the NFL. You don't hand the keys to just anyone.







I don't know that I agree that the role is too big for him. He came in, revamped some major things, and a lot of those things had profound impacts. The game management like I mentioned seemed to be vastly improved last year. He also revamped the conditioning program and we've had no where near the amount of injuries we'd been having in years past. Those are large projects to have successfully implemented. In some ways, once a problem has been addressed, it's been resolved, you might even say he's resolved some of the offensive problems by reconfiguring the line. I'd hate to think we got rid of a good but inexperienced coach simply because he lost a couple close games early on by pressing the gas too much.







Wait....how did HE revamp the conditioning program? Does he have a physical training background? He sure doesnt live by it.



And how was his game management "good" last year? He had arguably the most dominant defense in the NFL. He also managed games according to that, often times being overly conservativeand never going for the kill. If you are going to argue that he quickened Eli's time in the pocket with quick releases, thats fine. But everybody already knew that needed to happen and what is apparent is that his concepts are half assed and predictable.



None of that warrants merit. Fire Reese, McAdoo and Solari. Let Spags be interim and Sully call the plays and tinker with the playbook. Let them audition for their next jobs.



The cost of high profile jobs is that you lose them if you dont perform. He hasnt. This is not Coughlin. His teams would hold their guts in with one hand and make tackles to preserve his job. McAdoo has created a culture of lack of accountability and finger pointing. Fuck that!







There's a lot of merit to this but deifying Coughlin is a little over the top. Thankful for the rings but here's some of his lowlights:



2 division titles in 12 years

2 winning second half seasons in 12 years

5 playoff appearances in 12 years, one and done 3 times



Thankful for the rings but...What else have you done for me? Nonsense, if not for Plax he puts another ring on top. Ask the Eagles, Redskins or Cowboys if they would have been happy with Coughlin and the above results, you don't just dismiss championships like that! Hell the Eagles fired Reid and he won a helluva lot more div titles, give the man his due!!!!! In comment 13631263 WillVAB said:Thankful for the rings but...What else have you done for me? Nonsense, if not for Plax he puts another ring on top. Ask the Eagles, Redskins or Cowboys if they would have been happy with Coughlin and the above results, you don't just dismiss championships like that! Hell the Eagles fired Reid and he won a helluva lot more div titles, give the man his due!!!!!

Mac hasn't changed - it's the underperformance gidiefor : Mod : 10/5/2017 7:24 am : : 10/5/2017 7:24 am : link of the team on the field in all three phases



There is something about the team chemistry that is off this year

Quote: In comment 13631263 WillVAB said:





Quote:





In comment 13631254 chopperhatch said:





Quote:





In comment 13631237 adamg said:





Quote:





In comment 13631235 EricJ said:





Quote:





I don't think he was qualified to be a head coach. Did not have enough experience. He was shining Aaron Rodgers' shoes in GB. He gets a call from us to be the OC. Then, a couple of full moons later he is suddenly the head coach. It still pisses me off.



This is one of the premier franchises in the NFL. You don't hand the keys to just anyone.







I don't know that I agree that the role is too big for him. He came in, revamped some major things, and a lot of those things had profound impacts. The game management like I mentioned seemed to be vastly improved last year. He also revamped the conditioning program and we've had no where near the amount of injuries we'd been having in years past. Those are large projects to have successfully implemented. In some ways, once a problem has been addressed, it's been resolved, you might even say he's resolved some of the offensive problems by reconfiguring the line. I'd hate to think we got rid of a good but inexperienced coach simply because he lost a couple close games early on by pressing the gas too much.







Wait....how did HE revamp the conditioning program? Does he have a physical training background? He sure doesnt live by it.



And how was his game management "good" last year? He had arguably the most dominant defense in the NFL. He also managed games according to that, often times being overly conservativeand never going for the kill. If you are going to argue that he quickened Eli's time in the pocket with quick releases, thats fine. But everybody already knew that needed to happen and what is apparent is that his concepts are half assed and predictable.



None of that warrants merit. Fire Reese, McAdoo and Solari. Let Spags be interim and Sully call the plays and tinker with the playbook. Let them audition for their next jobs.



The cost of high profile jobs is that you lose them if you dont perform. He hasnt. This is not Coughlin. His teams would hold their guts in with one hand and make tackles to preserve his job. McAdoo has created a culture of lack of accountability and finger pointing. Fuck that!







There's a lot of merit to this but deifying Coughlin is a little over the top. Thankful for the rings but here's some of his lowlights:



2 division titles in 12 years

2 winning second half seasons in 12 years

5 playoff appearances in 12 years, one and done 3 times







Definitely didnt mean to deify. Coughlin's tenure. But his 2nd year in the league he won the division and then went to the playoffs 4 straight years winning the super bowl once. The year after they were arguably the best team in the league for what? 13/14 weeks? Then he won another Super Bowl in '11. He had clout the justified the Giants giving him an extraordinarily long leash.



This head coach does not warrant that. Probably the least impressive 11-5 team I can remember. Of those 11 wins, we had a tough road to beat the fucking Browns. We were gifted two very early INTs by the Eagles at our place, and Wentz still made a great throw that was dropped in the corner of the end zone by Matthews. Barely edging the Saints. Barely beating the Rams in London. Squeaking by the Bengals and getting a scare from the Bears. Getting our shit pushed in by the Vikings. Then we get fucking worked in Philly. None of those wins were dominant, despite having the best defense in football (or aat least top 3)...we thought we were just short a few weapons that would get us an extra 7-10 per game. But we werent. Turns out that its just as much the system (if not more) than the players.



Fuck Ben McAdoo. He was a position coach under one of the best offensive coaches in the league with the best qb in the league who vaulted to an OC job with the promise of being the HC in waiting. Total fraud who is way out of his depth. Maybe he should go back to coaching TEs....who werent even that good during his run in GB.



Also, I bet you weren't saying that crap about being 11-5 last year, 11-5 is 11-5, you are what your record says you are! Seems like a lot of revisionist history to justify your position. In comment 13631270 chopperhatch said:Also, I bet you weren't saying that crap about being 11-5 last year, 11-5 is 11-5, you are what your record says you are! Seems like a lot of revisionist history to justify your position.

If you don't pressure and sack the QB Earl the goat : 10/5/2017 7:58 am : link You aren't winning football games

We are getting Zero out of 150 million dollars worth of defensive ends

basically giantfan2000 : 10/5/2017 8:00 am : link when you are 0-4 every move is questioned





This team believed it's own hype B in ALB : 10/5/2017 8:03 am : link Coming into camp this season. Now that they're getting their asses kicked it's turning into every man for himself football.



McAdoo is trying to save his job, Beckham needs that big contract, Eli is just trying to stay upright, the OL is trying to keep their jobs from week to week and the coaching staff is clearly a failure.



McAdoo is clearly desperate when he's willing to leave points on the field in the futile hope that his OL will hold up on critical 4th be downs. And he's simply not a good enough coach to gameplan based on the other team's perceived strategies.



He's playing checkers while the other HCs are playing chess. It's disturbing, depressing and I've had enough of him.

He's pressing. McAdoo is hoping his players will bail him out Jimmy Googs : 10/5/2017 8:13 am : link on first thru third down, but they are not.



Therefore if he even whiffs a 4th down and short or a few first downs in a row, he is going for it.



I don't argue him trying to create some momentum, but cannot be so desperate to put points at risk early in games.

Mr. Slickback's play calling and game management, in terms That’s Gold, Jerry : 10/5/2017 8:13 am : link of going for it on 4th down, are, I believe, a direct result of the lousy offensive line. When you have to get the ball off in less than two seconds and you have no running game that you can count on there is no question in changes your game planning and how you manage a game.



I can easily imagine the thought process is we might not get down here again so I am going to go for it. Not saying that is wise or good game management but I can easily understand that thinking.



We saw during Tom's last season how the play calling and game management was heavily criticized but, again, that was mostly because the defense was so bad. Coaches have to adjust to what they have and the units they have confidence in. Again, I hate to keep banging this bell but when you do not have talent in a certain area of your team then you tend to try to minimize their effect on the team. For the Giants, it is getting the ball out quick and so forth.



Sorry, but this all goes back to bad drafting, bad FA acquisitions and simply bad front office performance.

I'll ask if we tried the FG and it missed would we still complain? Of course:

Quote: But, last week, watching Mac go for it on fourth down rather than kick a 48 yarder....



Basically, you are assuming a 48 yard FG in a driving rain storm is a gimme, even though Folk missed two kicks and Rosas missed a kick from inside 48 yards. I don't see the logic there.



There's mismanagement, and then there's fans blaming everything on mismanagement, not because of a poor decision, but a poor outcome. Just as if Wing punted to an Eagles returner instead of shanking it and it was returned, we'd have said he should have kicked it out of bounds - basically the argument many made in the Lions game. is just an overreaction to the losing.I'll ask if we tried the FG and it missed would we still complain? Of course:Basically, you are assuming a 48 yard FG in a driving rain storm is a gimme, even though Folk missed two kicks and Rosas missed a kick from inside 48 yards. I don't see the logic there.There's mismanagement, and then there's fans blaming everything on mismanagement, not because of a poor decision, but a poor outcome. Just as if Wing punted to an Eagles returner instead of shanking it and it was returned, we'd have said he should have kicked it out of bounds - basically the argument many made in the Lions game.

Quote: is just an overreaction to the losing.



I'll ask if we tried the FG and it missed would we still complain? Of course:





Quote:





But, last week, watching Mac go for it on fourth down rather than kick a 48 yarder....







Basically, you are assuming a 48 yard FG in a driving rain storm is a gimme, even though Folk missed two kicks and Rosas missed a kick from inside 48 yards. I don't see the logic there.



There's mismanagement, and then there's fans blaming everything on mismanagement, not because of a poor decision, but a poor outcome. Just as if Wing punted to an Eagles returner instead of shanking it and it was returned, we'd have said he should have kicked it out of bounds - basically the argument many made in the Lions game.



You really need to stop being logical. It doesn't sit well on BBI because everyone knows the alternate play would have worked out perfectly.... In comment 13631296 FatMan in Charlotte said:You really need to stop being logical. It doesn't sit well on BBI because everyone knows the alternate play would have worked out perfectly....

Says the two characters who did nothing but blame HomerJones45 : 10/5/2017 8:52 am : link Coughlin for "game management". Logical consistency is not strong with you two.



Thought "game management" was nothing but fan 20-20 hindsight then, still think that is the case now.



Jerry on the other hand, is well on his way to destroying another coach's tenure with his reaches, projects, slugs and bargain bin finds.

I agree with you about the FG before the half BigBlue in Keys : 10/5/2017 8:56 am : link in Philly. But the one in Tampa was into a strong wind on a wet field, maybe that fed into the decision.



We got screwed with the wind this week. When the storm came through first quarter it was behind the Bucs. When we switched sides at the 2nd quarter the wind came around and it was behind the Bucs again. Later when Rosas missed the kick the wind was coming sideways across the field which it had not done all day and pushed it that direction.

Willvab joeinpa : 10/5/2017 9:15 am : link Coughlin s last three teams stunk

Who are the leaders on this team? in the locker room? Simms11 : 10/5/2017 9:16 am : link Defense, I would have thought JPP or LC. Casillas is designated and was voted in as a Captain, but what has he done on D for the others to want to follow his lead? On offense, Eli is, by default of his position, a leader, however we know he's not the leader type. Maybe Pugh? OBJ, I don't think so...not sure who is leading this Offense?! There's no identity to this team and doesn't appear to be an individual that is stepping up to accept the role or roles of leader. I think it's s very underrated part of a team and when a team is in the duldrums, it's even more important.

The D-line was healthier and hungrier last year. CT Charlie : 10/5/2017 9:22 am : link That's the difference. Everything else is about the same, though OBJ's injury hasn't helped.

honestly.... BillKo : 10/5/2017 10:23 am : link I think Mac is pressing. We aren't scoring, and when he gets down close he's thinking I need 7 instead of 3. Almost trying to jump start the team.



Sometimes you have to be patient, even when you're down multiple scores. He's not in that mindset right now.



He'd be smart to take a deep breath, and take points this Sunday.

Quote: In comment 13631270 chopperhatch said:





Quote:





In comment 13631263 WillVAB said:





Quote:





In comment 13631254 chopperhatch said:





Quote:





In comment 13631237 adamg said:





Quote:





In comment 13631235 EricJ said:





Quote:





I don't think he was qualified to be a head coach. Did not have enough experience. He was shining Aaron Rodgers' shoes in GB. He gets a call from us to be the OC. Then, a couple of full moons later he is suddenly the head coach. It still pisses me off.



This is one of the premier franchises in the NFL. You don't hand the keys to just anyone.







I don't know that I agree that the role is too big for him. He came in, revamped some major things, and a lot of those things had profound impacts. The game management like I mentioned seemed to be vastly improved last year. He also revamped the conditioning program and we've had no where near the amount of injuries we'd been having in years past. Those are large projects to have successfully implemented. In some ways, once a problem has been addressed, it's been resolved, you might even say he's resolved some of the offensive problems by reconfiguring the line. I'd hate to think we got rid of a good but inexperienced coach simply because he lost a couple close games early on by pressing the gas too much.







Wait....how did HE revamp the conditioning program? Does he have a physical training background? He sure doesnt live by it.



And how was his game management "good" last year? He had arguably the most dominant defense in the NFL. He also managed games according to that, often times being overly conservativeand never going for the kill. If you are going to argue that he quickened Eli's time in the pocket with quick releases, thats fine. But everybody already knew that needed to happen and what is apparent is that his concepts are half assed and predictable.



None of that warrants merit. Fire Reese, McAdoo and Solari. Let Spags be interim and Sully call the plays and tinker with the playbook. Let them audition for their next jobs.



The cost of high profile jobs is that you lose them if you dont perform. He hasnt. This is not Coughlin. His teams would hold their guts in with one hand and make tackles to preserve his job. McAdoo has created a culture of lack of accountability and finger pointing. Fuck that!







There's a lot of merit to this but deifying Coughlin is a little over the top. Thankful for the rings but here's some of his lowlights:



2 division titles in 12 years

2 winning second half seasons in 12 years

5 playoff appearances in 12 years, one and done 3 times







Definitely didnt mean to deify. Coughlin's tenure. But his 2nd year in the league he won the division and then went to the playoffs 4 straight years winning the super bowl once. The year after they were arguably the best team in the league for what? 13/14 weeks? Then he won another Super Bowl in '11. He had clout the justified the Giants giving him an extraordinarily long leash.



This head coach does not warrant that. Probably the least impressive 11-5 team I can remember. Of those 11 wins, we had a tough road to beat the fucking Browns. We were gifted two very early INTs by the Eagles at our place, and Wentz still made a great throw that was dropped in the corner of the end zone by Matthews. Barely edging the Saints. Barely beating the Rams in London. Squeaking by the Bengals and getting a scare from the Bears. Getting our shit pushed in by the Vikings. Then we get fucking worked in Philly. None of those wins were dominant, despite having the best defense in football (or aat least top 3)...we thought we were just short a few weapons that would get us an extra 7-10 per game. But we werent. Turns out that its just as much the system (if not more) than the players.



Fuck Ben McAdoo. He was a position coach under one of the best offensive coaches in the league with the best qb in the league who vaulted to an OC job with the promise of being the HC in waiting. Total fraud who is way out of his depth. Maybe he should go back to coaching TEs....who werent even that good during his run in GB.







Also, I bet you weren't saying that crap about being 11-5 last year, 11-5 is 11-5, you are what your record says you are! Seems like a lot of revisionist history to justify your position.



I absolutely was. As good as the defense was, I thought the offense was as bad. I did not have faith in ,beating ANYBODY once we lost to the Eagles in Philly. Sure, I thought there was a 50/50 shot we had based solely on our D. But thats not confidence.



I love when posters who dont know me at all and werent there to cuallenge what I was saying at the time, say "oh I bet you werent saying that before." In comment 13631284 gmenatlarge said:I absolutely was. As good as the defense was, I thought the offense was as bad. I did not have faith in ,beating ANYBODY once we lost to the Eagles in Philly. Sure, I thought there was a 50/50 shot we had based solely on our D. But thats not confidence.I love when posters who dont know me at all and werent there to cuallenge what I was saying at the time, say "oh I bet you werent saying that before."

Quote: of the team on the field in all three phases



There is something about the team chemistry that is off this year



Mac wasnt that good before. In comment 13631283 gidiefor said:Mac wasnt that good before.

Quote: isn't the leader type?



Almost every single person in the locker room disagrees with that.



Let me rephrase - He's a leader because of his position and his play on the field, but he is not the type to pull up everyone's boot-straps and kick them in the ass. He's never been a boisterous type and maybe the Giants need that right now?! I don't know. My point really is the fact that I do not see a lot of leadership right now. Someone on both sides rallying the troops. In comment 13631352 FatMan in Charlotte said:Let me rephrase - He's a leader because of his position and his play on the field, but he is not the type to pull up everyone's boot-straps and kick them in the ass. He's never been a boisterous type and maybe the Giants need that right now?! I don't know. My point really is the fact that I do not see a lot of leadership right now. Someone on both sides rallying the troops.

There's a reason guys work their way up Dave on the UWS : 10/5/2017 11:55 am : link One step at a time. If guys are fast tracked frequently they are over matched. He is trying to function as a head coach in the way he thinks you need to but in reality he often seems clueless over matched by circumstances, relating to the media, creating "complimentary" football. Last year the defense performed so well he was able to follow a narrow formula to win games. This year he REALLY has to coach the team and is failing dismally. John Mara SHOULD be able to see this (he was around for Handley) but I bet he doesn't. Hiring Mac was a mistake (regardless of what happens this year) for the wrong reasons. You don't hire a guy as head coach so the QB isn't inconvenienced to learn a new offense. That's just assinine. The head coach has to create a culture and coordinate the whole team. The fact that he won't give up play calling is damning on his ability to do that. He doesn't see the big picture.

There are thingss about Reese I don't like but on paper there seems to be enough talent here to win with. Many many GMs are doing far worse jobs. If the coach isn't getting the most out of what he has that's on him not the GM. As far as the offensive line goes MOST teams have crappy lines but the Giants seem to be having a FAR worse time scheming around theirs. To me that's coaching.

I agree with soem of Mac's decisions and don't think game mgmnt is PatersonPlank : 10/5/2017 11:59 am : link an issue. I just think he sucks and the offense is pathetic, and getting worse, under his watch. However I too would have gone for the 4th downs he's has tried, and I would have skipped the FG in the driving rain too. The difference with me is I would "NEVER" go empty backfield/shotgun on those short yardage plays. Its just stupid.