ESPN suggests the Giants trade Brandon Marshall now Jim Bob Cooter : 10/5/2017 10:37 am Quote: Less than two months after signing Marshall, the Giants used their first-round pick for receiving tight end Evan Engram, who runs routes that might typically go to Marshall. If Marshall were available, the price would probably be as low as a seventh-rounder, according to multiple execs who didn't seem excited by the prospect.



There's a suggestion jcn56 : 10/5/2017 10:38 am : link We spoke to multiple execs who didn't want this guy on their roster, so our conclusion was that the Giants should try to find someone to trade for him.

I despise the way he gets down JonC : 10/5/2017 10:39 am : link after not getting a pass thrown his way or dropping one, but he's always been that way, he disappears if not involved early and often. The trade return doesn't bother me, his attitude is a killer.





What? Knee of Theismann : 10/5/2017 10:40 am : link Trade a starting receiver 4 games into the season for what will probably be a practice squad casualty next year. Because we have a good tight end?

Who would want him? Chris684 : 10/5/2017 10:40 am : link He looks disinterested at this point.

after not getting a pass thrown his way or dropping one, but he's always been that way, he disappears if not involved early and often. The trade return doesn't bother me, his attitude is a killer.





There's no trade return to be had - he stinks.



This is like Charles Schwab sending you an advisory telling you to consider selling your Enron stock. Too late. In comment 13631478 JonC said:There's no trade return to be had - he stinks.This is like Charles Schwab sending you an advisory telling you to consider selling your Enron stock. Too late.

and yes, I'm being a bit hard on him JonC : 10/5/2017 10:41 am : link but the 2017 NY Football Giants collectively have a shitty attitude.



Admitting a mistake in life takes a lot of balls and maturity. Beezer : 10/5/2017 10:43 am : link In football, admitting a mistake rarely happens.



He's not going anywhere.



That said, I'd be happy if he were traded for anything right now because (a) it would be a return, and a chance at a future prospect, even if a long-shot, and (b) maybe Rudolph would get a chance.



But, not gonna happen.

when's the Enzo : 10/5/2017 10:43 am : link last time Reese traded a player for a pick? Shockey? We were 0-4 four years ago and instead of selling off he actually went out and traded for Beason.

Engram works the middle sinister_bee98 : 10/5/2017 10:46 am : link and Marshall works the outside. What a ridiculous premise! They are playing 2 different positions.

He sucks - whatever he may have once had he lost PatersonPlank : 10/5/2017 10:55 am : link Lacks quickness, speed, and has average to poor hands. He's big thats about it. I'd rather play a rookie like Rudolph to be honest.

For some reason I feel like he is going to have a big game soon enough chuckydee9 : 10/5/2017 11:02 am : link Don't know why.. I don't buy it that the guy is disinterested or doesn't put in the effort.. things have looked bad but he is a good player and he will have a big day soon enough..



Besides, knowing how unlucky or bad we are with late round picks.. it won't matter if we trade him.. If nothing else he is insurance in case engram or Shepard gets injured..

I don't think it's lack of interest or effort either jcn56 : 10/5/2017 11:04 am : link I think he's just tired from carrying around the fork in his back.

trade riceneggs : 10/5/2017 11:05 am : link trade him for Alex Smith, str8 up

last time Reese traded a player for a pick? Shockey? We were 0-4 four years ago and instead of selling off he actually went out and traded for Beason.



Then Reese double down on that move by signing him to a 3 year 19 million dollar deal in the 2014 offseason.



In comment 13631489 Enzo said:Then Reese double down on that move by signing him to a 3 year 19 million dollar deal in the 2014 offseason.

we all knew family progtitioner : 10/5/2017 11:11 am : link it was a gamble. It looks like we crapped out

Nonsensical allstarjim : 10/5/2017 11:16 am : link The future value of Brandon Marshall in the Giants' offense and the skillset and physical presence he provides for both this year and even next year far exceeds the likely return in a trade. Even if a 5th rounder was offered, it would make the Giants worse for basically what is historically a bottom of the roster player or lottery ticket.



You could make the argument that a trade for a competent RB might be possible and a fair return, but it's unlikely that the quality of RB the Giants would seek would likely be unavailable for a return of just Marshall, and even if such a trade were to happen, would not significantly improve the offense or the running game.





So far, the skillset and physical presence JonC : 10/5/2017 11:21 am : link are minimal if any, and it's certainly possible it's Father Time getting in the way. But I sure hope he wakes up, as I don't expect a trade.



RE: Nonsensical McNally's_Nuts : 10/5/2017 11:21 am : link

Quote: The future value of Brandon Marshall in the Giants' offense and the skillset and physical presence he provides for both this year and even next year far exceeds the likely return in a trade. Even if a 5th rounder was offered, it would make the Giants worse for basically what is historically a bottom of the roster player or lottery ticket.



You could make the argument that a trade for a competent RB might be possible and a fair return, but it's unlikely that the quality of RB the Giants would seek would likely be unavailable for a return of just Marshall, and even if such a trade were to happen, would not significantly improve the offense or the running game.





Marshall won't be on the team next year. He is essentially on a one year deal. In comment 13631513 allstarjim said:Marshall won't be on the team next year. He is essentially on a one year deal.

I was very down on the offense the first 2 games Dinger : 10/5/2017 11:22 am : link but they HAVE shown improvement. They went from not showing up the first two games to playing 1 quarter versus the eagles then 3 quarters versus the Bucs. Maybe they can put together a full game soon and when other teams start triple teaming Beckham and paying more attention to Engram Marshall will make his catches. I'm not sure what everyone was looking for from him. He's a secondary or tertiary target. He's got 4 games under his belt with a new team and a new scheme. The Giants don't trade and especially trade away. He's going to be here and have an increasing role. He'll make some catches this year that idell could not make because of the size difference. Thats all he'll add.

it was a gamble. It looks like we crapped out



I think a lot of people mistakenly thought it was foolproof. Given his age, there was no chance of that. In comment 13631510 family progtitioner said:I think a lot of people mistakenly thought it was foolproof. Given his age, there was no chance of that.

you ain't getting anything or much at all micky : 10/5/2017 11:29 am : link even if he could be traded at all

Jury is still out well...bye TC : 10/5/2017 11:34 am : link a month ago BBI had a raging hard on for this guy. Now hes washed up. Losing is contagious.

When a guy says Dave on the UWS : 10/5/2017 11:41 am : link "2 more years and then I'm done" in reality he's ALREADY done in his mind. Reese misread this guy it was a signing he shouldn't have made.

He isn't getting traded, no chance SGMen : 10/5/2017 11:43 am : link You live with him. If we finish 5 - 11 or worse, as I predict at this point due to our schedule and OL ineptitude, you look at a blue chip 1st rounder AND you also clean house of higher priced veterans who don't fit the future.



Basically, you clean house and Marshall is someone who could go. And don't think OBJ can't be traded if there is house cleaning. All it takes is for one team to overpay.



5 - 11 likely means the front office and coaches will be replaced by a new GM and staff. Anything can happen.

In comment 13631510 family progtitioner said:





Quote:





it was a gamble. It looks like we crapped out







I think a lot of people mistakenly thought it was foolproof. Given his age, there was no chance of that.



I mean, I felt like it was a small gamble. I (probably along with everyone else) felt that Marshall would really help Manning because of his big body.



Now he drops balls at an impressive rate. In comment 13631524 jcn56 said:I mean, I felt like it was a small gamble. I (probably along with everyone else) felt that Marshall would really help Manning because of his big body.Now he drops balls at an impressive rate.

I AcidTest : 10/5/2017 11:56 am : link still have some hope, but he looks like another poor FA signing by Reese. I can't imagine anyone trading for him.

He s a problem but hasn't been the only problem. Wouldn't Blue21 : 10/5/2017 12:11 pm : link get crap for him. I'd sit him before I'd trade him. Could at least be a back up. I think it's still too early to tell how he's gonna be.

Trade him? Marty866b : 10/5/2017 12:35 pm : link For a low 7th round draft choice? I have met many sportswriters throughout my life and have always felt that they knew little about sports and this fits right into my thinking.

This is funny B in ALB : 10/5/2017 12:39 pm : link Does it really matter if they trade him or not? What difference does it make? I say none.



He doesn't care, he just wants to get his, as does most of this "team".

RE: Nonsensical jvm52106 : 10/5/2017 12:52 pm : link

Quote: The future value of Brandon Marshall in the Giants' offense and the skillset and physical presence he provides for both this year and even next year far exceeds the likely return in a trade. Even if a 5th rounder was offered, it would make the Giants worse for basically what is historically a bottom of the roster player or lottery ticket.



You could make the argument that a trade for a competent RB might be possible and a fair return, but it's unlikely that the quality of RB the Giants would seek would likely be unavailable for a return of just Marshall, and even if such a trade were to happen, would not significantly improve the offense or the running game.

I was all for the signing when it happened and now I can easily say there is no next year for Marshall with the Giants. He looks done. In comment 13631513 allstarjim said:I was all for the signing when it happened and now I can easily say there is no next year for Marshall with the Giants. He looks done.

I'd pull the trigger. The_Boss : 10/5/2017 1:14 pm : link A lot of losing has followed this guy going back to his Denver days.

LOL... BillKo : 10/5/2017 1:17 pm : link who would actually want Marshall??



We gambled on a veteran being rejuvenated and flourishing, so to speak, like say Everson Walls or other players we've picked up in the past.



Marshall looks to be just extremely average at this point, and hardly an upgrade over Cruz.



At least Cruz gave you enthusiasm.

and even got called an idiot.







RE: Nonsensical DennyInDenville : 10/5/2017 1:21 pm : link

Quote: The future value of Brandon Marshall in the Giants' offense and the skillset and physical presence he provides for both this year and even next year far exceeds the likely return in a trade. Even if a 5th rounder was offered, it would make the Giants worse for basically what is historically a bottom of the roster player or lottery ticket.



You could make the argument that a trade for a competent RB might be possible and a fair return, but it's unlikely that the quality of RB the Giants would seek would likely be unavailable for a return of just Marshall, and even if such a trade were to happen, would not significantly improve the offense or the running game.



It's to get him off the roster I would guess more then anything else.



Marshall Came here to win. We are 0-4 I doubt he is hapoy, and would welcome a trade before he starts spreading more throughout the team.



It seems as tho 90% of us we're all wrong and Marshall was a horrible signing.



Whitworth was the guy, we missed out. In comment 13631513 allstarjim said:It's to get him off the roster I would guess more then anything else.Marshall Came here to win. We are 0-4 I doubt he is hapoy, and would welcome a trade before he starts spreading more throughout the team.It seems as tho 90% of us we're all wrong and Marshall was a horrible signing.Whitworth was the guy, we missed out.

Marshall was brought in to be a complimentary piece Go Terps : 10/5/2017 1:22 pm : link It made sense at the time given the contract.

RE: This is funny HomerJones45 : 10/5/2017 1:24 pm : link

Quote: Does it really matter if they trade him or not? What difference does it make? I say none.



He doesn't care, he just wants to get his, as does most of this "team". Pretty much the case. It's not like there weren't red flags in his history. In comment 13631619 B in ALB said:Pretty much the case. It's not like there weren't red flags in his history.

RE: Marshall was brought in to be a complimentary piece BillKo : 10/5/2017 1:27 pm : link

Quote: It made sense at the time given the contract.



Overwhelmingly.......he was the size receiver we lacked. And didn't have to the #1 guy.



It's just not working out. Stuff happens.....it's not an exact science. In comment 13631678 Go Terps said:Overwhelmingly.......he was the size receiver we lacked. And didn't have to the #1 guy.It's just not working out. Stuff happens.....it's not an exact science.

I'm an outlier... DonQuixote : 10/5/2017 1:28 pm : link I don't think Marshall was a bad signing. He and Eli are connecting better recently, and after the egregious drop two weeks ago and a couple less egregious drops, I think he'll be fine.



Let's be clear, Odell has dropped balls, Eli was not on top of his games in the first two weeks, the OL is in disarray. Expect Marshall to pick up his game bit don't give up in him. I see things trending upward.

Once we lock up Lam Jones ghost718 : 10/5/2017 1:32 pm : link We'll be free to trade Marshall

How does bringing in a ''complimentary'' [sic] piece matter Overseer : 10/5/2017 1:32 pm : link if said piece is a jackass, as the aforementioned poster correctly noted?



And it wasn't a vet min deal. An $11M contract isn't chump change.





Marshall got $5m guaranteed for 2017 jcn56 : 10/5/2017 1:36 pm : link and we're out easily after that. Not chump change, but it didn't handcuff us in any way.



As for him being a jackass - why's that, because he dropped passes? Has he made some statements that I'm not aware of?

RE: How does bringing in a ''complimentary'' [sic] piece matter Go Terps : 10/5/2017 1:41 pm : link

Quote: if said piece is a jackass, as the aforementioned poster correctly noted?



And it wasn't a vet min deal. An $11M contract isn't chump change.





I'm aware of the difference between complimentary and complementary. I apologize for typing incorrectly on my phone.



Is Marshall a jackass, or is he just done? When he was signed I was hoping for 700 yards and 6 TDs...but they had to be the right 6 TDs. I was hoping for a red zone option on a team that is worse than putrid running the ball in that area. For reasons that in large part aren't Marshall's fault, that hasn't borne out to be the case. In comment 13631698 Overseer said:I'm aware of the difference between complimentary and complementary. I apologize for typing incorrectly on my phone.Is Marshall a jackass, or is he just done? When he was signed I was hoping for 700 yards and 6 TDs...but they had to be the right 6 TDs. I was hoping for a red zone option on a team that is worse than putrid running the ball in that area. For reasons that in large part aren't Marshall's fault, that hasn't borne out to be the case.

One of the best WRs of the last 10 years KWALL2 : 10/5/2017 1:50 pm : link He was a great talent. 4 games in it looks like he fell off the cliff. At this point it looks like a terrible FA signing. An older player coming off a down year who now looks even worse.



Nobody will trade for the guy.



They either use him or cut him.



I'm for giving him a few more games.

Hard to say Overseer : 10/5/2017 1:52 pm : link I objected to the signing more based on his age and largely overlooked his half-assed play, but both shortcomings are rather apparent.



Regardless...he's patently such a small reason the Giants suck, so I'm not sweating it much, nor should anyone. Prime BM couldn't help this team.

Would rather keep him TMS : 10/5/2017 1:57 pm : link than let him go for a 7th round pick. The way we draft that is a no brainer. Injury insurance if nothing else. If Engram takes takes over that works well too. ELI and the offense has shown some life these last two games. The NFC East is no bargain and anything can still happen if we put it together. MO.

Great message to future FAs oldutican : 10/5/2017 2:06 pm : link You have a few bad games and we'll trade your ass.

He is under contract for next year, btw allstarjim : 10/5/2017 3:14 pm : link I get that they can cut him in the offseason. But the point of my post was that there is no benefit to trading him away. If he's that bad you simply bench him.



We are four games into the season, he will get more than that to bounce back.

Speaking only for myself Don Draper : 10/5/2017 4:16 pm : link



Quote: Dinger : 11:22 am : link

.... Maybe they can put together a full game soon and when other teams start triple teaming Beckham and paying more attention to Engram Marshall will make his catches. I'm not sure what everyone was looking for from him .... I was/am looking for him to always fight for the ball and to generally catch it when he's targeted...

For what? old man : 10/5/2017 4:24 pm : link A bag of biscuits?

However, if he wants to be traded, hold out for at least 1/2 a bag; or a conditional 7th(if he catches 5 passes more than he drops this season for the new team).

It was mentioned before Elite Mobster #32 : 10/5/2017 4:34 pm : link To bring Marshall in to block and release from the Line of Scrimmage, then have Engram to take Marshall's position on some plays as a receiver. Marshall runs better inside routes. Engram can beat DB's on the outside. It's like when JPP and Vernon change sides. It would be hard to prepare for. I think it could work. Actually Engram has better one on one release moves off the line.



BBI just spent more in hosting fees nyynyg : 10/5/2017 5:05 pm : link for the database i/o of this thread than the value of this trade idea or what would be returned to the Giants via trade.

Marshall is not playing great GeorgeAdams33 : 10/5/2017 8:23 pm : link but I really do wish that some of you would just quit with all the whining about Travis Rudolph. It's just laughable. The guy went undrafted and did not make the team yet some of you act like he can be an all pro. Just cut it out, all of you. It's beyond pathetic. Rudolph will never be a difference maker in the NFL. Get over it.