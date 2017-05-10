Is there any realistic hope for this season ? Spider56 : 10/5/2017 12:10 pm I'm still numb to think the season could be over by Oct 1. With Denver on the road next week and Oakland / KC / LAR still ahead, are there any optimists that think we can realistically get to the playoffs ?



Thank god for college football.

No chance jlukes : 10/5/2017 12:12 pm : link none



even 9-7 means we have to finish the season going 9-3.



Does anyone think we are going to win 9 of our last 12 games?



And 9-7 would still be a long shot for a wild card

The only way to have any optimism... Britt in VA : 10/5/2017 12:13 pm : link is for them to rip off a winning streak and inspire some confidence, both in the players and fans.



I'm talking 3 or 4 in a row, to get us back to .500 or one game from it.



That's the only way, and it's not looking likely.



One more loss or two more losses, the players will undoubtedly pack it in.

. arcarsenal : 10/5/2017 12:14 pm : link Not really, but all these players are saying this was the "breaking point" and that things are turning around right now.. so, it should be fun to hear what the new excuses are if they lose again.

Nope B in ALB : 10/5/2017 12:15 pm : link the only hope is that they continue to lose, McAdoo gets fired, the team stays relatively healthy and they get a high draft pick. Other than that, this "team" is kaput.

Define hope JonC : 10/5/2017 12:16 pm : link Hope to see a number of players and a chunk of the team show signs of growth, absolutely should be realistic.



The 2017 Giants do not appear to be made of the same things as the 2016 Giants. That falls to coaching and getting this team to wake up. Press clippings and accolades a winning formula does not create. It's just words on paper. The team needs to re-engage its effort on the field.



Let's see if they can right the ship and win 7-8 games somehow.

It's a culture problem.... Britt in VA : 10/5/2017 12:20 pm : link We have a poor culture, IMO, in the lockerroom.



One of the things I often think gets overlooked about Tom Coughlin, he came in and completely changed the culture of the team, after it having nearly a decade of poor culture.

i think Les in TO : 10/5/2017 12:20 pm : link the only realistic hope is that wayne gallman takes the starting RB job, sparks the offense by playing above the (predictable) Xs and Os, giving confidence to the team and they use that momentum go on a run.



It is a real long shot - only the 92 chargers made the playoffs in the modern era after starting 0-4.

no spike : 10/5/2017 12:21 pm : link our OL is the Achilles that has yet to be fixed for several seasons

And you could argue that winning 7 or 8 games B in ALB : 10/5/2017 12:21 pm : link does very little to help this team out moving into next year. Another middling draft pick, lousy round positioning coupled with what seems to be an inherent questionable ability to evaluate talent has me concerned. Not to mention an aging QB, an OL in shambles, a coach under fire, a GM possibly out the door...lots more questions than answers.



And i'm usually bullish about the Giants seasons. For some reason - record notwithstanding - this team just doesn't have it.



I've played in games where the team doesn't seem to want to even tackle opposing players. You can see a lack of effort and drive - but more importantly, you can feel it on the field and on the sideline. With this team, I can see it and feel it by watching television and replays. Lack of effort, lack of cohesion, terrible effort in tackling and engagement, slow, lackluster and lazy. It's all right there. This team is done.

Realistic, then no PatersonPlank : 10/5/2017 12:22 pm : link Even if we turn it around and go 9-3 the rest of the way we would likely lose all tiebreakers. Even at 9-7, we are 0-2 already in the NFCE and 0-4 in the NFC.

Britt JonC : 10/5/2017 12:22 pm : link It sure seems that way, the lack of focus and attention to the little details that made them successful last season are gone. A lot of poor play, mental errors, lack of in game awareness, attention to details, and unsportsmanlike nonsense when they actually do something positive.

There are more 2-2 teams BigBlueDownTheShore : 10/5/2017 12:24 pm : link this year then ever before. There is some definite hope.



I really think that our offense was paying so poorly in the first 2 weeks, because they had barely played together as a whole in the preseason. As much as we hate it, preseason does have some value.



We are now moving the ball, however, our defense is really struggling at this point. Can't stop the run and get off the field when needed.

B JonC : 10/5/2017 12:25 pm : link Sadly, largely agree especially with respect to how it could affect getting started on 2018, when the time arrives.



RE: It's a culture problem.... lawguy9801 : 10/5/2017 12:25 pm : link

Quote: We have a poor culture, IMO, in the lockerroom.



One of the things I often think gets overlooked about Tom Coughlin, he came in and completely changed the culture of the team, after it having nearly a decade of poor culture.



Eh...people seem to forget all of the games, almost too numerous to count during TC's tenure, where the doors were completely blown off and they looked totally unprepared to play. In comment 13631586 Britt in VA said:Eh...people seem to forget all of the games, almost too numerous to count during TC's tenure, where the doors were completely blown off and they looked totally unprepared to play.

.. Named Later : 10/5/2017 12:28 pm : link They are last in the NFC East, with losses on the books to 2 of the teams ahead of them. I count 9 teams with a better shot at the NFC Wild Card. They are being mentioned in the same sentence as the Browns and the Niners.



Any sliver of Hope will be gone if they shit the bed this weekend.





NO ZogZerg : 10/5/2017 12:36 pm : link Football is a Team sport and this is not a good Team.



We'll be lucky if the season doesn't implode.

my take giantfan2000 : 10/5/2017 12:42 pm : link this is the key game

we lose this and go 0-5 then it is over



but everyone forgets last year that we were 2-4 after 6 weeks

our defense didn't turn on until week 8 against the Rams



If our defense can click and get moving we could definitely win 4 in a row







RE: Britt jcn56 : 10/5/2017 12:45 pm : link

Quote: It sure seems that way, the lack of focus and attention to the little details that made them successful last season are gone. A lot of poor play, mental errors, lack of in game awareness, attention to details, and unsportsmanlike nonsense when they actually do something positive.



It's been like this for some time, though. Goes back before Mac. Is it the players we're drafting? We went through that round of drafting 'captains', doesn't seem like it did anything. Changed up the coaching staff (although not a full change by any stretch). We got one season of improvement and back in the dumps.



What the hell is going on? In comment 13631596 JonC said:It's been like this for some time, though. Goes back before Mac. Is it the players we're drafting? We went through that round of drafting 'captains', doesn't seem like it did anything. Changed up the coaching staff (although not a full change by any stretch). We got one season of improvement and back in the dumps.What the hell is going on?

Personally gmen9892 : 10/5/2017 12:52 pm : link If you told any fans that you would lose away games @dallas, @philly, @TB, and a home game to what looks like a solid Detroit team, you would chalk that up to just playing good teams. Especially after losing the last 2 on last second FGs.



However, the fact that its happened in consecutive weeks, to start the season, it looks SO much worse. I still think this is a good team, and we have a bunch of guys who are not that old and have been above average players in this league as recently as last season.



If this team starts getting a few breaks, wins this weekend and 1 of the next 2 vs Den and Sea, I will be back on board. They would need to follow that up by winning the next 2 games after the bye as well and getting to 4-5.

No. fivehead : 10/5/2017 12:53 pm : link This season is shot. The only thing to look forward to is a good draft slot.

Its a question of can we win the division Dinger : 10/5/2017 12:56 pm : link It'll be tough to get a wildcard with 8 and 8 but divisions have been won with losing records so.....



The Eagles are in front but i don't seem them as a team with so much talent or well coached that they will break away from the pack. The Cowboys, much like us, seem to have come back down to earth after last year. The Redskins, as always, run hot and cold from week to week. You have to hope the other teams are no better than mediocre and have a couple of losing streaks all while we have to rattle off a few wins in a row. I don't think it is such a long shot but you have to wonder that even IF they win the division and make the playoffs are the Giants talented and well coached enough to make a Coughlin type run. I don't think so and at this point I think having a respectable record this year could be detrimental to the team in the long run. Meaning, there would be no change in GM, talent evaluation or other front office areas of need and we could even see the same poor effort poured into perennially bad positions, i.e. Offensive line, LB , RB. So not sure how to root for the team at this point.

I blame the players for the culture Go Terps : 10/5/2017 1:04 pm : link I think there are players in that room who think they're great despite never having been a part of any winning teams in their careers. The receivers go on a boat trip before the playoffs. Beckham and Vernon (neither of whom have been on a team that's done anything) don't come to OTAs. JPP won't talk to the media because he's playing like shit.



These guys are the leaders on the team. They're the ones the young guys see getting paid or getting tons of media attention...they take their cue from them. Eli is the old man in the room...they're not going to relate to him.



The culture does suck, and I think it's because we've hitched our wagon to the wrong kinds of horses. This team is close to completely unraveling. Beckham's comments about the play designs are a sign.

depends on what you mean..... BillKo : 10/5/2017 1:09 pm : link ..playoffs? Most likely not.



Young players developing and getting better, serving as a spring board for 2018....definitely. And that's what I am looking for.



Other than Eli - who still looks to be the same player - a lot of this team has youth on its side.



Now youth can be deceiving in football because of 1) the salary cap 2) the injury factor.







RE: I blame the players for the culture The_Boss : 10/5/2017 1:10 pm : link

Quote: I think there are players in that room who think they're great despite never having been a part of any winning teams in their careers. The receivers go on a boat trip before the playoffs. Beckham and Vernon (neither of whom have been on a team that's done anything) don't come to OTAs. JPP won't talk to the media because he's playing like shit.



These guys are the leaders on the team. They're the ones the young guys see getting paid or getting tons of media attention...they take their cue from them. Eli is the old man in the room...they're not going to relate to him.



The culture does suck, and I think it's because we've hitched our wagon to the wrong kinds of horses. This team is close to completely unraveling. Beckham's comments about the play designs are a sign.



It's been so bad the fucking kicker refused to talk after the Tampa game. The god damn rookie K. In comment 13631647 Go Terps said:It's been so bad the fucking kicker refused to talk after the Tampa game. The god damn rookie K.

both for Fans and Players idiotsavant : 10/5/2017 1:11 pm : link I never saw it as 'make a run or its not worth it'.



On the contrary:



Legions of us, possibly a plurality of us, started out when the team SUCKED. The heroics took place -during- loosing seasons, or -while- loosing games, when the wheels were coming off,



Carsen, Taylor, those guys, made huge plays at those times.



For any current fans OR players who mail it in due to 'its not on this year' ...that shows lack of character.

RE: my take BillKo : 10/5/2017 1:12 pm : link

Quote: this is the key game

we lose this and go 0-5 then it is over



but everyone forgets last year that we were 2-4 after 6 weeks

our defense didn't turn on until week 8 against the Rams



If our defense can click and get moving we could definitely win 4 in a row







Think we were 2-3, with 3 straight loses...but your point about the defense hitting its stride and taking over games is a good one.



Giants can get back into the playoff race....it's extremely hard to be out of the NFL playoff hunt in October, it really is.



Getting in after 0-4, though, is probably not doable. In comment 13631623 giantfan2000 said:Think we were 2-3, with 3 straight loses...but your point about the defense hitting its stride and taking over games is a good one.Giants can get back into the playoff race....it's extremely hard to be out of the NFL playoff hunt in October, it really is.Getting in after 0-4, though, is probably not doable.

4 losses does not end the season joeinpa : 10/5/2017 1:12 pm : link what makes it discouraging is the caliber of play that got them there.



Are they going to run the ball better, stop the run, rush the passer better, play better special teams...etc...





But to say there is no hope is just another case of a fan not being able to get past what they seen most recently.



They have no vision of it getting better, even though this has happened time and again in sports.



Yes there is hope, win Sunday, and see if that gets some positive momentum and better play going.

RE: depends on what you mean..... The_Boss : 10/5/2017 1:12 pm : link

Quote: ..playoffs? Most likely not.



Young players developing and getting better, serving as a spring board for 2018....definitely. And that's what I am looking for.



Other than Eli - who still looks to be the same player - a lot of this team has youth on its side.



Now youth can be deceiving in football because of 1) the salary cap 2) the injury factor.







This is the 6th youngest roster in football. If the culture sucks now it's likely going to persist for a while. In comment 13631653 BillKo said:This is the 6th youngest roster in football. If the culture sucks now it's likely going to persist for a while.

not a chance well...bye TC : 10/5/2017 1:13 pm : link glaring holes, an aging QB, a knucklehead superstar WR and a clueless HC. Cmon man...

The Giants led by McAdoo B in ALB : 10/5/2017 1:14 pm : link Are dangerously close to the inmates running the asylum situation. That's the beginning of the end.

RE: The Giants led by McAdoo Go Terps : 10/5/2017 1:19 pm : link

Quote: Are dangerously close to the inmates running the asylum situation. That's the beginning of the end.



Maybe that's true, but isn't it also incumbent on the players to act like pros? If a player needs to be babysat, why would we want that player?



I want the head coach to be working on game plans, not reminding the players not to get celebration penalties. In comment 13631666 B in ALB said:Maybe that's true, but isn't it also incumbent on the players to act like pros? If a player needs to be babysat, why would we want that player?I want the head coach to be working on game plans, not reminding the players not to get celebration penalties.

RE: RE: depends on what you mean..... BillKo : 10/5/2017 1:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13631653 BillKo said:





Quote:





..playoffs? Most likely not.



Young players developing and getting better, serving as a spring board for 2018....definitely. And that's what I am looking for.



Other than Eli - who still looks to be the same player - a lot of this team has youth on its side.



Now youth can be deceiving in football because of 1) the salary cap 2) the injury factor.











This is the 6th youngest roster in football. If the culture sucks now it's likely going to persist for a while.



But it was excellent last year, so how do you account for that?



I think saying the Giants, with this cast, will have a negative cast going forward is just being very pessimistic.



We seem teams turn it around from year to year in the NFL, so I'm not buying it.



I'd rather have a young base than an older base.......

In comment 13631664 The_Boss said:But it was excellent last year, so how do you account for that?I think saying the Giants, with this cast, will have a negative cast going forward is just being very pessimistic.We seem teams turn it around from year to year in the NFL, so I'm not buying it.I'd rather have a young base than an older base.......

RE: RE: It's a culture problem.... HomerJones45 : 10/5/2017 1:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13631586 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





We have a poor culture, IMO, in the lockerroom.



One of the things I often think gets overlooked about Tom Coughlin, he came in and completely changed the culture of the team, after it having nearly a decade of poor culture.







Eh...people seem to forget all of the games, almost too numerous to count during TC's tenure, where the doors were completely blown off and they looked totally unprepared to play. Was that before or after the 200 million dollar spend for free agents during his tenure? Oh, that's right . . . In comment 13631604 lawguy9801 said:Was that before or after the 200 million dollar spend for free agents during his tenure? Oh, that's right . . .

Ask me at about 4pm on Sunday SGMen : 10/5/2017 1:26 pm : link If we lose a tough, close game to the Chargers at home not only is the season lost but we have to think complete turnover of front office and coaching staff with a new GM coming in. 0 - 5 would be devastating and I think it would mean Mac has lost the team possibly.



However, if we win 3 straight going into the bye week you have to hope for a post bye continuance of solid play. 9 - 7 and this team returns with the front office and coaching staff in tact.



I'll be honest, I'm torn whether I want 3 - 4 or 0 -7 simply because I'm done with Reese and his drafts. Last year our schedule wasn't too hard and we flourished and won close games. This year specials and no pass rush plus avg OL play have cost us dearly with 2 close losses.



As a fan though, 3 - 4 please. 2 - 5 doesn't do anything for me.

. pjcas18 : 10/5/2017 1:28 pm : link Hope? Let me tell you something, my friend. Hope is a dangerous thing. Hope can drive a man insane. It's got no use in football. You'd better get used to that idea.

Not imposible UberAlias : 10/5/2017 1:29 pm : link But not very likely at all. Is it out the question that the light could suddenly flick on for some of these guys, the momentum become contagious and suddenly they rip off a win streak and are right back in it?



Sure, its possible, but I see very little reason to EXPECT that.

SG..... BillKo : 10/5/2017 1:30 pm : link 3-4, I can't see beating Denver, esp there.



We could beat SD and Seattle.....I see 2-5 or 1-6.



RE: SG..... SGMen : 10/5/2017 1:34 pm : link

Quote: 3-4, I can't see beating Denver, esp there.



We could beat SD and Seattle.....I see 2-5 or 1-6. Hypothetically, if we beat the Chargers we MUST somehow beat Denver to gain momentum. Is it likely in Denver? Nope, not with this OL and that defense but in football, ya just never know.



I think we are 2 - 5 and out of it by the bye week. In comment 13631694 BillKo said:Hypothetically, if we beat the Chargers we MUST somehow beat Denver to gain momentum. Is it likely in Denver? Nope, not with this OL and that defense but in football, ya just never know.I think we are 2 - 5 and out of it by the bye week.

No hope, too many problems. Keith : 10/5/2017 1:37 pm : link It starts with the FO who mis-evaluated our OL and failed to have a plan B. The OL is the cog that is bringing this whole teams performance down.



Next is the coaching staff. Too many things that just don't make sense. Bad decisions, weird commentary, bad in game decisions, predictable play calling, and so on.



Next is the players. Too many guys that are expected to be top performers and leaders and nobody is pulling their weight. Not one guy. Not Eli. Not JPP. Not OBJ. Not Vernon or snacks or Collins or Marshall or anyone else.



The lockerroom chemistry coming in was great. A lot of guys that seemed to get along well and seemed to pull for each other. It seems fractured now, but 0-4 will do that to any lockerroom. The problem starts at the top.

Actually yes. Red Dog : 10/5/2017 1:43 pm : link If the the team totally tanks and loses 12 to 15 games, which I think is possible, then it should usher in a new era.



It would go something like this - ownership cleans out the front office and the coaching staff, and starts over.



They'd have a very high draft position, and very probably some comp picks, too, so a new GM and draft staff needs to be in place to make better use of them.



That's the only realistic hope left or this season because they aren't making the playoffs with this shit show.

Eagles have to stumble KWALL2 : 10/5/2017 1:56 pm : link And it could happen. They didn't look that good vs SD.



We need a big help from the Cards this week. If we get it they have CAR the next week. They could be 3-3.



Cowboys could be 3-3. They have Packets and 49ers next.



WAS - bye and 49ers. That's 3-2.



Can we get to 2-4?



If NYG can we have a shot over the last 10 to make up the 1.5 games on WAS.



This was I'm hoping for.

Culture KWALL2 : 10/5/2017 2:01 pm : link I don't buy that BS at all.



The culture last year was ok but not this season? That's nonsense.



A team losses and guys complain and chirp. That's all we have here. That and a shitty OL. But that ain't culture.

And one more thing KWALL2 : 10/5/2017 2:04 pm : link Guys not talking to the media doesn't mean shit. It doesn't mean they lack anything. It doesn't mean a damn thing.



I don't care about the kicker, DE or anybody talking to the media. They don't want to? What's the problem? They pay their fine and move on. It means nothing.

Teams change year to year JonC : 10/5/2017 2:05 pm : link this team is a sinking ship.

Hope? arniefez : 10/5/2017 2:07 pm : link I hope they either win 10 games or lose 14 anything in the middle is going to make things worse in the next few years.

if they lose sunday msh : 10/5/2017 2:20 pm : link then it would be time to bench eli and see what they have is davis webb play for a good draft pick and OL must be 2 of the first 3 picks along with a WR that can actually catch the ball as marshall has done nothing but drop passes so far he was a stopgap anyway they need a big physical outside WR to complement beckham



and they need to extend pugh now they cannot risk losing the only ray of hope on the OL to FA,they need to build the rest of OL around him

One Can Hope for Enough Information clatterbuck : 10/5/2017 2:30 pm : link on which management can decide whether McAdoo is a young coach going through a tough season of growing pains or is just not up to the challenge of being an NFL head coach. My fear is wasting this season and another -- two precious years for top production from Eli --before an answer is apparent to management or management is too conservative to make a move.

We need to win the next 3 before the bye... That’s Gold, Jerry : 10/5/2017 2:36 pm : link or we are done. Now, I have heard some say that 8-8 might win the NFC East this year but you look at Philly and the Foreskins right now and they are much better than we are.



If we don't win Sunday, this is going to get real ugly. Nasty ugly...

They're not benching Eli JonC : 10/5/2017 2:46 pm : link and they're not panicking into an extension for Pugh, five games into a season.



RE: . Mark C : 10/5/2017 2:54 pm : link

Quote: Hope? Let me tell you something, my friend. Hope is a dangerous thing. Hope can drive a man insane. It's got no use in football. You'd better get used to that idea.



You mean like Red did? In comment 13631690 pjcas18 said:You mean like Red did?

_________________ I am Ninja : 10/5/2017 3:04 pm : link With this schedule, they can turn it around completely and still lose a number games they play well in. Throw in a game or 2 like the first four, because you just dont go from shit to immune to being shit. Its unrealistic.

Jon KWALL2 : 10/5/2017 3:14 pm : link What changed from last year?



Its the same coaches and same base. The new players didn't bring in some culture.



Any team that is 0-4 is a sinking ship.



But it can be turned around and I don't think it has anything to do with culture when the same core when 11-5 the year before.



The problem is catching, tackling, and especially blocking. Not culture.



The blocking gave us NO CHANCE in games 1 and 2. And it didn't help in game 3 or 4. That's the issue here. It was better in game 3 and 4 but not good enough.



The rookie RB looked good. They better start him from here.



Defense has to play better.



For me, none of that is about culture, not talking to press, or any of this other chatter.

We'd heve to sweep the Conference and Division (8 wins).... MOOPS : 10/5/2017 3:37 pm : link and then beat two of the Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders and Broncos to make it to 10 wins and the playoffs.

I really can't envision that happening.

Very tough schedule, a bunch of long distance road trips, Thanksgiving night on the road, Christmas Eve on the road.

Kev JonC : 10/5/2017 3:38 pm : link Chances are good it's all intertwined. B in ALB laid out the basics, and we've seen it before with football teams in the past, it's palpable and you can sense it, especially if you've lived through in the past.



There's an undercurrent with this group and it's negative.



You usually don't see the true character of a person Keith : 10/5/2017 3:45 pm : link or player until adversity hits and we really didn't have much adversity last year other than the GB game(and we imploded then). I'm with JonC on this one, the character on this team is a problem and we are seeing what happens when adversity hits(they fold).

People bought into old man : 10/5/2017 4:49 pm : link the hype of 11-5 from last year while somewhat very hopeful that the additions could repeat that this year.

The improved opposition, the now very exposed OL, the poor passes/tackling/playcalling and insane/egomaniacal decisions to leave FG attempts on the table for 4th and 1/TD attempts from an unproductive O by our HC brings us to today.

We are having a failing season, the opponents will be getting tougher, and who knows what is happening in the locker room that will be fodder for the writers in the biggest media market in America to feast on.

I don't see this group playing any better against better teams the rest of the way sufficiently enough to beat those teams.

I do wonder how much our quiet Eli vents to Abby every game night. Years of poor FO decisions have to be grating on him. Poor guy.

Well, Doomster : 10/5/2017 4:54 pm : link Both of our DE's are hurt, and if Spags can't dial up some exotic blitz schemes and apply pressure to Rivers, he is going to pick this defense apart...



This is a must game.....just like the Buc game was....just like the Eagle game was....



They have to win this game....but even if they do, I think they lose the next two, and might be 1-6 at the bye....



This is a crazy season....teams are faltering all over the place.......so it's not out of the question that this team can right the ship....but it has to start with it's first win, and then who knows?





Personally, for my own sanity, DaveW2 : 10/5/2017 7:14 pm : link And because it's really the only rational way to look at any sport in general. There can only be one ultimate winner per season (Super Bowl, World Series, etc.). I don't subscribe to the notion that everyone else are losers. I enjoy watching my favorite play a good game, or run a good race. I try to take it one at a time (just like they tell the players). If they come out and put forth a valiant effort to compete, I'll enjoy watching. Granted, I will enjoy it more if they win, but I'm a Giants fan regardless if they are struggling at the moment.



One game at a time guys.

i hope RasputinPrime : 10/5/2017 7:18 pm : link no one worth keeping next year gets injured.

RE: No. Fishmanjim57 : 10/5/2017 9:26 pm : link

Quote: This season is shot. The only thing to look forward to is a good draft slot.



Even if they manage to secure a good draft spot, I don't want Reese to make the choice. He should be fired! In comment 13631637 fivehead said:Even if they manage to secure a good draft spot, I don't want Reese to make the choice. He should be fired!

No. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/5/2017 9:28 pm : link I've already waved the white flag. What a garbage team, garbage coach, and garbage front office.