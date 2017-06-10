Giants-Chargers predictions... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/6/2017 10:49 am Giants 24, Chargers 21.



Collins clinches the game with a late pick.



1-4 here we come!





Giants 31 ryanmkeane : 10/6/2017 10:52 am : link Chargers 23



Collins pick 6

either we win a close one LG in NYC : 10/6/2017 11:12 am : link or the wheels totally come off and we get smoked... by an 0-4 team who had to fly from the West Coast for a 1pm game (which historically those teams lose)



but then we will hear about how the team is looking at some things and they've got to do better...blah, blah, blah.

Quote: or the wheels totally come off and we get smoked... by an 0-4 team who had to fly from the West Coast for a 1pm game (which historically those teams lose)



but then we will hear about how the team is looking at some things and they've got to do better...blah, blah, blah.



+1

RE: either we win a close one njm : 10/6/2017 11:20 am : link

Quote: or the wheels totally come off and we get smoked... by an 0-4 team who had to fly from the West Coast for a 1pm game (which historically those teams lose)



but then we will hear about how the team is looking at some things and they've got to do better...blah, blah, blah.



First thing that crossed my mind when I read this.



Given the preseason hype joeinpa : 10/6/2017 11:31 am : link This was scheduled as a W. Given that hype you would have expected by now a win at home against Detroit and on the road at Tampa.



However up to now the Giants have not had the play up front to impose their will on other teams, did you see what a lousy Pats defense did to Tampa last night.



No reason to believe Giants will dominate Chargers which will result in a close game.



I think Giants find a way to win this close one though. We ll see



Chargers 24- Giants 21 GMAN4LIFE : 10/6/2017 11:37 am : link OBJ- 2 tds



Wayne Gallam- 1 td and 100 yards





defense loses the game

I'm not going to make a prediction. Beezer : 10/6/2017 11:43 am : link I'll be watching, and hoping for signs of life.

I think they walk away winless again jcn56 : 10/6/2017 11:46 am : link and we have to hear the talking heads blabber on and on about how Eli never beat Rivers, despite the fact that this one probably has nothing to do with him.



Hope I'm wrong though.

jcn gidiefor : Mod : 10/6/2017 11:50 am : : 10/6/2017 11:50 am : link if they lose - I'll let you take me out for ice cream : )

I think the Giants will win a few and get our hopes up. fivehead : 10/6/2017 11:51 am : link Just enough to screw our draft position.



Giants 9 Chargers 7

if they lose - I'll let you take me out for ice cream : )



Sure, why the hell not, throwing ice cream at you should cheer me up after something like that.

Giants 27-20 Giants86 : 10/6/2017 11:58 am : link Rivers will make some plays against our suddenly vulnerable defense. Go figure....



I can't see us losing this one.



Then its a loss vs Denver and a loss vs Seattle 1-6



Then we can look ahead to next year.



Still cannot believe how fast this season appears to have ended...

No AcidTest : 10/6/2017 12:01 pm : link score prediction, but I think the Chargers win. Our OL won't be able to control Ingram and Bosa, allowing SD to drop six or seven into coverage most plays. OV and JPP likely won't play, meaning that our pass rush won't be very effective.

Quote:

Sure, why the hell not, throwing ice cream at you should cheer me up after something like that.



better than cleaning up the mess you left with all them porgies

0-5 The_Boss : 10/6/2017 1:06 pm : link Chargers 24

NYG 21



FG at the gun sinks them at home.

Training at halftime, team is booed mercilessly off the field into the tunnel.

Quote: Giants



Damn phone.



Chargers 46

Giants 33



Damn phone.
Chargers 46
Giants 33
I'm playing tons of players from both teams on my DF teams.

Speaking of booing Bubba : 10/6/2017 1:13 pm : link where are all the threads criticizing the fans for booing I have seen over the years?

Get their first win: Unemployable : 10/6/2017 1:26 pm : link LA: 20

NYG: 23



After the game, Mara is so impressed with McAdoo and signs him to a 10 year extension.

irrelavant micky : 10/6/2017 1:33 pm : link they are just going through the motions now

This is the week we have to get a pass rush Simms11 : 10/6/2017 1:33 pm : link going. Rivers is another QB that’s a statue back there. Secondly, we must stop the run, an absolute must. Lastly, we HAVE to establish a running game and perhaps have Gallman getting a majority of this snaps.

RE: This is the week we have to get a pass rush bradshaw44 : 10/6/2017 1:35 pm : link

going. Rivers is another QB that's a statue back there. Secondly, we must stop the run, an absolute must. Lastly, we HAVE to establish a running game and perhaps have Gallman getting a majority of this snaps.

How will we get a pass rush with no JPP and Vernon?



How will we get a pass rush with no JPP and Vernon? In comment 13633072 Simms11 said:How will we get a pass rush with no JPP and Vernon?

RE: RE: This is the week we have to get a pass rush Simms11 : 10/6/2017 1:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13633072 Simms11 said:





Quote:





going. Rivers is another QB that’s a statue back there. Secondly, we must stop the run, an absolute must. Lastly, we HAVE to establish a running game and perhaps have Gallman getting a majority of this snaps.







How will we get a pass rush with no JPP and Vernon?



It’s called blitzing, but I think they will both be playing anyway. In comment 13633075 bradshaw44 said:It’s called blitzing, but I think they will both be playing anyway.

G-Men 24-14 HomerJones45 : 10/6/2017 1:58 pm : link Chargers are much like we are: immobile qb, bad o-line, inexperienced coach, GM on the hotseat. I think playing at home is deciding factor.

Charger 27 Giants 24 averagejoe : 10/6/2017 2:10 pm : link Can't run and can't stop the run. Eli was very good last week. His margin for error is zero. Anything short of perfect and Giants lose.

if they lose this game to an 0-4 team traveling from the west coast djm : 10/6/2017 2:14 pm : link they truly are terrible. They looked terrible the first two weeks. Then just looked like losers with talent the remaining two weeks after. I have to believe the Giants aren't TERRIBLE. But they just might be terrible....you never know.



I will give benefit of the doubt and say the Giants finally play a complete game offensively and...wait...never mind I just realized SD has two nasty pass rushers....oh lord...



Chargers 27

Giants 24

we will fall behind early djm : 10/6/2017 2:14 pm : link and battle back...but lose.

same shit santacruzom : 10/6/2017 2:25 pm : link That Chargers kicker who's had some painful moments will redeem himself by kicking a game-winning 72 yarder.

That Chargers kicker who's had some painful moments will redeem himself by kicking a game-winning 72 yarder.

he got cut.



he got cut. In comment 13633144 santacruzom said:he got cut.

Chargers 31 giants 16 Bluesbreaker : 10/6/2017 5:17 pm : link In what I thought would be the opposite score this year but

Who is gonna rush the passer ?

Casey Merrill .......

Quote: In comment 13633144 santacruzom said:





Quote:





That Chargers kicker who's had some painful moments will redeem himself by kicking a game-winning 72 yarder.







he got cut.



That'll make it even more appropriate. In comment 13633162 The_Boss said:That'll make it even more appropriate.

best guarantee of a Giants win Steve in South Jersey : 10/6/2017 6:45 pm : link is my prediction of a loss ... 30-0 Chargers.



If I predicted a Giants win it would be the kiss of death.





Chargers 19 - Giants 9 SterlingArcher : 10/6/2017 7:07 pm : link The Chargers score 1 td after an Eli pick in the red zone, and nothing but FG's from both teams. This could be the game where coaching changes are made, like after the Pisarcik fumble when they cleaned house.

Rivers is going to make Eli his bitch all afternoon. Diver_Down : 10/6/2017 7:13 pm : link Apple will be exposed as he has been. The Boo Birds will be out early as the Giants continue to falter on offense in the first half. The defense keeps it respectable, but we end the game 0-5. Heading to Denver to face a stout defense, it doesn't get any easier. Likely staring at 0-6.

Chargers 24 - 23 over Giants SGMen : 10/6/2017 7:47 pm : link JPP and Vernon are hurting so even if they do sit up they aren't overly effective. No pass rush means Rivers has time and finds his receivers.



OL is hurting too with Richburg out and Jerry nicked.



Its the injuries at DE that will be the difference.

Same as the last two Rick5 : 10/6/2017 8:30 pm : link weeks, i.e., hoping for a win but expecting a loss.