Giants-Chargers predictions...

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/6/2017 10:49 am
Giants 24, Chargers 21.

Collins clinches the game with a late pick.

1-4 here we come!

They'll probably still use a football  
Motley Two : 10/6/2017 10:51 am : link
and wear helmets.
Giants 31  
ryanmkeane : 10/6/2017 10:52 am : link
Chargers 23

Collins pick 6
0-0  
Gman11 : 10/6/2017 10:53 am : link
tie.
Chargers  
Sammo85 : 10/6/2017 10:58 am : link
20-16
Giants 45  
I Love Clams Casino : 10/6/2017 11:00 am : link
Chargers 17

Giants 24-20  
jeff57 : 10/6/2017 11:09 am : link
.
either we win a close one  
LG in NYC : 10/6/2017 11:12 am : link
or the wheels totally come off and we get smoked... by an 0-4 team who had to fly from the West Coast for a 1pm game (which historically those teams lose)

but then we will hear about how the team is looking at some things and they've got to do better...blah, blah, blah.
RE: either we win a close one  
mainiac : 10/6/2017 11:15 am : link
In comment 13632889 LG in NYC said:
Quote:
or the wheels totally come off and we get smoked... by an 0-4 team who had to fly from the West Coast for a 1pm game (which historically those teams lose)

but then we will hear about how the team is looking at some things and they've got to do better...blah, blah, blah.


+1
RE: either we win a close one  
njm : 10/6/2017 11:20 am : link
In comment 13632889 LG in NYC said:
Quote:
or the wheels totally come off and we get smoked... by an 0-4 team who had to fly from the West Coast for a 1pm game (which historically those teams lose)

but then we will hear about how the team is looking at some things and they've got to do better...blah, blah, blah.


First thing that crossed my mind when I read this.

Given the preseason hype  
joeinpa : 10/6/2017 11:31 am : link
This was scheduled as a W. Given that hype you would have expected by now a win at home against Detroit and on the road at Tampa.

However up to now the Giants have not had the play up front to impose their will on other teams, did you see what a lousy Pats defense did to Tampa last night.

No reason to believe Giants will dominate Chargers which will result in a close game.

I think Giants find a way to win this close one though. We ll see
No idea  
Sec 103 : 10/6/2017 11:36 am : link
and no confidence
Chargers 24- Giants 21  
GMAN4LIFE : 10/6/2017 11:37 am : link
OBJ- 2 tds

Wayne Gallam- 1 td and 100 yards


defense loses the game
I'm not going to make a prediction.  
Beezer : 10/6/2017 11:43 am : link
I'll be watching, and hoping for signs of life.
PAIN  
ZogZerg : 10/6/2017 11:44 am : link
..
I think they walk away winless again  
jcn56 : 10/6/2017 11:46 am : link
and we have to hear the talking heads blabber on and on about how Eli never beat Rivers, despite the fact that this one probably has nothing to do with him.

Hope I'm wrong though.
jcn  
gidiefor : Mod : 10/6/2017 11:50 am : link
if they lose - I'll let you take me out for ice cream : )
I think the Giants will win a few and get our hopes up.  
fivehead : 10/6/2017 11:51 am : link
Just enough to screw our draft position.

Giants 9 Chargers 7
RE: jcn  
jcn56 : 10/6/2017 11:52 am : link
In comment 13632930 gidiefor said:
Quote:
if they lose - I'll let you take me out for ice cream : )


Sure, why the hell not, throwing ice cream at you should cheer me up after something like that.
31-13  
CV36 : 10/6/2017 11:58 am : link
GMEN1
Giants 27-20  
Giants86 : 10/6/2017 11:58 am : link
Rivers will make some plays against our suddenly vulnerable defense. Go figure....

I can't see us losing this one.

Then its a loss vs Denver and a loss vs Seattle 1-6

Then we can look ahead to next year.

Still cannot believe how fast this season appears to have ended...
No  
AcidTest : 10/6/2017 12:01 pm : link
score prediction, but I think the Chargers win. Our OL won't be able to control Ingram and Bosa, allowing SD to drop six or seven into coverage most plays. OV and JPP likely won't play, meaning that our pass rush won't be very effective.
RE: RE: jcn  
gidiefor : Mod : 10/6/2017 12:04 pm : link
In comment 13632933 jcn56 said:
Quote:

Sure, why the hell not, throwing ice cream at you should cheer me up after something like that.


better than cleaning up the mess you left with all them porgies
Something worse than this...  
BamaBlue : 10/6/2017 12:22 pm : link
njm - C'mon, I said there was a chance  
LG in NYC : 10/6/2017 1:02 pm : link
we win a close one! : )
first  
well...bye TC : 10/6/2017 1:03 pm : link
and only win before the bye.
0-5  
The_Boss : 10/6/2017 1:06 pm : link
Chargers 24
NYG 21

FG at the gun sinks them at home.
Training at halftime, team is booed mercilessly off the field into the tunnel.
Chargers 46  
bradshaw44 : 10/6/2017 1:10 pm : link
Giants
RE: Chargers 46  
bradshaw44 : 10/6/2017 1:11 pm : link
In comment 13633037 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
Giants


Damn phone.

Chargers 46
Giants 33

I'm playing tons of players from both teams on my DF teams.
Speaking of booing  
Bubba : 10/6/2017 1:13 pm : link
where are all the threads criticizing the fans for booing I have seen over the years?
Get their first win:  
Unemployable : 10/6/2017 1:26 pm : link
LA: 20
NYG: 23

After the game, Mara is so impressed with McAdoo and signs him to a 10 year extension.
irrelavant  
micky : 10/6/2017 1:33 pm : link
they are just going through the motions now
This is the week we have to get a pass rush  
Simms11 : 10/6/2017 1:33 pm : link
going. Rivers is another QB that’s a statue back there. Secondly, we must stop the run, an absolute must. Lastly, we HAVE to establish a running game and perhaps have Gallman getting a majority of this snaps.
RE: This is the week we have to get a pass rush  
bradshaw44 : 10/6/2017 1:35 pm : link
In comment 13633072 Simms11 said:
Quote:
going. Rivers is another QB that’s a statue back there. Secondly, we must stop the run, an absolute must. Lastly, we HAVE to establish a running game and perhaps have Gallman getting a majority of this snaps.


How will we get a pass rush with no JPP and Vernon?
RE: RE: This is the week we have to get a pass rush  
Simms11 : 10/6/2017 1:39 pm : link
In comment 13633075 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
In comment 13633072 Simms11 said:


Quote:


going. Rivers is another QB that’s a statue back there. Secondly, we must stop the run, an absolute must. Lastly, we HAVE to establish a running game and perhaps have Gallman getting a majority of this snaps.



How will we get a pass rush with no JPP and Vernon?


It’s called blitzing, but I think they will both be playing anyway.
GIANTS WIN!  
Csonka : 10/6/2017 1:52 pm : link
17-16
Chargers 24, Giants 23  
x meadowlander : 10/6/2017 1:56 pm : link
Another walk off FG.
G-Men 24-14  
HomerJones45 : 10/6/2017 1:58 pm : link
Chargers are much like we are: immobile qb, bad o-line, inexperienced coach, GM on the hotseat. I think playing at home is deciding factor.
Giants 41,  
oldog : 10/6/2017 2:04 pm : link
Chargers 17.
Charger 27 Giants 24  
averagejoe : 10/6/2017 2:10 pm : link
Can't run and can't stop the run. Eli was very good last week. His margin for error is zero. Anything short of perfect and Giants lose.
if they lose this game to an 0-4 team traveling from the west coast  
djm : 10/6/2017 2:14 pm : link
they truly are terrible. They looked terrible the first two weeks. Then just looked like losers with talent the remaining two weeks after. I have to believe the Giants aren't TERRIBLE. But they just might be terrible....you never know.

I will give benefit of the doubt and say the Giants finally play a complete game offensively and...wait...never mind I just realized SD has two nasty pass rushers....oh lord...

Chargers 27
Giants 24
we will fall behind early  
djm : 10/6/2017 2:14 pm : link
and battle back...but lose.
same shit  
santacruzom : 10/6/2017 2:25 pm : link
That Chargers kicker who's had some painful moments will redeem himself by kicking a game-winning 72 yarder.
RE: same shit  
The_Boss : 10/6/2017 2:40 pm : link
In comment 13633144 santacruzom said:
Quote:
That Chargers kicker who's had some painful moments will redeem himself by kicking a game-winning 72 yarder.


he got cut.
Chargers 31 giants 16  
Bluesbreaker : 10/6/2017 5:17 pm : link
In what I thought would be the opposite score this year but
Who is gonna rush the passer ?
Casey Merrill .......
RE: RE: same shit  
santacruzom : 10/6/2017 6:17 pm : link
In comment 13633162 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 13633144 santacruzom said:


Quote:


That Chargers kicker who's had some painful moments will redeem himself by kicking a game-winning 72 yarder.



he got cut.


That'll make it even more appropriate.
best guarantee of a Giants win  
Steve in South Jersey : 10/6/2017 6:45 pm : link
is my prediction of a loss ... 30-0 Chargers.

If I predicted a Giants win it would be the kiss of death.

Chargers 19 - Giants 9  
SterlingArcher : 10/6/2017 7:07 pm : link
The Chargers score 1 td after an Eli pick in the red zone, and nothing but FG's from both teams. This could be the game where coaching changes are made, like after the Pisarcik fumble when they cleaned house.
Rivers is going to make Eli his bitch all afternoon.  
Diver_Down : 10/6/2017 7:13 pm : link
Apple will be exposed as he has been. The Boo Birds will be out early as the Giants continue to falter on offense in the first half. The defense keeps it respectable, but we end the game 0-5. Heading to Denver to face a stout defense, it doesn't get any easier. Likely staring at 0-6.
Chargers 24 - 23 over Giants  
SGMen : 10/6/2017 7:47 pm : link
JPP and Vernon are hurting so even if they do sit up they aren't overly effective. No pass rush means Rivers has time and finds his receivers.

OL is hurting too with Richburg out and Jerry nicked.

Its the injuries at DE that will be the difference.
Giants 38  
Dan in the Springs : 10/6/2017 8:28 pm : link
Chargers 17

Why not? SD is not some powerhouse team to be afraid of. Bring it on!
Same as the last two  
Rick5 : 10/6/2017 8:30 pm : link
weeks, i.e., hoping for a win but expecting a loss.
Season is pretty much over...  
M.S. : 9:34 am : link

...so the Giants are only playing to see if they end up with an embarrassing record (6-10), or a really embarrassing record (2-14).


