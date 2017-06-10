BBI Giants-Chargers Game Preview Now Available

I've been preaching from this hymn book for That’s Gold, Jerry : 10/6/2017 11:44 am : link at least three years now. Glad that many here are now starting to come on board. I'll go further than Quinn who I've been advocating should have been fired five years ago.



John Mara made a HUGE mistake keeping Jerry Reese and forcing Tom Coughlin out. Where is the accountability in this organization? Top to bottom in terms of the front office, the Giants STINK!



If they lose Sunday, I would suggest this will get real UGLY. Even if they win, I see no way they beat Denver and Seattle. It angers me to no end that Jerry Reese has ruined the last six years of Eli's career...another point I have been making for years.



You are preaching to the converted here, Eric. John Mara, in my opinion, deserves an awful lot of blame for what he has allowed to happen. I've mentioned it many times but there is a malaise in this organization...a country club atmosphere and I mean the front office not necessarily the players. Guys who have not performed are still there and it's like they feel they have a job for life. This is the 1970s all over again.



Frankly, I am disgusted by what is going on and I am angry and ashamed at John Mara for allowing it.



A total, complete housecleaning is necessary.

I love it when you are brutally honest.

I love the write up and though I will get blasted here I am going to add my own opinion on the OBJ deal.



There is no way this team can afford to give Beckham the money he will want. The antics aside, I am not convinced ANY WR can be the highest paid guy on your team when the WR can be neutralized and taken out of a game in a number of ways. Let me explain:



1) If we spend so much money on him then we have far less to use on OL, RB, Future QB, TE (which will want money in 3/4 years)and that is just the offense.

2) If we can't add more quality to those other positions then defenses can go after your QB (which eliminates the WR ability since the ball will rarely get to him), they can shut down the run with less people (see this year as an example) and thus have more people to limit the play of the WR, or teams can constantly double the WR and maybe Triple him and take their chances elsewhere.

3) That doesn't even speak to the lack of money and depth we will have for the defense which is looking more and more like it needs an overhaul at a few spots and depth in two big ones!



I know what Beckham can do but I also know what will have to be sacrificed if we do sign him to a long term BIG money deal.



If the team makes major changes at Coach and GM I would send Beckham somewhere for a number of picks and possibly players to try and rebuild the whole team to fit the NEW coach's preferred scheme.



Just a question. Would you all consider GB to be a very effective offensive team? If yes, which player is their best player? Do they have a Superstar WR or a number of good WR's? You can have an awesome offense with quality around and no true superstar outside of QB!

By the way, unless he is reasonable in his contract That’s Gold, Jerry : 10/6/2017 11:51 am : link demands, I trade Beckham. WRs do not mean the difference between winning and losing...offensive/defensive lines do. As much as I like him, OBJ is not a difference maker in that sense in the NFL.



He is not worth that kind of a contract...no WR is. Trade him...get max value...then invest heavily in the offensive/defensive lines.



Sadly, if things go as you say, Eric, and I suspect they will, it may be time to look at moving Eli also. All this is on the failure of Reese and the player personnel staff. What a joke!

Actually NOT a city that doesn't like football. Instead, possibly the only city in the US where the NFL takes a back seat to the NCAA.

...... CoughlinHandsonHips : 10/6/2017 12:10 pm : link I think you can afford OBJ, as Manning's 22 million cap hit with eventually be coming off the books. You have 4 to 5 years or so on a rookie QB deal (if they draft the right guy)



By the time the QB needs to be paid you can revisit the OBJ contract



That's from a pure numbers standpoint. Eric's point about paying OBJ, who is difficult to control, is another matter that could be an issue

Your honesty is appreciated, but also quite depressing.

if the Giants don't blow their last two games (they should have won them), then we're 2-2 and very much alive.

It just shows you how fragile a whole season is.



It just shows you how fragile a whole season is.

Brutally honest and accurate review. hate to say i told you so, but:



* While I thought it was time for TC to retire, I thought at the time that it was grossly unfair that Reese was allowed to remain in charge and pick the coach. Reese more than anyone was/is responsible for the mess that the Giants have become. The half-assed, keep most of the staff and all of the FO approach was a recipe for disaster.

* REALLY told you so re Spags. Unless he has a 7 deep rotation of Pro Bowl level DLs his defense can't stop a Pop Warner team

* Me and many others here were attacked for stating what a gross mistake it was to take Davis Webb rather than one of the many CBs and Ss who went after him in the 3rd round. Think they could another S or a CB now on Defense? Not to mention the help on STs that those types bring?

* re JPP, many people here were barbecued for saying he wasn't worth the long term investment. He ain't.

* Vernon also good not great, making him overpaid.

* Many people here couldn't wait to toss Flaherty overboard and bring Solari here. Guess it wasn't coaching problem on the OL.



I have to admit I was encouraged last year by McAdoo willing to play to what was the teams strength to win, but he is inflexible re the offense, Eli is not a WCO QB, and McAdoo's in game skills are severely lacking. I really fear for the Giants future. This could be a long, ugly slide, and there is no George Young being sent here by the NFL to save the Giants.

RE: I love the write up

Quote:

Just a question. Would you all consider GB to be a very effective offensive team? If yes, which player is their best player? Do they have a Superstar WR or a number of good WR's? You can have an awesome offense with quality around and no true superstar outside of QB!



So all we need to do is get Aaron Rodgers or an Aaron Rodgers-like QB and then we can surround him with marginal talent? Great idea!



Where is it we go to pick up said superstar QB, and why have only 2 or 3 teams followed this plan? In comment 13632929 jvm52106 said:So all we need to do is get Aaron Rodgers or an Aaron Rodgers-like QB and then we can surround him with marginal talent? Great idea!Where is it we go to pick up said superstar QB, and why have only 2 or 3 teams followed this plan?

RE: By the way, unless he is reasonable in his contract

Quote: demands, I trade Beckham. WRs do not mean the difference between winning and losing...offensive/defensive lines do. As much as I like him, OBJ is not a difference maker in that sense in the NFL.



He is not worth that kind of a contract...no WR is. Trade him...get max value...then invest heavily in the offensive/defensive lines.



Sadly, if things go as you say, Eric, and I suspect they will, it may be time to look at moving Eli also. All this is on the failure of Reese and the player personnel staff. What a joke!



With OBJ approaching free agency, and needing a contract that size, what is it you think maximum value is? Hint, it is probably much less than you think.

I feel much better now ... Bluesbreaker : 10/6/2017 12:26 pm : link There was so much hope going into the season thats making this so much harder to swallow . We all try to look at this

teams has having plenty of talent but now it looks like

the talent is limited and over rated .

You could see the mistakes unfold early even last year there were talks about Elliott falling in the draft and I myself thought if that happened we should grab him .

Obviously the Cowboys took the chance on this rock head idiot I mean I didn't realize he was that much of a risk off the field my point being is we needed a talented #1 back on this team and we ended up with Perkins .

Same as this year we had a chance to trade down and take

an O-lineman that could start from day one but not only

the draft but free agency as well .

The TE situation was bad but with Ellison the improving Adams and a healthy Matt Lacosse I think in retrospect

the trade down scenario could have brought us two starters

on the offensive line and a starting tailback with either

Kareem Hunt or Donta Foreman . Would this have given the

offense what it needs a run game play action and a better

pocket for our Start QB .

We could win this game we have only about 3-4 winnable

games on the schedule the way were playing now .

We either go on a run and hope other teams lose a few

games and you never know with injuries that we can

claw are way back ? Or we just completely implode

if its the latter I hope someone else is in charge of

making the picks !



Eric, Unfortunately Your Brutally Honest Assessment ... Trainmaster : 10/6/2017 12:37 pm : link



One question; you begin with:



Quote: It’s been decades since a New York Giants’ season was all but officially over this early.



The Giants started 0-4 (and ultimately 0-6) in the wonderful “Super Bowl Countdown Clock 2013 Season”. Are you not considering 2013 since if I recall correctly the rest of the NFC East started very poorly in 2013 and the Giants were not out of contention in spite of being 0-4?







... is 100% spot on. 12-4? 11-5? 10-6? What were we thinking ?One question; you begin with:The Giants started 0-4 (and ultimately 0-6) in the wonderful “Super Bowl Countdown Clock 2013 Season”. Are you not considering 2013 since if I recall correctly the rest of the NFC East started very poorly in 2013 and the Giants were not out of contention in spite of being 0-4?

Eric nailed it. Red Dog : 10/6/2017 12:46 pm : link And it's past the time when the rest of the media should climb on this train, as a few others are starting to do.



Some of us have been saying for five years or more that Reese, Ross, and Quinn have to go. And you can add McAdoodoo and Solari to that list, too.



This franchise needs a complete housecleaning from the top down.

I agree with Red Dog nzyme : 10/6/2017 1:13 pm : link It's time to completely rebuild and that includes Beckham. I don't see the point in signing him if we are going to rebuild. Any money should be spent on building the offensive and defensive line.

not a fun read but it is what it is. LG in NYC : 10/6/2017 1:15 pm : link One of the biggest surprises, for me, out of this season is the fact that I am simply accepting of it. I get mad during games but I don't find myself living with the loss much past that.



I believe that is due to the fact that I am eternally hopeful that should this season continue down the crapper, that this organization will make the severe changes they should have made years ago.



TC got shafted, only because they should've thrown everyone else out along with him. My plan for 2018 is:



1) Fire Reese

2) Hire new GM and player personnel people who take over the scouting, drafting, etc

3) Fire coaching staff - all of them

4) Let new GM hire his guys

5) Send Eli on his way unless the new guys really want him and have an offense that fit his remaining skill set. This is more about his age and ability to start all over again at 37 then it is intended to be a knock on him.

6) Either draft a stud QB or go with Webb

7) I am inclined to trade OBJ for the reasons already stated here but really hate to give up such a talent.

8) Heavy investment in OLine and RB



and go...

Eric great write up well stated.

Trade OBJ Danthebigbluefan : 10/6/2017 1:18 pm : link I love how talented he is. He's generational. But, the Giants can get a haul of young talent or draft picks for him and start to replenish the system.



Look at the Patriots. Who's their superstar WR? It's not a need for a championship team. Depth is.



Regarding the Giants front office and organization as a whole - everything here has been said for a long time by some "outcasts" on this forum. Frankly, I've been one of the defendants of Reese for a variety of reasons: unlucky injuries that ended draft picks' careers, highlighting certain draft picks that have panned out, 2 Super Bowls under his watch, etc.



I've got nothing to defend him for any longer. McAdoo was categorically the wrong hire as HC, but that hire to me is indicative of the state of the franchise. I have a suspicion that Reese and TC were at odds, perhaps dating back years prior to his departure. Flowers was an awful pick, and Reese's stubborn ego has refused to admit he fucked up royally with that pick.



The Mara's are equally accountable for the failure of this team and season. They clearly sided with Reese when push came to shove 3 years ago. They've allowed complacency to set in and seem to have been content with letting what should have been a half-decade of Super Bowl contending teams with the best QB this franchise has ever seen go completely to waste.



Ineptitude. Ego. Incompetence. Failure.



Disgusting to watch this team this season. I won't even watch most games this year as I have better ways to spend 4 hours on a Sunday. It's pathetic and embarrassing that these execs refuse to make drastic, immediate, sweeping changes. If we hit the bye and are 0-7 or 1-6 and they don't can everyone mentioned above then they're spineless.

RE: RE: I love the write up

Quote: In comment 13632929 jvm52106 said:





Quote:







Just a question. Would you all consider GB to be a very effective offensive team? If yes, which player is their best player? Do they have a Superstar WR or a number of good WR's? You can have an awesome offense with quality around and no true superstar outside of QB!







So all we need to do is get Aaron Rodgers or an Aaron Rodgers-like QB and then we can surround him with marginal talent? Great idea!



Where is it we go to pick up said superstar QB, and why have only 2 or 3 teams followed this plan?



So reading comprehension in Ohio is optional. What I said was offenses win without a SINGULAR Superstar outside of QB. Show me an offense that has put up tons of points and wins with a WR superstar only..It cracks me how some just love to attack and attempt to sound smarter but come off as childish. One more point, I said look at GB, the only superstar on that team is the QB. But, they have really good players across the board. If you hamstring your team -BTW the idea that ELI's money comes off the books just supports my point as now you have a young, unproven QB throwing to your MEGASTAR and MEGAPAID WR.. You can't say it is a 1 for 1 exchange and all will be fine cap wise...

Funny the strength of the team now NikkiMac : 10/6/2017 1:37 pm : link Is TE and DB..... I say make the OBJ trade and trade JPP and load up on DL,Oline and linebackers and a running back and cut Geno Smith and find a couple of young smart receivers that can run after the catch !!!

ummm, the giants started 0-6 in 2013.. so no, you don't have to go back decades to find a season that was over this early. in fact, you only have to go back a few years.

The game is not even on in my area, guess having two 0-4 teams was too much for the audience, LOL. We will show you the Bills/Bungals instead though. Well, there is the NFL RZ.

instead though. Well, there is the NFL RZ.

RE: Brutally honest and accurate review.

Me and many others here were attacked for stating what a gross mistake it was to take Davis Webb rather than one of the many CBs and Ss who went after him in the 3rd round. Think they could another S or a CB now on Defense? Not to mention the help on STs that those types bring?



this..



how many picks has reese burned taking QB products who never see the field, in increasingly higher rounds, and when the team has other glaring needs? woodson, bohmar, nassib (trade-up), now webb? is that it or am i missing one? is there another team in the league that does this shit repeatedly like this?



if you have a franchise QB with gas in the tank and who has never missed a start, you look to sign a veteran backup QB, call it a day, and address needs at other positions.



makes me sick

Quote:

1) Fire Reese

2) Hire new GM and player personnel people who take over the scouting, drafting, etc

3) Fire coaching staff - all of them

4) Let new GM hire his guys

5) Send Eli on his way unless the new guys really want him and have an offense that fit his remaining skill set. This is more about his age and ability to start all over again at 37 then it is intended to be a knock on him.

6) Either draft a stud QB or go with Webb

7) I am inclined to trade OBJ for the reasons already stated here but really hate to give up such a talent.

8) Heavy investment in OLine and RB



I like everything except the trade OBJ. Getting a haul of picks doesn't guarantee talented players. I remember being excited trading Shockey for picks. The picks winded up netting the GMEN Clint Sintim and the a trade up for Ramses Barden. Would've been better off keeping Shockey, as he had a few good years with New Orleans (granted he had an attitude problem with Reese). We know what we have in OBJ. An absolute game changer. Can turn a 6 yard slant into a TD. D's absolutely have to game plan him. He'd be a god send to a young QB. I like everything except the trade OBJ. Getting a haul of picks doesn't guarantee talented players. I remember being excited trading Shockey for picks. The picks winded up netting the GMEN Clint Sintim and the a trade up for Ramses Barden. Would've been better off keeping Shockey, as he had a few good years with New Orleans (granted he had an attitude problem with Reese). We know what we have in OBJ. An absolute game changer. Can turn a 6 yard slant into a TD. D's absolutely have to game plan him. He'd be a god send to a young QB.

I've been hoping for an Eric Editorial ij_reilly : 10/6/2017 2:31 pm : link I guess the game preview serves as one.



I would like to read more of your views, outside of structure of a game preview.



Something like "the state of the Giants, how they got here, what needs to be done".



Abbreviated, of course!



CoughlinHands LG in NYC : 10/6/2017 2:36 pm : link Yea, I say it with no conviction... he is such a talent... but I tend to agree that we can't throw a ton of $$ at a WR to the detriment of other positions.



so if you told me we could turn him into 2 monster Olinemen +, I would have to consider it.





Time to start thinking Dankbeerman : 10/6/2017 2:36 pm : link about the next coach/gm. New brain trust new systems. Bring in someone that commands respect to run the show. Let them be the one to make the decision on Eli and the rest of our team. someone without ties to the current roster. make everyone earn their spot.





I hope I’m wrong bluesince56 : 10/6/2017 2:43 pm : link but the history of this franchise is that noting will change. If Quinn is any indication of Maras thinking why would he can Resse and McAdoo? The fans need to stay home. Let the Maras be embarrassed when they play on National TV and the seats are empty.

RE: As negative as this all sounds...

Quote: if the Giants don't blow their last two games (they should have won them), then we're 2-2 and very much alive.

It just shows you how fragile a whole season is.



It just shows you how fragile a whole season is.



And how fragile a game preview can be!!!!



Remember what Bill Parcells said, "you're never as good as you look, and you're never as bad as you look".



The number one thing we're going to find out about this team is the coach, and if he can be a leader and keep this outfit together, salvaging something in 2017. In comment 13632964 Eric from BBI said:And how fragile a game preview can be!!!!Remember what Bill Parcells said, "you're never as good as you look, and you're never as bad as you look".The number one thing we're going to find out about this team is the coach, and if he can be a leader and keep this outfit together, salvaging something in 2017.

There's no way you trade OBJ..... BillKo : 10/6/2017 3:37 pm : link ....his talent on the field heavily outweighs what the negatives, which IMO are a bit inflated.



He's invaluable to Eli, and certainly to a young QB.

Maybe I'm using revisionist history on 2013 since we basically got back in it until that November loss against the Cowboys. I just don't remember a season before where I said, "Man this thing is over!" and it was only October 1.

If the Giants lose at home to another 0 - 4 team, well, I think it SGMen : 10/6/2017 3:48 pm : link will be a nail in Reese's coffin for sure, and likely the staff at season's end. I don't think you'll see the FO and caoching staff axed until the final games is over and we are looking at a top 8 blue chip pick.

I guess I don't recall how poorly the rest of the division started 2013. If all of the teams were struggling, we probably didn't feel completely dead this early?





RE: RE: Brutally honest and accurate review.

Quote:

Me and many others here were attacked for stating what a gross mistake it was to take Davis Webb rather than one of the many CBs and Ss who went after him in the 3rd round. Think they could another S or a CB now on Defense? Not to mention the help on STs that those types bring?



this..



how many picks has reese burned taking QB products who never see the field, in increasingly higher rounds, and when the team has other glaring needs? woodson, bohmar, nassib (trade-up), now webb? is that it or am i missing one? is there another team in the league that does this shit repeatedly like this?



if you have a franchise QB with gas in the tank and who has never missed a start, you look to sign a veteran backup QB, call it a day, and address needs at other positions.



makes me sick how long is this carousel of drafting DTs in the second round going to last. In comment 13633148 japanhead said:how long is this carousel of drafting DTs in the second round going to last.

"Next warning signs?" "Next warning signs? More and more players showing up on the injury report and not coming back quickly."

So true.... gotta take care of me first...



So true.... gotta take care of me first...

Here is a summary of 2013



Quote: After losing six straight to start the season, the New York Giants have won four in a row. Through hard work and perseverance, they have gone from a totally hopeless situation to an incredibly desperate one. But it is an improvement and we’ll take it. During the 4-game winning streak, the goal was always the same, just get to 4-6, hope the rest of the division falters a bit, and make the Week 12 game against the Cowboys and Week 13 game against the Redskins matter. Well, the team has achieved that once-considered unlikely goal. They have made this contest against Dallas incredibly relevant for both teams.



If the Giants lose this game, their season is officially over. But I think it is Dallas that is facing more pressure. A few weeks ago they were at 4-3 and seemed the class of the division despite tough losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos. Now the Cowboys are 5-5 (3-0 in the NFC East) and have fallen behind the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants? They weren’t even supposed to be able to get back into this thing. There is an incredible amount of pressure on Dallas to win this game to prevent charges of another late-season Cowboys’ collapse.



The hole is still gigantic for the G-Men. They could win the next two games and still easily miss the playoffs. They almost have to run the table. But just take it one game at a time and see where the chips fall. One thing is clear: football is fun again, at least for one more weekend. This game has a playoff atmosphere to it. Who would have thought that after the Giants fell to 0-6?

- ( just before the Giants-Cowboys game in November... Game Preview: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, November 24, 2013 - ( New Window

we were absolutely brutal.... BillKo : 10/6/2017 3:59 pm : link in 2013.



That team won 7 games. If the rest of the NFL wasn't so horrendous, that was a 2-3 win team IMO.



This Giants team is much better.....but not might win 7 games.



Still, IMO, if you were to tear this down from a front office/coaching perspective, people would be jumping to take it over due to the roster.



There's talent here. It needs to be utilized the right way.

RE: RE: As negative as this all sounds...

Quote: In comment 13632964 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





if the Giants don't blow their last two games (they should have won them), then we're 2-2 and very much alive.

It just shows you how fragile a whole season is.



It just shows you how fragile a whole season is.







And how fragile a game preview can be!!!!



Remember what Bill Parcells said, "you're never as good as you look, and you're never as bad as you look".



The number one thing we're going to find out about this team is the coach, and if he can be a leader and keep this outfit together, salvaging something in 2017.



Parcells also said, "you are what your record says you are". In comment 13633201 BillKo said:Parcells also said, "you are what your record says you are".

RE: RE: RE: As negative as this all sounds...

Quote: In comment 13633201 BillKo said:





Quote:





In comment 13632964 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





if the Giants don't blow their last two games (they should have won them), then we're 2-2 and very much alive.

It just shows you how fragile a whole season is.



It just shows you how fragile a whole season is.







And how fragile a game preview can be!!!!



Remember what Bill Parcells said, "you're never as good as you look, and you're never as bad as you look".



The number one thing we're going to find out about this team is the coach, and if he can be a leader and keep this outfit together, salvaging something in 2017.







Parcells also said, "you are what your record says you are".



Yep, and that's at the end of the season.



Until then, it's the head coaches job to make it work.



This is a huge test.....it's just not x's and o's when you're the main guy.



If this goes south and we don't see players responding, then a change very well could be in order. In comment 13633242 Carson53 said:Yep, and that's at the end of the season.Until then, it's the head coaches job to make it work.This is a huge test.....it's just not x's and o's when you're the main guy.If this goes south and we don't see players responding, then a change very well could be in order.

Nice honest preview Eric. Sounds more like a eulogy.. of the season.... Feels like 1973 again...

I would agree with that.... this team is far more talented than the 2013 squad. That's why this is so frustrating.

We clearly were not ready to play the season. Now it 1/4 over.



We clearly were not ready to play the season. Now it 1/4 over.

RE: we were absolutely brutal....

Quote: in 2013.



That team won 7 games. If the rest of the NFL wasn't so horrendous, that was a 2-3 win team IMO.



This Giants team is much better.....but not might win 7 games.



Still, IMO, if you were to tear this down from a front office/coaching perspective, people would be jumping to take it over due to the roster.



There's talent here. It needs to be utilized the right way.



They'd have to go 7-5 over the last 12 to get to 7-9. In comment 13633238 BillKo said:They'd have to go 7-5 over the last 12 to get to 7-9.

... christian : 10/6/2017 5:12 pm : link I was talking to my old man the other day about this -- this team has the makings of "good thing the Giants aren't in the playoffs, they would be dangerous."



I could see us rolling off 6 or 7 in a row and not make it in.

Eric, No Argument That 2017 0-4 Feels worse / more final than 2013.

I'm about to join the Fire McAdoonothing crowd.



I'm about to join the Fire McAdoonothing crowd.





The team is no longer playing for season UberAlias : 10/6/2017 7:30 pm : link They're playing for beyond.



If McAdoo doesn't survive I don't think you can stop there. If the administration fails, you pretty much have to clean house.



The only way I can see to evaluate it is, do we have what it takes to make another run with this coach and this core under Eli. If the answer is no, you need move on, front office on down.

RE: BillKo

Quote: I would agree with that.... this team is far more talented than the 2013 squad. That's why this is so frustrating.



We clearly were not ready to play the season. Now it 1/4 over.



not ready is the is the key, time to question the way Mac ran camp and preaseason games. guys would have more reps under TC In comment 13633282 Eric from BBI said:not ready is the is the key, time to question the way Mac ran camp and preaseason games. guys would have more reps under TC

Still working my way through the review...

Quote: The Giants are no longer really playing for the post-season but their own jobs.



If the Giants win this weekend (and they can), and the Eagles lose this weekend (and they can), the Giants are suddenly two games back with 11 to play. Why does this mean that our playoff hopes are doomed?



What's clear is that hopes for double-digit wins are smashed. Yet this year, this division just doesn't look all that impressive. 9-7, or even 8-8 could possibly win it.



Philly needed a ton of things to work out right for them to escape with a win against us at home. They're 3-1. I'd feel worse if Dallas was 3-1, but they're not. Dallas is 2 games ahead of us, and could very easily be only 1 game ahead of us after Sunday, with a rematch in our own stadium.



I know people are going to slam me for hanging on to hope. They'll point to the countless plays over the first four games where we didn't look like an NFL-caliber team. I respond by pointing out that we've shown offensive improvement, that the defense is still capably built, and that the law of averages says that the breaks should start going our way at some point soon.



I acknowledge that this is wishful thinking, but hell, I wait all year for Giants games. Instead of thinking about being winless, I'm half-full thinking that we're only two games back by choice. Why not? I understand the sentiment behind this, but haven't yet allowed myself to agree with this:If the Giants win this weekend (and they can), and the Eagles lose this weekend (and they can), the Giants are suddenly two games back with 11 to play. Why does this mean that our playoff hopes are doomed?What's clear is that hopes for double-digit wins are smashed. Yet this year, this division just doesn't look all that impressive. 9-7, or even 8-8 could possibly win it.Philly needed a ton of things to work out right for them to escape with a win against us at home. They're 3-1. I'd feel worse if Dallas was 3-1, but they're not. Dallas is 2 games ahead of us, and could very easily be only 1 game ahead of us after Sunday, with a rematch in our own stadium.I know people are going to slam me for hanging on to hope. They'll point to the countless plays over the first four games where we didn't look like an NFL-caliber team. I respond by pointing out that we've shown offensive improvement, that the defense is still capably built, and that the law of averages says that the breaks should start going our way at some point soon.I acknowledge that this is wishful thinking, but hell, I wait all year for Giants games. Instead of thinking about being winless, I'm half-full thinking that we're only two games back by choice. Why not?

RE: BillKo

Quote: I would agree with that.... this team is far more talented than the 2013 squad. That's why this is so frustrating.



We clearly were not ready to play the season. Now it 1/4 over. Starting 0 -2 the way we did with just "not ready for prime time" play said a lot about the coaching staff's preparation. We just came out totally flat. In comment 13633282 Eric from BBI said:Starting 0 -2 the way we did with just "not ready for prime time" play said a lot about the coaching staff's preparation. We just came out totally flat.

Dan UberAlias : 10/6/2017 8:01 pm : link Not simply 0-4, but 0-2 in the division, 0-4 in the conference.



Then there's the schedule which is brutal. Still have 3 west coast trips plus another to Denver. Game against the Chiefs Seahawks Rams, etc. I think even a few against teams coming off of bye weeks.



Too much to overcome too much stacked against a team that doesn't project as one that can overcome a lot of adversity.

In a strange way bradshaw44 : 10/6/2017 8:05 pm : link That was a refreshing preview. I feel like it all needed to be said, and I'm hoping someone inside the Giants FO took the time to read it.

From your comment on the OL...

Quote: No one appears to be getting better.



is 100% the problem. I've been harping on here for some time that the primary problem isn't a lack of creativity on offense, but a lack of discipline and execution. I get frustrated to no end seeing early mistakes in the blocking game. From the FO article discussed earlier:







Tell my why Jerry's first movement at the snap is AWAY from the blocker he's assigned to combo block with Flowers?







Why is Flowers first step towards the blocker that Richburg is supposed to pick up? On what planet is he supposed to recover from that move to pick up a speedy edge defender on the outside? He struggles with those when he goes straight at them?



Why does Perkins take a step away in the opposite direction of the play before turning for the handoff? Is he supposed to be "fooling" either the end or a LB who is keying on him? There are literally no other elements of confusion in this play, and the result is that Perkins has given the unblocked edge defender an extra two steps toward catching him from behind.



When I watch these things it makes me think that there are too many fixes needed, and given the time these players have had in the system, there isn't reason to believe fixes are on their way.



Having said all of that, this one exchange from yesterday's McAdoo press conference gives me hope. Quote: Q: Why did you eliminate the music from practice?



A: I didn’t eliminate the music from practice.



Q: I guess there were periods that previously had music that did not today.



A: We structured practice a little bit differently with when we do and when we don’t play music. During periods where there are fundamental emphasis and team emphasis as far as the scheme and getting the details right, we cut the music so our focus and concentration can go up, and we will re-introduce it later in the week.



One thing I know as a math educator - people simply cannot concentrate and learn when instructed with music playing. Although playing music may be popular with the players, and may even result in better practices, it is NOT helping players learn and understand what is being taught. This may turn out to be one of the best lessons McAdoo learns in his young coaching career. Turn the music off when you want to teach. And coaching is mostly teaching. Turn the music back on when you want players to perform.



Maybe, just maybe, we will have fewer mistakes this week. Maybe players will begin to understand what they're being told. I'm going to hold out hope for this. this:is 100% the problem. I've been harping on here for some time that the primary problem isn't a lack of creativity on offense, but a lack of discipline and execution. I get frustrated to no end seeing early mistakes in the blocking game. From the FO article discussed earlier:Tell my why Jerry's first movement at the snap is AWAY from the blocker he's assigned to combo block with Flowers?Why is Flowers first step towards the blocker that Richburg is supposed to pick up? On what planet is he supposed to recover from that move to pick up a speedy edge defender on the outside? He struggles with those when he goes straight at them?Why does Perkins take a step away in the opposite direction of the play before turning for the handoff? Is he supposed to be "fooling" either the end or a LB who is keying on him? There are literally no other elements of confusion in this play, and the result is that Perkins has given the unblocked edge defender an extra two steps toward catching him from behind.When I watch these things it makes me think that there are too many fixes needed, and given the time these players have had in the system, there isn't reason to believe fixes are on their way.Having said all of that, this one exchange from yesterday's McAdoo press conference gives me hope.One thing I know as a math educator - people simply cannot concentrate and learn when instructed with music playing. Although playing music may be popular with the players, and may even result in better practices, it is NOT helping players learn and understand what is being taught. This may turn out to be one of the best lessons McAdoo learns in his young coaching career. Turn the music off when you want to teach. And coaching is mostly teaching. Turn the music back on when you want players to perform.Maybe, just maybe, we will have fewer mistakes this week. Maybe players will begin to understand what they're being told. I'm going to hold out hope for this.

On the money Eric Dave on the UWS : 10/6/2017 8:25 pm : link And the roster analysis is an indictment of Reese. I hate the idea of cleaning house but it’s time. That means Manning too he should bring back decent picks in a trade. Sadly I don’t think Mara has the guts to go this route.

RE: Dan

Quote: Not simply 0-4, but 0-2 in the division, 0-4 in the conference.



Then there's the schedule which is brutal. Still have 3 west coast trips plus another to Denver. Game against the Chiefs Seahawks Rams, etc. I think even a few against teams coming off of bye weeks.



Too much to overcome too much stacked against a team that doesn't project as one that can overcome a lot of adversity.



Yes - it's clearly too much to hope for a wild card.



I don't know about the rest of it though. We need to get on a roll. We don't have to go 12-0, we've got to be three games better than PHI, and two games better than WASH and DAL to have a chance. This weekend those numbers very easily could shrink. We need them to. This can happen.



I'm not afraid of any team on the schedule. We might lose to all of them. I've been watching a TON of football right now, and SEA or OAK don't look as scary as I thought they would going into the season. AZ is a beatable team. Even KC had their struggles going up against WASH for a while, and we get to play them at home. The Rams? Yes, they've improved, but they can be beat. DEN in Denver is a very tough draw, I admit. But it's all about getting on a roll, and in the end, a lot of these matchups will be altered by health.



It's too early to rule out the postseason altogether is my point. I'd be very afraid if Dallas was 4-0. But with them possibly at 2-3 and us at 1-4, why worry about them? We almost beat Philly a couple of weeks ago in Philly. If we're 1-4 and they're 3-2, I'm not handing them the division. They're going to have to earn it.



The FIRST game of the year was our worst so far. By a lot. That gives me hope that we're getting better.



I admit I may be alone in hoping for this. Sunday night we're either all going to be hanging our heads, or maybe, just maybe there may be more feeling like I do. This division is still up for grabs, and the Giants still have a chance, even at 0-4.

In comment 13633657 UberAlias said:Yes - it's clearly too much to hope for a wild card.I don't know about the rest of it though. We need to get on a roll. We don't have to go 12-0, we've got to be three games better than PHI, and two games better than WASH and DAL to have a chance. This weekend those numbers very easily could shrink. We need them to. This can happen.I'm not afraid of any team on the schedule. We might lose to all of them. I've been watching a TON of football right now, and SEA or OAK don't look as scary as I thought they would going into the season. AZ is a beatable team. Even KC had their struggles going up against WASH for a while, and we get to play them at home. The Rams? Yes, they've improved, but they can be beat. DEN in Denver is a very tough draw, I admit. But it's all about getting on a roll, and in the end, a lot of these matchups will be altered by health.It's too early to rule out the postseason altogether is my point. I'd be very afraid if Dallas was 4-0. But with them possibly at 2-3 and us at 1-4, why worry about them? We almost beat Philly a couple of weeks ago in Philly. If we're 1-4 and they're 3-2, I'm not handing them the division. They're going to have to earn it.The FIRST game of the year was our worst so far. By a lot. That gives me hope that we're getting better.I admit I may be alone in hoping for this. Sunday night we're either all going to be hanging our heads, or maybe, just maybe there may be more feeling like I do. This division is still up for grabs, and the Giants still have a chance, even at 0-4.

LB Curtis Grant wearing # 58 now. seen it in the practice photo section this week on Giants.com.

This preview rocco8112 : 5:53 am : link is spot on. Sad state of affairs. I would like to remain optimistic but right now the Giants are one of the worst teams in the NFL.



"... this team is as one dimensional as it gets outside of the arena league..." Perfectly stated and pathetic as all hell. The Giants are the worst running team in the NFL. Playing the Giants is like half a bye week for the opposition. They likely do not even have to wash their jerseys the Giants are so tissue paper soft on offense. The Giants have one rushing TD this year and it is Eli's. I think they have seven total rushing TD's the past two seasons and first quarter of this one. Pathetic.



I loved this defense last year, but it seems it was a flash in the pan. It is past time to blow this all up and bring in a whole new front office and coaching staff.



This preview rocco8112 : 5:56 am : link is spot on. Sad state of affairs. I would like to remain optimistic but right now the Giants are one of the worst teams in the NFL.



"... this team is as one dimensional as it gets outside of the arena league..." Perfectly stated and pathetic as all hell. The Giants are the worst running team in the NFL. Playing the Giants is like half a bye week for the opposition. They likely do not even have to wash their jerseys the Giants are so tissue paper soft on offense. The Giants have one rushing TD this year and it is Eli's. I think they have seven total rushing TD's the past two seasons and first quarter of this one. Pathetic.



I loved this defense last year, but it seems it was a flash in the pan.



I hope the Giants can string some wins together and keep it interesting, but I think it is more likely this whole thing bottoms out.









Bottom line: DG : 6:42 am : link This team lacks talent, and a poor scouting dept/GM/ooaching triumvirate is helping it maximize it's talent.



QB-Eli is Eli. Still capable of running an offense well. I'd consider trading him to a better team to do him a solid at the end of a very good run and 2 SBs. I will always love Eli.



OL-Giants and Ravens probably have the 2 worst OLs in the league.

RB-below average. Gallman is going to be productive.

WR-really the only above-average unit on the team.

STs-well below average.

DL-below average. no depth which again is an indictment of Reese and scouting.

DBs-average. I'm not concerned about # 21. He's playing next to the worst FSs in the league. Apple does not have football intelligence. He's average at best and makes critical mistakes.



The Eagles and Bucs games could have also been worse losses. The Bucs were missing three key defenders and the Eagles lost Cox who always kills us.

LB-well below average.

WR & TE and (arguably at this point in time) QB, DG : 6:48 am : link together are the only area of the team that is above-average.



DBs are really being hamstrung by the problem at FS.



Thompson was over-drafted. Posters who know much more about football than I ever will were saying this from the beginning. Adams is out of position regularly. This is going to make Collins' play look worse than it is.



Thanks Eric, for the dose of reality (-:

Like I said in another thread ... FStubbs : 7:08 am : link Take away Beckham and Eli and the 2015 Giants were worse than the 2008 Detroit Lions. They did well last year because a lot of things went right, including 3 guys on defense all having Defensive Player of the Year type seasons all at once. Now we're seeing regression to the mean there. Combined we've got one big mess and both coaching and scouting are to blame.

Hell of a preview Eric IIT : 7:29 am : link You searingly captured the state of the team and the fanbase. I wish it wasn't so painful.

I don't think the DL and DBs are below average but well above average. We have three legit Pro Bowlers in the secondary. Damon Harrison is a legit Pro Bowler. JPP and Vernon are good players who are not playing well. Tomlinson has a future in this league.

My miini-preview SGMen : 9:50 am : link I'm assuming that Vernon and JPP are either very limited or just OUT. If they are both OUT, we have zero pass rush and Rivers eats this defense up.



On offense, our OL is mediocre when healthy so now that it is dinged (W. Richburg out) who is to say we can protect Eli?



Chargers 24-23 over the Giants as we fall to 0 - 5. With Denver in Denver next, I can smell 0 - 6. Seattle won't be easy either. If we did fall to 0 - 7 at the bye, well, I wonder if there would be any firings?

All Eric did was, "plagiarize" all my old posts... :)





Giants are bad hassan : 10:05 am : link But this is too much negativity.



There is talent on this team at qb wr te d line and db. Lbs oline and rb need improving.



But I believe this team can be fixed fairly quickly and if Eli has three good years left and the Giants commit to him theycan be the competitive team they projected at beginning of year.



Mcadoo at least needs a real oc to start. If they hire a coach that is good they will want to reboot with a new system so Giants are a bit stuck here



quite frankly the blow it up sentiment happens when Giants admit they won't chase another with Eli and Odell.



Don't think they are ready to end the chase until end of next season.







