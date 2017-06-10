Ben McAdoo says offensive predictability is a 'non-issue' gidiefor : Mod : 10/6/2017 1:01 pm : 10/6/2017 1:01 pm Quote: EAST RUTHERFORD -- Give Ben McAdoo this: His predictability isn't limited to his play-calling.



The Giants coach was predictably dismissive of claims that opponents have figured out his ineffective offense.



"Like I said (Thursday) and (offensive coordinator) Mike Sullivan talked about it (Thursday), it's part of scouting, it's part of gamesmanship," McAdoo said.



- more by Dan Duggan -

- ( - more by Dan Duggan - Link - ( New Window

Stan gidiefor : Mod : 10/6/2017 1:07 pm : : 10/6/2017 1:07 pm : link I had the same thoughts



Maybe he doesn't think bad play calls and poor clock management Ivan15 : 10/6/2017 1:08 pm : link Are related to offensive predictability !

. Danny Kanell : 10/6/2017 1:10 pm : link I have to admit, I liked him at first but holy shit this guy is stubborn and clueless. He isn't long for this job.

is it conceivable that this guy has balls of steel idiotsavant : 10/6/2017 1:12 pm : link and is stocking up shit for later? Like, next year later?

This dude SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/6/2017 1:14 pm : link is not long for this job.

It's part of gamesmanship? jcn56 : 10/6/2017 1:17 pm : link "Sir, the enemy seems to know exactly what we have planned"



"Perfect, we've got them right where we want them"



Hmm...

its like he is systematically going through the book idiotsavant : 10/6/2017 1:18 pm : link in effect creating a list of who can do what, player wise, an extended try out for next years line as it were.



He looked slightly amused when flowers whiffed on that goal line run, for example.



then, holding back what works, scheme wise, for next year?

If it’s part of “scouting and gamesmanship” mfsd : 10/6/2017 1:18 pm : link how come we never seem prepared for what other teams are throwing at us on either side of the ball?



Too busy trying to play heavy handed, complementary football I guess

if someone were to ever invent santacruzom : 10/6/2017 1:18 pm : link an easily-administered personality test that accurately ranks a person's stubbornness, that person will win the freaking Nobel Peace Prize. Imagine all the hiring mistakes that would never occur.

Conditions must be perfect? mattlawson : 10/6/2017 1:23 pm : link Hmm. Doesn't really mesh with my world view but what do I know about coaching on the NFL.



If I went fishing with somebody and they caught nothing all day and said for them to catch any fish conditions had to be perfect for their style of fishing I wouldn't be bringing them next time. Being consistently good is about reading the conditions in adapting to them from your depth of experience and practiced abilities to execute, and of course being prepared with the tools and attitude to do whatever it takes.



Obviously perfect conditions are ideal. But always fleeting. If conditions were always perfectly I deal it would be easy. It isn't. And that's why you do what you do to rise to the challenge.



That's why the games are played and everything is not done on paper.

RE: . Beezer : 10/6/2017 1:28 pm : link

Quote: I have to admit, I liked him at first but holy shit this guy is stubborn and clueless. He isn't long for this job.



Same. In comment 13633039 Danny Kanell said:Same.

He’s extremely stubborn....... Simms11 : 10/6/2017 1:42 pm : link In fact he might be more stubborn they Tom Coughlin. If this season continues like it is, he will be on the hot seat next year. Of course that’s stating the obvious, but he doesn’t give me a warm and fuzzy.

yeah, looks like he is quite stubborn, but since OBJ said it I have to Victor in CT : 10/6/2017 1:50 pm : link ask: Were his 2 drops due to "predictability" too? Or the stepping out of bounds in the end zone on the 2 point conversion?



He costs them big time in Philly with his stupid pet trick, which of course in his mind didn't matter, then has 2 key drops, steps out of the end zone on a 2 point conversion at Tampa andTHEN throws the HC/OC under the bus. As much as McAdoo is appearing to be in over his head so far this year, OBJ needs a big cup of STFU.

Every time he speaks, I like him less. Matt M. : 10/6/2017 1:51 pm : link I seriously hope Reese is let go or re-assigned and the new GM hires a new HC and entire coaching staff.

You know waht else is part of gamemanship? Winning a damn game PatersonPlank : 10/6/2017 1:54 pm : link .

He is right in a sense HomerJones45 : 10/6/2017 1:55 pm : link There can't really be any big mystery with these teams the way they have film to break down, QC etc.



Every team has signature plays that the opposition knows are coming. If the plays are executed as designed, they are basically supposed to work. Everyone knew the Packer sweep or the Cowboys sprint draw or the Pats crossing patterns were coming, but that didn't mean anyone could consistently stop them.

forget predictable or unimaginative djm : 10/6/2017 2:07 pm : link those terms aren't even relevant or important in my view. Some of the best offenses in NFL history were predictable. Some of the most memorable title winning teams were predictable on offense.



The offense is fucking broken. That's the key element. It hasn't worked since week 3 2016 and even through the first few weeks of 2016 the offense never reached 30 points. It's never worked under McAdoo's HC duties and it doesn't appear like this will change, ever.



It's broken. But that's ok. Gamesmanship.

Your OL is useless AnishPatel : 10/6/2017 2:08 pm : link And our running game is God awful. It's hard to call plays when those factors are killing you. Not to mention we were playing from a deficit too.

I agree! TC : 10/6/2017 2:30 pm : link All this crappy football is just a master strategy to lull the rest of the league into a false sense of security so that next season . . . .



POW!!! Right to the moon, Alice!



:-(



If this coach is our head coach chopperhatch : 10/6/2017 2:32 pm : link At the start of next year, this season was a loss. I can handle it if it is recogbized immediately that he is not fit for the job and we fire him. I cannot handle it if we have a sub par year this year and then next year go into the season with same leadership.

RE: Rapidly approaching Beer Man : 10/6/2017 2:46 pm : link

Quote:



Territory Maybe we should send him a replica of the shirt. In comment 13633134 BlueHurricane said:Maybe we should send him a replica of the shirt.

I'm not necessarily Matt in SGS : 10/6/2017 2:53 pm : link defending McAdoo here, but this predictable offense took the lead on the road the past 2 weeks in a row. If teams knew the exact play call, that wouldn't happen, and especially not at that critical time. McAdoo isn't the most creative offensive mind around based on all the limitations on the team, but it's not like every team has his playbook.



Bottom line, at the end, this isn't much different than last year when they found ways to beat teams like Dallas, Chicago, Cincy, and the Rams late. Last year McAdoo relied on his defense to win games, and they did. Thus far the defense hasn't done the job and they blew 2 games which they found a way to win in 2016.



What is really annoying, I can't even think of the last time the Giants played a "complete" game, with the offense, defense and special teams blowing a team out. It didn't happen last year even going 11-5. Probably not since they blew out the Titans in 2014. When you are a team who never takes a game by the throat and with little margin of error, this crap happens.

RE: RE: Rapidly approaching PatersonPlank : 10/6/2017 2:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13633134 BlueHurricane said:





Quote:









Territory



Maybe we should send him a replica of the shirt.



LOL. It would be like Abe Vigoda getting a cut-off fish head wrapped in newspaper in Godfather 1. In comment 13633165 Beer Man said:LOL. It would be like Abe Vigoda getting a cut-off fish head wrapped in newspaper in Godfather 1.

RE: RE: RE: Rapidly approaching mfsd : 10/6/2017 2:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13633165 Beer Man said:





Quote:





In comment 13633134 BlueHurricane said:





Quote:









Territory



Maybe we should send him a replica of the shirt.







LOL. It would be like Abe Vigoda getting a cut-off fish head wrapped in newspaper in Godfather 1.



Haha In comment 13633169 PatersonPlank said:Haha

Guys don't catch or block Go Terps : 10/6/2017 3:31 pm : link Blame the coach!



We were winning late in the fourth quarter the last two weeks. Blame the coach!

Good thing the star asshole in the locker room made this a thing Go Terps : 10/6/2017 3:36 pm : link If McAdoo is out after this season there are several big name players that should be out with him.

RE: Guys don't catch or block B in ALB : 10/6/2017 3:43 pm : link

Quote: Blame the coach!



We were winning late in the fourth quarter the last two weeks. Blame the coach!



These guys clearly are not prepared to play at the high level they're capable of. Some of that is definitely on the coach.



His job is to put the players in the best position to help the team win. Some of his calls, decisions, and game mis-management have put the players in a losing situation. That's 100% on him. He's the Head Coach.



And now we have players making comments to the media and some players not talking to the media at all. The inmates are running this show, Terps. That's 100% on the HC. He's a nipple hair away from losing this team. A loss on Sunday and he will. In comment 13633198 Go Terps said:These guys clearly are not prepared to play at the high level they're capable of. Some of that is definitely on the coach.His job is to put the players in the best position to help the team win. Some of his calls, decisions, and game mis-management have put the players in a losing situation. That's 100% on him. He's the Head Coach.And now we have players making comments to the media and some players not talking to the media at all. The inmates are running this show, Terps. That's 100% on the HC. He's a nipple hair away from losing this team. A loss on Sunday and he will.

B Go Terps : 10/6/2017 3:58 pm : link I'm not doubting that you may be right. But I don't think it's all on him. I think there are some toxic people in that room, starting with our douche bag star receiver.

so Ben how is the weather today? gtt350 : 10/6/2017 4:07 pm : link " I first have to look at the tape"

How does it go? montanagiant : 10/6/2017 4:13 pm : link "He's playing 4-D chess and he's 22 moves ahead"



This sounds like when the Skins claimed losing was part of their master plan

RE: B chuckydee9 : 10/6/2017 4:27 pm : link

Quote: I'm not doubting that you may be right. But I don't think it's all on him. I think there are some toxic people in that room, starting with our douche bag star receiver.



The Diva receiver is the only reason he has a job.. he would've never been hired otherwise.. same holds true for the GM.. In comment 13633235 Go Terps said:The Diva receiver is the only reason he has a job.. he would've never been hired otherwise.. same holds true for the GM..

lol wow. prdave73 : 10/6/2017 4:35 pm : link Massive mistake hiring this guy as HC. smh

RE: mac-a-don't JonC : 10/6/2017 4:46 pm : link

Quote: .



That's what the girlfriend calls him.

In comment 13633076 micky said:That's what the girlfriend calls him.

RE: B B in ALB : 10/6/2017 5:23 pm : link

Quote: I'm not doubting that you may be right. But I don't think it's all on him. I think there are some toxic people in that room, starting with our douche bag star receiver.



I don't disagree with you about some toxicity in the room. No doubt that's happening.



And I'm not saying it's all on the coach, but he's definitely complicit. In comment 13633235 Go Terps said:I don't disagree with you about some toxicity in the room. No doubt that's happening.And I'm not saying it's all on the coach, but he's definitely complicit.

That’s been his damn problem Rflairr : 10/6/2017 5:26 pm : link Too stubborn to change

RE: msfd mfsd : 10/6/2017 5:28 pm : link

Quote: Baghdad Ben



made me laugh



Haha Baghdad Ben! In comment 13633265 Dr. D said:Haha Baghdad Ben!

Agree B and Jerry is right there with him Bluesbreaker : 10/6/2017 5:34 pm : link RE: Guys don't catch or block

B in ALB : 3:43 pm : link : reply

In comment 13633198 Go Terps said:

Quote:

Blame the coach!



We were winning late in the fourth quarter the last two weeks. Blame the coach!





These guys clearly are not prepared to play at the high level they're capable of. Some of that is definitely on the coach.



His job is to put the players in the best position to help the team win. Some of his calls, decisions, and game mis-management have put the players in a losing situation. That's 100% on him. He's the Head Coach.



And now we have players making comments to the media and some players not talking to the media at all. The inmates are running this show, Terps. That's 100% on the HC. He's a nipple hair away from losing this team. A loss on Sunday and he will.



What drives me crazy is a guy like Adams gets behind the defense for 38 yards and is never looked at gain I thought

that he could emerge this season he has the size decent hands from what little we have seen .

Same with King I mean he always seems to manage to make

plays when nobody else is now granted he got injured early

on but even last year they banged there heads against the

wall with Cruz .

How about his offense has NEVER worked Dave on the UWS : 10/6/2017 6:50 pm : link It’s been all OBJ making big plays for 4 years. Name 1 other thing in his offense was hat has been productive since he’s been here. I was hoping he would be a better HC than OC bud sadly he clearly is not. Whether JR should be gone is open for debate but clearly Mac needs to go. Sadly I doubt that happens (unless it becomes SO crystal clear that Mars has no choice.

This clown is unreal. UberAlias : 10/6/2017 8:09 pm : link He will a players injury status into some kind of state secret but wouldn't lose a minute of sleep if they were projecting his called plays on the score board.



We can't move on soon enough.







RE: Good thing the star asshole in the locker room made this a thing arcarsenal : 10/6/2017 8:50 pm : link

Quote: If McAdoo is out after this season there are several big name players that should be out with him.



Holy moly, man... it's getting downright weird at this point. You literally don't let a single opportunity go by to mention or bash this guy.



Every thread that involves him, you're there. Even when it doesn't, you still find a way to incorporate him.



Your football posts would actually be worth reading if you could focus on something else once in a while.. you're like a caricature at this point. In comment 13633205 Go Terps said:Holy moly, man... it's getting downright weird at this point. You literally don't let a single opportunity go by to mention or bash this guy.Every thread that involves him, you're there. Even when it doesn't, you still find a way to incorporate him.Your football posts would actually be worth reading if you could focus on something else once in a while.. you're like a caricature at this point.

. arcarsenal : 10/6/2017 8:53 pm : link Also, this was a "thing" long before Beckham said anything.



This was a huge, huge topic of discussion last year with the 11 personnel discussions. Did you miss all of that somehow?



It's okay to acknowledge that some of this may actually be someone else's fault or that this coach might actually not be doing a good job right now.



He seems completely unable to acknowledge where he's failing or coming up short and I have a feeling it's going to wind up being his downfall.



And if not for that "asshole WR," he'd probably already be out of a job.

Not according to old man : 10/6/2017 8:59 pm : link the TB CB that told OBJ: We know your plays.

I wouldn't get on Terps.. Sean : 10/6/2017 9:06 pm : link He was ahead of the curve with Shockey, Plax & now Beckham- all have similar me first personalities.



He was also ahead of the curve on JPP/Vernon.

. arcarsenal : 10/6/2017 9:12 pm : link So that means he has to share the same opinion 50 times every single day?



Is there anyone on BBI who doesn't know his stance on Odell at this point? I doubt it. But he still feels the need to re-hash it.



Every. Single. Day.

Terps wanted JPP gone like 3-4 years ago. djm : 10/6/2017 9:41 pm : link And guys like JPP and Beckham have actually helped this team win games before. What has mcadoo brought?



Let's blame the best player on the team! Toxic!



When do we blame the coach? When is it right?



Beckham will be making plays for the next 5 years if healthy. Mcadoo will be a TE or QB coach by then.

Old Faithful is predictable Vanzetti : 10/6/2017 10:48 pm : link And millions crowd to see it anyway



Non-issue

RE: RE: . Vanzetti : 10/6/2017 10:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13633039 Danny Kanell said:





Quote:





I have to admit, I liked him at first but holy shit this guy is stubborn and clueless. He isn't long for this job.







Same.





Defensive, immature response by Mac



Should have just said “we examine everything. Just like we do every week.” In other words typical coach speak In comment 13633068 Beezer said:Defensive, immature response by MacShould have just said “we examine everything. Just like we do every week.” In other words typical coach speak

Hey, when is it our turn... EricJ : 10/6/2017 11:00 pm : link for good scouting an gamesmanship? Or, are we just running a clinic here for the opposing coaches.

RE: . Go Terps : 10/6/2017 11:23 pm : link

Quote: So that means he has to share the same opinion 50 times every single day?



Is there anyone on BBI who doesn't know his stance on Odell at this point? I doubt it. But he still feels the need to re-hash it.



Every. Single. Day.



Somebody has to keep saying it, because there are a boatload of people on this board that are too stupid to see it. In comment 13633842 arcarsenal said:Somebody has to keep saying it, because there are a boatload of people on this board that are too stupid to see it.

RE: Terps wanted JPP gone like 3-4 years ago. Go Terps : 10/6/2017 11:31 pm : link

Quote: And guys like JPP and Beckham have actually helped this team win games before. What has mcadoo brought?



Let's blame the best player on the team! Toxic!



When do we blame the coach? When is it right?



Beckham will be making plays for the next 5 years if healthy. Mcadoo will be a TE or QB coach by then.



Yeah you're right... JPP has been a great Giant these last few years.



We have some dumb shit fans. In comment 13633931 djm said:Yeah you're right... JPP has been a great Giant these last few years.We have some dumb shit fans.

. arcarsenal : 10/6/2017 11:39 pm : link Too stupid to see what?



That Beckham is a diva?



Who cares. There's not a single thing to suggest that he's an actual problem in the locker room. His teammates defend him and stand with him time and time again despite these insinuations you keep trying to make that he's some sort of team cancer.



Plaxico Burress has a Super Bowl ring and so does Jeremy Shockey. Neither guys were bystanders, either. Both caught game winning TD passes. So, spare me the bullshit that "diva" players can't win in this league.



Beckham isn't the guy holding this team back right now. But somehow, this HC who sounds more clueless by the week is blameless?



He might as well just fax a copy of our game plan to the opposing team the week of the game at this point since he doesn't seem to care whether they know what we're running or not.

We were fucking Hargreaves last week Go Terps : 10/6/2017 11:54 pm : link If he knew what we were running and still played like that, he didn't being in the league.



Nowhere did I say McAdoo was blameless. I don't think he's doing a great job this year.



But he isn't getting any help from the players. And to hear Beckham rip the play calling a few days after he couldn't be bothered to throw a block on a screen pass...



How you could stick up for him anymore is mystifying. Yeah he's a diva, but it's worse than that. Toxic.

RE: I'm not necessarily Rjanyg : 12:49 am : link

Quote: defending McAdoo here, but this predictable offense took the lead on the road the past 2 weeks in a row. If teams knew the exact play call, that wouldn't happen, and especially not at that critical time. McAdoo isn't the most creative offensive mind around based on all the limitations on the team, but it's not like every team has his playbook.



Bottom line, at the end, this isn't much different than last year when they found ways to beat teams like Dallas, Chicago, Cincy, and the Rams late. Last year McAdoo relied on his defense to win games, and they did. Thus far the defense hasn't done the job and they blew 2 games which they found a way to win in 2016.



What is really annoying, I can't even think of the last time the Giants played a "complete" game, with the offense, defense and special teams blowing a team out. It didn't happen last year even going 11-5. Probably not since they blew out the Titans in 2014. When you are a team who never takes a game by the throat and with little margin of error, this crap happens.



Nice post as always Matt. In comment 13633168 Matt in SGS said:Nice post as always Matt.

The last great game I can remember the Giants playing Go Terps : 1:10 am : link in the regular season was the win in Pittsburgh in 2008. I'm completely certain there have been great performances since, but I don't think they've played five better games since that one.

Gamesmanship trueblueinpw : 2:26 am : link The word gamesmanship doesn’t mean what McAdoo seems to think it means. It’s a noun, defined, “the art of winning games by using various ploys and tactics to gain a psychological advantage.”



As an example, “In an effort to sow doubt about his obviously facile game plan, Belichick employed a little gamesmanship telling McAdoo during warmups that he recorded practice on video tape all week.”