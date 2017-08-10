New York Giants - Los Angeles Chargers Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/8/2017 12:50 pm : 10/8/2017 12:50 pm ...

It has been rocco8112 : 10/8/2017 4:26 pm : link jailbreak city all day. Eli looks fucked up now and has been sacked five times.



I think he has been playing well. I do not understand how it is Eli throws that caused injury.



Look at this two minute. The o line can do nothing to protect. This may be rock bottom.

Picked off dpinzow : 10/8/2017 4:26 pm : link Eli had to throw it into a crowd and that's the ballgame. 0-5

Garbage should rain down on McAdoo Model4001 : 10/8/2017 4:26 pm : link from the stands.

Worst season spike : 10/8/2017 4:27 pm : link In a long long time

why the fuck are you trying a short swing pass SHO'NUFF : 10/8/2017 4:27 pm : link on 3rd and 10?

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: cant wait for Reese WillVAB : 10/8/2017 4:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13636178 WillVAB said:





Quote:





In comment 13636169 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 13636163 WillVAB said:





Quote:





In comment 13636156 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 13636152 WillVAB said:





Quote:





To blow a top 5 pick on a shitty mobile QB and run a HoF QB out of town







At least our WRs won't continue to die out there.







Yea it's Eli's fault the WR's are hurt. Such an idiotic fan base deserving of the next Dave Brown era.







I feel so bad for Eli. *sniff sniff*







When you have DB's jumping slants because that's all we can do, it wouldn't have mattered if Eli walked the ball to OBJ. This shit was bound to happen. It's amazing to me how many dumb ass Giants fans are walking the earth. This fanbase truly deserves another dark era.







Nobody "jumped the slant". He places the ball like an accurate QB, nobody else touches it and it doesn't matter if they run that route a lot because the coverage was beat.



Cool story bro. In comment 13636204 Ten Ton Hammer said:Cool story bro.

Well, I guess I get my Sundays back. 81_Great_Dane : 10/8/2017 4:27 pm : link .

Eli has never beaten San Diego and most likely Simms11 : 10/8/2017 4:27 pm : link Never will!

Mara will tell the fans bluesince56 : 10/8/2017 4:27 pm : link we lost today because of injuries

RE: why the fuck are you trying a short swing pass Giantology : 10/8/2017 4:27 pm : link

Quote: on 3rd and 10?



Because we have no fucking wide receivers? In comment 13636221 SHO'NUFF said:Because we have no fucking wide receivers?

RE: Worst season 81_Great_Dane : 10/8/2017 4:28 pm : link

Quote: In a long long time Yup. In comment 13636220 spike said:Yup.

Boy, the way this game started santacruzom : 10/8/2017 4:28 pm : link You sure thought their two starting RB's would total more than 19 combined carries.

Bad teams have tons of injuries Sec 103 : 10/8/2017 4:28 pm : link And this is a BAD team

can't wait for the postgame presser TexasGmenFan : 10/8/2017 4:28 pm : link from slick.

They need to fire this entire coaching staff Rflairr : 10/8/2017 4:28 pm : link Everyone. Keep none of these coaches

Eli never beat Rivers SHO'NUFF : 10/8/2017 4:28 pm : link what a fucking buzzkill

So the review from many of you was NYSports1 : 10/8/2017 4:28 pm : link Eli was great except when the rest of the team did not grow 10 inches during a play or block all day for his limited mobile behind. The defense was garbage and let Eli down and the receivers ran wrong routes and Ben MacAdoo is terrible and wasting STAR ELI?

MacAdoo sucks and Jerry Reese sucks nicky43 : 10/8/2017 4:29 pm : link Those two people are the biggest problem with the long term future of this team. The only thing to look forward to is we can't get worse than this!



RE: RE: why the fuck are you trying a short swing pass SHO'NUFF : 10/8/2017 4:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13636221 SHO'NUFF said:





Quote:





on 3rd and 10?







Because we have no fucking wide receivers?



we have Evan Engram? or maybe not? In comment 13636234 Giantology said:we have Evan Engram? or maybe not?

RE: Boy, the way this game started markky : 10/8/2017 4:29 pm : link

Quote: You sure thought their two starting RB's would total more than 19 combined carries.



this. mcapoop can't call a game In comment 13636243 santacruzom said:this. mcapoop can't call a game

and if you're going to throw a swing pass LG in NYC : 10/8/2017 4:29 pm : link perhaps wait until your RB is ready for the ball

CBS post game crew old man : 10/8/2017 4:29 pm : link having lots of fun at NYFG expense.

Cool;-(.

And we lost a WR each qtr. Lets see the Pats do THAT!!!!

And who needs an OL?

RE: So the review from many of you was crick n NC : 10/8/2017 4:30 pm : link

Quote: Eli was great except when the rest of the team did not grow 10 inches during a play or block all day for his limited mobile behind. The defense was garbage and let Eli down and the receivers ran wrong routes and Ben MacAdoo is terrible and wasting STAR ELI?



October 2017

In comment 13636254 NYSports1 said:October 2017

Eli and Rivers discussing SHO'NUFF : 10/8/2017 4:30 pm : link how bad Fluker sucks (even though he was decent today)

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Ask Beckham how Thunderstruck27 : 10/8/2017 4:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13635947 Thunderstruck27 said:





Quote:





In comment 13635925 JCin332 said:





Quote:





In comment 13635882 Thunderstruck27 said:





Quote:





In comment 13635871 liteamorn said:





Quote:





Washed up Eli is, he's still trying to figure out how to tape the finger Eli broke







Without Beckham at this point...there is no Eli. That's a fact.







Thanks...you want to know another fact?



Your statement is moronic...



(See gidie attack the post not the poster...!!!)







Eli sucks without Beckham. I know it hurts. Don't cry.







This is just about why this site sometimes sucks. This right here.



Sometimes the truth sucks. In comment 13635963 map7711 said:Sometimes the truth sucks.

RE: So the review from many of you was Gary JC : 10/8/2017 4:30 pm : link

Quote: Eli was great except when the rest of the team did not grow 10 inches during a play or block all day for his limited mobile behind. The defense was garbage and let Eli down and the receivers ran wrong routes and Ben MacAdoo is terrible and wasting STAR ELI?



Nice, a troll who just registered. Try again, In comment 13636254 NYSports1 said:Nice, a troll who just registered. Try again,

RE: RE: RE: why is Apple laughing old man : 10/8/2017 4:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13636197 Simms11 said:





Quote:





In comment 13636190 markky said:





Quote:





on the sideline?







Saw that! He was really bad today too







must've just watched his own highlight reel



+1 In comment 13636202 SHO'NUFF said:+1

I think Eli is concussed SHO'NUFF : 10/8/2017 4:31 pm : link but he is one tough SOB

RE: People blaming Ben LauderdaleMatty : 10/8/2017 4:31 pm : link

Quote: but Giants lost 2 tds with Eli terrible over throws of a wide open Beckham. But am sure it was Bens fault or Beckham ran wrong route



No player should have to be perfect

To overcome a shitty coach. He's a moron and idiots who think the head coach isnt a big part the problem deserve to watch shifty football. In comment 13635518 NYSports1 said:No player should have to be perfectTo overcome a shitty coach. He's a moron and idiots who think the head coach isnt a big part the problem deserve to watch shifty football.

RE: RE: People blaming Ben Gary JC : 10/8/2017 4:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13635518 NYSports1 said:





Quote:





but Giants lost 2 tds with Eli terrible over throws of a wide open Beckham. But am sure it was Bens fault or Beckham ran wrong route







No player should have to be perfect

To overcome a shitty coach. He's a moron and idiots who think the head coach isnt a big part the problem deserve to watch shifty football.



Gee, I can't wait to hear what you say when we have the next Dave Brown. In comment 13636283 LauderdaleMatty said:Gee, I can't wait to hear what you say when we have the next Dave Brown.

losing at home to a 0-4 west coast team joeinpa : 10/8/2017 4:35 pm : link at 1:00 to get to 0-5, is one of the low points in Giants history.

RE: MacAdoo sucks and Jerry Reese sucks Rflairr : 10/8/2017 4:37 pm : link

Quote: Those two people are the biggest problem with the long term future of this team. The only thing to look forward to is we can't get worse than this!



They losing games to teams not as talented. Can’t blame the GM In comment 13636260 nicky43 said:They losing games to teams not as talented. Can’t blame the GM