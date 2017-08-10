Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
New York Giants - Los Angeles Chargers Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/8/2017 12:50 pm
It has been  
rocco8112 : 10/8/2017 4:26 pm : link
jailbreak city all day. Eli looks fucked up now and has been sacked five times.

I think he has been playing well. I do not understand how it is Eli throws that caused injury.

Look at this two minute. The o line can do nothing to protect. This may be rock bottom.
OL cannot deal with DL twists  
Steve in South Jersey : 10/8/2017 4:26 pm : link
LOL. This team is  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/8/2017 4:26 pm : link
So bad.
Taps  
Bluesbreaker : 10/8/2017 4:26 pm : link
There it is.  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/8/2017 4:26 pm : link
0-5......  
Simms11 : 10/8/2017 4:26 pm : link
and season from hell continues!
Picked off  
dpinzow : 10/8/2017 4:26 pm : link
Eli had to throw it into a crowd and that's the ballgame. 0-5
Garbage should rain down on McAdoo  
Model4001 : 10/8/2017 4:26 pm : link
from the stands.
Eli picked!!  
micky : 10/8/2017 4:26 pm : link
game 0-5
LOL.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/8/2017 4:26 pm : link
Hahahahaha.

0 5 baby!
Excellent. OL  
rebel yell : 10/8/2017 4:26 pm : link
spreading out the holding calls!
Fitting end  
B in ALB : 10/8/2017 4:26 pm : link
Great job.

Bums.
Worst season  
spike : 10/8/2017 4:27 pm : link
In a long long time
why the fuck are you trying a short swing pass  
SHO'NUFF : 10/8/2017 4:27 pm : link
on 3rd and 10?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: cant wait for Reese  
WillVAB : 10/8/2017 4:27 pm : link
In comment 13636204 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13636178 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 13636169 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 13636163 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 13636156 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 13636152 WillVAB said:


Quote:


To blow a top 5 pick on a shitty mobile QB and run a HoF QB out of town



At least our WRs won't continue to die out there.



Yea it's Eli's fault the WR's are hurt. Such an idiotic fan base deserving of the next Dave Brown era.



I feel so bad for Eli. *sniff sniff*



When you have DB's jumping slants because that's all we can do, it wouldn't have mattered if Eli walked the ball to OBJ. This shit was bound to happen. It's amazing to me how many dumb ass Giants fans are walking the earth. This fanbase truly deserves another dark era.



Nobody "jumped the slant". He places the ball like an accurate QB, nobody else touches it and it doesn't matter if they run that route a lot because the coverage was beat.


Cool story bro.
Well, I guess I get my Sundays back.  
81_Great_Dane : 10/8/2017 4:27 pm : link
Eli has never beaten San Diego and most likely  
Simms11 : 10/8/2017 4:27 pm : link
Never will!
Mara will tell the fans  
bluesince56 : 10/8/2017 4:27 pm : link
we lost today because of injuries
...  
christian : 10/8/2017 4:27 pm : link
Time out?
what's mac-a-dont spin doctoring now!!!  
micky : 10/8/2017 4:27 pm : link
OK. Now season  
rebel yell : 10/8/2017 4:27 pm : link
is officially over. Lose them all and clean house.
RE: why the fuck are you trying a short swing pass  
Giantology : 10/8/2017 4:27 pm : link
In comment 13636221 SHO'NUFF said:
Quote:
on 3rd and 10?


Because we have no fucking wide receivers?
Fitting ending to the game  
LG in NYC : 10/8/2017 4:27 pm : link
a bad throw INT...
Why the fuck would you call a timeout?  
B in ALB : 10/8/2017 4:28 pm : link
McAdoo is a fucking clown
RE: Worst season  
81_Great_Dane : 10/8/2017 4:28 pm : link
In comment 13636220 spike said:
Quote:
In a long long time
Yup.
Boy, the way this game started  
santacruzom : 10/8/2017 4:28 pm : link
You sure thought their two starting RB's would total more than 19 combined carries.
Bad teams have tons of injuries  
Sec 103 : 10/8/2017 4:28 pm : link
And this is a BAD team
can't wait for the postgame presser  
TexasGmenFan : 10/8/2017 4:28 pm : link
from slick.
0-5  
Annunaki : 10/8/2017 4:28 pm : link
for the New York Garbagemen.
They need to fire this entire coaching staff  
Rflairr : 10/8/2017 4:28 pm : link
Everyone. Keep none of these coaches
Eli never beat Rivers  
SHO'NUFF : 10/8/2017 4:28 pm : link
what a fucking buzzkill
So the review from many of you was  
NYSports1 : 10/8/2017 4:28 pm : link
Eli was great except when the rest of the team did not grow 10 inches during a play or block all day for his limited mobile behind. The defense was garbage and let Eli down and the receivers ran wrong routes and Ben MacAdoo is terrible and wasting STAR ELI?
MacAdoo sucks and Jerry Reese sucks  
nicky43 : 10/8/2017 4:29 pm : link
Those two people are the biggest problem with the long term future of this team. The only thing to look forward to is we can't get worse than this!
Wow.  
AcidTest : 10/8/2017 4:29 pm : link
Truly bad. Awful.
RE: RE: why the fuck are you trying a short swing pass  
SHO'NUFF : 10/8/2017 4:29 pm : link
In comment 13636234 Giantology said:
Quote:
In comment 13636221 SHO'NUFF said:


Quote:


on 3rd and 10?



Because we have no fucking wide receivers?


we have Evan Engram? or maybe not?
RE: Boy, the way this game started  
markky : 10/8/2017 4:29 pm : link
In comment 13636243 santacruzom said:
Quote:
You sure thought their two starting RB's would total more than 19 combined carries.


this. mcapoop can't call a game
and if you're going to throw a swing pass  
LG in NYC : 10/8/2017 4:29 pm : link
perhaps wait until your RB is ready for the ball
CBS post game crew  
old man : 10/8/2017 4:29 pm : link
having lots of fun at NYFG expense.
Cool;-(.
And we lost a WR each qtr. Lets see the Pats do THAT!!!!
And who needs an OL?
RE: So the review from many of you was  
crick n NC : 10/8/2017 4:30 pm : link
In comment 13636254 NYSports1 said:
Quote:
Eli was great except when the rest of the team did not grow 10 inches during a play or block all day for his limited mobile behind. The defense was garbage and let Eli down and the receivers ran wrong routes and Ben MacAdoo is terrible and wasting STAR ELI?


October 2017
Eli and Rivers discussing  
SHO'NUFF : 10/8/2017 4:30 pm : link
how bad Fluker sucks (even though he was decent today)
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Ask Beckham how  
Thunderstruck27 : 10/8/2017 4:30 pm : link
In comment 13635963 map7711 said:
Quote:
In comment 13635947 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


In comment 13635925 JCin332 said:


Quote:


In comment 13635882 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


In comment 13635871 liteamorn said:


Quote:


Washed up Eli is, he's still trying to figure out how to tape the finger Eli broke



Without Beckham at this point...there is no Eli. That's a fact.



Thanks...you want to know another fact?

Your statement is moronic...

(See gidie attack the post not the poster...!!!)



Eli sucks without Beckham. I know it hurts. Don't cry.



This is just about why this site sometimes sucks. This right here.


Sometimes the truth sucks.
RE: So the review from many of you was  
Gary JC : 10/8/2017 4:30 pm : link
In comment 13636254 NYSports1 said:
Quote:
Eli was great except when the rest of the team did not grow 10 inches during a play or block all day for his limited mobile behind. The defense was garbage and let Eli down and the receivers ran wrong routes and Ben MacAdoo is terrible and wasting STAR ELI?


Nice, a troll who just registered. Try again,
RE: RE: RE: why is Apple laughing  
old man : 10/8/2017 4:30 pm : link
In comment 13636202 SHO'NUFF said:
Quote:
In comment 13636197 Simms11 said:


Quote:


In comment 13636190 markky said:


Quote:


on the sideline?



Saw that! He was really bad today too



must've just watched his own highlight reel


+1
I think Eli is concussed  
SHO'NUFF : 10/8/2017 4:31 pm : link
but he is one tough SOB
RE: People blaming Ben  
LauderdaleMatty : 10/8/2017 4:31 pm : link
In comment 13635518 NYSports1 said:
Quote:
but Giants lost 2 tds with Eli terrible over throws of a wide open Beckham. But am sure it was Bens fault or Beckham ran wrong route


No player should have to be perfect
To overcome a shitty coach. He's a moron and idiots who think the head coach isnt a big part the problem deserve to watch shifty football.
RE: RE: People blaming Ben  
Gary JC : 10/8/2017 4:32 pm : link
In comment 13636283 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
In comment 13635518 NYSports1 said:


Quote:


but Giants lost 2 tds with Eli terrible over throws of a wide open Beckham. But am sure it was Bens fault or Beckham ran wrong route



No player should have to be perfect
To overcome a shitty coach. He's a moron and idiots who think the head coach isnt a big part the problem deserve to watch shifty football.


Gee, I can't wait to hear what you say when we have the next Dave Brown.
losing at home to a 0-4 west coast team  
joeinpa : 10/8/2017 4:35 pm : link
at 1:00 to get to 0-5, is one of the low points in Giants history.
RE: MacAdoo sucks and Jerry Reese sucks  
Rflairr : 10/8/2017 4:37 pm : link
In comment 13636260 nicky43 said:
Quote:
Those two people are the biggest problem with the long term future of this team. The only thing to look forward to is we can't get worse than this!


They losing games to teams not as talented. Can’t blame the GM
The GM can't put together an OLine for 6 years now.  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/8/2017 4:38 pm : link
SIX YEARS.
2 or 3?  
old man : 10/8/2017 4:40 pm : link
How many more starts for Eli to move up to next spot for most consecutive starts?
No confidence in OL....releasing ball too early(no follow through)and floats it.
At this point either let him play the first play then bring in backup, or let him get to next spot on starts and play Webb.
