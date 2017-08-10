New York Giants - Los Angeles Chargers Game Discussion

|
|Quote:
| In comment 13636178 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 13636169 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 13636163 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 13636156 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 13636152 WillVAB said:
Quote:
To blow a top 5 pick on a shitty mobile QB and run a HoF QB out of town
At least our WRs won't continue to die out there.
Yea it's Eli's fault the WR's are hurt. Such an idiotic fan base deserving of the next Dave Brown era.
I feel so bad for Eli. *sniff sniff*
When you have DB's jumping slants because that's all we can do, it wouldn't have mattered if Eli walked the ball to OBJ. This shit was bound to happen. It's amazing to me how many dumb ass Giants fans are walking the earth. This fanbase truly deserves another dark era.
Nobody "jumped the slant". He places the ball like an accurate QB, nobody else touches it and it doesn't matter if they run that route a lot because the coverage was beat.
|Quote:
|on 3rd and 10?
|Quote:
|In a long long time
|Quote:
| In comment 13636221 SHO'NUFF said:
Quote:
on 3rd and 10?
Because we have no fucking wide receivers?
|Quote:
|You sure thought their two starting RB's would total more than 19 combined carries.
|Quote:
|Eli was great except when the rest of the team did not grow 10 inches during a play or block all day for his limited mobile behind. The defense was garbage and let Eli down and the receivers ran wrong routes and Ben MacAdoo is terrible and wasting STAR ELI?
|Quote:
| In comment 13635947 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 13635925 JCin332 said:
Quote:
In comment 13635882 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 13635871 liteamorn said:
Quote:
Washed up Eli is, he's still trying to figure out how to tape the finger Eli broke
Without Beckham at this point...there is no Eli. That's a fact.
Thanks...you want to know another fact?
Your statement is moronic...
(See gidie attack the post not the poster...!!!)
Eli sucks without Beckham. I know it hurts. Don't cry.
This is just about why this site sometimes sucks. This right here.
|Quote:
|Eli was great except when the rest of the team did not grow 10 inches during a play or block all day for his limited mobile behind. The defense was garbage and let Eli down and the receivers ran wrong routes and Ben MacAdoo is terrible and wasting STAR ELI?
|Quote:
| In comment 13636197 Simms11 said:
Quote:
In comment 13636190 markky said:
Quote:
on the sideline?
Saw that! He was really bad today too
must've just watched his own highlight reel
|Quote:
|but Giants lost 2 tds with Eli terrible over throws of a wide open Beckham. But am sure it was Bens fault or Beckham ran wrong route
|Quote:
| In comment 13635518 NYSports1 said:
Quote:
but Giants lost 2 tds with Eli terrible over throws of a wide open Beckham. But am sure it was Bens fault or Beckham ran wrong route
No player should have to be perfect
To overcome a shitty coach. He's a moron and idiots who think the head coach isnt a big part the problem deserve to watch shifty football.
|Quote:
|Those two people are the biggest problem with the long term future of this team. The only thing to look forward to is we can't get worse than this!