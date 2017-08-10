New York Giants - Los Angeles Chargers Post-Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/8/2017 4:23 pm : 10/8/2017 4:23 pm ...

Can we just forfeit the rest of the season? NYerInMA : 10/8/2017 4:27 pm : link There's no reason to play the remaining 11 games. Reese, McAdoo, and the o-line have to go.

I worries guys UberAlias : 10/8/2017 4:27 pm : link McAdoo's job is safe.

Offense Wreckingcrew : 10/8/2017 4:27 pm : link Will not move the ball with OBJ, but then again, we have posters here who think OBJ is useless because of his antics...



Regardless, it's clear as day. Blow it up. Bring in new GM and Head Coaching staff and start from scratch

Quote: McAdoo made another mistake going for 2



I don't have a problem with going for 2 from the 2. After the penalty, though, they should've kicked the PAT. In comment 13636228 Steve in South Jersey said:I don't have a problem with going for 2 from the 2. After the penalty, though, they should've kicked the PAT.

We are def getting spike : 10/8/2017 4:28 pm : link A top 3 pick this season

11-11 LAXin : 10/8/2017 4:28 pm : link Ben McAdoo's coaching record. That 11-5 in 2016, while entirely legitimate, does not have much influence/carry-over any more.



Quote: McAdoo made another mistake going for 2



Niners. In comment 13636228 Steve in South Jersey said:Niners.

LOL. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/8/2017 4:28 pm : link Did we play complimentary football though?

Let an 0-4 team sinister_bee98 : 10/8/2017 4:29 pm : link fly cross country and beat you at home.



Doesnt get any worse than that.

Quote: For the first pick in the draft?



Smart move would be to trade down, but Reese will stand pat and take a dogshit QB because that's what this fanbase deserves. In comment 13636237 Gary from The East End said:Smart move would be to trade down, but Reese will stand pat and take a dogshit QB because that's what this fanbase deserves.

0-5, Beckham done, brutal schedule the rest of the way. bceagle05 : 10/8/2017 4:29 pm : link This is a two-win team that will be in a position to take the next franchise QB. Jets fans are gonna be so pissed.

I've been hesitant to say it and extremely patient dpinzow : 10/8/2017 4:29 pm : link but the entire front office/coaching staff has to go. They completely wasted the second half of Eli's career and there's no way they can force Eli to go through another rebuild

Eli window is closing fast spike : 10/8/2017 4:29 pm : link We have to draft the heir apparent to learn behind him for 1-2 seasons

No Beckham spike : 10/8/2017 4:31 pm : link We just might win one game if we are lucky

Quote: Did we play complimentary football though? Yes, but the Duke was not protected. In comment 13636255 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:Yes, but the Duke was not protected.

better to go 2-14 bluepepper : 10/8/2017 4:31 pm : link then rally to 7-9. Total house cleaning obviously in order and strong finish might sway the not too swift Mara that this regime is salvageable.

I drank.... OBJRoyal : 10/8/2017 4:31 pm : link The Kool aid in the preseason and I felt we were SB contenders, taste like piss noey

Quote: For the first pick in the draft?



3rd pick. After Browns and Niners.



Whichever of the three QBs is left. In comment 13636237 Gary from The East End said:3rd pick. After Browns and Niners.Whichever of the three QBs is left.

Quote: McAdoo made another mistake going for 2



Would not have made a difference In comment 13636228 Steve in South Jersey said:Would not have made a difference

Quote: ? .



Josh Allen from Wyoming.

I have my doubts about Jackson at the next level.

2-14 here we come. In comment 13636235 jeff57 said:Josh Allen from Wyoming.I have my doubts about Jackson at the next level.2-14 here we come.

If the receivers darren in pdx : 10/8/2017 4:31 pm : link are out for significant time the players will give up completely now and 0-16 is more than likely. Wow.

So what time does Sam Darnold play next week? shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/8/2017 4:31 pm : link What a GODdamned disaster this season turned out to be and that was BEFORE Odell got hurt.



I hate to pick on 1 guy, but if I never see Eli Apple again, I'm perfectly fine with that.

just blow it all up....blow it up now AnnapolisMike : 10/8/2017 4:31 pm : link Otherwise we are just beating our heads against the same fucking wall. What a disaster.

Outside the browns who’s beating us to bubba0825 : 10/8/2017 4:31 pm : link The bottom?

i'll repeat what i wrote last week TexasGmenFan : 10/8/2017 4:31 pm : link the worst part of all of this is the fact that the Giants will make no moves and Reese will be handed they keys to blow his third top 10 pick in 4 years.





We have to make big changes SomeFan : 10/8/2017 4:31 pm : link to thr coaching staff and front office.

Quote: For the first pick in the draft?



An OL .... forced pick or not. In comment 13636237 Gary from The East End said:An OL .... forced pick or not.

I have no rebel yell : 10/8/2017 4:32 pm : link problem losing out. We badly need high draft picks and MUST get rid of shitty HC and GM.

Just have to wonder KWhite2250 : 10/8/2017 4:32 pm : link When will Eli finally get hurt? Thats pretty much all thats left to have happen this year

Jets fans hve to be jealous spike : 10/8/2017 4:32 pm : link They are gonna be 8-8 while we get the next stud QB

The Giants should be calling around Matt in SGS : 10/8/2017 4:32 pm : link and offering up anything they can get for someone like DRC and seeing if they can get some picks back. This season is in the complete shitter. The best thing for the team is to get a top 3 pick, as painful as it is. They don't need to try to tank, they are just bad, it will come naturally. All that's left now is the inevitable Eli injury and we get Geno. This is a 3-13 team right now.

I feel kennyd : 10/8/2017 4:32 pm : link like I got kicked in the nuts. This is unbelievable

Chargers AcidTest : 10/8/2017 4:33 pm : link are awful. We are worse.



OL was terrible. Five sacks of Manning.



Very little pressure from the D, who again couldn't hold a lead. Were also gashed on the ground.



Don't understand why we didn't kick the XP instead of going for two from the seven yard line.



Gallman played well. Thompson with an INT, and very nice PD against Henry in the end zone. Wing had some nice punts.



Four injuries at the same position, but we were just bad.

Can't wait to see section125 : 10/8/2017 4:33 pm : link the various spins on this one. Epic fail. 4 WRs hurt in one game and the last one because of the inability to throw a simple slant.



Spags with his incredibly awful three man rush.



WTF was Vereen in the game for when Gallman is running roughshod over the Chargers.

Matt I respect your opinion bubba0825 : 10/8/2017 4:33 pm : link But where are the 3 wins?

So jamesmichaelworm : 10/8/2017 4:33 pm : link We are all convinced Webb is not the answer without playing a down. So why did they draft him?

Quote: When will Eli finally get hurt? Thats pretty much all thats left to have happen this year



If he didn't get hurt when fat Ereck Flowers fell on him, he's probably indestructible. In comment 13636300 KWhite2250 said:If he didn't get hurt when fat Ereck Flowers fell on him, he's probably indestructible.

I agree, an average coach would have gotten SHO'NUFF : 10/8/2017 4:34 pm : link us 3 wins

Quote: the worst part of all of this is the fact that the Giants will make no moves and Reese will be handed they keys to blow his third top 10 pick in 4 years.





Agreed. Management won't do anything. In comment 13636293 TexasGmenFan said:Agreed. Management won't do anything.

I thought the timeout B in ALB : 10/8/2017 4:35 pm : link At the end of the game was just pure brilliance from McAdoo. He's a genius folks! We got a good one!

Quote: problem losing out. We badly need high draft picks and MUST get rid of shitty HC and GM.



Agree 100% ... (2 birds 1 stone).





In comment 13636299 rebel yell said:Agree 100% ... (2 birds 1 stone).

there's going to be spin doctoring etc micky : 10/8/2017 4:35 pm : link and the "if we go on a run...yadda yada yadda" coming

Niners lose in OT again jeff57 : 10/8/2017 4:35 pm : link 0-5 with Giants and Browns.

As gallman mitch300 : 10/8/2017 4:36 pm : link Hurt? He should of been in there instead of vereen.

When we do college football Saturday posts dpinzow : 10/8/2017 4:37 pm : link I'm going to put extra emphasis on Darnold, Rosen and Rudolph the rest of the way

Quote: We are all convinced Webb is not the answer without playing a down. So why did they draft him?

So you're going to pass on a franchise QB because you have third round backup? In comment 13636316 jamesmichaelworm said:So you're going to pass on a franchise QB because you have third round backup?

Quote: This is a two-win team that will be in a position to take the next franchise QB. Jets fans are gonna be so pissed.



2 win team? - take the rose colored glasses off BC. Homer. In comment 13636264 bceagle05 said:2 win team? - take the rose colored glasses off BC. Homer.

Not so bad I Love Clams Casino : 10/8/2017 4:38 pm : link If you do what I did today.....



I watched the 1 st half. I hit record on the DVR...I looked at the first Giants series, a 3 and out. It was at this point I realized that there probably isn't much the Giants can do to win this game......I did some house stuff went out for a drive, did a few odds and ends, the entire time accepting the fact that the Giants were going to be losers today based on the first series of the second half.....I just got home now, looked up the score, and sure enough they lost....no aggravation.....I will delete the recording. Much easier that way.

This team is Poorly constructed Bluesbreaker : 10/8/2017 4:38 pm : link Reese bought his way out of a shitty defense but not only couldn't buy an offense by blowing the draft .

This team has no direction on offense how many slants and

dumpoffs can a team run .

Then they take the only Rb that gave them a spark sits on the

bench in a desperation drive . The under use of the TE's makes zero sense and our #1 pick had zero catches today

now they have beaten OBJ to a pulp trying to make next to

impossible plays was it only fitting that he got injured .

The writing has been on the wall for the past 21 games .

He does not inspire anyone with his crap attitude and not

taking responsibility . I pray we lose every game and fire

Reece at the bye . then clean house at the end of the season

Giants @ Niners spike : 10/8/2017 4:38 pm : link Will be the battle for the first pick

MacAdoo sucks and we are stuck with him for a few years nicky43 : 10/8/2017 4:39 pm : link because Reese will never admit he was wrong to hire him and Mara won't fire Reese when in reality Reece should have been fired 4 or 5 years ago. So we are stuck with a clueless head coach who's biggest concern is how he looks on the sidelines and one of the worst GMs in the league. Even Jerry Jones is a ton better than Reese! Heck Jones is even a better HC than MacAdoo!

Jordan Raanan‏Verified account @JordanRaanan 5m5 minutes ago

Odell Beckham is headed for surgery, per source. He injured his leg in the fourth quarter.



Odell Beckham is headed for surgery, per source. He injured his leg in the fourth quarter.



Organization is in disarray Unemployable : 10/8/2017 4:40 pm : link And worst part is no one will be held accountable for this disaster. GM Head Coach, scouts, front office personnel will all come back.

Flowers as # 1 pick speaks for itself bc4life : 10/8/2017 4:40 pm : link Now another 1st round pick Apple is benched. Is Pugh playing like 1st rounder?



Can't team build drafting like that.

Quote: Jordan Raanan‏Verified account @JordanRaanan 5m5 minutes ago



Odell Beckham is headed for surgery, per source. He injured his leg in the fourth quarter.



Break? Ligaments? In comment 13636377 Eric from BBI said:Break? Ligaments?

Quote: And worst part is no one will be held accountable for this disaster. GM Head Coach, scouts, front office personnel will all come back. Jerry will walk the plank. In comment 13636383 Unemployable said:Jerry will walk the plank.

At this point 0-16 could be a possibility Matt M. : 10/8/2017 4:42 pm : link Regardless, this team isn't winning more than 2 games the rest of the way. Now, with all these injuries, I am confident the front office will give Reese and McAdoo a pass and they will screw up the top pick and next season as well.

I think the most frustrating part bluesince56 : 10/8/2017 4:43 pm : link is that Mara doesn’t seem to have any problems with The GM or Coach.

Shitty Team 0-5 start pathetic! quaseem1 : 10/8/2017 4:43 pm : link It looks like SHIT, It smells like SHIT yet we keep stepping in it........sheesh Eric if you read this post

NOBODY and I mean NO ONE deserves the HOPE JOHNSON AWARD thus FAR this season

Quote: Jordan RaananþVerified account @JordanRaanan 5m5 minutes ago



Odell Beckham is headed for surgery, per source. He injured his leg in the fourth quarter.



Yeah ... that replay didn't look good. In comment 13636377 Eric from BBI said:Yeah ... that replay didn't look good.

Giant fan since the late 1950s jintsjunkie : 10/8/2017 4:46 pm : link Remember Robestelli, Tittle, Gifford, Summerall, Rote, Tark, Homer Jones, Bruce Mahar, Brad van Pelt et al. Season ticket holder for 10 years before leaving NY area. Memo to Mara: I'm done with the team, the organization until you fire the coach (aka Hanley without the tranny) and the GM (aka Cocky Putz). Over and out.

Quote: Will be the battle for the first pick



Giants are not winning that game with this offense. I wouldn’t be surprised if they didn’t win a game this year! Could be the worst year the Giants have had in many, many years. I remember the 0-6 start recently and it smells worse then that year as we have nobody left on offense that scares anybody and Eli has turned into widely inconsistent Eli again! In comment 13636364 spike said:Giants are not winning that game with this offense. I wouldn’t be surprised if they didn’t win a game this year! Could be the worst year the Giants have had in many, many years. I remember the 0-6 start recently and it smells worse then that year as we have nobody left on offense that scares anybody and Eli has turned into widely inconsistent Eli again!

Tired of the same bs TimsGiants : 10/8/2017 4:47 pm : link On the slant to Beckham..



Who here didn't know exactly what we were running presnap?



As soon as I saw the formation and Vereen lined up 3 and 1/2 yards behind Manning I knew it was the slant to Beckham.



Like Chris Simms said..are tendencies worse than High School offense!

Legitimate question bc4life : 10/8/2017 4:48 pm : link OLine - 2 1st round picks, 1 2nd rounder - and they can't get it together. Drafting or coaching?

Unless someone wants to operate under the premise that EVERYTHING shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/8/2017 4:48 pm : link that happens on the field is a reflection of the head coach, the incessant bitching about McAdoo is tiring. Was it McAdoo's fault Eli missed every deep throw he attempted in the first half, including a probable TD? Was it his fault that imbecile JPP lined up offside, which led to the first TD? I'm hardly absolving Mac of blame, but everything can't be his fault.

Quote: Now another 1st round pick Apple is benched. Is Pugh playing like 1st rounder?



Can't team build drafting like that.



I am wondering what they saw in Flowers now? Did they just see size/athleticism and think they could teach him?



What did they see that justified him being taken that high? He is the biggest OL bust since Tony Manderich (sp?). In comment 13636387 bc4life said:I am wondering what they saw in Flowers now? Did they just see size/athleticism and think they could teach him?What did they see that justified him being taken that high? He is the biggest OL bust since Tony Manderich (sp?).

..... CoughlinHandsonHips : 10/8/2017 4:48 pm : link It's not the Giants style to blow it up after 2 seasons with a head coach.



But if the Giants win 3 games or less, it probably has to happen.



I don't like Mcadoo as much as Coughlin, but this is more on Reese. How can Mcadoo call a game when both offensive tackles need help when the D only rushes 4? leaves you with 4 guys running routes against a loaded secondary. Throw in that the interior can't block anybody either.



Reese has tried and failed to add olinemen, both in FA and the draft. It may be time to clean house





Where was Engram n the offense jeff57 : 10/8/2017 4:49 pm : link ?

Injuries aside family progtitioner : 10/8/2017 4:49 pm : link Is this the most disappointing season in many years? From sure playoff contenders to maybe bottom of league in 5 games. This is worse, to me, then 2003. Time to clean it out, get a new qb, coach, GM. If they dump Eli and keep this staff, though, I'm done with the Giants. Hate this group

Quote: On the slant to Beckham..



Who here didn't know exactly what we were running presnap?



As soon as I saw the formation and Vereen lined up 3 and 1/2 yards behind Manning I knew it was the slant to Beckham.



Like Chris Simms said..are tendencies worse than High School offense!



Nothing wrong with the play at all - gets 5 to 6 yards minimum, if the QB doesn't throw the ball over the receivers head and get his ankle broken.. In comment 13636451 TimsGiants said:Nothing wrong with the play at all - gets 5 to 6 yards minimum, if the QB doesn't throw the ball over the receivers head and get his ankle broken..

Coughlin has sure built up a winner SHO'NUFF : 10/8/2017 4:52 pm : link down in Jacksonville.

People ask how a new QB makes this team better? LG in NYC : 10/8/2017 4:53 pm : link Eli is not the only problem on this team... but a QB who is accurate and mobile would really help this team, and Eli is neither.



he misses way too many easy throws and can't do much of anything when a play breaks down. he also can't throw downfield with any consistency.



Football games come down to a handful of plays and Eli usually is responsible for the team coming down on the wrong side of those plays.

Welp BigBlueShock : 10/8/2017 4:53 pm : link GoTerps should be a very happy man tonight. He wontvhave to watch Beckham TD celebrations for the rest of the season.

if Mara doesn't clean house micky : 10/8/2017 4:54 pm : link then hes in for more of same coming years. the system is infected

Quote: yes - unequivocally.



I am no expert but I do no see it that way. In comment 13636542 LG in NYC said:I am no expert but I do no see it that way.

too bad our O-line SHO'NUFF : 10/8/2017 4:56 pm : link didn't roll their ankles

Quote: down in Jacksonville.



Yep They picked off Ben 4 times so far today and 2 were pick sixes! We should wish we had the Jag's record now.

In comment 13636517 SHO'NUFF said:Yep They picked off Ben 4 times so far today and 2 were pick sixes! We should wish we had the Jag's record now.

Quote: We are all convinced Webb is not the answer without playing a down. So why did they draft him?



It was a stupid draft pick. Just like Nassib was. This team had so many needs both times. In comment 13636316 jamesmichaelworm said:It was a stupid draft pick. Just like Nassib was. This team had so many needs both times.

Did the NFL mitch300 : 10/8/2017 4:59 pm : link Pass a new rule that you cannot throw to your tightends? Engrams had only FOUR targets in the whole game!!

rocco LG in NYC : 10/8/2017 4:59 pm : link on the fumble he was spun around and lost the ball in the process.



but there were many other just horrible decisions/throws today that helped get us another L.



so we will have to agree to disagree on this one.





RE: This team is Poorly constructed nicky43 : 10/8/2017 5:00 pm : link

Quote: Reese bought his way out of a shitty defense but not only couldn't buy an offense by blowing the draft .

This team has no direction on offense how many slants and

dumpoffs can a team run .

Then they take the only Rb that gave them a spark sits on the

bench in a desperation drive . The under use of the TE's makes zero sense and our #1 pick had zero catches today

now they have beaten OBJ to a pulp trying to make next to

impossible plays was it only fitting that he got injured .

The writing has been on the wall for the past 21 games .

He does not inspire anyone with his crap attitude and not

taking responsibility . I pray we lose every game and fire

Reece at the bye . then clean house at the end of the season



I agree. We supposedly have 2 good TEs now yet MacAdoo doesn't know how to use them. But he really doesn't know how to use any of the talent efficiently on this team. Too bad. He might have been a good HC if 5 years as an assistant but he just is not ready for this job.

In comment 13636362 Bluesbreaker said:I agree. We supposedly have 2 good TEs now yet MacAdoo doesn't know how to use them. But he really doesn't know how to use any of the talent efficiently on this team. Too bad. He might have been a good HC if 5 years as an assistant but he just is not ready for this job.

Quote: ? .



Good question! In comment 13636470 jeff57 said:Good question!

I know it’s been said many, many times, Simms11 : 10/8/2017 5:02 pm : link but Reese may be at the top of the pile when it comes to culprits. We need to add talent through the draft and he doesn’t have a very good record at all. When he tries to rectify it he’s spending major dollars on Free Agents and that has a domino effect on the rest of the roster in terms of quality.



McAdoo needs to be a better Head Coach. I don’t think he’s doing a very good job at all. Team has no spirit or identity. No physicality, no heavy- handed ness.



I don’t know where to start! I think the Giants have to blow this whole thing up, starting at the top with GM, Head Coach, staff and players. There are some decent pieces on the team, however there needs to be more and players need to play better fundamentally. I just don’t feel like this team is going to win a game.

Quote: Pass a new rule that you cannot throw to your tightends? Engrams had only FOUR targets in the whole game!!



Only for the Giants. In comment 13636580 mitch300 said:Only for the Giants.

Quote: In comment 13636383 Unemployable said:





Quote:





And worst part is no one will be held accountable for this disaster. GM Head Coach, scouts, front office personnel will all come back.



Jerry will walk the plank.



yes need a new GM to retain the big mans brother In comment 13636400 HomerJones45 said:yes need a new GM to retain the big mans brother

Quote: .



Bullshit. He was on his back most of the day because he's playing behind a high school quality o-line or worse!

In comment 13636654 LG in NYC said:Bullshit. He was on his back most of the day because he's playing behind a high school quality o-line or worse!

Is Ernie the wig mdc1 : 10/8/2017 5:10 pm : link still consulting, if so, somebody needs to make a call to go through player eval inclusive of putting them in REAL games and what they need next season.

A new shiny QB WillVAB : 10/8/2017 5:16 pm : link Would be the next David Carr in McAdoo's shitty scheme behind this shitty OL. People are nuts.

nicky and rocco LG in NYC : 10/8/2017 5:17 pm : link yes, he was under pressure - but all QB's face pressure.



what was much more obvious and problematic was his inability to escape any of that pressure, but more than that... were the absolute mis throws (high, long, before the receiver was ready) he made all day long.



he set up both SS and OBJ's injury plays with his inaccurate throws, and was missing wide open RB's in the flat all afternoon...never mind the long throws he missed in the 1st half that may have changed the complexion of the game.

biggest issue bc4life : 10/8/2017 5:18 pm : link is O-Line - with QB with limited mobility - you have to be able to run the ball.



How did defense get this bad in one year?

Fractured left ankle for Odell Simms11 : 10/8/2017 5:18 pm : link He’s definitely out for the year. Just hope he can come back from that next year

Tavrres King Carson53 : 10/8/2017 5:19 pm : link call him, looks like Beckham is done for the season.

Need a couple WR's signed this week.



I think they’ll have to call up Eagan too Simms11 : 10/8/2017 5:23 pm : link as he has experience as a returner and didn’t look too bad in pre-season. Not much of a receiver, but Harris didn’t play receiver all that much either.



And so we might be looking at Lewis as the #1 next week! Wow wtf!

Quote: as he has experience as a returner and didn’t look too bad in pre-season. Not much of a receiver, but Harris didn’t play receiver all that much either.



And so we might be looking at Lewis as the #1 next week! Wow wtf!



It will be good to see what Lewis can do when a DC is paying attention to him in a lineup and game prep. Right now, he looks good, but is he like a Beasley and nobody pays attention until he is unaccounted for and burns your ass.



In comment 13636789 Simms11 said:It will be good to see what Lewis can do when a DC is paying attention to him in a lineup and game prep. Right now, he looks good, but is he like a Beasley and nobody pays attention until he is unaccounted for and burns your ass.

Will this Beckham injury end up giving McAdoo a pass? Dave in PA : 10/8/2017 5:34 pm : link Regardless of the 0-4 start with OBJ, I feel like that will largely be forgotten in 3 months. Not sure it even matters who coaches this team next year.

Mc will be back next year bc4life : 10/8/2017 5:42 pm : link Might have new OC, new OLine coach maybe even a new DC

The worst part about the first 5 games is the Simms11 : 10/8/2017 5:46 pm : link Jets are 3-2? and the Eagles are 4-1...... damn this season hurts!

Apologies if this was already discussed but malslayer : 10/8/2017 5:54 pm : link Did anyone else see apple on sideline laughing while the rest of his teammates looked shocked, deflated, and dejected?

Quote: In comment 13636470 jeff57 said:





Quote:





.



Good question!





I've been waiting for the seam pass to the TE all year. That's all we heard about. I really don't know, because I don't get to see every game. How many times have we actually run that play? In comment 13636617 Carson53 said:I've been waiting for the seam pass to the TE all year. That's all we heard about. I really don't know, because I don't get to see every game. How many times have we actually run that play?

Quote:





HOLY SHIT!!! Why don't we just trade Eli now, so he does t have to put up with this god awful shit offensive line!



I am pretty sure you were being sarcastic. However, if there is anyone out there with thoughts of trading Eli... who would make that trade and who would take Eli's contract? In comment 13636772 Bleedin Blue said:I am pretty sure you were being sarcastic. However, if there is anyone out there with thoughts of trading Eli... who would make that trade and who would take Eli's contract?

So.......as it stands Photoguy : 10/8/2017 6:19 pm : link right now, Roger Lewis is the lone surviving WR? Is there any late word on Shep, Marshall, and Harris?





Quote: Jets are 3-2? and the Eagles are 4-1...... damn this season hurts!



No, the worst thing about this season is the 0-5 start by the Giants. Who gives a shit about the Jets. Would you have felt better if the Jets and Eagles were 0-5? In comment 13636924 Simms11 said:No, the worst thing about this season is the 0-5 start by the Giants. Who gives a shit about the Jets. Would you have felt better if the Jets and Eagles were 0-5?

The injuries will be part of the reason this team will suck Matt M. : 10/8/2017 6:26 pm : link the rest of the way. But, they won't be the only reason and they aren't the reason the Giants lost. Once again, the D cam up short in the second half, INT aside.

Quote: right now, Roger Lewis is the lone surviving WR? Is there any late word on Shep, Marshall, and Harris?





Harris has a fractured foot. Marshall a sprained ankle. In comment 13637047 Photoguy said:Harris has a fractured foot. Marshall a sprained ankle.

Missed the stats XBRONX : 10/8/2017 6:44 pm : link Did JPP add to his sack total for the year?

Quote: Did JPP add to his sack total for the year?



He added to his moronic offsides penalties total. In comment 13637161 XBRONX said:He added to his moronic offsides penalties total.

The only real positive for the Giants Matt in SGS : 10/8/2017 6:51 pm : link is that the first step to getting better is acceptance. The season is gone. So now, with that in mind, it's time to see what they can do to move this forward for next year, and try to not get any other core players killed along the way.



1- Eli stays at QB. There is no point to playing Geno or Webb for that matter. Let's hope the OL doesn't get Eli killed but he needs to stay out there because...



2- We need to let Evan Engram progress. He's been pretty invisible the first 5 games. He was brought here to be a matchup nightmare. Well, he's one of the last men standing. Let him learn what it takes to play well in this league. Make his mistakes now and correct them as the season goes along. One of the few blessings of the 2015 season was trial by fire for Collins which led to a breakout 2016. Here's hoping the same for Engram in 2018, and he will need Eli's help to get there.



3- Play Gallman more. Enough of Darkwa. He finally makes a play and gets hurt. Move on. Gallman looks like he could be a player for the Giants. Wouldn't it be nice to go into next season with at least 1 NFL running back on the roster? Gallman should be the Giants lead back for the remainder of the season. Again, learn on the fly and learn with Eli.



4- Sit Casillas. He's a captain. He's probably a really nice guy. He's also not in the future plans. Take a seat. Let's let Goodson continue to play and make his mistakes too, but get him in position to make a leap in 2018. Hell, I'd give more snaps to Munson at this point to see if he's worth developing more or just another Unga.



5- Play Eli Apple. Eli has not played well this year. He looks immature on the sidelines and he's making dumb mistakes. But cornerbacks tend to take a while to have it click. Look at Corey Webster as an example. Keep Apple in the lineup, deal with his mistakes until he starts to play better and get value for his draft position. He has talent, we saw it last year. But they need to use the remaining 11 games to regain his confidence.



6- Please start to test Rosas more. The Giants have passed on long field goal attempts for Rosas, I'm not talking about 65 yarders, but decently long attempts, around 53-54 yards. Let him kick it. We heard about his generational leg. Let him go out there and see what he can do. If he's the kicker of the future, let him try his craft.



7- Play Tomlinson more. Again, we've seen enough from Bromley to know what he is, a JAG. Get Tomlinson his experience in playing in the NFL trenches and get him ready for next year next to Snacks.



Otherwise, if you are going to lose, go big or go home. The 2014 season when the Giants went 7-9 after an 0-6 start was an abberation. They played a bunch of backup QBs for a long stretch or else they would have been a 3-13 team. That is what looms for the 2016 Giants. You can't get better in this league until you hit rock bottom and draft smart (or get lucky). Thank God they didn't trade for Staley or Thomas, that might have been Reese's best non-move yet.

Quote: maybe watch the game first and then come back and reconsider your comments.







Did I say today!! One game does not a running game make! Especially against the 32nd ranked run defense, but go ahead fire away! In comment 13637188 LG in NYC said:Did I say today!! One game does not a running game make! Especially against the 32nd ranked run defense, but go ahead fire away!

Nothing left to lose... kelsto811 : 10/8/2017 7:10 pm : link Want to see Rudolph, let the OC call the plays, want to mix up this OL, blitz the shit out of opponents, let's get more Gallman, let's see some set and designed plays for Engram, let's see more 2 TE sets...



I'm not sitting here calling for Webb though. Eli is still the guy but what are we salvaging? Sign some street guys/practice squad guys and see if we can find some viable starters for next year. No clue why but I feel relieved that I'm not going to be stressing over needing wins with this unit.

Dude, you trotted out every cliche excuse for Eli LG in NYC : 10/8/2017 7:18 pm : link we are talking about today and you said he had no running game (among other things)... but he did have a great running game today and still couldn't consistently pass the ball to move this offense and win the game.



unless I missed something, we are talking about today's game.

Worst team in the NFL D_Giants : 10/8/2017 7:22 pm : link This team's woeful offense is, IMO, a function of poor play design, poor play calling, and poor coaching of fundamentals. Nothing is working because everything is bad; it's easy to point to the same OL that 'gets worse' each year. Simplistic plays are aggravated by goofy and predictable play calls. This team will continue losing until it loses Coach Ben McLackacloo.

At this point ryanmkeane : 10/8/2017 7:23 pm : link Darnold or Rosen look like a great prize...

Quote: we are talking about today and you said he had no running game (among other things)... but he did have a great running game today and still couldn't consistently pass the ball to move this offense and win the game.



unless I missed something, we are talking about today's game.



You want cliches , Eli is the problem! That's the biggest cliche used! I agreed he's been off, but if you think he's THE PROBLEM, I think you haven't been watching the games. Erik Flowers week after week has virtually sacked Eli himself, his man has sacked Eli with him holding on. This team is fucked, but Eli is not at the top of list of problems, top 5 yes but not the top. In comment 13637242 LG in NYC said:You want cliches , Eli is the problem! That's the biggest cliche used! I agreed he's been off, but if you think he's THE PROBLEM, I think you haven't been watching the games. Erik Flowers week after week has virtually sacked Eli himself, his man has sacked Eli with him holding on. This team is fucked, but Eli is not at the top of list of problems, top 5 yes but not the top.

Quote: we are talking about today and you said he had no running game (among other things)... but he did have a great running game today and still couldn't consistently pass the ball to move this offense and win the game.



unless I missed something, we are talking about today's game.



Did he or did he not give them two 4th quarter leads for the 3rd week in a row? In comment 13637242 LG in NYC said:Did he or did he not give them two 4th quarter leads for the 3rd week in a row?

Britt LG in NYC : 10/8/2017 7:42 pm : link we had the lead and Eli fumbled the ball back to LAC on the 15 yd line, effectively giving them the game. so the 4th qtr lead was nice and all, but less nice was giving Rivers the ball back in the RZ.



this is ridiculous; I have been one of Eli'd biggest fans... I get no joy out of criticizing him. I am sick over the state of the team -- but you guys are so blind to his sub par play right now.

Bleedin LG in NYC : 10/8/2017 7:43 pm : link you won't find a post of mine saying Eli is the biggest problem with the team. you just said Top 5... I will agree with you and we can end our debate.

but that is not exactly a defense of him saying he is one of the top 5 problems with this horrific team.

wow - you are lost LG in NYC : 10/8/2017 7:49 pm : link but ok, whatever - No one holds a candle to Eli Manning in 2017. It is incredible... I wonder if he will win the MVP unanimously. It would be a crime if he didn't, dontcha think?

Quote: you won't find a post of mine saying Eli is the biggest problem with the team. you just said Top 5... I will agree with you and we can end our debate.

but that is not exactly a defense of him saying he is one of the top 5 problems with this horrific team.



LG, never said YOU were crushing Eli, but you took up the banner and ran with it. Credit to you, there are many here that are ripping him to pieces and calling for Webb to play, probably the same people who called for Nassib lol! Look Aaron Rodgers on this team would still be a losing team, maybe not 0-5 but a Losing team, Eli is not Aaron Rodgers, hell look at Big Ben! He's not pulling rabbits out his ass lately, but he as Eli I believe is not "THE" problem. That's my take, am I frustrated with this team yes, and I'm trying to look at the big picture not just focusing on one player. In comment 13637349 LG in NYC said:LG, never said YOU were crushing Eli, but you took up the banner and ran with it. Credit to you, there are many here that are ripping him to pieces and calling for Webb to play, probably the same people who called for Nassib lol! Look Aaron Rodgers on this team would still be a losing team, maybe not 0-5 but a Losing team, Eli is not Aaron Rodgers, hell look at Big Ben! He's not pulling rabbits out his ass lately, but he as Eli I believe is not "THE" problem. That's my take, am I frustrated with this team yes, and I'm trying to look at the big picture not just focusing on one player.

Quote: He’s definitely out for the year. Just hope he can come back from that next year



I'm not holding my breath given how this team has gone with franchise type WRs. Odell will never be the same. In comment 13636745 Simms11 said:I'm not holding my breath given how this team has gone with franchise type WRs. Odell will never be the same.

Is Travis Rudolph still on the practice squad? eclipz928 : 10/8/2017 9:33 pm : link This would be a good opportunity to get a good look at him.

All the morons on this post Blue Moon : 10/8/2017 10:18 pm : link Blaming Eli know nothing about the game of football!!

I'm a big Eli fan, Daniel in MI : 10/8/2017 11:23 pm : link he's as classy as they come and a clutch player.



But he's not adept as a QB behind this shit OL. Its a terrible mismatch. He's never been the most accurate guy, and you can really see it now. He's also a guy who likes to avoid contact (chuck and duck) to stay healthy.



He was up and down today. Some nice passes (Lewis TD) and some bad misses. He missed easy swing passes today. He threw high today a lot, and it did set people up for hits. He was way off on deep throws. Even on completions, he's often not setting the player up to keep running as they have to adjust to the ball. And he was behind at least 2 sacks today by holding the ball or moving where he could be hit. And ball security again. Add the almost comical lack of mobility and athleticism and you have a QB for a stud OL, not this sieve of a line. He won't create, he can't scare a D by running it. He can't scramble well enough to make something of broken plays. And all our plays are ask broken as Harris's foot.

Eli old man : 10/8/2017 11:33 pm : link deserves his share of blame. The lost fumbles are inexcusable ...particularly today's.

Eli has been feeling the pressure that is not there because of the OL slide that started in 2011(remember the SF game) then again starting game 7 of 2012 and the subsequent slide which forced JR to draft OL higher than rd 3 followed by other poor OL selections whiles skipping on Scherff... Ronny Stanley...Lewan...signaling on Conklin and getting manuevered...and no real FA adds to it the last 2 years.

6+ years of meh at best protection would turn even Tom Terrific into David Carr.