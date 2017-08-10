Eli doesn't deserve to end his career like this nybeast : 10/8/2017 5:07 pm Name the team/organization that Eli can properly end his career with? I believe Jacksonville would be a good spot, perhaps Miami or Minnesota. Arizona may need a veteran quarterback too. I haven't been following this season that closely, but those are some teams that come to mind. My what a terrible way to go out! 0-16? Has a QB gone to HOF with that on the resume?

Eli doesn't deserve anything and he'll be cut after this season, not Devon : 10/8/2017 5:16 pm : link traded.



I'm not a sentimental person at all, but I will say it does kind of suck that they can't speed it up and cut him now; even current Manning would make the Jags a title contender and he's certainly not doing anything worthwhile here.

Eli is not going anywhere Matt in SGS : 10/8/2017 5:16 pm : link there might have to be some cap magic, but the Giants will be able to draft a top QB next year, have them compete with Webb, and have Eli run the team in 2018 as a mentor and try to keep the Giants competitive, similar to Favre in 2007 before giving the reigns to Rodgers. If the Giants end up not playing well, Eli will take a seat, similar to Kurt Warner before him, and let the new QB play. This year has cemented the fact that Eli will only have 1 more year in NY. And it's a reality of his age and where the Giants organization is. He's had a long, great run. He can still play. But it's time to move on.

Don't feel bad for Eli BigBlueShock : 10/8/2017 5:16 pm : link Tell him to play better.

a no-trade clause SHO'NUFF : 10/8/2017 5:16 pm : link that Eli can veto if he so chooses?

That's exactly it. They can't cut him until the 2018 season ends because it's an 18.6 million cap hit In comment 13636730 Matt in SGS said:That's exactly it. They can't cut him until the 2018 season ends because it's an 18.6 million cap hit

Hasn't Eli said in the past steve in ky : 10/8/2017 5:18 pm : link That playing for one team his entire career was something important to him to try and accomplish?

contracts are contracts SHO'NUFF : 10/8/2017 5:20 pm : link but if both sides really want something, they will get that something...We've seen it happen all the time in sports.

Then he's going to retire because he's not going to be a Giant next year.



It's a bit of a hit, but they can make not picking up his option work. It's not an Everest-ish climb to do so, especially with how much if a rebuild they're going to be going through (hopefully). In comment 13636743 steve in ky said:Then he's going to retire because he's not going to be a Giant next year.It's a bit of a hit, but they can make not picking up his option work. It's not an Everest-ish climb to do so, especially with how much if a rebuild they're going to be going through (hopefully).

A couple of years ago you could get 2 1st rounders for Eli but not at this point since his play has dropped off a little and he is near the end. At most a 2nd or a conditional 2nd



A 3. In comment 13636714 dpinzow said:A 3.

Like I've been saying WillVAB : 10/8/2017 5:22 pm : link JAX makes a ton of sense. They have an ascending defense, a solid OL, and a very good running game. All they would need is maybe another WR to compete w Robinson and Hurns next year. That division is wide open and he'd instantly make them a player in the AFC.

I think he will retire after next season

In comment 13636743 steve in ky said:I think he will retire after next season

He’s the QB of an 0-5 team. That’s what he is. RDJR : 10/8/2017 5:24 pm : link It is a team sport, but he’s the leader of the team.

i love eli japanhead : 10/8/2017 5:25 pm : link but he was throwing multiple career enders out there today. put his receivers in a lot of bad spots with some of those throws.

i'm not sure it's clear that eli is a significant upgrade over blake bortles at this point. and it pains me to say that. In comment 13636780 WillVAB said:i'm not sure it's clear that eli is a significant upgrade over blake bortles at this point. and it pains me to say that.

This thread needs a grenade .. Bluesbreaker : 10/8/2017 5:34 pm : link Eli wasn't given a competent line or run game and they

brought in a system that never fit Eli's skills .

What the sack fumble while Flowers was getting ready to be

plated into Eli's lap he had to move out of the pocket .

Blame the garbage line in front of him and the garbage

system he was forced into .

He did not play well today hassan : 10/8/2017 5:36 pm : link Anyone who thinks he did is delusional and does not know how to watch



He deserves better but I won't shed a tear for him he's rich and a winner.



He can still help a team in a limited set of situations. Very few will go for him maybe only jax.



No one will dole out more than a 3rd.

Quote: Then he's going to retire because he's not going to be a Giant next year. Eli's not going to retire unless he suffers a major, major injury. The Giants aren't going to get out of this hole that simply. In comment 13636767 Devon said:Eli's not going to retire unless he suffers a major, major injury. The Giants aren't going to get out of this hole that simply.

he's not mobile bc4life : 10/8/2017 5:39 pm : link they have to have a running game

RE: He did not play well today 81_Great_Dane : 10/8/2017 5:39 pm : link

Quote: Anyone who thinks he did is delusional and does not know how to watch No, he wasn't great today. But there was a lot more wrong than Eli. Losing his top four WRs didn't help, either. That was ridiculous. In comment 13636874 hassan said:No, he wasn't great today. But there was a lot more wrong than Eli. Losing his top four WRs didn't help, either. That was ridiculous.

Actually they get out of this pretty easily by Eli simply playing out 2018 either as the starter or in the Kurt Warner 2004 role In comment 13636880 81_Great_Dane said:Actually they get out of this pretty easily by Eli simply playing out 2018 either as the starter or in the Kurt Warner 2004 role

It should because it's a dumb comment.



Eli is a mediocre QB this year, but mediocrity is on another level than what Bortles is and how the Jags are desperately trying to hide him. In comment 13636816 japanhead said:It should because it's a dumb comment.Eli is a mediocre QB this year, but mediocrity is on another level than what Bortles is and how the Jags are desperately trying to hide him.

Eli played just fine today - He was under duress most of the time PatersonPlank : 10/8/2017 5:44 pm : link What did they have, 5 sacks, 12 hits, 7 hurries (or something like that). He still threw for 2 TDs and 225 yards, without the starting WR's for various portions of the game.



He is not the issue. He is also not the future. I think we need to give Webb some time and see what we have, so we can make decisions for the 2018 draft.

eli is due 5 million sundayatone : 10/8/2017 5:46 pm : link on the 3rd day of the new league year,will they pay it?

Actually they get out of this pretty easily by Eli simply playing out 2018 either as the starter or in the Kurt Warner 2004 role



Eli won't play the Warner role, knowing going in that he could be benched at any minute. If something were to happen in season to greatly disrupt things that would be one thing, but he's not going to set himself up that way. It's not how Mannings work.



I think people are overestimating how difficult it will be to make his deal work, in terms of parting ways. They didn't stick in those roster options for kicks. And they're going to be rebuilding, which changes the financial landscape even more. In comment 13636896 dpinzow said:Eli won't play the Warner role, knowing going in that he could be benched at any minute. If something were to happen in season to greatly disrupt things that would be one thing, but he's not going to set himself up that way. It's not how Mannings work.I think people are overestimating how difficult it will be to make his deal work, in terms of parting ways. They didn't stick in those roster options for kicks. And they're going to be rebuilding, which changes the financial landscape even more.

Neither do I. old man : 10/8/2017 6:02 pm : link The good news:

Eli is not a quitter.

Bad news:

He's not a quitter.

My opinion: he will reap the benefits of a turnaround by the end of his contract and the team has several overt and underlying issues that can't be quickfixed.

If I am him I make a major evaluation this offseason...if he survives this one...sit down with Abby...look at his 3 girls and decide he needs to enjoy them.

Media willput a hatestorm on him for quitting...like at the beginning because of the SD thing but then they can find a new guy....I. volunteer EElliot.....enjoy his family and Foundations.... and let the Giants move on as well.

This FO will likely guarentee he'd retire with a losing record over his career if he plays out the contract.

He was truly awful today



I was a huge Eli supporter and. I don’t blame him for this shot show but he is cleRly part of the problem not the solution



Eli era is over

He was bad today?



Are you blind, or didn't you watch? In comment 13636697 rocco8112 said:Are you blind, or didn't you watch?

He has two Superbowl rings Sarcastic Sam : 10/8/2017 6:07 pm : link and a crapton of money. I think he'll be OK.

Quote: they have to have a running game



They had one today and he played his worst game this year. In comment 13636888 bc4life said:They had one today and he played his worst game this year.

It should because it's a dumb comment.



Eli is a mediocre QB this year, but mediocrity is on another level than what Bortles is and how the Jags are desperately trying to hide him.



it's a moot point since eli is essentially untradeable until after next year but i'm not sure it's clear that any team including jacksonville will be chomping at the bit to trade for a 38 year-old eli. not saying bortles is anything better than average, but it is only his 4th year in the league and yes, he's been inconsistent. but recall that there were legit doubts about eli late into his 4th year (e.g., the 4-pick game v. minnesota as the team was fighting for a playoff spot), pretty much until he answered the doubters with that first playoff run and superbowl win that year. In comment 13636910 Devon said:it's a moot point since eli is essentially untradeable until after next year but i'm not sure it's clear that any team including jacksonville will be chomping at the bit to trade for a 38 year-old eli. not saying bortles is anything better than average, but it is only his 4th year in the league and yes, he's been inconsistent. but recall that there were legit doubts about eli late into his 4th year (e.g., the 4-pick game v. minnesota as the team was fighting for a playoff spot), pretty much until he answered the doubters with that first playoff run and superbowl win that year.

He's not the bigger issue on the team hassan : 10/8/2017 6:10 pm : link But he missed targets all game, walked into a few sacks and fumbled the ball right after putting a slant high that caused a season ender for Odell.



Not a good game from him. He's a mid level qb at the point. And he's near the end- hope he realizes to hang em up or take a trade.

Then he's going to retire because he's not going to be a Giant next year.



It's a bit of a hit, but they can make not picking up his option work. It's not an Everest-ish climb to do so, especially with how much if a rebuild they're going to be going through (hopefully).



Wanna bet? In comment 13636767 Devon said:Wanna bet?

Manning made some amazing, amazing plays today and the idiotsavant : 10/8/2017 6:11 pm : link past few weeks.



Problem is that the team was put together by a GM who doesn't understand football, who apparently conned ownership into thinking its on everyone else.



Overthrew a few people? Yes, to be sure.



But winning teams are built with fundamentals that we lack.

Anyone who has followed That’s Gold, Jerry : 10/8/2017 6:11 pm : link The Giants over the last few years has seen this coming...when you allow an obviously incompetent GM to stay in place this is not surprising.



This mess is at the feet of John Mara/Steve Tisch even more than it is Reese.



Incompetence breeds incompetence

Eli is a mediocre QB this year, but mediocrity is on another level than what Bortles is and how the Jags are desperately trying to hide him.







it's a moot point since eli is essentially untradeable until after next year but i'm not sure it's clear that any team including jacksonville will be chomping at the bit to trade for a 38 year-old eli. not saying bortles is anything better than average, but it is only his 4th year in the league and yes, he's been inconsistent. but recall that there were legit doubts about eli late into his 4th year (e.g., the 4-pick game v. minnesota as the team was fighting for a playoff spot), pretty much until he answered the doubters with that first playoff run and superbowl win that year.



Eli is untradeable because he has a NTC. When people are saying he could play for another team, they mean (or should mean) it will be after he's cut and will be a free agent, no strings other then cash.



It will take some work by the cap guys in the FO, but it's definitely a real possibility he will be gone after this season, given where the team is at. In comment 13637009 japanhead said:Eli is untradeable because he has a NTC. When people are saying he could play for another team, they mean (or should mean) it will be after he's cut and will be a free agent, no strings other then cash.It will take some work by the cap guys in the FO, but it's definitely a real possibility he will be gone after this season, given where the team is at.

Then he's going to retire because he's not going to be a Giant next year.



It's a bit of a hit, but they can make not picking up his option work. It's not an Everest-ish climb to do so, especially with how much if a rebuild they're going to be going through (hopefully).







Wanna bet?



I'd take a ban bet on this actually, but odds are I probably won't be posting here that much longer anyway, so it would be pointless. In comment 13637014 Britt in VA said:I'd take a ban bet on this actually, but odds are I probably won't be posting here that much longer anyway, so it would be pointless.

Quote: But he missed targets all game, walked into a few sacks and fumbled the ball right after putting a slant high that caused a season ender for Odell.



Not a good game from him. He's a mid level qb at the point. And he's near the end- hope he realizes to hang em up or take a trade.



Thank you hassan. I agree. He had a very good 3rd quarter, thought he was waking up. But the first two sacks were on him and the fumble was on him. In comment 13637012 hassan said:Thank you hassan. I agree. He had a very good 3rd quarter, thought he was waking up. But the first two sacks were on him and the fumble was on him.

Quote: . Deserve... - ( New Window ) Beat me to it! In comment 13636681 81_Great_Dane said:Beat me to it!

He won't end his career like this., Matt M. : 10/8/2017 6:27 pm : link He very well may end his career with another organization. If he does, I'd really like him to go to a contender and lead them to the holy land.

I’ll always be an Eli fan Vanzetti : 10/8/2017 6:29 pm : link But he was truly awful today. Almost literally killed his WRs with off target passes

Hart pushed a DE right into Manning for a key sack idiotsavant : 10/8/2017 6:33 pm : link Then jumped up and down like a six year old girl who didn't make the ballet squad, shaking his fists and hopping up and down. No field sense at all. He had his man and simply felt a push up field was enough.



Last drive, leading, 4 minutes ...I think...

Quote: Reason they are 0-5

You can't be serious. In comment 13637102 Les in TO said:You can't be serious.

Quote: But he was truly awful today. Almost literally killed his WRs with off target passes



This is ridiculous. He was constantly harassed but still threw for 2 TDs and 225 yards. He kept us in it. In comment 13637085 Vanzetti said:This is ridiculous. He was constantly harassed but still threw for 2 TDs and 225 yards. He kept us in it.

It's not on Eli Millburn : 10/8/2017 8:09 pm : link Fire Reese,right now!





Then call in Victor Cruz to fill in ,finish out the year and start new .Reese should have nothing to do with next years draft!!!

Bad situation and Eli made it worse several times. Tough to blame Jimmy Googs : 10/8/2017 8:18 pm : link him but he was inaccurate on throws not under duress as much as under duress.



What is occurring with our Offense is getting guys hurt now. And unfortunately Eli is stuck in the middle of it...

Then he's going to retire because he's not going to be a Giant next year.



Eli's not going to retire unless he suffers a major, major injury. The Giants aren't going to get out of this hole that simply.







Actually they get out of this pretty easily by Eli simply playing out 2018 either as the starter or in the Kurt Warner 2004 role







Eli won't play the Warner role, knowing going in that he could be benched at any minute. If something were to happen in season to greatly disrupt things that would be one thing, but he's not going to set himself up that way. It's not how Mannings work.



I think people are overestimating how difficult it will be to make his deal work, in terms of parting ways. They didn't stick in those roster options for kicks. And they're going to be rebuilding, which changes the financial landscape even more.



What a dumb dumb comparison. Warner signed with the Giants a little morecthan a month after the Giants traded for the player taken number 1 overall who was looked at as the best QB prospect in that draft. He also was jobless at that point and for all intents and purposes used the Giants to lengthen his career.



Eli Manning HAS a job and a contract with the Giants. He has been here for a decade and a half. He is the franchise leader in virtually every major statistical offensive category, has two remarkable SB victories under his belt, and is universally beloved by his fan base. If the Giants are fortunate enough to usher in a new QB era while Eli finishes his, Eli will not be playing a "role." He will be playing out his contract.



The dumb shit we read on this board is almost as bad as the Giants starting 0-5 In comment 13636928 Devon said:What a dumb dumb comparison. Warner signed with the Giants a little morecthan a month after the Giants traded for the player taken number 1 overall who was looked at as the best QB prospect in that draft. He also was jobless at that point and for all intents and purposes used the Giants to lengthen his career.Eli Manning HAS a job and a contract with the Giants. He has been here for a decade and a half. He is the franchise leader in virtually every major statistical offensive category, has two remarkable SB victories under his belt, and is universally beloved by his fan base. If the Giants are fortunate enough to usher in a new QB era while Eli finishes his, Eli will not be playing a "role." He will be playing out his contract.The dumb shit we read on this board is almost as bad as the Giants starting 0-5

JAX makes a ton of sense. They have an ascending defense, a solid OL, and a very good running game. All they would need is maybe another WR to compete w Robinson and Hurns next year. That division is wide open and he'd instantly make them a player in the AFC.







i'm not sure it's clear that eli is a significant upgrade over blake bortles at this point. and it pains me to say that.







It should because it's a dumb comment.



Eli is a mediocre QB this year, but mediocrity is on another level than what Bortles is and how the Jags are desperately trying to hide him.







it's a moot point since eli is essentially untradeable until after next year but i'm not sure it's clear that any team including jacksonville will be chomping at the bit to trade for a 38 year-old eli. not saying bortles is anything better than average, but it is only his 4th year in the league and yes, he's been inconsistent. but recall that there were legit doubts about eli late into his 4th year (e.g., the 4-pick game v. minnesota as the team was fighting for a playoff spot), pretty much until he answered the doubters with that first playoff run and superbowl win that year.



Put Eli on a competent team with a competent coaching staff and he'll produce. He's produced this year with an absolute shit show around him from top to bottom.



As others have said, Eli has a no trade clause. But if he was available, there's no doubt JAX would be interested. There's the Coughlin connection, Eli is extremely durable, he can still play, and JAX is arguably a QB away. It would be like Warner going to AZ. In comment 13637009 japanhead said:Put Eli on a competent team with a competent coaching staff and he'll produce. He's produced this year with an absolute shit show around him from top to bottom.As others have said, Eli has a no trade clause. But if he was available, there's no doubt JAX would be interested. There's the Coughlin connection, Eli is extremely durable, he can still play, and JAX is arguably a QB away. It would be like Warner going to AZ.