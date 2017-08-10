We're Picking in the Top 5... Who Ya Got? M.S. : 10/8/2017 8:32 pm QB Sam Darnold?

QB Josh Allen?

QB Josh Rosen?

QB Lamar Jackson?

OT Orlando Brown?



Someone else?





You'd go QB or OT illmatic : 10/8/2017 9:18 pm : link assuming there's a tackle there they think could be a perennial all pro type. You almost have to go all out for the best QB though. It's rare that a team gets in this situation where they're able to replace a good but older QB with a blue chip first rounder. Not many teams luck out like the Packers or Colts did in replacing Favre and Manning. That might be Giants come draft time depending on where they finish and who's available.

QB or generational Defensive talent DennyInDenville : 10/8/2017 9:18 pm : link Otherwise trade down for a plethora of draft picks

They’re taking a QB Sammo85 : 10/8/2017 9:24 pm : link It’s not even a debate.



If you question this, please watch Wentz with the Eagles and you’ll learn.



This is arguably the deepest QB class and up there against the big ones in

NFL history with QB types for every offensive scheme there is.



This is not a good OL draft if you’re looking for a blue goose LT. Taking Barkley would be an awful decision that would cost this team years and years of building properly.

Get the top QB at all cost inside the top 5 The_Boss : 10/8/2017 9:25 pm : link Don’t “settle” for the 2nd or 3rd best guy.

RE: 1 name Sammo85 : 10/8/2017 9:26 pm : link

Quote: Saquon Barkley



I don’t agree at all Sy. Barkley is a luxury back. He’s a great fit for a team that has a good OL and has a QB.



We need to rebuild.

RE: They’re taking a QB The_Boss : 10/8/2017 9:28 pm : link

Quote: It’s not even a debate.



If you question this, please watch Wentz with the Eagles and you’ll learn.



This is arguably the deepest QB class and up there against the big ones in

NFL history with QB types for every offensive scheme there is.



This is not a good OL draft if you’re looking for a blue goose LT. Taking Barkley would be an awful decision that would cost this team years and years of building properly.



Both Dallas and Philly have their guys. The NYG need to follow suit.

People are sheep WillVAB : 10/8/2017 9:29 pm : link People buy into draft hype every year about players and classes and it's bullshit.



If Reese picks a QB and is wrong, and there's a greater than 50% chance he will be wrong, it will set this franchise back a long time.

RE: RE: 1 name Sy'56 : 10/8/2017 9:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13637775 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





Saquon Barkley







I don’t agree at all Sy. Barkley is a luxury back. He’s a great fit for a team that has a good OL and has a QB.



We need to rebuild.



We can debate later....but I think he is a franchise-changing back. Yes the OL needs to be built, but I'm not sure there is a top 10 OL talent in this class.

Giants rebuilding line hassan : 10/8/2017 9:41 pm : link Need not come at expense of taking a game changer

Never draft a Rb spike : 10/8/2017 9:44 pm : link In the first round. Bargains can be had later rounds

If we are drafting in the top 5 EricJ : 10/8/2017 9:45 pm : link and a franchise QB is sitting there, we would be stupid not to take him. Eli is virtually done whether he wants it that way or not. Without a legitimate starting QB, it will be years before we are competitive again

RE: Giants rebuilding line WillVAB : 10/8/2017 9:45 pm : link

Quote: Need not come at expense of taking a game changer



Beckham is a game changer, how has that translated into wins and losses?

RE: People are sheep thomasa510 : 10/8/2017 10:19 pm : link

Quote: People buy into draft hype every year about players and classes and it's bullshit.



If Reese picks a QB and is wrong, and there's a greater than 50% chance he will be wrong, it will set this franchise back a long time.



That's not a decision changer. If you have the chance to draft a franchise QB then you do. The position is just that important.



That's not a decision changer. If you have the chance to draft a franchise QB then you do. The position is just that important.

Even if we grab a QB, I think manning should have a chance next year

RE: RE: People are sheep WillVAB : 10/8/2017 10:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13637810 WillVAB said:





Quote:





People buy into draft hype every year about players and classes and it's bullshit.



If Reese picks a QB and is wrong, and there's a greater than 50% chance he will be wrong, it will set this franchise back a long time.







That's not a decision changer. If you have the chance to draft a franchise QB then you do. The position is just that important.



Even if we grab a QB, I think manning should have a chance next year



I disagree. As a fan, I value championships. I think acquiring a bunch of premium picks now gives the Giants the best shot to address deficiencies and put themselves in a position to win another ring over the next few years. I don't see one pick on a QB getting this team any closer to winning a championship.

See thats what I thought in 2013 @ 0-6... guitarguybs12 : 10/8/2017 10:37 pm : link then the fuckers had to run off 7 more wins.

RE: RE: RE: People are sheep RobCarpenter : 10/8/2017 10:43 pm : link



Quote:



I disagree. As a fan, I value championships. I think acquiring a bunch of premium picks now gives the Giants the best shot to address deficiencies and put themselves in a position to win another ring over the next few years. I don't see one pick on a QB getting this team any closer to winning a championship.



The Giants aren’t the Cleveland Browns. You take the franchise QB, then start the three year rebuild process. But the rebuild has to start with a new GM/head coach. The Giants aren’t the Cleveland Browns. You take the franchise QB, then start the three year rebuild process. But the rebuild has to start with a new GM/head coach.

SAQUON BARKLEY brunswick : 10/8/2017 11:19 pm : link and there shouldn't be a debate.

Barkley nyballa0891 : 10/8/2017 11:36 pm : link Been clamoring for him for weeks. Qbs are a crapshoot and the olin talent at top of draft isnt that great (a pick in top 5 would be a reach). Eli has shown he still has enough Barkley is an absolute stud if youve seen enough of his tape

You have a chance to grab a franchise QB Vanzetti : 10/8/2017 11:58 pm : link you don't pass it up.



QBs are just way more important than RBs in today's game.

People will be talking about Derwin James barens : 12:05 am : link Come draft time. May even bring back memories of the 2004 draft with Eli, Ben and Sean Taylor.

Pessimist! old man : 12:17 am : link We're sitting at at least 3 and no OBJ.

We go 1-16 at best.

I say....another weapon. If JR is still here.

It's a very strong draft at the top Vanzetti : 12:39 am : link it's a good year to suck

RE: Vanzetti : 12:41 am : link

Quote:



Qb - darnold or Rossen

Lt - Adams or McGlinchey

Rb - Barkley



Barkley being the least of the top 5



Agree 100%. Gives the Giants options. Get a new franchise QB or the franchise LT the team so desperately needs. Or a great RB

RE: 1 name old man : 12:51 am : link

Quote: Saquon Barkley



Not questioning your player choice per se but with the current group of lugnuts and potentionally a worse group next year( I don't know of potential nonNYFG OL FAs) wouldn't we be better off going OL rd 1&2 ...give EF opportunity at RG and try to rebuild OL asap while we still have a nice Corp of receivers?

The Reese mess will take at least 3 years anyway...unless there are FAs in 18/19 that will come here and speed up turnaround.

Not questioning your player choice per se but with the current group of lugnuts and potentionally a worse group next year( I don't know of potential nonNYFG OL FAs) wouldn't we be better off going OL rd 1&2 ...give EF opportunity at RG and try to rebuild OL asap while we still have a nice Corp of receivers?

The Reese mess will take at least 3 years anyway...unless there are FAs in 18/19 that will come here and speed up turnaround.

Anyone who even mentions Josh Allen 8 Ball : 1:00 am : link makes me chuckle. Like I do when a chick talks about routes.... Have any of you actually watched Allen play this season? Or even looked at his stats? He sucks. And its not a case of him being surrounded by crappy players. His accuracy and decision-making are awful.

Saquon RAIN : 2:31 am : link I get the bit about the QB's too. Darnold was the guy, but his struggles has thrown the wrench in the can't miss hyperbole. Rosen ha stud talent, but his attitude in NYC scares me. After that there's some really intriguing talent that will become available; and the balance of the season will bear that out.



Right now though Barkley looks like he can carry an offense in the mold of the old time dominant backs like Sanders, like Dickerson, and Simpson. His collection of speed, size, vision, and change of direction don't come around ... ever. If a QB steps up n front him, I get it. For me it would have to be Darnold getting right and living up to he hype. But right now Saquon is the real deal and could have QB like impact.

From Drew Boylhart.... Milton : 4:46 am : link Quote: 1 – Someone needs to pay attention to WR Jaleel Scott New Mexico State; there is too much size, speed and talent not too.



2 – I said it last week and I’ll say once again this week; USC Sam Darnold is a very talent quarterback who is not ready for the NFL. Stop pushing him into a level he is not ready for.



4 – I keep waiting for Penn State RB Saquan Barkley to show me that he might not be THE best player in this coming draft. So far it hasn’t happened.



7 – The most improved QB so far this season is Clemson QB Kelly Bryant. His play from the pocket has been improving from week to week. Credit to the coaching and to Kelly who seems to be very coachable. The difference in Kelly’s improved play and coaching is leaps and bounds better than what USC is accomplishing with its high profile quarterback.



9 – Louisville QB Lamar Jackson is an excellent athlete playing the quarterback position. He reminds me a lot of RGIII.



10 – There is something lacking in UCLA Josh Rosen’s game and I know what it is. It’s something quarterbacks have to have to win the big games consistently and it has nothing to do with talent. It’s the same problem the Charges QB Philip Rivers has.

One of the QBs jeff57 : 6:21 am : link Darnold, Rosen or Jackson. Don't have a preference as of yet.

Milton, I can’t say I agree with half barens : 8:03 am : link Of the things Boylhart has to say there. Darnold has not fully figured it out yet, but his timing and anticipation is second to none.



His statement on Rosen is highly questionable. Major comeback to take down a really good SEC team almost all on his own speaks volumes to me about what he’s capable of if he had a better team around him. And you know what else, Philip Rivers is a damn good quarterback.

Way too early JonC : 8:07 am : link but you could pencil in they likely go QB, DE, or LT in that order unless another playmaker rises to the top. They will look at premium skill positions first.

RE: You guys are kidding ajr2456 : 8:18 am : link

Quote: About Lamar Jackson right? He is not an NFL QB. Sorry!!!



He's proven to be more of an NFL QB than Darnold and Allen at this point

RE: Lamar Jackson mdc1 : 9:26 am : link

Quote: Please.



wonder if he will stick around for 1 more year as they play Bama in the 2018 opener. A big showcase for him or a way to avoid exposure against elite teams that Louisville has issues with. In comment 13637580 RDJR said:wonder if he will stick around for 1 more year as they play Bama in the 2018 opener. A big showcase for him or a way to avoid exposure against elite teams that Louisville has issues with.

RE: You guys are kidding jeff57 : 9:26 am : link

Quote: About Lamar Jackson right? He is not an NFL QB. Sorry!!!



Yeah, like DeShaun Watson.

RE: I'd go with Rosen mdc1 : 9:26 am : link

Quote: and then Allen in that order.



Rosen seems like a nutjob and talks too much. Need someone with emotional intelligence.

RE: RE: I'd go with Rosen jeff57 : 9:30 am : link

Quote: In comment 13637603 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





and then Allen in that order.







Rosen seems like a nutjob and talks too much. Need someone with emotional intelligence.



A nutjob? Because he has opinions?

If possible... Dan in the Springs : 9:31 am : link put me in the trade down club. If there was a chance to get 9 picks in the first two rounds of 2018-19, I'd take the nine picks and roll the dice with Eli. I still like Webb a lot too. Furthermore, what's needed is an infusion of top talent that a new regime could build the future of this team upon. Not much right now that you want to count of four to six years down the road, as much as I hate to admit it.

RE: RE: RE: I'd go with Rosen mdc1 : 9:33 am : link

Quote: In comment 13638573 mdc1 said:





Quote:





In comment 13637603 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





and then Allen in that order.







Rosen seems like a nutjob and talks too much. Need someone with emotional intelligence.







A nutjob? Because he has opinions?

Yes

Dismissing Webb just because he slipped to us in the 3rd PatersonPlank : 9:36 am : link is irresponsible. We have a guy with the size and skills, who had a senior year at Cal the same or better than the guys coming out, and who has shown favorably. He needs to be given some type of chance before we run off to use another top pick on another unproven QB, just because some publication says that this is a good year for QB's.



I've watched most of these guys a few times now. Outside of Rosen I'm not sure I like any of them. I see lots of hype.

RE: RE: Lamar Jackson ajr2456 : 9:50 am : link

Quote: In comment 13637580 RDJR said:





Quote:





Please.







wonder if he will stick around for 1 more year as they play Bama in the 2018 opener. A big showcase for him or a way to avoid exposure against elite teams that Louisville has issues with.



Why would him leaving be looked as him avoiding Alabama?

Based on yesterday we might be a little short handed Jimmy Googs : 10:02 am : link at WR

RE: If possible... spike : 10:10 am : link

Quote: put me in the trade down club. If there was a chance to get 9 picks in the first two rounds of 2018-19, I'd take the nine picks and roll the dice with Eli. I still like Webb a lot too. Furthermore, what's needed is an infusion of top talent that a new regime could build the future of this team upon. Not much right now that you want to count of four to six years down the road, as much as I hate to admit it.



trade down for more picks and some top picks for 2019 draft

It's easy for me... it's Sam Darnold. shockeyisthebest8056 : 10:15 am : link I realize he isn't ready, but the Giants situation with Eli means he won't have to play in 2018 and their situation with Davis Webb means he might not even have to play after that. But his upside is too great to ignore. He's not Aaron Rodgers mobile, but he's a good athlete for a man his size and is a GREAT thrower on the run. I think that's incredibly important in the league now.



I like Olsen, but I prefer a mobile QB to a pocket passer. I have to watch more of Josh Allen before I can formulate an opinion on him, but it's hard to see the physical tools when the offense isn't moving the ball.



Barkley is a wonderful player, but I'm completely soured on the idea of a drafting a RB when QBs are available. If there are no QBs, OL, or DL worthy of taking that high, only then would I go for Barkley.

RB figures well down the list JonC : 10:21 am : link .

Will VAB hassan : 10:31 am : link you know, you dont need to address line by picking someone in first round. Giants in fact did spend two first rounders with the current bunch.



The problem is not that Giants drafted Beckham, problem is they did not address line well. Through bust free agent signings and bust picks like Schwartz and Flowers and even Pugh to some degree.



In fact, given the state they are in, they should pick the best player available at any position other than receiver or tight end.



This idea that the Giants did not spend resources on the line is total bunk; they did, they just did so poorly. Next GM should consider signing free agents and using right picks on the line.



With this group, I believe a solid lt will work wonders and another guard and this line will be much better. Many ways to accomplish that.

Top 10 prospect lists njm : 10:40 am : link CBS Draft Scout



1. Mason Rudolph QB Oklahoma St.

2. Orlando Brown OT Oklahoma

3. James Washington WR Oklahoma St.

4. Minkah Fitzpatrick CB Alabama (Jersey kid)

5. Saquon Barkley RB Penn St.

6. Arden Key DE LSU

7. Quinton Nelson G ND

8. Derwin James S Fla. St.

9. Sam Darnold QB USC

10. Ogbonnra Okornkwo OLB Oklahoma St.



Rosen didn't make the Top 20



Great Blue North



1. Darnold

2. Josh Rosen QB UCLA

3. Josh Allen QB Wyoming

4. James

5. Barkley

6. Christian Wilkins DT Clemson

7. Key

8. Tarvous McFadden CB Fla. St.

9. Brown

10. Dre'Mont Jones DT Ohio St.



Note - I think these are Colin's preseason picks while CBS has been updated.



QB or nothing dboom : 11:47 am : link You get a top 5 pick and don't come out with a franchise QB it's another disaster.

RE: They’re taking a QB dboom : 11:48 am : link 100% truth right here.