Eli Apple not happy

In comes Apple and the chargers start driving the football down the field.



But he's not happy about being benched. Meanwhile his first four games have been abyssmal. 21 catches on 30 targets. DPIs, TDs given up, easy third down and long conversions.



But you're not happy. And he goes on to complain about the team culture.



This is Jerry Reese's and Ben McNcheese's New York Giants folks.

He was benched for the first three series yesterday and the defense came up with three stops in a row including a safety.

Really? Sammo85 : 8:14 am : link He seemed like a jolly old fellow laughing and smiling on the bench in the 4th quarter after his defense gave up another lead and we were having our souls crushed.





He's not wrong in the respect it's not just him JonC : 8:14 am : link and also interesting he mentions culture is a big issue. He's a smart kid, just young and needs experience, but him mentioning culture and the benching message as "weird" it tends to put weight behind the red flags I/you/others had thrown up earlier.

and also interesting he mentions culture is a big issue. He's a smart kid, just young and needs experience, but him mentioning culture and the benching message as "weird" it tends to put weight behind the red flags I/you/others had thrown up earlier.



Yup exactly. Like I said the other day, the inmates are running the asylum now. A young, underperforming player airing it out in the media already? Wow. Talk about a lack of respect for the staff and FO. It's over.

here comes the locker room dissention micky : 8:18 am : link .

Basically, if he's being single out for benching JonC : 8:19 am : link it's bullshit, they should be sitting a chunk of the team to send a msg. Unfortunately, with jobs and careers on the line at the pro level it can't be done. He must be doing a little extra consistently wrong to get singled out.



Remember he's still pretty young Kyle in NY : 8:20 am : link Only just turned 22. Think he still has a fair bit of maturing to do, in addition to the obvious technical issues he needs to clean up in his play. I too saw him laughing on the bench after going down in the 4th



A promising rookie season has not been carried over into this year, and I'm sure he's frustrated. But there's a way to handle it and this isn't it.



It all just speaks to the general leadership issues with this group and it starts with the coach and GM

He's been terrible. Dave in Hoboken : 8:21 am : link This doesn't do much to convince people that he's not deserving of being benched in the future, either. Huge disappointment of a player, thus far.

He sounds delusional and moronic. shockeyisthebest8056 : 8:23 am : link There are 3 cornerbacks playing the overwhelming majority of the time. He is the one who is routinely getting his ass whipped. In that sense, it is "just him".



The coaches have gone out of their way not to attack the young players publicly, so for Apple to accept zero accountability for his play is rather disturbing.

That being said Kyle in NY : 8:24 am : link In a sense, it's a good thing that he's pissed off. But you hope that he also recognizes his role in it all. He needs to improve, he's an important player moving forward. Hope it's a turning point

I’m not happy with him TommytheElephant : 8:25 am : link So feeling is mutual

Injuries are mounting The_Boss : 8:26 am : link as is the locker room bullshit.

The rest of this season is going to test the character of every player in that room. The soap opera is just getting started, unfortunately. It's not like we have a staff with the necessary clout to nip it in the bud.

Boo Fuc%ing hoo NNJ Tom : 8:26 am : link I bet his mom with have a awesome blog post today.

F him GiantsRage2007 : 8:27 am : link play better and you'll stay on the field

and also interesting he mentions culture is a big issue. He's a smart kid, just young and needs experience, but him mentioning culture and the benching message as "weird" it tends to put weight behind the red flags I/you/others had thrown up earlier.



Aside from his poor play on the field I am seeing him being a part of this culture problem. He's been caught a few times this year and last year on camera joking around as we get crushed on the field and he seems to not be able to learn on the field.

If he is being singled out its bullshit? How so? Jimmy Googs : 8:30 am : link He has been a clear cut weakness.



Welcome to the real world and what happens to weak performers. The rest will get theirs as well...

In a sense, it's a good thing that he's pissed off. But you hope that he also recognizes his role in it all. He needs to improve, he's an important player moving forward. Hope it's a turning point



He didn't look too pissed off when he was yukking it up on the sidelines while Beckham was being carted off the field.



But he's a buckeye so he should be given some sort of leeway?



He didn't look too pissed off when he was yukking it up on the sidelines while Beckham was being carted off the field.

But he's a buckeye so he should be given some sort of leeway?

He's been pure shit on the field. Now he's becoming an issue off of it.

He may be right jvm52106 : 8:39 am : link but he is part of the problem though. What I see from those comments is a guy who wonders how others can play poorly and not be subjected to rules like this. I agree..



The coaching staff is woefully inadequate and the make up of this team lacks a number of things.



Who is the VETERAN leader on the Oline? Pugh? I don't think so. Jerry? Hell no. Richburg? Umm, also no.. TE's are all made up of younger guys and one guy who just joined the team who doesn't play enough to be a leader. Qb... Eli has never been the LEADER of players, just an example of doing your job and being an iron man. That is good but we still don't have a leader. Veteran RB as a leader? Nope, we don't have that either. WR? Hell NO!!! Our best WR and best player is not a LEADER by any stretch of the imagination. Marshall?? Too new, too ineffective and has never been a LEADER in the past... Our Offense has no leadership to right the ship. The Coach is clearly not that guy either.



Defensively.. Now, Harrison is a good to very good player but no idea on his leadership abilities. JPP? Never really been his thing. OV? No idea... LB's we have no really good veteran who can lead with both attitude adn play. JC is a leader supposedly but his play does nothing to change the games outcome, at least positively. Our secondary? Collins could be but he is playing more like 2015 than 2016... Product of the overall defense and lack of a safety next to him I would assume.



I can see why Apple said what he said and he is most likely right. Doesn't change the fact that he has played like crap and does not look like our future shut down CB...

Apple Marty866b : 8:40 am : link The way he's been playing he is fortunate that he even dresses. He is as big a bust as Flowers and lately even more so. Another high first round gem by Jerry Reese.

Quote: In comment 13638410 JonC said:





Quote:





and also interesting he mentions culture is a big issue. He's a smart kid, just young and needs experience, but him mentioning culture and the benching message as "weird" it tends to put weight behind the red flags I/you/others had thrown up earlier.







Aside from his poor play on the field I am seeing him being a part of this culture problem. He’s been caught a few times this year and last year on camera joking around as we get crushed on the field and he seems to not be able to learn on the field.



No argument from me, he's clearly part of the problems and an obvious lightning rod for many fans to vent on, just making it clear it ain't just Apple.

No it's not just Apple but the list is so long maybe they Jimmy Googs : 8:49 am : link are just going alphabetically...

Get ready for a lot more of this UberAlias : 8:49 am : link Unhappy players complaining, finger pointing etc. Its about to get very ugly and Twitter is a lot more prevalent than the last time we were here, so get ready.

It's bullshit in the respect that he is far from the only deserving JonC : 8:51 am : link culprit, which is what he's also pointing out. They can't bench everyone but I'm disgusted watching these morons trot out there weekly and absolutely suck at their highly paid jobs.



They can't bench everyone Dave in Hoboken : 8:53 am : link and CB is one of the positions where we have depth and you can bench someone for a few series. Apple is also an extremely young player who still has alot to prove. Sounds like it's been a while since this guy has received his participation trophy..

Think he still has a fair bit of maturing to do, in addition to the obvious technical issues he needs to clean up in his play. I too saw him laughing on the bench after going down in the 4th



Has nothing to do with where he went to school. He's been hot garbage this season, no doubt about it.



I'm just saying I'm going to going to hold out hope that he turns it around. We all gave up on Corey Webster once upon a time as well.

Come on now, I literally mentioned that exact moment above

Has nothing to do with where he went to school. He's been hot garbage this season, no doubt about it.

I'm just saying I'm going to going to hold out hope that he turns it around. We all gave up on Corey Webster once upon a time as well.

Come on now, I literally mentioned that exact moment above







Quote:





Think he still has a fair bit of maturing to do, in addition to the obvious technical issues he needs to clean up in his play. I too saw him laughing on the bench after going down in the 4th







Has nothing to do with where he went to school. He's been hot garbage this season, no doubt about it.



I'm just saying I'm going to going to hold out hope that he turns it around. We all gave up on Corey Webster once upon a time as well.



I know, I know. I'm not advocating giving up on him. But he needs to keep his mouth shut. This kind of thing only magnifies what most of us fans already see in terms of the team culture and issues going forward.



I know, I know. I'm not advocating giving up on him. But he needs to keep his mouth shut. This kind of thing only magnifies what most of us fans already see in terms of the team culture and issues going forward.

Keep your mouth shut and do your job. Collect your paycheck and keep working. That'd be the first thing McNcheese should be telling these idiots. Anything less than that or spouting off in the media will be met with consequences to include fines and sitting on the fucking bench.

Doesn't say what he means by culture jeff57 : 8:59 am : link .

I completely agree Kyle in NY : 9:07 am : link and it's likely only going to get worse as this season continues to spiral out of control.



We can only hope it further convinces ownership to dump this coach, who is pretty clearly in over his head.

This thread is indicative as to RetroJint : 9:13 am : link why everybody hates their corners. I was at the game yesterday . Apple was my primary focus. He had many plays where his coverage was excellent . He stayed home & kept contain on running play in the fourth quarter at the Charger +40 that would have been a cut back run TD had he got caught up in the trash. Jenkins and DRC blow force all the time .



I can't stand Carl Banks. The guy sees what he wants to see. It's obvious he wanted to place the blame for the third & long conversions directly on Eli, especially the one to Gates. What the hell is he doing covering Gates , anyway? It should be a bigger guy.



On Rivers TD passes, the 2 to Gordon are on Goodsen and Robinson. The deep sail to Henry is Landon Collins responsibility . That route takes a long time. Where the hell is the pass rush? Also how did Gordon, who is a career 3.2 average rusher, get the obligatory 20 for 100? What's Eli got to do with that ?



The Giants are playing shit defense all around. Spagnuolo has reverted to Saints-Giants'15 form .



All if this fucking M2M with no pass rush? They're playing Eli like he's Mike Haynes or Revis. But his play to this young point in his career is no worse than Mark Haynes, Mark Collins and Sehorn. He is a very talented player .

I'd be more concerned LakeGeorgeGiant : 9:14 am : link if Apple was really happy.

Quote: why everybody hates their corners. I was at the game yesterday . Apple was my primary focus. He had many plays where his coverage was excellent . He stayed home & kept contain on running play in the fourth quarter at the Charger +40 that would have been a cut back run TD had he got caught up in the trash. Jenkins and DRC blow force all the time .



I can't stand Carl Banks. The guy sees what he wants to see. It's obvious he wanted to place the blame for the third & long conversions directly on Eli, especially the one to Gates. What the hell is he doing covering Gates , anyway? It should be a bigger guy.



On Rivers TD passes, the 2 to Gordon are on Goodsen and Robinson. The deep sail to Henry is Landon Collins responsibility . That route takes a long time. Where the hell is the pass rush? Also how did Gordon, who is a career 3.2 average rusher, get the obligatory 20 for 100? What's Eli got to do with that ?



The Giants are playing shit defense all around. Spagnuolo has reverted to Saints-Giants'15 form .



All if this fucking M2M with no pass rush? They're playing Eli like he's Mike Haynes or Revis. But his play to this young point in his career is no worse than Mark Haynes, Mark Collins and Sehorn. He is a very talented player .



Where is the pass rush? Good question.

Quote: why everybody hates their corners. I was at the game yesterday . Apple was my primary focus. He had many plays where his coverage was excellent . He stayed home & kept contain on running play in the fourth quarter at the Charger +40 that would have been a cut back run TD had he got caught up in the trash. Jenkins and DRC blow force all the time .



I can't stand Carl Banks. The guy sees what he wants to see. It's obvious he wanted to place the blame for the third & long conversions directly on Eli, especially the one to Gates. What the hell is he doing covering Gates , anyway? It should be a bigger guy.



On Rivers TD passes, the 2 to Gordon are on Goodsen and Robinson. The deep sail to Henry is Landon Collins responsibility . That route takes a long time. Where the hell is the pass rush? Also how did Gordon, who is a career 3.2 average rusher, get the obligatory 20 for 100? What's Eli got to do with that ?



The Giants are playing shit defense all around. Spagnuolo has reverted to Saints-Giants'15 form .



All if this fucking M2M with no pass rush? They're playing Eli like he's Mike Haynes or Revis. But his play to this young point in his career is no worse than Mark Haynes, Mark Collins and Sehorn. He is a very talented player .



They were playing a ton of zone yesterday and getting beat badly. And rivers missed an easy TD in the first half because Apple released down the middle.



They were playing a ton of zone yesterday and getting beat badly. And rivers missed an easy TD in the first half because Apple released down the middle.

Apple was getting worked on m2m coverages. Maybe that's why they played so much zone.

#10 pick richinpa : 9:25 am : link Enough said. He should be benched after giving up major game changing plays. If you listen to Banks/Papa they kill him on technique. Now they aren't the coaches....but it is what it is. he is not a first rounder

He's soft, but he gives good meetings. Motley Two : 9:31 am : link Reese has gotten sweet on a quite few of these guys leading up to the drafts. I like good character kids, who come from good families, get good grades and don't break the law as much as the next guy, but Reese clearly obsesses over these traits, because he's constantly mentioning them after every draft, but can they play football? Can they bang?

A lot of "league sources" questioned his attitude before the draft jlukes : 9:31 am : link so this isn't any surprise

Quote: There are 3 cornerbacks playing the overwhelming majority of the time. He is the one who is routinely getting his ass whipped. In that sense, it is "just him".



The coaches have gone out of their way not to attack the young players publicly, so for Apple to accept zero accountability for his play is rather disturbing.



Absolutely, why does he think other teams always go after him, the weak link. Thanks, Jerry!

Apple reminds me a lot of Cory Webster Beer Man : 10:14 am : link Many were ready to run Cory out of town after his first few seasons. CB is one of the most difficult positions in the pros, Eli is going to have his ups and downs while he learns (just as Webster did).

Coughlin was right.. Sean : 10:17 am : link Injuries are a cancer. They were in 2003 & are again in 2017.

Well Carson53 : 10:25 am : link Apple earned his demotion by giving up 21 catches on 30 targets for 234 yards and four touchdowns

with two pass interference penalties in the first four games.



Hey kid, just shut up and play football, or cry on

Ma Apple's shoulder okay. No one wants to hear from a

2nd year corner not performing up to snuff!

This could get ugly around here, losing is a bad elixir.

Many were ready to run Cory out of town after his first few seasons. CB is one of the most difficult positions in the pros, Eli is going to have his ups and downs while he learns (just as Webster did).



Eli Apple is driving me crazy to the point I'm tired of looking at him, but I'm not ready to "run him out of town". He obviously has talent and is still a very young player (the youngest on the roster). I'm just extremely disappointed that he seems to be accepting zero responsibility for his poor play and is instead worrying about "culture" and what's happening with other people.

Many were ready to run Cory out of town after his first few seasons. CB is one of the most difficult positions in the pros, Eli is going to have his ups and downs while he learns (just as Webster did).



Every time the Giants draft a corner and he struggles early, fans point to Corey Webster. The same was said about Prince.



Giant fans make these sort of comparisons better than any fan base in all of sports.



Every time the Giants draft a corner and he struggles early, fans point to Corey Webster. The same was said about Prince.

Giant fans make these sort of comparisons better than any fan base in all of sports.

Hell, people are still trying to find reasons why this season is just like 2007 and 2011.

This is all fine and good adamg : 10:30 am : link But can he cook?

Maybe its not as ingenius sinister_bee98 : 10:31 am : link as we think drafting all these 20 year olds. Its too much. Just get a hard nosed competitor instead of a kid

Quote: In comment 13638693 Beer Man said:





Quote:





Many were ready to run Cory out of town after his first few seasons. CB is one of the most difficult positions in the pros, Eli is going to have his ups and downs while he learns (just as Webster did).







Every time the Giants draft a corner and he struggles early, fans point to Corey Webster. The same was said about Prince.



Giant fans make these sort of comparisons better than any fan base in all of sports.



Other than Prince and Apple, I don't believe the Giants have spent a premium pick on a CB since Webster. I don't remember anyone comparing Prince to Webster, Prince's issues were he couldn't stay healthy.

The culture comments just sinister_bee98 : 10:37 am : link make me roll my eyes even more. Rap music blaring through-out practice, guys dancing, maybe we can get back to actually playing football?



Hard to believe how loose McAdoo cultivated the atmosphere.



Give an inch....

Apple AcidTest : 10:52 am : link is having the same problems in the NFL that he had in college, namely locating the ball in the air, and turning his head.



Apple is not a boundary corner, at least not right now. He needs to be in the slot, where the play is more likely to be in front of him, and his problems with ball location are less likely to happen. Of course, spending a top 10 pick on a slot corner is not a good use of resources.



I would use Hunter on the outside.

Quote: In comment 13638748 Brown Recluse said:





Quote:





In comment 13638693 Beer Man said:





Quote:





Many were ready to run Cory out of town after his first few seasons. CB is one of the most difficult positions in the pros, Eli is going to have his ups and downs while he learns (just as Webster did).







Every time the Giants draft a corner and he struggles early, fans point to Corey Webster. The same was said about Prince.



Giant fans make these sort of comparisons better than any fan base in all of sports.



Hell, people are still trying to find reasons why this season is just like 2007 and 2011.



Almost forgot Arron Ross. But, he played along side Webster, another player that couldn't stay healthy, and left the Giants 2 years before Cory's career as a Giant ended.

I hope he reads these posts. Giant John : 11:15 am : link Then stops talking and just plays to his capability.



Just wait until Modus Operandi : 12:02 pm : link Mama Apple weighs in on her blog, blaming the GM, players and coaching staff for her son's inability to run with his head turned.

Out of everybody on the roster SHO'NUFF : 12:05 pm : link Eli Apple is the only one they hold accountable for his play? RFLMAO...

Quote: is having the same problems in the NFL that he had in college, namely locating the ball in the air, and turning his head.



Apple is not a boundary corner, at least not right now. He needs to be in the slot, where the play is more likely to be in front of him, and his problems with ball location are less likely to happen. Of course, spending a top 10 pick on a slot corner is not a good use of resources.



that and spending a top 10 pick on a guy playing against stellar competition weekly at Ohio St in the Big 10. Probably played 2 tough games a year. Same with Flowers, how many fucking years did he actually play football.