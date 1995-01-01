If I was in charge, this is what I would do.... Britt in VA : 10:49 am I view Reese as a lame duck, and I think I've seen enough from McAdoo to know he's not the guy. I somewhat feel that McAdoo was dealt a bad hand with our offensive line, and in other years I'd give him another year to find out what I had, but our current circumstance of positioning ourselves for a Top 5 pick (possibly even #1 overall pick) changes things. McAdoo is an offensive coach, and I've now seen enough of his offense to know it's not what I want going forward.



I'd fire Reese and McAdoo heading into the bye, promote Spagnuolo to interim head coach, give the offense completely to Sullivan, and get all my ducks in a row to finding my new coach and GM and having a plan ready for the 1st of January, at which time I'd let the rest of the staff go, allowing as much time as possible to plan and prepare for our Top 5 pick.



I'd invest heavily into the Offensive line during Free Agency and draft. I'd draft a Quarterback with the Top pick and let him sit behind Eli until Eli finishes out his contract or retires, which would be ideal for three reasons. One, it allows the offensive line to be fixed. Two, it allows the new Quarterback a chance to be mentored by one of the most professional quarterbacks in the league, and finally, if we have a new coach it gives the rookie two years to learn the new offense. Remember, Rogers sat during McCarthy's first three years, behind Favre.



I honestly think the right Head Coach/GM combo could turn this around in a single offseason, seen it happen before, and we could groom the future QB of the franchise the right way.

Sounds right to me... baadbill : 10:52 am : link So how do we get you in charge?

Sign me up bradshaw44 : 10:53 am : link I would love this.

Early and a lot of moving parts JonC : 10:54 am : link It would be unlike Mara to fire the GM, let alone GM and HC, and very unlikely to occur during the season. Remember, other players and coaches will not forget something ugly.



I am hoping QB lines up with our 1st pick next April, early indicators are no franchise DE in the mix, possibly no LT either.



Webb KWALL2 : 10:55 am : link He's talented.



They should let him play before a decision about a high pick on a QB is made. They should spend several weeks getting him ready with more reps in practice and then give him several games to play.





Britt....I see most of that happening.... BillKo : 10:56 am : link but not the firing at the break. That's so not the Giants.



Although I would love to see the Giants shake it up........



Certainly someone is going to pay for this in the end.......if it's just BM OR Reese (in which case BM is gone too).

Agree GeneInCal : 10:56 am : link Here's my pick for GM- Tom Coughlin



Head Coach? Whomever Coughlin wants



Happy days are here again

The skies above are clear again

So let's sing a song of cheer again

Happy days are here again

RE: Early and a lot of moving parts Britt in VA : 10:56 am : link

Quote: It would be unlike Mara to fire the GM, let alone GM and HC, and very unlikely to occur during the season. Remember, other players and coaches will not forget something ugly.



I am hoping QB lines up with our 1st pick next April, early indicators are no franchise DE in the mix, possibly no LT either.



It is unprecedented, but if we head into the bye 0-7, that's also unprecedented.

In comment 13638816 JonC said:It is unprecedented, but if we head into the bye 0-7, that's also unprecedented.

If they like Webb as much as I believe hitdog42 : 10:57 am : link Into the draft... than it would be criminal to use a high pick on a qb WITHOUT giving Webb a look this season

This article is interesting hassan : 10:58 am : link in this context:



http://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/page/Barnwellx171009/lessons-winless-2017-new-york-giants-collapse-next-how-got-here-why-trouble-nfl



Claiming a total rebuild is needed is off base and not even really feasible given their obligations. I do think the Giants can turn this around faster than a complete rehauling.

RE: Early and a lot of moving parts Brown Recluse : 10:58 am : link

Quote: It would be unlike Mara to fire the GM, let alone GM and HC, and very unlikely to occur during the season. Remember, other players and coaches will not forget something ugly.



I am hoping QB lines up with our 1st pick next April, early indicators are no franchise DE in the mix, possibly no LT either.



"It would be unlike Mara to fire the GM, let alone GM and HC, and very unlikely to occur during the season."



That is part of the problem. Too much leniency. In comment 13638816 JonC said:"It would be unlike Mara to fire the GM, let alone GM and HC, and very unlikely to occur during the season."That is part of the problem. Too much leniency.

. arcarsenal : 10:59 am : link It's too radical for this team - they'd never do it. But I wouldn't really mind if they did.



McAdoo has totally lost me and I've been on Reese's side for a long time but I think it's just time for a new regime. McAdoo seems like he's in way over his head here and the stubbornness doesn't help matters.



It feels like we've just been re-arranging deck chairs on the Titanic for a very long time, so to speak. We did have a good year last year, but it was pretty clearly an outlier.

...... BrettNYG10 : 10:59 am : link If they draft a QB and Webb turns into a good player, they can trade him later. Webb's presence shouldn't have any impact on the draft.

RE: If they like Webb as much as I believe Britt in VA : 11:00 am : link

Quote: Into the draft... than it would be criminal to use a high pick on a qb WITHOUT giving Webb a look this season



The problem with that is, who picked Webb, and do you trust their evaluation? In this scenario, you'd be firing the two guys that wanted him.



And let's face it, Reese a. has not had a good third round draft pick in nearly a decade, and b. failed miserably at his last "can't believe he lasted until the 4th round QB because even though he's raw he's got tons of potential" pick Ryan Nassib. In comment 13638823 hitdog42 said:The problem with that is, who picked Webb, and do you trust their evaluation? In this scenario, you'd be firing the two guys that wanted him.And let's face it, Reese a. has not had a good third round draft pick in nearly a decade, and b. failed miserably at his last "can't believe he lasted until the 4th round QB because even though he's raw he's got tons of potential" pick Ryan Nassib.

Webb can have an impact on draft KWALL2 : 11:06 am : link If they let him play.



The season is over. Let's see what we have with the QB. If he looks good why wouldn't he have an impact on the decisions on team building in the off season?



Get him ready with weeks of reps and then let him play 4-5 games.



The solution is easy hitdog42 : 11:06 am : link Give Webb a look this year... pretty simple, nothing dramatic

RE: . jcn56 : 11:07 am : link

Quote: It's too radical for this team - they'd never do it. But I wouldn't really mind if they did.



McAdoo has totally lost me and I've been on Reese's side for a long time but I think it's just time for a new regime. McAdoo seems like he's in way over his head here and the stubbornness doesn't help matters.



It feels like we've just been re-arranging deck chairs on the Titanic for a very long time, so to speak. We did have a good year last year, but it was pretty clearly an outlier.



+1. I don't think anything happens in-season though, that's not the Giants style.



I also don't think the presence of Webb has any effect on their draft pick. If Webb turns out to be something more than a backup, they'll be able to prove it out in preseason and they'll get something back for him. In comment 13638833 arcarsenal said:+1. I don't think anything happens in-season though, that's not the Giants style.I also don't think the presence of Webb has any effect on their draft pick. If Webb turns out to be something more than a backup, they'll be able to prove it out in preseason and they'll get something back for him.

Who drafted him isn't a factor. KWALL2 : 11:08 am : link Let him play and evaluate him on an NFL field. That's the only thing that would matter.

If you had to bet based on everything you know.... Britt in VA : 11:09 am : link what do you see Webb turning out to be? The next franchise Quarterback for the New York Giants, or the next Ryan Nassib? What are the odds (heavily) in favor of?



You don't saddle the next coach/gm with anything like that. As others said, if he turns out to be something, you can always trade him for later.



You don't pass up the opportunity to draft a QB with the Top Pick over some 3rd round raw project with potential.

RE: Webb Mike from Ohio : 11:10 am : link

Quote: He's talented.



They should let him play before a decision about a high pick on a QB is made. They should spend several weeks getting him ready with more reps in practice and then give him several games to play.





How well do you think they can evaluate a rookie QB with practice squad WRs, no running game, and no time to throw? I think evaluating Webb can't be a priority at all. Most likely all you would do is throw him to the lions and crush his confidence. In comment 13638817 KWALL2 said:How well do you think they can evaluate a rookie QB with practice squad WRs, no running game, and no time to throw? I think evaluating Webb can't be a priority at all. Most likely all you would do is throw him to the lions and crush his confidence.

Rosen.... Reb8thVA : 11:11 am : link Seems like the "anti-Eli" at least in terms of his character and leadership if the news reports are correct. What are the odds now that Darnold comes out? The kid from Wyoming seems intriguing but is he worthy of a top 10 pick come draft time. And then there is Barkley the Penn State RB. I'm always wary of Penn State RBs but we desperately need a top tier RB. And then there is the possibility the Giants screw everything up and some how manage to win 6-7 games and pick around 10-12.



Nonetheless, they should still be able to get an LT and an OG in the second and third.

How well could you evaluate? KWALL2 : 11:13 am : link A lot better than they could without seeing him out there.



It's a no brained for me. It would be foolish not to play him and get some NFL film on the player.

... BrettNYG10 : 11:13 am : link I don't think 5-6 quality games at year end by Webb would stop me from drafting one of the franchise QBs (if I thought one was worthy). Sample size isn't big enough.

RE: How well could you evaluate? Britt in VA : 11:14 am : link

Quote: A lot better than they could without seeing him out there.



It's a no brained for me. It would be foolish not to play him and get some NFL film on the player.



Who's doing the evaluating? Two guys that would be fired? Would you trust their evaluation anyways? In comment 13638866 KWALL2 said:Who's doing the evaluating? Two guys that would be fired? Would you trust their evaluation anyways?

I think that Webb has a lot of potential. yatqb : 11:16 am : link But to put him in behind this OL (and with the WR corps going forward this season) would be setting him up for failure. Any QB playing behind this OL needs to make incredibly quick decisions, and I'm not convinced that any rookie QB could succeed under these circumstances.

The article I posted hassan : 11:17 am : link shows just how bad Giant drafts have been. Root of the issue. Also does discuss why Giants cant just attempt a total rebuild.

As far as the next coach.... Britt in VA : 11:17 am : link Bill Cowher is 60. I'd throw the money at him and consider giving him full power as a HC/GM if that's what it took, although not the ideal situation, it could get him in the door and if he underperformed in the dual role, you could consider removing the GM duties from him at a later time.



I feel like Cowher is the right move because a. he wants the Giants, but b. did not want to succeed Coughlin. Now is the time.

Downside/upside KWALL2 : 11:17 am : link Downside of playing Webb? None.



Upside? Opportunity to evaluate a young QB.



That's a no brainer.



If he's good enough, he may impact the decisions on team building.



Another factor is everybody is overrrating the college QBs in LA. There may not be a good enough QB prospect with a very high pick.

What is the downside of playing Webb meaningful reps? hitdog42 : 11:17 am : link If you remove your emotional attachment to the streak... what is the downside? Especially if drafting a qb next year is an option as well

RE: What is the downside of playing Webb meaningful reps? Britt in VA : 11:18 am : link

Quote: If you remove your emotional attachment to the streak... what is the downside? Especially if drafting a qb next year is an option as well



The streak has nothing to do with it. They can still start Eli and give Webb meaningful reps.



The issue is getting a proper evaluation with no team around him, and worse, ruining his career before it even starts by letting him take that level of beating ie: David Carr. In comment 13638887 hitdog42 said:The streak has nothing to do with it. They can still start Eli and give Webb meaningful reps.The issue is getting a proper evaluation with no team around him, and worse, ruining his career before it even starts by letting him take that level of beating ie: David Carr.

I think folks around here need to give up on this Mike from Ohio : 11:20 am : link "What do we have in Webb?" thing. Yes there is some small chance he is the next Tom Brady. But you aren't going to see that playing in a putrid offense with virtually no talent on it, and you certainly are not going to pass up on a franchise QB because the third rounder you have is intriguing.

Britt KWALL2 : 11:20 am : link You would have full games of Webb on an NFL fieldZ. Who would evaluate him? The entire league including any new coaches/GM/scouts hired by the Giants.



There is no reason not to play him.



Get him ready with a lot of practice reps. Put him out there with Gallman, Shepard, Engram, Marshall, and anybody else we have at the end of the year. It would give NYG an excellent opportunity to evaluate the player.

Big picture, Davis Webb is practically irrelevant to the changes Britt in VA : 11:21 am : link that are coming.



Frankly, I think we're devoting too much time to talking about him.

Let's give up on Webb KWALL2 : 11:22 am : link Before seeing him play?



We could do that or get him ready to play and evaluate what we have while playing on an NFL field.

There is zero downside hitdog42 : 11:22 am : link To playing Webb if there is a chance we draft a qb next year. None- zip- zilch. We might ruin him? Come on- if the team may have a high pick- it would be silly to not give him a look. They were very high on him and “they” are still here



RE: Let's give up on Webb Britt in VA : 11:22 am : link

Quote: Before seeing him play?



We could do that or get him ready to play and evaluate what we have while playing on an NFL field.



Or we could just let the next coach/GM evaluate him when they get here. In comment 13638903 KWALL2 said:Or we could just let the next coach/GM evaluate him when they get here.

. Go Terps : 11:24 am : link 1. I don't think anyone gets fired during the season.



2. I don't know how Webb looks in practice, but he didn't put anything on his college tape that would prevent me from drafting another QB.



3. I know the trend is to go younger at head coach, but if McAdoo is indeed fired it wouldn't surprise me to see John Fox as the next head coach (assuming he's fired from Chicago of course). After being burned by going young, I could see Mara leaning towards an experienced and trusted voice to guide the franchise through a transitional period.



4. If Reese is fired a name I would want Mara to look at is Scott Pioli, currently the assistant GM in Atlanta. He was fired as GM in Kansas City after being there from 2009-2012, but in that short time he drafted well and the Chiefs are enjoying some of that fruit now: Eric Berry, Justin Houston, Dontari Poe, Rodney Hudson, Dexter McCluster, and Allen Bailey were all drafted on his watch.

This is so easy. KWALL2 : 11:24 am : link Yes he's irrelevant if he doesn't play.



If he plays he could be relevant.



So let him play.

RE: Early and a lot of moving parts FStubbs : 11:25 am : link

Quote: It would be unlike Mara to fire the GM, let alone GM and HC, and very unlikely to occur during the season. Remember, other players and coaches will not forget something ugly.



I am hoping QB lines up with our 1st pick next April, early indicators are no franchise DE in the mix, possibly no LT either.



Teams do this all the time and move on. I don't think anyone would say "oh no, what a horrible team to work for" if you fired Reese today. In comment 13638816 JonC said:Teams do this all the time and move on. I don't think anyone would say "oh no, what a horrible team to work for" if you fired Reese today.

Britt KWALL2 : 11:26 am : link If you play him the next GM and coach would have NFL film to evaluate him. Thats the poiint.



Agree on pioli hitdog42 : 11:26 am : link And fox is not a terrible idea

Reese & McAdoo are joined at the hip.. Sean : 11:27 am : link If one goes, both go.

RE: Britt Britt in VA : 11:27 am : link

Quote: If you play him the next GM and coach would have NFL film to evaluate him. Thats the poiint.



I'm talking about rebuilding an entire franchise and a couple of you are dialed in with laser like focus on a third round pick QB project dictating some of those MAJOR changes. In comment 13638917 KWALL2 said:I'm talking about rebuilding an entire franchise and a couple of you are dialed in with laser like focus on a third round pick QB project dictating some of those MAJOR changes.

Just an odd reply KWALL2 : 11:29 am : link [quite]Fine, let him play, can we move on now?

Britt in VA : 11:25 am : link : reply[/quote]



I guess we can move on.

I guess I'm just saying this.... Britt in VA : 11:30 am : link Let's say we let him play, and he has a couple of good games.



Do you pass on taking a QB with the number 1 pick based on that? If the answer is no, why is it so pertinent that you have this evaluation right now?

RE: RE: Britt hitdog42 : 11:30 am : link

Quote: In comment 13638917 KWALL2 said:





Quote:





If you play him the next GM and coach would have NFL film to evaluate him. Thats the poiint.







I'm talking about rebuilding an entire franchise and a couple of you are dialed in with laser like focus on a third round pick QB project dictating some of those MAJOR changes.



If you have zero interest in evaluating a guy that they had a high grade on before using a top 5 pick on a qb that is by no means a sure thing... then please don’t be the guy rebuilding... evaluating the talent on the roster is necessary- we know what Eli is - let’s get some tape on the kid In comment 13638922 Britt in VA said:If you have zero interest in evaluating a guy that they had a high grade on before using a top 5 pick on a qb that is by no means a sure thing... then please don’t be the guy rebuilding... evaluating the talent on the roster is necessary- we know what Eli is - let’s get some tape on the kid

... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:31 am : link John Mara: That is a lucid, intelligent, well thought-out objection.

Britt in VA: Thank you, sir.

John Mara: [firm tone] Overruled.

Wait...not ready to move on KWALL2 : 11:31 am : link Nobody is laser focused on anything.



Just a suggestion to evaluate the young QB in a lost season.

That it may help the team make decisions while doing NOTHING to hurt the team with these decisions.





Terps Mike from Ohio : 11:32 am : link I like the idea of Pioli coming in as the GM. Experienced and a good track record for evaluating talent.



I agree that I could see Fox or someone like him coming in because Mara will worry about hiring two coaches in a row that were not ready for the top job. I think there is almost no chance it will not be a "re-tread." That may not be the worst idea since a rebuild may be tougher on an inexperienced coach.



I'm not crazy about Cowher because it just doesn't feel to me like he misses coaching at all. I know it is probably not a popular choice here, but I wouldn't mind seeing Jon Gruden if he wanted the job and gave him a long leash during the rebuild with a QB he could help select.

RE: Wait...not ready to move on Mike from Ohio : 11:37 am : link

Quote: Nobody is laser focused on anything.



Just a suggestion to evaluate the young QB in a lost season.

That it may help the team make decisions while doing NOTHING to hurt the team with these decisions.





How high are the Giants on him that they waited until the 3rd round to pick him, and gave him virtually no snaps in the preseason? I think you may have a much more rosey outlook on Webb than the Giants do. In comment 13638939 KWALL2 said:How high are the Giants on him that they waited until the 3rd round to pick him, and gave him virtually no snaps in the preseason? I think you may have a much more rosey outlook on Webb than the Giants do.

I still don't understand NorwoodWideRight : 11:43 am : link how you can draft a QB without knowing what you have in Webb.

Mike KWALL2 : 11:44 am : link At this point, I don't have any outlook for him. He's a talented thrower. I'd like to see him play in the NFL so the team can get more info on what they have. That's it.



If he plays well then you can have a debate on where he fits going forward.

RE: I still don't understand Britt in VA : 11:51 am : link

Quote: how you can draft a QB without knowing what you have in Webb.



My counter is this: What do you think Webb could possibly show you that would prevent you from taking a Quarterback if you had the top pick in the draft.



What do you think you're going to see, best case scenario? In comment 13638967 NorwoodWideRight said:My counter is this: What do you think Webb could possibly show you that would prevent you from taking a Quarterback if you had the top pick in the draft.What do you think you're going to see, best case scenario?

Another good thing about firing Reese and McAdoo.... Britt in VA : 11:57 am : link during the bye week, is that if you are interested in a coach like Cowher or Gruden, you can communicate with them legally as they are not under contract with another team.



If you came to an agreement, you are giving a guy like Cowher a great head start at putting together a coaching staff and plan, with half a season still left to play.

RE: I still don't understand bradshaw44 : 12:03 pm : link

Quote: how you can draft a QB without knowing what you have in Webb.



Webb hasn’t proven anything. And can’t prove it by the time the draft comes around. If there is another franchise QB in this draft you take him. In comment 13638967 NorwoodWideRight said:Webb hasn’t proven anything. And can’t prove it by the time the draft comes around. If there is another franchise QB in this draft you take him.

Britt, not bad idiotsavant : 12:05 pm : link a few tweaks:



1. I would not draft a QB yet. One of the reasons we have been in this theme In the first place, has been the reluctance to go for the less hyped positions early, guards, DTs, and so on. Sadly, we need at least one more year on this emphasis prior to grabbing the QB. Then bring in your new QB to fit. See, Dallas, Cowboys.



Trade down or go OL in one.



2. Pioli, Fine idea.



Maybe, or maybe sometimes you need to let someone advance in job title, while being smart and insightful about that, which aspects we may have lacked in the Macadoo grab. Advancement opps may widen your pool. But lets not be naïve about who does what in the league.



There is a list of people at Falcons (integration of line play in O system having been their thing), you may need a pile of them. Seems more transferrable than Pats people, for whom it seems a wholistic thing, not just a system.



All that said, obviously, Bill B you would take in any capacity.



3. Its a family business. And we are grateful for it.



But sometimes in -any- such, one needs a dose of humility, self depreciation and humor. Mara needs to be ready to fall on his sword if a new GM requires it, fair or not. Possibly younger Maras can get involved and start in the business.



4. I had a temporary position sorting out similar imbroglio, both in management and financial, a real mess,(in a family owned business, non sport related).



What I found was that there were valuable people on the administrative side...people who had been adding lots of value doing de-facto management functions, by necessity, due to the situation.



At times those people can be advanced and brought into actual management as a bridge. I am not saying that the new GM be the current secretary, but stranger things have happened. One needs a broad look and review, you bring the whole group in. Broaden family involvement, they all probably have skin in the game.

Interesting Comments Abound, clatterbuck : 12:28 pm : link But I just don't get the fascination with Cowher, who seems very happy being "Coach" on TV, who may not have the desire or stamina to get back into it, especially in NY, and had his own issues in Pittsburgh, especially in the playoffs. And if the team is looking at a GM-Coach combo to set the course for the next 10-15 years, Cowher may be to old, and same with John Fox.



And the big question, and I don't presume to know enough to even have an opinion, is there a drop dead, sure thing franchise quarterback in this draft? Do any of the kids in the conversation have a skill set that much better than Davis Webb?



In any case, I don't see Reese and McAdoo surviving this season. It's not that they are losing; the team seems lost, rudderless, unprepared, undisciplined, no mental toughness. I've been a fan for more than 60 years. The current situation is bad, Allie Sherman, John McVea, Bill Arnsparger, the one whose name shall not be mentioned, bad. Didn't see it coming, but it's here.

RE: I keep seeing Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 1:08 pm : link

Quote: "The Giants don't fire in the season ". "So not the Giants"



The Giants fired Fassel with one game left in the season. One.



Fuck McAdoo.





Tim, this is not accurate. Fassel came to ownership and insisted that he know his status right then and there. They told him he would not be retained and then became public. In comment 13638894 Tim in Eternal Blue said:Tim, this is not accurate. Fassel came to ownership and insisted that he know his status right then and there. They told him he would not be retained and then became public.

RE: ...... Vanzetti : 1:44 pm : link

Quote: If they draft a QB and Webb turns into a good player, they can trade him later. Webb's presence shouldn't have any impact on the draft.



This is exactly right. Many teams have had two QBs and then traded one. For example, Montana/Deberg and Rivers/Brees.



Plus, Webb is a longshot In comment 13638834 BrettNYG10 said:This is exactly right. Many teams have had two QBs and then traded one. For example, Montana/Deberg and Rivers/Brees.Plus, Webb is a longshot

And again hitdog42 : 1:47 pm : link The downside of seeing what Webb looks like is ...........

.... Unemployable : 1:53 pm : link I won’t be surprised if GM and Head Coach returns. Mara gives his stability excuse, but he is just terrified of change. If they get fired, Mara will no doubt bring in guys who they know, who been with the organization before. They will never give someone total control or bring in a strong personality that will push back.

I can see Webb coming in for Eli possibly Simms11 : 2:01 pm : link the last few games of the season. But Eli will definitely still be starting.

. arcarsenal : 2:11 pm : link Webb needs to play at some point this year. I hate that it has come to this because this really isn't Eli's fault (though he is certainly not blameless in all of this) but this type of season is exactly when you need to find out what you have in your younger guys and decide who needs to be a part of your future plans.



It's an opportunity we should seize and utilize while we have it.

RE: I can see Webb coming in for Eli possibly Devon : 2:12 pm : link

Quote: the last few games of the season. But Eli will definitely still be starting.



This seems incredibly weak to me.



Just start Webb, if you're going to play him most of the game, put him in the best position to succeed or fail, and if Eli doesn't like it, well, too bad. What's best for him is entirely irrelevant to what is best for the team now. He can deal with it or not, it doesn't really matter anymore. In comment 13639254 Simms11 said:This seems incredibly weak to me.Just start Webb, if you're going to play him most of the game, put him in the best position to succeed or fail, and if Eli doesn't like it, well, too bad. What's best for him is entirely irrelevant to what is best for the team now. He can deal with it or not, it doesn't really matter anymore.

RE: And again bigbluehoya : 2:17 pm : link

Quote: The downside of seeing what Webb looks like is ...........



Crickets. In comment 13639230 hitdog42 said:Crickets.

Mara is not firing Reese nor Mac micky : 2:21 pm : link he has pretty much said so as reported.



so if it is changes you're looking for..not happening they want continuity

RE: RE: And again Britt in VA : 2:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13639230 hitdog42 said:





Quote:





The downside of seeing what Webb looks like is ...........







Crickets.



It's not crickets, it's been answered several times.



You could argue both points, and both points have been argued, but at this point, it's just going round and round going nowhere.



Pros:



Get to see what the kid could do in live reps



Cons:



Punish our 14 year starter who's never missed a game by making him a healthy scratch and ruining a 14 year streak of consecutive starts for an unknown rookie just because. Do you know how much pain and effort it probably takes to never miss a start in the NFL in 14 years, especially the last five behind this line? Talk about a slap in the face to somebody that has given you everything.



Throwing out an unprepared rookie to the wolves with no line, no run game, and no WR's. Even if the kid has talent, you're likely to ruin his career by making him shell shocked like David Carr.



Getting the evaluation right now does what exactly? A. The people doing the evaluating likely won't be here next year. B. If you have the number one pick in the draft, or at least a high enough pick that you have your choice of the two best QB's in the draft, is your evaluation of Webb this year going to prevent you from taking a QB with the 1st overall pick? If not, then what is the point? In comment 13639297 bigbluehoya said:It's not crickets, it's been answered several times.You could argue both points, and both points have been argued, but at this point, it's just going round and round going nowhere.Pros:Get to see what the kid could do in live repsCons:Punish our 14 year starter who's never missed a game by making him a healthy scratch and ruining a 14 year streak of consecutive starts for an unknown rookie just because. Do you know how much pain and effort it probably takes to never miss a start in the NFL in 14 years, especially the last five behind this line? Talk about a slap in the face to somebody that has given you everything.Throwing out an unprepared rookie to the wolves with no line, no run game, and no WR's. Even if the kid has talent, you're likely to ruin his career by making him shell shocked like David Carr.Getting the evaluation right now does what exactly? A. The people doing the evaluating likely won't be here next year. B. If you have the number one pick in the draft, or at least a high enough pick that you have your choice of the two best QB's in the draft, is your evaluation of Webb this year going to prevent you from taking a QB with the 1st overall pick? If not, then what is the point?

Con #1 isn't a con; it's irrelevant. Devon : 2:41 pm : link Eli will be pissed and feel disrespected and those bridges will likely be burned for a very long time, but really, so what?



What's good for him no longer matters in terms of building a good football team going forward. His feelings especially don't matter.



Just like players should always put themselves first, even if fans scream about them being greedy or whatever, teams need to be cold and calculating too.

If it's relevant to the team, that's not a good thing. Devon : 2:47 pm : link .

RE: RE: RE: And again bigbluehoya : 3:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13639297 bigbluehoya said:





Quote:





In comment 13639230 hitdog42 said:





Quote:





The downside of seeing what Webb looks like is ...........







Crickets.







It's not crickets, it's been answered several times.



You could argue both points, and both points have been argued, but at this point, it's just going round and round going nowhere.



Pros:



Get to see what the kid could do in live reps



Cons:



Punish our 14 year starter who's never missed a game by making him a healthy scratch and ruining a 14 year streak of consecutive starts for an unknown rookie just because. Do you know how much pain and effort it probably takes to never miss a start in the NFL in 14 years, especially the last five behind this line? Talk about a slap in the face to somebody that has given you everything.



Throwing out an unprepared rookie to the wolves with no line, no run game, and no WR's. Even if the kid has talent, you're likely to ruin his career by making him shell shocked like David Carr.



Getting the evaluation right now does what exactly? A. The people doing the evaluating likely won't be here next year. B. If you have the number one pick in the draft, or at least a high enough pick that you have your choice of the two best QB's in the draft, is your evaluation of Webb this year going to prevent you from taking a QB with the 1st overall pick? If not, then what is the point?



You should save yourself the trouble of bullshitting the second con and just admit that it's 100% about some Eli emotions that you're having.



I wouldn't advocate breaking the consecutive starts streak just for shits and giggles; let him ride that out if it's important to him. Doesn't mean Webb can't some significant playing time.



Letting the kid see his first live action in the NFL is a step in his development. Generating real NFL game tape is absolutely valuable to the player as well as coaches/FO, whether the current ones stay in place or new ones are brought in.







In comment 13639324 Britt in VA said:You should save yourself the trouble of bullshitting the second con and just admit that it's 100% about some Eli emotions that you're having.I wouldn't advocate breaking the consecutive starts streak just for shits and giggles; let him ride that out if it's important to him. Doesn't mean Webb can't some significant playing time.Letting the kid see his first live action in the NFL is a step in his development. Generating real NFL game tape is absolutely valuable to the player as well as coaches/FO, whether the current ones stay in place or new ones are brought in.

re: the people doing the eval not being here next year giants#1 : 3:15 pm : link 1. That's a big assumption that Reese and/or McAdoo won't be back. Especially McAdoo who coached them to a postseason berth last season despite the OL mess Reese stuck him with.



2. The replacements would still benefit from NFL tape of Webb.



3. None of us knows what Eli's thinking, especially after the knee to the head yesterday. After years of the FO neglecting the OL, maybe he decides to retire?!?