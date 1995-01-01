If I was in charge, this is what I would do....

I view Reese as a lame duck, and I think I've seen enough from McAdoo to know he's not the guy. I somewhat feel that McAdoo was dealt a bad hand with our offensive line, and in other years I'd give him another year to find out what I had, but our current circumstance of positioning ourselves for a Top 5 pick (possibly even #1 overall pick) changes things. McAdoo is an offensive coach, and I've now seen enough of his offense to know it's not what I want going forward.
I'd fire Reese and McAdoo heading into the bye, promote Spagnuolo to interim head coach, give the offense completely to Sullivan, and get all my ducks in a row to finding my new coach and GM and having a plan ready for the 1st of January, at which time I'd let the rest of the staff go, allowing as much time as possible to plan and prepare for our Top 5 pick.
I'd invest heavily into the Offensive line during Free Agency and draft. I'd draft a Quarterback with the Top pick and let him sit behind Eli until Eli finishes out his contract or retires, which would be ideal for three reasons. One, it allows the offensive line to be fixed. Two, it allows the new Quarterback a chance to be mentored by one of the most professional quarterbacks in the league, and finally, if we have a new coach it gives the rookie two years to learn the new offense. Remember, Rogers sat during McCarthy's first three years, behind Favre.
I honestly think the right Head Coach/GM combo could turn this around in a single offseason, seen it happen before, and we could groom the future QB of the franchise the right way.
So how do we get you in charge?
It would be unlike Mara to fire the GM, let alone GM and HC, and very unlikely to occur during the season. Remember, other players and coaches will not forget something ugly.
I am hoping QB lines up with our 1st pick next April, early indicators are no franchise DE in the mix, possibly no LT either.
He's talented.
They should let him play before a decision about a high pick on a QB is made. They should spend several weeks getting him ready with more reps in practice and then give him several games to play.
but not the firing at the break. That's so not the Giants.
Although I would love to see the Giants shake it up........
Certainly someone is going to pay for this in the end.......if it's just BM OR Reese (in which case BM is gone too).
Here's my pick for GM- Tom Coughlin
Head Coach? Whomever Coughlin wants
Happy days are here again
The skies above are clear again
So let's sing a song of cheer again
Happy days are here again
In comment 13638816
JonC said:
| It would be unlike Mara to fire the GM, let alone GM and HC, and very unlikely to occur during the season. Remember, other players and coaches will not forget something ugly.
I am hoping QB lines up with our 1st pick next April, early indicators are no franchise DE in the mix, possibly no LT either.
It is unprecedented, but if we head into the bye 0-7, that's also unprecedented.
Into the draft... than it would be criminal to use a high pick on a qb WITHOUT giving Webb a look this season
in this context:
http://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/page/Barnwellx171009/lessons-winless-2017-new-york-giants-collapse-next-how-got-here-why-trouble-nfl
Claiming a total rebuild is needed is off base and not even really feasible given their obligations. I do think the Giants can turn this around faster than a complete rehauling.
In comment 13638816
JonC said:
| It would be unlike Mara to fire the GM, let alone GM and HC, and very unlikely to occur during the season. Remember, other players and coaches will not forget something ugly.
I am hoping QB lines up with our 1st pick next April, early indicators are no franchise DE in the mix, possibly no LT either.
"It would be unlike Mara to fire the GM, let alone GM and HC, and very unlikely to occur during the season."
That is part of the problem. Too much leniency.
It's too radical for this team - they'd never do it. But I wouldn't really mind if they did.
McAdoo has totally lost me and I've been on Reese's side for a long time but I think it's just time for a new regime. McAdoo seems like he's in way over his head here and the stubbornness doesn't help matters.
It feels like we've just been re-arranging deck chairs on the Titanic for a very long time, so to speak. We did have a good year last year, but it was pretty clearly an outlier.
If they draft a QB and Webb turns into a good player, they can trade him later. Webb's presence shouldn't have any impact on the draft.
In comment 13638823
hitdog42 said:
| Into the draft... than it would be criminal to use a high pick on a qb WITHOUT giving Webb a look this season
The problem with that is, who picked Webb, and do you trust their evaluation? In this scenario, you'd be firing the two guys that wanted him.
And let's face it, Reese a. has not had a good third round draft pick in nearly a decade, and b. failed miserably at his last "can't believe he lasted until the 4th round QB because even though he's raw he's got tons of potential" pick Ryan Nassib.
If they let him play.
The season is over. Let's see what we have with the QB. If he looks good why wouldn't he have an impact on the decisions on team building in the off season?
Get him ready with weeks of reps and then let him play 4-5 games.
Give Webb a look this year... pretty simple, nothing dramatic
In comment 13638833
arcarsenal said:
| It's too radical for this team - they'd never do it. But I wouldn't really mind if they did.
McAdoo has totally lost me and I've been on Reese's side for a long time but I think it's just time for a new regime. McAdoo seems like he's in way over his head here and the stubbornness doesn't help matters.
It feels like we've just been re-arranging deck chairs on the Titanic for a very long time, so to speak. We did have a good year last year, but it was pretty clearly an outlier.
+1. I don't think anything happens in-season though, that's not the Giants style.
I also don't think the presence of Webb has any effect on their draft pick. If Webb turns out to be something more than a backup, they'll be able to prove it out in preseason and they'll get something back for him.
Let him play and evaluate him on an NFL field. That's the only thing that would matter.
what do you see Webb turning out to be? The next franchise Quarterback for the New York Giants, or the next Ryan Nassib? What are the odds (heavily) in favor of?
You don't saddle the next coach/gm with anything like that. As others said, if he turns out to be something, you can always trade him for later.
You don't pass up the opportunity to draft a QB with the Top Pick over some 3rd round raw project with potential.
In comment 13638817
KWALL2 said:
| He's talented.
They should let him play before a decision about a high pick on a QB is made. They should spend several weeks getting him ready with more reps in practice and then give him several games to play.
How well do you think they can evaluate a rookie QB with practice squad WRs, no running game, and no time to throw? I think evaluating Webb can't be a priority at all. Most likely all you would do is throw him to the lions and crush his confidence.
Seems like the "anti-Eli" at least in terms of his character and leadership if the news reports are correct. What are the odds now that Darnold comes out? The kid from Wyoming seems intriguing but is he worthy of a top 10 pick come draft time. And then there is Barkley the Penn State RB. I'm always wary of Penn State RBs but we desperately need a top tier RB. And then there is the possibility the Giants screw everything up and some how manage to win 6-7 games and pick around 10-12.
Nonetheless, they should still be able to get an LT and an OG in the second and third.
A lot better than they could without seeing him out there.
It's a no brained for me. It would be foolish not to play him and get some NFL film on the player.
I don't think 5-6 quality games at year end by Webb would stop me from drafting one of the franchise QBs (if I thought one was worthy). Sample size isn't big enough.
In comment 13638866
KWALL2 said:
| A lot better than they could without seeing him out there.
It's a no brained for me. It would be foolish not to play him and get some NFL film on the player.
Who's doing the evaluating? Two guys that would be fired? Would you trust their evaluation anyways?
But to put him in behind this OL (and with the WR corps going forward this season) would be setting him up for failure. Any QB playing behind this OL needs to make incredibly quick decisions, and I'm not convinced that any rookie QB could succeed under these circumstances.
shows just how bad Giant drafts have been. Root of the issue. Also does discuss why Giants cant just attempt a total rebuild.
Bill Cowher is 60. I'd throw the money at him and consider giving him full power as a HC/GM if that's what it took, although not the ideal situation, it could get him in the door and if he underperformed in the dual role, you could consider removing the GM duties from him at a later time.
I feel like Cowher is the right move because a. he wants the Giants, but b. did not want to succeed Coughlin. Now is the time.
Downside of playing Webb? None.
Upside? Opportunity to evaluate a young QB.
That's a no brainer.
If he's good enough, he may impact the decisions on team building.
Another factor is everybody is overrrating the college QBs in LA. There may not be a good enough QB prospect with a very high pick.
If you remove your emotional attachment to the streak... what is the downside? Especially if drafting a qb next year is an option as well
In comment 13638887
hitdog42 said:
| If you remove your emotional attachment to the streak... what is the downside? Especially if drafting a qb next year is an option as well
The streak has nothing to do with it. They can still start Eli and give Webb meaningful reps.
The issue is getting a proper evaluation with no team around him, and worse, ruining his career before it even starts by letting him take that level of beating ie: David Carr.
"What do we have in Webb?" thing. Yes there is some small chance he is the next Tom Brady. But you aren't going to see that playing in a putrid offense with virtually no talent on it, and you certainly are not going to pass up on a franchise QB because the third rounder you have is intriguing.
You would have full games of Webb on an NFL fieldZ. Who would evaluate him? The entire league including any new coaches/GM/scouts hired by the Giants.
There is no reason not to play him.
Get him ready with a lot of practice reps. Put him out there with Gallman, Shepard, Engram, Marshall, and anybody else we have at the end of the year. It would give NYG an excellent opportunity to evaluate the player.
"The Giants don't fire in the season ". "So not the Giants"
The Giants fired Fassel with one game left in the season. One.
Fuck McAdoo.
that are coming.
Frankly, I think we're devoting too much time to talking about him.
Before seeing him play?
We could do that or get him ready to play and evaluate what we have while playing on an NFL field.
To playing Webb if there is a chance we draft a qb next year. None- zip- zilch. We might ruin him? Come on- if the team may have a high pick- it would be silly to not give him a look. They were very high on him and “they” are still here
In comment 13638903
KWALL2 said:
| Before seeing him play?
We could do that or get him ready to play and evaluate what we have while playing on an NFL field.
Or we could just let the next coach/GM evaluate him when they get here.
1. I don't think anyone gets fired during the season.
2. I don't know how Webb looks in practice, but he didn't put anything on his college tape that would prevent me from drafting another QB.
3. I know the trend is to go younger at head coach, but if McAdoo is indeed fired it wouldn't surprise me to see John Fox as the next head coach (assuming he's fired from Chicago of course). After being burned by going young, I could see Mara leaning towards an experienced and trusted voice to guide the franchise through a transitional period.
4. If Reese is fired a name I would want Mara to look at is Scott Pioli, currently the assistant GM in Atlanta. He was fired as GM in Kansas City after being there from 2009-2012, but in that short time he drafted well and the Chiefs are enjoying some of that fruit now: Eric Berry, Justin Houston, Dontari Poe, Rodney Hudson, Dexter McCluster, and Allen Bailey were all drafted on his watch.
Yes he's irrelevant if he doesn't play.
If he plays he could be relevant.
So let him play.
In comment 13638816
JonC said:
| It would be unlike Mara to fire the GM, let alone GM and HC, and very unlikely to occur during the season. Remember, other players and coaches will not forget something ugly.
I am hoping QB lines up with our 1st pick next April, early indicators are no franchise DE in the mix, possibly no LT either.
Teams do this all the time and move on. I don't think anyone would say "oh no, what a horrible team to work for" if you fired Reese today.
If you play him the next GM and coach would have NFL film to evaluate him. Thats the poiint.
And fox is not a terrible idea
In comment 13638917
KWALL2 said:
| If you play him the next GM and coach would have NFL film to evaluate him. Thats the poiint.
I'm talking about rebuilding an entire franchise and a couple of you are dialed in with laser like focus on a third round pick QB project dictating some of those MAJOR changes.
[quite]Fine, let him play, can we move on now?
Britt in VA : 11:25 am : link : reply[/quote]
I guess we can move on.
Let's say we let him play, and he has a couple of good games.
Do you pass on taking a QB with the number 1 pick based on that? If the answer is no, why is it so pertinent that you have this evaluation right now?
In comment 13638922
Britt in VA said:
| In comment 13638917 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
If you play him the next GM and coach would have NFL film to evaluate him. Thats the poiint.
I'm talking about rebuilding an entire franchise and a couple of you are dialed in with laser like focus on a third round pick QB project dictating some of those MAJOR changes.
If you have zero interest in evaluating a guy that they had a high grade on before using a top 5 pick on a qb that is by no means a sure thing... then please don’t be the guy rebuilding... evaluating the talent on the roster is necessary- we know what Eli is - let’s get some tape on the kid
John Mara: That is a lucid, intelligent, well thought-out objection.
Britt in VA: Thank you, sir.
John Mara: [firm tone] Overruled.
Nobody is laser focused on anything.
Just a suggestion to evaluate the young QB in a lost season.
That it may help the team make decisions while doing NOTHING to hurt the team with these decisions.
I like the idea of Pioli coming in as the GM. Experienced and a good track record for evaluating talent.
I agree that I could see Fox or someone like him coming in because Mara will worry about hiring two coaches in a row that were not ready for the top job. I think there is almost no chance it will not be a "re-tread." That may not be the worst idea since a rebuild may be tougher on an inexperienced coach.
I'm not crazy about Cowher because it just doesn't feel to me like he misses coaching at all. I know it is probably not a popular choice here, but I wouldn't mind seeing Jon Gruden if he wanted the job and gave him a long leash during the rebuild with a QB he could help select.
In comment 13638939
KWALL2 said:
| Nobody is laser focused on anything.
Just a suggestion to evaluate the young QB in a lost season.
That it may help the team make decisions while doing NOTHING to hurt the team with these decisions.
How high are the Giants on him that they waited until the 3rd round to pick him, and gave him virtually no snaps in the preseason? I think you may have a much more rosey outlook on Webb than the Giants do.
how you can draft a QB without knowing what you have in Webb.
At this point, I don't have any outlook for him. He's a talented thrower. I'd like to see him play in the NFL so the team can get more info on what they have. That's it.
If he plays well then you can have a debate on where he fits going forward.
In comment 13638967
NorwoodWideRight said:
| how you can draft a QB without knowing what you have in Webb.
My counter is this: What do you think Webb could possibly show you that would prevent you from taking a Quarterback if you had the top pick in the draft.
What do you think you're going to see, best case scenario?
during the bye week, is that if you are interested in a coach like Cowher or Gruden, you can communicate with them legally as they are not under contract with another team.
If you came to an agreement, you are giving a guy like Cowher a great head start at putting together a coaching staff and plan, with half a season still left to play.
In comment 13638967
NorwoodWideRight said:
| how you can draft a QB without knowing what you have in Webb.
Webb hasn’t proven anything. And can’t prove it by the time the draft comes around. If there is another franchise QB in this draft you take him.
a few tweaks:
1. I would not draft a QB yet. One of the reasons we have been in this theme In the first place, has been the reluctance to go for the less hyped positions early, guards, DTs, and so on. Sadly, we need at least one more year on this emphasis prior to grabbing the QB. Then bring in your new QB to fit. See, Dallas, Cowboys.
Trade down or go OL in one.
2. Pioli, Fine idea.
Maybe, or maybe sometimes you need to let someone advance in job title, while being smart and insightful about that, which aspects we may have lacked in the Macadoo grab. Advancement opps may widen your pool. But lets not be naïve about who does what in the league.
There is a list of people at Falcons (integration of line play in O system having been their thing), you may need a pile of them. Seems more transferrable than Pats people, for whom it seems a wholistic thing, not just a system.
All that said, obviously, Bill B you would take in any capacity.
3. Its a family business. And we are grateful for it.
But sometimes in -any- such, one needs a dose of humility, self depreciation and humor. Mara needs to be ready to fall on his sword if a new GM requires it, fair or not. Possibly younger Maras can get involved and start in the business.
4. I had a temporary position sorting out similar imbroglio, both in management and financial, a real mess,(in a family owned business, non sport related).
What I found was that there were valuable people on the administrative side...people who had been adding lots of value doing de-facto management functions, by necessity, due to the situation.
At times those people can be advanced and brought into actual management as a bridge. I am not saying that the new GM be the current secretary, but stranger things have happened. One needs a broad look and review, you bring the whole group in. Broaden family involvement, they all probably have skin in the game.
But I just don't get the fascination with Cowher, who seems very happy being "Coach" on TV, who may not have the desire or stamina to get back into it, especially in NY, and had his own issues in Pittsburgh, especially in the playoffs. And if the team is looking at a GM-Coach combo to set the course for the next 10-15 years, Cowher may be to old, and same with John Fox.
And the big question, and I don't presume to know enough to even have an opinion, is there a drop dead, sure thing franchise quarterback in this draft? Do any of the kids in the conversation have a skill set that much better than Davis Webb?
In any case, I don't see Reese and McAdoo surviving this season. It's not that they are losing; the team seems lost, rudderless, unprepared, undisciplined, no mental toughness. I've been a fan for more than 60 years. The current situation is bad, Allie Sherman, John McVea, Bill Arnsparger, the one whose name shall not be mentioned, bad. Didn't see it coming, but it's here.
I wonder if he'd consider McDaniels?
In comment 13638894
Tim in Eternal Blue said:
| "The Giants don't fire in the season ". "So not the Giants"
The Giants fired Fassel with one game left in the season. One.
Fuck McAdoo.
Tim, this is not accurate. Fassel came to ownership and insisted that he know his status right then and there. They told him he would not be retained and then became public.
In comment 13638834
BrettNYG10 said:
| If they draft a QB and Webb turns into a good player, they can trade him later. Webb's presence shouldn't have any impact on the draft.
This is exactly right. Many teams have had two QBs and then traded one. For example, Montana/Deberg and Rivers/Brees.
Plus, Webb is a longshot
The downside of seeing what Webb looks like is ...........
I won’t be surprised if GM and Head Coach returns. Mara gives his stability excuse, but he is just terrified of change. If they get fired, Mara will no doubt bring in guys who they know, who been with the organization before. They will never give someone total control or bring in a strong personality that will push back.
the last few games of the season. But Eli will definitely still be starting.
Webb needs to play at some point this year. I hate that it has come to this because this really isn't Eli's fault (though he is certainly not blameless in all of this) but this type of season is exactly when you need to find out what you have in your younger guys and decide who needs to be a part of your future plans.
It's an opportunity we should seize and utilize while we have it.
In comment 13639254
Simms11 said:
| the last few games of the season. But Eli will definitely still be starting.
This seems incredibly weak to me.
Just start Webb, if you're going to play him most of the game, put him in the best position to succeed or fail, and if Eli doesn't like it, well, too bad. What's best for him is entirely irrelevant to what is best for the team now. He can deal with it or not, it doesn't really matter anymore.
In comment 13639230
hitdog42 said:
| The downside of seeing what Webb looks like is ...........
Crickets.
he has pretty much said so as reported.
so if it is changes you're looking for..not happening they want continuity
In comment 13639297
bigbluehoya said:
| In comment 13639230 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
The downside of seeing what Webb looks like is ...........
Crickets.
It's not crickets, it's been answered several times.
You could argue both points, and both points have been argued, but at this point, it's just going round and round going nowhere.
Pros:
Get to see what the kid could do in live reps
Cons:
Punish our 14 year starter who's never missed a game by making him a healthy scratch and ruining a 14 year streak of consecutive starts for an unknown rookie just because. Do you know how much pain and effort it probably takes to never miss a start in the NFL in 14 years, especially the last five behind this line? Talk about a slap in the face to somebody that has given you everything.
Throwing out an unprepared rookie to the wolves with no line, no run game, and no WR's. Even if the kid has talent, you're likely to ruin his career by making him shell shocked like David Carr.
Getting the evaluation right now does what exactly? A. The people doing the evaluating likely won't be here next year. B. If you have the number one pick in the draft, or at least a high enough pick that you have your choice of the two best QB's in the draft, is your evaluation of Webb this year going to prevent you from taking a QB with the 1st overall pick? If not, then what is the point?
Eli will be pissed and feel disrespected and those bridges will likely be burned for a very long time, but really, so what?
What's good for him no longer matters in terms of building a good football team going forward. His feelings especially don't matter.
Just like players should always put themselves first, even if fans scream about them being greedy or whatever, teams need to be cold and calculating too.
Whether you want to acknowledge it or not, it's relevant.
In comment 13639324
Britt in VA said:
| In comment 13639297 bigbluehoya said:
Quote:
In comment 13639230 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
The downside of seeing what Webb looks like is ...........
Crickets.
It's not crickets, it's been answered several times.
You could argue both points, and both points have been argued, but at this point, it's just going round and round going nowhere.
Pros:
Get to see what the kid could do in live reps
Cons:
Punish our 14 year starter who's never missed a game by making him a healthy scratch and ruining a 14 year streak of consecutive starts for an unknown rookie just because. Do you know how much pain and effort it probably takes to never miss a start in the NFL in 14 years, especially the last five behind this line? Talk about a slap in the face to somebody that has given you everything.
Throwing out an unprepared rookie to the wolves with no line, no run game, and no WR's. Even if the kid has talent, you're likely to ruin his career by making him shell shocked like David Carr.
Getting the evaluation right now does what exactly? A. The people doing the evaluating likely won't be here next year. B. If you have the number one pick in the draft, or at least a high enough pick that you have your choice of the two best QB's in the draft, is your evaluation of Webb this year going to prevent you from taking a QB with the 1st overall pick? If not, then what is the point?
You should save yourself the trouble of bullshitting the second con and just admit that it's 100% about some Eli emotions that you're having.
I wouldn't advocate breaking the consecutive starts streak just for shits and giggles; let him ride that out if it's important to him. Doesn't mean Webb can't some significant playing time.
Letting the kid see his first live action in the NFL is a step in his development. Generating real NFL game tape is absolutely valuable to the player as well as coaches/FO, whether the current ones stay in place or new ones are brought in.
1. That's a big assumption that Reese and/or McAdoo won't be back. Especially McAdoo who coached them to a postseason berth last season despite the OL mess Reese stuck him with.
2. The replacements would still benefit from NFL tape of Webb.
3. None of us knows what Eli's thinking, especially after the knee to the head yesterday. After years of the FO neglecting the OL, maybe he decides to retire?!?
therefore it will never happen.