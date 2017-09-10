Jackrabbit walked off the field before the game was over. Bleedblue10 : 10/9/2017 4:41 pm Big deal or nothing to see here? Mcadoo said they'll handle it internally but that's a bad reflection on him and where the team is imo.

The wheels are going Matt in SGS : 10/9/2017 4:44 pm : link to come off this thing pretty fast.



To Coughlin's credit, when the Giants shit the bed, he kept his team fighting and competitive. We are going to find out a lot about McAdoo. If his team goes the way of Fassel in the 2nd half of 2003 and out and out quits on him, I don't see him coming back next year. The Denver game could be a brutal display on national TV.

Mara isn't going to have any choice bigbluehoya : 10/9/2017 4:45 pm : link If the culture continues to rot as it appears it may be.

Macadoo is absolutely disgusting. DennyInDenville : 10/9/2017 4:45 pm : link A total failure this season and as Giants coach.

This is telling Devour the Day : 10/9/2017 4:47 pm : link There is no respect at all for Benny the Boob in this locker room. He is no doubt in the same realm as Ray Handley. He is so far in over his head is not funny.

Not a good look at all. The_Boss : 10/9/2017 4:50 pm : link Shit is starting to get real bad in that locker room. With 11 games left and about 7 or 8 losses (minimum) to endure, it’s only going to get worse.

Sad really. Jenkins is a stud prdave73 : 10/9/2017 4:54 pm : link And this whole situation is making players quit. The whole season gone way to fast. This franchise just took a bit bad. I can't say I didn't see it coming cuz I did. I knew the first preseason as HC. Players coaches imo rarely succeed. The Mara s better fix this quick or this will get ugly quick. I should say uglier..

Jags quit on Coughlin his final year Vanzetti : 10/9/2017 4:54 pm : link Red Sox quit on Francona. It can happen to anyone and really says more about the players than the coach.



That said, Coughlin had a lot more gravitas after winning two Super Bowls. Ben has not won anything and everyone knows he lacked experience. So it is going to be tough for him. Unless the team captains stand by him, he is done

McAdoo is going to pay with his job Go Terps : 10/9/2017 5:04 pm : link But after he's gone these clowns shouldn't be forgotten for what they are.

TC wasn't immune to this Enzo : 10/9/2017 5:06 pm : link although it would happen closer to the end of the season...

maybe he had a headache from the vicious SHO'NUFF : 10/9/2017 5:14 pm : link stiff arm he received from the running back... the next fundamentally sound tackle Jackrabbit makes will be his first.

RE: Character matters ThatLimerickGuy : 10/9/2017 5:18 pm : link

Shhhh. People will call you crazy if you keep saying true things

RE: Jags quit on Coughlin his final year HomerJones45 : 10/9/2017 5:26 pm : link

Quote: Red Sox quit on Francona. It can happen to anyone and really says more about the players than the coach.



That said, Coughlin had a lot more gravitas after winning two Super Bowls. Ben has not won anything and everyone knows he lacked experience. So it is going to be tough for him. Unless the team captains stand by him, he is done uh, not so much. Jags were .500 and lost 3 straight games by a grand total of 5 points before beating the Bengals. They then lost to the Titans. In the last game of the season, they were tied with Colts in the 4th quarter and Peyton led the Colts to a TD to take the lead with 2 minutes to go.



This was pretty bad on Jenkins' part. I am sure it will get handled. In comment 13639655 Vanzetti said:uh, not so much. Jags were .500 and lost 3 straight games by a grand total of 5 points before beating the Bengals. They then lost to the Titans. In the last game of the season, they were tied with Colts in the 4th quarter and Peyton led the Colts to a TD to take the lead with 2 minutes to go.This was pretty bad on Jenkins' part. I am sure it will get handled.

i dont blame him Mighty : 10/9/2017 5:30 pm : link did you see the formations and playcalling at the end? Our coaching staff was more comfortable having TEs out wide running the same 11 personel type plays that they arent comfortable with than they were running plays out of tradiational TE sets. I understand losing 4 WRs is an extreme situation but it was handled piss poor.

I dread this game as well this could be a whole new level to ugly Giants football .

At least Fassel won 4 games in 2003 dpinzow : 10/9/2017 5:37 pm : link before they quit on him...the current group is about to quit on McAdoo and they're 0-5

RE: RE: Character matters Ned In Atlanta : 10/9/2017 5:39 pm : link

Shhhh. People will call you crazy if you keep saying true things



If you and Terps ran the team we'd get rid of Jack Rabbit and OBJ and replace them with players who are significantly less talented but men of high character. The team wouldn't win many games but at character means more than wins In comment 13639693 ThatLimerickGuy said:If you and Terps ran the team we'd get rid of Jack Rabbit and OBJ and replace them with players who are significantly less talented but men of high character. The team wouldn't win many games but at character means more than wins

RE: RE: Character matters GiantFilthy : 10/9/2017 5:40 pm : link

Shhhh. People will call you crazy if you keep saying true things

Low quality company you are in, Terps. Careful. In comment 13639693 ThatLimerickGuy said:Low quality company you are in, Terps. Careful.

It is really ironic that some of the same BBI users Ten Ton Hammer : 10/9/2017 5:40 pm : link who get incredibly petulant and shouting mad over preseason losses are taking issue with the idea that players might have a high frustration level over 0-5.

Mac has lost the team PatersonPlank : 10/9/2017 5:42 pm : link .

RE: RE: RE: Character matters Go Terps : 10/9/2017 5:44 pm : link

If you and Terps ran the team we'd get rid of Jack Rabbit and OBJ and replace them with players who are significantly less talented but men of high character. The team wouldn't win many games but at character means more than wins

The team doesn't win many games now.



The team doesn't win many games now. In comment 13639746 Ned In Atlanta said:The team doesn't win many games now.

Not shaping up to have much in the way of silver linings. Mad Mike : 10/9/2017 5:45 pm : link But things are falling into place pretty nicely for the misanthropes.

All the signs are popping off montanagiant : 10/9/2017 5:51 pm : link That this team is about to implode. I truly think Reese and MaCadoo's days are numbered

RE: Sad really. Jenkins is a stud Bchurch : 10/9/2017 6:22 pm : link

Quote: And this whole situation is making players quit. The whole season gone way to fast. This franchise just took a bit bad. I can't say I didn't see it coming cuz I did. I knew the first preseason as HC. Players coaches imo rarely succeed. The Mara s better fix this quick or this will get ugly quick. I should say uglier..



You knew it.... those 11 wins last year were an anomaly.. good thing you didn't buy into that shit.. In comment 13639654 prdave73 said:You knew it.... those 11 wins last year were an anomaly.. good thing you didn't buy into that shit..

There have been other joeinpa : 10/9/2017 6:24 pm : link Indications that the team is not responding to the coach. But a lot of that comes with losing especially after such high expectations.



It s unbelievable after last year but MacAdoo is prob coaching for his job.

. arcarsenal : 10/9/2017 6:31 pm : link Be prepared to hear all types of stuff like this over the coming weeks. This is what comes with the territory of losing and a coach that players don't totally trust or buy into. It'll get ugly quickly.





Slick! SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/9/2017 6:35 pm : link LOL.



This season is such a joke.



Thank God for beer. That'll help me through these next 11 games, most of which will be completely unwatchable.

Not too long.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/9/2017 6:59 pm : link ago people scoffed at the Coughlin tactic of bringing in team captains, saying they'd rather have studs with talents instead of leaders without it.



Now they are outraged when we see what happens when you bring in studs who aren't leaders.

I forgive him... Dan in the Springs : 10/9/2017 7:08 pm : link These guys are competitors. I love what Jackrabbit brings to the table. How many of us who put much, much less into the game walked out or threw a remote with :40 remaining.



Yes, it was unprofessional, but imo and understandable reaction to what has to be the biggest frustration of his career.



And this guy played for years with the Rams. He knows a sinking ship when he's on one.



I invite all of you to get back on board the Jackrabbit fan bandwagon, because he's not such a bad guy to root for, in spite of yesterday.

RE: It is really ironic that some of the same BBI users littlejoe47 : 10/9/2017 7:57 pm : link

who get incredibly petulant and shouting mad over preseason losses are taking issue with the idea that players might have a high frustration level over 0-5.

+



+ In comment 13639749 Ten Ton Hammer said:

RE: Not a good look at all. djstat : 10/9/2017 7:59 pm : link

Shit is starting to get real bad in that locker room. With 11 games left and about 7 or 8 losses (minimum) to endure, it's only going to get worse. only 8 more losses? Who the hell can this team beat?

RE: Not too long.. EricJ : 10/9/2017 8:20 pm : link

Quote: ago people scoffed at the Coughlin tactic of bringing in team captains, saying they'd rather have studs with talents instead of leaders without it.



Now they are outraged when we see what happens when you bring in studs who aren't leaders.



you absolutely need leaders on the team and the Giants of recent years were lacking in that area. In comment 13639869 FatMan in Charlotte said:you absolutely need leaders on the team and the Giants of recent years were lacking in that area.

RE: Not too long.. Ten Ton Hammer : 10/9/2017 8:32 pm : link

Quote: ago people scoffed at the Coughlin tactic of bringing in team captains, saying they'd rather have studs with talents instead of leaders without it.



Now they are outraged when we see what happens when you bring in studs who aren't leaders.



They have drafted a whole bunch of team captains. It did nothing and they still lost a lot of games and looked lousy doing it, In comment 13639869 FatMan in Charlotte said:They have drafted a whole bunch of team captains. It did nothing and they still lost a lot of games and looked lousy doing it,

You’re going to see more of this Rflairr : 10/9/2017 9:04 pm : link They don’t respect this clown of a coach. Can’t say I blame them

Jackrabbit old man : 10/9/2017 9:35 pm : link has a potential OUT in '18.

Is that a team only OUT or can either terminate?

If it's the later I think he goes. Snacks and OV may want to go in '19, though Snacks seems far more likely to find a buyer.

It’s basic leadership family progtitioner : 10/9/2017 10:06 pm : link You can’t have a team of non character pure talent guys just as it’s unrealistic to think you can assemble a team full of harry carsons. Every team is going to have those who buy in, those who never will, and then the undecided. The key is to not let the poisonous element turn the undecided against the team. It’s not easy when things are not going as well as hoped and now it’s going to be extremely difficult for mcadoo.



This is his test, his defining moment as a hc. Not x’s and o’s, but can he get this surviving group of players to at least play out this dumpster fire of a season and not totally embarrass themselves. We’ll see

RE: You're going to see more of this EricJ : 10/9/2017 10:12 pm : link

Quote: They don’t respect this clown of a coach. Can’t say I blame them



you still need leaders on the field. Do you think guys like LT and Carson would allow some of the younger players on the defense do this even with Ray Handley as the coach? We have no leaders on this defense. Collins is developing into one I suspect. In comment 13640164 Rflairr said:you still need leaders on the field. Do you think guys like LT and Carson would allow some of the younger players on the defense do this even with Ray Handley as the coach? We have no leaders on this defense. Collins is developing into one I suspect.

one guy walking off the field.... BillKo : 9:13 am : link ...doesn't indicate much. There's 45 guys out there...they aren't all on the same page all the time. Frustration mounts........look at us as fans!



But, if you're the HC, you need to address it with the player.



The question is, will it be addressed?