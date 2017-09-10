Brace Yourselves for a Trade Up Mr. Nickels : 10/9/2017 7:21 pm I know many assume we will finish 0-16 now but.. we're "competing" with the Browns who just took Kizer.



If browns pick 1 theyve been trading back past couple years we probably will have to give u next year's 1st to get our guy.



Or do we stay put and take the best left tackle and stick with Eli and Webb??



If we want Darnold we need to finish dead last or part with some picks. So ironically by sucking as bad as we did we probably are going to cost ourselves a 2019 prime pick.



Time to start focusing on Beckham as the future of our team instead of Eli.



On the other hand look what Mahomes has done for Alex Smith..

If Giants finish with top 5 pick joeinpa : 10/9/2017 7:25 pm : link very possible, they should be able to get one of the quarterbacks.

RE: Darnold has had a very poor season so far jeff57 : 10/9/2017 7:25 pm : link

Quote: As of today Rosen is likely the #1 QB in the class.



I wouldn't say very poor. Not up to expectations. In comment 13639902 Jay on the Island said:I wouldn't say very poor. Not up to expectations.

Browns passed on Wentz and Watson jeff57 : 10/9/2017 7:27 pm : link How many more potential star QBs will that great organization pass on.

I have to see these QBs more but I might lean toward trading down robbieballs2003 : 10/9/2017 7:27 pm : link acquiring picks and taking Lamar Jackson.

I doubt we end 0-16.... George from PA : 10/9/2017 7:28 pm : link Webb is still considered an option as well.



I would prefer trade back and get a slew of picks

I might not be opposed... Dan in the Springs : 10/9/2017 7:29 pm : link depending on who is the coach and their offensive philosophy. I'm not down on Eli and would prefer a trade down, but I'm not the expert.

They won't trade up if they're #2 or #3 overall. Devon : 10/9/2017 7:31 pm : link Reese isn't the type go all in to that extent. There's no OT worth a top five pick this year either.



In all likelihood, they'll just take the top QB on their board when they pick and probably leave the best player in the draft (Barkley) still there in order to try and sell a new era.

You don't trade down pjcas18 : 10/9/2017 7:32 pm : link from a spot where you can pick your next franchise QB to accumulate picks to eventually hope you get a crack at another franchise QB.



when you have a shot at a franchise QB you take that player and pray you're right.

Trade back and accumulate picks larryflower37 : 10/9/2017 7:36 pm : link If we knew that we would be in line for a top 5 pick could have used that Webb pick on the O-line.



I would draft Lamar Jackson out of the 2018 QB class.

Neither Rosen or Darnold (if he declares) B in ALB : 10/9/2017 7:40 pm : link Are worth mortgaging multiple picks to guarantee picking them.



I would look too possibly trade down and acquire as many picks as you can. The NE formula works. (And yes I know Brady offers them a ton of flexibility)



This team needs an enema and a serious influx of talent particularly when it comes to line play and a LB.

Lamar Jackson will not see the field in the NFL vafian22 : 10/9/2017 7:41 pm : link as a starting qb. Most likely he will be turned into a receiver like Terrell Pryor.

RE: I have to see these QBs more but I might lean toward trading down McNally's_Nuts : 10/9/2017 7:43 pm : link

Quote: acquiring picks and taking Lamar Jackson.



Interesting.



There’s a few people on here who’s takes on football I really respect. Robbieballs, JonC, Mook and GoTerps (before he became rainman on Odell Beckham)



But what do you see in Jackson that makes him a guy you want? In comment 13639913 robbieballs2003 said:Interesting.There’s a few people on here who’s takes on football I really respect. Robbieballs, JonC, Mook and GoTerps (before he became rainman on Odell Beckham)But what do you see in Jackson that makes him a guy you want?

RE: Lamar Jackson will not see the field in the NFL jeff57 : 10/9/2017 7:45 pm : link

Quote: as a starting qb. Most likely he will be turned into a receiver like Terrell Pryor.



More likely to throw 5 TDs like Watson. There's no comparison between him and Pryor. In comment 13639941 vafian22 said:More likely to throw 5 TDs like Watson. There's no comparison between him and Pryor.

RE: Browns passed on Wentz and Watson Toth029 : 10/9/2017 7:45 pm : link

Quote: How many more potential star QBs will that great organization pass on.

Eagles and Texans have great talent on them. They won't do that on the Browns. Same for Dak. In comment 13639911 jeff57 said:Eagles and Texans have great talent on them. They won't do that on the Browns. Same for Dak.

RE: Lamar Jackson will not see the field in the NFL B in ALB : 10/9/2017 7:46 pm : link

Quote: as a starting qb. Most likely he will be turned into a receiver like Terrell Pryor.



A receiver? No he won't.



Holy shit. In comment 13639941 vafian22 said:A receiver? No he won't.Holy shit.

I want no part of Lamar Jackson The_Boss : 10/9/2017 7:48 pm : link If we finish top 3, we stay there and take our potential next QB. If it’s Darnold, you get him at all costs, even if that means trading up.

RE: RE: I have to see these QBs more but I might lean toward trading down robbieballs2003 : 10/9/2017 7:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13639913 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





acquiring picks and taking Lamar Jackson.







Interesting.



There’s a few people on here who’s takes on football I really respect. Robbieballs, JonC, Mook and GoTerps (before he became rainman on Odell Beckham)



But what do you see in Jackson that makes him a guy you want?



Like I said, I would have to watch more. The idea is that this is a loaded draft class for QB. So, it depends on how these QBs are rated. Obviously, if we love a top guy then you take him where we are at. However, if we like a few then absolutely entertain offers. This draft is like no other with QBs. It is a buyers market just from the sheer number of potentially great QB prospects. These guys are going to be ripped apart maybe moreso this year than any year before. That is why I said what I said. I know the style of Jackson and feel he can be like a Russell Wilson. But it is a very premature evaluation. In comment 13639947 McNally's_Nuts said:Like I said, I would have to watch more. The idea is that this is a loaded draft class for QB. So, it depends on how these QBs are rated. Obviously, if we love a top guy then you take him where we are at. However, if we like a few then absolutely entertain offers. This draft is like no other with QBs. It is a buyers market just from the sheer number of potentially great QB prospects. These guys are going to be ripped apart maybe moreso this year than any year before. That is why I said what I said. I know the style of Jackson and feel he can be like a Russell Wilson. But it is a very premature evaluation.

RE: RE: Browns passed on Wentz and Watson jeff57 : 10/9/2017 7:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13639911 jeff57 said:





Quote:





How many more potential star QBs will that great organization pass on.





Eagles and Texans have great talent on them. They won't do that on the Browns. Same for Dak.



I wouldn't say great talent. What great talent does Houston have on offense? Eagles are coming off of two losing seasons. In comment 13639955 Toth029 said:I wouldn't say great talent. What great talent does Houston have on offense? Eagles are coming off of two losing seasons.

RE: RE: RE: I have to see these QBs more but I might lean toward trading down McNally's_Nuts : 10/9/2017 7:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13639947 McNally's_Nuts said:





Quote:





In comment 13639913 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





acquiring picks and taking Lamar Jackson.







Interesting.



There’s a few people on here who’s takes on football I really respect. Robbieballs, JonC, Mook and GoTerps (before he became rainman on Odell Beckham)



But what do you see in Jackson that makes him a guy you want?







Like I said, I would have to watch more. The idea is that this is a loaded draft class for QB. So, it depends on how these QBs are rated. Obviously, if we love a top guy then you take him where we are at. However, if we like a few then absolutely entertain offers. This draft is like no other with QBs. It is a buyers market just from the sheer number of potentially great QB prospects. These guys are going to be ripped apart maybe moreso this year than any year before. That is why I said what I said. I know the style of Jackson and feel he can be like a Russell Wilson. But it is a very premature evaluation.



I’ve never seen Jackson play outside of highlights, but if you believe he is going to be DeShawn Watson....that has to intrigue Dave Gettleman, future GM in about 16 weeks. In comment 13639969 robbieballs2003 said:I’ve never seen Jackson play outside of highlights, but if you believe he is going to be DeShawn Watson....that has to intrigue Dave Gettleman, future GM in about 16 weeks.

. arcarsenal : 10/9/2017 7:54 pm : link Watson is off to an incredible start and is the guy people will try to peg comps with for Jackson.



Jackson needs to be more accurate. He's an explosive player and is very exciting, but I need to see more from him as a passer before I'd be comfortable investing a high pick on him.



He has immense upside, but his mechanics need some work.

A lot will depend on who the GM and coach are robbieballs2003 : 10/9/2017 8:01 pm : link and what type of team they want to build. If we want a true pocket passer then we have a tough road ahead with getting an OL that can block for that long. One thing a guy like Jackson does is allow you to get some dominant run blockers on the OL to kind of do what Tennessee has done and take advantage of play action and rolling out by minimizing the passing attempts but being productive with your attempts.

Mason Rudolph OK State and Luke Faulk Wash St Earl the goat : 10/9/2017 8:04 pm : link Will turn out to be the two best QBs in this draft

. arcarsenal : 10/9/2017 8:13 pm : link It depends who is running things, what pick we have, what type of philosophy we're going to employ..



But if we have a high pick and strong convictions about one of these QB's, you have to take him over the RB. Barkley is the real deal - though I'm not sure I see a "generational" player there.

Brace yourself David B. : 10/9/2017 8:15 pm : link For no changes of front office, coaching staff, or SOP on draft day and beyond.



Best they'll do is roster changes.

Not sure how anyone can stand here and guess... EricJ : 10/9/2017 8:16 pm : link WTF the Giants would do on draft day after what we have witnessed in recent years.

RE: And Saquan Barkley should B in ALB : 10/9/2017 8:17 pm : link

Quote: Absolutely be the pick for the Giants



I know I wouldn't hate it despite having to root for a PedU guy. In comment 13640029 Earl the goat said:I know I wouldn't hate it despite having to root for a PedU guy.

If you are in position to take a potential franchise QB Jay on the Island : 10/9/2017 8:19 pm : link Then you have to pull the trigger. It's not often that you are in that position to get one of these QB's. One player to keep an eye on is Josh Allen.

RE: RE: And Saquan Barkley should FStubbs : 10/9/2017 8:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13640029 Earl the goat said:





Quote:





Absolutely be the pick for the Giants







I know I wouldn't hate it despite having to root for a PedU guy.



I'm a little skittish on drafting a Penn Sate RB high. In comment 13640058 B in ALB said:I'm a little skittish on drafting a Penn Sate RB high.

How about we focus redwhiteandbigblue : 10/9/2017 8:27 pm : link on assembling a respectable OL before wasting top draft picks on "Franchise" QB's and a RB who will have no holes to run through.? That's why we should trade down to amass picks and she'd salaries like Cromartie and rework Eli's so we can sign some FA OL. First we need to get rid of the GM who can't draft and get a head coach with a clue.

RE: RE: RE: And Saquan Barkley should arcarsenal : 10/9/2017 8:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13640058 B in ALB said:





Quote:





In comment 13640029 Earl the goat said:





Quote:





Absolutely be the pick for the Giants







I know I wouldn't hate it despite having to root for a PedU guy.







I'm a little skittish on drafting a Penn Sate RB high.



It didn't last long, but Larry Johnson was a monster at his peak. He scored nearly 40 TD's in a 2 year span. In comment 13640074 FStubbs said:It didn't last long, but Larry Johnson was a monster at his peak. He scored nearly 40 TD's in a 2 year span.

RE: How about we focus pjcas18 : 10/9/2017 8:38 pm : link

Quote: on assembling a respectable OL before wasting top draft picks on "Franchise" QB's and a RB who will have no holes to run through.? That's why we should trade down to amass picks and she'd salaries like Cromartie and rework Eli's so we can sign some FA OL. First we need to get rid of the GM who can't draft and get a head coach with a clue.



yeah, that sounds like it should work, get an OL first and then lose a chance at a franchise QB as the team gets stuck in the perennial 6 - 10, 7- 9, 8 - 8, 9-7 mediocrity cycle because history has shown us with franchises like CLE, MIA, BUF and others that OL are harder to find than franchise QB's. In comment 13640081 redwhiteandbigblue said:yeah, that sounds like it should work, get an OL first and then lose a chance at a franchise QB as the team gets stuck in the perennial 6 - 10, 7- 9, 8 - 8, 9-7 mediocrity cycle because history has shown us with franchises like CLE, MIA, BUF and others that OL are harder to find than franchise QB's.

RE: RE: How about we focus EricJ : 10/9/2017 8:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13640081 redwhiteandbigblue said:





Quote:





on assembling a respectable OL before wasting top draft picks on "Franchise" QB's and a RB who will have no holes to run through.? That's why we should trade down to amass picks and she'd salaries like Cromartie and rework Eli's so we can sign some FA OL. First we need to get rid of the GM who can't draft and get a head coach with a clue.







yeah, that sounds like it should work, get an OL first and then lose a chance at a franchise QB as the team gets stuck in the perennial 6 - 10, 7- 9, 8 - 8, 9-7 mediocrity cycle because history has shown us with franchises like CLE, MIA, BUF and others that OL are harder to find than franchise QB's.



yeah, I agree.. PLUS you cannot draft an entire OL with a top pick in one draft. Taking your next franchise QB is much more impactful. You can always dump some salary elsewhere to sign a few free agents. In comment 13640115 pjcas18 said:yeah, I agree.. PLUS you cannot draft an entire OL with a top pick in one draft. Taking your next franchise QB is much more impactful. You can always dump some salary elsewhere to sign a few free agents.

Trading down and stockpiling picks LakeGeorgeGiant : 10/9/2017 8:43 pm : link isn't really the Giants' style.



They certainly need to draft OL talent, but immediate help on the OL needs to come in FA. If you go into the draft needing to draft OL to start immediately, then you've already lost.

RE: Trading down and stockpiling picks The_Boss : 10/9/2017 9:05 pm : link

Quote: isn't really the Giants' style.



They certainly need to draft OL talent, but immediate help on the OL needs to come in FA. If you go into the draft needing to draft OL to start immediately, then you've already lost.



Exhibit A: Ereck Flowers In comment 13640124 LakeGeorgeGiant said:Exhibit A: Ereck Flowers

RE: Trading down and stockpiling picks Beer Man : 10/9/2017 9:05 pm : link

Quote: isn't really the Giants' style.



They certainly need to draft OL talent, but immediate help on the OL needs to come in FA. If you go into the draft needing to draft OL to start immediately, then you've already lost. It isn't Jerry's style, but there is a good chance Jerry won't be calling the shots for the Giants in the 2018 draft. In comment 13640124 LakeGeorgeGiant said:It isn't Jerry's style, but there is a good chance Jerry won't be calling the shots for the Giants in the 2018 draft.

RE: You guys DO remember Jim in Tampa : 10/9/2017 9:08 pm : link

Quote: That fans don't have ANY say in this shit, whatsoever.







So you're saying we should close down the site and not discuss the Giants?



Awesome idea! In comment 13640098 David B. said:So you're saying we should close down the site and not discuss the Giants?Awesome idea!

You're overrating Darnold KWALL2 : 10/9/2017 9:19 pm : link Unless your talking about a trade up in round 2. That's where you probably get him.

I'm not an expert like some of you, but from my following mock drafts pjcas18 : 10/9/2017 9:28 pm : link from this time to April every year it seems like a fools errand to try and predict who will be the top rated QB's in early October for the next April.



Andre Woodson and Brian Brohm were 1st round picks this time in 2007 - for the 2008 draft.





Right AcidTest : 10/9/2017 9:33 pm : link now, I would favor Josh Allen. One of the best arms I have ever seen. His throws are literally "frozen ropes." His throwing motion reminds me of Dan Marino. With just a flick of his wrist the ball is gone, often twenty or more yards downfield. He has also shown surprisingly good touch. And he's extremely mobile.



The negatives are first not surprisingly that he tries throws he shouldn't, and throws off his back foot because of his arm strength. He also leave the pocket too quickly to run.



But it's early. There's a lot of college football left this year.

There is nobody I would trade up for Matt M. : 10/9/2017 9:34 pm : link I would love to trade down, however.

It doesn't mean a thing if Reese, Ross, and Chris Mara ... Boy Cord : 10/9/2017 9:38 pm : link ... are making the moves.

Pjcas ever the "expert" redwhiteandbigblue : 10/9/2017 9:39 pm : link Never said you draft an entire OL. . All I was suggesting was my opinion that it is useless to draft a RB or "franchise QB " if we have no offensive line to run through or block for. I love Darnold and if we had a top pick and he decided to come out I would take him. For someone who starts off posts claiming to not be an expert you sure treat others like you think you are. Not trying to be a dick, just sayin.

USC has been beset with injuries... bw in dc : 10/9/2017 9:45 pm : link so Darnold has not been playing with a full deck, And over half his interceptions have not been his fault. He struggled against Wazzu, but SC rarely had the ball. Wazzu dominated time of possession (Luke Falk is having a great year). Darnold is raw and needs more work - true. But the skills are there. There is only upside.











We have to grab chiro56 : 10/9/2017 9:48 pm : link One of these QBs if we are in the top 3.

RE: If Giants finish with top 5 pick burtmanjack : 10/9/2017 9:51 pm : link

Quote: very possible, they should be able to get one of the quarterbacks.



I agree. But they don't just need one of the QB's, they need the right one. There may be more than one right one, but a lot of folks have their doubts about Allen, Jackson, and Mayfield in particular.



Given his track record and definitively determinable proclivities, Reese would almost certainly take Jackson if he took a QB at all.



I shudder at that -- he has bust written all over him IMO. In comment 13639906 joeinpa said:I agree. But they don't just need one of the QB's, they need the right one. There may be more than one right one, but a lot of folks have their doubts about Allen, Jackson, and Mayfield in particular.Given his track record and definitively determinable proclivities, Reese would almost certainly take Jackson if he took a QB at all.I shudder at that -- he has bust written all over him IMO.

The only... BocaGiants91 : 10/9/2017 11:33 pm : link ...thing Reese will be picking during the next draft is vegatables at the local market , let alone making a trade up.

RE: RE: Darnold has had a very poor season so far capone : 10/9/2017 11:57 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13639902 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





As of today Rosen is likely the #1 QB in the class.







I wouldn't say very poor. Not up to expectations.



His O line is a mess. Lost both his tackles and the replacements are true freshman .. love Sam In comment 13639907 jeff57 said:His O line is a mess. Lost both his tackles and the replacements are true freshman .. love Sam

RE: The only... old man : 10/9/2017 11:58 pm : link

Quote: ...thing Reese will be picking during the next draft is vegatables at the local market , let alone making a trade up.



:-) In comment 13640642 BocaGiants91 said::-)

Yeah let's win a game LakeGeorgeGiant : 6:00 am : link before we talk trade up. At the moment we've got the first pick. :)

RE: Yeah let's win a game jeff57 : 6:08 am : link

Quote: before we talk trade up. At the moment we've got the first pick. :)



Second actually. In comment 13640717 LakeGeorgeGiant said:Second actually.

RE: Pjcas ever the pjcas18 : 8:28 am : link

Quote: Never said you draft an entire OL. . All I was suggesting was my opinion that it is useless to draft a RB or "franchise QB " if we have no offensive line to run through or block for. I love Darnold and if we had a top pick and he decided to come out I would take him. For someone who starts off posts claiming to not be an expert you sure treat others like you think you are. Not trying to be a dick, just sayin.



Sorry, didn't mean to offend you and I am not an expert it's just my opinion, but I strongly believe no team that needs a QB when faced with the option of selecting a franchise QB they love or an OL will take the OL.



Of course if there isn't a QB worthy you don't take EJ Manuel just to get a QB, that's a franchise altering pick, but my point was you don't have to use high draft picks on the OL before taking a franchise QB.



I did not mean to make it seem like I am an expert, that's just my opinion (and probably my writing style which I will make an effort to adjust in the future). In comment 13640278 redwhiteandbigblue said:Sorry, didn't mean to offend you and I am not an expert it's just my opinion, but I strongly believe no team that needs a QB when faced with the option of selecting a franchise QB they love or an OL will take the OL.Of course if there isn't a QB worthy you don't take EJ Manuel just to get a QB, that's a franchise altering pick, but my point was you don't have to use high draft picks on the OL before taking a franchise QB.I did not mean to make it seem like I am an expert, that's just my opinion (and probably my writing style which I will make an effort to adjust in the future).

Still early but not looking like a trade up target will be there JonC : 9:03 am : link Trading up at the top of the draft can't be taken lightly, it's very expensive in terms of draft picks, you're talking probably half your picks and likely a premium pick in '19.



Not only that, not sure any of the QBs are going to be worth it.



Beckham as the future? dboom : 11:27 am : link If we've learned anything, it's that he's NOT the future...