Brace Yourselves for a Trade Up

I know many assume we will finish 0-16 now but.. we're "competing" with the Browns who just took Kizer.
If browns pick 1 theyve been trading back past couple years we probably will have to give u next year's 1st to get our guy.
Or do we stay put and take the best left tackle and stick with Eli and Webb??
If we want Darnold we need to finish dead last or part with some picks. So ironically by sucking as bad as we did we probably are going to cost ourselves a 2019 prime pick.
Time to start focusing on Beckham as the future of our team instead of Eli.
On the other hand look what Mahomes has done for Alex Smith..
As of today Rosen is likely the #1 QB in the class.
very possible, they should be able to get one of the quarterbacks.
I wouldn't say very poor. Not up to expectations.
How many more potential star QBs will that great organization pass on.
acquiring picks and taking Lamar Jackson.
Webb is still considered an option as well.
I would prefer trade back and get a slew of picks
depending on who is the coach and their offensive philosophy. I'm not down on Eli and would prefer a trade down, but I'm not the expert.
Reese isn't the type go all in to that extent. There's no OT worth a top five pick this year either.
In all likelihood, they'll just take the top QB on their board when they pick and probably leave the best player in the draft (Barkley) still there in order to try and sell a new era.
from a spot where you can pick your next franchise QB to accumulate picks to eventually hope you get a crack at another franchise QB.
when you have a shot at a franchise QB you take that player and pray you're right.
If we knew that we would be in line for a top 5 pick could have used that Webb pick on the O-line.
I would draft Lamar Jackson out of the 2018 QB class.
Are worth mortgaging multiple picks to guarantee picking them.
I would look too possibly trade down and acquire as many picks as you can. The NE formula works. (And yes I know Brady offers them a ton of flexibility)
This team needs an enema and a serious influx of talent particularly when it comes to line play and a LB.
as a starting qb. Most likely he will be turned into a receiver like Terrell Pryor.
Interesting.
There’s a few people on here who’s takes on football I really respect. Robbieballs, JonC, Mook and GoTerps (before he became rainman on Odell Beckham)
But what do you see in Jackson that makes him a guy you want?
More likely to throw 5 TDs like Watson. There's no comparison between him and Pryor.
Eagles and Texans have great talent on them. They won't do that on the Browns. Same for Dak.
A receiver? No he won't.
Holy shit.
If we finish top 3, we stay there and take our potential next QB. If it’s Darnold, you get him at all costs, even if that means trading up.
Like I said, I would have to watch more. The idea is that this is a loaded draft class for QB. So, it depends on how these QBs are rated. Obviously, if we love a top guy then you take him where we are at. However, if we like a few then absolutely entertain offers. This draft is like no other with QBs. It is a buyers market just from the sheer number of potentially great QB prospects. These guys are going to be ripped apart maybe moreso this year than any year before. That is why I said what I said. I know the style of Jackson and feel he can be like a Russell Wilson. But it is a very premature evaluation.
I’ve never seen Jackson play outside of highlights, but if you believe he is going to be DeShawn Watson....that has to intrigue Dave Gettleman, future GM in about 16 weeks.
Watson is off to an incredible start and is the guy people will try to peg comps with for Jackson.
Jackson needs to be more accurate. He's an explosive player and is very exciting, but I need to see more from him as a passer before I'd be comfortable investing a high pick on him.
He has immense upside, but his mechanics need some work.
and what type of team they want to build. If we want a true pocket passer then we have a tough road ahead with getting an OL that can block for that long. One thing a guy like Jackson does is allow you to get some dominant run blockers on the OL to kind of do what Tennessee has done and take advantage of play action and rolling out by minimizing the passing attempts but being productive with your attempts.
Will turn out to be the two best QBs in this draft
Absolutely be the pick for the Giants
It depends who is running things, what pick we have, what type of philosophy we're going to employ..
But if we have a high pick and strong convictions about one of these QB's, you have to take him over the RB. Barkley is the real deal - though I'm not sure I see a "generational" player there.
For no changes of front office, coaching staff, or SOP on draft day and beyond.
Best they'll do is roster changes.
WTF the Giants would do on draft day after what we have witnessed in recent years.
I'm a little skittish on drafting a Penn Sate RB high.
on assembling a respectable OL before wasting top draft picks on "Franchise" QB's and a RB who will have no holes to run through.? That's why we should trade down to amass picks and she'd salaries like Cromartie and rework Eli's so we can sign some FA OL. First we need to get rid of the GM who can't draft and get a head coach with a clue.
That fans don't have ANY say in this shit, whatsoever.
It didn't last long, but Larry Johnson was a monster at his peak. He scored nearly 40 TD's in a 2 year span.
yeah, I agree.. PLUS you cannot draft an entire OL with a top pick in one draft. Taking your next franchise QB is much more impactful. You can always dump some salary elsewhere to sign a few free agents.
isn't really the Giants' style.
They certainly need to draft OL talent, but immediate help on the OL needs to come in FA. If you go into the draft needing to draft OL to start immediately, then you've already lost.
Exhibit A: Ereck Flowers
Unless your talking about a trade up in round 2. That's where you probably get him.
from this time to April every year it seems like a fools errand to try and predict who will be the top rated QB's in early October for the next April.
Andre Woodson and Brian Brohm were 1st round picks this time in 2007 - for the 2008 draft.
now, I would favor Josh Allen. One of the best arms I have ever seen. His throws are literally "frozen ropes." His throwing motion reminds me of Dan Marino. With just a flick of his wrist the ball is gone, often twenty or more yards downfield. He has also shown surprisingly good touch. And he's extremely mobile.
The negatives are first not surprisingly that he tries throws he shouldn't, and throws off his back foot because of his arm strength. He also leave the pocket too quickly to run.
But it's early. There's a lot of college football left this year.
I would love to trade down, however.
... are making the moves.
Never said you draft an entire OL. . All I was suggesting was my opinion that it is useless to draft a RB or "franchise QB " if we have no offensive line to run through or block for. I love Darnold and if we had a top pick and he decided to come out I would take him. For someone who starts off posts claiming to not be an expert you sure treat others like you think you are. Not trying to be a dick, just sayin.
so Darnold has not been playing with a full deck, And over half his interceptions have not been his fault. He struggled against Wazzu, but SC rarely had the ball. Wazzu dominated time of possession (Luke Falk is having a great year). Darnold is raw and needs more work - true. But the skills are there. There is only upside.
One of these QBs if we are in the top 3.
before we talk trade up. At the moment we've got the first pick. :)
Trading up at the top of the draft can't be taken lightly, it's very expensive in terms of draft picks, you're talking probably half your picks and likely a premium pick in '19.
Not only that, not sure any of the QBs are going to be worth it.
If we've learned anything, it's that he's NOT the future...
Overly sensitive this weekend. Very tough to swallow the cost of season tickets when after only 2 home games the season feels lost. I totally agree with a franchise QB if one is available as they are rare to begin with and even rarer when we are picking which is not often in the top 10.Just wish this franchise put more value on OL and LB's.