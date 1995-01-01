Total pipe dream- Bill Belichick

Any chance he wants to re-charge his batteries and come back where it all started? I put this at a 0.001% chance, but what the hell?
1. Tom Brady is up there. He is human, right? The Pats have shown some flaws and are 3-2. Who really knows what Garapolo is & post Brady will require a retool/rebuild anyway.
2. I'd assume he still has some coaching in him. He doesn't burn out like Jon Gruden did. Whose to say he can't coach another 6-7 years.
3. He can run the show & pick a franchise QB. Give him control of personnel decisions.
Again, this is far fetched but perhaps the timing is there. I'd at least monitor interest if I were ownership. I don't see Mara opting for a rookie HC again.
Completely crazy? It does seem in all of the HC hires here, past connection to the Giants is key. That leaves Belichick, Fox & Payton.
but he has such a good and stable thing going, I don't see him wanting to start from scratch at this point in his career. I could be wrong but I think he's also under contract for awhile longer.
no one knows his contract details.
so highly unlikely any change at hc
btw, belichick's last job is NE
the corpse of Bill Parcells as GM/team president than Bill Belichick being involved in any capacity.
of bill parcells? isn't he still alive?
loves the Giants...if it was over for him and the the Pats (big BIG IF), and he still has the energy, I think BB would jump at the chance
In comment 13640829
oghwga said:
| of bill parcells? isn't he still alive?
yes, alive and well as far as I know, it's just a saying to indicate someone is old. Or I guess it is Halloween season, maybe Parcells could die and be reanimated and become the Giants GM/President but that wasn't my intent.
to think he's up for another challenge. I think he'd want to prove he can win without Brady.
is already 65 years old and only months younger than Pete Carroll for oldest coach in the league, if he stays through Brady's tenure and transitions immediately to the Giants he's 68 years old before joining the team at all, 69 or 70 would be more realistic probably if it was going to happen.
I like the guy and respect his genius, but that's not a long-term solution at head coach.
then bumps up to a team president role and hand picks his successor.
But I really doubt we’d be able to pry him from New England. Kraft and Mara get along reasonably well I think, but I’d be shocked if Kraft let him leave, or didn’t offer Bill a ton of money to stay.
Also...Belichick would likely only come to the Giants if he could run the whole show as GM and Coach...and we know how doubtful it is the Mara family let’s that happen
Who knows
The one job he would leave for is the Giants. But he will stay as long as Brady does and by that time he would be too old.
In comment 13640834
Rflairr said:
Worst post, all-time.
Unless a joke. Then least funny joke, all-time.
I’d rather murder Parcells, then hire his lifeless flab. (Nod to Halloween month, of corpse. See what I did there?)
In comment 13640806
jeff57 said:
People really are slow learners. Never hire a Patriots coordinator.
But I think it is a total pipe dream.
In comment 13640865
Dave on the UWS said:
| The one job he would leave for is the Giants. But he will stay as long as Brady does and by that time he would be too old.
You know people can still function very well at old age.. Hell is was better coach last year than ever before in his life.. Other than the will to work hard all the time.. age doesn't stop anyone from being a good coach.. Thats part of the reason we kicked out TC.. not cause he couldn't build a team but most people simply accept the fact that someone is old and cannot do the job..
Would have to happen after this season.
back here and straighten out this mess would be a wet dream not a pipe dream!
do you guys have short memories or you weren't around when bb left
In comment 13641001
Dave said:
| do you guys have short memories or you weren't around when bb left
I believe his issues were with George Young not the Mraa's.
but if he was ever out there, he'd love to come here.
Belichick is not leaving the Patriots for the Giants. He has fond memories of being here, but how many of you think BB operates primarily on emotion and sentiment?
He has a job with the Patriots as long as he wants it. I assume when he no longer wants that, he will retire.
He has total control. He won't get that here.
I had posted on BBI the asshat rumor that this was something that was being discussed. The plan was, essentially, to bring over both Pioli and Belichick. It got legs for a little while, especially when the Giants asked for Pioli's permission to interview for the GM job and were approved by Kraft to do so. Pioli turned down the opportunity to interview and the Giants went with Reese. At the same time, the Pats opened their wallet to sign a number of free agents prior to the 2007 season.
Was there interest by Belichick? Probably, we know he loved the Giants. But odds were that Pioli and Belichick were leaning on Kraft to spend more money and when he did so, they stopped looking at the Giants.
I still think of Belichick as the 1980s defensive coordinator for the Giants. But I don't see him leaving New England.
With the NCAA investigations going on, if they potentially spill into football, perfect opportunity to get saban
We'd manage to get Belichick in here, and it would turn out that without Brady he's no more than an average coach at this point.
(not saying he is, but with our luck lately...)
that Reese has completely run into the ground?
In comment 13641274
Dave in Hoboken said:
| that Reese has completely run into the ground?
Reading apparently isn't your thing either - look at the OP again.
He's just won 2 of the last 3 Super Bowls and is the defending champion. You say this as if he's gone 8-8 the last 5 years and is stale.
Why did he run off to Cleveland if he loved the giants so much?
In comment 13641704
spike said:
| Why did he run off to Cleveland if he loved the giants so much?
We've written about this many times before. George Young wasn't sold on Belichick. Didn't think he was ready to be a head coach. They felt Handley was a better option long term and he was to be groomed for the spot when he was made offensive coordinator. They didn't see Parcells retiring when he did and were forced to make the move to make Handley the head coach sooner than they wanted. Belichick was never in consideration.
I recall the big issue at the time was his rumored cheating on his family which infuriated the team owners
...hey Bill you get total control of everything for 10 years including when you want to step away from the sidelines and run things as the GM. If the Mara/Tisch quorum isn't ready to open with this they might as well save their breath.
In comment 13641943
Torrag said:
| ...hey Bill you get total control of everything for 10 years including when you want to step away from the sidelines and run things as the GM. If the Mara/Tisch quorum isn't ready to open with this they might as well save their breath.
I agree completely & I think it's worth the call.
and harm his legacy by losing a bunch of games without Brady.