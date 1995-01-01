Total pipe dream- Bill Belichick Sean : 8:12 am Any chance he wants to re-charge his batteries and come back where it all started? I put this at a 0.001% chance, but what the hell?



1. Tom Brady is up there. He is human, right? The Pats have shown some flaws and are 3-2. Who really knows what Garapolo is & post Brady will require a retool/rebuild anyway.



2. I'd assume he still has some coaching in him. He doesn't burn out like Jon Gruden did. Whose to say he can't coach another 6-7 years.



3. He can run the show & pick a franchise QB. Give him control of personnel decisions.



Again, this is far fetched but perhaps the timing is there. I'd at least monitor interest if I were ownership. I don't see Mara opting for a rookie HC again.



Completely crazy? It does seem in all of the HC hires here, past connection to the Giants is key. That leaves Belichick, Fox & Payton.

I'd do everything I could to lure him if I'm Mara djm : 8:14 am : link ..

I could see the reasoning DC Gmen Fan : 8:14 am : link but he has such a good and stable thing going, I don't see him wanting to start from scratch at this point in his career. I could be wrong but I think he's also under contract for awhile longer.

Mara loves mcadoo micky : 8:15 am : link so highly unlikely any change at hc





btw, belichick's last job is NE

Get McDaniels instead jeff57 : 8:21 am : link With Cesario as GM.

I think you have a better chance of pjcas18 : 8:31 am : link the corpse of Bill Parcells as GM/team president than Bill Belichick being involved in any capacity.





corpse oghwga : 8:36 am : link of bill parcells? isn't he still alive?

Belichick I Love Clams Casino : 8:36 am : link loves the Giants...if it was over for him and the the Pats (big BIG IF), and he still has the energy, I think BB would jump at the chance

RE: corpse pjcas18 : 8:38 am : link

Quote: of bill parcells? isn't he still alive?



yes, alive and well as far as I know, it's just a saying to indicate someone is old. Or I guess it is Halloween season, maybe Parcells could die and be reanimated and become the Giants GM/President but that wasn't my intent. In comment 13640829 oghwga said:yes, alive and well as far as I know, it's just a saying to indicate someone is old. Or I guess it is Halloween season, maybe Parcells could die and be reanimated and become the Giants GM/President but that wasn't my intent.

Harbaugh basically has no buyout Rflairr : 8:38 am : link At Michigan. Call him

I don't think it's crazy.. Sean : 8:38 am : link to think he's up for another challenge. I think he'd want to prove he can win without Brady.

Belichick pjcas18 : 8:44 am : link is already 65 years old and only months younger than Pete Carroll for oldest coach in the league, if he stays through Brady's tenure and transitions immediately to the Giants he's 68 years old before joining the team at all, 69 or 70 would be more realistic probably if it was going to happen.



I like the guy and respect his genius, but that's not a long-term solution at head coach.





I’d like a situation where Belechik coaches for a couple years mfsd : 8:49 am : link then bumps up to a team president role and hand picks his successor.



But I really doubt we’d be able to pry him from New England. Kraft and Mara get along reasonably well I think, but I’d be shocked if Kraft let him leave, or didn’t offer Bill a ton of money to stay.



Also...Belichick would likely only come to the Giants if he could run the whole show as GM and Coach...and we know how doubtful it is the Mara family let’s that happen



Who knows

His age is the big negative. Dave on the UWS : 8:54 am : link The one job he would leave for is the Giants. But he will stay as long as Brady does and by that time he would be too old.

RE: Harbaugh basically has no buyout Beezer : 8:55 am : link

Quote: At Michigan. Call him



Worst post, all-time.



Unless a joke. Then least funny joke, all-time.



I’d rather murder Parcells, then hire his lifeless flab. (Nod to Halloween month, of corpse. See what I did there?) In comment 13640834 Rflairr said:Worst post, all-time.Unless a joke. Then least funny joke, all-time.I’d rather murder Parcells, then hire his lifeless flab. (Nod to Halloween month, of corpse. See what I did there?)

I'd love it to happen SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:03 am : link But I think it is a total pipe dream.

RE: His age is the big negative. chuckydee9 : 9:18 am : link

Quote: The one job he would leave for is the Giants. But he will stay as long as Brady does and by that time he would be too old.





You know people can still function very well at old age.. Hell is was better coach last year than ever before in his life.. Other than the will to work hard all the time.. age doesn't stop anyone from being a good coach.. Thats part of the reason we kicked out TC.. not cause he couldn't build a team but most people simply accept the fact that someone is old and cannot do the job.. In comment 13640865 Dave on the UWS said:You know people can still function very well at old age.. Hell is was better coach last year than ever before in his life.. Other than the will to work hard all the time.. age doesn't stop anyone from being a good coach.. Thats part of the reason we kicked out TC.. not cause he couldn't build a team but most people simply accept the fact that someone is old and cannot do the job..

This is based on happening this winter.. Sean : 9:19 am : link Would have to happen after this season.

no way Mara rehires belicheat Dave : 9:43 am : link do you guys have short memories or you weren't around when bb left

RE: no way Mara rehires belicheat Tittle 9 20 64 : 9:48 am : link

Quote: do you guys have short memories or you weren't around when bb left



I believe his issues were with George Young not the Mraa's. In comment 13641001 Dave said:I believe his issues were with George Young not the Mraa's.

He won't leave The Pats Giants86 : 9:56 am : link but if he was ever out there, he'd love to come here.

It is a complete pipe dream Mike from Ohio : 9:56 am : link Belichick is not leaving the Patriots for the Giants. He has fond memories of being here, but how many of you think BB operates primarily on emotion and sentiment?



He has a job with the Patriots as long as he wants it. I assume when he no longer wants that, he will retire.

Belichick will be the Connie Mack of football at NE idinkido : 10:37 am : link .

Back in 2006 on Christmas eve Matt in SGS : 10:53 am : link I had posted on BBI the asshat rumor that this was something that was being discussed. The plan was, essentially, to bring over both Pioli and Belichick. It got legs for a little while, especially when the Giants asked for Pioli's permission to interview for the GM job and were approved by Kraft to do so. Pioli turned down the opportunity to interview and the Giants went with Reese. At the same time, the Pats opened their wallet to sign a number of free agents prior to the 2007 season.



Was there interest by Belichick? Probably, we know he loved the Giants. But odds were that Pioli and Belichick were leaning on Kraft to spend more money and when he did so, they stopped looking at the Giants.



I still think of Belichick as the 1980s defensive coordinator for the Giants. But I don't see him leaving New England.

I said it a couple weeks ago jgambrosio : 11:26 am : link With the NCAA investigations going on, if they potentially spill into football, perfect opportunity to get saban

You know this would be entirely our luck, right? jcn56 : 11:27 am : link We'd manage to get Belichick in here, and it would turn out that without Brady he's no more than an average coach at this point.



(not saying he is, but with our luck lately...)

Why the hell would Bill want to come to a team Dave in Hoboken : 11:27 am : link that Reese has completely run into the ground?

RE: Why the hell would Bill want to come to a team jcn56 : 1:17 pm : link

Quote: that Reese has completely run into the ground?



Reading apparently isn't your thing either - look at the OP again. In comment 13641274 Dave in Hoboken said:Reading apparently isn't your thing either - look at the OP again.

Why does he need to "recharge his batteries"? moespree : 3:08 pm : link He's just won 2 of the last 3 Super Bowls and is the defending champion. You say this as if he's gone 8-8 the last 5 years and is stale.

What couldve been spike : 3:16 pm : link Why did he run off to Cleveland if he loved the giants so much?

RE: What couldve been Matt in SGS : 3:18 pm : link

Quote: Why did he run off to Cleveland if he loved the giants so much?



We've written about this many times before. George Young wasn't sold on Belichick. Didn't think he was ready to be a head coach. They felt Handley was a better option long term and he was to be groomed for the spot when he was made offensive coordinator. They didn't see Parcells retiring when he did and were forced to make the move to make Handley the head coach sooner than they wanted. Belichick was never in consideration. In comment 13641704 spike said:We've written about this many times before. George Young wasn't sold on Belichick. Didn't think he was ready to be a head coach. They felt Handley was a better option long term and he was to be groomed for the spot when he was made offensive coordinator. They didn't see Parcells retiring when he did and were forced to make the move to make Handley the head coach sooner than they wanted. Belichick was never in consideration.

Tittle Dave : 4:12 pm : link I recall the big issue at the time was his rumored cheating on his family which infuriated the team owners

the discussion starts with ... Torrag : 6:33 pm : link ...hey Bill you get total control of everything for 10 years including when you want to step away from the sidelines and run things as the GM. If the Mara/Tisch quorum isn't ready to open with this they might as well save their breath.

RE: the discussion starts with ... Sean : 7:12 pm : link

Quote: ...hey Bill you get total control of everything for 10 years including when you want to step away from the sidelines and run things as the GM. If the Mara/Tisch quorum isn't ready to open with this they might as well save their breath.



I agree completely & I think it's worth the call. In comment 13641943 Torrag said:I agree completely & I think it's worth the call.