Total pipe dream- Bill Belichick

Sean : 8:12 am
Any chance he wants to re-charge his batteries and come back where it all started? I put this at a 0.001% chance, but what the hell?

1. Tom Brady is up there. He is human, right? The Pats have shown some flaws and are 3-2. Who really knows what Garapolo is & post Brady will require a retool/rebuild anyway.

2. I'd assume he still has some coaching in him. He doesn't burn out like Jon Gruden did. Whose to say he can't coach another 6-7 years.

3. He can run the show & pick a franchise QB. Give him control of personnel decisions.

Again, this is far fetched but perhaps the timing is there. I'd at least monitor interest if I were ownership. I don't see Mara opting for a rookie HC again.

Completely crazy? It does seem in all of the HC hires here, past connection to the Giants is key. That leaves Belichick, Fox & Payton.
I'd do everything I could to lure him if I'm Mara  
djm : 8:14 am : link
..
I could see the reasoning  
DC Gmen Fan : 8:14 am : link
but he has such a good and stable thing going, I don't see him wanting to start from scratch at this point in his career. I could be wrong but I think he's also under contract for awhile longer.
I take it back  
DC Gmen Fan : 8:15 am : link
no one knows his contract details.
Mara loves mcadoo  
micky : 8:15 am : link
so highly unlikely any change at hc


btw, belichick's last job is NE
Get McDaniels instead  
jeff57 : 8:21 am : link
With Cesario as GM.
I think you have a better chance of  
pjcas18 : 8:31 am : link
the corpse of Bill Parcells as GM/team president than Bill Belichick being involved in any capacity.

corpse  
oghwga : 8:36 am : link
of bill parcells? isn't he still alive?
Belichick  
I Love Clams Casino : 8:36 am : link
loves the Giants...if it was over for him and the the Pats (big BIG IF), and he still has the energy, I think BB would jump at the chance
RE: corpse  
pjcas18 : 8:38 am : link
In comment 13640829 oghwga said:
Quote:
of bill parcells? isn't he still alive?


yes, alive and well as far as I know, it's just a saying to indicate someone is old. Or I guess it is Halloween season, maybe Parcells could die and be reanimated and become the Giants GM/President but that wasn't my intent.
Harbaugh basically has no buyout  
Rflairr : 8:38 am : link
At Michigan. Call him
I don't think it's crazy..  
Sean : 8:38 am : link
to think he's up for another challenge. I think he'd want to prove he can win without Brady.
Belichick  
pjcas18 : 8:44 am : link
is already 65 years old and only months younger than Pete Carroll for oldest coach in the league, if he stays through Brady's tenure and transitions immediately to the Giants he's 68 years old before joining the team at all, 69 or 70 would be more realistic probably if it was going to happen.

I like the guy and respect his genius, but that's not a long-term solution at head coach.

I’d like a situation where Belechik coaches for a couple years  
mfsd : 8:49 am : link
then bumps up to a team president role and hand picks his successor.

But I really doubt we’d be able to pry him from New England. Kraft and Mara get along reasonably well I think, but I’d be shocked if Kraft let him leave, or didn’t offer Bill a ton of money to stay.

Also...Belichick would likely only come to the Giants if he could run the whole show as GM and Coach...and we know how doubtful it is the Mara family let’s that happen

Who knows
His age is the big negative.  
Dave on the UWS : 8:54 am : link
The one job he would leave for is the Giants. But he will stay as long as Brady does and by that time he would be too old.
RE: Harbaugh basically has no buyout  
Beezer : 8:55 am : link
In comment 13640834 Rflairr said:
Quote:
At Michigan. Call him


Worst post, all-time.

Unless a joke. Then least funny joke, all-time.

I’d rather murder Parcells, then hire his lifeless flab. (Nod to Halloween month, of corpse. See what I did there?)
RE: Get McDaniels instead  
Greg from LI : 9:01 am : link
In comment 13640806 jeff57 said:
Quote:
With Cesario as GM.


People really are slow learners. Never hire a Patriots coordinator.
no  
Rocky369 : 9:02 am : link
?
I'd love it to happen  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:03 am : link
But I think it is a total pipe dream.
RE: His age is the big negative.  
chuckydee9 : 9:18 am : link
In comment 13640865 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
The one job he would leave for is the Giants. But he will stay as long as Brady does and by that time he would be too old.



You know people can still function very well at old age.. Hell is was better coach last year than ever before in his life.. Other than the will to work hard all the time.. age doesn't stop anyone from being a good coach.. Thats part of the reason we kicked out TC.. not cause he couldn't build a team but most people simply accept the fact that someone is old and cannot do the job..
This is based on happening this winter..  
Sean : 9:19 am : link
Would have to happen after this season.
To have Belichick come  
Tittle 9 20 64 : 9:34 am : link
back here and straighten out this mess would be a wet dream not a pipe dream!
no way Mara rehires belicheat  
Dave : 9:43 am : link
do you guys have short memories or you weren't around when bb left
RE: no way Mara rehires belicheat  
Tittle 9 20 64 : 9:48 am : link
In comment 13641001 Dave said:
Quote:
do you guys have short memories or you weren't around when bb left


I believe his issues were with George Young not the Mraa's.
He won't leave The Pats  
Giants86 : 9:56 am : link
but if he was ever out there, he'd love to come here.
It is a complete pipe dream  
Mike from Ohio : 9:56 am : link
Belichick is not leaving the Patriots for the Giants. He has fond memories of being here, but how many of you think BB operates primarily on emotion and sentiment?

He has a job with the Patriots as long as he wants it. I assume when he no longer wants that, he will retire.
25 years too late. Why would he ever leave the Pats?  
Victor in CT : 10:20 am : link
He has total control. He won't get that here.
Belichick will be the Connie Mack of football at NE  
idinkido : 10:37 am : link
.
Back in 2006 on Christmas eve  
Matt in SGS : 10:53 am : link
I had posted on BBI the asshat rumor that this was something that was being discussed. The plan was, essentially, to bring over both Pioli and Belichick. It got legs for a little while, especially when the Giants asked for Pioli's permission to interview for the GM job and were approved by Kraft to do so. Pioli turned down the opportunity to interview and the Giants went with Reese. At the same time, the Pats opened their wallet to sign a number of free agents prior to the 2007 season.

Was there interest by Belichick? Probably, we know he loved the Giants. But odds were that Pioli and Belichick were leaning on Kraft to spend more money and when he did so, they stopped looking at the Giants.

I still think of Belichick as the 1980s defensive coordinator for the Giants. But I don't see him leaving New England.
I said it a couple weeks ago  
jgambrosio : 11:26 am : link
With the NCAA investigations going on, if they potentially spill into football, perfect opportunity to get saban
You know this would be entirely our luck, right?  
jcn56 : 11:27 am : link
We'd manage to get Belichick in here, and it would turn out that without Brady he's no more than an average coach at this point.

(not saying he is, but with our luck lately...)
Why the hell would Bill want to come to a team  
Dave in Hoboken : 11:27 am : link
that Reese has completely run into the ground?
RE: Why the hell would Bill want to come to a team  
jcn56 : 1:17 pm : link
In comment 13641274 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
that Reese has completely run into the ground?


Reading apparently isn't your thing either - look at the OP again.
Why does he need to "recharge his batteries"?  
moespree : 3:08 pm : link
He's just won 2 of the last 3 Super Bowls and is the defending champion. You say this as if he's gone 8-8 the last 5 years and is stale.
What couldve been  
spike : 3:16 pm : link
Why did he run off to Cleveland if he loved the giants so much?
RE: What couldve been  
Matt in SGS : 3:18 pm : link
In comment 13641704 spike said:
Quote:
Why did he run off to Cleveland if he loved the giants so much?


We've written about this many times before. George Young wasn't sold on Belichick. Didn't think he was ready to be a head coach. They felt Handley was a better option long term and he was to be groomed for the spot when he was made offensive coordinator. They didn't see Parcells retiring when he did and were forced to make the move to make Handley the head coach sooner than they wanted. Belichick was never in consideration.
Tittle  
Dave : 4:12 pm : link
I recall the big issue at the time was his rumored cheating on his family which infuriated the team owners
the discussion starts with ...  
Torrag : 6:33 pm : link
...hey Bill you get total control of everything for 10 years including when you want to step away from the sidelines and run things as the GM. If the Mara/Tisch quorum isn't ready to open with this they might as well save their breath.
RE: the discussion starts with ...  
Sean : 7:12 pm : link
In comment 13641943 Torrag said:
Quote:
...hey Bill you get total control of everything for 10 years including when you want to step away from the sidelines and run things as the GM. If the Mara/Tisch quorum isn't ready to open with this they might as well save their breath.


I agree completely & I think it's worth the call.
He's 65. The only thing he could do here is frustrate himself  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7:19 pm : link
and harm his legacy by losing a bunch of games without Brady.
