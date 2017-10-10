So how does it end for Eli? GiantNatty : 10/10/2017 9:56 am So how do you see it ending for the all-time great Giant? Does he hang 'em up on his own and if so, when? After a season like this or do you see greener pastures ahead?



Does he get benched to see what's behind him? Does he get benched for poor play?



Does he get injured behind this line? Does he get "injured" in the way a lot of players get "injured" as a way to let them bow out gracefully?



Personally I think he's been holding this team back for years. He's always been maddeningly frustrating to watch at times, but this season his slow starts have been brutal (to add gas to the fire, put me in the camp that also thinks he's partly to blame for Beckham's injury - a five yard slant should not be two feet high for a professional quarterback).



I love Eli and long thought he had a third championship in him. I have also thought that he's probably earned the right to play as long as he wants . . . but he just isn't very good any more. And given what's going on around him, it may be a very long time before this team is good again.



So how do you see it ending for him? Short of winning another championship and riding off into the sunset, how do you want it to end for him?

Best guess Beer Man : 10/10/2017 10:00 am : link He plays out his contract or is traded to a contender that has a desperate need at the QB position. If he is here, he plays.

Eli has not been holding this team back Mike from Ohio : 10/10/2017 10:00 am : link If you believe that, I am not sure what to tell you. Outside of him and OBJ, this team has been talent depleted for years.



My hope is that the Giants draft their QB of the future in the next draft. Eli plays next year and mentors him, and at the end of the season announces his retirement and hands the reigns over to the new guy.



Short of another championship, that is the best way it can end.

So hard to tell right now. NorwoodWideRight : 10/10/2017 10:04 am : link I could see the Giants either drafting a QB in this year's draft or proclaiming Webb the heir apparent, Eli sticking around to complete his contract and then hang them up, handing the ball off to the next generation.



But I can also see the very real possibility of turmoil in the front office, a new coach and GM and is it really fair to Eli (and will he even want to) work under YET another new system? Will a new coach want to work with Eli? Would Eli want to work with him?



It's also entirely possible, knock on wood, that he suffers an injury that either lays him up or ends his career.

Your fourth and fifth paragraph bradshaw44 : 10/10/2017 10:07 am : link Seem to contradict each other. But to try and answer the question, I think it’s all up to Eli. I could see him allowing a trade to a team like Jax (I know many here don’t see a connection but I do), or I could see him being man of honor and playing out his contract whether it be on the bench or behind a shitty line. I could also see him retiring in disgust.



So basically, no clue because I’m not in Eli’s head.

Personally I feel you are one of the worst posters in regards to Eli JCin332 : 10/10/2017 10:07 am : link on this board...



We hear nothing from you until the chips are down then you post...



If you really believe he's been holding them back you really need to watch more football...in the years he's "been holding them back" awful OL play and no running game...



Fans like you should really go root for another team...

I think that Von Miller & Co. mvftw : 10/10/2017 10:11 am : link will have a lot say this weekend about Eli's Future...I don't see Eli starting after the Bronco game...this could get real ugly...

Ok this Eli sucks shit has to stop Rjanyg : 10/10/2017 10:12 am : link I will point to the 2 TD passes on Sunday. Those plays alone prove he is part of the solution and not part of the problem. I will say he is not a West Coast offense QB. Just the pure fact that he adapted to this offense 3.5 years ago and has had some very good production goes to show he is a very good QB and a smart dude who works his ass off.



He will be most productive with a power run game, a play action deep passing offense with a TE that is a primary target. We have a good TE but a bad O Line and a shitty offensive attack.



If you think anybody but Alex Smith or Aaron Rodger can do anything with this shit show of a team you are both dumb and blind.





As AcidTest : 10/10/2017 10:15 am : link long as he's upright, he plays. I don't think Webb will get into games late in the year as many here hope. Webb could replace Smith. He won't replace Eli.



The problem is that I don't think it's better than 50/50 that Eli finishes the season. He may not even finish the game against the Broncos. He's an aging, immobile, QB, behind a makeshift porous OL, facing a ferocious defense.

I know Eli can still play... Doomster : 10/10/2017 10:17 am : link He just can't play for a team, that continually shoots him in the foot in the fourth quarter...his own freakin' team!



Eli probably has a no trade clause......but if a team came along, and approached the Giants with a trade, there is a good chance he might accept it......



If.....





If, it was a team with a decent OL for pass protection, and had some semblance of a running game, and a respectable defense......I think Eli would like nothing better than to show Mac, who tried to turn him into something he wasn't, that he still has it....it would give the Giants cap relief and a draft pick(how high remains the question)......



The question is, what is the Giant plan after this season, and based on our record, will THE SAME FREAKIN' PEOPLE THAT GOT US INTO THIS MESS, still be making these decisions?



Eli gets to finish his career, kind of like YA....the Giants have a golden opportunity, to clean house, not just on the field, but in the front office, too....

He dies on the field after Ereck Flowers falls on him pjcas18 : 10/10/2017 10:17 am : link and has his ashes spread over MetLife by a crop duster.





I agree ATL_Giants : 10/10/2017 10:18 am : link that your head is up your ass.

with this OL and pig headed coaching staff, I hope it's not injury Victor in CT : 10/10/2017 10:22 am : link Eli deserves better than to go out on a stretcher.

One thing I will say... bradshaw44 : 10/10/2017 10:25 am : link Eli is not dumb. If he pushes for a trade to a team like JAX it’s because he knows he has a REAL shot at another Lombardi. And it wouldn’t shock me to see him hoist it for that team.

I love Eli and want him here Giants86 : 10/10/2017 10:32 am : link that being said we must draft a QB if we are picking in the top 3 of next years draft.

If I am Minnesota jvm52106 : 10/10/2017 10:36 am : link I would be calling. Bradford is done... Eli could take that team deep into the playoffs. They have WR's, TE and Rb's who can make plays. Their defense is pretty good...

Eli had always been hit and miss Simms11 : 10/10/2017 10:48 am : link with his throws. He's made some great ones over the years however.



I do think Eli, McAdoo and Reese are all tied at the hip. I think they make adjustments in off-season, and add the pieces on oline that they need. I think ownership gives them all one more year together to try to get to a Super Bowl. Remember, if this losing keeps up, they will have very high picks in every round, as well as an easier schedule. If things fall right, we could make a serious run next year. If not, I think Eli, Mac and Reese all head off into the sunset together.

Eli will be the QB next year AnnapolisMike : 10/10/2017 10:52 am : link no matter who the other QB's are on the roster. My guess is he retires after next season. An injury could shorten that equation...but Eli is way down the list of the Giants issues.

I think it's up to Eli..... BillKo : 10/10/2017 10:57 am : link he'll play the next two years here.



The success will be based on how the team around him does, because he can still play. The rest of the team needs to match it.



After two years, he'll either retire or go play somewhere else if he feels that's what he wants to do......because I think the Giants will have their QB of the future on the team, ready to take over.



Landscape of the NFL can change rapidly over the next two-three years, so there might be an opportunity for him, even at 39.

I think the bigger question is .... Beer Man : 10/10/2017 10:59 am : link How far off is this team from being a good team and contending again? If management believes that the problems can be fixed with new leadership and few key player acquisitions, then Eli should be the man to lead the O. If the belief is that the team is more than a couple of years away, then the team should consider trading Eli in the off-season to a contender. Eli only has a few seasons left, if the team isn't in a position to contend anytime soon, then they need to start building for the future.

If The Giants Continue To Lose... Jim in Tampa : 10/10/2017 11:09 am : link And finish with a poor enough record that they can choose one of the top QBs in the upcoming draft, then Eli's fate will be sealed.



Barring some incredible 2018 run for both Eli and the Giants, Eli will assume the role of 2004 Kurt Warner and the new QB will take over mid-season. Eli will then have to decide if he wants to play with another team or just retire.

Some weird stuff thrown around, like the NTC jcn56 : 10/10/2017 11:21 am : link If Eli wants out - don't you think he'd waive the NTC?



Personally, I doubt he does, or that anyone would give up anything of value to get him (given the size of his contract - that would basically deter most trades from returning any value).



I think Eli goes two more years, the Giants return to some form of winning football, and he hands over the ball to the next QB in line. Like many here, I think Eli's still a good QB but not what he was in his prime (at his age, for about 99% of football players decline is inevitable).



The sad thing with most great players is the end. So very few of them get to go out on top, winning, at the top of their game. They're competitors, and in most cases they hang on too long, and the results aren't usually all that impressive. I'm hoping for better for Eli than some of his peers.

i hope he decides Les in TO : 10/10/2017 11:22 am : link to retire at the end of this season, but realistically, because of his contract, he will be back for one more season.



Without Beckham, the Giants have nothing going on offense and are probably not going to win a game this year unless they play an equally sad sack, injury riddled opponent and manage to play less crappy football than their opponents. I think 0-16 or 1-15 are very real possibilities. it is likely webb will see some action in the second half of blowout losses against largely prevent defenses. we will be in position to draft first or second overall. hopefully we choose a Peyton Manning and not a Ryan Leaf. they will redshirt the first year and then take the reigns in 2019.



Britt's plan is ideal.. Sean : 10/10/2017 11:31 am : link draft a QB and let him learn from Eli. Have Eli play out the remainder of his contract with his successor in place. With the right people in charge & the right pieces bought in, maybe we are competitive next year with Eli. That's my hope. We do need a transition plan though.

Eli could waive the no trade clause but why would he do so unless Watson : 10/10/2017 11:59 am : link

- ( it's a top choice? He has a roster bonus of 5 mil. due the 3RD day of the new league year by my calculation that would be 3/17. It would make more sense for Eli to let things play out. If NYG chooses not to pay the bonus, it gives him plenty of time to negotiate a new contract with another team. It also leaves him the option of retiring if he can't work out a deal with a team or situation that is of interest to him. Eli's contract - ( New Window

Eli could waive his NTC pjcas18 : 10/10/2017 12:05 pm : link in the unlikely event a trade is agreed to with a contender.



If you were Eli why would you stay on a team who knowingly went into this season without changing anything from the porous protection you had as a 35 year old and has a clown show for a coach who calls plays you need to purposely thwart with delay of game penalties.



I can't see many 36+ year olds rejecting a trade to a contender from a shit show.



though, I doubt anyone wants to pay 36/37 year old Eli 22M per season or whatever it comes out to, so this is probably a moot discussion.



My scenario above is probably most likely.

Too many variables AcesUp : 10/10/2017 12:29 pm : link I think Eli has picked up his play this year, he's improved since the opener. He's still a starter, a capable one at that, but he's not going to win you any games on his own. You're not making decisions around a top 20ish QB that's about to be 37 years old when you're heading toward some sort of rebuild.



For that reason, a lot depends on where they end up drafting and how they evaluate the top QBs in the class. Another smaller factor being their evaluation on Webb. A lot also rests on how the remainder of the season plays out; whether it's a mini-rebuild or complete teardown. It's entirely possible we're heading toward a new front office, coaching staff and offensive philosophy in 2018. You have no way of knowing how a potential new regime evaluates Eli or sees him fitting into their plan.

keep Eli here djm : 10/10/2017 12:56 pm : link unless he agrees to a trade and the other team blows us away. Not likely.



Keep Eli here and groom a hot shot QB behind him for as long as Eli outplays the kid in camps/practice. It's that simple.



I'd get used to Eli wearing #10 for NYG. I will lose my shit if McAdoo wins the power struggle and convinces mgmt that Eli is holding this offense back. Even if Eli IS holding this offense back fuck McAdoo for cultivating an offense that doesn't cater to Eli Manning. Either way, dump Ben, keep Eli.

yes, I am critical of Eli sometimes - maybe more than most GiantNatty : 10/10/2017 12:59 pm : link and that means I have a low football IQ. That seems about right for this forum, unfortunately.



I get it - this is a fan forum so the homers are going to be homers no matter what. I really try to be objective, though, and Eli's mistakes have been pretty harmful over the course of the last few years. From the dumb decision to throw the ball out of the end zone in Dallas, to the lazy pick he threw to end the Redskins game, to his slow starts in almost single every game, I don't see elite-level quarterbacking from him like I do from others around the league. Sorry, I just don't. Can he play in spurts? Of course he can - but usually those spurts come after some pretty dreadful play earlier in those same games.



Honestly, I love the guy. I think he's a sure-fire Hall of Famer and a true gamer. I will always LOVE the image of him getting up off the grass in San Francisco in 2011 with his chinstrap around his nose calling timeout - not because he needed it, but because the game situation dictated it. Amazing toughness and grit!!! More than that, he's an excellent person and a symbol of why the New York Football Giants are a first-class organization that I find pride in rooting for.



But that doesn't mean he's exempt from criticism. To the contrary, as the quarterback, he's always going to get the brunt of the blame. Maybe some of the criticism is because I had way higher hopes for him. Six playoff appearances in 14 seasons? Less than half of his seasons? And four of those appearances were one-and-dones? Yes, he also had everything to do with two magical runs and he gave us some great memories. But I also think it's fair to be a little disappointed and critical without it meaning I'm a football moron...

Again.... Britt in VA : 10/10/2017 1:04 pm : link It's not about high or low football IQ, it's about understanding the how's and the why's, and not viewing QB's in a vacuum devoid of what's happening on the rosters around them, from team to team, QB comparison to QB comparison.

The asnwer to that, for me, depends on what happens with Reese Matt M. : 10/10/2017 1:05 pm : link and McAdoo and the rest of the coaching staff. If they end up getting a pass because of injuries, I have no faith they will get the picks right and no faith they can turn anything around next year. In that scenario, I see more beatings for Eli to absorb and his remaining years being wasted, unless they trade him.



If they basically fire everyone, there is still talent here. A trade down in the draft and the right picks with the right coach, and this is a contending team with Eli at the helm.

But this is an exercise in futility... Britt in VA : 10/10/2017 1:05 pm : link because people's minds are made up, have been for years, and will continue to be. Both sides.

According to some here..... Britt in VA : 10/10/2017 1:06 pm : link Eli's been losing his fastball since circa 2009. The end will come eventually, but Eli is still chugging along, just like after these same conversations in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016. He's still here. He's still starting. He's still doing what Eli does.

I could see him finishing up with Denver like his brother NNJ Tom : 10/10/2017 1:16 pm : link I think a lot has to do with how this year goes. Also, Archie will probably have thought or two.



Who knows? Maybe he just wants to hang out with his girls and be a dad. If the line doesn't get better, I could see him telling the Giants to pound salt and just retire.



He's earned whatever he chooses.





I like CTRL F'ing myself (lol) in those threads to make sure BrettNYG10 : 10/10/2017 2:57 pm : link I didn't say anything dumb.



Genius confirmed, tyvm.

So you're saying I'm consistent? GiantNatty : 10/10/2017 3:06 pm : link Like I said, I fully admit I'm critical of Eli. And yes, he has had a lot of games - as in too many for my liking - where his play was the difference between winning and losing. He's a champion and no one can ever take that away from him, but I also thought he was going to be better than he has been. How any fan cannot be maddeningly frustrated by him is beyond me.



And also, I think it's hilarious that you found that.

There's many more where that came from... JCin332 : 10/10/2017 3:09 pm : link ..

ELI, his future legacy, and chance at the Hall TMS : 10/10/2017 3:58 pm : link are the biggest casualties of this teams talent mismanagement. The collapse of the OL in particular. He could have won a couple of more SBs if these incompetent shit heels worked on getting the type of OL every drop back QB has to have. Instead they wasted draft after draft on measurable athletes who flamed out without a second contract.

Some of you make it sound like it's so easy.. Sean : 10/10/2017 4:15 pm : link He could have won a couple more SB's? A couple?! He's already got 2. Basically we traded consistent playoff appearances for the 2nd ring. Would you take 1 ring with consistent playoffs or 2 with more crappy seasons? It's a fair question. Aside from Brady, where are all these multiple ring teams?

In all likelihood, they wouldn't have won more SBs. Devon : 10/10/2017 4:36 pm : link But they shouldn't have been as much of a total failure as they've been either.



Eli didn't need more titles for the HoF, he just needed to make the playoffs more than he missed and have more 2009/2015 statistical seasons, without the ridiculous lows of a 2013 or possibly ending his Giants' tenure going out as very in play 1-15/0-16. He's going to end his career a ~.500 QB that is more known for turnovers and looking like a goof than being a 2x champion now, thanks to all this and even though I'm probably least sentimental fan on this board, that still kind of stings a little.

What I see is Eli finishing this season, playing next season, and if SterlingArcher : 10/10/2017 6:28 pm : link the Giants do well he may return. If the Giants have another season next year like this one Eli will retire. Eli will never play for another team.

'So how does it end for Eli?'... Torrag : 10/10/2017 9:17 pm : link ...with at least two Superbowl Rings and MVP Trophies to go with them. That's how.