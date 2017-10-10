Is it just me or Josiah31 : 10/10/2017 10:44 am Am I the only one on here that thinks we could be good next year? We are going to get an extremely high draft pick. Barkley anyone? Draft and sign OLine in FA. Vikings managed to help their OLine in one season. We can do it too! If we come in next year with a better OLine and a combo of Barkley and Gallman, our offense could drastically improve.



I know Reese hasn’t been the best, but it is not time to blow this thing up. Manning is only 37 next year. We could get another 2-3 good years from him. He just needs a running game to setup play-action. I refuse to believe we took that big of a step back from last year. “You're never as good as everyone tells you when you win, and you're never as bad as they say when you lose.”

I'm with you adamg : 10/10/2017 10:49 am : link A few smart moves and we're back and better than last year.



I'm a fan of bringing back Pugh and signing another big name OL in FA. And then drafting Barkley. Use the draft for pure talent acquisition. Use FA to plug the OL holes.

Maybe with a new coach AnnapolisMike : 10/10/2017 10:49 am : link This is not a shitty roster from top to bottom. But I think the time for half measures is done.



And say what you will about Reese. The Giants have been a mediocre team since 2008. 2011 was a gift from the Gods...that was a mediocre team dragged to a championship by a QB. Does he get credit...certainly. But really...this team has been blah for 10 years. Last year was luck and being free of injuries until the end.

I do also..... Simms11 : 10/10/2017 10:52 am : link I provided my same response in the "So how does it end for Eli?" Thread below. Remember, their schedule should be easier too.

This is not a shitty roster from top to bottom. But I think the time for half measures is done.



And say what you will about Reese. The Giants have been a mediocre team since 2008. 2011 was a gift from the Gods...that was a mediocre team dragged to a championship by a QB. Does he get credit...certainly. But really...this team has been blah for 10 years. Last year was luck and being free of injuries until the end.



That's true, but a change could set us back a few years to learn new system. We don't have time for that with Eli. Window is closing, but there's no reason we can't play for one more super bowl before Eli goes out.

If the Giants end up with a too joeinpa : 10/10/2017 10:56 am : link 5 pick and don t get one of those quarterbacks it would be an all time stupid move. Not saying the end is here for Eli, but quarterbacks today need to be able to move a bit.

The league is built for teams to go from worst to first... Britt in VA : 10/10/2017 10:57 am : link in a single offseason. It's up to ownership to make the changes necessary to put us in position to do so.

look no further GmeninPSL : 10/10/2017 11:00 am : link than the 49ers under Singletary and Harbough the following year with a very similar roster. Bottom line coaching MATTERS!! McNuggets is way over his head and was not ready for this job. He was better off as an offensive coordinator for 3-4 years and then and only then a BIG MAYBE?



I think if this roster is tweaked and healthy under the right coach, this team is a Super Bowl Caliber team with not a single rebuilding year to suffer through!

5 pick and don t get one of those quarterbacks it would be an all time stupid move. Not saying the end is here for Eli, but quarterbacks today need to be able to move a bit. . That's not really true. The last 5 Super Bowl winners were Brady, Flacco, Eli, Wilson, and Payton. Only Wilson being a mobile QB.

Change the front office and coaching staff and you Dave in Hoboken : 10/10/2017 11:01 am : link might have a chance for next year to be good. But under no circumstances can the same, old decision-makers make the decisions next year and going forward. That era of Giants football is unfortunately over.

You don't plan around a 36 year old QB long term. AnnapolisMike : 10/10/2017 11:03 am : link Eli can play in any system...He is a professional and one of the most intelligent players to ever play the position. Certainly the Giants can be competitive next year, but we should really put to rest the idea that they are in the mix for a playoff run.





Guys...we have to do the basics That’s Gold, Jerry : 10/10/2017 11:06 am : link here first...meaning we need to upgrade the OL and get depth for the DL. Now, that may be done via FA...if it is, I still say we draft an OL high but it may allow us to draft a QB or RB high or, perhaps, trade down for more picks.



But we need to know, before the draft, what we have on the OL. If not, we cannot move forward. We've ignored this stuff for too long...my God, that is why we are where we are. You have to build your football team from the inside out not the other way around.

Reese TyreeHelmet : 10/10/2017 11:07 am : link I've been a fan of Reese for a long time but its time to make wholesale changes. I've seen enough of Mcadoo to make a change. This franchise needs new blood.



And its okay to say Eli's end is near. It's true- the guy is 36 years old. It would be dumb to pass on a franchise qb...

I've been a fan of Reese for a long time but its time to make wholesale changes. I've seen enough of Mcadoo to make a change. This franchise needs new blood.



And its okay to say Eli's end is near. It's true- the guy is 36 years old. It would be dumb to pass on a franchise qb...



I just said he could play in any system...The Giants WILL draft a QB if they are in position to do so.

I've been a fan of Reese for a long time but its time to make wholesale changes. I've seen enough of Mcadoo to make a change. This franchise needs new blood.



And its okay to say Eli's end is near. It's true- the guy is 36 years old. It would be dumb to pass on a franchise qb... . What you are suggesting is not a quick fix though. I'm with you that we need changes and I'm sure they will be coming, however, I just think we should go for one last run. I don't believe we are that far off and with a OLine, we could compete next year. Let Eli try for one more before giving up. The guy is good enough to get us another championship, if we just put talent around him.

I just said he could play in any system...The Giants WILL draft a QB if they are in position to do so. .



We could have a decent QB in Webb. Won't know until he gets a chance.

The line between good and bad in the league is very thin. an_idol_mind : 10/10/2017 11:16 am : link Unless you're the Patriots, things can change wildly from one year to the next.



Despite the horrors so far this year, the team could easily be 3-2 if a couple of plays go differently.



The Giants could absolutely have a good season next year. That said, they're going nowhere in the long run unless this franchise fixes the way it evaluates talent.

The run was supposed to happen this year AnnapolisMike : 10/10/2017 11:18 am : link I think we need to see where this team is sitting in three months. If the Defense can stay competitive..then maybe you bring out the patch kit. At 0-5...they have been competitive in every game.



If the wheels completely come off...you HAVE to clean house. If they are 0-7 at the bye with little fight...I wonder if you think about sending McAdoo away as see if a change in leadership on the coaching staff makes a difference.

Are you guys freakin' serious? Doomster : 10/10/2017 11:20 am : link Reese had had 6 seasons to fix the OL, and we are back at square one, yet, he is going to fix it overnight?



You guys are nuts if you can't see that we are more than just a couple of players away from being the team we should have been this year....



And yet, you still have confidence in the guy who got us in this mess in the first place.....unbelievable....

Wish it was just you jeff57 : 10/10/2017 11:21 am : link Only 37? Losing seasons 5 out of the last 6 years. Blow it up. And take a QB if they're in the top 3. Not Barkley.

I think we need to see where this team is sitting in three months. If the Defense can stay competitive..then maybe you bring out the patch kit. At 0-5...they have been competitive in every game.



If the wheels completely come off...you HAVE to clean house. If they are 0-7 at the bye with little fight...I wonder if you think about sending McAdoo away as see if a change in leadership on the coaching staff makes a difference. . I agree with this. Although, with our offense being so bad and special teams putting out defense in terrible situations, you have to think it's demoralizong for them. So even if the "wheels" fall off, it may just be that they quit playing hard because at this point it doesn't really matter. Not sure if our final record will be adequate barometer on if it's worth quick fixing or not.

I think we need to see where this team is sitting in three months. If the Defense can stay competitive..then maybe you bring out the patch kit. At 0-5...they have been competitive in every game.



If the wheels completely come off...you HAVE to clean house. If they are 0-7 at the bye with little fight...I wonder if you think about sending McAdoo away as see if a change in leadership on the coaching staff makes a difference.



I'll go one step further and say the run was actually supposed to happen LAST year, and would have if McAdoo had been able to keep continuity on offense from the year before, rather than let it fall off a cliff.

Reese had had 6 seasons to fix the OL, and we are back at square one, yet, he is going to fix it overnight?



You guys are nuts if you can't see that we are more than just a couple of players away from being the team we should have been this year....



And yet, you still have confidence in the guy who got us in this mess in the first place.....unbelievable.... . Not sure what you are watching, but we could easily be 3-2 right now. Yes our OLine sucks. Yes Reese didn't do anything to fix it. He gambled and it didn't pay off. With the salary cap, it's impossoble to be strong everyhwere. It's a small line between 0-5 and 4-1.



What do you suggest? Blowing it up and wasting Eli's last 2-3 years? To what? Suck and get high draft picks? I'm sick of sucking.

In comment 13641252 Doomster said:





Quote:





Reese had had 6 seasons to fix the OL, and we are back at square one, yet, he is going to fix it overnight?



You guys are nuts if you can't see that we are more than just a couple of players away from being the team we should have been this year....



And yet, you still have confidence in the guy who got us in this mess in the first place.....unbelievable....



. Not sure what you are watching, but we could easily be 3-2 right now. Yes our OLine sucks. Yes Reese didn't do anything to fix it. He gambled and it didn't pay off. With the salary cap, it's impossoble to be strong everyhwere. It's a small line between 0-5 and 4-1.



What do you suggest? Blowing it up and wasting Eli's last 2-3 years? To what? Suck and get high draft picks? I'm sick of sucking.



We could very easily been 8-8 last year. Eli doesn't have 2-3 years left with this team. Giants may have a golden opportunity to take another franchise QB. If they can get that, being awful for one year would have been worth it.

In comment 13641284 Josiah31 said:





Quote:





In comment 13641252 Doomster said:





Quote:





Reese had had 6 seasons to fix the OL, and we are back at square one, yet, he is going to fix it overnight?



You guys are nuts if you can't see that we are more than just a couple of players away from being the team we should have been this year....



And yet, you still have confidence in the guy who got us in this mess in the first place.....unbelievable....



. Not sure what you are watching, but we could easily be 3-2 right now. Yes our OLine sucks. Yes Reese didn't do anything to fix it. He gambled and it didn't pay off. With the salary cap, it's impossoble to be strong everyhwere. It's a small line between 0-5 and 4-1.



What do you suggest? Blowing it up and wasting Eli's last 2-3 years? To what? Suck and get high draft picks? I'm sick of sucking.







We could very easily been 8-8 last year. Eli doesn't have 2-3 years left with this team. Giants may have a golden opportunity to take another franchise QB. If they can get that, being awful for one year would have been worth it. . How do we know Webb isn't that guy? We could get a generational player in Barkley that could drastically help us next year with Eli and possibly for the next 10 years with Webb.

after the bye annexOPR : 10/10/2017 11:47 am : link it's time to throw Webb into the fire and see what he's got ...



the giants will be drafting top 10 (likely top 5) this season - they need to know if he's got a chance to be "the guy" or they need to look elsewhere



either way these QBs may be tough to pass up on ... if Webb shows enough the Giants could also trade down and rebuild the roster with more 2/3rd rounders as teams overpay to move up



TL;DR - at some point, Play Webb.

In comment 13641295 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 13641284 Josiah31 said:





Quote:





In comment 13641252 Doomster said:





Quote:





Reese had had 6 seasons to fix the OL, and we are back at square one, yet, he is going to fix it overnight?



You guys are nuts if you can't see that we are more than just a couple of players away from being the team we should have been this year....



And yet, you still have confidence in the guy who got us in this mess in the first place.....unbelievable....



. Not sure what you are watching, but we could easily be 3-2 right now. Yes our OLine sucks. Yes Reese didn't do anything to fix it. He gambled and it didn't pay off. With the salary cap, it's impossoble to be strong everyhwere. It's a small line between 0-5 and 4-1.



What do you suggest? Blowing it up and wasting Eli's last 2-3 years? To what? Suck and get high draft picks? I'm sick of sucking.







We could very easily been 8-8 last year. Eli doesn't have 2-3 years left with this team. Giants may have a golden opportunity to take another franchise QB. If they can get that, being awful for one year would have been worth it.



. How do we know Webb isn't that guy? We could get a generational player in Barkley that could drastically help us next year with Eli and possibly for the next 10 years with Webb.



How do we know? Well maybe get him a couple of starts this year. But he went in the third round of a mediocre QB draft for a reason.

In comment 13641300 Josiah31 said:





Quote:





In comment 13641295 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 13641284 Josiah31 said:





Quote:





In comment 13641252 Doomster said:





Quote:





Reese had had 6 seasons to fix the OL, and we are back at square one, yet, he is going to fix it overnight?



You guys are nuts if you can't see that we are more than just a couple of players away from being the team we should have been this year....



And yet, you still have confidence in the guy who got us in this mess in the first place.....unbelievable....



. Not sure what you are watching, but we could easily be 3-2 right now. Yes our OLine sucks. Yes Reese didn't do anything to fix it. He gambled and it didn't pay off. With the salary cap, it's impossoble to be strong everyhwere. It's a small line between 0-5 and 4-1.



What do you suggest? Blowing it up and wasting Eli's last 2-3 years? To what? Suck and get high draft picks? I'm sick of sucking.







We could very easily been 8-8 last year. Eli doesn't have 2-3 years left with this team. Giants may have a golden opportunity to take another franchise QB. If they can get that, being awful for one year would have been worth it.



. How do we know Webb isn't that guy? We could get a generational player in Barkley that could drastically help us next year with Eli and possibly for the next 10 years with Webb.







How do we know? Well maybe get him a couple of starts this year. But he went in the third round of a mediocre QB draft for a reason. . Tom Brady was a 6th round pick. Also, the browns have drafted many QB's in the top 10. Positioning doesn't mean everything. We have a future HOF that has 2-3 good years left. Will have plenty of time to suck after for a chance to get a QB in the draft. We need to run to the phones to call in Barkley pick and hope we can fix offense enough to win Super Bowl.

Barkley is a tremendous talent RobCarpenter : 10/10/2017 12:44 pm : link But behind this OL he won't get out of the backfield.



The team needs to blow up the OL, the front office, and the coaching staff. The Giants need to take the long view, draft a franchise QB, and build for the future.

of course we could be good next year djm : 10/10/2017 12:58 pm : link shit we could have been average this year if they kicked FGs and caught 1-2 breaks.



But behind this OL he won't get out of the backfield.



The team needs to blow up the OL, the front office, and the coaching staff. The Giants need to take the long view, draft a franchise QB, and build for the future.



We need OL help but you of all people should remember how a RB can impact an entire offense and make an OL look good. How was the Giants running game before they traded for Rob Carpenter? How did it look before Gallman replaced Perkins?

ABSOLUTELY!! EJJ : 10/10/2017 1:27 pm : link As I stated before this team is talented! With a change in leadership, a proven system and infusion of free agents or picks on the line we are right back in it!

In comment 13641435 RobCarpenter said:





Quote:





But behind this OL he won't get out of the backfield.



The team needs to blow up the OL, the front office, and the coaching staff. The Giants need to take the long view, draft a franchise QB, and build for the future.







We need OL help but you of all people should remember how a RB can impact an entire offense and make an OL look good. How was the Giants running game before they traded for Rob Carpenter? How did it look before Gallman replaced Perkins?



I am Rob Carpenter and it's not the same situation.



If you have a chance to take a franchise QB you take one, even if you took a QB the previous year. If the Giants end up picking out of the top 3 that's a different decision, but at this point it looks like they'll be in the top 3.

The only hope is cleaning house. Boy Cord : 10/10/2017 4:43 pm : link If Reese and Co. are picking and McAdoo coaching them up, you can forget the optimism.

In comment 13641500 djm said:





Quote:











Quote:





But behind this OL he won't get out of the backfield.



The team needs to blow up the OL, the front office, and the coaching staff. The Giants need to take the long view, draft a franchise QB, and build for the future.







We need OL help but you of all people should remember how a RB can impact an entire offense and make an OL look good. How was the Giants running game before they traded for Rob Carpenter? How did it look before Gallman replaced Perkins?







I am Rob Carpenter and it's not the same situation.



If you have a chance to take a franchise QB you take one, even if you took a QB the previous year. If the Giants end up picking out of the top 3 that's a different decision, but at this point it looks like they'll be in the top 3.



That you Rob. You always were a smart player. In comment 13641608 RobCarpenter said:That you Rob. You always were a smart player.

I said it in my thread and I'm gonna keep saying it Bleedblue10 : 10/10/2017 6:02 pm : link If we have a top 5 pick we have to take our next qb. Webb may be good but he also was a 3rd round pick. You don't pin the hopes of your franchise on a 3rd round pick. He will get a chance to prove himself but we need to take a blue chip prospect. You don't think Cleveland is kicking themselves for not taking Wentz or Watson? passing on a qb is what bad teams do. We're already bad enough

I just wish McAdoo would hire an OC CT Charlie : 10/10/2017 6:11 pm : link he trusted. That's all. I think his lack of success with the offense is undermining his confidence and leadership.

I am optimistic... Dan in the Springs : 10/10/2017 6:11 pm : link tend to be anyway, but I think given the problems we have there is good reason to be optimistic.



First, I think it's only fair to decide where the problems lie. Are we really that bad a team on paper? Maybe you think Coach McAdoo isn't the problem, and he's struggling with a bad set of players.



Or maybe you think the coach is the problem. His scheme sucks, the team isn't prepared, whatever.



It takes a special kind of attitude to believe it's ALL bad, particularly considering the perceptions we had around here just six weeks ago.



I personally think the coaching needs to get fixed. I feel like if we had Coach Belichick we'd be in contention for first place. Now we're not going to get him, but if you're in the "fire McAdoo club" you probably believe it's likely we'll find a better coach out there, or why would you support firing him?



So, if you accept that a better coach is on his way here, you ought to feel optimistic about next year. A better coach can impact the current players in great ways. Better coaching can lead to improved execution. It can lead to greater growth of the players currently on the roster.



It takes a special kind of negativity to believe that a better coach won't get anything better out of these players, and the only way toward contention is to get rid of all the players AND all the coaches.



Fix the execution (I blame the coaches) and you will fix the problems. We have talent on paper that most analysts feel is good enough to compete for a SB.

. arcarsenal : 10/10/2017 6:21 pm : link Not unless some changes are made at the top.



I know an argument could easily be made that "we went 11-5 with this coach last year, we could do so again" but I think it would be a big mistake to try this again with the same guy and a lot of the same players next year.



That's not to say we have to treat 2018 as a total throwaway - but if the front office mentality is "let's just get healthy and give this another go next season," it will be a big mistake.



This is what teams like the Mets do. It doesn't work.The Giants have been broken since mid-2012 and it's obvious that all of the hole plugging and re-tooling isn't the answer.

I actually do think mcadoo Bleedblue10 : 10/10/2017 6:22 pm : link Is the problem. I feel players don't respect him and he lost the team this year when he called Eli out after Detroit but refused to talk about EF. I know they say Eli can take it but what does that say to your team? Saddle up boys, we are gonna see a lot more cracks in the foundation in the next 11 weeks

Quote: In comment 13641500 djm said:





Quote:





In comment 13641435 RobCarpenter said:





Quote:





But behind this OL he won't get out of the backfield.



The team needs to blow up the OL, the front office, and the coaching staff. The Giants need to take the long view, draft a franchise QB, and build for the future.







We need OL help but you of all people should remember how a RB can impact an entire offense and make an OL look good. How was the Giants running game before they traded for Rob Carpenter? How did it look before Gallman replaced Perkins?







I am Rob Carpenter and it's not the same situation.



If you have a chance to take a franchise QB you take one, even if you took a QB the previous year. If the Giants end up picking out of the top 3 that's a different decision, but at this point it looks like they'll be in the top 3.



Id always take the qb over the rb. With that said a good rb helps the ol. Always has. Good rbs gain yards when the play breaks down. In comment 13641608 RobCarpenter said:Id always take the qb over the rb. With that said a good rb helps the ol. Always has. Good rbs gain yards when the play breaks down.