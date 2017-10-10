What does McAdoo need to do in order to keep his job in '18? Tom in NY : 10/10/2017 1:35 pm 18 months ago, as a very young Head Coach, he takes over for Tom Coughlin and "manages" the team to an 11-5 season, with very little running game, medicore Oline, and only 1 true wideout.



A full 18 months later, with more or less the same mediocre Oline, the team has regressed...perhaps to the point of no return. There are, however, 11 games left to play, with a 2 time Super Bowl MVP, and some good young players on defense.



If you're John Mara, what would McAdoo need to do with this hodge podge of team to give you confidence that he might be a young coach with a good future?



I know many will be quick to fire back with answers such as he can't save his job, fire him now, etc....but in all reality, John Mara invested 2 years in McAdoo as his OC, and now 2 more as the HC, he is not going to want to just throw that investment away.



My list:

1. Show some development of Davis Webb. McAdoo is supposed to be a great QB coach...let's see it!

2.Regather the defense...get them to play with aggression/pride/enthusiasm.

3. Shuffle the Oline to see if there are any pieces that can be used in '18, and going forward. Is Wheeler a player? Can Jones hold up in the NFL?

4. Amongst the "new" WR corps, is there a player or two that can help next year?

5. Can they develop a gameplan that takes advantage of Engram's unique skill set?



I agree, if the team goes 0-16/1-15, there is no conversation about bringing anyone back, but for the purposes of this thread...what would you like to see from McAdoo if you were John Mara?



...oh, by the way, I would let Jerry Reese know today that his services are no longer needed...and thank you for the 2 rings you helped bring us. You haven't fixed the Oline issue since 2011....7 years is enough time.

You'd fire Reese and keep McAdoo? jcn56 : 10/10/2017 1:37 pm : link What incoming GM would want the previous regime's coach, especially after a season like this one?

Right now, if I'm Mara Matt M. : 10/10/2017 1:38 pm : link I'm preparing my list of potential GMs and I am making plans to fire Reese, McAdoo, and the entire coaching staff the day after the season ends.

RE: Win 11 in a row Tom in NY : 10/10/2017 1:39 pm : link

Quote: and make the playoffs.



Matt, thank you for sharing an example of the type of response I was trying to avoid in this thread. In comment 13641557 Matt M. said:Matt, thank you for sharing an example of the type of response I was trying to avoid in this thread.

It's time for a new regime LakeGeorgeGiant : 10/10/2017 1:41 pm : link No more half measures.

RE: You'd fire Reese and keep McAdoo? Tom in NY : 10/10/2017 1:41 pm : link

Quote: What incoming GM would want the previous regime's coach, especially after a season like this one?



How'd that work out for Gettleman in Carolina with Ron Rivera? Didn't they go to a Super Bowl together? Isn't Rivera currently tied for 1st place with Carolina today?



It can be done.



I'd allow the GM the opportunity to make their own decision, but only if McAdoo shows us something on the list I provided. In comment 13641558 jcn56 said:How'd that work out for Gettleman in Carolina with Ron Rivera? Didn't they go to a Super Bowl together? Isn't Rivera currently tied for 1st place with Carolina today?It can be done.I'd allow the GM the opportunity to make their own decision, but only if McAdoo shows us something on the list I provided.

Prove EJJ : 10/10/2017 1:42 pm : link he's a leader of men! To many leadership questions about the team have popped up. Apple makes the culture comment. What does he bring to the table as a coach to convince management he isn't part of the problem.

RE: Right now, if I'm Mara Tom in NY : 10/10/2017 1:42 pm : link

Quote: I'm preparing my list of potential GMs and I am making plans to fire Reese, McAdoo, and the entire coaching staff the day after the season ends.



The same staff that got you to the playoffs after a 5 year drought? There's nothing they can do to save their jobs with 11 games to go? In comment 13641559 Matt M. said:The same staff that got you to the playoffs after a 5 year drought? There's nothing they can do to save their jobs with 11 games to go?

RE: Prove Tom in NY : 10/10/2017 1:43 pm : link

Quote: he's a leader of men! To many leadership questions about the team have popped up. Apple makes the culture comment. What does he bring to the table as a coach to convince management he isn't part of the problem.



Very fair point...and one that I would agree he needs to show as well (if he has it in him). In comment 13641569 EJJ said:Very fair point...and one that I would agree he needs to show as well (if he has it in him).

first and foremost..... BillKo : 10/10/2017 1:43 pm : link ...win some games.



If this team goes 2-14, he's gone.

RE: first and foremost..... Tom in NY : 10/10/2017 1:49 pm : link

Quote: ...win some games.



If this team goes 2-14, he's gone.



Agreed! As noted above, there is no coach coming back from that type of disaster.

What else does he need to do?

Given the roster he has been provided..what would be considered a success over 11 games? In comment 13641574 BillKo said:Agreed! As noted above, there is no coach coming back from that type of disaster.What else does he need to do?Given the roster he has been provided..what would be considered a success over 11 games?

Swallow? Reale01 : 10/10/2017 1:52 pm : link Seriously, he has to show that he can pull the team out of the tailspin. That is not easy to do. He has not faced this kind of adversity - how he reacts will make all the difference.

RE: Swallow? Tom in NY : 10/10/2017 1:55 pm : link

Quote: Seriously, he has to show that he can pull the team out of the tailspin. That is not easy to do. He has not faced this kind of adversity - how he reacts will make all the difference.



I like the serious part of your answer...and a quality winning coaches need to show.



I'd like to see the kind of fight the Bears showed in last night's game. Undermanned, banged up....but in the game and aggressive. I'm not a big John Fox (as HC) fan, but I thought that was a good coaching job last night. In comment 13641589 Reale01 said:I like the serious part of your answer...and a quality winning coaches need to show.I'd like to see the kind of fight the Bears showed in last night's game. Undermanned, banged up....but in the game and aggressive. I'm not a big John Fox (as HC) fan, but I thought that was a good coaching job last night.

Somebody owes this guy something? trueblueinpw : 10/10/2017 2:35 pm : link Why is there all this concern with keeping McAdoo?



He's young? So being young is some kind of qualification to be the HC of NYG?



He's promising? Well, he's had plenty of time to fix the offense and he hasn't fixed the offense. For years now McAdoo can't solve cover 2.



McAdoo fixed Eli? Give me a fucking break - Eli won 2 SBs before McAdoo. He didn't need fixing.



McAdoo made the offense better when he became O-co? Wrong again - OBJ made the offense better.



Something else I'll add - and this hasn't been talked about much here or anywhere else - McAdoo can't coach the defense. Does anyone else think it might be a good idea to have a head coach that can at least pitch in on both sides of the ball?



I don't understand what the heck else anyone needs to know about this guy.



So, to answer the question, win an NFC Championship and feel free to stay.

Fair or unfair - They should probably move on AcesUp : 10/10/2017 2:40 pm : link Especially staring at a potential franchise QB in the draft next year. It's time to wipe the slate clean. Get a new and talented GM - they should have their pick of the litter. Let him pick his coach - he should have his pick of the litter. Let them put their heads together and pick their QB of the future - unfortunately, they should have their pick of the litter.



This season has been a disaster, but it does present opportunity, ownership should seize it.

RE: What does McAdoo need to do in order to keep his job in '18? Trainmaster : 10/10/2017 2:55 pm : link Get a copy of the compromising pictures Tom Quinn has of the Mara family?

RE: will the BigBlueinChicago : 10/10/2017 2:55 pm : link

Quote: team fight hard like they did after starting 0-6 in 2013, leading to a 7-9 finish and meaningful football late in the season? or will they lay down like they did after Collins was injured in 2003?



how will he adapt his offense now that its centerpiece, heart and soul is out for the season?



The only difference this time is when they were 0-6 in 2013, they got the all time break of having Josh Freeman (who was just signed the week before), Matt Barkley, Terrell Pryor and Scott Tolzien all IN A ROW that helped the Giants out and even gave them a chance to save the season when they faced Dallas.



This time, that list of QB's are not walking through that door. Facing those bad QB's helped the defense out. Now, the defense is poor, they know the season is over and a few are likely to make some "business decisions," which will show up on the field in the form of bad tackling and lack of concentration as if you haven't seen that already. In comment 13641611 Les in TO said:The only difference this time is when they were 0-6 in 2013, they got the all time break of having Josh Freeman (who was just signed the week before), Matt Barkley, Terrell Pryor and Scott Tolzien all IN A ROW that helped the Giants out and even gave them a chance to save the season when they faced Dallas.This time, that list of QB's are not walking through that door. Facing those bad QB's helped the defense out. Now, the defense is poor, they know the season is over and a few are likely to make some "business decisions," which will show up on the field in the form of bad tackling and lack of concentration as if you haven't seen that already.

you have to clean house Vanzetti : 10/10/2017 2:58 pm : link It's a big mistake after a total meltdown to stay the course or engage in half measures.



Giants also have to reconsider their approach of constantly staying within the organization. You need a mixture of old and new blood.



Forcing BM to have a bunch of Coughlin cronies on his staff was a recipe for disaster from the beginning.





RE: Somebody owes this guy something? Tom in NY : 10/10/2017 2:59 pm : link

Quote: Why is there all this concern with keeping McAdoo?



He's young? So being young is some kind of qualification to be the HC of NYG?



He's promising? Well, he's had plenty of time to fix the offense and he hasn't fixed the offense. For years now McAdoo can't solve cover 2.



McAdoo fixed Eli? Give me a fucking break - Eli won 2 SBs before McAdoo. He didn't need fixing.



McAdoo made the offense better when he became O-co? Wrong again - OBJ made the offense better.



Something else I'll add - and this hasn't been talked about much here or anywhere else - McAdoo can't coach the defense. Does anyone else think it might be a good idea to have a head coach that can at least pitch in on both sides of the ball?



I don't understand what the heck else anyone needs to know about this guy.



So, to answer the question, win an NFC Championship and feel free to stay.



What was the offensive production during 2014 and 2015 vs. 2013? That was McAdoo's offense.



Again, he may very well get let go...but the overreaction to a bad start to a season (and probably the end of any meaningful games this year) is a bit much to take.



Belichick, Parcells, Jimmy Johnson all had crappy seasons at the beginning of their coaching careers. Young coaches, that are good, learn from their mistakes and get better. If he can't improve/show improvement, ok then good bye...but there are 11 games left, and he currently has a .500 record through the first 22 games of his career. In comment 13641638 trueblueinpw said:What was the offensive production during 2014 and 2015 vs. 2013? That was McAdoo's offense.Again, he may very well get let go...but the overreaction to a bad start to a season (and probably the end of any meaningful games this year) is a bit much to take.Belichick, Parcells, Jimmy Johnson all had crappy seasons at the beginning of their coaching careers. Young coaches, that are good, learn from their mistakes and get better. If he can't improve/show improvement, ok then good bye...but there are 11 games left, and he currently has a .500 record through the first 22 games of his career.

Gettleman lost a power struggle jcn56 : 10/10/2017 3:05 pm : link Rivera had been under fire, and there were reports prior to his dismissal that Gettleman wanted another coach.



The incoming GM will have his hands full with a guy named Mara in the front office in addition to the owner, he's not taking the job with a coach hired by his predecessor.

Hell no to Gettleman Gman11 : 10/10/2017 3:28 pm : link Carolina couldn't get rid of him fast enough. They hated him.

He has to do three things... Jim in Tampa : 10/10/2017 3:48 pm : link 1. Win a minimum of 4 games, unless the previously unthinkable happens and Eli goes on IR.



2. Not lose the team- If the players are revolting (and I don't mean just their play) then it's a big problem.



3. Not lose the fans- If planes with banners are flying over the stadium and chants of "Goodbye Ben" start echoing from the crowd, it will spell doom. (Remember one of the Mara standards is to have stadium seats filled by engaged fans through December.)

I think the strategy of the Giants ownership of montanagiant : 10/10/2017 3:48 pm : link doing piecemeal firings is one of the factors playing into this shitty season. At this point, they need to clean house in the FO and Coaching staff. Bring in a new GM at the earliest date possible and get a coach hired soon afterwards

RE: RE: Somebody owes this guy something? montanagiant : 10/10/2017 3:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13641638 trueblueinpw said:





Quote:





Why is there all this concern with keeping McAdoo?



He's young? So being young is some kind of qualification to be the HC of NYG?



He's promising? Well, he's had plenty of time to fix the offense and he hasn't fixed the offense. For years now McAdoo can't solve cover 2.



McAdoo fixed Eli? Give me a fucking break - Eli won 2 SBs before McAdoo. He didn't need fixing.



McAdoo made the offense better when he became O-co? Wrong again - OBJ made the offense better.



Something else I'll add - and this hasn't been talked about much here or anywhere else - McAdoo can't coach the defense. Does anyone else think it might be a good idea to have a head coach that can at least pitch in on both sides of the ball?



I don't understand what the heck else anyone needs to know about this guy.



So, to answer the question, win an NFC Championship and feel free to stay.







What was the offensive production during 2014 and 2015 vs. 2013? That was McAdoo's offense.



Again, he may very well get let go...but the overreaction to a bad start to a season (and probably the end of any meaningful games this year) is a bit much to take.



Belichick, Parcells, Jimmy Johnson all had crappy seasons at the beginning of their coaching careers. Young coaches, that are good, learn from their mistakes and get better. If he can't improve/show improvement, ok then good bye...but there are 11 games left, and he currently has a .500 record through the first 22 games of his career.

Those two seasons he did well was because he was running a version of Coughlin's Offense. He has been abysmal running his own personal offense the last 2 years. I mean flat out horrendous with it. In comment 13641678 Tom in NY said:Those two seasons he did well was because he was running a version of Coughlin's Offense. He has been abysmal running his own personal offense the last 2 years. I mean flat out horrendous with it.

If he keeps this team together joeinpa : 10/10/2017 4:08 pm : link And they start playing better, say, 6-5 with wins against Eagles, Cowboys, Resskins!and someone like the Chiefs.



If he accomplishes that with this mess of a team, he should be back.

My criteria RetroJint : 10/10/2017 4:10 pm : link 1 Keep order. 2. Maintain a sense of professionalism that permeates throughout the organization. 3. Don't get churlish with the media. 4. Make no excuses. 4. Win a few games that are winnable . He's lost 3 of those already . 5 Make a public affirmation that he wants to be the HC of the Giants and that he will do whatever it takes to turn things around .



If he can handle that slate, I'd bring him back . He is not an untalented head coach. He is young Coughlin vouchsafed for him, which means a lot to me.Coughlin's opinions about football mean a helluva lot more to me than mine do.

RetroJint joeinpa : 10/10/2017 4:21 pm : link Truth be told. None of the critics here are qualified to really evaluate MacAdoo as a Head Coach.



Anyone can see up to now his product this season has stunk.



But we really don t know if this is just a bump in the road and a learning experience or a Ray Handley era.



Parcells and Gibbs had some very rocky moments in their early years.



Some will say, he s no Parcells. That might be true. But back in 83 many would have said the same thing about the real Tuna.

RE: He has to do three things... BigBlueinChicago : 10/10/2017 4:40 pm : link

Quote: 1. Win a minimum of 4 games, unless the previously unthinkable happens and Eli goes on IR.



2. Not lose the team- If the players are revolting (and I don't mean just their play) then it's a big problem.



3. Not lose the fans- If planes with banners are flying over the stadium and chants of "Goodbye Ben" start echoing from the crowd, it will spell doom. (Remember one of the Mara standards is to have stadium seats filled by engaged fans through December.)



On the part of not losing the fans, the Giants schedule in December is such that ownership will still see a bunch of people in the seats, only this time it will be filled with the fans of their divisional rivals.



With the Cowboys, Eagles and Redskins all scheduled to play at MetLife in December, those seats (assuming they are not empty) will be filled with their fans (if they are still in the playoff race) by STH selling off and trying to get whatever money they can (assuming they can now) for them.



Mara/Tisch being in the stadium with over 50% of the crowd cheering for the other team, maybe that will do it. In comment 13641734 Jim in Tampa said:On the part of not losing the fans, the Giants schedule in December is such that ownership will still see a bunch of people in the seats, only this time it will be filled with the fans of their divisional rivals.With the Cowboys, Eagles and Redskins all scheduled to play at MetLife in December, those seats (assuming they are not empty) will be filled with their fans (if they are still in the playoff race) by STH selling off and trying to get whatever money they can (assuming they can now) for them.Mara/Tisch being in the stadium with over 50% of the crowd cheering for the other team, maybe that will do it.

I'd like to see the Giants show some fight.. Sean : 10/10/2017 5:46 pm : link Play spoiler as we have 4 more division games & win. In 2013 we finished 7-9 after starting 0-6. Can they go 7-4 the rest of the way and finish 7-9? If they do that, I'd say we have a keeper in McAdoo.



If they lay down and go 3-13, clean house.

I like the win rocco8112 : 10/10/2017 8:03 pm : link 11 in a row idea. This guy gets this group into the playoffs, a feat never accomplished in NFL history. I think that no 0 - 5 team has ever made it to the playoffs.



Pull that miracle off and he should be retained. Anything short and he should be terminated the day after week 17.



time to get a real coach and GM

RE: My criteria rocco8112 : 10/10/2017 8:07 pm : link

Quote: 1 Keep order. 2. Maintain a sense of professionalism that permeates throughout the organization. 3. Don't get churlish with the media. 4. Make no excuses. 4. Win a few games that are winnable . He's lost 3 of those already . 5 Make a public affirmation that he wants to be the HC of the Giants and that he will do whatever it takes to turn things around .



If he can handle that slate, I'd bring him back . He is not an untalented head coach. He is young Coughlin vouchsafed for him, which means a lot to me.Coughlin's opinions about football mean a helluva lot more to me than mine do.



I love Coughlin, he is mt favorite coach of all time in any sport. But, he had a shaky record hiring assistants. I am not sure the fact that he hired McAdoo means a lot. In comment 13641753 RetroJint said:I love Coughlin, he is mt favorite coach of all time in any sport. But, he had a shaky record hiring assistants. I am not sure the fact that he hired McAdoo means a lot.

It’s been OBJs offense since he arrived trueblueinpw : 12:20 am : link All this speculation about, was it McAdoo’s or Coughlin’s offense? Can we agree that it was the arrival of OBJ that made whoever’s offense it was work?



And really, McAdoo is running McCarthy’s derivative of the WCO, I t’s not like McAdoo has invented some new way to play football. But let’s just say, purely for arguments sake, that ever since McAdoo got hired as OC the Giants offense has been 100% BM. Ok, what’s really so great about the 100% McAdoo offense? The more influence BM has on the offense the worse it gets. It’s been putrid for 20 games straight. Doesn’t every D-co beat McAdoo’s offense with Tampa 2? What in the world is so special about McAdoo’s offense? Does anyone other than OBJ shine in McAdoo’s offense? (I would actually argue that OBJ hasn’t been used with any creativity like AB in Pitts or TH in KC). This guy doesn’t have the Xs and Os acumen to be a good coordinator.



What’s worse, he doesn’t seem to have any awareness that he needs help. What’s the case to keep him? What glimmer of talent have we seen from McAdoo to even consider he’d survive this season’s disaster?

RE: RE: RE: RE: Win 11 in a row santacruzom : 3:33 am : link

Quote: In comment 13641577 Matt M. said:





Quote:





In comment 13641562 Tom in NY said:





Quote:





In comment 13641557 Matt M. said:





Quote:





and make the playoffs.







Matt, thank you for sharing an example of the type of response I was trying to avoid in this thread.



Tom - It's an honest answer. Barring a miracle finish to this season, I don't think McAdoo should be even considered for a return. The entire coaching stuff + Reese should be gone.







So despite winning 11 games last year, you would fire him based upon the 0-5 start...



I would more inclined to fire him after a disastrous second season than I would be to keep him after a successful 1st, especially if he exhibits flaw after flaw during the disaster. In comment 13641579 Tom in NY said:I would more inclined to fire him after a disastrous second season than I would be to keep him after a successful 1st, especially if he exhibits flaw after flaw during the disaster.