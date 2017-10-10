What does McAdoo need to do in order to keep his job in '18?

|
|and make the playoffs.
|What incoming GM would want the previous regime's coach, especially after a season like this one?
|I'm preparing my list of potential GMs and I am making plans to fire Reese, McAdoo, and the entire coaching staff the day after the season ends.
|he's a leader of men! To many leadership questions about the team have popped up. Apple makes the culture comment. What does he bring to the table as a coach to convince management he isn't part of the problem.
| In comment 13641557 Matt M. said:
Matt, thank you for sharing an example of the type of response I was trying to avoid in this thread.
| In comment 13641562 Tom in NY said:
Tom - It's an honest answer. Barring a miracle finish to this season, I don't think McAdoo should be even considered for a return. The entire coaching stuff + Reese should be gone.
| ...win some games.
If this team goes 2-14, he's gone.
|Seriously, he has to show that he can pull the team out of the tailspin. That is not easy to do. He has not faced this kind of adversity - how he reacts will make all the difference.
So despite winning 11 games last year, you would fire him based upon the 0-5 start...and not having had any help from Reese in addressing the Oline? Nothing the guy can do?
|I'm preparing my list of potential GMs and I am making plans to fire Reese, McAdoo, and the entire coaching staff the day after the season ends.
|And responsible for the way the current roster is utilized. It is him who keeps trotting a totally useless Jerry out there. It is him who was fine throwing Eli under the bus, but not Flowers or OBJ for his antics. It was him who didn't want a FB last year and cut his FB this year. It is him who continued to run 11 personnel almost exclusively. And on and on. He is stubborn to a fault. It wasn't his offense that was the reason they won 11 games. It was a much improved defense coupled with facing a string of bad QBs. I think Spags gets a little too much credit also.
| team fight hard like they did after starting 0-6 in 2013, leading to a 7-9 finish and meaningful football late in the season? or will they lay down like they did after Collins was injured in 2003?
how will he adapt his offense now that its centerpiece, heart and soul is out for the season?
| Why is there all this concern with keeping McAdoo?
He's young? So being young is some kind of qualification to be the HC of NYG?
He's promising? Well, he's had plenty of time to fix the offense and he hasn't fixed the offense. For years now McAdoo can't solve cover 2.
McAdoo fixed Eli? Give me a fucking break - Eli won 2 SBs before McAdoo. He didn't need fixing.
McAdoo made the offense better when he became O-co? Wrong again - OBJ made the offense better.
Something else I'll add - and this hasn't been talked about much here or anywhere else - McAdoo can't coach the defense. Does anyone else think it might be a good idea to have a head coach that can at least pitch in on both sides of the ball?
I don't understand what the heck else anyone needs to know about this guy.
So, to answer the question, win an NFC Championship and feel free to stay.
What was the offensive production during 2014 and 2015 vs. 2013? That was McAdoo's offense.
Again, he may very well get let go...but the overreaction to a bad start to a season (and probably the end of any meaningful games this year) is a bit much to take.
Belichick, Parcells, Jimmy Johnson all had crappy seasons at the beginning of their coaching careers. Young coaches, that are good, learn from their mistakes and get better. If he can't improve/show improvement, ok then good bye...but there are 11 games left, and he currently has a .500 record through the first 22 games of his career.
|says he is out at the bye
| 1. Win a minimum of 4 games, unless the previously unthinkable happens and Eli goes on IR.
2. Not lose the team- If the players are revolting (and I don't mean just their play) then it's a big problem.
3. Not lose the fans- If planes with banners are flying over the stadium and chants of "Goodbye Ben" start echoing from the crowd, it will spell doom. (Remember one of the Mara standards is to have stadium seats filled by engaged fans through December.)
| 1 Keep order. 2. Maintain a sense of professionalism that permeates throughout the organization. 3. Don't get churlish with the media. 4. Make no excuses. 4. Win a few games that are winnable . He's lost 3 of those already . 5 Make a public affirmation that he wants to be the HC of the Giants and that he will do whatever it takes to turn things around .
If he can handle that slate, I'd bring him back . He is not an untalented head coach. He is young Coughlin vouchsafed for him, which means a lot to me.Coughlin's opinions about football mean a helluva lot more to me than mine do.
So you want to give him credit for going 11-5, but its completely on Reese for going 0-5 this year? They shuffled the offensive line and its looked better. Still mediocre, but you can still scheme around it. What took him so long to tinker with a failing group? Why did it take him so long to play Gallman? He cares more about winning his way than actually winning; everyone could see they needed to keep running the ball last Sunday but that is not what Mac wants; he'd rather lose throwing the ball. Why not use 12 personnel when Eli has been requesting it for weeks? He finally turned the music off in practice when they're going over important information...why was it on in the first place during that time? Btw, our all-pro wide receivers ankle snapped last week, and he stared at his play sheet the whole time he was lying on the ground in pain. Who wants to play for a guy like that? I judge the offense of our "offensive guru" HC because it is the best indicator of what kind of coach he is. It has gotten progressively worse each year. The two years we put up stats, he did not have complete control over the offense. And lets stop kidding ourselves; we won 11 games because our defense stepped up and the schedule was weak. What does that have to do with Mac?
But he should be gone because he lost this locker room. He's not getting it back. You can improve play calling, you can bring in better personnel, won't matter now. He lost this team, and one off-season will not change that.
Those two seasons he did well was because he was running a version of Coughlin's Offense. He has been abysmal running his own personal offense the last 2 years. I mean flat out horrendous with it.
That's 100% false and Coughlin himself has said it was McAdoo's offense those two years. You're better than this, MG.
GD, do you see the same play designs these last 2 years that we saw in 2014-2015? Outside of the shotgun draw and slants what plays have we run the last 2 seasons that remotely look like what we ran in 2014-2015? We actually had less talent in those two earlier years at the skill positions then we do now and the O-line is pretty close to the same.
How much of the 11-personnel package do we run now vs what we ran in 2014-2015? This is a completely different approach to this team in play design (much more vertical in 2014-2015) and offense strategy now then back then
Reese inherited Coughlin