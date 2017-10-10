We should fire Reese sooner rather than later Essex : 10/10/2017 1:48 pm If Reese is going to be fired at end of season, doesn’t it make sense to fire him by mid-Novembver and get a new personnel team in place and up running for the offseason.



Do we want Reese’s team to be possibly evaluating our qb of the future. Do we want to hire a guy that won’t step into our building until mid January?? If we continue to be winless, and it is clear we are going to have to make an important decision (like whether we draft a QB in top 5) I think the smart move is to do the inevitable sooner rather than later so that we can be well prepared for this draft with a team other than the one drafting for us most recently, who has made a mess of things.

Who is replacing him? Is the guy you want with another team? AnnapolisMike : 10/10/2017 1:50 pm : link Unless the guy is sitting at home...most teams will probably not give permission to interview.





YES! Tom in NY : 10/10/2017 1:52 pm : link If for no other reason than that the Oline has been a problem since the 2011 season, and no matter what Reese has tried, it has not been corrected.



The bad draft picks, mediocre FA signings, and waste of the last 7 years of Eli's career.



Thank you...good luck in your next job.



The Giants can then get a head start on finding the next GM, and he can then evaluate everything that's in place before the season ends.



YES!

Hire a caretaker Essex : 10/10/2017 1:53 pm : link If you are set on someone from inside another organization, like I.e, Ernie, but you don’t want a new regime to get that much of a late start in what will probably be our most important off season over a decade.

Dave Gettleman!

He's worked in the organization, has experience and success as a GM, and is currently not employed.



I'm fine with waiting till the end of the season jeff57 : 10/10/2017 1:53 pm : link As long as he gets fired.

Here is the thing MotownGIANTS : 10/10/2017 1:57 pm : link do we see Eli getting 1 more ring with all commitment before the purge and rebuild....





If so what is the plan for the GM and HC?





That is the question ownership must decide ... call it a day see of Eli wants to go to Jax for a 1st can Reese and Bob and get Webb some reps to see where he stands going to the draft

all the talk about Eli.... BillKo : 10/10/2017 2:10 pm : link getting another ring needs to stop.



That should be incidental to the entire conversation. Even if you have a really good team, it's HARD to win the Super Bowl. The best team doesn't even win it most times now - or get there.



The big factor in everything is the most important player's age - Eli - they need to start grooming another QB to take over, otherwise you'll be treading water.



Whether that's Webb or a guy from the upcoming draft.



And make it a priority to fix the OL, because you need to be able to control the LOS, then draft best available.



Whether it's Reese or someone else, that's what they need to do.

I'd do it after the draft. RAIN : 10/10/2017 2:16 pm : link The Evals are underway and the scouts that may not be available to round out a staff, because they are employed elsewhere.

You're the guy that wants Chip Kelly, right? Racer : 10/10/2017 2:17 pm : link Age and highest level of education?

I do want Chip Kelly Essex : 10/10/2017 2:29 pm : link and I have a post-graduate degree.



I know, Chip is a terrible choice, all he did in Philly is win 20 games his first two seasons. Who is your choice?

. Danny Kanell : 10/10/2017 2:30 pm : link I think if you gave Mara truth serum, Dave Gettleman would have been the GM choice long ago but Reese wasn’t in a position to be let go and Gettleman got the opportunity in Carolina. Personnel wise, he did an excellent job with the Panthers but it seems like he alienated himself from ownership and players. This offseason will be the perfect storm. Reese out and Gettleman is available. I’d put money on it at this point. I also think they’ll let him choose his coach, whether ts McAdoo or someone new.

The after the draft crowd is maddening pjcas18 : 10/10/2017 2:34 pm : link the college season is 6 weeks old.



Why would you want Reese to make a draft pick knowing you were going to fire him after he makes it, at least in part, because of his draft picks. Seems like the opposite of when you should fire him.



it's one of those simply accepted things I will never understand.



there are around 256 draft picks. You can't get scouts to physically or even via tape scout 400 - 500 players (250 of whom will be drafted) in 6 months, plus attend the bowl games, senior bowls, and combine?



I find that hard to believe.

Reality Painless62 : 10/10/2017 2:47 pm : link If a smart GM who knows or has a vision how to work the draft comes in, he could get all the data from a scouting service and do a better job than what has been done. With all our scouts and all the time spent on drafting and FA, this is what we get? You could have thrown darts at names and done better. BTW, you don't have to fire every scout. Just fire Reese and Ross. Someone like Gettleman can come in and function immediately. His problem at Carolina was not wanting to overpay for past performance. This is exactly the right thing to do. How is Carolina doing now? Excluding your feelings about the quarterback, would you trade the teams straight up? I would, and a bunch of those Carolina players were drafted by him

the scary thing sinister_bee98 : 10/10/2017 2:54 pm : link is, with the Giants groupthink method, does anyone really believe the results will be drastically different?



Reese is a figurehead, just like Gettleman would be. I won't go as far as calling him a yes man, but the Mara's run this team.

You don't let Reese make the pick.... BillKo : 10/10/2017 2:57 pm : link but you fire him after the scouts have filed all their reports.



That's usually in like February.........



They you can fire the scouts too, and let someone new hire then entire staff.



Because this just isn't about Reese, right? Aren't our scouts to blame? Remember, I think Reese makes the first pick on what he sees, but then relies on the reports to draft afterwards............





I would check in on Gettleman SLIM_ : 10/10/2017 3:01 pm : link and if he wasn't interested in the job (he isn't young), I would see if he would be interested (potentially as part of a panel with Parcells and Accorsi) in leading the selection process.





If they lose the next two games Vanzetti : 10/10/2017 3:01 pm : link then I think you have to replace both the GM and coach right then and there. Both for their sake and the team's sake.

Scouts Painless62 : 10/10/2017 3:10 pm : link Scouts can be doing a great job providing info. People making the decisions might be screwing up with good info.

I would fire Reese now Chip : 10/10/2017 3:22 pm : link So the new GM can have a better understanding of the team before the next draft and free agency.

So Blue Moon : 10/10/2017 3:23 pm : link I've been preaching this move for the past six seasons under at least seven different Handles and have been banned for such outlandish thinking.



Now you all finally agree to what has been so obvious for so long?

Awesome Idea! Jim in Tampa : 10/10/2017 3:39 pm : link Let's fire Reese now so we can all get our pound of flesh and immediate satisfaction. Of course the Giants will have to limit their choices to candidates that are currently unemployed, but it's certainly a fair trade-off.

For instance two prominent and successful GMs Essex : 10/10/2017 3:51 pm : link were fired over the summer. Maybe we can see if one of them is interested before we are competing with like 8 other teams.

there is a better candidate in someone’s front office now Essex : 10/10/2017 3:53 pm : link Than John Dorsey???

I don t think Mara joeinpa : 10/10/2017 3:59 pm : link Has decided that Reese is done this point. He might see the writing on the wall, but he will wait til a season s end.





I'm missing something - were Aaron Rodgers and Clay Matthews jcn56 : 10/10/2017 4:14 pm : link relative unknowns that he deserves credit for scouting them?



Dorsey was let go and Chiefs fans breathed a sigh of relief for reasons that might sound awfully familiar around here - claims that he stuck with his own draft picks for too long, and wasn't seeing eye to eye with the coaching staff on talent acquisition. He was lucky to have inherited a very talented team from Pioli.

Reese is going no where Rflairr : 10/10/2017 5:38 pm : link And not should he.



This team doesn’t have 0-5 talent. This is a team almost everyone picked to go to the playoffs. The coaching staff has failed here. Not the GM

Why wait do you really have faith Bluesbreaker : 10/10/2017 5:40 pm : link in our scouting Department good Lord I have seen enough .

I just don't see the Mara's pulling the trigger but after

this comedy of error's you know damn well we were expected

to get back to the playoffs .

A good number of people had us winning it all and I think

that has much to do with Eli and big games .

Hire PaulN : 10/10/2017 5:54 pm : link The guy under the GM of the patriots, he has seen exactly how it works, or anyone that has worked with GM's that have built a championship team.

Bart Scott BigBlueShock : 10/10/2017 6:38 pm : link Was on the Kay show today and brought up Eric Decosta as a potential replacement for Reese if they decide to go in another direction. He's the assistant GM in Baltimore. I don't know anything about the guy but Scott was extremely high on him and said that Newsome isn't going anywhere anytime soon and Decosta is ready to move on. He said that Decosta had no interest in the Jets job because of the malfunction in the ownership/executive team but he'd take the Giants job and respects the Giants organization.



Take it for what it's worth, just passing it along.

Realistically, you might still be able to fire the GM now, 81_Great_Dane : 10/10/2017 8:20 pm : link but if you don't do it soon, you have to wait until after the draft. You can't send the new guy into the draft unprepared. You either give him time to prepare for 2018, or bring him after the 2018 draft and get him ready for 2019.



That's what the Bills did. And yeah, a lot of fans were losing their minds about it, but it made sense -- you either fire the GM way before the draft, or right after.